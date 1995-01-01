What should Eli's succession plan look like? Big_Pete : 1/31/2017 10:01 pm We all know that Eli is in the back end of his career. Jerry Reese has already mentioned that finding a successor for Eli is on the radar.



The question is, how should we approach this?



The problem is that franchise Quarterbacks are something of a rare and valuable commodity.



Free Agency is a little hit and miss and with so many teams with major needs at Quarterback, any strong QB candidate available is likely to get decent money and also likely get an opportunity to compete for a starting job elsewhere. We really can't afford to invest substantial cap dollars when we need to address other areas of the team.



In the draft, there aren't a whole lot of quality QB prospects coming through. Barring a major collapse along the lines of Indianapolis in 2011 or some blockbuster trade which mortages our future, those elite prospects are going to be out of reach.



We could we wait and try and catch lighting in a bottle like Dallas did with Dak Prescott with the day 2/ early day 3 draft picks, but those are rare (and we have tried that in the past with the likes of Ryan Nassib and Jesse Palmer).



Should we consider trading for a younger QB, perhaps on a rookie contract but hasn't had the success expected to date? They could be groomed/developed behind Eli for a year or two, not unlike what Green Bay did with Aaron Rogers and Brett Favre. Maybe someone like Blake Bortles who was a highly rated prospect but seems out of favour?



There are lots of factors to consider, but the reality is that we will need to find Eli's successor at some point in the not too distant future.



What are your thoughts on how we find our future franchise QB?



Like McAdoo said, it's not a position you can force.. Sean : 1/31/2017 10:06 pm : link going into 2003, we all thought Kerry Collins was going to lead the Giants to the division & SB contender. Things change fast.

Not what it should look like, but this is what it will look like Ivan15 : 1/31/2017 10:30 pm : link Same as last time around. Eli will get injured or fall off the cliff and the Giants will have end up with a high enough draft pick that they can trade up to get the top rated QB. That's why they will not trade a future first round pick for the next few years for any player except a QB.



Meanwhile, they also will try to find a QB with the 4th or 5th round pick, as a young backup in case Eli does get hurt.



This won't be a Favre to Rodgers handoff, because Eli probably is closer to the end of his career than Favre was when Rodgers was drafted. Giants don't have the luxury of drafting a QB prospect with a first round pick and letting him sit for a few years. But to Eli's credit, he wouldn't freeze out his successor for that time period.

I think this is one case where you deal with it when it happens rasbutant : 1/31/2017 10:31 pm : link To many variables.





Do nothing this year in terms of QB1 The_Boss : 1/31/2017 10:31 pm : link I have no problem taking a shot on a day 3 guy to develop as a backup as early as this year. Honestly I think the QB class in 2018 is where a potential successor will be. The problem is (assuming JR does a bang up job in FA and the draft) this will be a SB contender next season so we'll likely be drafting late. Part of why I want to stay put this year at 23 is because we can't sacrifice next year's #1 in the event JR is compelled to sell the farm to move up and get Eli's potential successor. And, I tell you what, this might be heresy but if that QB is a "can't miss franchise guy", if needed, I'd even consider adding Beckham to the trade if it was necessary to get the guy. You do whatever it takes for a QB, if you believe in him that much.

I seriously don't care about Eli's successor... Torrag : 1/31/2017 10:32 pm : link It's the reason I hated wasting a pick on Nassib. Same goes for now. To Hell with allotting a rare and valuable draft asset to picking a QB. ALL team assets should go toward one goal. Improving this roster immediately and directly to win another title while we still have Eli.

Draft a Qb Giants2012 : 1/31/2017 10:36 pm : link Maybe in Round 3.



A Chad Kelly or Nathan Peterman would be ok IMO. Doubt Nassib has a high ceiling and the team does need a backup QB with a higher ceiling (at least the potential)

As much as I'd want to prioritize other positions this year, yatqb : 1/31/2017 10:42 pm : link if one of Trubisky, Watson or Kizer dropped to 23 and Reese was all in on him, I wouldn't object to taking a QB there. Not likely, but if you have a chance at a QB who could lead your franchise for a decade you've got to take it. I'm not all in on any of those guys, but McAdoo would have a good sense of whether any of them could do a good job in his offense.



A guy I like this year is David Webb, and I would love to land him in the 4th.

You have to remember why Nassib Matt in SGS : 1/31/2017 10:54 pm : link made sense at the time he was drafted. The Giants had gone several years with some veteran/well qualified backup QBs who cost money to sit on the bench. David Carr and Sage Rosenfels both made over $1 million to never play. For the Giants, it became more and more clear that Eli was the man, and he also was durable. So in the grand scheme, why not draft a young QB, groom him at a fraction of the cost of a Carr, and if he ends up playing, you will end up with a trade chip because the job was going to be Eli's until he retired. As it turned out, Nassib never really returned on top end of the value, but he was more cap effective.



This time around, I think the Giants are going to again look for a QB in the mid rounds, and have them replace Nassib's spot on the roster, but that doesn't mean that they will be Eli's replacement. But sometime over the course of the next year or two, the Giants will need to get serious about having a new QB. I don't think they are quite there just yet. They need to replace Nassib first.

Tank the year after he retires Vanzetti : 1/31/2017 11:29 pm : link and have 60 million in dead money so you clear all the big contracts for the new era.



Hope a franchise QB is available. Basically what Indy did post-Peyton

Its likely old man : 1/31/2017 11:51 pm : link the '18 or more so the'19 QB class will be a large (4+) quality QB class; if '19 particularly, they could draft one since Eli's contract is thru '19 and the replacement sits a year(2 if they extend Eli a year).

Unless we build a dynamic young OL, given today's league, one of the qualities s/b good mobility, and an Eli like attitude to deal with NY media.

Wallow in a decade of mediocrity Diver_Down : 6:49 am : link trotting out journeyman while the rest of the roster gets old and falls off a cliff.

Eli doesn't need a succession plan. WideRight : 6:57 am : link When he's done he's done.



However the Giants will have to replace him as soon as they can find someone who gives them a better chance of winning.

Stick to your draft board Milton : 7:47 am : link If there is a QB that offers great value when the giants are on the clock on day two (rounds two and three) I would seriously consider it, but it would have to be a guy the Giants had a 1st round grade on. On day three I would consider a QB if he offered good value at the time (i.e, a guy the Giants had a 2nd round grade on).



If the guy spends four years as Eli's backup it's still not such a bad investment. It's like the insurance we pay for that we hope we never need to use.

Imagine the scariest horror movie you have ever seen Patrick77 : 7:54 am : link That's the succession plan.



Once Eli leaves unless this team has chosen a very talented player relatively high and developed him for years there isn't really a plan. I'm sure they are constantly looking.

Eli has a boy Joey from GlenCove : 7:58 am : link Eli is qb for the next 21 years and turns it over to his son.







simple

You guys are setting up for a fall shelovesnycsports : 8:11 am : link they like Johnson. He will be the back up unless an arm in camp blows them away. It would have to be with his knowledge of reading a defense. Eli and Mac are attached at the waist because the QB has to call the play based on the defense. You don't learn to read a defense coming out of college it takes years.

Quote: they like Johnson. He will be the back up unless an arm in camp blows them away. It would have to be with his knowledge of reading a defense. Eli and Mac are attached at the waist because the QB has to call the play based on the defense. You don't learn to read a defense coming out of college it takes years.



Johnson is not the "succession plan" to Eli. He very well is the succession plan to Nassib. Nassib will not be resigned. I could see him going to Jax. He likely won't start, but with the new regime being more favorable of Nassib, he has a better shot of playing in games than merely holding a clipboard. If Bortles continues to regress, he'll be on a short leash and Nassib might just see some gametime. In comment 13345601 shelovesnycsports said:Johnson is not the "succession plan" to Eli. He very well is the succession plan to Nassib. Nassib will not be resigned. I could see him going to Jax. He likely won't start, but with the new regime being more favorable of Nassib, he has a better shot of playing in games than merely holding a clipboard. If Bortles continues to regress, he'll be on a short leash and Nassib might just see some gametime.

Wondering if threads like this are started on the Patriots board Big Blue '56 : 8:46 am : link and New Orleans board, as both their QBs nearing 40 and still going strong..In 4 more seasons, Eli will have ended his year at 39 (a month away from 40)..Just sayin'

Welll there you have it - Eli plays until he is 40+ or Johnson takes Patrick77 : 9:00 am : link Over. Like I said above - horror movie.

Agreed. Johnson is not Eli's successor. He is a "bridge" between Eli and his eventual successor.



This is a bad year for QBs. Trubisky is the only one I'd take in the first round, but would be stunned if he was available at #23. I would not take Watson or Kizer. Watson may not even be 6'2", and therefore probably doesn't meet the size requirements the Giants have for the position.



Also no interest in Kelly or Peterman. Kelly is a gunslinging head case. Late day three at best. Peterman has already reached his ceiling. Career back up.



Webb is the only other possible QB. 6'4" with a stronger arm than Goff, and good accuracy. Great leadership skills. But comes from two "air raid" offenses at Cal, and Texas Tech. Has never been under center. Has a tendency to sail passes. 60% of his throws were also less than ten yards from the LOS. Not a threat to scramble. Skinny legs. Late 3rd/early 4th, but his value could increase because it's such a weak QB class, and if Palmer retires. The Giants interviewed him, and he could learn behind Eli for the next two years. In comment 13345603 Diver_Down said:Agreed. Johnson is not Eli's successor. He is a "bridge" between Eli and his eventual successor.This is a bad year for QBs. Trubisky is the only one I'd take in the first round, but would be stunned if he was available at #23. I would not take Watson or Kizer. Watson may not even be 6'2", and therefore probably doesn't meet the size requirements the Giants have for the position.Also no interest in Kelly or Peterman. Kelly is a gunslinging head case. Late day three at best. Peterman has already reached his ceiling. Career back up.Webb is the only other possible QB. 6'4" with a stronger arm than Goff, and good accuracy. Great leadership skills. But comes from two "air raid" offenses at Cal, and Texas Tech. Has never been under center. Has a tendency to sail passes. 60% of his throws were also less than ten yards from the LOS. Not a threat to scramble. Skinny legs. Late 3rd/early 4th, but his value could increase because it's such a weak QB class, and if Palmer retires. The Giants interviewed him, and he could learn behind Eli for the next two years.

Enjoy This Ride It Could Get Ugly NJLCO : 9:09 am : link This is a great question and the problem it is going to cause when Eli departs. Use history throughout the league and it doesn't look promising so enjoy this time. Add to the history that we have not been able to succession plan for an offensive line for the past how many years and imagine what it is going to take to replace Eli under Reese's watch. F'n ugly

The most successful strategy is really to hit rock bottom Jimmy Googs : 9:26 am : link in the year following his retirement. Keep other talent in place and hopefully have created a decent O-line, and go to top of the draft line and pick a QB. Hope to god he can play quickly and thrive.



Like ripping off a band-aid quickly...





One AcidTest : 9:38 am : link succession strategy could be to simply forget about trying to find another "franchise" QB, and build the rest of the team around one who is the proverbial "game manager" or a little better. The problem with that is franchise QBs are usually necessary to be a legitimate SB contender. But it is possible to win without one.

Hard to say ... Beer Man : 10:32 am : link This is a QB poor draft class, so I don't see it happening this year unless they take some unknown late in the draft who turns out to be a diamond in the rough. Its rare, its happened a few times in my lifetime, but I'm not holding my breath. EA didn't force it until the stars we aligned to get Eli, prior to that he went with veterans that were cut by other teams (Collins, Warner).

what some of us have been saying for years and idiotsavant : 11:14 am : link what the Cowholders actually did:



Build the holy crap out of your offensive line which makes the Newb. a whole heck of a lot more effective.



Then, rants going back 20 years:



Find college level QBs who really thrived anyway in crap or marginal programs behind shaky suspect offensive lines.



In this way you improve your margins of success.