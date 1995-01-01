So who was your #1 pleasant surprise of the 2016 season? Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/28/2017 9:07 am : 1/28/2017 9:07 am So many choices...

Just seeing the defense transform The_Boss : 1/28/2017 9:10 am : link From the bottom to a top 10 unit. Landon Collins going All Pro was something I didn't expect.

Collins Danny Kanell : 1/28/2017 9:10 am : link I always thought he'd be a good player but not All Pro good.

I would say it has to be Collins robbieballs2003 : 1/28/2017 9:10 am : link Snacks was as advertised and more but Collins made the biggest jump.

Snacks Harrison or Jenkins Jimmy Googs : 1/28/2017 9:11 am : link Not sure its a surprise that they were good, but they were Outstanding...

Landon Collins giantfan2000 : 1/28/2017 9:15 am : link that one is easy



Reese does the rare trade up

and Collins first year was pretty mediocre

the leap he made between first and second year is truly breathtaking





RE: Landon Collins Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/28/2017 9:29 am : : 1/28/2017 9:29 am : link

Quote: that one is easy



Reese does the rare trade up

and Collins first year was pretty mediocre

the leap he made between first and second year is truly breathtaking





+ 1 In comment 13342504 giantfan2000 said:+ 1

Jenkins LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/28/2017 9:30 am : link emerging as a true shut-down corner was huge. If you remember, most of us were expecting a guy that would come up with a lot of interceptions, but often get burned in coverage.

Okwara DavidinBMNY : 1/28/2017 9:32 am : link Jumping over every other backup on the depth chart and making some wow plays, especially on special teams.

Collins. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/28/2017 9:35 am : link I thought he'd improve with actual talent around him, but he turned into a machine.

Collins bigbluehoya : 1/28/2017 9:36 am : link The size of the leap he took was more than anyone could have reasonably projected

7 Jimmy Brown : 1/28/2017 9:40 am : link Home wins. It's a long drive, but seeing a win makes it a lot shorter...especially the night games!

agree with Collins bluepepper : 1/28/2017 10:04 am : link but only expected Jenkins to be a modest upgrade from Prince. Instead he's a shutdown corner.

Defense, Defense, Defense AnnapolisMike : 1/28/2017 10:07 am : link It's been a while since the Giants had a really good defense.

Collins Giants2012 : 1/28/2017 10:17 am : link he couldn't cover anybody in college (which is why he dropped in the draft IMO).



Lost some weight and became one of the leagues best. Amazing year.

Collins by a landslide jcn56 : 1/28/2017 10:17 am : link Nice that there are a few other guys worthy of mention, but I never in a million years would have guessed we'd see that out of him this year.

In order... est1986 : 1/28/2017 10:20 am : link 1. The 3 big Free Agent signings

2. Getting back to the playoffs

3. The development of Landon Collins

4. Having such great defensive play week in and out

5. Another 'solid' rookie class





Depends on how one defines surprise here: Big Blue '56 : 1/28/2017 10:36 am : link From all I read about Collins during the draft and seeing how well he did his rookie year playing out of position(never easy), I am not all that SURPRISED about his leap once he was able to do what he was drafted for..



JPP played with a club in '15, had problems grasping with that club(understandable)..I never thought he'd play again, so that was a surprise that he was able to. The Big surprise was how well he played and that the specially made glove appeared to have worked for him..



So to me the fact that he ever played again to how well he played, was a bigger, more pleasant surprise than the leap Collins made which didn't surprise me all that much..



That's the SURPRISE ANGLE..As to Collins, he and Snacks were the best D players for us last year, imo

Jenkins Rick in Dallas : 1/28/2017 10:38 am : link Had no idea he would be a shutdown corner.



Collins was awesome as he got to play his right position at SS.

Collins. yatqb : 1/28/2017 10:43 am : link Perkins was a pleasant surprise as well.

For me allstarjim : 1/28/2017 11:07 am : link I like Jenkins being the total shut down corner he was, but even then, I knew we were getting a good corner. I think for me it's Keenan Robinson. He really played great and solidified the MLB position.



You could argue the whole starting linebacker corps playing as well as they did, Casillas and Kennard included, really made a bigger impact than most people give them credit for. That was a good NFL linebacking group this year.

Without a doubt, Doomster : 1/28/2017 11:42 am : link Landon Collins

giantfan2000 : 9:15 am : link : reply

that one is easy



Reese does the rare trade up

and Collins first year was pretty mediocre

the leap he made between first and second year is truly breathtaking



Landon shyster : 1/28/2017 12:07 pm : link Collins.



Also positively surprised that both Jenkins and Harrison dodged the specific injury concerns I had for them. JJ with two concussions in 2015 and Harrison with the knee history.

Darian area junc : 1/28/2017 12:13 pm : link Thompson



I was tough on Collins but his year wasnt a surprise.



Thompson looking like a tremendous FS right away was very unexpected. I think hes got Pro Bowl ability

First Collins and then Ira : 1/28/2017 12:14 pm : link the whole rookie draft class plus several rookie free agents.

Andrew Adams Suburbanites : 1/28/2017 1:20 pm : link After Thompson and Behre went down I thought the Giants were screwed. Adams gets inserted out of desperation and this after his boneheaded special teams play in the Redskins game and plays really well. Who could have anticipated that?

Collins Manning10 : 1/28/2017 2:09 pm : link Turned into a stud safety.

Yup, Collins! TC : 1/28/2017 3:01 pm : link Good saftey last year, great saftey this year!



Much more aggressive and instinctive. Congratulations for really elevating his game!



Aside from the obvious (not that there's anything wrong with that!) BillT : 1/28/2017 3:47 pm : link Kennard. Set the edge like a pro, rushed the passer a bit as well. Proved he belonged. Robinson and Casillas were better than expected, as well.

I had high Matt in SGS : 1/28/2017 3:49 pm : link expectations/hopes for the 3 big free agents, and for Collins to make the leap in his second year. They all exceeded what I had hoped.



However, for pleasant surprise, to me, was the play of the entire linebacking corps. Casillas, Robinson, Sheppard, and especially Kennard. All of them played much better than I could have hoped. Kennard became an x-factor as well, providing a pass rush from both DT and DE and getting good pressure. Robinson looked like the guy who everyone waited to become in Washington, but injuries always stopped him. He's a chase and hit linebacker and he was great. His under rated play to catch Sproles from behind on that punt return and ultimately led to no points because the Eagles went for that dumb 4th down was a signature play for him.

Eli not getting injured, Blackbeard : 1/28/2017 4:07 pm : link and hopes of seeing an Offensive turnaround this offseason to match that of the Defense.

(Always the Optimist except for Flowers and Reese).

Collins played poorly last year Vanzetti : 1/28/2017 4:29 pm : link And he might have been the best safety in the league this year. Some of it is obviously about playing out of position last year but even with that, I can't really recall a guy making this big a jump between years 1 and 2.



Bavaro maybe?

Dallas getting the number one seed Sarcastic Sam : 1/28/2017 4:49 pm : link and then being one and done in the playoffs again.



What? I'm petty like that....

Brett Jones stepping in at left guard... Milton : 1/28/2017 5:39 pm : link ...and not being a liability. I predicted everything else!

can we get a shout out to SHO'NUFF : 1/28/2017 6:38 pm : link Steve Spagnuolo, please?

Having a healthy roster was #1 for me David in LA : 1/28/2017 6:41 pm : link Keenan Robinson, and Janoris Jenkins for being much better than anyone imagined.

#1 Collins becoming our most explosive playmaker on D adamg : 1/28/2017 7:33 pm : link Followed closely by Jenkins being not just a playmaker but a shutdown corner.



And that is followed a little more distantly by Apple showing the he has the same shutdown potential and decent hands.



I liked Collins coming in, but I didn't think he'd ball out like he did; approaching DPOY status was way beyond any reasonable expectations, I would think.

Jenkins was a "pleasant surprise" David B. : 1/28/2017 8:07 pm : link as a true #1 CB.



Collins was a flat-out beast! Far BETTER than I expected.

Has to be Collins JerryNYG : 1/28/2017 8:09 pm : link I thought he would be better in year two with more time in the league and better conditioning, I also thought that he would benefit from shifting to his more natural position playing in the box....



BUT...



He turned into an absolute and complete beast and surpassed any expectations I had.



Runners up have to be Janoris Jenkins and Romeo Okwara.

Jerry Reese 12aob : 1/28/2017 10:17 pm : link hitting on virtually everything he did. After all the justifiable grief he's gotten over the last several years he really excelled last off season. Jenkins, Snacks and Vernon as big name free agents. A solid draft that should look better if Darian Thompson returns and performs as he did before the injury. Even the "small name" free agents performed well. Jerry deserves a lot of kudos for the job he did.

Jerry Reese was horrible this year SHO'NUFF : 1/28/2017 10:58 pm : link he did absolutely nothing to address OL and TE. So what, he threw a bunch of money into the defense. Any GM could've done that.

RE: Jerry Reese was horrible this year aquidneck : 6:32 am : link

Quote: he did absolutely nothing to address OL and TE. So what, he threw a bunch of money into the defense. Any GM could've done that.



Jerry Reese was magnificent this year. Just about everything he did turned to gold. Not to shit on Coughlin, but we did go from 7-9 to 11-5 while turning the roster over 50℅.



What does a Reese hater attribute this improvement to? In comment 13342966 SHO'NUFF said:Jerry Reese was magnificent this year. Just about everything he did turned to gold. Not to shit on Coughlin, but we did go from 7-9 to 11-5 while turning the roster over 50℅.What does a Reese hater attribute this improvement to?

Team Fitness shelovesnycsports : 7:52 am : link It proved Coughlin had lost touch with conditioning the team. Loyalty to keep the old methods hurt this team in a new era of athlete and field surface.

Okwara bc4life : 8:39 am : link It will be interesting to see what he can do this off season.



