Drafting a LB in the first round. This year? Maybe? Klaatu : 1/31/2017 9:47 am It seems like every year quite a few pundits have the Giants drafting a LB in the first round (no surprise, since their LB corps is usually considered to be the worst in the league), yet every year (since 1984) the team has gone in another direction. This year, though, that could change.



Drafting relatively late on Day 1, when you look at who might still be on the board, there are a number of LBs who stand out. Guys like Jarrad Davis, Ryan Anderson, Takkarist McKinley, Tyus Bowser, and maybe even Senior Bowl star Haason Reddick.



Sure, the odds are still against it. It's no secret that the Giants prefer to use their first round picks on CBs, WRs, DEs, and the occasional OL. But when the Combine rolls around, I'll be paying particular attention to the LBs, especially those that look good in space or coming off the edge. I hope the Giants are, too.

They've shown interest in Joker LBs JonC : 1/31/2017 10:16 am : link as edge rushers, unfortunately, they're horrible at actually evaluating them.



I just how e the trend of the past two joeinpa : 1/31/2017 10:22 am : link Off seasons continue.

LB makes too much sense Nomad Crow on the Madison : 1/31/2017 10:32 am : link given where we draft this year. The potential for an excellent MLB to remain available at #23 is quite good. I am really interested in Haasan Reddick and Jarrad Davis. If Reuben Foster were to drop, that seems like a no-brainer as he appears to be able to play any LB position.

I like Jarred Davis from UF The_Boss : 1/31/2017 10:33 am : link Sy'56 compared him to Ray Lewis. He's really the only LB I would advocate taking at 23.

Pretty sure the Giants mrvax : 1/31/2017 10:47 am : link drafted a MLB for 2017 in 2016.



Hard to understand this BillT : 1/31/2017 11:05 am : link Kennard, Casillas and Robinson (with Goodson in the wings) are as good a group as we've had here in a while and played an important role in a top defense. But this is the year we should spend a #1 on a LB? And with needs for top talent at WR, TE, OL and given possible FA losses at DL. Yup, let's take a LB.

The Giants off season moves the past few years have been VERY good JohnB : 1/31/2017 11:06 am : link Okay, maybe they didn't get the LB you wanted but overall, Reese has done a very good job in FA and in drafting. I hope that he keeps drafting who he sees as the BPA instead drafting a LB in the first because they haven't in 30 years.

I'm not suggesting they draft a LB just for the sake of drafting one. Klaatu : 1/31/2017 11:11 am : link I'm suggesting that when the Giants are on the clock in the first round, there should be some LBs worthy of consideration.

Quote: Kennard, Casillas and Robinson (with Goodson in the wings) are as good a group as we've had here in a while and played an important role in a top defense. But this is the year we should spend a #1 on a LB? And with needs for top talent at WR, TE, OL and given possible FA losses at DL. Yup, let's take a LB.



It will depend on who's still on the board when he Giants are up, and how they've graded those remaining players. I would hope they don't force a pick based on need, and that if they've got a better grade on a LB than any other prospect, regardless of position, they go with the LB.

Quote: I'm suggesting that when the Giants are on the clock in the first round, there should be some LBs worthy of consideration.

That's fair and probably true but that means there are other players at other positions also worthy of consideration and it's likely those positions might hold greater interest for the Giants.

Quote: In comment 13344899 Klaatu said:





Quote:





I'm suggesting that when the Giants are on the clock in the first round, there should be some LBs worthy of consideration.





That's fair and probably true but that means there are other players at other positions also worthy of consideration and it's likely those positions might hold greater interest for the Giants.



Hence the phrase, "Sure, the odds are still against it."

Problem is the Giants won two Super Bowls pjcas18 : 1/31/2017 11:41 am : link with very little LB investment and the blueprint they used still generally works.



I will never say the Giants "won't draft an X in the first round" like some people do like it's fact.



I just tend to believe at 23 the Giants will value other positions more and players from those positions will be available.

Depends how the draft breaks WillVAB : 1/31/2017 12:31 pm : link If there's a run on DEs/WRs, and the top 2 or 3 OL prospects are off the board, then it's a possibility.

Peppers will probably play S JonC : 1/31/2017 12:36 pm : link in the NFL, not unlike Landon Collins and probably a bit versatile athlete.



I don't see secondary players WillVAB : 1/31/2017 12:43 pm : link As the first pick at all. The Giants will roll with Thompson and I just don't see them taking a CB who will most likely play his entire rookie deal as a 4th corner/slot corner.



It's going to come down to who's there at DE/WR/OL at 23.

Kennard, Casillas and Robinson (with Goodson in the wings) are as good a group as we've had here in a while and played an important role in a top defense.





It all depends on what is there at 23.....if the best player available at 23 is a LB, I wouldn't hesitate to grab him.....



We need a stud at that position....Bill those guys are average at best, they are not play makers.....they look good when you compare them to what we were trotting out there, the previous 4 seasons.....we still have trouble in pass coverage from these guys....we still see missed tackles in key situations.....and guy like Goodson is a reach until proven otherwise....



While we need a lot of help on offense, I think FA is the way to go, to fill most of those holes....we need a LB, CB, and FS on defense....and then there is still the unanswered Hankins/JPP situation....we are bound to lose one or, maybe both of them....if that happens, I don't think drafting a guy that will take time to develop is the answer.....I think we would be better off, if we increase the quality of our linebackers and DB's....

Quote: in the NFL, not unlike Landon Collins and probably a bit versatile athlete.



True, although some still see him as a WS LB and blitzer. What's most interesting is I saw a mock this morning that had him dropping to the Pats at the end of the first rd...so he may be there as one of the players the Giants can choose.

Quote: Kennard, Casillas and Robinson (with Goodson in the wings) are as good a group as we've had here in a while and played an important role in a top defense. But this is the year we should spend a #1 on a LB? And with needs for top talent at WR, TE, OL and given possible FA losses at DL. Yup, let's take a LB.



Robinson is a FA and may not be worth what he gets. Casillas is solid, but he's definitely a player that can be upgraded if the opportunity presents itself.



I wouldn't be surprised if they bring in another vet MLB (or bring back Sheppard) as Goodson insurance at MLB. Keep Kennard at one OLB in the base D and then look to draft a speedier, weakside LB to battle Casillas in 2017 and eventually replace him.



Robinson is a FA and may not be worth what he gets. Casillas is solid, but he's definitely a player that can be upgraded if the opportunity presents itself.

I wouldn't be surprised if they bring in another vet MLB (or bring back Sheppard) as Goodson insurance at MLB. Keep Kennard at one OLB in the base D and then look to draft a speedier, weakside LB to battle Casillas in 2017 and eventually replace him.

On that last point, Jabril Peppers is certainly an intriguing option (to me). Smaller than a typical LB, but 6'1 207 vs Casillas at 6'1 227. Not a huge difference and likely brings more in the coverage department than Casillas. Peppers can probably play the Barron role for the Giants and upgrade the D's speed.

Quote: As the first pick at all. The Giants will roll with Thompson and I just don't see them taking a CB who will most likely play his entire rookie deal as a 4th corner/slot corner.



It's going to come down to who's there at DE/WR/OL at 23.



I agree. I think they look for a nickel/slot CB in rds 2-4 to groom as the #3 heading into 2018.



I agree. I think they look for a nickel/slot CB in rds 2-4 to groom as the #3 heading into 2018.

I think one of the top TEs could be in play at 23 as well. Arguably the biggest hole on the team and they desperately need someone that is either above average run blocking or above average receiving and passable at the other skill. Adams has some potential, but Tye is a passable receiver and awful blocker and Donnell just sucks at football.

The Giants will not draft a LB in round one blueblood : 1/31/2017 12:51 pm : link unless every other position they tend to put a high first round grade doesnt match their value. DE, CB, WR, OT and possibly a QB if someone like Deshaun Watson was sitting there will all grade out higher for the Giants in round 1. Unless there is some true edge rushing STUD LB.. and they tend to go much higher than 23.

Quote: In comment 13344972 JonC said:





Quote:





in the NFL, not unlike Landon Collins and probably a bit versatile athlete.







True, although some still see him as a WS LB and blitzer. What's most interesting is I saw a mock this morning that had him dropping to the Pats at the end of the first rd...so he may be there as one of the players the Giants can choose.



Those looks would probably still be similar to how Collins is deployed by NYG, or how Rolle was during his prime where he'd move up in the box from either S spot. Especially given how much nickel and dime is played today.



He and Collins on the back end would be sick, Peppers can play FS in the NFL.



Those looks would probably still be similar to how Collins is deployed by NYG, or how Rolle was during his prime where he'd move up in the box from either S spot. Especially given how much nickel and dime is played today.

He and Collins on the back end would be sick, Peppers can play FS in the NFL.

Peppers would be a great pick George : 1/31/2017 1:05 pm : link NFL defenses must be lightening fast in the back 7, but also deliver a pop; he'd give us incredible options as a Rover Back - Safety/WLB hybrid.



if they take a lb Dankbeerman : 1/31/2017 1:08 pm : link he needs to be a guy that can rush or cover. they can price together run stopping lb crew with goodson kenard and casiallas.



I like peppers as a nickel lb/ 3rd saftey. Him and landon on opposite sides with thompson deep on 3rd downs. spags could throw all kinds of chaos at the qb.

there is a rookie playing for atlanta ArcadeSlumlord : 1/31/2017 1:39 pm : link that the giants would have drafted who i wasnt very high on... so there is that... they *wanted* to draft a LB lol

Quote: In comment 13344976 WillVAB said:





Quote:





As the first pick at all. The Giants will roll with Thompson and I just don't see them taking a CB who will most likely play his entire rookie deal as a 4th corner/slot corner.



It's going to come down to who's there at DE/WR/OL at 23.







I agree. I think they look for a nickel/slot CB in rds 2-4 to groom as the #3 heading into 2018.



I think one of the top TEs could be in play at 23 as well. Arguably the biggest hole on the team and they desperately need someone that is either above average run blocking or above average receiving and passable at the other skill. Adams has some potential, but Tye is a passable receiver and awful blocker and Donnell just sucks at football.



TE is a possibility if one or two specific guys happen to be there. Otherwise I could see them waiting until round 2 or 3 to snag a TE.



The MO is WR/DE/CB in the first. Swap CB for OL based on how the roster is currently constructed.



If I had to guess based on the way it looks right now, their short list probably looks like this in no order:



Ramcyk -- best technician of the group but there's the hip issue.



Cam Robinson -- has the size and measurable s they look for at OT. Played in elite conference.



Takk McKinley -- not Giants body type for DE, but certainly has the skill set. They could see him as a DE/OLB hybrid they've been trying to draft since Sintim.



Taco Charlton -- has the size and measurables the Giants look for at DE.

TE is a possibility if one or two specific guys happen to be there. Otherwise I could see them waiting until round 2 or 3 to snag a TE.

The MO is WR/DE/CB in the first. Swap CB for OL based on how the roster is currently constructed.

If I had to guess based on the way it looks right now, their short list probably looks like this in no order:

Ramcyk -- best technician of the group but there's the hip issue.

Cam Robinson -- has the size and measurable s they look for at OT. Played in elite conference.

Takk McKinley -- not Giants body type for DE, but certainly has the skill set. They could see him as a DE/OLB hybrid they've been trying to draft since Sintim.

Taco Charlton -- has the size and measurables the Giants look for at DE.

Hassan Reddick OLB Temple SirLoinOfBeef : 1/31/2017 4:15 pm : link 2nd or 3rd rounder. Flashed at Senior Bowl.

Probably not unless he projects as a guy that can get on the edge... Torrag : 1/31/2017 4:18 pm : link ...and rush the passer. As Leonard Floyd projected too.

A LB will not protect an aging Eli, he must have the best protection GeorgeFox : 1/31/2017 5:48 pm : link the Giants can get, without him you can have the best LB's in the game and the Giants won't win many games!