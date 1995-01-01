Cincy Jungle: Rumors swirling re Vikes/Giants & Whitworth Big Blue '56 : 9:47 am



Agent will be meeting soon with Bengals



Long-time NFL agent Pat Dye Jr., the representative for Bengals left tackle Andrew Whitworth, has traded e-mails with Bengals vice president Troy Blackburn and the two have agreed to touch base regarding a deal for Whitworth next week when Dye gets back from watching five of his clients at the Pro Bowl.



Whitworth is one of them, and Dye said after Wednesday’s South practice that he can only reiterate what his client told the media as he went into free agency after the season.



“He’s played his whole career there and it would be cool to finish his career there. We’ll see,” Dye said. “There’s a lot of ground to cover between now and March the ninth when free agency begins.”



“We’ve got a lot of history with the organization. We get along well with the Brown family and Blackburn family. There’s a little bit of a kindred spirit since we’re both with football families.” …







Not many teams will be willing to throw big-money deals toward a lineman who is 35 and will turn 36 during the 2017 NFL season. But, Whitworth still offers a lot of value to the Bengals and remains one of the game’s best players at his position.







I guess Cincy Jungle is their Blog site?

Given the young OL they are developing Big Blue '56 : 10:01 am : link I was assuming Whitworth would hit the market. He still might and usually anything an Agent says I divide by 20, but would Cincy give him his 8 mill per that he might command?

Giants and Vikings bigblue12 : 10:14 am : link Are the most likely destinations as win now teams with a huge need on the O line

BB'56, Diver_Down : 10:31 am : link You know my position on AW. I felt that Cincy has been kicking the can on the man for some time. He is coming off a 1 yr. contract. Previously, it was a 2 year contract. They haven't committed to him on a long-term in some time as they have been hopeful that their young talent would unseat him. Their problem is that AW is still at the top of his game (recent pro-bowl) talent wise. Knowing that he was going to be a FA, I assumed that he was finally going to be cut loose based on the declining lengths of his past contracts.



Of course, I have said that there always remains the possibility he would like to never wear another jersey. It's rare nowadays that players can continue their career for one team for so long.

To add to my post - Diver_Down : 10:34 am : link I felt a 3 year contract that averages 8-9 million/year would work for both.

Thanks DD



.....Whitworth’s presence in the Bengals’ locker room is absolutely irreplaceable even beyond 2018. He has consistently been seen as one of the Bengals’ key leaders, yet he was willing to step aside when Andy Dalton was ready to step up and lead the offense. Additionally, when Clint Boling was hurt and the Bengals wanted to see Cedric Ogbuehi at left tackle to test his potential, Whitworth agreed to switch positions for a game and play left guard. That was just one of countless ways he’s shown he’s a team player. The Bengals don’t want to lose such an influential personality, even after he’s finished playing football. Therefore, the Bengals might want to consider keeping him around until he retires and then moving him to the coaching staff.





Whitworth doesn’t appear to be ready to retire by any means. If the Bengals were to fail to re-sign him, it would be a shock to see him not sign with another team. He has yet to express any desire to stop playing football and he is still playing at a high enough level that he would likely receive a sizeable contract offer from another team.



Unfortunately, even Whitworth is bound to succumb to the clutches of father time eventually. He will be 37 years old after 2018 and it will be very difficult for him to continue playing at such a high level. Even the great Munoz only made it to 34-years-old before ultimately deciding to retire after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 1993 season began.





we tried the long term bluepepper : 10:45 am : link plan at LT - it didn't work. Fine with bringing in a two or even one year stop gap. In 2000 we brought in a couple of old timers on the OL in Lomas Brown and Glenn Parker. Helped us go 12-4 and win an NFC title.

RE: To add to my post -

Quote: I felt a 3 year contract that averages 8-9 million/year would work for both.



I hope not much of that is guaranteed.



Tying $27 million to a 35-year-old isn't the most wise allocation of cap dollars. In comment 13342557 Diver_Down said:I hope not much of that is guaranteed.Tying $27 million to a 35-year-old isn't the most wise allocation of cap dollars.

DD, as you know I fully expect Eli to play into his 40s (if he cares Big Blue '56 : 10:47 am : link to) like Brady will and Brees kost likely will, imo..



so I don't honestly believe his window is close to closing albeit I appear to be in the minority here with that opinion..



I've given your pro Whitworth posts more attention than I did at the outset of FA discussions and for 2-3 years, he could be huge for us. And, we can also let Flowers continue to develop his techniques(hopefully) while Whitworth is here, not to mention any youngins we draft..





RE: we tried the long term

Quote: plan at LT - it didn't work. Fine with bringing in a two or even one year stop gap. In 2000 we brought in a couple of old timers on the OL in Lomas Brown and Glenn Parker. Helped us go 12-4 and win an NFC title.



And we can add that imo, Whitworth is 5 X the player Lomas was when he started for us in 2000 In comment 13342576 bluepepper said:And we can add that imo, Whitworth is 5 X the player Lomas was when he started for us in 2000

Trade for Joe Thomas instead Stan in LA : 11:22 am : link He's only 32 and a better player. A 3rd and a 5th should do it.

I'm likely in the minority The_Boss : 11:25 am : link But I would prefer to pass on Whitworth. I'm just terrified that he might fall off a cliff at 36.

RE: Trade for Joe Thomas instead

Quote: He's only 32 and a better player. A 3rd and a 5th should do it.



I'd be fine with that. Doubt the Browns would do it, but ya never know In comment 13342605 Stan in LA said:I'd be fine with that. Doubt the Browns would do it, but ya never know

RE: A 3 year deal

Quote: for a 36 year old Offensive Tackle?



LMAO!



So what's Trent Baalke have to say about it In comment 13342612 area junc said:So what's Trent Baalke have to say about it

RE: A 3 year deal

Quote: for a 36 year old Offensive Tackle?



LMAO!



For the record, he is 35. His Birthday is December 12, 1981. He just turned 35 last month.



I'd give him a 2 year contract and structure it so there is no guaranteed money in year 2. If his age catches up to him or he suffers a serious injury he can be released with zero cap implication. In comment 13342612 area junc said:For the record, he is 35. His Birthday is December 12, 1981. He just turned 35 last month.I'd give him a 2 year contract and structure it so there is no guaranteed money in year 2. If his age catches up to him or he suffers a serious injury he can be released with zero cap implication.

You can give him a 10 year contract - so what? jcn56 : 11:38 am : link All that matters is what you guarantee him.



Personally, I'd love Whitworth here on a solid deal that effectively pays him for this year and next. He might fall off a cliff, but he's been playing at a high level up until now so you hope that he's good for at least another year or two. If he's not, you're out some cap space but nothing unreasonable.



Everyone says Joe Thomas, but Cleveland isn't trading him unless they get a top pick. They're not stupid - they might be rebuilding, but they're going to need someone to protect their QB, present or future, and that guy's not easy to find. Why would they part with a good one unless they're getting a good future asset in return?

Forgot to add jcn56 : 11:39 am : link all that aside, I doubt he leaves Cincy.

RE: You can give him a 10 year contract - so what?

Quote: All that matters is what you guarantee him.



Personally, I'd love Whitworth here on a solid deal that effectively pays him for this year and next. He might fall off a cliff, but he's been playing at a high level up until now so you hope that he's good for at least another year or two. If he's not, you're out some cap space but nothing unreasonable.



Everyone says Joe Thomas, but Cleveland isn't trading him unless they get a top pick. They're not stupid - they might be rebuilding, but they're going to need someone to protect their QB, present or future, and that guy's not easy to find. Why would they part with a good one unless they're getting a good future asset in return?



Makes sense, but they don't have their Franchise QB on the roster yet. No guarantee they'll get one this year, even if they pick one..If I'm Cleveland, I send to the highest bidder. In comment 13342621 jcn56 said:Makes sense, but they don't have their Franchise QB on the roster yet. No guarantee they'll get one this year, even if they pick one..If I'm Cleveland, I send to the highest bidder.

Of course if they pick who they deem as a franchise Big Blue '56 : 11:43 am : link QB, then Thomas would come in handy. Still not sure, with all their holes, holding on to him is the prudent thing to do, imv

My question for Whitworth is mrvax : 11:44 am : link how the heck does a 6'7" 330lb Left Tackle remain in very good football shape at his age? If he writes a book, he can make some extra cash.



Even if you think the answer is "avoid injury" that begs the question, how, exactly?



'56 - if that highest bidder is sending you a 3rd, why? jcn56 : 11:48 am : link Think this one through, don't fall into clickbait groupthink... They need a LT. If they trade Thomas, they'll need to get another one anyway.



They can either:

- Fill that hole via FA - and pay about what they're paying Thomas anyway, since he's signed to a reasonable deal.

- Fill that hole via draft - and pony up resources that they desperately need to address holes all over their roster.



What good would a 3rd round pick do them? They get a marginal player in the draft in exchange for a guy playing LT at a high level, and at 32 could easily have another 4-5 years in him?



I don't doubt he's available, but it's not to the highest bidder, it's to someone willing to offer enough in trade to offset his loss.

RE: RE: we tried the long term

And we can add that imo, Whitworth is 5 X the player Lomas was when he started for us in 2000



But Bruce, Lomas was far better at head butting opponents, IIRC. In comment 13342580 Big Blue '56 said:But Bruce, Lomas was far better at head butting opponents, IIRC.

RE: RE: RE: we tried the long term

Quote: In comment 13342580 Big Blue '56 said:





And we can add that imo, Whitworth is 5 X the player Lomas was when he started for us in 2000







But Bruce, Lomas was far better at head butting opponents, IIRC.



Bob Whitfield, not Brown In comment 13342634 mrvax said:Bob Whitfield, not Brown

RE: '56 - if that highest bidder is sending you a 3rd, why?

Quote: Think this one through, don't fall into clickbait groupthink... They need a LT. If they trade Thomas, they'll need to get another one anyway.



They can either:

- Fill that hole via FA - and pay about what they're paying Thomas anyway, since he's signed to a reasonable deal.

- Fill that hole via draft - and pony up resources that they desperately need to address holes all over their roster.



What good would a 3rd round pick do them? They get a marginal player in the draft in exchange for a guy playing LT at a high level, and at 32 could easily have another 4-5 years in him?



I don't doubt he's available, but it's not to the highest bidder, it's to someone willing to offer enough in trade to offset his loss.



As I commented to Stan, does a 3 and a 5 do it? I don't think so..Would a 2 and a 5? I don't know. What I do know (think) is I would not be for parting with a 1 In comment 13342633 jcn56 said:As I commented to Stan, does a 3 and a 5 do it? I don't think so..Would a 2 and a 5? I don't know. What I do know (think) is I would not be for parting with a 1

Can't be longer than 2 years UConn4523 : 12:04 pm : link unless the deal is structured so cutting him after too doesn't amount to much dead cap. 35 is 35, he can fall off a cliff week 1.

Cleveland is in a position of power UConn4523 : 12:06 pm : link if you can't get your price why bother, just because? A 3rd is a far cry from a 1st, if I was Cleveland I stay pat, and continue to make the team better.

RE: Can't be longer than 2 years

Quote: unless the deal is structured so cutting him after too doesn't amount to much dead cap. 35 is 35, he can fall off a cliff week 1.



That's the thing - it can be 100 years. The years don't matter, the guarantees do. And I'm sure if they did sign him, it'd be some ridiculous sounding contract (5 years/40 million) that really ended up being 2 years at $8M each guaranteed, and a bunch of nonsensical promises after that nobody expects the player to see. In comment 13342641 UConn4523 said:That's the thing - it can be 100 years. The years don't matter, the guarantees do. And I'm sure if they did sign him, it'd be some ridiculous sounding contract (5 years/40 million) that really ended up being 2 years at $8M each guaranteed, and a bunch of nonsensical promises after that nobody expects the player to see.

You have to overpay Vanzetti : 12:52 pm : link Cincy is 44 million under the cap. They can match any offer so you hav e to make sure the offer is high enough that they don't match



So forget about some reasonable deal. Overpay is the only way you get him. Unless he wants out, of which there is no indication



Giants fucked up not signing Penn last year. They might still be playing if they had.



So, I say don't make the same mistake twice

Yup, that's all I've learned to ever look at, Big Blue '56 : 12:54 pm : link the guarantees, signing bonuses, whatever..People keep talking about the $200 million we "spent" last year, yet only about $80(?) million is guaranteed in some way. And, it's amortized

RE: You have to overpay

Quote: Cincy is 44 million under the cap. They can match any offer so you hav e to make sure the offer is high enough that they don't match



So forget about some reasonable deal. Overpay is the only way you get him. Unless he wants out, of which there is no indication



Giants fucked up not signing Penn last year. They might still be playing if they had.



So, I say don't make the same mistake twice



Sorry Vanzetti you FINALLY need to get the facts straight with Penn..We made zero mistake(s) with him..He was at the airport for his scheduled flight to see us, when the Raiders called and gave him what he wanted..His allegiance was to the Raiders. As long as they ponied up, which they did at the eleventh hour, he was remaining a Raider.. In comment 13342668 Vanzetti said:Sorry Vanzetti you FINALLY need to get the facts straight with Penn..We made zero mistake(s) with him..He was at the airport for his scheduled flight to see us, when the Raiders called and gave him what he wanted..His allegiance was to the Raiders. As long as they ponied up, which they did at the eleventh hour, he was remaining a Raider..

RE: Trade for Joe Thomas instead

Quote: He's only 32 and a better player. A 3rd and a 5th should do it.

Come on. Why would the Browns do that? They could get much more for Thomas. Heck, why not offer Dallas a 2nd and a 5th for T. Smith while we're drinking? In comment 13342605 Stan in LA said:Come on. Why would the Browns do that? They could get much more for Thomas. Heck, why not offer Dallas a 2nd and a 5th for T. Smith while we're drinking?

I realize only guaranteed money matters UConn4523 : 1:01 pm : link I just wouldn't have any guaranteed past 2 years is my point, maybe even 1.

RE: RE: Trade for Joe Thomas instead

Quote: In comment 13342605 Stan in LA said:





Quote:





He's only 32 and a better player. A 3rd and a 5th should do it.





Come on. Why would the Browns do that? They could get much more for Thomas. Heck, why not offer Dallas a 2nd and a 5th for T. Smith while we're drinking?



Because Stan said so?



Why the fuck would Cleveland give him away for 2 mid level picks? If we were in the same boat we'd be furious. He still has 2 years left, this isn't the last deal of his contract. There's zero reason for Cleveland to quickly get rid of him, zero. In comment 13342671 BigBlueShock said:Because Stan said so?Why the fuck would Cleveland give him away for 2 mid level picks? If we were in the same boat we'd be furious. He still has 2 years left, this isn't the last deal of his contract. There's zero reason for Cleveland to quickly get rid of him, zero.

I'm with Boss here LakeGeorgeGiant : 1:15 pm : link Signing 35 year olds is a dangerous game.



You guys are crazy.

There is no doubt in my mind, Doomster : 1:32 pm : link if someone approached Cinci, with a more than fair offer, they would jump at it.....I just hope it is not the Giants.....I am leery of signing someone to their last contract....and unfortunately, free agents, especially older ones, tend to age quickly when they become Giants......must be something in that Jersey air.....

I'd AcidTest : 2:16 pm : link inquire, but it seems like he'll stay with the Bengals, or get more than we'd be willing to offer for a 35 year old LT. My guess is he's not a Giant next season.

RE: Forgot to add

Quote: all that aside, I doubt he leaves Cincy.

I think he does.



Factor is Reese. He can't ignore the issue like he did last season. In comment 13342623 jcn56 said:I think he does.Factor is Reese. He can't ignore the issue like he did last season.