Per BBV: Could WR Brian Quick help the Giants' Offense?

Quick is also a true outside receiver. Depending on what listing you read he is anywhere from 6-foot-3 to 6-4 and somewhere between 209 and 220 pounds.



Spotrac’s Market Value Tool says that Quick could expect offers in the range of four years and $22.5 million, roughly $5.6 million annually.



There are, of course, other more highly-regarded wide receivers like Alshon Jeffery, Terrelle Pryor, Pierre Garcon and Kenny Britt who could hit the market.



Would Quick’s lower price tag, and the possibility that he is still ascending, be worth the risk for the Giants?







He'll be 28 next season

I could see LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/28/2017 5:48 pm : link the Giants going for a 2nd tier WR that doesn't break the bank.



Quick is 6'4, that alone brings an element this offense needs.



Is he a good red zone target? superspynyg : 1/28/2017 5:49 pm : link That's what we need.

He barely made the Rams in 2016 KWALL2 : 1/28/2017 6:01 pm : link He was ok this year after sucking for he last 2. You don't give that $5+ millyear. Seems like a fringe NFL player. That's it. They need to do better.

I wouldn't give him 5 million Big Rick in FL : 1/28/2017 6:12 pm : link But I'd definitely offer him a contract. To me he's much like former Dolphins now Titans WR Rishard Matthews. I was banging the table for Matthews all offseason last year. He wasn't really given a chance to succeed and when he was the QB play wasn't that great. The Titans gave him a 3 year 15 million dollar deal and he earned every penny. He had 945 yards and 9 TDs for them.



Quick isn't really a similar player, but it's a similar situation. I can't really judge anything he did for the Rams. They're such a bad team. Fisher is a horrible coach and they've had even worse QB play. Quick is 6'4 220 with 34 1/4 arms and 10 inch hands. He ran a 4.5 at the combine with good shuttle, bench & jump numbers. Physically he has it all. He had 41 catches for 543 yards and 3 TDs. That's 14 YPC. That's with 2 of the worst QBs in the NFL throwing him the ball. He might be one of those gems that is way better on a good franchise. I'd offer him a 3 year deal for 9 million with 3-4 million guaranteed. Let him compete in camp. He's a far better player than Victor Cruz was this past year.

BB56 KWALL2 : 1/28/2017 6:14 pm : link I don't know about Britts baggage. On the field he's a lot better than Quick. I'd go with Britt over Quick.

Haven't seen enough of him bigbluehoya : 1/28/2017 6:17 pm : link To truly have an opinion on the player, but the profile/measurables and the projected cost are exactly what I have in mind.



I am so damned pumped to see how the offense comes out in 2017 with a little infusion of talent and an offseason of McAdoo / Eli stewing in their disappointment that the offense was the impediment this season. I'm sure they are truly pissed off about it and I think they're both the type of guys where that feeling manifests itself in a ridiculous level of additional preparation and game-planning.

Quick Mike in NY : 1/28/2017 6:18 pm : link Yes he had poor QB play, but his hands and route running leave a lot to be desired. I think it was Quick who gave up on his route leading to an easy DRC INT to seal the game in London.

any Joe Schmoe from the streets SHO'NUFF : 1/28/2017 6:35 pm : link could help the Giants'offense...

There are lots of good receivers in this draft. I'd rather get one yatqb : 1/28/2017 6:39 pm : link there.

Quick still has some untapped potential Jay on the Island : 1/28/2017 6:43 pm : link I remember when he was in the draft there were some scouts who compared his skill set to Terrell Owens. He obviously hasn't lived up to that but he has also suffered a few injuries and has never played with a good QB.

Idk if he will be good Big Rick in FL : 1/28/2017 6:46 pm : link But he's a guy I'd take a shot on for cheap. Ovbiously I'd prefer Alshon or Pryor, but neither of those are likely.



I really want to draft a #2 WR though. Not many #1 WRs in the draft, but if you're looking for a #2 like we are there are plenty to like. I really like Corey Davis, ArDarius Stewart, Cooper Kupp, Zay Jones, Malachi Dupre and Josh Reynolds.

Patterson Big Rick in FL : 1/28/2017 6:53 pm : link Isn't as good of a WR as Quick. He's had much better QB play and can't do anything.



Markus Wheaton isn't anymore productive than Quick with a HOF QB & All-Pro WR seeing all the coverage. Also an All-Pro RB. So teams really aren't worried about Wheaton and isn't exactly lighting it up. Also has drop issues and was benched this year.



Robert Woods is also no better than Quick. He's smaller and isn't nearly as athletic. One of my best friends is a Bills fan and can't wait for Woods to be gone.



None of them are spectacular, but at least Quick has great size and good athleticism.

I saw somewhere that Gordon will be a free agent robbieballs2003 : 1/28/2017 6:56 pm : link That has to be wrong, correct? If he is available I would inquire. Very risky but with all of his issues he should be very cheap.

Yeah, but when we're talking about $5m per year David in LA : 1/28/2017 7:01 pm : link I'm not paying someone that's 28 that much when he has done very little to prove himself. I'd rather roll the dice on CP, because he could help our return game, and hold out hope that he just hasn't had the right QB to click with.



Wheaton isn't huge, but he has track star speed. Pittsburgh is loaded with talent, so he really had to make the most out of part time opps, and I thought he flashed some stuff that we could certainly use. He's a guy I feel could flourish in having a larger role.



I thought Woods played well with Sammy going down. He's not huge, but he is 6' and has decent speed. All the guys I mentioned are like 25 years old, I'd rather roll the dice on guys like that than Quick, who has had many years to prove himself.

It sounds like Gordon will be a RFA. robbieballs2003 : 1/28/2017 7:02 pm : link So, obviously, I wouldn't give up a pick for him. It depends on what Cleveland wants tl do with him. They would want a pick but have to understand almost no team will do that. So, do they tender him at something like a second round tender? All that does, imo, is mean they will retain him but it sounds like they want to move on. It will he interesting to see how this unfolds.

Pay That Much for 3rd WR? Samiam : 1/28/2017 7:10 pm : link This is also directed to those who want to draft a WR very high - we have a #1 & 2 WR. We need a 3rd WR but don't need to spend that much or draft that high and that's assuming they don't think an adequate 3rd WR is not in the roster. Plenty more need on the OL and TE and even RB

One negative on Quick. Ira : 1/28/2017 7:12 pm : link He caught about 50% of his targets last season.

While I would love a guy like Corey Davis early robbieballs2003 : 1/28/2017 7:14 pm : link This is a solid year for WRs and a lot of them have size. It would definitely help getting a player like Davis but, like the Cowboys last year, I think getting a pass rusher, a TE, or OL early would have better results (Obviously if the value is the same). A guy like Howard or Njoku could be that big WR out wide but also provide more in the running game. I also think they like Lewis and King and expect improvement going into next year.



I do not think they will spend decent money on a marginal WR in FA.

No I'm certainly not talking about 5m a year Big Rick in FL : 1/28/2017 7:15 pm : link I wouldn't pay Quick anything close to that. Maybe a 3 year deal worth 9 million at the absolute most with somewhere between 3-4 million guaranteed.



Patterson I wouldn't touch at all. He offers nothing at WR. For a similar price I'd be interested in Wheaton & Woods, but they've had good QB play and they aren't doing anything more than Quick is. The Rams probably had the worst QB in football last year in Jared Goff. Keenum is one of the 5 worst.

Goff & Keenum stats Big Rick in FL : 1/28/2017 7:23 pm : link Goff completed 54% of his passes for 1,089 yards with 5 TDs, 7 INTs & 5 fumbles. He averaged 150 passing yards a game. He averaged 5.3 yards per attempt.



Keenum completed 58% of his passes for 2,201 yards with 9 TDs, 11 INTs & 5 fumbles. He averaged 5.8 yards per attempt.



Quick caught almost 1/4 of his QBs. I don't think he's going to be a great player or anything, but when defense have to worry about Perkins/Odell/Shepard I definitely think he could have around 800 yards and 7-8 TDs a year.

Rick, Big Blue '56 : 1/28/2017 7:32 pm : link Someone asked above how Quick was in the red zone..Any info on that?



No Thanks WillVAB : 1/28/2017 7:45 pm : link I'd rather trust Reese to find that role via the draft at some point.

Quick stretch234 : 1/28/2017 8:05 pm : link He has done nothing in the NFL to be even considered a second tier WR other than being 6-3. He is terrible.



Just sign Kenny Britt

The Giants should wait for the dust to settle on free agency... Milton : 1/28/2017 8:08 pm : link ...before signing a vet free agent WR. They will be able to bargain hunt on a one year deal for a receiver who didn't get the offers he was hoping for this off-season and is looking to improve his market value come 2018 and being the #2 WR on the playoff-bound Giants with OBJ getting doubled and tripled will look like the ideal situation.

Quote: Someone asked above how Quick was in the red zone..Any info on that?



RE: While I would love a guy like Corey Davis early Big Rick in FL : 1/28/2017 8:51 pm : link

Quote: This is a solid year for WRs and a lot of them have size. It would definitely help getting a player like Davis but, like the Cowboys last year, I think getting a pass rusher, a TE, or OL early would have better results (Obviously if the value is the same). A guy like Howard or Njoku could be that big WR out wide but also provide more in the running game. I also think they like Lewis and King and expect improvement going into next year.



I do not think they will spend decent money on a marginal WR in FA.



If Davis is there I'd have to say his value will be better than any Oline or pass rusher that's there. Charlton will probably be rated around the same as Davis. I've heard from a lot of people I know who have inside info. They said they'd he shocked if Charlton falls to the 20s. For me I'm hoping for Davis & Njoku to be there. It's a much deeper TE drag though so I'd go with Corey Davis. Try to get a guy like Jordan Leggett, Jake Butt, Gerald Everett, Evan Engram, Michael Roberts later in the draft. In comment 13342868 robbieballs2003 said:If Davis is there I'd have to say his value will be better than any Oline or pass rusher that's there. Charlton will probably be rated around the same as Davis. I've heard from a lot of people I know who have inside info. They said they'd he shocked if Charlton falls to the 20s. For me I'm hoping for Davis & Njoku to be there. It's a much deeper TE drag though so I'd go with Corey Davis. Try to get a guy like Jordan Leggett, Jake Butt, Gerald Everett, Evan Engram, Michael Roberts later in the draft.

Quote: He has done nothing in the NFL to be even considered a second tier WR other than being 6-3. He is terrible.



Just sign Kenny Britt



Except for the fact he was the Rams 2nd leading receiver last year. Including TEs. Tavon Austin had 30 more targets with 60 less yards and the same # of TDs. Lance Kendricks had 10 more targets with 70 less yards and less TDs. I definitely think he's a guy who could have between 60-70 receptions with 750-850 yards and 7-8 TDs with a good team. Kenny Britt is definitely a better WR, but he's going to get double the money of Quick. Britt also has trouble off the field that Quick doesn't have. BB56 you can't really judge him as a red zone threat. The Rams aren't in the red zone offense. They had 2 of the NFL's worst 5 QBs and a bottom 3 Oline. The Rams had the least amount of red zone trips in the NFL this year. They were only in the red zone 32 times this year. In comment 13342885 stretch234 said:Except for the fact he was the Rams 2nd leading receiver last year. Including TEs. Tavon Austin had 30 more targets with 60 less yards and the same # of TDs. Lance Kendricks had 10 more targets with 70 less yards and less TDs. I definitely think he's a guy who could have between 60-70 receptions with 750-850 yards and 7-8 TDs with a good team. Kenny Britt is definitely a better WR, but he's going to get double the money of Quick. Britt also has trouble off the field that Quick doesn't have. BB56 you can't really judge him as a red zone threat. The Rams aren't in the red zone offense. They had 2 of the NFL's worst 5 QBs and a bottom 3 Oline. The Rams had the least amount of red zone trips in the NFL this year. They were only in the red zone 32 times this year.

RE: RE: While I would love a guy like Corey Davis early robbieballs2003 : 1/28/2017 9:10 pm : link

I like Pryor. Lack of experience so he still has an upside. Ivan15 : 1/28/2017 9:12 pm : link Been through a lot of stuff emotionally so he should be most mature. And he has some unique skills for a WR that might be useful. Probably a bit on the slow side but he fits as a big WR and red zone target.

Oh yeah I definitely misunderstood Big Rick in FL : 1/28/2017 9:23 pm : link I've seen a lot of NFL insiders say NFL teams aren't as high on Davis as media members are. Teams think he has a good skillset with a lack of speed and that he's very raw. We will see as it gets closer to draft time. Anything is possible.



These are the guys that I definitely think go before we pick. No particular order. Just listing the guys who I think will definitely be gone.



1. Garrett

2. Allen

3. Watson

4. Trubisky

5. Fournette

6. Cook

7. Mile Williams

8. Forrest Lamp

9. Cam Robinson

10. Rueben Foster

11. OJ Howard

12. Malik Hooker

13. Marshon Lattimore

14. Quincy Wilson

15. Jamal Adams.

16. Derek Barnett

17. Solomon Thomas

18. Deshaun Kizer

19. Taco Charlton

20. 1 of Humphrey/Teez/Sidney Jones



Then you have guys like Tim Williams, Takk McKinley, Zach Cunningham. I just can't wait until free agency. We should have a little clearer idea about the draft. Just gotta hope Reese knocks it out of the park like he did last year.



Kenny Stills Marty866b : 1/28/2017 9:50 pm : link That is the guy we should go after. Young,will be 25 when the next season starts,very fast and plays on the outside. Had a nice season with the Dolphins and has proven he can play. Don't know what the cost will be but shouldn't be more then we can afford.

As usual LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/28/2017 10:43 pm : link the BBI understanding of market value leaves much to be desired.



Would Quick be my first choice? No, but lets not pretend that $5 million is a huge salary for a #2 WR.



Is he a legit #2? Maybe not, you can argue that all day, but some team is going to try and make him a #2, and he will make at least $5 million.



We go through this every year, and every year half if you are perplexed at how high the salaries get, but you'd all line up to sign some geezer if you recognize his name.

RE: Kenny Stills Big Rick in FL : 1/28/2017 11:12 pm : link

Quote: That is the guy we should go after. Young,will be 25 when the next season starts,very fast and plays on the outside. Had a nice season with the Dolphins and has proven he can play. Don't know what the cost will be but shouldn't be more then we can afford.



My Brother is a Fins fan. So I watch every one of there games. enny Stills is going to get paid. Probably 7-8 million. We don't want him either. He's a 1 trick pony. He's been the definition of average WR. Even with a HOF QB in Drew Brees. His stats this past year were inflated from an extremely weak Dolphins schedule. They played 5 games against teams at or above .500.



In the games agaianst teams at or above .500 (SEA, PIT, BAL, NEx2) he averaged 21.5 yards per game. He was targeted 25 times with 11 catches for 129 yards & 2 TDs. So 11 yards per catch. 24 of those yards and 1 TD against the Pats came while the Fins were down 31-3.



In their other 11 games (CLE, CIN, SD, SF, LA, ARI, BUFx2, NYJx2) he averaged 60 yards per game. He was targeted 56 times with 31 catches for 597 yards and 7 TDs.



Certainly not the kind of guy I'm looking for. For the money he's going to get I want a guy who can even be an average WR in the important games.



In comment 13342923 Marty866b said:My Brother is a Fins fan. So I watch every one of there games. enny Stills is going to get paid. Probably 7-8 million. We don't want him either. He's a 1 trick pony. He's been the definition of average WR. Even with a HOF QB in Drew Brees. His stats this past year were inflated from an extremely weak Dolphins schedule. They played 5 games against teams at or above .500.In the games agaianst teams at or above .500 (SEA, PIT, BAL, NEx2) he averaged 21.5 yards per game. He was targeted 25 times with 11 catches for 129 yards & 2 TDs. So 11 yards per catch. 24 of those yards and 1 TD against the Pats came while the Fins were down 31-3.In their other 11 games (CLE, CIN, SD, SF, LA, ARI, BUFx2, NYJx2) he averaged 60 yards per game. He was targeted 56 times with 31 catches for 597 yards and 7 TDs.Certainly not the kind of guy I'm looking for. For the money he's going to get I want a guy who can even be an average WR in the important games.