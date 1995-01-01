Round 1 Crop ryanmkeane : 1/29/2017 12:31 pm Instead of a mock draft or just picking 1 guy, here's my VERY EARLY list of players that I think out of these, will end up on the Giants in round 1. Based on mix of value and need.



David Njoku - TE - Miami

Ryan Ramcyzk - OL - Wisconsin

Forrest Lamp - OL - Western Kentucky

Derek Barnett - DE - Tennessee

OJ Howard - TE - Alabama

Takkarist McKinley - DE/OLB - UCLA

Taco Charlton - DE - Michigan

Christian McCaffrey - RB - Stanford

Cooper Kupp - WR - Eastern Washington



I'm not including Corey Davis as I think he'll be gone. Howard is definitely a stretch, but who knows, he may fall to us. Don't have CB listed because I really don't think we can justify CB in round 1 with Apple and Jenkins and the overall state of our defense, coupled with the struggles on offense with Eli's short window. Feel free to add players to the crop and discuss.

I doubt very much OJ Howard johnnyb : 1/29/2017 12:38 pm : link falls to us at 23, but if he ever did, he would be my pick over the others you have listed.

RE: Would you be happy with this Njoku kid Mike in NY : 1/29/2017 12:46 pm : link

Quote: if Howard is off the board? Differences, iyo?



Njoku my biggest concern is can he be the sort of blocker we need to help our running game. Atlanta does not get much from their TE's but look how good they did. Green Bay, despite having Cook, he was invisible/hurt a lot of the season. Unless you are getting the next Rob Gronkowski, the TE needs to be at least capable enough as a run blocker that defenses cannot scheme to take him away as a threat in the passing game because they know he won't be making a difference blocking anybody. In comment 13343210 Big Blue '56 said:Njoku my biggest concern is can he be the sort of blocker we need to help our running game. Atlanta does not get much from their TE's but look how good they did. Green Bay, despite having Cook, he was invisible/hurt a lot of the season. Unless you are getting the next Rob Gronkowski, the TE needs to be at least capable enough as a run blocker that defenses cannot scheme to take him away as a threat in the passing game because they know he won't be making a difference blocking anybody.

BigBlue johnnyb : 1/29/2017 12:49 pm : link I did not see Miami play a lot this season. The little I know about Njoku is he is very athletic with a great size/ speed combination to create mismatches. What I am not sure about is his blocking ability. The Giants need a TE who can do both, although the pass catching ability is more important IMO. If he is a willing blocker and can get stronger he would be a welcomed addition but others on the list may be more appealing.

I have a feeling ryanmkeane : 1/29/2017 12:51 pm : link Barnett will be high on our board. He's got the size we covet at DE and broke Reggie White's sack record at Tennessee, but for some reason, he's not really considered a top 10 guy. I've seen a lot of "good starter" notes on him with limited upside, perhaps limited athleticism?

RE: Not a fan of the DE's ryanmkeane : 1/29/2017 12:53 pm : link

Quote: I would add Dan Feeney to the list

Feeney is a good call, him and Pocic will definitely be looked at I think. If one of them falls to us in round 2 it'd be a no brainer. However, at 23, not sure these guys would be in the mix. In comment 13343212 Mike in NY said:Feeney is a good call, him and Pocic will definitely be looked at I think. If one of them falls to us in round 2 it'd be a no brainer. However, at 23, not sure these guys would be in the mix.

Personally ryanmkeane : 1/29/2017 12:55 pm : link I'd want to go TE or OL. But if there's a DE with really high upside still available at 23, tough to argue with taking him.

Good thread as I think these are likely obvious players The_Boss : 1/29/2017 12:58 pm : link who should be available at or around 23. I don't think Howard will be there though. I do think we can add Gerald Everett (TE,South Alabama), Garrett Bolles (OL, Utah), Jarrod Davis (LB, UF), Zach Cunningham (LB, Vandy), and Montravius Adams (DL, Auburn) to the list, with the LB's being long shots based upon past NYG draft history.



The Miami TE is the guy I'm rooting for. Based on everything I've seen thus far, his ceiling is through the roof.

Gotta put Cam Robinson on the list if he's falling as much yatqb : 1/29/2017 1:00 pm : link as is rumored...and perhaps Ross and McDowell. Also Garrett Bolles. And although it's unlikely, a CB could be the pick if a shutdown guy is there and no one else is close in value...although we'd probably have ammunition to trade down in that case.



Nice way to start the discussion, Ryan!

My current short list (excluding those who expect will be gone)... Milton : 1/29/2017 1:01 pm : link



I had been down on Robinson, worried the Giants would have the same problems with him that they've had with Flowers, but the more I read, the less concerned I am about his downside. Not that he doesn't have a downside, but it's not as bad as what we're witnessing from Flowers.



Boylhart had this to say about him... Quote: He could be that good but there are questions on and off the field that make it hard to trust this kid and select him early in this draft for me. Off field issues seem to be behind him and that’s a good thing but the improvement in his game this year seem to only happen when Cam made the decision half way through the year (in his mind) to declare. That makes me think his work ethic is only monetarily driven. Now that is not necessarily a bad thing except if it’s his only goal. I suspect Cam will be selected earlier than I have him rated. He will work out and impress everyone with his athletic talents and he has improved this year. I also can understand that for most people that there is no reason to think Cam won’t continue to improve except it bothers me that after all the off field issues and lack of learning correct techniques on the field that he has decided to come out early...But remember this about Cam, he could eventually be as good as Trent Williams and that’s pretty good. Ryan Ramczyk, Cam Robinson, Christian McCaffrey.I had been down on Robinson, worried the Giants would have the same problems with him that they've had with Flowers, but the more I read, the less concerned I am about his downside. Not that he doesn't have a downside, but it's not as bad as what we're witnessing from Flowers.Boylhart had this to say about him...

Bolles ryanmkeane : 1/29/2017 1:06 pm : link seems very solid, but i think he's more of a 35-45 range guy than 23. He's turning 25 in May, and has holes in his pass blocking.

Solid List WillVAB : 1/29/2017 1:09 pm : link Don't like Taco Charlton because I think he'll bust. Looks the part athletically but just not a good enough football player. Don't like Mcaffrey because he's more of a luxury pick and I don't think RBs are worth 1st round picks.

RE: Bolles yatqb : 1/29/2017 1:19 pm : link

Quote: seems very solid, but i think he's more of a 35-45 range guy than 23. He's turning 25 in May, and has holes in his pass blocking.



I know, Ryan, but I'd say that Reese can sometimes get desperate when faced with a major need. Look no further than Flowers at 9. I too see Bolles as a poor pick at 23. In comment 13343229 ryanmkeane said:I know, Ryan, but I'd say that Reese can sometimes get desperate when faced with a major need. Look no further than Flowers at 9. I too see Bolles as a poor pick at 23.

I like JuJu Smith-Schuster BillT : 1/29/2017 1:24 pm : link Over Kupp. Bigger guy, better level of competition.

Kupp is not a first round prospect Milton : 1/29/2017 1:33 pm : link He may turn out to be a Hall of Famer, you never know, but as a prospect he just doesn't add up to a first round pick. I see him going anywhere from mid-2nd to mid-4th.

RE: Kupp is not a first round prospect The_Boss : 1/29/2017 1:54 pm : link

Quote: He may turn out to be a Hall of Famer, you never know, but as a prospect he just doesn't add up to a first round pick. I see him going anywhere from mid-2nd to mid-4th.



Tony Pauline was on with John Shmeilk (sp) and Dottino on Friday and says in no way, shape, or form is Kupp a 1st rounder. In comment 13343247 Milton said:Tony Pauline was on with John Shmeilk (sp) and Dottino on Friday and says in no way, shape, or form is Kupp a 1st rounder.

With the Exception of Flowers Bluesbreaker : 1/29/2017 2:10 pm : link With a Glaring Need for an O-line player we will be looking

at a weak Draft and a low position .

Take a Friggen Playmaker TE WR RB .

Christian McCaffrey I am not a big fan rather get a guy like

D'Onte Foreman . Love to get OJ Howard who I think would

pay huge dividends and help open up this pathetic offense

we ran this past season

There seems to be a hole lugnut : 1/29/2017 2:49 pm : link developing over our #23 pick to where I'm not sure which offensive weapon will be available to us. That is, Corey Davis and O.J. Howard have moved up the board and there's virtually no way they'll be available.



Njoku could, but I'm not convinced about him yet. Isn't he just a sophomore? And he's only 240? And we're not sure of his blocking? Between those, I doubt he's ready to contribute in 2017. And McCaffrey I'm just leery of.



Lamp apparently has disappointed at the Senior Bowl (or Shrine Bowl, whatever it is that just happened). And he's a G -- he should never have been considered in first round to begin with. Same w/ Feeney, IMO.



How about Haasan Reddick (OLB / Edge Rusher)? Double-down on D? He might be a slight reach but apparently he electrified everyone at Senior/Shrine.

Oh and... lugnut : 1/29/2017 2:51 pm : link McKinley is not a 3-down player. Charlton is very good but not great, plays with little urgency. Neither would be in my first round options.

Njoku's also only 6'3 1/2". yatqb : 1/29/2017 3:08 pm : link He's just much sorter than I want from a TE. Talented, though.

Someone will fall George : 1/29/2017 3:22 pm : link Always happens. Just a question of who.



I wouldn't be surprised if J. Peppers is this year's model: he's sort of a SS/OLB tweener, and some teams don't like to bet on those in the first round.





I don't want Cooper Kupp based on his father only JohnB : 1/29/2017 3:41 pm : link .

RE: With the Exception of Flowers ryanmkeane : 1/29/2017 3:59 pm : link

Quote: With a Glaring Need for an O-line player we will be looking

at a weak Draft and a low position .

Take a Friggen Playmaker TE WR RB .

Christian McCaffrey I am not a big fan rather get a guy like

D'Onte Foreman .

McCaffrey is 10 times the playmaker that Foreman is. In comment 13343263 Bluesbreaker said:McCaffrey is 10 times the playmaker that Foreman is.

My sleepers are k-five : 1/29/2017 4:29 pm : link Jarrad Davis LB Florida and Bucky Hodges Receiver VaTech. I say receiver because he doesn't look and move or block like a TE yet he would be huge for WR at 6'7 245. These guys are football players and playmakers.

I'm looking at Feeney too. area junc : 1/29/2017 4:39 pm : link Seems to have a little Chris Snee to him. Pure RG. Giants-type OL.

Plenty of time to go thru the potential candidates, but I am all-in Jimmy Googs : 1/29/2017 5:22 pm : link on Corey Davis...

RE: Plenty of time to go thru the potential candidates, but I am all-in ryanmkeane : 1/29/2017 6:29 pm : link

Quote: on Corey Davis...

Id be shocked if he gets past Philly let alone slips to us at 23 In comment 13343385 Jimmy Googs said:Id be shocked if he gets past Philly let alone slips to us at 23

RE: I like JuJu Smith-Schuster ryanmkeane : 1/29/2017 6:33 pm : link

Quote: Over Kupp. Bigger guy, better level of competition.

That's a good call. JJSS has seemed to have gotten lost in the early draft process, and could rise towards the top again once the combine hits and we get closer. In comment 13343243 BillT said:That's a good call. JJSS has seemed to have gotten lost in the early draft process, and could rise towards the top again once the combine hits and we get closer.

If Peppers ryanmkeane : 1/29/2017 6:34 pm : link falls it would be mighty tempting. Dynamic D guy.

RE: If Peppers section125 : 1/29/2017 6:43 pm : link

Quote: falls it would be mighty tempting. Dynamic D guy.



rmk, Peppers seems to be a dynamite college player, but where does he play in the NFL? Giants already have Collins at SS. Can he play FS? Is he a possible WR - big enough with enough speed to play opposite OBJ?



To small for WLB. Think he'd be wasted at RB.



I just cannot envision his best position. In comment 13343451 ryanmkeane said:rmk, Peppers seems to be a dynamite college player, but where does he play in the NFL? Giants already have Collins at SS. Can he play FS? Is he a possible WR - big enough with enough speed to play opposite OBJ?To small for WLB. Think he'd be wasted at RB.I just cannot envision his best position.

Cam Robinson and Garrett Boles would be very interesting at 23 PatersonPlank : 1/29/2017 7:12 pm : link I am really starting to like Boles.

I would put Haason Reddick on that list sjnyfan : 1/29/2017 9:06 pm : link No defensive player helped themselves more at the Senior Bowl and I think he's going to blow up the combine. He can play any LB position, has the ability to drop in coverage and his numbers speak for themselves as a pass rusher.