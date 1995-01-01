Martellus Bennett loves the Giants CMicks3110 : 1/31/2017 5:41 am Quote: Bennett, 29, will be a free agent after this Super Bowl. The Giants likely will be in the market for a tight end who can catch passes and help in the run-blocking game. Could there be a reunion?



“I don’t know, but I always loved it there,” Bennett said. “Jerry Reese and all those guys were great. The Tisch and Mara families are some of the best owners in the world. I liked it up there.”

. chris r : 1/31/2017 5:52 am : link Quote: I always say that in Texas you can be a horse, but in New York you can be a unicorn



I'd take him back. It's a huge need and filling it in FA means its easier to go BPA in the draft. I'd take him back. It's a huge need and filling it in FA means its easier to go BPA in the draft.

awesome chris r : 1/31/2017 5:53 am : link Quote: “I still remember this summer I would be like, ‘Hey, Tom, Eli always used to say do it like this,’ ” Bennett said of his workouts with Tom Brady. “And sometimes Tom would be like: ‘I want you to do it like this.’ ”

At the right price, he'd be a good signing Ira : 1/31/2017 6:09 am : link .

Still wish he had SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/31/2017 6:22 am : link never left...

If my memory is correct hitdog42 : 1/31/2017 6:29 am : link We signed several bad football players that offseason instead of him... and our running game has never been the same

This is an encouraging thread Cruzin : 1/31/2017 7:26 am : link

Bennet would fill a need nicely.

I'd take back Marty B is a second redbeard : 1/31/2017 7:39 am : link Instantly upgrades our passing and running games

Sure Giants2012 : 1/31/2017 7:56 am : link Bring him back and draft one. The depth is nonexistent

We needed to find a way to resign him mattlawson : 1/31/2017 8:11 am : link One of the major personnel fuckups of the last 10 years

RE: If my memory is correct LauderdaleMatty : 1/31/2017 8:13 am : link

Quote: We signed several bad football players that offseason instead of him... and our running game has never been the same



Bad cap situation and yes. He should have been signed to a 2 year deal. Not a 1 year. But the cap was a mess back then In comment 13344615 hitdog42 said:Bad cap situation and yes. He should have been signed to a 2 year deal. Not a 1 year. But the cap was a mess back then

RE: RE: If my memory is correct Carthonfan : 1/31/2017 8:18 am : link

There is a lot of selective memory on this thread. We made few FA signings that year due to bad cap situation. He also got a 4 year deal. There was no logical way to match. This was not a bad personnel decision in and of itself but it did attest to some bad decisions regarding extending Snee, Diehl, Kiwanuka, etc. In previous years. In comment 13344645 LauderdaleMatty said:There is a lot of selective memory on this thread. We made few FA signings that year due to bad cap situation. He also got a 4 year deal. There was no logical way to match. This was not a bad personnel decision in and of itself but it did attest to some bad decisions regarding extending Snee, Diehl, Kiwanuka, etc. In previous years.

Thanks, but no thanks, Klaatu : 1/31/2017 8:20 am : link Give me a younger, slightly less expensive option like Miami's Dion Sims, and draft a decent prospect early on.

The cap looks more fucked up than it should have jcn56 : 1/31/2017 8:24 am : link because they were taking into consideration retaining the core offensive players, Cruz and Nicks.



Cruz was re-signed the following season. Nicks was in the plans too (as was JPP for the following year). Bennett now looks like a royal fuckup, but at the time it was a concession in order to retain these three players, one of whom would suffer an injury and never be the same again, and the other extended out due to his fireworks shenanigans.



As for the one year 'prove-it' deal - why do people just assume the team can force players to sign multi-year, cheap contracts? Do you think we were the only suitors for Bennett? Plenty of teams sign guys to these types of deals, as it works out for both. Minimal risk if the player turns out to be a bust, minimal risk to the player if he does well and can turn around and command more on the open market. Unless a player has nowhere else to go, it's silly to imply the team could have just willed their way into a multi year contract.

It's all interconnected as you point out mattlawson : 1/31/2017 8:31 am : link But that doesn't mean losing him wasn't a huge blunder.

depends on price of course UConn4523 : 1/31/2017 8:42 am : link but whether we sign him or not, we absolutely need to find a long term option at TE. Drafting a TE in the first few rounds would be nice, and/or skipping Bennett and seeing what it would take to sign Doyle.

He would fit in good superspynyg : 1/31/2017 8:48 am : link 3 years 18 mil. 12 guaranteed. Would be good. 6 mil per.

RE: It's all interconnected as you point out jcn56 : 1/31/2017 8:49 am : link

Quote: But that doesn't mean losing him wasn't a huge blunder.



Bennett's a good player - he was better than Ballard, but the team had done well with no names like Ballard and Boss for some time. Losing him wasn't a 'huge blunder' - in hindsight, we should have kept him, but losing him isn't the reason our running game is struggling. The collapse of the OL has a lot more to do with that. In comment 13344662 mattlawson said:Bennett's a good player - he was better than Ballard, but the team had done well with no names like Ballard and Boss for some time. Losing him wasn't a 'huge blunder' - in hindsight, we should have kept him, but losing him isn't the reason our running game is struggling. The collapse of the OL has a lot more to do with that.

RE: He would fit in good UConn4523 : 1/31/2017 8:50 am : link

Quote: 3 years 18 mil. 12 guaranteed. Would be good. 6 mil per.



I wouldn't touch Bennett at $6 million per. Half that and I'd listen. That's money for Hankins who'd be infinitely more important and much younger/healthier. In comment 13344680 superspynyg said:I wouldn't touch Bennett at $6 million per. Half that and I'd listen. That's money for Hankins who'd be infinitely more important and much younger/healthier.

I'd take him back at the right price. lugnut : 1/31/2017 9:02 am : link People forget what a mixed bag he was when he was here, and I think the coaches thought he was a bit of a flake. Even so, he's better than anyone we have at TE right now, and at 29 maybe he's in win-now mode too.



OJ Howard will be gone, Njoku won't be ready to contribute in 2017 (he's too small anyway) and the rest of the crowd doesn't impress me. Get Marty B back and we don't have to force a draft pick (yet).

RE: It's all interconnected as you point out mrvax : 1/31/2017 9:08 am : link

Quote: But that doesn't mean losing him wasn't a huge blunder.



If you look at it with hindsight.

In comment 13344662 mattlawson said:If you look at it with hindsight.

letting him go was a mistake. Heisenberg : 1/31/2017 9:10 am : link .

MB mrvax : 1/31/2017 9:13 am : link signed withe Pats for 5.18M last year. As this is is big contract coming up, I'd offer 4 years $16M, $12M guaranteed.



If he doesn't bite, I believe $5M per is too much for our cap and others to re-sign.



Giants reportedly valued him at somewhere in the $3-4M range JonC : 1/31/2017 9:18 am : link Doubt that has changed now that he's several years older.



RE: RE: If my memory is correct phillygiant : 1/31/2017 9:20 am : link

RE: Giants reportedly valued him at somewhere in the $3-4M range mrvax : 1/31/2017 9:22 am : link

Quote: Doubt that has changed now that he's several years older.



The cap has gone up in all that time too though. We really need a 2 way TE. I think the Giants have a lot of thinking to do here, Jon.



I had MB pegged as a solid blocker (unlike what Collinsworth says) and a fairly good receiver who still had trouble locking out defenders while making a catch. Had a few drops too. In comment 13344727 JonC said:The cap has gone up in all that time too though. We really need a 2 way TE. I think the Giants have a lot of thinking to do here, Jon.I had MB pegged as a solid blocker (unlike what Collinsworth says) and a fairly good receiver who still had trouble locking out defenders while making a catch. Had a few drops too.

I love Marty Glover : 1/31/2017 9:24 am : link and it was a huge mistake for Reese to only sign him for one year, but I think they should develop Adams and draft another TE. Maybe in the first round.

The real difference isn't the cap - it's age and system jcn56 : 1/31/2017 9:26 am : link He's older now, and he's been banged up.



Further - the Giants use the TE as a receiver more than they did during the TC days (or at least that's the intent here even if it hasn't worked out), so he might be worth more to them now.

RE: If my memory is correct BigBlueinChicago : 1/31/2017 9:27 am : link

Quote: We signed several bad football players that offseason instead of him... and our running game has never been the same



They thought they could turn Brandon Myers into a quality tight end.



It was clear they had barely seen tape of him, if any at all. He was beyond a disaster.



Myers, Donnell, Tye. None of them have been as good a receiver or blocker as the one that walked out the door to where they are still searching now for his replacement. In comment 13344615 hitdog42 said:They thought they could turn Brandon Myers into a quality tight end.It was clear they had barely seen tape of him, if any at all. He was beyond a disaster.Myers, Donnell, Tye. None of them have been as good a receiver or blocker as the one that walked out the door to where they are still searching now for his replacement.

They were trying to get a vertical weapon at TE JonC : 1/31/2017 9:31 am : link thus Myers over MB, pretty clearly a poor choice of player. But, I doubt they see MB's value as roughly double what it was to them when he was three years younger.



mixed feelings area junc : 1/31/2017 9:33 am : link on the 1 hand, he'd be a big upgrade to what we had, but he never quite fit in here....

he seemed to lose ability the farther he went downfield



however, if we could get him as a #2 like NE did, I'd be ecstatic. Let him play "in-line" and then draft Njoku or even Gerald Everett to be the "move" guy. Everett's got some Jermichael Finley to him. Throw in Will Johnson and its a complete makeover, from horrible to formidable.

People who think Big Rick in FL : 1/31/2017 9:35 am : link We will get him for 4 million are insane. He turned down 7 million a year from the Pats prior to this season.

I think the Giants are hoping that Jerrel Adams becomes a good Heisenberg : 1/31/2017 9:41 am : link approximation of MB. Doubt that they'd bring him back at big $$$, as has been stated before. Still, I'd guess they regret not signing him at amount he took to go to Chicago.

No thanks Milton : 1/31/2017 9:42 am : link Meanwhile I guess he's not expecting a return to the Patriots. There's a reason he'll be with his fifth team next year.

RE: People who think AcidTest : 1/31/2017 9:45 am : link

Quote: We will get him for 4 million are insane. He turned down 7 million a year from the Pats prior to this season.



^This. I'd love to have him back, but I don't see it happening. No way we'd even pay 7M for Bennett, nor should we. And although everyone wanted to keep him, as others have noted, we were simply outbid. Not Reese's fault. Not Bennett's either. In comment 13344753 Big Rick in FL said:^This. I'd love to have him back, but I don't see it happening. No way we'd even pay 7M for Bennett, nor should we. And although everyone wanted to keep him, as others have noted, we were simply outbid. Not Reese's fault. Not Bennett's either.

RE: RE: People who think Milton : 1/31/2017 9:50 am : link

RE: I think the Giants are hoping that Jerrel Adams becomes a good jcn56 : 1/31/2017 9:50 am : link

Quote: approximation of MB. Doubt that they'd bring him back at big $$$, as has been stated before. Still, I'd guess they regret not signing him at amount he took to go to Chicago.



I don't think they did. People seem to forget what he got to go to Chicago, and remember: the Giants still had to pay Cruz, Nicks and JPP, not to mention extend Eli in another year:



Quote: Martellus Bennett signed a 4 year, $20,400,000 contract with the Chicago Bears, including a $4,500,000 signing bonus, $10,050,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $5,100,000. In 2016, Bennett will earn a base salary of $5,085,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000. Bennett has a cap hit of $5,185,000 while his dead money value is $5,185,000.





People here like to mix and match. The Giants fucked up on the OL. They fucked up *replacing* Bennett. They didn't fuck up on keeping Bennett, he got a lot of money for a position that didn't figure as prominently in Coughlin's offense, and had to that point been manned by mostly journeymen. In comment 13344764 Heisenberg said:I don't think they did. People seem to forget what he got to go to Chicago, and remember: the Giants still had to pay Cruz, Nicks and JPP, not to mention extend Eli in another year:People here like to mix and match. The Giants fucked up on the OL. They fucked up *replacing* Bennett. They didn't fuck up on keeping Bennett, he got a lot of money for a position that didn't figure as prominently in Coughlin's offense, and had to that point been manned by mostly journeymen.

RE: No thanks Brown Recluse : 1/31/2017 9:54 am : link

Quote: Meanwhile I guess he's not expecting a return to the Patriots. There's a reason he'll be with his fifth team next year.



It always sort of irks me when people say "there's a reason" but then don't state the reason. Care to elaborate for those of us who may not be aware what that reason is? In comment 13344767 Milton said:It always sort of irks me when people say "there's a reason" but then don't state the reason. Care to elaborate for those of us who may not be aware what that reason is?

keeping Hankins UConn4523 : 1/31/2017 9:58 am : link signing a starting T or G, signing an outside WR, and making a play at JPP are all far more important than trying to bring in Bennett.



I want a legit TE on this team but I want the above more.

Just blame Reese bronxgiant : 1/31/2017 10:24 am : link for every personnel decision. Many tend to forget the coach. Really don't see Coughlin as one to not have a serious hand in most of these decisions. Veteran coaches are just too hands on for that to happen.

RE: RE: No thanks JonC : 1/31/2017 10:30 am : link

A lot of it is character/personality stuff that won't get outright printed by the media, and at times you might hear about how a player is flaky, not a team player, doesn't put in any extra time improving his craft, lives on the edge outside the football realm, drugs, etc.



Not much different than a regular walk of life in the workforce. In comment 13344784 Brown Recluse said:A lot of it is character/personality stuff that won't get outright printed by the media, and at times you might hear about how a player is flaky, not a team player, doesn't put in any extra time improving his craft, lives on the edge outside the football realm, drugs, etc.Not much different than a regular walk of life in the workforce.

RE: RE: No thanks Milton : 1/31/2017 10:44 am : link

So different in the salary cap era mrvax : 1/31/2017 10:44 am : link IDK if Bennett makes $10M per. It gets complicated when you are capped and need to figure 1-3 years out.

LOL..You can't help but really like this guy montanagiant : 1/31/2017 11:39 am : link >

RE: RE: People who think MookGiants : 1/31/2017 11:49 am : link

It clearly was Reese's fault. Bennett didn't get some absurd contract, Reese easily could have and should have matched the Bears deal In comment 13344771 AcidTest said:It clearly was Reese's fault. Bennett didn't get some absurd contract, Reese easily could have and should have matched the Bears deal

to be fair to JR, the TE was not as important in the Gilbride offense. Victor in CT : 1/31/2017 11:55 am : link a workman like, blocking TE was enough. Boss and Ballard both filled that bill until they were injured.

Bennett is saying the right thing, Doomster : 1/31/2017 1:12 pm : link because after he gets his SB ring, it's bye-bye Patriots....



He was actually making more money than Gronk this season....and Gronk is not happy with his contract....



Bennett will not get a big contract from BB.....so he was a one year rental, from the get go.....



All this talk about Bennett possibly being a problem because he could be playing for his 5th team, is baloney....he played for Dallas and wanted more playing time.....he signed a show me contract with the Giants, and the Giants then couldn't afford him....he goes to a Chicago team, that was going through a transition/fire sale, and was traded to the Patriots......he has had no problems with the Pats....



He will be looking for that final big contract, and with all our needs, once again we will not be able to afford him.....

We have been missing Martellus ever since he left. arcarsenal : 1/31/2017 1:26 pm : link I would be so happy if we brought him back.

RE: RE: RE: No thanks Brown Recluse : 1/31/2017 1:37 pm : link

Well in that case, I'll help you out.



He spent his first four years with the Cowboys. He left because they had the immortal Jason Witten starting and he wanted to be a feature tight end.



Nothing wrong with that.



He spent a year with the Giants and, after showing he could be a feature tight end, wanted to be paid like one.



Nothing wrong with that either.



The Bears signed him and he spent three seasons with them. Went to the Pro Bowl. Apparently he didn't get along with Jay Cutler and some of his other teammates. Can you blame him? The Bears were a toxic environment. He gets traded to the Patriots.



Nothing wrong with that either.



Joins the Patriots and racks up 700 yards and 7 TD's. Someone with his ability obviously doesn't plan on sticking around as Gronkowski's second fiddle on a second rate contract. And why would he? He already went through that in Dallas.



So he is set to be with his 5th team. And there are reasons for that. But you do need to know what they actually are. To just say, "there's a reason he will be with his 5th team" is intellectually lazy and it gives the impression that reason (or reasons) is negative - which isn't entirely the case.



He's worth a look. Maybe there will be better options and maybe he will want too much. Maybe not. In comment 13344865 Milton said:Well in that case, I'll help you out.He spent his first four years with the Cowboys. He left because they had the immortal Jason Witten starting and he wanted to be a feature tight end.Nothing wrong with that.He spent a year with the Giants and, after showing he could be a feature tight end, wanted to be paid like one.Nothing wrong with that either.The Bears signed him and he spent three seasons with them. Went to the Pro Bowl. Apparently he didn't get along with Jay Cutler and some of his other teammates. Can you blame him? The Bears were a toxic environment. He gets traded to the Patriots.Nothing wrong with that either.Joins the Patriots and racks up 700 yards and 7 TD's. Someone with his ability obviously doesn't plan on sticking around as Gronkowski's second fiddle on a second rate contract. And why would he? He already went through that in Dallas.So he is set to be with his 5th team. And there are reasons for that. But you do need to know what they actually are. To just say, "there's a reason he will be with his 5th team" is intellectually lazy and it gives the impression that reason (or reasons) is negative - which isn't entirely the case.He's worth a look. Maybe there will be better options and maybe he will want too much. Maybe not.

At first glance, it seems like a good move Matt M. : 1/31/2017 1:53 pm : link But, he is 30 (or going to be). I have this feeling that if we signed him, he will be on the decline and not the player we want or expect. This is especially so if the Patriots let him walk. They generally make smart personnel moves and don't get stuck with guys a year or two too long, which is what I fear would happen if we sign him.



What they really need is to find the next Bennett. They need that guy who will step up. that may be a high draft pick or a FA from a situation similar to what Bennett's was.

RE: RE: I think the Giants are hoping that Jerrel Adams becomes a good Heisenberg : 1/31/2017 2:19 pm : link

Well, that's kind of the point that I was trying to make. They made the rational call to forgo paying him that money with the expectation that they'd get decent performance from a replacement. But they have absolutely not gotten decent performance from the replacements and the underrated side of that has been in the run game. Given how poorly they've backfilled at TE, I think it was a mistake in retrospect and I'm guessing they might, too. Of course maybe that cost was just way out of their range and they don't regret it. In comment 13344780 jcn56 said:Well, that's kind of the point that I was trying to make. They made the rational call to forgo paying him that money with the expectation that they'd get decent performance from a replacement. But they have absolutely not gotten decent performance from the replacements and the underrated side of that has been in the run game. Given how poorly they've backfilled at TE, I think it was a mistake in retrospect and I'm guessing they might, too. Of course maybe that cost was just way out of their range and they don't regret it.

the people that think UConn4523 : 1/31/2017 2:28 pm : link JPP will breakdown and/or will be content once he gets paid should probably have even bigger reservations with Bennett. The money we are talking about isn't the same, but the principle is.



Unless he's cheap, which he won't be, I have no real desire to bring him here.

RE: Giants reportedly valued him at somewhere in the $3-4M range chris r : 1/31/2017 2:30 pm : link

Quote: Doubt that has changed now that he's several years older.



Right, and in retrospect they obviously undervalued him. Hopefully they update their valuation based on facts. In comment 13344727 JonC said:Right, and in retrospect they obviously undervalued him. Hopefully they update their valuation based on facts.

I don't think he's a $6M per talent JonC : 1/31/2017 2:38 pm : link then or now.

Makes more sense to me JonC : 1/31/2017 2:47 pm : link to spend that money upgrading the OL, extending the DL, or a vertical threat at WR.



RE: Bennett is saying the right thing, glowrider : 1/31/2017 2:49 pm : link

Quote: because after he gets his SB ring, it's bye-bye Patriots....



He was actually making more money than Gronk this season....and Gronk is not happy with his contract....



Bennett will not get a big contract from BB.....so he was a one year rental, from the get go.....



All this talk about Bennett possibly being a problem because he could be playing for his 5th team, is baloney....he played for Dallas and wanted more playing time.....he signed a show me contract with the Giants, and the Giants then couldn't afford him....he goes to a Chicago team, that was going through a transition/fire sale, and was traded to the Patriots......he has had no problems with the Pats....



He will be looking for that final big contract, and with all our needs, once again we will not be able to afford him.....



Well stated. In comment 13345001 Doomster said:Well stated.

RE: I don't think he's a $6M per talent jcn56 : 1/31/2017 3:05 pm : link

Quote: then or now.



I think the only place he'd be worth that money is in NE. Anywhere else, don't think the production would warrant the cost.



And even in NE - where he supposedly turned down an extension worth $7M/yr, the only source I could find for that is a tweet by Ian Rapoport. I wonder if Belichick would put that much money in Bennett's pocket when he still has to extend Gronkowski. In comment 13345121 JonC said:I think the only place he'd be worth that money is in NE. Anywhere else, don't think the production would warrant the cost.And even in NE - where he supposedly turned down an extension worth $7M/yr, the only source I could find for that is a tweet by Ian Rapoport. I wonder if Belichick would put that much money in Bennett's pocket when he still has to extend Gronkowski.

It wouldn't shock me to see Belichick move on from Gronk Go Terps : 1/31/2017 3:14 pm : link The injuries are really starting to pile up, and he doesn't pay for past performance.



If there's a Patriot FA we should be looking at, I think it's Logan Ryan. Sign him to be a CB, draft Peppers to play FS, and field the best secondary in the NFL for the next 2 years.

RE: Giants reportedly valued him at somewhere in the $3-4M range ColHowPepper : 1/31/2017 3:54 pm : link

Quote: Doubt that has changed now that he's several years older. And one has to look hard at the Giants positional valuations; they have not been particularly savvy about the positions that are severely devalued; it has cost them competitively In comment 13344727 JonC said:And one has to look hard at the Giants positional valuations; they have not been particularly savvy about the positions that are severely devalued; it has cost them competitively

RE: RE: Giants reportedly valued him at somewhere in the $3-4M range JonC : 1/31/2017 3:56 pm : link

I hear you, but given how they're built in a capped league, it's a difficult balance.

In comment 13345194 ColHowPepper said:I hear you, but given how they're built in a capped league, it's a difficult balance.

If the Giants decided a Bennett return makes sense and signs him... Torrag : 1/31/2017 4:06 pm : link ...you really can't argue that it would be a significant upgrade.

For sure JonC : 1/31/2017 4:08 pm : link but it's the pesky salary cap that colors many of these options.

