Pat Traina on JPP...do you agree? That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/30/2017 11:12 am I read Pat's article on what to do with JPP on the weekend and wondered how BBI thought about her views? Basically, she said that Spotrac, as an example, placed JPP's market value at 14.6M per year. On that basis, the Giants should attempt to re-sign him. But, however, if, as reported, JPP wants Vernon type money, then the Giants should walk away.



Her reasons are that JPP is 29, has had health issues (only one full 16 game season since 2011), and his production has not matched that kind of money especially when you consider Vernon's guaranteed money of $52.5M.



My feeling is exactly the same...he is not worth that kind of money. Someone will overpay to get him but it shouldn't be us. So how does BBI feel?

I'd go as high as 4 years/$60 million for JPP... Torrag : 1/30/2017 11:15 am : link ...and have said so for sometime now. That's his market value imo. If he won't negotiate into that range cya.

I Toth029 : 1/30/2017 11:16 am : link Agree with her about his issues + age.



Punits will disagree I'm sure but it's the best move long term.

JPP is better than Vernon pjcas18 : 1/30/2017 11:17 am : link I don't get that logic. Unless Pat is saying vernon is simply overpaid and not worth that money either.



JPP is older by 18 months, but a must-sign IMO.



maybe lessen the duration and front load the guarantees if you can, but I'd sign him, otherwise who replaces him?



I think except in special circumstances bigbluescot : 1/30/2017 11:18 am : link I'd be very wary giving top tier long term money to a 29 year old unless they were a QB.



If you can design the deal with a clean break after a couple years like Vernon then maybe.

As AcidTest : 1/30/2017 11:19 am : link I've said, I think whether JPP should come back is probably moot. Jerry will make a competitive offer, but probably won't want to match the blow away offer he is likely to receive from another team. Even if matching is possible under the cap, Jerry isn't going to give JPP Vernon money. He's 28, missing most of his right hand, has had back surgeries, and also a sports hernia. I think what JPP did was incredible. I never thought he'd play again, and he instead produced an excellent year this past season. Somebody else is going to pay him very well. Good for him. I wish him all the best.

The Cowboys offensive line is not going anywhere.. Chris684 : 1/30/2017 11:21 am : link Prioritize JPP and Hankins.



Draft offense, offense, offense.

Traina's point is valid BillT : 1/30/2017 11:22 am : link And that's just what we've seen from Reese in the past. He's got a number that he's willing to pay. He'll do his best to sign him for that but if he's outbid he'll let him go. Just the way things go in FA.

We are competing for a Super Bowl next year SLIM_ : 1/30/2017 11:22 am : link The reality is that Vernon got overpaid because he hit the open market - the Dolphins chose to not franchise him. We can easily franchise JPP and then he needs to make a decision if he wants long term stability or if he wants to play out this year.



He shouldn't get Vernon money from the Giants and the Giants have the upper hand.

somewhere....14-16/year AnnapolisMike : 1/30/2017 11:22 am : link I'm not as worried about the cap hit as others. make it reasonable the first two years.



My worry is...you let JPP go and if Vernon goes down...you are in trouble. There should be a see ya number...I just don't know where that is.

Use the Tag as a negotiating tool AnnapolisMike : 1/30/2017 11:23 am : link The Giants own his rights...



I am assuming the Giants do want him back.

With a draft deep in pass rushers .... Beer Man : 1/30/2017 11:24 am : link It won't be the end of the world if the Giants choose not to overpay JPP to keep his services. If they can get 80% to 90% of his production at a fraction of the cost through the draft, that ain't bad. And if they find that in someone that can stay healthy, then that's a bonus.

I wouldn't re-sign Hankins pjcas18 : 1/30/2017 11:25 am : link I'd replace Hankins with lower cost FA's/draft/roster players like Bromley or re-sign Robert Thomas.



I'd re-sign JPP make some cuts (Cruz, Jennings maybe, etc.), bring in a FA OL, WR, and possibly a TE and then draft well.



= Giants contenders in 2017



You let JPP go, who is the starting LDE? Owkara? Wynn?



Your defense is immediately weaker on the DL, which has a ripple effect, it exposes the LBers and makes the secondary worse.



It starts with the lines, without JPP you set the team back 2 years on D.

Vernon is all pro gidiefor : Mod : 1/30/2017 11:26 am : : 1/30/2017 11:26 am : link and he is overpaid? I really don't get how some of you guys make your evaluations



You want a pass rusher - and you don't have one on staff -- you have to pay for them - they are a rare commodity - and if they are all pro you do everything you can to keep them



Vernon was not overpaid -- he got market value - and he proved his worth in the first year -- get over it





Ive posted this elsewhere area junc : 1/30/2017 11:31 am : link but would anyone really have a problem giving him Vernons deal?



1st 3 years cap hit $13/16/17M ... cuttable after 3 years if performance dips



We cant pay that for an elite 43 DE?

The Decision To Resign JPP Will Be Based On 'Inside Info' IMHO Trainmaster : 1/30/2017 11:32 am : link The Giants see JPP in the weight room, training room, practice field where fans and the media see him less or not at all. The Giants can make the most informed decision on whether JPP has "years left in the tank" or whether he "is a becoming a maintenance nightmare".



As other have said (restating the obvious), JPP should be resigned for the right price. I think only the Giants know what that "right price" is. I think the Giants should let JPP test the FA market. If some team with a ton of cap space throws a boatload of money at JPP, the Giants shouldn't attempt to "match" (if JPP even gives the Giants a chance). Potentially, the Giants could get a 4th or even a 3rd round pick for him in the 2018 draft (of course depending on other Giants FA losses and signings).



I don't think as fans we have the info to weigh in on this very accurately.



Quote: It won't be the end of the world if the Giants choose not to overpay JPP to keep his services. If they can get 80% to 90% of his production at a fraction of the cost through the draft, that ain't bad. And if they find that in someone that can stay healthy, then that's a bonus.



The options in the draft at 23 for NYG type edge rushers aren't as good as some may think.



Bring him back. Don't over-think this. This is a team that is a handful of moves away from being a legitimate Super Bowl team as early as next season. If he walks, they need to find not one, but 2 DE's. They likely needed to bring one in even if he was under contract for 2017.

Quote: I don't get that logic. Unless Pat is saying vernon is simply overpaid and not worth that money either.



JPP is older by 18 months, but a must-sign IMO.



Bingo. You don't spend all that dough on Vernon and then try and pair him with some never was on the other side. Plus, your DC's defense is predicated on the front four. We've all seen the results when the front four can't handle business.

This is a one year league and every year, all teams has to retool JohnB : 1/30/2017 11:33 am : link tag JPP for a year and see what happens.



I'm guessing that JPP's days are numbered. He's is getting up there in age and has been injured all too often. Let him walk at this time next year.

The Giants are not ryanmkeane : 1/30/2017 11:38 am : link going to walk away from JPP over 2 or 3M per year. That'd be silly. They are either going to pay him what he wants/top dollar, or not at all. Pretty simple.

in nearly every season Enzo : 1/30/2017 11:38 am : link JPP has had some sort of injury or lingering issue that has hindered his performance. I doubt his durability concerns magically disappear as he ages. I'd be very nervous about committing to him long-term.

Teams ryanmkeane : 1/30/2017 11:39 am : link can always make it work with the cap. If JPP wants Vernon money, they will probably give it to him. It's not THAT much, all things considered.

Quote: and he is overpaid? I really don't get how some of you guys make your evaluations



You want a pass rusher - and you don't have one on staff -- you have to pay for them - they are a rare commodity - and if they are all pro you do everything you can to keep them



Vernon was not overpaid -- he got market value - and he proved his worth in the first year -- get over it



+1

RE: in nearly every season Toth029 : 1/30/2017 11:42 am : link

Quote: JPP has had some sort of injury or lingering issue that has hindered his performance. I doubt his durability concerns magically disappear as he ages. I'd be very nervous about committing to him long-term.



Yup.



Yeah he's a solid player but people need to think of what's in the future. They need to re-sign Pugh, Beckham, Hankins, Collins (he has two years left but still), and still need to address the offense that is basically OBJ and Eli.



Just because you lose JPP doesn't mean they'll go into the season with Wynn, Okwara and Odi as the other starting ends. It's competition, there's draft, FA, you never know what happens. OV is not only younger but has less problems on his resume. That's why he was (is?) easier to throw so much cash to.

Quote: and he is overpaid? I really don't get how some of you guys make your evaluations



You want a pass rusher - and you don't have one on staff -- you have to pay for them - they are a rare commodity - and if they are all pro you do everything you can to keep them



Vernon was not overpaid -- he got market value - and he proved his worth in the first year -- get over it





Who are you guys? One person said he was overpaid.



Way to rail against that one person.



Who are you guys? One person said he was overpaid. Way to rail against that one person. And by your logic then it's impossible to overpay JPP, since he'll get market rate too if he's not tagged.

Someone involved with football Keith : 1/30/2017 11:49 am : link really shouldn't look at average per season as a way of judging a deal or what a player should get. It's about the guaranteed portion and the structure. The average means very little in the grand scheme of things.



I think JPP deserves Vernon money. I think paying Vernon all that money and then not putting a top talent on the other side is kind of useless. Having the continuity of the majority of the line playing together would be helpful also. I think the Giants could be careful about how they structure it so that there is an inexpensive out earlier on in the contract due to injury. I also think that it's a no brainer to tag him should he not agree to a deal. There is no doubt we can get a decent return for JPP.

so many ways to look at this scenario UConn4523 : 1/30/2017 11:51 am : link but JPP's resume was much better than Vernon's but is hindered by being a bit older and injuries. Paying Vernon is much much safer, but he isn't better than JPP which makes it so tricky.



I have no idea what the number should be. Depends on who else we are targeting in FA, first and foremost. But JPP is a loss that we can't replace over a full season of games (Okwara was solid, but such a small sample size) unless we go after another top shelf DE or draft one in the 1st and hope for the best.



I can't definitively say what I want us to do, just too many unknowns but I'd like to keep him if possible.

Quote: ...and have said so for sometime now. That's his market value imo. If he won't negotiate into that range cya.



Tough call. Doubt the Giants find a replacementment with his impact yet doubt he's good for three years at a high level let alone four.



If he was healthy it's a no brainer IMO. Hernia surgery, back issues come and go, misses games and, oh yeah, the hand. He's just 28 but both Tuck and Osi were done by 31/32.



Tough call.



Tough call. Doubt the Giants find a replacementment with his impact yet doubt he's good for three years at a high level let alone four. If he was healthy it's a no brainer IMO. Hernia surgery, back issues come and go, misses games and, oh yeah, the hand. He's just 28 but both Tuck and Osi were done by 31/32. Tough call. I'm opting still for the franchise tag. One more year and goodbye.

pj - it's a pretty simple calculation to me gidiefor : Mod : 1/30/2017 11:53 am : : 1/30/2017 11:53 am : link this off-season - resigning JPP is imperative -- no JPP -- and the defense goes backwards - the defense was the true asset of the Giants in 2016 -- I am not going to pretend that it is easy to upgrade the Offensive line -- there just aren't a heck of a lot of options for that available this off-season



Tight end you can upgrade - fullback you can pray Johnson returns to play -- Offense is going to be trickier to do a make-over to -- you absolutely need the Defense to come back as strong or stronger than last year



if there's no JPP then you must replace him - who are you going to replace him with???

I'll be pissed if JPP est1986 : 1/30/2017 11:55 am : link Is not opposite of OV next season.

Quote: but JPP's resume was much better than Vernon's but is hindered by being a bit older and injuries. Paying Vernon is much much safer, but he isn't better than JPP which makes it so tricky.



Does not compute.



Does not compute. JPP's resume is being a guy who can't play 16 games, is older and doesn't have all his fingers. What was against OV? Maybe sack numbers but he, like he did this season, was often disruptive in hurries so he was always active in pass rushing. I don't get how he has a better resume right now than what OV did last year.

RE: pj - it's a pretty simple calculation to me pjcas18 : 1/30/2017 11:57 am : link

Quote: this off-season - resigning JPP is imperative -- no JPP -- and the defense goes backwards - the defense was the true asset of the Giants in 2016 -- I am not going to pretend that it is easy to upgrade the Offensive line -- there just aren't a heck of a lot of options for that available this off-season



Tight end you can upgrade - fullback you can pray Johnson returns to play -- Offense is going to be trickier to do a make-over to -- you absolutely need the Defense to come back as strong or stronger than last year



if there's no JPP then you must replace him - who are you going to replace him with???



Preaching to the choir. Read my last post. If the Giants only make one high $$ FA (considering JPP a FA) move this off-season and it's re-signing JPP I'd be fine with it.



I do think there are TE and WR FA's they can add at lower costs, but JPP is as close to a "must-sign" as I can remember.



On defense the DL sets the tone and keeping JPP, Vernon, and Snacks together is critical. Heck I'd even like to see the 1st round pick used on pass rushing DE (with JPP and Vernon).



Preaching to the choir. Read my last post. If the Giants only make one high $$ FA (considering JPP a FA) move this off-season and it's re-signing JPP I'd be fine with it. I do think there are TE and WR FA's they can add at lower costs, but JPP is as close to a "must-sign" as I can remember. On defense the DL sets the tone and keeping JPP, Vernon, and Snacks together is critical. Heck I'd even like to see the 1st round pick used on pass rushing DE (with JPP and Vernon). Bring back the days of Strahan, Tuck and Osi, replaced by JPP, Tuck and Osi.

The Giants had difficulty generating a conventional pass rush in 2016 Go Terps : 1/30/2017 11:58 am : link Overpaying to keep the same situation in 2017 doesn't make much sense.

Quote: .



Which cheap DE's will help us generate the front four pass rush that's been proven time and time again to be necessary to slow down top QBs? In comment 13343862 Go Terps said:Which cheap DE's will help us generate the front four pass rush that's been proven time and time again to be necessary to slow down top QBs?

I say 4 for 60 which was stated earlier is perfect The 12th Man : 1/30/2017 12:02 pm : link if you have to add the 5 yr do so only in a way that you can walk away in year 5 that will benefit the cap

Some Notable FA's Toth029 : 1/30/2017 12:05 pm : link



http://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/defensive-end/



My choices?



Jabaal Sheard, Andre Branch, William Gholston, Devin Taylor, and although he's been a bit of trouble and has played mostly in ARI's 3-4 scheme, Alex Okafor has the size to be a 4-3 end. Guys like Taylor and Branch have produced and won't be a fraction of what JPP will be. Some notable DE's in FA this upcoming offseason. Guys who are typically "Giants" so those who fit the schemeMy choices?Jabaal Sheard, Andre Branch, William Gholston, Devin Taylor, and although he's been a bit of trouble and has played mostly in ARI's 3-4 scheme, Alex Okafor has the size to be a 4-3 end. Guys like Taylor and Branch have produced and won't be a fraction of what JPP will be.

I Like JPP But Samiam : 1/30/2017 12:05 pm : link I believe he was totally playing for his next contract. I don't blame him; that's what players do. But, I have my doubts that once he gets the big money, he'll continue playing at the higher level until it's time for the next contract if he lasts that long. That firecracker accident really messed him up and this will be his only chance for megabucks & years.

I would disagree Patrick77 : 1/30/2017 12:06 pm : link 1. JPP is 28 not 29 - and just turned 28

2. The Giants set the market value at this position

3. JPP outplayed Vernon who makes an average of 17/yr

4. The contract amount quoted is what Calais Campbell made the last 2 years and he will be 31 before the season starts.

5. Who is the other pass rusher of note available in free agency? Who is the other very good two way 4-3 DE available?



SLAP the Tag on him Stan in LA : 1/30/2017 12:11 pm : link If he signs it, fine, then he'll be motivated to play next season. If he doesn't, fine, his loss.

5 years? Giants2012 : 1/30/2017 12:12 pm : link If somebody thinks he's worth 5 years than the franchise tag and negotiation should bring back at least one #1 pick (despite the going rate being 2)



No way 5 years. 4 is pushing it beyond Tuck and Osi's age when the wheels had fallen off.

The Giants lack of pass rush, as usual, was more about robbieballs2003 : 1/30/2017 12:13 pm : link the push up the middle not the edge.

Anyone advocating to replace JPP pjcas18 : 1/30/2017 12:15 pm : link in the draft is advocating a very risky plan.



DE has the 2nd highest 1st round bust rate after QB.



So, your plan is replace JPP with the 23rd draft pick without even knowing who is there and knowing it's not really how Reese drafts.



With a backup plan of Owkara/Owa/Wynn?



Good luck keeping the D consistent with last year.

Winning in the NFL is always year to year Chris684 : 1/30/2017 12:16 pm : link So any year where you claim you are "saving" cap space just means you are stupid.



The Eagles always have cap room, what the hell have they won?



Give me the 2-way DEs who were better than JPP last year in 12 games?



OV is a very good player who can be great with JPP around.

pjcas Go Terps : 1/30/2017 12:19 pm : link My eyes told me a different story regarding the pass rush. As Giants fans we are all well versed in what does and does not constitute an effective pass rush. I didn't see it this year.



I am skeptical on the QB hurries stat. How is a QB hurry defined? If a QB is forced to scramble after 3 seconds in the pocket is that still a hurry?



I didn't see Vernon or JPP making a big difference in the pass rush outside two games against Chicago and Cleveland. And regarding JPP specifically I didn't see the defense take a clear step back once his season ended. It was DRC's injury that caused major problems in Green Bay; I believe the defense would be better served by taking the money allocated to JPP and reinvesting it into the secondary.



If 2016 taught us anything it's that the secondary is only as strong as its weakest link.

Hankins is the guy that can be replaced Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 1/30/2017 12:25 pm : link His numbers weren't that great playing next to an all world DT in Snacks.



JPP opposite Vernon is a must, as us keeping DRC!

Go Terps gidiefor : Mod : 1/30/2017 12:28 pm : : 1/30/2017 12:28 pm : link you need both the Dline with penetrators/run stoppers and a great cast of DBs



one without the other can be broken



you are completely underestimating the way JPP played last season -- he was a house afire and he impacted the results of numerous games

RE: Winning in the NFL is always year to year Giants2012 : 1/30/2017 12:29 pm : link

Quote: So any year where you claim you are "saving" cap space just means you are stupid.



The Eagles always have cap room, what the hell have they won?



.



Oxymoron at its best



In comment 13343950 Chris684 said:Oxymoron at its best

Whatever Chris684 : 1/30/2017 12:32 pm : link I don't believe in letting Pro Bowl caliber players walk over fear of the salary cap.

This team's window is NOW Bockman : 1/30/2017 12:34 pm : link We're talking 1-2 more years, tops.



The defense was amazing this year and the reason we were 11-5.



We have the cap room to re-sign him AND still upgrade other areas.



Why make another hole to fill?



Go all-in, cap be damned, for 2 years. When it blows up, it'll be when Eli is done anyway. Then you suck and draft a QB highly. Rinse and repeat every 10-15 years.

Disagree with letting JPP go. Tom in NY : 1/30/2017 12:37 pm : link There is no one in Free Agency they can sign that can play the run, and rush the passer like JPP. Also keep in mind that he has had 88 passes knocked down in his career...which leads the league in that category.



You don't let good 2 way DEs walk...and JPP is more that just a solid player.



Use the Franchise Tag to negotiate a good deal for both sides, but get this man back in blue for next season.



Eli's clock is ticking, and all 3 NFC East competitors will be better in '17 than '16, so the Giants must take steps forward, not back.

JPP's value AnnapolisMike : 1/30/2017 12:39 pm : link Is as a run stopping DE at which he excels. The Giants did a great job at making teams one dimensional last year.



Keep the defense strong and take a step forward on offense. That is a winning combination. Look what happened with no DRC and JPP in the playoffs.

The fifth year tomjgiant : 1/30/2017 12:43 pm : link could be for 20mil or more in salary.When you look long contracts,the last year of it the player will probably never see unless he is playing at a very high level and by that time he may be worth it,if not you can cut him and just have one prorated year of bonus money.So a 5 year 85 mil deal could actually be 4 year 64 mil deal which doesn't sound so bad.

I suggest Chris684 : 1/30/2017 12:44 pm : link Making a fair offer to JPP. I think it will take both sides of the negotiation to consider market value, but also the fact that part of JPP's time away from the field is his fault and the Giants stood by him through that.



If a deal can't be reached, you franchise him.



What I don't agree with is that we are somehow better off without him.

It's all about the contract structure PEEJ : 1/30/2017 12:47 pm : link A reasonable signing bonus, roster bonuses, salary guarantees and backloaded salaries can give the appearance of $17 M per year contract without the team actually being on the hook for that amount for 5 years

QB Hurries Go Terps : 1/30/2017 12:52 pm : link



"What is Hurries?

Hurries is a statistic kept for defensive players, usually defensive linemen, when they "hurry" the quarterback into throwing the ball before he is ready. Hurries often result in incomplete passes or even interceptions.





Sporting Charts explains Hurries

A quarterback hurry is counted when a defender either forces a quarterback out of the pocket or pressures the throw. It doesn't necessarily mean that the defender actually forced the quarterback to make a bad throw. Hurries are often a good indicator of a team's pass rush. Just because a player is not getting sacks, it does not mean he is not a good pass rusher, because hurrying the quarterback into a poor decision can be just as effective."

Can anyone find a better definition for "QB Hurries" than the one I found using Google? The definition below is terrible. "What is Hurries? Hurries is a statistic kept for defensive players, usually defensive linemen, when they "hurry" the quarterback into throwing the ball before he is ready. Hurries often result in incomplete passes or even interceptions. Sporting Charts explains Hurries A quarterback hurry is counted when a defender either forces a quarterback out of the pocket or pressures the throw. It doesn't necessarily mean that the defender actually forced the quarterback to make a bad throw. Hurries are often a good indicator of a team's pass rush. Just because a player is not getting sacks, it does not mean he is not a good pass rusher, because hurrying the quarterback into a poor decision can be just as effective."

Last Years Free Agents Samiam : 1/30/2017 12:52 pm : link The best part of the big 3 free agents last year was that these were good players, healthy players, young players and players whose career is on the upswing. They might be getting better in the next few years. JPP may fit the bill in 1 or 2 of them but overpaying for him, if it becomes that, is not in line with what I hope the direction Reese will use with big money free agents.

4 Year Deal est1986 : 1/30/2017 12:53 pm : link 14 Mil year 1, 16 Mil year 2, then you decide whether or not you want to keep him for 20 Mil year 3 and 20 Mil year 4.



If he doesn't sign a 4 Year;70 Mil deal with 30 guaranteed then you let him walk but he's not passing on that deal.

I'm sticking by what I've said all along Milton : 1/30/2017 12:55 pm : link He'll either be signed to a long term deal before free agency or be tagged. It won't be acrimonious either way. And if he's tagged, he and the team will agree on a long term deal well before the July 15 deadline.

Not Comcerned WillVAB : 1/30/2017 12:58 pm : link Reese has illustrated that he places a value on players and sticks with it. He's not going to offer JPP a contract that will hurt their ability to sign core players down the road. How many years has this team been in cap trouble? How many bad contracts have the Giants endured?



Reese will offer JPP something they're comfortable with. If JPP doesn't like it, he'll be franchised, and the Giants will look to reload at the position via the draft.

If he played for Belichick joeinpa : 1/30/2017 1:08 pm : link This wouldn t be a discussion.

I think Vernon was paid too much Steve in South Jersey : 1/30/2017 1:21 pm : link but they did that to pull him loose from another team. My guess is that JPP will get his payday from another team for that same reason.



You don't let a player geemanfan : 1/30/2017 1:21 pm : link Like JPP walk . I would be shocked if he was not re signed or tagged. Hankins would be much easier to replace.

Belichick re-signed Seymour pjcas18 : 1/30/2017 1:22 pm : link Mankins (made him the highest paid guard in the league), McCourty, Wilfork, Vollmer, Solder, Gronk, Hernandez (how did that work out?), Edelman, and many more, and is about to re-sign Donta Hightower and more likely than not make him among the highest paid LBers in the league.

JPP born Jan 1, 1989 Chip : 1/30/2017 1:25 pm : link He turned 28 this month. Pay him if he is willing to take 5 years 80 mil and then restructure Janoris Jenkins by bonus out 8 mil of this year salary and create another 6 mil in cap space. Two years left on Eli contract the window is closing. At the end of a 5 year contract JPP will be 32.

The tag Mark C : 1/30/2017 1:26 pm : link gives the Giants the hammer. No way JPP wants another one year deal. He knows his window for a multiple year deal with significant guaranteed $ will likely close after this season, especially if he doesn't play 16 games again. For that reason, and because of how the Giants stuck by him after the fireworks shitshow (which could easily have gotten very ugly), I just don't see JPP pricing himself out of the Giants budget.

The tag pjcas18 : 1/30/2017 1:29 pm : link is better for JPP than it is for the Giants.



It's a last resort for the Giants and if JPP plays on the tag this year it should mean that the Giants are in go for it mode and consider themselves Super Bowl contenders.



Otherwise it makes no sense for the Giants. Tag him if they have to, but there is no way he should play this season on the tag.

signing him long term UConn4523 : 1/30/2017 1:30 pm : link and letting him walk are both risks, there is no obvious way to handle this outside of maybe the franchise tag and dealing with an inflated 1 year deal (as long as we can still spend on our other targets). Even that isn't an ideal option but in a market where there's not a lot of promise and 4 or 5 teams with a ton to spend, it may be the best option.

I can accept being outbid pjcas18 : 1/30/2017 1:34 pm : link for JPP. It's a real possibility. The Browns have over 100M in cap space before any cap cuts they might make.



tons of teams with over $50M in cap space (9 or 10 as of today).



I can't see low-balling him with a half-assed attempt to keep him just to say "we tried".



I'd rather be outbid for him than have him play 1 year on the FT (unless of course the Giants win the Super Bowl next year, then it was a stroke of genius)

I agree with Pat 100% on this montanagiant : 1/30/2017 1:37 pm : link As much as I like JPP if he prices himself out it could actually become an addition by subtraction type situation. That is a lot of money we could use to raise the level of play at a couple of positions needing help

If the Giants tag him Steve in South Jersey : 1/30/2017 1:39 pm : link he won't sign it until near the last possible day. Don't complain if he misses team days between the tag and the signing. It is part of the tag process.

Not 29. Just turned 28 2 weeks ago. KWALL2 : 1/30/2017 1:40 pm : link The real problem on BBI is most here underrate his play/value.



That is a lot of cash. If he plays 4 years like he played in 2016 he's worth it. If we can lock him up we are set at the most important position on defense for several years.

Drafting at 23, you are not going to replace JPP Doomster : 1/30/2017 1:51 pm : link in the starting lineup......



I saw this DL have no pass rush, basically, in the first 10 games....it wasn't until Spag's blitz schemes created confusion for the opposition's offensive line, that we started to get to the qb.....



You can't sign both JPP and Hankins......Hankins is more easily replaced....but you don't sell the farm for JPP, either....I'd rather invest in another corner, linebacker, and free safety....if no one is open, that qb has to hold onto the ball longer, and what we have for a DL should be adequate, along with more pressure from a good linebacker.....





It's the offense that needs a lot of help....we don't have enough weapons.....we don't have an OL...or TE....or 3rd WR....or a second RB.....

I agree UConn4523 : 1/30/2017 1:53 pm : link the Franchise still sucks, it isn't ideal. Also, these JPP is 29 posts are hilarious. He's 28, huge difference especially when you are taking the above strategy that Pjcas stated and pay him say $40 million of that $50 million in 3 years. He's 31 with only $10 million left, hypothetically.



Sure he can fall off a cliff, but any player can.

Also--the Giants could give JPP... Milton : 1/30/2017 1:56 pm : link ...the same $85M over five years they gave Vernon, but structure it much more favorably. Vernon's deal is front-loaded (he averages $18M/year over the first three years) with 62% of it guaranteed. JPP's deal could be backloaded so that he's "only" making $15M/year over the first three years and only 40% of the $85M is guaranteed. There could be escalators that make more of it guaranteed if he meets specific incentives, but keep the total value the same.

If you're so concerned pjcas18 : 1/30/2017 1:57 pm : link about JPP being injured you don't want him long-term I don't see the logic in tying up 17.5M on the salary cap for him for one year.



If the injury concern is that great then let him walk and let someone else sign him to a mega deal and possibly let the Giants be the beneficiaries of high comp pick for a change.

Nobody's play is guaranteed KWALL2 : 1/30/2017 2:00 pm : link Or their health.



Teams need to determine what is the injury risk with the hand. Nobody here can do that. If it isn't an additional risk he's worth the contract.



He proved what he can do in 2016. He was outstanding since game 1 in Dallas. If they're good with the hand, sign him and DE is the teams biggest strength.

I guess some don't realize Giants2012 : 1/30/2017 2:08 pm : link he didn't play in the playoffs. He proved he couldn't stay healthy.

I don't get the age concerns about JPP Reb8thVA : 1/30/2017 2:09 pm : link he just turned 28. The Giants are probably looking to lock him up with a four year contract. I doubt his play will deteriorate that precipitously during that 4 year period. Might he get injured? Sure. But OBJ could end up with a Cruz type injury and end his career.



I'd probably draw the line at 4/$65 million. I'd also try to start off with a strong offer as sign of respect for what he's accomplished and overcome (whether self-inflicted or not. He's a proud man. Let him feel he is respected and he might take a LITTLE less than what he might get offered elsewhere.

That injury "proved he can't stay healthy" KWALL2 : 1/30/2017 2:16 pm : link No it didn't. It didn't prove anything.

people people people, lets cut the bullshit idiotsavant : 1/30/2017 2:17 pm : link and re-sign the man

JPP stretch234 : 1/30/2017 2:24 pm : link He just turned 28. Who are these great DE not missing games right now - any. It is the nature of the sport



Vernon contract is 40M guaranteed. Remaining guarantee is not until 2018.



I don't see how you let him go and think you are a better team. We all watched Vernon get pressure with JPP in the lineup and little pressure without him.



Hankins isn't near the same player with Vernon next to him vs JPP



Every player starts by asking for the moon - then reality hits. How could you complain about signing him for 4-60 with 32 guaranteed. You give him a higher signing bonus than Vernon and more guaranteed dollars per year. He would then have the highest of both - soothes his ego. You front load the deal like the other FA last year and good to go

Here's what I've been thinking on JPP... Dan in the Springs : 1/30/2017 2:49 pm : link you offer him 4 yrs 60 MM, with $30 MM guaranteed. If you have to you can up that to 4 yrs 64 MM with $32 MM guaranteed.



You tell him that he can take that or play the one year for $17 MM and remind him that nothing is guaranteed.



You tell him that if he signs today, he will guarantee himself $32MM and he will retire a wealthy man with a legacy in the NYC metro area that can continue to produce revenue for him.



If he wants more - let him go. I wouldn't actually use the tag on him - it would be a bluff. If he wants to sign it and play for FA next year I'd let him go.

JPP IMO is going to make between 14-18 M per year Patrick77 : 1/30/2017 2:50 pm : link 14-15 being a steal going by recent earnings for older and/or worse players and 16-18 being the going market value for players like him.



I wouldn't sign him for more than 17-18 but really it all comes down the the guarantees more than anything. The Giants should be looking to put as much of those guarantees into this first year so the can cut him if he starts to decline when he is 30-33.



The worst case scenario is him leaving for nothing in return. The next worst case is massively overpaying. Franchising him isn't a terrible option if a deal can be worked, he plays another year at a high level, or he can be traded.

restructure jenkins fully guaranteed 2017 contract by bonus Chip : 1/30/2017 3:00 pm : link Cut Cruz and you can pay JPP what he wants and your still 20 million plus under the cap. Win now because Elis window is closing.

Forget him and TMS : 1/30/2017 3:58 pm : link move on. Let somebody else overpay. His injury propensity and limited ability with half a hand make him very ordinary. not special anymore. MO

Sportrac's projected figure is interesting JonC : 1/30/2017 4:43 pm : link and certainly more accurate than $17M per, imv, regardless of what Vernon was paid via the open market.



Doesn't mean JPP will stay but it's a solid compromise between $10M and the high end of the open market.



Here la the problem giants2012 KWALL2 : 1/30/2017 4:46 pm : link Your point was his injury proved he's injury prone.



You're wrong. That's not what it proved.



It only proved youre a meathead.

Here's another problem KWALL2 : 1/30/2017 4:49 pm : link Plenty watch him play. More accuwtely, follow the football at all times while the Giants are on TV and then think they know what they are watching and how this DE measures up to other DEs they haven't "watched".

hernias heal UConn4523 : 1/30/2017 5:10 pm : link to 100% and his hand will only ever get better, not worse. The only injury that could linger is his back, but i'd wager a majority of the lineman in the NFL have disc issues. He, JJ Watt, and the rest of them will be about pain management.



Where are all these perfectly healthy top end DE's that everyone speaks about?

Terps UConn4523 : 1/30/2017 5:33 pm : link I don't disagree, it's just impossible to assess without knowing the actual negotiations and who else at other positions is worth throwing money to.

Let him go ThatLimerickGuy : 1/30/2017 6:24 pm : link I would tell him my offer is 14 million a year but we have to subtract 2 million per missing finger, so 8 million a year is our offer.



Let the skins sign him for 18 per. It will be fun to see him in maroon and yellow sweats twice a year.

I guess if we lose JPP SomeFan : 1/30/2017 7:15 pm : link DE moves up the list of FA and, more likely, draft needs.

I didn't read the artifle KWALL2 : 1/30/2017 8:09 pm : link But if it states he "proved he can't stay healthy" based on this hernia the writer and anybody who says it is a fucking idiot. My guess is that is not what's found in the article.

There's some merit to it. The Giants let Justin Tuck walk at age 30 Ten Ton Hammer : 1/30/2017 8:13 pm : link after an 11 sack season.



And it was the right decision, considering his performance level post-giants.

I can't see paying the guy as a cornerstone player with those issues. Reese's Pieces : 1:07 am : link It's a gamble, man. There's no guarantee that any player is going to stay healthy. He played in 80 of 85 of his first five seasons here. Then he blew up his hand. Not an injury. An accident. You ever done something stupid?



And 28 is old? It's the prime years coming up for a lineman. Peppers is like 36 and Strahan was 35.



Compare JPP to other good defensive ends and he's healthier than most. Sure there's some risk. But if you want to win you accept some risk. The guy's still a great athlete and plays the run as well as he defends against the pass. He's a playmaker. He rushes the passer, he's the second best ever at batting balls away at the line, he even blocks field goals. We have to play Dallas twice a year. You'll miss this guy who's fast enough to contain Dak.



You didn't like his attitude this year? He worked his ass off to get back in shape and took almost every snap.



How do you "pay too much" for a guy whose one of the best defensive players in the league and makes your team better and can be the difference between making the big dance with Eli or looking up at Jerry and the Cowboys dominating for the next five years.



Golly. Bunch of hosers here must have grown up playing Madden in franchise mode. Think that you win if you manage the cap the best.



You don't know how many years it's going to be before the Giants find a new quarterback and he gets enough experience to win. So far the Giants have done absolutely nothing about a replacement quarterback. Put the best players you can on the field and win now.





Did she really knock him as a KWALL2 : 2:58 am : link Quote: player who will be 29 on his next birthday, .



He hit 28 THIS MONTH. So yes he'll turn 29 on his next birthday. 1 year from now.



He's younger than Jenkins and Snacks.



He's 22 months older than Vernon.



He hit 28 THIS MONTH. So yes he'll turn 29 on his next birthday. 1 year from now.He's younger than Jenkins and Snacks.He's 22 months older than Vernon.

Peppers and Strahan are exceptions to the rule, not the baseline Ten Ton Hammer : 5:06 am : link to compare everyone by. Especially Peppers, who seems to be ageless.



And even Strahan had to make major changes just to be able to make it through his last years.

JPP - BB56 stretch234 : 8:00 am : link With regards to numbers I do think 4-62/64 can get it done. All these guys have egos which you do hav to deal with



He is older than Vernon and had a compromising injury - that is why you give him 4 years vs 5



You can give him a larger signing bonus and then guarantee more money on a year to year basis, more than Vernon. Above is 15.5 per year avg. guarantee 35-40m which most is signing bonus

