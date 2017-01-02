Do you think there is a weird media fascination with OBJ? Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/1/2017 9:23 am : 2/1/2017 9:23 am Not from a playing perspective, but from their narrative that he is some horrible person?



To be honest, I've never seen anything like this for a guy who who is a 24-year old kid who obviously needs to mature, but who hasn't broken any laws, and who basically is the most important player on the team along with the quarterback.



The NY press continues to slam him on a daily basis. The guy is not Josh Brown or Michael Vick, but the tone of these articles would suggest otherwise.



I wouldn't blame the kid if he wants out of New York.



(And for those who argue he didn't show up for the playoff game, it happens. I remember Michael Strahan disappearing against Scott Gragg in the 2002 playoff game against the 49ers as just one example among many).

He brings a lot of it on himself. Brown Recluse : 2/1/2017 9:26 am : link The media is like a moth to a flame. And if you keep putting yourself in the spotlight, the media will constantly be drawn to you.



It takes much more effort to work off a bad reputation than to gain one.

I don't believe it's personal between pjcas18 : 2/1/2017 9:27 am : link any media people and Beckham I just think the media has a fascination with "news" and Beckham certainly provides that.



In other words, if Beckham was Larry Fitzgerald (for example) or pick a player who stays out of the limelight and is maybe more humble I don't think the same stories or media scrutiny would exist.



Because he so flamboyant and emotional I think the media senses "news" and circle like sharks, sometimes maybe even throwing blood in the water to get the shark to react.



I think they'd be the same with anyone who acts like him and is as prolific on the field as he is.





If you talk the talk shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 9:27 am : link you have to walk the walk especially in NYC. Beckham deserves to get bashed. It might just toughen him up and get him to the next level as a professional. Hate to say it but some Athletes get eaten alive by the Big Apple.

Yes... I Love Clams Casino : 2/1/2017 9:27 am : link There are a few animated players who have had this stigma...



I think Randy Moss was another....Everybody hated him, but what did he really do to deserve that besides having a big mouth? Same w/OBJ

I think Beckham put a lot of pressure on himself to perform Bramton1 : 2/1/2017 9:28 am : link after the boat fiasco, and it backfired.



He also continues to pay for the helmet shot on Norman in 2015. It continues to make people see him as a thug and a primadonna. So to a degree, they enjoy seeing him fail.



You also have to consider that he's probably the most talented WR in play in New York, probably ever. So there's a lot of fascination from that angle.

RE: If you talk the talk Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/1/2017 9:29 am : : 2/1/2017 9:29 am : link

Quote: you have to walk the walk especially in NYC. Beckham deserves to get bashed. It might just toughen him up and get him to the next level as a professional. Hate to say it but some Athletes get eaten alive by the Big Apple.



I would argue that Beckham has walked the walk. In comment 13345663 shelovesnycsports said:I would argue that Beckham has walked the walk.

RE: Yes... chris r : 2/1/2017 9:29 am : link

Quote: There are a few animated players who have had this stigma...



I think Randy Moss was another....Everybody hated him, but what did he really do to deserve that besides having a big mouth? Same w/OBJ



Not comparable at all. Moss quit in games and quit on his team and lollygagged. In comment 13345664 I Love Clams Casino said:Not comparable at all. Moss quit in games and quit on his team and lollygagged.

I definitely do SimpleMan : 2/1/2017 9:32 am : link He is a bit polarizing with the hair, the flashy pre-game warmups, the way he gets chippy or out of control like the Carolina game. He is also one of the biggest superstars in the league. Add all that up, and you end up with a bunch of people who will write whatever they can about him to generate clicks. Sterling Shepard and Cruz were on that boat, but they didn't get nearly the same heat as OBJ. I get he is the #1 WR so we are looking to him for a big game, but I think he is at that point where there are tons of people who want to tear him down, because that is what we love to do as collective sports fans. Having said that, he needs to recognize this, which I think he is doing, and learn to take the heat off himself. He can't sneeze without people criticizing him.

100% mattlawson : 2/1/2017 9:33 am : link They are trying to make him out to be a villain. The Norman thing last year is what really started it. With the net thing this year he tried to troll them back to force them to cover his bullshit and now they are looking for any excuse to throw shade his way

absolutely UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 9:33 am : link the media can't get enough of him. I said it a while ago but they have to be dying for him to really slip up. To date its been a lost temper with Norman over a year ago, and a handful of dumb penalties.



When you think about what Pacman Jones has done, or Suh in the past, as well as guys like Courtland Finnegan, and Vontaze Burict, its hilarious compared to the reactions of Beckham.



I'm in a group chat with 11 other guys in my fantasy league. Him dancing really bothers a few of them, just think about that.

RE: RE: If you talk the talk chuckydee9 : 2/1/2017 9:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 13345663 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





you have to walk the walk especially in NYC. Beckham deserves to get bashed. It might just toughen him up and get him to the next level as a professional. Hate to say it but some Athletes get eaten alive by the Big Apple.







I would argue that Beckham has walked the walk.



He has and even in the packers game we didn't lose cause of him.. he was double teamed every play sometimes like it was the punt return team coverage on him.. Its the rest of the team that needs to make their plays when the stats are double teamed.. That TD passed he missed is almost impossible to catch.. Only OBJ can even get 2 hands on that ball.. In comment 13345668 Eric from BBI said:He has and even in the packers game we didn't lose cause of him.. he was double teamed every play sometimes like it was the punt return team coverage on him.. Its the rest of the team that needs to make their plays when the stats are double teamed.. That TD passed he missed is almost impossible to catch.. Only OBJ can even get 2 hands on that ball..

Bieber hasn't done anything wrong either Giants2012 : 2/1/2017 9:34 am : link Isn't their a media fascination with him too? Is really respect and admired by everybody?

I agree with you Joeguido : 2/1/2017 9:34 am : link Eric I don't remember a kid taking this much abuse for just maturity issues. He obviously needs to mature but he's not acting criminally be any means. But like other posters said it's the media and inflammatory stories like that sell papers and generate clicks so in this day and age that is what counts.



LET'S GO NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS

Moss had target on him entering the league UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 9:36 am : link and kept that target for a while. His attitude and his off the field issues with the law never really went away until he got a lot older.



The closest player IMO is Chad Johnson. He played most of his career pre-social media but was definitely an attention whore. But he was also a really good due, does a lot for kids and charity, and danced/had fun.

RE: Moss had target on him entering the league Brown Recluse : 2/1/2017 9:40 am : link

Quote: and kept that target for a while. His attitude and his off the field issues with the law never really went away until he got a lot older.



The closest player IMO is Chad Johnson. He played most of his career pre-social media but was definitely an attention whore. But he was also a really good due, does a lot for kids and charity, and danced/had fun.



I think Chad Johnson is a good comparison. The difference between them is that Beckham is still learning to laugh at himself and not take everything so seriously.



And whether its fair or not, its going to take a while for the after-effect of his altercation and spearing of Josh Norman to wear off (and the Redskins didn't make it any easier by bringing Norman into the division) In comment 13345683 UConn4523 said:I think Chad Johnson is a good comparison. The difference between them is that Beckham is still learning to laugh at himself and not take everything so seriously.And whether its fair or not, its going to take a while for the after-effect of his altercation and spearing of Josh Norman to wear off (and the Redskins didn't make it any easier by bringing Norman into the division)

RE: Moss had target on him entering the league pjcas18 : 2/1/2017 9:44 am : link

Quote: and kept that target for a while. His attitude and his off the field issues with the law never really went away until he got a lot older.



The closest player IMO is Chad Johnson. He played most of his career pre-social media but was definitely an attention whore. But he was also a really good due, does a lot for kids and charity, and danced/had fun.



Until Chad Johnson beat his wife by head-butting her until she bled he was a good dude.



I don't think there's really a comparable player to Beckham. I will say this though, if he didn't have emotional outbursts on the field - not just Norman, the Rams an other games, if he didn't have the relationship with the kicking net, if he wasn't so flamboyant during his workouts/pre-game, If he didn't celebrate the way he does, if he didn't go on a boat trip/Bieber concert on the day off and have it splashed over social media then the media would have nothing to write about him.



So while I won't say he brings it on himself I could see some of the stories being overly negative, but he certainly gives the media the ammo to write.



I also think if Beckham didn't do all those things mentioned above he wouldn't be who he is and I have zero problems with him.



In comment 13345683 UConn4523 said:Until Chad Johnson beat his wife by head-butting her until she bled he was a good dude.I don't think there's really a comparable player to Beckham. I will say this though, if he didn't have emotional outbursts on the field - not just Norman, the Rams an other games, if he didn't have the relationship with the kicking net, if he wasn't so flamboyant during his workouts/pre-game, If he didn't celebrate the way he does, if he didn't go on a boat trip/Bieber concert on the day off and have it splashed over social media then the media would have nothing to write about him.So while I won't say he brings it on himself I could see some of the stories being overly negative, but he certainly gives the media the ammo to write.I also think if Beckham didn't do all those things mentioned above he wouldn't be who he is and I have zero problems with him.

RE: Bieber hasn't done anything wrong either Giants2012 : 2/1/2017 9:47 am : link

Quote: Isn't their a media fascination with him too? Is he really respected and admired by everybody?



Talented and perceived as a punk draws both praise and criticism. That's the brand they aspire too be and you take the good with the bad.



In comment 13345679 Giants2012 said:Talented and perceived as a punk draws both praise and criticism. That's the brand they aspire too be and you take the good with the bad.

He is Justin Bieber of the NFL Chris684 : 2/1/2017 9:48 am : link That's why no one likes him.

Chad Johnson beat his wife Cruzin : 2/1/2017 9:49 am : link

but he danced, so he was a good dude.



Too bad Josh Brown didn't dance.

..... Route 9 : 2/1/2017 9:50 am : link I think it was the catch that got people non-Giant fans so sick of him. Up until the year anniversary when it happened, you could tell people were getting annoyed by it being mentioned by the social network police. I think a lot of them were looking for something to put him down for and then the Norman incident happened.



It is weird, and as a Giant fan, and people who know me I like them but still defend OBJ still like to after him for whatever reason. I think it's just the fact that he's a very good player and many fans want to start fitting the media's narrative by saying, "yeah he's got all the talent in the world" and then start naming the things they don't like about him. So Eric, I don't think it's the media really, well I guess they do manipulate how other fans feel about OBJ. They overexposed him with the catch vs the Cowboys and kind of gave you no choice to not like him if you were a non-Giant fan. Mainly, I think people tell me they don't like him is because he's probably took one 80 yards vs their team.

He is a lightning rod for the media and an easy sell for them. bigblue1124 : 2/1/2017 9:51 am : link He’s a great player polarizing personality and over the top reactions good or bad on the field.



The thing I scratch my head about is why the media continues to have Norman all over the place doing appearances and keep asking him about OBJ when he cannot speak a correct sentence and plays like a thug on the field.



RE: Chad Johnson beat his wife Brown Recluse : 2/1/2017 9:52 am : link

Quote:

but he danced, so he was a good dude.



Too bad Josh Brown didn't dance.



Haha. Touche. Forgot about that. In comment 13345705 Cruzin said:Haha. Touche. Forgot about that.

RE: Chad Johnson beat his wife UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 9:53 am : link

Quote:

but he danced, so he was a good dude.



Too bad Josh Brown didn't dance.



Pretty sure he retired and then that happened, no? Not excusing it at all, its horrible, but I'm talking about his playing days. In comment 13345705 Cruzin said:Pretty sure he retired and then that happened, no? Not excusing it at all, its horrible, but I'm talking about his playing days.

Edit Route 9 : 2/1/2017 9:53 am : link A lotta people come after OBJ and criticize him to me because they know i'm a Giants fan

There are similiarities between him and Terrell Owens, too Greg from LI : 2/1/2017 9:53 am : link Owens never did anything criminal that I'm aware of. He was controversial because he was flamboyant and arrogant, both words that can be reasonably applied to OBJ.

OBJ is wierd Cruzin : 2/1/2017 9:54 am : link

thus the media fascination.





If you're going the social media route under the belief that the more attention you garner will mean more endorsements and more money then you have to be prepared for those that want to tear you down also.



Does OBJ deserve all the negative press? Certainly not but he called most of it on himself.

Most of my non-Giants fans friends pjcas18 : 2/1/2017 9:54 am : link love Beckham. Even my Cowboys fan friends marvel at his talent and if anything they're jealous.



I don't know many fans who don't like Beckham or think he's a bad person.



they razzed me about his no-show in the playoffs, and think it was more than one drop that only he could get two hands on as another poster said, but from a non-Giants fan standpoint I haven't met too many people, (none really) who don't like Beckham.

that brings up a good point though UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 9:54 am : link we hear as much about Beckham as we do about players doing actual shitty things.

are you kidding me? area junc : 2/1/2017 9:59 am : link he loves it. i have never seen such an attention whore, that's what all his boys bust him about too

Eric, I agree completely. yatqb : 2/1/2017 10:00 am : link Sad that this is happening to a young kid who tries so hard and, as you say, hasn't broken any laws.

RE: RE: If you talk the talk shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 10:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 13345663 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





you have to walk the walk especially in NYC. Beckham deserves to get bashed. It might just toughen him up and get him to the next level as a professional. Hate to say it but some Athletes get eaten alive by the Big Apple.







I would argue that Beckham has walked the walk.

I should have corrected that, You have to walk the walk in the big moments ie the Playoffs if you want to be a Jeter or Eli type NY celebrity. Compiling stats not going to get it done. Making the big catch at the big time is what this city loves. Guys who can grind it out at crunch time, and Odell is not there yet. In comment 13345668 Eric from BBI said:I should have corrected that, You have to walk the walk in the big moments ie the Playoffs if you want to be a Jeter or Eli type NY celebrity. Compiling stats not going to get it done. Making the big catch at the big time is what this city loves. Guys who can grind it out at crunch time, and Odell is not there yet.

It's funny all the people Chris684 : 2/1/2017 10:06 am : link bringing up the "non-criminal" aspect of his behavior, as if you have to be a criminal to be an asshole.



Furthermore, go back and take a look at BBI's reaction to JPP who tragically injured himself in a non-criminal accident with fireworks on July 4th.



Big double standard.

Eric Emil : 2/1/2017 10:07 am : link I completely agree with your take and have had the same thoughts. There are players in the NFL who break laws, live highly questionable lives, and are poor teammates. OBJ is none of those things yet he is a constant topic of conversation on ESPN and other media outlets and usually because of those times when his temper has got the best of him. I really don't know what we (we as in fans/public/sports media) want of young professional athletes. They are placed under a level of scrutiny that is not matched by anyone else their age. I am actually amazed they don't lose it mentally. There is no rest. Ultimately money will keep him in NY and he will learn to handle it, but this is way more painful for him than it has to be.

RE: It's funny all the people UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 10:10 am : link

Quote: bringing up the "non-criminal" aspect of his behavior, as if you have to be a criminal to be an asshole.



Furthermore, go back and take a look at BBI's reaction to JPP who tragically injured himself in a non-criminal accident with fireworks on July 4th.



Big double standard.



I think its a very reasonable comparison. The guy plays a fucking game for a living and the mouthbreathing fans like to crush him for his every move. Meanwhile you have actual pieces of shit playing in the NFL and they are a fart in the wind.



It isn't just the media, its the entitled fan that look for every reason to criticize someone. Its pretty sad. In comment 13345733 Chris684 said:I think its a very reasonable comparison. The guy plays a fucking game for a living and the mouthbreathing fans like to crush him for his every move. Meanwhile you have actual pieces of shit playing in the NFL and they are a fart in the wind.It isn't just the media, its the entitled fan that look for every reason to criticize someone. Its pretty sad.

The fact that the Daily News Brandon Walsh : 2/1/2017 10:10 am : link ran a whole article yesterday that he returned to "the club" in Miami tells you all you need to know about the idiots that now run and write for that paper.



They are a bunch of hacks and its only a matter of time until that whole paper goes under and NYC will be a better place because of it.



They actually make me miss Ralph.

RE: are you kidding me? phillygiant : 2/1/2017 10:17 am : link

Quote: he loves it. i have never seen such an attention whore, that's what all his boys bust him about too



So now you have access to his inner circle to know what his friends think?



I don't it's a stretch to say you have some serious mental problems In comment 13345721 area junc said:So now you have access to his inner circle to know what his friends think?I don't it's a stretch to say you have some serious mental problems

It's not weird at all. Today's sports media is about 3 things... shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/1/2017 10:26 am : link exposure, ratings, and clicks. Even the people who try to pretend they're above that, like Francesa, know they're not going to do 5 hours on whether Ereck Flowers should be moved to guard or is a bust. Odell creates interest as much as any individual player in this sport and all of American sports.



It's not about "bringing this on himself". Compare the coverage of Odell putting his hand through a wall to Ereck Flowers putting his hands on an actual person.





As someone who once worked in the news business... That’s Gold, Jerry : 2/1/2017 10:26 am : link I have to agree with many who have said that when you do things that draw attention to yourself, then, especially in a city like New York, you will get the spotlight, either positive or negative. I mean, look at Eli, the guy got negative press and still does to a large extent, even though he has not done one thing off the field to warrant it.



OBJ has done many things that put the spotlight right on himself and thus, IMHO, he gets what he deserves in that aspect. Sure, he has to mature and grow up but he plays in the big city now and I am sure he gets marketing opportunities etc. that he would not in another city just as Cruz did.



When you do things like go to Miami before a playoff game or have sideline blow ups like kicking the kicking net, you are drawing attention to yourself and thus you get the press on you. It happened with Terrell Owens and Randy Moss and other guys who did things to draw such attention so I absolutely do not blame the press. It is a fact of life in the celebrity world that exists in America.



I am sure he has been told many times that his behaviour will draw unwarranted attention until he changes that behaviour. I will say this...if he wants out of New York then I say good riddance. WRs are not the reason teams win Super Bowls...they are a complimentary thing to have but they are not critical to a team's success.



Having quality offensive and defensive lines and a good quarterback and running game will take you a lot farther than having great WRs. We will not go anywhere until we get back to the fundamentals of what wins in the NFL...winning in the trenches week in and week out. I think BBI has as much obsession with OBJ as the media if not worse.



That's not what wins guys...has the history of football not taught us this lesson over and over again.

.... Toth029 : 2/1/2017 10:28 am : link I remember in the Viking game where he played terribly and the team lost. The media blasted him almost non stop for a few days.



Then the team goes on a winning streak, he plays up to his ability and they start surging. All this talk of "He's Terrell Owens" talk is wiped out. I think even with winning he receives far too much blame for what he doesn't even do. There's far worse guys in the league but none receive near the amount of publicity as Odell does. Some are saying he brings it on himself - I can't agree. The referees were out to get him many times during the season and were horseshit.

BOOM Chris684 : 2/1/2017 10:28 am : link That's Gold Jerry with a terrific post.

RE: He is Justin Bieber of the NFL chris r : 2/1/2017 10:29 am : link

Quote: That's why no one likes him.



Nah. OBJ is one of the most talented athletes in the world. Beiber is no where close to one of the most talented musicians in the world. In comment 13345701 Chris684 said:Nah. OBJ is one of the most talented athletes in the world. Beiber is no where close to one of the most talented musicians in the world.

Study all the past champion teams you want, but Jimmy Googs : 2/1/2017 10:33 am : link Giants are a better team with OBJ on the field...

I will say this also...if OBJ is turning to That’s Gold, Jerry : 2/1/2017 10:34 am : link Cris Carter for advice on how to mature then he is in deep trouble and so are we. If this is indeed the case, the media will not get off his back and I suspect his behaviour will not change much.

RE: As someone who once worked in the news business... shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/1/2017 10:35 am : link

Quote:

I am sure he has been told many times that his behaviour will draw unwarranted attention until he changes that behaviour. I will say this...if he wants out of New York then I say good riddance. WRs are not the reason teams win Super Bowls...they are a complimentary thing to have but they are not critical to a team's success.



Having quality offensive and defensive lines and a good quarterback and running game will take you a lot farther than having great WRs. We will not go anywhere until we get back to the fundamentals of what wins in the NFL...winning in the trenches week in and week out. I think BBI has as much obsession with OBJ as the media if not worse.



That's not what wins guys...has the history of football not taught us this lesson over and over again.



Do the Giants win the 2011 Super Bowl with average WRs? Do they even make the playoffs with average WRs? The last time the Giants had the worst rushing offense in the NFL, they actually won the Super Bowl, in large part due to WRs. Wasn't Plaxico Burress the best player on the field versus the Packers in conference championship? As much as I love Eli Manning, playing with less than extremely talented WRs has never been a recipe for success with him. It might work with Brady and Belichick, but Eli needs talent out there. In comment 13345774 That’s Gold, Jerry said:Do the Giants win the 2011 Super Bowl with average WRs? Do they even make the playoffs with average WRs? The last time the Giants had the worst rushing offense in the NFL, they actually won the Super Bowl, in large part due to WRs. Wasn't Plaxico Burress the best player on the field versus the Packers in conference championship? As much as I love Eli Manning, playing with less than extremely talented WRs has never been a recipe for success with him. It might work with Brady and Belichick, but Eli needs talent out there.

And Toth029 : 2/1/2017 10:36 am : link Remember in the finale vs. the Redskins. Here's Josh Norman getting over-tempered and getting flagged and you know they were hoping Odell would do something back and fight. But he held his ground and stayed calm.

that's exactlymy point UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 10:36 am : link tons of players "bring it on themselves". I don't for a second feel bad for any of them, they made the bed and now they are sleeping in it, but its definitely some way more than others.



The question Eric posed was whether their was a weird media fascination with Beckham and the answer is undoubtedly yes. Sports "journalists" are almost as bad as paparazzi chasing people for pictures. I grew up reading their articles and now I can't stand most of them, its all trash.

He's got some immaturity JonC : 2/1/2017 10:37 am : link and attention whore syndrome to outgrow.



NYC will build you up, and it will rip you down, especially when you have a demonstrated tendency to be your own worst enemy in said respects.



the NFL is changing UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 10:40 am : link teams with explosive WR's simply have an advantage. You still need the other components but to act like you don't need a good receiving threat is such a farce.

I don't think so Go Terps : 2/1/2017 10:41 am : link He likes attention and does things to get it.



This is what would have happened if Terrell Owens played for the Giants. That's not easy for a lot of Giants fans to admit given that they spent years badmouthing Owens.



What I think is tough to take is the rationalizations of Beckham's behavior. Where Owens was universally thought of as anything from a jerk to a cancer, the same terms are used over and over to justify Beckham's behavior: passionate, he's a kid, etc.



He's as talented as can be and he has enormous potential. Hopefully it is as simple as him needing to grow up.

RE: that's exactlymy point pjcas18 : 2/1/2017 10:43 am : link

Quote: tons of players "bring it on themselves". I don't for a second feel bad for any of them, they made the bed and now they are sleeping in it, but its definitely some way more than others.



The question Eric posed was whether their was a weird media fascination with Beckham and the answer is undoubtedly yes. Sports "journalists" are almost as bad as paparazzi chasing people for pictures. I grew up reading their articles and now I can't stand most of them, its all trash.



My point is I don't think it's personal with Beckham specifically. Beckham could be anyone who says and does things that newsworthy and as he continues to do those things the media will write about them.



I think you have to ask yourself if you think Beckham is being targeted unfairly, has the media made anything up? And from what I know the paparazzi comp isn't really fair (though I might just not know) because I believe all the Beckham stories came from visible on-field displays or social media that he or someone among his group posted online.



It's not like reporters are digging through his trash looking for nefarious receipts or following him like a PI.



Best case I think you can make against the media is perhaps a more negative spin on his stories than there has to be, but that's the media. If it bleeds it leads. Rainbows and puppies stories are buried. In comment 13345791 UConn4523 said:My point is I don't think it's personal with Beckham specifically. Beckham could be anyone who says and does things that newsworthy and as he continues to do those things the media will write about them.I think you have to ask yourself if you think Beckham is being targeted unfairly, has the media made anything up? And from what I know the paparazzi comp isn't really fair (though I might just not know) because I believe all the Beckham stories came from visible on-field displays or social media that he or someone among his group posted online.It's not like reporters are digging through his trash looking for nefarious receipts or following him like a PI.Best case I think you can make against the media is perhaps a more negative spin on his stories than there has to be, but that's the media. If it bleeds it leads. Rainbows and puppies stories are buried.

... Chris684 : 2/1/2017 10:46 am : link This is not from the media or "entitled fans" as some have put it. This is from the GM of the football team.





“He is a smart guy, but sometimes he doesn’t do smart things,” Reese said. “We all have had to grow up at different times in our lives, and I think it is time for him to do that. He has been here for three years now and is a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football field. But the things he does off the football field, he has to be responsible for those things.”



Translation:



Immature

Not accountable

Stupid decisions

Time to grow up

RE: RE: that's exactlymy point UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 10:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13345791 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





tons of players "bring it on themselves". I don't for a second feel bad for any of them, they made the bed and now they are sleeping in it, but its definitely some way more than others.



The question Eric posed was whether their was a weird media fascination with Beckham and the answer is undoubtedly yes. Sports "journalists" are almost as bad as paparazzi chasing people for pictures. I grew up reading their articles and now I can't stand most of them, its all trash.







My point is I don't think it's personal with Beckham specifically. Beckham could be anyone who says and does things that newsworthy and as he continues to do those things the media will write about them.



I think you have to ask yourself if you think Beckham is being targeted unfairly, has the media made anything up? And from what I know the paparazzi comp isn't really fair (though I might just not know) because I believe all the Beckham stories came from visible on-field displays or social media that he or someone among his group posted online.



It's not like reporters are digging through his trash looking for nefarious receipts or following him like a PI.



Best case I think you can make against the media is perhaps a more negative spin on his stories than there has to be, but that's the media. If it bleeds it leads. Rainbows and puppies stories are buried.



I do agree, my problem is more with e fascination which applies to any number of athletes. Its such a weird time in sports with social media; the stories are trash and the writing is trash (my reason for inserting the paparazzi comparison).



Shit sells, I get it. I just happen to thinks its so stupid. Even worse are the fans who get worked up over it. In comment 13345809 pjcas18 said:I do agree, my problem is more with e fascination which applies to any number of athletes. Its such a weird time in sports with social media; the stories are trash and the writing is trash (my reason for inserting the paparazzi comparison).Shit sells, I get it. I just happen to thinks its so stupid. Even worse are the fans who get worked up over it.

RE: As someone who once worked in the news business... therealmf : 2/1/2017 10:48 am : link

Quote: I have to agree with many who have said that when you do things that draw attention to yourself, then, especially in a city like New York, you will get the spotlight, either positive or negative. I mean, look at Eli, the guy got negative press and still does to a large extent, even though he has not done one thing off the field to warrant it.



OBJ has done many things that put the spotlight right on himself and thus, IMHO, he gets what he deserves in that aspect. Sure, he has to mature and grow up but he plays in the big city now and I am sure he gets marketing opportunities etc. that he would not in another city just as Cruz did.



When you do things like go to Miami before a playoff game or have sideline blow ups like kicking the kicking net, you are drawing attention to yourself and thus you get the press on you. It happened with Terrell Owens and Randy Moss and other guys who did things to draw such attention so I absolutely do not blame the press. It is a fact of life in the celebrity world that exists in America.



I am sure he has been told many times that his behaviour will draw unwarranted attention until he changes that behaviour. I will say this...if he wants out of New York then I say good riddance. WRs are not the reason teams win Super Bowls...they are a complimentary thing to have but they are not critical to a team's success.



Having quality offensive and defensive lines and a good quarterback and running game will take you a lot farther than having great WRs. We will not go anywhere until we get back to the fundamentals of what wins in the NFL...winning in the trenches week in and week out. I think BBI has as much obsession with OBJ as the media if not worse.



That's not what wins guys...has the history of football not taught us this lesson over and over again.



Being from the media and knowing how they act should enable you to look past what is written and try to judge for yourself what exactly makes OB a bad person. The media is mostly noise which should largely be ignored. Sports writers are turning into entertainment writers and what they write about off field issues, as long as they are legal, should be viewed as if the story came from People Magazine.



I hope you don't get your wish and are able to say 'good riddance' to OB.



This is a passing league. The running game is much less important that the passing game. And if you need a great back for a great running game you need a great receiver for a great passing game.

https://thepowerrank.com/2014/01/10/which-nfl-teams-make-and-win-in-the-playoffs/



In comment 13345774 That’s Gold, Jerry said:Being from the media and knowing how they act should enable you to look past what is written and try to judge for yourself what exactly makes OB a bad person. The media is mostly noise which should largely be ignored. Sports writers are turning into entertainment writers and what they write about off field issues, as long as they are legal, should be viewed as if the story came from People Magazine.I hope you don't get your wish and are able to say 'good riddance' to OB.This is a passing league. The running game is much less important that the passing game. And if you need a great back for a great running game you need a great receiver for a great passing game.

RE: ... shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/1/2017 10:57 am : link

Quote: This is not from the media or "entitled fans" as some have put it. This is from the GM of the football team.





“He is a smart guy, but sometimes he doesn’t do smart things,” Reese said. “We all have had to grow up at different times in our lives, and I think it is time for him to do that. He has been here for three years now and is a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football field. But the things he does off the football field, he has to be responsible for those things.”



Translation:



Immature

Not accountable

Stupid decisions

Time to grow up



Are you talking about the same guy who had no problem with Josh Brown being on the team and now refuses to answer any questions about it? Are you talking about the same guy who had no problem with David Diehl being drunk behind the wheel and crashing into cars? Or the same guy who stood by as Plaxico Burress didn't show up for practice, while doing GOD knows what off the field (until we knew exactly what he was doing off the field)?



See, these are REAL issues. By comparison, the Odell things are not real issues. They're just things the media wants to talk about. In comment 13345816 Chris684 said:Are you talking about the same guy who had no problem with Josh Brown being on the team and now refuses to answer any questions about it? Are you talking about the same guy who had no problem with David Diehl being drunk behind the wheel and crashing into cars? Or the same guy who stood by as Plaxico Burress didn't show up for practice, while doing GOD knows what off the field (until we knew exactly what he was doing off the field)?See, these are REAL issues. By comparison, the Odell things are not real issues. They're just things the media wants to talk about.

. Go Terps : 2/1/2017 11:09 am : link Just because Beckham isn't committing crimes it doesn't mean there aren't issues.



The guy is an attention whore in a team game. There are many examples of people like him causing problems for teams.



How many wide receivers can you name that were better players than Terrell Owens and Randy Moss? Not too many. So why did Owens play for 5 teams over the course of his career? Why did Moss play for 6?



A buddy of mine was the producer on the "A Football Life" episode on Terrell Owens. He worked on this project for a year, and of all the QBs to work with Owens Steve Young was the only guy that didn't deny an interview request. The QBs that worked most with Owens (Garcia, McNabb, & Romo) absolutely hated him.



Owens didn't commit any crimes, but you can damn well be sure he hurt the teams he was on with his bullshit.

RE: . therealmf : 2/1/2017 11:20 am : link

Quote: Just because Beckham isn't committing crimes it doesn't mean there aren't issues.



The guy is an attention whore in a team game. There are many examples of people like him causing problems for teams.



How many wide receivers can you name that were better players than Terrell Owens and Randy Moss? Not too many. So why did Owens play for 5 teams over the course of his career? Why did Moss play for 6?



A buddy of mine was the producer on the "A Football Life" episode on Terrell Owens. He worked on this project for a year, and of all the QBs to work with Owens Steve Young was the only guy that didn't deny an interview request. The QBs that worked most with Owens (Garcia, McNabb, & Romo) absolutely hated him.



Owens didn't commit any crimes, but you can damn well be sure he hurt the teams he was on with his bullshit.



It doesn't mean there are problems either.



So what teammate hates OB? Does Eli? Or are you saying that all attention whores are bad teammates that will hurt a team?



And are there not players that are not attention whores that are bad teammates?



Martellus Bennet is a bit of an attention whore. Many in BBI want him back. Is he a bad teammate?

In comment 13345883 Go Terps said:It doesn't mean there are problems either.So what teammate hates OB? Does Eli? Or are you saying that all attention whores are bad teammates that will hurt a team?And are there not players that are not attention whores that are bad teammates?Martellus Bennet is a bit of an attention whore. Many in BBI want him back. Is he a bad teammate?

RE: It's funny all the people Route 9 : 2/1/2017 11:24 am : link

Quote: bringing up the "non-criminal" aspect of his behavior, as if you have to be a criminal to be an asshole.



Furthermore, go back and take a look at BBI's reaction to JPP who tragically injured himself in a non-criminal accident with fireworks on July 4th.



Big double standard.



Look at EVERYONES reaction to the JPPs injury In comment 13345733 Chris684 said:Look at EVERYONES reaction to the JPPs injury

RE: . shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/1/2017 11:38 am : link

Quote: Just because Beckham isn't committing crimes it doesn't mean there aren't issues.



The guy is an attention whore in a team game. There are many examples of people like him causing problems for teams.



How many wide receivers can you name that were better players than Terrell Owens and Randy Moss? Not too many. So why did Owens play for 5 teams over the course of his career? Why did Moss play for 6?



A buddy of mine was the producer on the "A Football Life" episode on Terrell Owens. He worked on this project for a year, and of all the QBs to work with Owens Steve Young was the only guy that didn't deny an interview request. The QBs that worked most with Owens (Garcia, McNabb, & Romo) absolutely hated him.



Owens didn't commit any crimes, but you can damn well be sure he hurt the teams he was on with his bullshit.



Randy Moss was charged with a felony WHILE IN HIGH SCHOOL. He was committed to/a part of three college teams. It's safe to say his NFL career was just a continuation of a pattern of behavior.



If Eli hates Odell, then we can draw a comparison between Owens and Beckham. If Odell starts doing push-ups in his driveway in front of the media during a contract dispute, we can make a comparison.



Being an "attention whore" is a problem for you, not me. I'm more of a bottom line person... is the guy productive? Odell Beckham has been the most productive player at his position through 3 seasons in the history of the sport. And he had a bad playoff game. Instead of just leaving it at that, it had to be a bad playoff game because he's an "attention whore". Eli Manning isn't an "attention whore" and he had a worse playoff debut than Odell.

In comment 13345883 Go Terps said:Randy Moss was charged with a felony WHILE IN HIGH SCHOOL. He was committed to/a part of three college teams. It's safe to say his NFL career was just a continuation of a pattern of behavior.If Eli hates Odell, then we can draw a comparison between Owens and Beckham. If Odell starts doing push-ups in his driveway in front of the media during a contract dispute, we can make a comparison.Being an "attention whore" is a problem for you, not me. I'm more of a bottom line person... is the guy productive? Odell Beckham has been the most productive player at his position through 3 seasons in the history of the sport. And he had a bad playoff game. Instead of just leaving it at that, it had to be a bad playoff game because he's an "attention whore". Eli Manning isn't an "attention whore" and he had a worse playoff debut than Odell.

RE: RE: As someone who once worked in the news business... Emil : 2/1/2017 11:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13345774 That’s Gold, Jerry said:





Quote:







I am sure he has been told many times that his behaviour will draw unwarranted attention until he changes that behaviour. I will say this...if he wants out of New York then I say good riddance. WRs are not the reason teams win Super Bowls...they are a complimentary thing to have but they are not critical to a team's success.



Having quality offensive and defensive lines and a good quarterback and running game will take you a lot farther than having great WRs. We will not go anywhere until we get back to the fundamentals of what wins in the NFL...winning in the trenches week in and week out. I think BBI has as much obsession with OBJ as the media if not worse.



That's not what wins guys...has the history of football not taught us this lesson over and over again.







Do the Giants win the 2011 Super Bowl with average WRs? Do they even make the playoffs with average WRs? The last time the Giants had the worst rushing offense in the NFL, they actually won the Super Bowl, in large part due to WRs. Wasn't Plaxico Burress the best player on the field versus the Packers in conference championship? As much as I love Eli Manning, playing with less than extremely talented WRs has never been a recipe for success with him. It might work with Brady and Belichick, but Eli needs talent out there.



This was well said, and needed to be heard. Tired of this WRs don't win championships argument. Tell that to the 49ers of the 80s-90s, the Cowboys of the 90s, the Greatest show on turf, or the Giants recent super bowl wins. In comment 13345788 shockeyisthebest8056 said:This was well said, and needed to be heard. Tired of this WRs don't win championships argument. Tell that to the 49ers of the 80s-90s, the Cowboys of the 90s, the Greatest show on turf, or the Giants recent super bowl wins.

is this a serious question? djm : 2/1/2017 11:40 am : link isn't it obvious at this point?

Boat jokes aside, mac attack : 2/1/2017 11:58 am : link I can see Odell leaving to join up with his BFF Jarvis Landry in Miami.



Or maybe they both become FA and join up somewhere mutual together.



The way they present their friendship, its hard for me to think they wont be teammates when the opportunity presents itself.

RE: Boat jokes aside, therealmf : 2/1/2017 12:02 pm : link

Quote: I can see Odell leaving to join up with his BFF Jarvis Landry in Miami.



Or maybe they both become FA and join up somewhere mutual together.



The way they present their friendship, its hard for me to think they wont be teammates when the opportunity presents itself.



I could see the them wanting to be on the same team but that would be one hell of an investment by a team to make at WR. In comment 13346027 mac attack said:I could see the them wanting to be on the same team but that would be one hell of an investment by a team to make at WR.

RE: It's funny all the people arcarsenal : 2/1/2017 12:36 pm : link

Quote: bringing up the "non-criminal" aspect of his behavior, as if you have to be a criminal to be an asshole.



Furthermore, go back and take a look at BBI's reaction to JPP who tragically injured himself in a non-criminal accident with fireworks on July 4th.



Big double standard.



"BBI" isn't one centralized person or opinion. I happened to support JPP the entire way through and was of the thought process that he made a stupid mistake and rooted like hell for him to come back from it and prove people wrong.. which he did.



The infatuation with everything Beckham does amongst grown men is strange. Unless his off-field actions hurt the New York Giants, what he does is his own business.



He's got a little growing up to do. So did I when I was 24 years old. It's not my place to stand on my soapbox and complain about his maturity nor is it my interest. In comment 13345733 Chris684 said:"BBI" isn't one centralized person or opinion. I happened to support JPP the entire way through and was of the thought process that he made a stupid mistake and rooted like hell for him to come back from it and prove people wrong.. which he did.The infatuation with everything Beckham does amongst grown men is strange. Unless his off-field actions hurt the New York Giants, what he does is his own business.He's got a little growing up to do. So did I when I was 24 years old. It's not my place to stand on my soapbox and complain about his maturity nor is it my interest.

x2 on the JPP support UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 12:38 pm : link those threads were embarrassing.

Let's see how much being the highest paid WR makes him grow up Go Terps : 2/1/2017 12:42 pm : link If he's an arrogant diva now...

RE: Let's see how much being the highest paid WR makes him grow up Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/1/2017 12:48 pm : : 2/1/2017 12:48 pm : link

Quote: If he's an arrogant diva now...



He is a diva, but you take him off this team, and we're complete dogshit on offense. And I don't see him as a slacker or undermining his team.



If you ask me, the guy who should be getting more grief about the boat excursion (which I think is dramatically overblown) is Cruz. He's supposed to be the "mature veteran." In comment 13346085 Go Terps said:He is a diva, but you take him off this team, and we're complete dogshit on offense. And I don't see him as a slacker or undermining his team.If you ask me, the guy who should be getting more grief about the boat excursion (which I think is dramatically overblown) is Cruz. He's supposed to be the "mature veteran."

RE: Let's see how much being the highest paid WR makes him grow up therealmf : 2/1/2017 12:50 pm : link

Quote: If he's an arrogant diva now...



Like it is a foregone conclusion that he is currently arrogant. Like that is a unique quality among the highly successful.



He's already changed. Did you not see the second Redskin game? Take your blinders off, stop listening to the media and judge for yourself. In comment 13346085 Go Terps said:Like it is a foregone conclusion that he is currently arrogant. Like that is a unique quality among the highly successful.He's already changed. Did you not see the second Redskin game? Take your blinders off, stop listening to the media and judge for yourself.

RE: RE: It's funny all the people pjcas18 : 2/1/2017 12:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13345733 Chris684 said:





Quote:





bringing up the "non-criminal" aspect of his behavior, as if you have to be a criminal to be an asshole.



Furthermore, go back and take a look at BBI's reaction to JPP who tragically injured himself in a non-criminal accident with fireworks on July 4th.



Big double standard.







"BBI" isn't one centralized person or opinion. I happened to support JPP the entire way through and was of the thought process that he made a stupid mistake and rooted like hell for him to come back from it and prove people wrong.. which he did.



The infatuation with everything Beckham does amongst grown men is strange. Unless his off-field actions hurt the New York Giants, what he does is his own business.



He's got a little growing up to do. So did I when I was 24 years old. It's not my place to stand on my soapbox and complain about his maturity nor is it my interest.



This really cannot be stressed enough. There is almost nothing "BBI" collectively agrees on. Maybe Weber grills and Belichick.



In comment 13346078 arcarsenal said:This really cannot be stressed enough. There is almost nothing "BBI" collectively agrees on. Maybe Weber grills and Belichick.

RE: Chad Johnson beat his wife Deej : 2/1/2017 12:56 pm : link

Quote:

but he danced, so he was a good dude.



Too bad Josh Brown didn't dance.



Tom Brady knocked up Bridget Moynahan and then dumped her. But Odell kicked a FG net in frustration, so he's a bad man. In comment 13345705 Cruzin said:Tom Brady knocked up Bridget Moynahan and then dumped her. But Odell kicked a FG net in frustration, so he's a bad man.

Eric Go Terps : 2/1/2017 12:57 pm : link Part of the reason that we are so reliant on him is that the offense is built around him. If he were to sustain a career ending injury tomorrow we would change the way we play offense accordingly. We would also alter our plans for personnel acquisition accordingly.



For a couple years Beckham was a bright light on a horrible team. The team is no longer horrible, and we shouldn't let that mindset pervade our thinking now.



He isn't bigger than the team.

Eric...Cruz is at fault Chris684 : 2/1/2017 1:00 pm : link but he is an afterthought.



Odell Beckham is a GREAT football player, GREAT.



But let's face it, his inconsistencies have showed up on the field both with his personality and even with his play.



2 head coaches have no been unable to control him. He has the Carolina fiasco under his belt which resulted in a one game suspension. The Redskins first game, the kicking net, Minnesota. This is conduct detrimental to the team.



As for the drops. Carolina last year, huge drop in the Jets game last year on a would be TD (that's a different game late if he hauls that in). Obviously we know the playoff game.



You can't have stuff like the kicking net tantrum, punching a wall in GB, shirtless picts for social media before playoff game, the Antonio Brown lovefest, and wonder why the media covers you and mostly negatively.













RE: Eric therealmf : 2/1/2017 1:09 pm : link

Quote: Part of the reason that we are so reliant on him is that the offense is built around him. If he were to sustain a career ending injury tomorrow we would change the way we play offense accordingly. We would also alter our plans for personnel acquisition accordingly.



For a couple years Beckham was a bright light on a horrible team. The team is no longer horrible, and we shouldn't let that mindset pervade our thinking now.



He isn't bigger than the team.

You should file this away and read it in a few years when your medications wear off.



You admit he is a great player. But because the Giants made the playoffs once, he is expendable.



And again you imply that he believes himself to be bigger than the team with no support but your dislike for him. All his teammates say he is a hardworking player and a great teammate. In comment 13346103 Go Terps said:You should file this away and read it in a few years when your medications wear off.You admit he is a great player. But because the Giants made the playoffs once, he is expendable.And again you imply that he believes himself to be bigger than the team with no support but your dislike for him. All his teammates say he is a hardworking player and a great teammate.

That isnt the point.. Chris684 : 2/1/2017 1:11 pm : link No one catches everything.



But not everyone calls this much attention to themselves either.

RE: That isnt the point.. therealmf : 2/1/2017 1:12 pm : link

Quote: No one catches everything.



But not everyone calls this much attention to themselves either.



True. But he isn't the only one. And not all players that draw attention are bad for their team. In comment 13346124 Chris684 said:True. But he isn't the only one. And not all players that draw attention are bad for their team.

RE: Eric...Cruz is at fault arcarsenal : 2/1/2017 1:18 pm : link

Quote: but he is an afterthought.



Odell Beckham is a GREAT football player, GREAT.



But let's face it, his inconsistencies have showed up on the field both with his personality and even with his play.



2 head coaches have no been unable to control him. He has the Carolina fiasco under his belt which resulted in a one game suspension. The Redskins first game, the kicking net, Minnesota. This is conduct detrimental to the team.



As for the drops. Carolina last year, huge drop in the Jets game last year on a would be TD (that's a different game late if he hauls that in). Obviously we know the playoff game.



You can't have stuff like the kicking net tantrum, punching a wall in GB, shirtless picts for social media before playoff game, the Antonio Brown lovefest, and wonder why the media covers you and mostly negatively.













You're depicting this guy as a complete lunatic that no one can control and it's extremely hyperbolic.



He punched a hole in a wall? The horror!



Why does this matter? In comment 13346108 Chris684 said:You're depicting this guy as a complete lunatic that no one can control and it's extremely hyperbolic.He punched a hole in a wall? The horror!Why does this matter?

When you consider the typical lay of the land Beezer : 2/1/2017 1:21 pm : link in a sports department, (generalization alert!) they tend to be populated by men, many of whom either played sports but not at a high level (or high enough), or in many other cases, men, who couldn't or never even tried. So the slant might just be from an envy/crotchety perspective.



I take it with a grain of salt because I figure the above to be the case in a lot of instances.



I don't think he's a bad kid. In fact, all info seems to point the exact opposite way.



Just a kid who might need to grow up a little bit and make more sound decisions when it comes to his profession.

He's unable to be controlled! UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 1:22 pm : link someone stop this thing!



-Jim Ross

RE: RE: Let's see how much being the highest paid WR makes him grow up Beezer : 2/1/2017 1:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346085 Go Terps said:





Quote:





If he's an arrogant diva now...







He is a diva, but you take him off this team, and we're complete dogshit on offense. And I don't see him as a slacker or undermining his team.



If you ask me, the guy who should be getting more grief about the boat excursion (which I think is dramatically overblown) is Cruz. He's supposed to be the "mature veteran."



They're all grown, and responsible for their actions. But I see this point. In comment 13346092 Eric from BBI said:They're all grown, and responsible for their actions. But I see this point.

Punching a hole in the wall Chris684 : 2/1/2017 1:24 pm : link after you lose and after you personally have probably your worst performance as a pro, after calling attention to yourself during the week and during pregame warmups seems like a big deal.



That's Cam Newton type behavior. Don't be a frontrunner. Don't be that guy.

Can we stop calling him a kid? Go Terps : 2/1/2017 1:30 pm : link If he was a JAG no one would be using this ridiculous language to rationalize his behavior.



The guy is a jerk. He's also the best wide receiver talent in the NFL. That's the issue facing the front office when they decide how to structure his contract.

RE: Can we stop calling him a kid? phillygiant : 2/1/2017 1:33 pm : link

Quote: If he was a JAG no one would be using this ridiculous language to rationalize his behavior.



The guy is a jerk. He's also the best wide receiver talent in the NFL. That's the issue facing the front office when they decide how to structure his contract.



He's a jerk?



Do you know him personally?



You really come off like a first class a-hole In comment 13346161 Go Terps said:He's a jerk?Do you know him personally?You really come off like a first class a-hole

RE: Eric...Cruz is at fault shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/1/2017 1:34 pm : link

Quote: but he is an afterthought.



Odell Beckham is a GREAT football player, GREAT.



But let's face it, his inconsistencies have showed up on the field both with his personality and even with his play.



2 head coaches have no been unable to control him. He has the Carolina fiasco under his belt which resulted in a one game suspension. The Redskins first game, the kicking net, Minnesota. This is conduct detrimental to the team.



As for the drops. Carolina last year, huge drop in the Jets game last year on a would be TD (that's a different game late if he hauls that in). Obviously we know the playoff game.



You can't have stuff like the kicking net tantrum, punching a wall in GB, shirtless picts for social media before playoff game, the Antonio Brown lovefest, and wonder why the media covers you and mostly negatively.













You are really stretching for reasons to criticize Beckham. As far as the last part of your post, literally not a single one of those things is important... not one.



He played well in the first Washington game. That Jets play you're referring to... didn't he get hit on that play?



Paul O'Neill broke a thousand things in the dugout in his time with the Yankees and no one cares because he won. That should put this in perspective. The stuff can't be that important if people are willing to dismiss it so easily. In comment 13346108 Chris684 said:You are really stretching for reasons to criticize Beckham. As far as the last part of your post, literally not a single one of those things is important... not one.He played well in the first Washington game. That Jets play you're referring to... didn't he get hit on that play?Paul O'Neill broke a thousand things in the dugout in his time with the Yankees and no one cares because he won. That should put this in perspective. The stuff can't be that important if people are willing to dismiss it so easily.

RE: He's unable to be controlled! arcarsenal : 2/1/2017 1:36 pm : link

Quote: someone stop this thing!



-Jim Ross



Bawh god, someone stop the match! In comment 13346145 UConn4523 said:Bawh god, someone stop the match!

RE: RE: Can we stop calling him a kid? Go Terps : 2/1/2017 1:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346161 Go Terps said:





Quote:





If he was a JAG no one would be using this ridiculous language to rationalize his behavior.



The guy is a jerk. He's also the best wide receiver talent in the NFL. That's the issue facing the front office when they decide how to structure his contract.







He's a jerk?



Do you know him personally?



You really come off like a first class a-hole



We need to know these guys personally to call them jerks (or worse)?



Take off the blue glasses for two seconds. EVERYONE here has said negative shit about players on other teams when they act like jerks. Here we have a guy that is basically our version of Terrell Owens, but instead of being called a jerk like Owens was, we say he's a kid who just needs to grow up a little. Add the media is obsessed with him.



It's bullshit. If Beckham played for the Cowboys BBI would by and large call him a jerk, just like they did with Dez Bryant and Cris Carter. But now they aren't jerks because Beckham is their buddy.



It's homeristic bullshit. In comment 13346165 phillygiant said:We need to know these guys personally to call them jerks (or worse)?Take off the blue glasses for two seconds. EVERYONE here has said negative shit about players on other teams when they act like jerks. Here we have a guy that is basically our version of Terrell Owens, but instead of being called a jerk like Owens was, we say he's a kid who just needs to grow up a little. Add the media is obsessed with him.It's bullshit. If Beckham played for the Cowboys BBI would by and large call him a jerk, just like they did with Dez Bryant and Cris Carter. But now they aren't jerks because Beckham is their buddy.It's homeristic bullshit.

I picture "Go Terps" OBJ_AllDay : 2/1/2017 1:44 pm : link Having beckhams picture tacked to the wall like in bully Madison with his eye holes burned out from cigarettes and a target around his face....

Go Terps ryanmkeane : 2/1/2017 1:51 pm : link are you the guy that everyone avoids at parties?

OK ryanmkeane : 2/1/2017 1:53 pm : link let's cut Beckham, draft 3 OL and we'll be all set.

Giants fans UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 2:04 pm : link also hate on Brady, Rodgers, Matt Ryan, and many other opposing players for all sorts of reasons so of course a large portion of the site would rip Beckham if he was on another team.



That's being a fan though. Are any of those teams better without those players? Who in the NFL is that much of a distraction to warrant cutting them or trading them? I'd wager just a handful and of them, they are middling players like RG3 and Manziel, players who aren't good and without a doubt chose themselves over their team either with substance abuse, routinely dogging it on the field, or jeopardizing a teammates our their own health/safety.

RE: RE: Eric...Cruz is at fault David in LA : 2/1/2017 2:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346108 Chris684 said:





Quote:





but he is an afterthought.



Odell Beckham is a GREAT football player, GREAT.



But let's face it, his inconsistencies have showed up on the field both with his personality and even with his play.



2 head coaches have no been unable to control him. He has the Carolina fiasco under his belt which resulted in a one game suspension. The Redskins first game, the kicking net, Minnesota. This is conduct detrimental to the team.



As for the drops. Carolina last year, huge drop in the Jets game last year on a would be TD (that's a different game late if he hauls that in). Obviously we know the playoff game.



You can't have stuff like the kicking net tantrum, punching a wall in GB, shirtless picts for social media before playoff game, the Antonio Brown lovefest, and wonder why the media covers you and mostly negatively.

















You are really stretching for reasons to criticize Beckham. As far as the last part of your post, literally not a single one of those things is important... not one.



He played well in the first Washington game. That Jets play you're referring to... didn't he get hit on that play?



Paul O'Neill broke a thousand things in the dugout in his time with the Yankees and no one cares because he won. That should put this in perspective. The stuff can't be that important if people are willing to dismiss it so easily.



This is the same guy who said OBJ cost us the game with a 15 yard penalty, but then conveniently brushed under the rug that it was right after a walk off TD that won the freaking game against the Ravens, and the rules are pretty murky. In comment 13346168 shockeyisthebest8056 said:This is the same guy who said OBJ cost us the game with a 15 yard penalty, but then conveniently brushed under the rug that it was right after a walk off TD that won the freaking game against the Ravens, and the rules are pretty murky.

RE: Let's see how much being the highest paid WR makes him grow up David in LA : 2/1/2017 2:20 pm : link

Quote: If he's an arrogant diva now...



This is akin to the "I don't trust him with money" kind of quotes that alludes to the person being of poor character, untrustworthy, and questioning one's intelligence and work ethic. Same exact type of thing was said about JPP, because he picked up a little weight after a BACK INJURY. It's a dogshit comment. In comment 13346085 Go Terps said:This is akin to the "I don't trust him with money" kind of quotes that alludes to the person being of poor character, untrustworthy, and questioning one's intelligence and work ethic. Same exact type of thing was said about JPP, because he picked up a little weight after a BACK INJURY. It's a dogshit comment.

David Go Terps : 2/1/2017 2:25 pm : link Why would we trust OBJ to grow up, money or no money?

He seemed to have learned from the Josh Norman thing David in LA : 2/1/2017 2:35 pm : link



but I'm sure that's not enough nearly enough progress for BBI's own version of "High Expectations Asian Father"

He's the most prominent athlete in NY sports LCtheINTMachine : 2/1/2017 2:35 pm : link No one comes close since Melo is a bum, Matt Harvey is always hurt and who else comes to mind?



He's a social media darling and one of the most savvy athletes at using it. He's a match made in heaven for the NFL and what they want to market - a charismatic athlete who probably has rocks for brains.



Every Odell thread here has the most posts and the most views so it's not just the media. Fans can't get enough of OBJ!

RE: RE: RE: Can we stop calling him a kid? SimpleMan : 2/1/2017 2:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346165 phillygiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13346161 Go Terps said:





Quote:





If he was a JAG no one would be using this ridiculous language to rationalize his behavior.



The guy is a jerk. He's also the best wide receiver talent in the NFL. That's the issue facing the front office when they decide how to structure his contract.







He's a jerk?



Do you know him personally?



You really come off like a first class a-hole







We need to know these guys personally to call them jerks (or worse)?



Take off the blue glasses for two seconds. EVERYONE here has said negative shit about players on other teams when they act like jerks. Here we have a guy that is basically our version of Terrell Owens, but instead of being called a jerk like Owens was, we say he's a kid who just needs to grow up a little. Add the media is obsessed with him.



It's bullshit. If Beckham played for the Cowboys BBI would by and large call him a jerk, just like they did with Dez Bryant and Cris Carter. But now they aren't jerks because Beckham is their buddy.



It's homeristic bullshit.



Earth shattering analysis there. You mean sports fans are not always rational? You mean fans talk shit about rival players and elevate players on the team they root for? No shit. OBJ may be a diva, jerk, asshole etc. But he's OUR diva, jerk, asshole. Hes also off to one of, if not the best 3 year starts to a WR career in NFL history. So you hope he grows up but you take those small setbacks or bumps in the road or whatever you want to call them. He's amazing, and our offense would be a pile of even bigger dog shit if he wasn't there. In comment 13346180 Go Terps said:Earth shattering analysis there. You mean sports fans are not always rational? You mean fans talk shit about rival players and elevate players on the team they root for? No shit. OBJ may be a diva, jerk, asshole etc. But he's OUR diva, jerk, asshole. Hes also off to one of, if not the best 3 year starts to a WR career in NFL history. So you hope he grows up but you take those small setbacks or bumps in the road or whatever you want to call them. He's amazing, and our offense would be a pile of even bigger dog shit if he wasn't there.

He garners rocco8112 : 2/1/2017 3:34 pm : link attention and that is all the media cares about. Good or bad. I do find it odd that he is portrayed as bad even though he has not done anything criminally wrong. I think a lot of it still stems from the Carolina game two season ago.



Football wise, I do think this can go one of two ways. I agree with those posting here that WR's are probably the least important part of a football team. In 2001 the WR CORPS, not one individual WR, allowed the passing game to carry the team to a title. This also was the only time in recent memory I can recall a passing game literally bringing a team all the way promised land. This also required the QB comeback king to lead many comebacks and set the all time NFL 4th quarter TD record throwing to a CORPS of WR. So, it is not a wise long term plan to build your team in this way.



Football is a team game and individual antics can take away from the team concept. Sometimes I wish that the Giants could have an all time great talent at almost any other position besides WR. This is my personal bias though and how I view the game. This seems to be an unpopular opinion, though some have voiced it in varying degrees on this thread.



In NYC you can not give the media fuel, or they will never back down. I also will never give him a pass for his putrid display in Green Bay. Difficult catches? Did we watch the same game? That TD should have been caught 99 times out of a hundred, especially if the WR is already considered to be an all time great. That is what gets me. You are supposed to earn he title of greatness. Beckham already has a TV special about his one handed grab two seasons ago in a Giants loss in a losing season. How about making the two handed TD catch in the biggest game of your career? To draw non-football attention to yourself with the idiotic boat picture and absurd shirtless warm up only exacerbates his failure. Sure Eli played badly in his playoff debut, did he take Monday off to party and pose on a yacht prior to the game? Even now we know Eli was working on the "off" day prior to this year's defeat. That is the type of mentality you want on a football team.



So, in NYC the media is the enemy and I do think Beckham is displayed worse than he is. That said, I am concerned about having a diva type WR on the Giants long term. Everybody talks about maturing, but to me it is a cop out. How long do we all wait? I also will give no pass for his shitting the playoff bed. I do hope the team can get back to give him another shot, but their are no guarantees.

RE: He garners shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 3:38 pm : link

Quote: attention and that is all the media cares about. Good or bad. I do find it odd that he is portrayed as bad even though he has not done anything criminally wrong. I think a lot of it still stems from the Carolina game two season ago.



Football wise, I do think this can go one of two ways. I agree with those posting here that WR's are probably the least important part of a football team. In 2001 the WR CORPS, not one individual WR, allowed the passing game to carry the team to a title. This also was the only time in recent memory I can recall a passing game literally bringing a team all the way promised land. This also required the QB comeback king to lead many comebacks and set the all time NFL 4th quarter TD record throwing to a CORPS of WR. So, it is not a wise long term plan to build your team in this way.



Football is a team game and individual antics can take away from the team concept. Sometimes I wish that the Giants could have an all time great talent at almost any other position besides WR. This is my personal bias though and how I view the game. This seems to be an unpopular opinion, though some have voiced it in varying degrees on this thread.



In NYC you can not give the media fuel, or they will never back down. I also will never give him a pass for his putrid display in Green Bay. Difficult catches? Did we watch the same game? That TD should have been caught 99 times out of a hundred, especially if the WR is already considered to be an all time great. That is what gets me. You are supposed to earn he title of greatness. Beckham already has a TV special about his one handed grab two seasons ago in a Giants loss in a losing season. How about making the two handed TD catch in the biggest game of your career? To draw non-football attention to yourself with the idiotic boat picture and absurd shirtless warm up only exacerbates his failure. Sure Eli played badly in his playoff debut, did he take Monday off to party and pose on a yacht prior to the game? Even now we know Eli was working on the "off" day prior to this year's defeat. That is the type of mentality you want on a football team.



So, in NYC the media is the enemy and I do think Beckham is displayed worse than he is. That said, I am concerned about having a diva type WR on the Giants long term. Everybody talks about maturing, but to me it is a cop out. How long do we all wait? I also will give no pass for his shitting the playoff bed. I do hope the team can get back to give him another shot, but their are no guarantees.



VERY GOOD POST. In comment 13346322 rocco8112 said:VERY GOOD POST.

Beckham is nothing at all like Owens djm : 2/1/2017 3:49 pm : link other than he's a diva WR. That doesn't mean he rips locker rooms apart, undermines his coaching staff and QB constantly or shows up his teammates on and off the field.



You're not an objective fan are you Terps.... Any animation or deviation from stoic behavior out of a player and you all but hate that player. Beckham is a little goofy...at times it's annoying I will admit but to compare this guy to Owens is just fucking bullshit on your part. And it's par for the course.

RE: Eric djm : 2/1/2017 3:57 pm : link

Quote: Part of the reason that we are so reliant on him is that the offense is built around him. If he were to sustain a career ending injury tomorrow we would change the way we play offense accordingly. We would also alter our plans for personnel acquisition accordingly.



For a couple years Beckham was a bright light on a horrible team. The team is no longer horrible, and we shouldn't let that mindset pervade our thinking now.



He isn't bigger than the team.



When has Beckham ever acted like he was bigger than the team? The guy has only melted down what, 2-3 times over his entire career? Maybe 2 times?



You make shit up. When has Beckham ever thrown a teammate under the bus or complained about the coaching in a PC or bitched to Eli on the sidelines about not getting more passes his way or outside of MAYBE 2 times every gotten a 15 yard penalty?



OMG he kicked a net because the Giants offense was shitting the bed!!! The horror! Oh, and he went ape shit crazy when Josh Norman baited him as well as anyone can bait someone....OK....WHAT ELSE????? What else has Beckham done that hurt this team or indicated that he values his own play more than wins and losses. If anything, and I think I can prove this, Beckham goes nuts when the team sucks. THAT'S exactly the kind of player this franchise needs.



But he did travel to Miami on his day off and post pics on the web. Fuck it, move on...he's dead weight. Cmon already. In comment 13346103 Go Terps said:When has Beckham ever acted like he was bigger than the team? The guy has only melted down what, 2-3 times over his entire career? Maybe 2 times?You make shit up. When has Beckham ever thrown a teammate under the bus or complained about the coaching in a PC or bitched to Eli on the sidelines about not getting more passes his way or outside of MAYBE 2 times every gotten a 15 yard penalty?OMG he kicked a net because the Giants offense was shitting the bed!!! The horror! Oh, and he went ape shit crazy when Josh Norman baited him as well as anyone can bait someone....OK....WHAT ELSE????? What else has Beckham done that hurt this team or indicated that he values his own play more than wins and losses. If anything, and I think I can prove this, Beckham goes nuts when the team sucks. THAT'S exactly the kind of player this franchise needs.But he did travel to Miami on his day off and post pics on the web. Fuck it, move on...he's dead weight. Cmon already.

RE: Beckham is nothing at all like Owens Go Terps : 2/1/2017 3:58 pm : link

Quote: other than he's a diva WR. That doesn't mean he rips locker rooms apart, undermines his coaching staff and QB constantly or shows up his teammates on and off the field.



You're not an objective fan are you Terps.... Any animation or deviation from stoic behavior out of a player and you all but hate that player. Beckham is a little goofy...at times it's annoying I will admit but to compare this guy to Owens is just fucking bullshit on your part. And it's par for the course.



Nothing at all like Owens? Wow. In comment 13346340 djm said:Nothing at all like Owens? Wow.

I'm not seeing the... Milton : 2/1/2017 3:59 pm : link [i]"narrative that he is some horrible person?"[i]

It's mostly all about his immaturity and narcissism. Which I think is fair criticism. And it's going to be heaped upon him in bushels because he is a star player on the biggest stage in the world. That's life and he doesn't get my sympathy. He can either grow up or not. Either way he is (and will remain) a great player, but he would be even greater if he were more mature and could see outside his own image in the mirror.

i'm consistent with my views djm : 2/1/2017 4:05 pm : link And I don't care if Beckham is or isn't a jerk. Who the fuck cares? Is this high school? It's pro football i'm not asking these guys over for dinner or asking them to hang out with me and my family. We all want wins. That's all I want too. More often than not BEckham's "antics" are media fodder that the casual and even some die-hard fans lap up and analyze but more often than not this shit is NOISE. It's bullshit. There are 100s of jerks in the NFL. 99% of them don't hurt their team's chances of winning. Even Owens...was he really that detrimental to his team's chances of winning? Can anyone prove that? For a guy that was labeled a team cancer, go check the team records that Owens played for. I'd bet OWens has a winning record as an NFL player. And he was the worst.



Some of you place way too much credence on who's nice and who's not nice. Who the fuck cares. As long as the guy isn't missing games due to off the field crap or blowing up PCs with ridiculous assertions and outlandish behavior, and even that is likely to be an overstated problem, I don't give a flying fuck. Just help my team win and don't be the biggest POS off the field. OBJ is far from that.



Just because the media plays to the masses with glee drama club horse shit doesn't mean it has any impact on what happens during NFL Sundays.

and finally djm : 2/1/2017 4:08 pm : link Yes, Beckahm and this team in general does need to mature a bit, on the field and possibly off it. It would wise if these guys kept shit to themselves off the field as to avoid any unnecessary scrutiny or heat. No one wants to hear about Miami or crap like that, especially the players.





RE: RE: Beckham is nothing at all like Owens therealmf : 2/1/2017 4:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346340 djm said:





Quote:





other than he's a diva WR. That doesn't mean he rips locker rooms apart, undermines his coaching staff and QB constantly or shows up his teammates on and off the field.



You're not an objective fan are you Terps.... Any animation or deviation from stoic behavior out of a player and you all but hate that player. Beckham is a little goofy...at times it's annoying I will admit but to compare this guy to Owens is just fucking bullshit on your part. And it's par for the course.







Nothing at all like Owens? Wow.



'Wow' right back to you.



Then show evidence that he is a bad teammate or is hated by Eli.

In comment 13346353 Go Terps said:'Wow' right back to you.Then show evidence that he is a bad teammate or is hated by Eli.

RE: RE: Beckham is nothing at all like Owens djm : 2/1/2017 4:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346340 djm said:





Quote:





other than he's a diva WR. That doesn't mean he rips locker rooms apart, undermines his coaching staff and QB constantly or shows up his teammates on and off the field.



You're not an objective fan are you Terps.... Any animation or deviation from stoic behavior out of a player and you all but hate that player. Beckham is a little goofy...at times it's annoying I will admit but to compare this guy to Owens is just fucking bullshit on your part. And it's par for the course.







Nothing at all like Owens? Wow.



Dude, you're a troll at this point. I posed an example and you won't be able to post one. That's fine. Like I said, they were/are DIVA WRs but Owens was a super nova of fucked up behavior. The guy literally picked fights with QBs on the sidelines on numerous occasions. He tore locker rooms apart with said behavior. Again, when has OBJ done that? You're leaping to the land of made up bullshit once again. You don't like personalities. It's as clear as day. And that bias will cause you to be wrong a lot more than you will be right when evaluating NFL talent. In comment 13346353 Go Terps said:Dude, you're a troll at this point. I posed an example and you won't be able to post one. That's fine. Like I said, they were/are DIVA WRs but Owens was a super nova of fucked up behavior. The guy literally picked fights with QBs on the sidelines on numerous occasions. He tore locker rooms apart with said behavior. Again, when has OBJ done that? You're leaping to the land of made up bullshit once again. You don't like personalities. It's as clear as day. And that bias will cause you to be wrong a lot more than you will be right when evaluating NFL talent.

I trust my eyes djm : 2/1/2017 4:15 pm : link I'd bet every dollar I own that the Giants org loves BEckham and count the blessing that they drafted this kid back in 2014. I'd bet Eli loves him too.



But he did kick that net and take a few 15 yard penalties for celebrating too much. No one ever does that. HE's Owens part 2. Clearly.

and like I said djm : 2/1/2017 4:19 pm : link I do believe Beckham needs to mature just a bit or maybe the better word to use is develop a bit more. He's going to need to raise his game both mentally and physically for the big moments that await him. If BEckham wants to be a champion he's going to need to play like one in January. He didn't this go around. He needs to address that much like the 85 or 06 Giants players needed to address this same issue.





Lol djm : 2/1/2017 4:24 pm : link Quote: "I would be remiss not to acknowledge how engaging and professional Odell Beckham Jr. was during the entire week of the Pro Bowl," Vincent wrote in the letter obtained by ESPN. "By far and away, he represented the New York Football Giants and the NFL with great poise, congeniality, and professionalism."

No, it's not a weird fascination, it's a desire CT Charlie : 2/2/2017 6:58 am : link to sell newspapers or win clicks. OBJ is the most talented, electric player in the biggest, most rabidly followed sport in the U.S. He is also the most demonstrative and ECCENTRIC player in the sport: the hair, the touchdown skits, the out-of-control on-the-field behavior, the weird thing with the kicking net, the shirtless warmup, ALL the warmups... Everything about him screams DIVA on the field.



The media and NFL fanbase will miss the eccentric over-the-top stuff if it fades away. Most Giant fans will be relieved. Off the field we tend to see a thoughtful, sensitive guy and a popular teammate.

RE: Eric...Cruz is at fault section125 : 2/2/2017 7:46 am : link

Quote: but he is an afterthought.



Odell Beckham is a GREAT football player, GREAT.



But let's face it, his inconsistencies have showed up on the field both with his personality and even with his play.



2 head coaches have no been unable to control him. He has the Carolina fiasco under his belt which resulted in a one game suspension. The Redskins first game, the kicking net, Minnesota. This is conduct detrimental to the team.



As for the drops. Carolina last year, huge drop in the Jets game last year on a would be TD (that's a different game late if he hauls that in). Obviously we know the playoff game.



You can't have stuff like the kicking net tantrum, punching a wall in GB, shirtless picts for social media before playoff game, the Antonio Brown lovefest, and wonder why the media covers you and mostly negatively.







It's Cruz's fault? Explain that one, either one of you. Fault for what, going to Miami on an off day? Anyone want to bet that OBJ got the invite and he asked who wanted to go? I'd bet OBJ and the rest were going whether Cruz went or not. Do you really think if Cruz said it wasn't a good idea it would have stopped the trip?



Need to drop the butt hurt nonsense over the Miami trip. It meant nothing to the outcome of the game. It only gave the press an excuse to write stories and that is all it was worth - another negative story.



And in all this crap over Beckham, Josh Norman and the Panthers still skate. Norman did the intimidation and OBJ overreacted, no doubt. Norman is still trying to intimidate and despite two flags last December continues to skate for his involvement. I saw only one story that walked back that OBJ was the bad guy after the December game and that said was well maybe "we" should look at Norman in a different light.....



The kicking net thing this year, to me, was funny. Didn't hurt a thing - was a bit of self deprecation. What it comes down to is a big time talent in a big time market getting blamed for everything to sell newspapers and internet clicks. In comment 13346108 Chris684 said:It's Cruz's fault? Explain that one, either one of you. Fault for what, going to Miami on an off day? Anyone want to bet that OBJ got the invite and he asked who wanted to go? I'd bet OBJ and the rest were going whether Cruz went or not. Do you really think if Cruz said it wasn't a good idea it would have stopped the trip?Need to drop the butt hurt nonsense over the Miami trip. It meant nothing to the outcome of the game. It only gave the press an excuse to write stories and that is all it was worth - another negative story.And in all this crap over Beckham, Josh Norman and the Panthers still skate. Norman did the intimidation and OBJ overreacted, no doubt. Norman is still trying to intimidate and despite two flags last December continues to skate for his involvement. I saw only one story that walked back that OBJ was the bad guy after the December game and that said was well maybe "we" should look at Norman in a different light.....The kicking net thing this year, to me, was funny. Didn't hurt a thing - was a bit of self deprecation. What it comes down to is a big time talent in a big time market getting blamed for everything to sell newspapers and internet clicks.

Amen Bluesbreaker : 2/2/2017 10:21 pm : link I'm not seeing the...

Milton : 2/1/2017 3:59 pm : link : reply

[i]"narrative that he is some horrible person?"[i]

It's mostly all about his immaturity and narcissism. Which I think is fair criticism. And it's going to be heaped upon him in bushels because he is a star player on the biggest stage in the world. That's life and he doesn't get my sympathy. He can either grow up or not. Either way he is (and will remain) a great player, but he would be even greater if he were more mature and could see outside his own image in the mirror.



I could do without the dance routine the Playoff Game is all I'm gonna remember this season No excuses for playing

your worst in the biggest moment of your career .

I hope he grows up . The Dancing at the end of the pro-bowl

was distasteful to me . I'm 62 and old school .

RE: He seemed to have learned from the Josh Norman thing drkenneth : 2/2/2017 10:33 pm : link

Quote: but I'm sure that's not enough nearly enough progress for BBI's own version of "High Expectations Asian Father"







Word. In comment 13346254 David in LA said:Word.

RE: arcarsenal : 2/2/2017 10:53 pm : link

Quote: -Go Terps



LOL. I like Terps even though we disagree often. I laughed at this though. In comment 13347843 drkenneth said:LOL. I like Terps even though we disagree often. I laughed at this though.

RE: RE: drkenneth : 2/2/2017 11:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13347843 drkenneth said:





Quote:





-Go Terps







LOL. I like Terps even though we disagree often. I laughed at this though.



I love Terps, I really do (I love you Terps)....But he's somehow try to tell us blowjobs are awful given the chance. In comment 13347851 arcarsenal said:I love Terps, I really do (I love you Terps)....But he's somehow try to tell us blowjobs are awful given the chance.

Terps KWALL2 : 2/2/2017 11:13 pm : link



Quote:



Part of the reason that we are so reliant on him is that the offense is built around him. If he were to sustain a career ending injury tomorrow we would change the way we play offense accordingly. We would also alter our plans for personnel acquisition accordingly.



For a couple years Beckham was a bright light on a horrible team. The team is no longer horrible, and we shouldn't let that mindset pervade our thinking now.



He isn't bigger than the team.







"...reliant on him because the offense is built around him...". ?????



That's a headscratcher This type of comment is fucking up that "I'm smarter than you" rep some are saying you have on BBI:"...reliant on him because the offense is built around him...". ?????That's a headscratcher

Go Terps BigBlueShock : 2/2/2017 11:51 pm : link Is a joke. Just ignore him. It's fruitless. We've all been dancing this dance all season and GoTerps will never change his mind. He hates Beckham. He hates JPP. He hates anybody that has a personality and isn't a robot. Im guessing the miserable fuck has never been accused of being the life of a party, but damn, this has gotten to the ridiculous stage at this point. Holy crap, I'm glad I don't have to go through life with a gigantic stick up my ass like this clown. GT has literally become a caricature of himself. He's trying too hard for this to even be real. He's making radar look like a legitimate poster.



It's not weird. They're making money off his name. Ten Ton Hammer : 2/2/2017 11:52 pm : link Nothing weird about it. He's a topic that attracts eyes, whether you're a sports fan that loves him or hates him. You're gonna click to read because you're a fan, or you're gonna click to read because you want more reasons to dislike him.

And comparing OBJ to TO's laundry list of shitbag antics Ten Ton Hammer : 2/2/2017 11:55 pm : link Pretty much encapsulates Go Terps' ridiculous hard on for the dude.





RE: He's got some immaturity JOrthman : 2:50 am : link

Quote: and attention whore syndrome to outgrow.



NYC will build you up, and it will rip you down, especially when you have a demonstrated tendency to be your own worst enemy in said respects.



Exactly... and this is another thread I'll point to when people say there is no difference in the NY media. In comment 13345792 JonC said:Exactly... and this is another thread I'll point to when people say there is no difference in the NY media.

RE: RE: He's got some immaturity David in LA : 5:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13345792 JonC said:





Quote:





and attention whore syndrome to outgrow.



NYC will build you up, and it will rip you down, especially when you have a demonstrated tendency to be your own worst enemy in said respects.







Exactly... and this is another thread I'll point to when people say there is no difference in the NY media.



Not disagreeing, but media in general will tear you down quicker than they'll build you up. In comment 13347879 JOrthman said:Not disagreeing, but media in general will tear you down quicker than they'll build you up.