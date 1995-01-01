Cruz: Boat trip 'definitely not worth it' EddieNYG : 1/30/2017 3:10 pm Quote: Victor Cruz is abandoning the ship.



The Giants wide receiver finally admitted that partying on a boat with Trey Songz and the Giants’ receiving corps was a bad idea, after all.



“Looking back on it, it definitely wasn’t worth it,” Cruz said on the “Timeout with Taylor Rooks” podcast. “At the end of the day, you want to put your mind in a place where you want to succeed at whatever your next task is, especially in a football setting and a football atmosphere.”



Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis spent the team’s off day in Miami following a Week 17 win in Washington. The boat outing, with rapper Trey Songz, followed a night out with Justin Bieber at Miami Beach’s Liv nightclub that lasted until at least 6 a.m.



“You just win a game ... granted it's New Year's Day and you're an adult and you pay your own bills and it's an off-day, so you want to just go out and enjoy yourself. I think the photo is what made it because a picture is worth a thousand words,” Cruz told SNY’s Rooks.



Rookie Giants coach Ben McAdoo didn't admonish his players, at least not publicly, for their extracurricular activities, saying that it was a day off for the players. "They're not working," he responded to questions about the trip.



Eli Manning, conversely, spent the off day at the team's facility preparing for the Packers.

I don't think that trip made a single bit of difference, but the facts Ben in Tampa : 1/30/2017 3:16 pm : link Are that OBJ and the WR corp were invisible during that wild card game.



Hopefully they learned a lesson in optics at least.

The ship LCtheINTMachine : 1/30/2017 3:17 pm : link may soon be abandoning Cruz. Lol.

I wish he had realized that at the time and been a leader... JCin332 : 1/30/2017 3:25 pm : link as much as I don't think it was the reason they didn't play well, he should know that there are no guarantees as to when they will get another playoff shot so you have got to take advantage...

He was not much a leader that day Jints in Carolina : 1/30/2017 3:29 pm : link Landon Collins was asked to go also and he declined...that's a leader.

RE: He was not much a leader that rdt288 : 1/30/2017 3:33 pm : link

To be fair I'm pretty sure Collins said he didn't go bc he defensive backs weren't going or they went somewhere else









In comment

To be fair I'm pretty sure Collins said he didn't go bc he defensive backs weren't going or they went somewhere else

RE: He was not much a leader that day Danny Kanell : 1/30/2017 3:34 pm : link

Quote: Landon Collins was asked to go also and he declined...that's a leader.



I think you're giving Collins too much credit.

RE: He was not much a leader that day nygiants16 : 1/30/2017 3:37 pm : link

Quote: Landon Collins was asked to go also and he declined...that's a leader.



Yet Landon Collins said the dbs did their own thing and he couldnt speak on what they did

You know what Collins and the DBs did? Chris684 : 1/30/2017 3:41 pm : link They stayed out of the headlines.

I had not read before Beezer : 1/30/2017 3:42 pm : link that Eli was at the facility prepping on the off day.



Love that guy.

.... CoughlinHandsonHips : 1/30/2017 3:44 pm : link I'm pretty sure a large percentage of NFL players party like that on their off days.



It's just the Gmen WRs are desperate to show off on social media.



Collins said the DBs did their own thing. I'm sure it didn't involve getting together to put in extra prep. Nobody knows so nobody gives a shit.

So what helps the team more? B in ALB : 1/30/2017 3:45 pm : link Going on a boat trip in Florida and partying while showing the world what you're up to?



Or being low key?



I'm not saying that it hurt but it certainly didn't help. The goal is to win football games, not parade around in your jeans and tims fuckin around with instagram.

shirtless during the pregame Giants2012 : 1/30/2017 3:45 pm : link and taking selfies was another brilliant look at me move.



They didn't back it up.

Bring Coughlin TMS : 1/30/2017 3:50 pm : link discipline and team accountability back now.. MO

... Chris684 : 1/30/2017 3:53 pm : link Hanging out on a yacht with brain dead "celebrities" having to turn down drugs banned by the league just screams professionalism.





Agree, Cruz showed poor leadership skills ZogZerg : 1/30/2017 3:56 pm : link With that decision. He is the long term vet. He should know better.

What is this an apology? est1986 : 1/30/2017 4:10 pm : link That ship sailed..

. rocco8112 : 1/30/2017 4:17 pm : link Quote: Eli Manning, conversely, spent the off day at the team's facility preparing for the Packers.



Eli leads by example but it is hard to compete the with allure of a Bieber party . That picture was so ridiculous and that is what made it a problem. Do your job and catch the ball on Sunday and no one would have cared anyway.

Eli leads by example but it is hard to compete the with allure of a Bieber party . That picture was so ridiculous and that is what made it a problem. Do your job and catch the ball on Sunday and no one would have cared anyway.

RE: So what helps the team more? chris r : 1/30/2017 4:42 pm : link

Quote: Going on a boat trip in Florida and partying while showing the world what you're up to?



Or being low key?



I'm not saying that it hurt but it certainly didn't help. The goal is to win football games, not parade around in your jeans and tims fuckin around with instagram.



What should they have done on their off day to have help them win the game?

RE: He was not much a leader that day JOrthman : 1/30/2017 4:45 pm : link

Quote: Landon Collins was asked to go also and he declined...that's a leader.



Well thats a little misleading...He didn't go with them, but the said he declined and the DB's went somewhere else.

RE: RE: So what helps the team more? jcn56 : 1/30/2017 4:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13344233 B in ALB said:





Quote:





Going on a boat trip in Florida and partying while showing the world what you're up to?



Or being low key?



I'm not saying that it hurt but it certainly didn't help. The goal is to win football games, not parade around in your jeans and tims fuckin around with instagram.







What should they have done on their off day to have help them win the game?



Studied film like their QB was?

RE: RE: So what helps the team more? Go Terps : 1/30/2017 4:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13344233 B in ALB said:





Quote:





Going on a boat trip in Florida and partying while showing the world what you're up to?



Or being low key?



I'm not saying that it hurt but it certainly didn't help. The goal is to win football games, not parade around in your jeans and tims fuckin around with instagram.







What should they have done on their off day to have help them win the game?



Evidently, spent some time on the JUGS machine.

RE: RE: So what helps the team more? Eli Wilson : 1/30/2017 4:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13344233 B in ALB said:





Quote:





Going on a boat trip in Florida and partying while showing the world what you're up to?



Or being low key?



I'm not saying that it hurt but it certainly didn't help. The goal is to win football games, not parade around in your jeans and tims fuckin around with instagram.







What should they have done on their off day to have help them win the game?



How about putting in some extra work, since there was a playoff game that weekend?

RE: Bring Coughlin Gatorade Dunk : 1/30/2017 4:50 pm : link

Quote: discipline and team accountability back now.. MO

Plus the added benefit of poor clock and challenge management and head-scratching end-of-game strategic decisions! But yay for discipline!

Oh I don't know radar B in ALB : 1/30/2017 5:00 pm : link Maybe not make a fucking spectacle of yourselves a few days before the first playoff game in four years. Then follow it up with some shirtless bullshit right before the game. How about acting like a professional and not a fucking idiot.

Please explain how this is not a big deal. joeinpa : 1/30/2017 5:00 pm : link It got an incredible amount of negative attention and detracted focus from the task at hand. Is it coincidence that the receivers played their worst game of the year.



Their focus immediately following the game was let s celebrate. What were they celebrating. Eli was at the facility preparing for the game, who seemed more prepared?

hopefully lesson learned You'reMyBoyBlue : 1/30/2017 5:02 pm : link negative attention isn't worth flexing on instagram

The negative attention matters a lot less than being unprepared Go Terps : 1/30/2017 5:09 pm : link The receivers, frankly, sucked in 2016. The offense as a whole sucked.



Now, it was their day off and they had the right to do whatever they wanted. They chose to go out on a boat after having sucked all year.



There are players out there that would not have done that, and instead would have worked on their preparation in light of the fact that they sucked in 2016. I would want to populate my roster with players like that.

RE: The negative attention matters a lot less than being unprepared Big Blue '56 : 1/30/2017 5:13 pm : link

Quote: The receivers, frankly, sucked in 2016. The offense as a whole sucked.



Now, it was their day off and they had the right to do whatever they wanted. They chose to go out on a boat after having sucked all year.



There are players out there that would not have done that, and instead would have worked on their preparation in light of the fact that they sucked in 2016. I would want to populate my roster with players like that.



Your point is taken and my initial reaction was, "seriously?" But then I realized it's a twitter, instagram, snapchat, Facebook world and that's what these kids do. I don't believe for one second that McAdoo was ok with it. I think he handled it very well..

I don't think that trip did anything to make this team lose that game. Reb8thVA : 1/30/2017 5:16 pm : link Nevertheless, I wish they would win something before acting like a bunch of self-important divas.

Sucks area junc : 1/30/2017 5:22 pm : link that he couldnt figure this out beforehand. Does no good now, we missed our opprtunity.



You'd think Cruz of all people would've realized the gravity of the situation, 1st Playoff game in 5 years

If I'm a Green Bay player B in ALB : 1/30/2017 5:27 pm : link And I see that the Giants are partying on a boat, acting the fool, posting their nonsense online, etc a few days before the game I'm thinking "These guys think they're just going to walk in here and get an easy win. Fuck that." And we all saw what happened.

RE: Bring Coughlin Devon : 1/30/2017 5:35 pm : link

Quote: discipline and team accountability back now.. MO



Because players didn't do things like this under Coughlin? Someone like Rolle flew to Miami every single off day for multiple seasons, including in the playoffs.



Because players didn't do things like this under Coughlin? Someone like Rolle flew to Miami every single off day for multiple seasons, including in the playoffs.

The only difference was they were smart enough to not stunt for social media and/or it was before it blew up into what it now is.

RE: If I'm a Green Bay player Big Blue '56 : 1/30/2017 5:38 pm : link

Quote: And I see that the Giants are partying on a boat, acting the fool, posting their nonsense online, etc a few days before the game I'm thinking "These guys think they're just going to walk in here and get an easy win. Fuck that." And we all saw what happened.



True, but we were kicking Rodgers' ass nearly the entire first half and then Wing's punt and AR's Hail Mary, gave them a new life and deflated us despite only being down 14-13 in the 3rd..What killed us the most, was the DRC injury and then if course the ultimate avalanche..So honestly? The Pack didn't look for much of the game like a team that was motivated by the boat incident, despite the final score, imv

They were dominated in the first 25 minutes B in ALB : 1/30/2017 5:42 pm : link Yet still led at halftime. Then blew the game open. If I'm on the opposing team and I see dudes clowning and acting like they won something before the game even started I'm extra motivated and pretty damned resentful. They ended up getting blown out.

I guess my point was that the Pack didn't look like a team that was Big Blue '56 : 1/30/2017 5:57 pm : link motivated by the boat incident. Had they come out like blockbusters that first half and laid the wood I'd have a strong tendency to agree. Instead they looked like a deflated, defeated team until that Hail Mary. Rodgers said as much postgame..



We let them off the hook and shot ourselves in the foot on offense that first half. Wasn't really much of anything the Pack did; it was more us and should have probably been 20-0 in our favor at the half..Yes, the roof caved in, especially after DRC went down, so woulda, shoulda, coulda, but honestly for over 40 minutes, I didn't see the motivation you speak of..

RE: You know what Collins and the DBs did? shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/30/2017 6:01 pm : link

Quote: They stayed out of the headlines.



And they allowed the most offensive TDs and points they have the entire season.



The special teams had their worst game of the season too.



And they allowed the most offensive TDs and points they have the entire season.

The special teams had their worst game of the season too.

The boat thing is great for scapegoating. It doesn't work well when trying to give intelligent analysis of what happened in that game and why so much of the team underperformed.

Seriously? Chris684 : 1/30/2017 6:11 pm : link You're going to compare this group of WRs to the Secondary?



The secondary had to try to stop Aaron Rodgers who was not human for about 8 weeks straight without DRC.



These WRs were matched up against a depleted Packer secondary that we should have embarrassed on that first half as Eli was throwing darts all over the field.

RE: Seriously? shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/30/2017 6:24 pm : link

Quote: You're going to compare this group of WRs to the Secondary?



The secondary had to try to stop Aaron Rodgers who was not human for about 8 weeks straight without DRC.



These WRs were matched up against a depleted Packer secondary that we should have embarrassed on that first half as Eli was throwing darts all over the field.



It's a really simple question... if you give up a season high 38 points in a playoff game, did you play well? Of course not. I don't see why that's so difficult to admit. The special teams played their worst game of the season by far. If those 2 areas of the team had no connection to the boat ride at all, should we really be going on and on about the damn boat, as if it's the root of all evil?



It's a really simple question... if you give up a season high 38 points in a playoff game, did you play well? Of course not. I don't see why that's so difficult to admit. The special teams played their worst game of the season by far. If those 2 areas of the team had no connection to the boat ride at all, should we really be going on and on about the damn boat, as if it's the root of all evil?

No one played well. Some definitely played worse than others (like Odell), but no one should get a pass from this performance. And that's all the incessant complaints about the boat accomplishes.

In hindsight, they would have been much better off Jimmy Googs : 1/30/2017 7:00 pm : link going to a NYC nightclub with handguns in their sweatpants...

If they hadn't posed for that picture, 81_Great_Dane : 1/30/2017 7:25 pm : link or if it hadn't been posted publicly, it wouldn't have been a thing. But that's the world we live in. Go party in Miami with music stars, someone's going to take a picture, it's going viral. Then you get asked about it, and then you have to talk about it, and then you have something to prove, and you're thinking about things that don't help you prepare for the game.



I doubt it made a lot of difference, but it turned out to be a mistake, because we're still talking about it. And we're going to be talking about it before OBJ's next playoff game and probably the one after that. Until he has a monster game in an NFC Championship or the Super Bowl.

It took him four weeks to realize this? johnnyb : 1/30/2017 7:28 pm : link When most veteran players would realize this was not a good idea BEFORE going on the trip. Great example of leadership from a veteran. Your last hurrah Victor. See ya!

their problem is spike : 1/30/2017 7:56 pm : link they are too in love with social media.



It's not the boat trip.

RE: RE: So what helps the team more? timintey : 1/30/2017 8:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13344233 B in ALB said:





Quote:





Going on a boat trip in Florida and partying while showing the world what you're up to?



Or being low key?



I'm not saying that it hurt but it certainly didn't help. The goal is to win football games, not parade around in your jeans and tims fuckin around with instagram.







What should they have done on their off day to have help them win the game?

Stay out of the fuckin headlines!!

These are the type of threads JOrthman : 1/30/2017 9:57 pm : link I'm going to point everyone to when they don't think there is a difference playing in NY media wise.

I remember reading bceagle05 : 1/30/2017 10:03 pm : link that the 2011 Giants were watching tape of the Niners on the flight home from Green Bay after the divisional round win. Taking one on the chin in Lambeau will hopefully serve this team well going forward.

'I wish he had realized that at the time and been a leader...' Torrag : 1/30/2017 10:50 pm : link This.

DRC shouldn't be playing special teams spike : 1/30/2017 11:05 pm : link when he was already dinged up in the first half.



That was STUPID

Cruz should have reminded OBJ and the rookies spike : 1/30/2017 11:08 pm : link how hard it is to make the playoffs and they should m ake the most out of it.



Some teams never sniff the playoffs.

The boat trip had nothing to do Doomster : 12:04 am : link with what the offense did.....



Were they on boat trips, the last five weeks when the offense only scored 1 td in 4 of the last 5 games?



The offense played just like they have played most of the season.....they make mistakes, drop balls, fumble, throw int's, and shoot themselves in the foot in the red zone.....



This isn't something that just started happening, it was the status quo for the season....

RE: If I'm a Green Bay player chopperhatch : 12:10 am : link

Quote: And I see that the Giants are partying on a boat, acting the fool, posting their nonsense online, etc a few days before the game I'm thinking "These guys think they're just going to walk in here and get an easy win. Fuck that." And we all saw what happened.





But thats not what happened.

It doesn't matter if we think it was a good idea prdave73 : 5:38 am : link or bad one, or whether it didn't affect the group. What really matters is that it was a very important game, a playoff game. Someone should have had these players in check, focused, and ready for this game. Ask yourselves, would Belichick let players go and party before a very important playoff game??

Beckham was in Miami on several off days this year including after the regulator : 8:11 am : link home loss to WAS. It was the boat picture that created the entire circus, not necessarily the player's presence in a certain location.



Still, we are living in a world "if it didn't happen in social media, it didn't happen."



I cannot imagine what things would have been like if there was social media in the 70s and 80s. By all accounts, what these kids are doing is tame compared to those days, but he reality is we just never knew about most of it.

RE: He was not much a leader that day djstat : 8:39 am : link

Cruz has never been a leader... FACT