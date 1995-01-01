BBV: How about Ravens' Starting ORT in FA? Big Blue '56 : 1/30/2017 1:14 pm Quote:



Wagner, 27, is a four-year veteran and has been the Ravens full-time starter at right tackle for the past three seasons. Our friends at SB Nation’s Baltimore Beatdown call Wagner a “great right tackle” and, obviously, hope he stays with the team that selected him in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.



The Ravens, though, are currently among the teams expected to have the least amount of salary cap space heading into next season.



Spotrac’s Market Value Tool currently shows that Wagner can expect to receive at least a four-year, $27.6 million deal, or $6.9 million annually. Considering that the guard market has already been set at around $8 million annually for quality players, perhaps Wagner could end up getting around $10 million per year.



Wagner doesn’t solve the left tackle issue, but he would upgrade the right side of the line, perhaps allowing Bobby Hart to move to guard, the position the Giants originally envisioned him playing.







A very good Pass blocker, but average in run blocking





you'll get the LT or bust comments UConn4523 : 1/30/2017 1:16 pm : link but I wouldn't be opposed to suring up RT or RG this offseason as finding a LT replacement is probably unlikely in FA or the draft.

Eh ryanmkeane : 1/30/2017 1:18 pm : link I was excited at first when i saw "great right tackle" but then it says he isn't good at run blocking. What am I missing?

Quote: but I wouldn't be opposed to suring up RT or RG this offseason as finding a LT replacement is probably unlikely in FA or the draft.



Tend to agree. Other than Andrew Whitworth for a year or two, who else is out there to play OLT. And what about Flowers? Where does he go if Wagner is even a consideration? In comment 13344028 UConn4523 said:Tend to agree. Other than Andrew Whitworth for a year or two, who else is out there to play OLT. And what about Flowers? Where does he go if Wagner is even a consideration?

Riley Reiff makes more sense EddieNYG : 1/30/2017 1:20 pm : link He gives the Giants flexibility.



If they want to give Flowers one more chance at LT, but he fails they can move Reiff to LT and Flowers to RT. If Flowers somehow improves this offseason, than you have a RT and don't need to address that in the draft.





Quote: I was excited at first when i saw "great right tackle" but then it says he isn't good at run blocking. What am I missing?



True, but we can use all the OL pass-blocking we can get..🙂 In comment 13344032 ryanmkeane said:True, but we can use all the OL pass-blocking we can get..🙂

two RTs in football chris r : 1/30/2017 1:31 pm : link is almost as good as two left feet in dancing.

I wonder what they ask of Pugh this year UConn4523 : 1/30/2017 1:40 pm : link I was against moving him to LT during the season since I didn't see how that would possibly workout having not played it in so long and having no real backup plan at LG, but hypothetically if they were to move him to LT I wonder what that opens up in terms of FA targets.



I have no idea, and I'm not sure I want to shuffle the deck that much anyway, just spitballing.

Sounds like an intriguing option Patrick77 : 1/30/2017 1:42 pm : link The big issue is what happens with Flowers then. No way you sign this guy then displace him for Flowers. Signing this guy means Flowers is either a RG or LT going forward - or nothing. Still willl need to replace Beatty, Jerry, and Newhouse after signing a RT. I assume Hart is viewed as competition and won't be gifted a starting spot.



I'd like the Giants to take a gamble of some sort on a younger guy with some history of playing LT with some level of competence. Best case scenario is Flowers beats the free agent out and we have depth.

I don't think Flower's shortcomings at LT widmerseyebrow : 1/30/2017 1:49 pm : link magically disappear at RT. In other words, I wouldn't pencil him in as a starter at either spot right now. Could he have a future at guard?

Sign Larry Worford to ply RG No Where Man : 1/30/2017 1:52 pm : link LT Pugh

LG Flowers

OC Richburg

RG Warford

RT Taylor Moton



Back ups: Hart, Jones, Newhouse

For those who follow the OL closely, Big Blue '56 : 1/30/2017 1:54 pm : link isn't Flowers too tall to play G(I know there have been exceptions)? How are his feet?

Quote: is almost as good as two left feet in dancing. LOL In comment 13344064 chris r said:LOL

In all this discussion about the OL dancing blue bear : 1/30/2017 2:06 pm : link I rarely see anyone mention Bobby Hart as a possible solution at RT.



Granted, he was not great, but Hart has shown tremendous improvement from year 1 to year 2, and I thought he improved over the course of the season. I think he has a great mentality, disposition for OL. He has good size, and by all accounts a very good attitude, work ethic.



In a lengthy interview with Stapletin, I believe Pugh was commending him on his technique, and felt he mostly needed to improve his strength. With the experience from this year, I feel like he should at least be considered going foward.



I also think that Flowers problems will not disappear going from LT to RT. I would be surprised if he is not given a chance at LT next year, at least to start mini camps, etc. but if he can't make it, I believe he goes inside.

Wagner would be my plan B or C Milton : 1/30/2017 2:08 pm : link Plan A would be Zeitler. And then draft Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramczyk in round one (even if it means giving up the 3rd round pick to move ahead of Denver). And along the way, re-sign Newhouse for reasonable backup money.



The five starters could be Flowers Pugh Richburg Zeitler Robinson with Newhouse, Hart, and Jones as the main backups.



That was always part of the rational, i.e. finding good or great guards or former tackles to play guard is considered far easier in both free agency and in the draft, as opposed to finding a legit immediate starting OLT, so my rants on pugh to OLT last spring were in that light, as well as that Flowers needed more seasoning.

If Pugh was the answer LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/30/2017 2:20 pm : link at LT they wouldn't have drafted Flowers in the first place.



Yet, you guys will yammer on about moving Pugh to LT for the next 3 months just the same.

Not sure what the Giants think of Hart. He appeared to have held his own more often than not and, With strength training could very well be the answer on the right side. In comment 13344129 dancing blue bear said:Not sure what the Giants think of Hart. He appeared to have held his own more often than not and, With strength training could very well be the answer on the right side.

i would sign him if the contract was reasonable msh : 1/30/2017 2:33 pm : link picking at 23 any blue chip OT are gone by that point and i like the TE howard i have seen us taking in several mock drafts TE is a big need on this team too many drives broke down on 3rd down because of the hole at TE donnell is far too inconsistent too many fumbles on 2nd down fighting for an extra yard and somersaults that bring him up short on 3rd down for a guy his size he should be staying lower to the ground and using that height to reach for extra yards that way



that means OL in round 2 and by that point you want an OG or OG/C tweener to provide some insurance for richberg if they sign a RT in FA that lessens the urgency for a RT but in that senario you are looking at flowers to up his game and stay at LT.he has the feet,size and build just needs technique work and coaching so its not an over stretch that he can fulfil his potential



they need to improve that OL if they are to take the next step,they also need to resign jpp,robinson,hall and hankins on defence plus they still need a true number 2 WR opposite backham i wanted sanu last year and look at what he did for atlanta this year

george, I just assume that 'they' are just as human idiotsavant : 1/30/2017 2:35 pm : link as we are and as likely to make mistakes and not be able to tell the future as we are.



Pugh could very well be a much better OLT, for fuchs sake, maybe even Hart is a better OLT than flowers. or beattly or someone.



I do know one thing though.



Its MUCH more likely we find a great left Guard at 23 or in free agency than it is that we find a great OLT.

Hart May Still be an Unknown Bob in Vt : 1/30/2017 3:04 pm : link He has played well in games.



However, in the 2nd Eagles game, he was beaten like a drum. I think it means something that the Giants went with Newhouse in the playoff game.

I don't think it is a bad idea Vanzetti : 1/30/2017 3:15 pm : link Hart struggled a bit in pass protection. If you have a RT who is dependable that let's you help the LT with chip blocks and doubling. Can't do that if both tackles are a worry.



Solidify RT and Flowers will look better at LT and can grow into the position

I don't care about signing a free agent Right Tackle Ivan15 : 1/30/2017 3:48 pm : link Anything that gives the Giants an excuse to leave Flowers at LT is a bad strategy.



The only acceptable scenario where they don't sign a free agent LT is if they decide that Pugh can hold down that spot. Then signing a vet RT would be okay and Flowers can compete for one of the guard spots along with Newhouse, Hart, Jones and Jerry.



And if they don't sign a vet LT or RT, the same 5 guys can compete for 3 positions.

Hart was the second worst OL this year and was benched to end the year Patrick77 : 1/30/2017 4:01 pm : link I would really doubt the Giants have him penciled in starting at any spot.



At this point I expect them to bring back Jerry and Newhouse with a guy who has played LT (not Beatty) and probably a draft pick. I don't see them throwing 8-10 million at a guard. Whitworth is the only serious LT option and he is old. There will be competition but the free agents brought in aren't going to be hugely different from Jerry or Newhouse IMO.



Who knows what they do but I can't see them paying huge money to marginal OL this offseason and then likely being handcuffed in the future paying Pugh and Richburg fat contracts they may or may not deserve.



Maybe paying a good young RT what a little more than he is worth is the best of a bad situation.

I am not sure Hart was benched dancing blue bear : 1/30/2017 4:16 pm : link IIRC he was injured. didn't practice or play or dress the last 2 weeks.



Also, I don't think he was terrible this year. I thought, overall, he was better then flowers, and improved throughout the year. Also, I am not advocating giving him a starting job. I am saying he should be in the mix to compete. Paying a FART (hehe) 10 mil in essence is giving him the job. Also, i limits the flexability.



If you bring in someone who can play LT - FA and or draft, Flowers, Hart and Newhouse/ whoever compete for LT, RT, and RG. If you bring in pay the RT - who competes on the right side?



Hart was servicable last year, and while not guarenteed, it is reasonable to expect improvement. It IS Possible to develop late round picks into starting OL. We just haven't done it in a while.



Ironically, this is exactly what the Ravens did with the player in the OP.

Don't the Giants already have an average run blocker at RT? GeorgeFox : 1/30/2017 5:04 pm : link .

I really like Gregorio : 1/30/2017 6:28 pm : link that he is on the upside of his career (just finished season 4).

I'm a big Bobby Hart fan, section125 : 1/30/2017 7:01 pm : link but he does have trouble with wide 9 speed rushers. The games he had trouble were games with fast DEs/Edge Rushers. His scouting reports said he was slow footed or does not have quick feet. It might be correctable, maybe not.



I hope Bobby gets a bit stronger and moves to RG over Jerry. I just don't see Hart as a long term answer at RT, but maybe he improves as much this year as last. It would be nice.

I would be very happy with Ricky Wagner in FA Jay on the Island : 1/30/2017 7:53 pm : link Then Hart could compete for the starting RG spot along with hopefully an early draft pick. I think we all have to come to terms with the fact that Flowers will most likely be the starting LT next season. Hopefully they will at least draft a developmental LT.

didn't Reiff dancing blue bear : 1/30/2017 9:28 pm : link get displaced at OLT by a rookie? Decker, and he was not impressive in the little bit i saw of him. Am i remembering this right?



Not making a final judgement on RR. They could have moved him to the right side because they knew they were not going to pay him.

Ragdolled. In comment 13344186 Bob in Vt said:Ragdolled.