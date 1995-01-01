So who was your #1 pleasant surprise of the 2016 season?

From the bottom to a top 10 unit. Landon Collins going All Pro was something I didn't expect.
I always thought he'd be a good player but not All Pro good.
Snacks was as advertised and more but Collins made the biggest jump.
Not sure its a surprise that they were good, but they were Outstanding...
that one is easy
Reese does the rare trade up
and Collins first year was pretty mediocre
the leap he made between first and second year is truly breathtaking
+ 1
emerging as a true shut-down corner was huge. If you remember, most of us were expecting a guy that would come up with a lot of interceptions, but often get burned in coverage.
Jumping over every other backup on the depth chart and making some wow plays, especially on special teams.
I thought he'd improve with actual talent around him, but he turned into a machine.
The size of the leap he took was more than anyone could have reasonably projected
Home wins. It's a long drive, but seeing a win makes it a lot shorter...especially the night games!
but only expected Jenkins to be a modest upgrade from Prince. Instead he's a shutdown corner.
It's been a while since the Giants had a really good defense.
I don't recall anyone making that kind of leap between year one and two.
he couldn't cover anybody in college (which is why he dropped in the draft IMO).
Lost some weight and became one of the leagues best. Amazing year.
Nice that there are a few other guys worthy of mention, but I never in a million years would have guessed we'd see that out of him this year.
1. The 3 big Free Agent signings
2. Getting back to the playoffs
3. The development of Landon Collins
4. Having such great defensive play week in and out
5. Another 'solid' rookie class
I was shocked how good he was.
Could obviously go with Collins too
From all I read about Collins during the draft and seeing how well he did his rookie year playing out of position(never easy), I am not all that SURPRISED about his leap once he was able to do what he was drafted for..
JPP played with a club in '15, had problems grasping with that club(understandable)..I never thought he'd play again, so that was a surprise that he was able to. The Big surprise was how well he played and that the specially made glove appeared to have worked for him..
So to me the fact that he ever played again to how well he played, was a bigger, more pleasant surprise than the leap Collins made which didn't surprise me all that much..
That's the SURPRISE ANGLE..As to Collins, he and Snacks were the best D players for us last year, imo
Had no idea he would be a shutdown corner.
Collins was awesome as he got to play his right position at SS.
Perkins was a pleasant surprise as well.
I like Jenkins being the total shut down corner he was, but even then, I knew we were getting a good corner. I think for me it's Keenan Robinson. He really played great and solidified the MLB position.
You could argue the whole starting linebacker corps playing as well as they did, Casillas and Kennard included, really made a bigger impact than most people give them credit for. That was a good NFL linebacking group this year.
Landon Collins
Collins.
Also positively surprised that both Jenkins and Harrison dodged the specific injury concerns I had for them. JJ with two concussions in 2015 and Harrison with the knee history.
Thompson
I was tough on Collins but his year wasnt a surprise.
Thompson looking like a tremendous FS right away was very unexpected. I think hes got Pro Bowl ability
the whole rookie draft class plus several rookie free agents.
After Thompson and Behre went down I thought the Giants were screwed. Adams gets inserted out of desperation and this after his boneheaded special teams play in the Redskins game and plays really well. Who could have anticipated that?
Turned into a stud safety.
Good saftey last year, great saftey this year!
Much more aggressive and instinctive. Congratulations for really elevating his game!
Kennard. Set the edge like a pro, rushed the passer a bit as well. Proved he belonged. Robinson and Casillas were better than expected, as well.
expectations/hopes for the 3 big free agents, and for Collins to make the leap in his second year. They all exceeded what I had hoped.
However, for pleasant surprise, to me, was the play of the entire linebacking corps. Casillas, Robinson, Sheppard, and especially Kennard. All of them played much better than I could have hoped. Kennard became an x-factor as well, providing a pass rush from both DT and DE and getting good pressure. Robinson looked like the guy who everyone waited to become in Washington, but injuries always stopped him. He's a chase and hit linebacker and he was great. His under rated play to catch Sproles from behind on that punt return and ultimately led to no points because the Eagles went for that dumb 4th down was a signature play for him.
and hopes of seeing an Offensive turnaround this offseason to match that of the Defense.
(Always the Optimist except for Flowers and Reese).
And he might have been the best safety in the league this year. Some of it is obviously about playing out of position last year but even with that, I can't really recall a guy making this big a jump between years 1 and 2.
Bavaro maybe?
and then being one and done in the playoffs again.
What? I'm petty like that....
...and not being a liability. I predicted everything else!
Keenan Robinson, and Janoris Jenkins for being much better than anyone imagined.
Followed closely by Jenkins being not just a playmaker but a shutdown corner.
And that is followed a little more distantly by Apple showing the he has the same shutdown potential and decent hands.
I liked Collins coming in, but I didn't think he'd ball out like he did; approaching DPOY status was way beyond any reasonable expectations, I would think.
as a true #1 CB.
Collins was a flat-out beast! Far BETTER than I expected.
I thought he would be better in year two with more time in the league and better conditioning, I also thought that he would benefit from shifting to his more natural position playing in the box....
BUT...
He turned into an absolute and complete beast and surpassed any expectations I had.
Runners up have to be Janoris Jenkins and Romeo Okwara.
hitting on virtually everything he did. After all the justifiable grief he's gotten over the last several years he really excelled last off season. Jenkins, Snacks and Vernon as big name free agents. A solid draft that should look better if Darian Thompson returns and performs as he did before the injury. Even the "small name" free agents performed well. Jerry deserves a lot of kudos for the job he did.
he did absolutely nothing to address OL and TE. So what, he threw a bunch of money into the defense. Any GM could've done that.
Jerry Reese was magnificent this year. Just about everything he did turned to gold. Not to shit on Coughlin, but we did go from 7-9 to 11-5 while turning the roster over 50℅.
What does a Reese hater attribute this improvement to?
It proved Coughlin had lost touch with conditioning the team. Loyalty to keep the old methods hurt this team in a new era of athlete and field surface.
It will be interesting to see what he can do this off season.
Had a great year and has a promising future.