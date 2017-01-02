'Any chance we take McCaffrey at 23?'...  

if our other targets are gone by then? He's a great offensive player, can move out to the slot on 4 wide formations, has great burst as a RB. Small for a RB but the kind of guy that Belichick would use to create mismatches all over the field.
Clearly there are guys I'd prefer over him, but I'm guessing that the 3 WRs (Williams, Davis and Ross) will be gone, that both OTs (Ramczyk and Robinson) will be gone, the top LB (Foster) will be gone, and the best TE (Howard) will be gone.
So it might come down to a lesser DE like Charlton, a CB, or Njoku (who I see as a 2nd rounder).
I recognize that McCaffrey is an unlikely pick, but wonder about your thoughts on him.
If I had to guess I think the 23rd pick will be either a DE, WR, CB, or TE.
because I don't believe the burst or explosive ability advantage he had versus college talent will translate to a similar advantage in the NFL. Suspect a WR or CB, for example, will carry a higher grade/value to NYG.
hard to see the Giants having a high enough grade on him/the position to warrant picking over positions they covet more. We will be looking at the typical T/CB/DE/WR game changers over him, IMO. Plus, I have a feeling they like Perkins and we may add a decent vet prior to the draft.
because in 2012 the majority of this site said and I quote:
"there is no way the Giants are taking running back in the first round"
Giants drafted David Wilson
and then all off-season the bulk of this site said:
"The Giants moved on from Will Beatty. There's a reason he's not here, why can't you idiot fans get it through your heads Beatty is soft and injury prone the Giants don't want him or that type of player"
August 31st the Giants re-signed Will Beatty.
So while I agree with the way the team needs and BPA line up it's not likely McCaffrey is their guy, there's absolutely a chance they take him if he's there. To say otherwise is pompous and presumptive. But I expect nothing less.
Try to not focus on that minority.
I am thinking Guard or Defensive Tackle at 23.
LOL, I was honestly just busting balls. I think most people know that majority of us are fans and our opinions are just that. Opinions.
Some people do in fact have connections and get some inkling of inside information and when they add to the threads it's obvious.
But I do always find it laughable when people use finite language with something like the draft.
I'm not sure the Giants knew they were going to draft Eli Apple until they did (for example).
I think it's fluid. To eliminate anything at this point is folly.
there is need for another, its a very tough, long season in there, they are an important puzzle piece, and for the future.
At Guard, due to free agency environment and this particular draft we may already have our tackles on the roster.
23 gets you a high % chance lock great DT or guard.
LOL, I was honestly just busting balls. I think most people know that majority of us are fans and our opinions are just that. Opinions.
Some people do in fact have connections and get some inkling of inside information and when they add to the threads it's obvious.
But I do always find it laughable when people use finite language with something like the draft.
I'm not sure the Giants knew they were going to draft Eli Apple until they did (for example).
I think it's fluid. To eliminate anything at this point is folly.
Absolutely fluid, but at the same time not too difficult to see past trends and draw some reasonably good projections.
Regardless, BBI still needs an enema. grin
Whether its with a first or second round pick.. I'd be glad to have him, who ever says they wouldn't is lying, sure there might be better players available but this kid is more of a sure thing I think than Fournette and Cook, just less upside.
While looking at video of the higher ranked RB's I was surprised when I came to McCaffrey. Based upon some reviews of him, I expected to see a dominant, hyper-athletic player. And that's not what I saw. I saw a player with a skill set fairly similar to Shane Vereen's, but not as talented.
However, I may be mistaken. I know that's a minority opinion. But translating McCaffrey to the NFL, what I see is a mid-round player. If he blows the Combine away, he may go higher, but that would surprise me.
To be an every down guy, he certainly looks smaller than his listed weight and he looks way too upright at times, he'll have issues not getting crushed running like that. At that size he'll need elite speed and he doesn't look like he has it. I think he'll be a solid role player but to expect him to be a do it all may be a little much due to his physical limitations. Watch him run for 8 gajillion yards as a rookie now.
not sold that he's an every down NFL back
drafts out right now.
To me, He looks like a great college player that will struggle in the pros. But, what do I know.
McCaffrey is arguably the most versatile player in this draft as proven by him winning the Paul Hornung Award which goes to college's most versatile player. Two years before that the winner was Odell. That's worked out nicely.
He has deceptive speed with tremendous quickness and vision. Very smart player. He can catch the ball out of the backfield and can pick up blocks. He's also a terror in the return game. He can do what Cruz, Jennings, Vereen and Harris did for us, all in one player and saving millions of doallrs. Is he the biggest player? No but no one is asking him to carry the rock 30 times a game. Give him 15-20 touches whether to spell Perkins, lining up as a receiver or in the return game. This kid is a difference maker.
He has nearly 7000 all purpose yards with 33 TDs (2 passing) in 3 seasons, only two where he was a full time player and did it in a Power 5 conference. He averaged 26 yards per kickoff return and over 11 on punt returns. Who wouldn't want a player like that? Just look at the teams in the Super Bowl. Would you mind having a Dion Lewis or Devonta Freeman? If the answer is yes, and it should be for everyone on this site, especially considering the mediocrity of our offense this past season, then he should absolutely be on a shortlist at 23.
has great hands and can be a weapon on Special Teams.
Nah, pass....
Yours Truly,
BBI
Donnel Pumphrey offers a pass catching play maker out of the backfield. He might drop to the fourth round. There might be more value to be had in the first at other positions than 3rd down running back/returner.
In a Landon Collins type trade if this kid makes it into the second round which I think he will.
was a panic pick after Martin was taken one spot ahead. that won't happen again.
who picks McCAffery over Dalvin Cook needs to find another line of work.
This is false, and proof of it was produced here by both Eric and me.
Donnel Pumphrey offers a pass catching play maker out of the backfield. He might drop to the fourth round. There might be more value to be had in the first at other positions than 3rd down running back/returner.
Pumphrey is a 4th rd prospect because he's 5'8", 169 lbs. McCaffrey has about 3-4" and 30 lbs on him. He was the smallest player at the Senior Bowl and it looked it to the naked eye.
That would be if Cook makes it to 23 which I doubt.
to pass up. McCaffrey isn't necessarily.
As for Wilson, both Eric and Jon knew that Wilson was going to be the pick well before Martin's selection.
'what they will do' vs. 'what they should do'
Day of the draft or close to it at best in the weeks and even days leading up to the draft the whole site was practically beating the "Giants will not take a RB in the first round" drum like they knew what they were talking about. I'm sure the threads are archived for anyone interested in digging them up.
Or basically Reggie Bush. The guy is a weapon but not in the sense a lot want fans to believe. He can play all over the field on offense and specials and if utilized right is a great weapon to have.
The Giants could cut Vereen if they got him but he isn't carrying the load every down or moving the pile (neither is Perkins). Some want to push the agenda this guy is the white Dalvin Cook, he ain't.
I'd say yes. But they are similar players. McCaffrey a slightly better version and adds return ability...but I think NYG is going to look for a bruiser.
what we already have with Perk and Vereen so I'd say a very slim chance of being our pick but you never know.
Oh come on! They wouldn't do that! That would make sense! ;-)
And his pedigree suggests that he won't shrink in the limelight. I don't expect he will be the Giants pick, but I wouldn't be unhappy if he were. What happens in free agency will have a lot to do with the chances of him being the Giants pick.
Others will have him in their top twenty.
or Fournette is picked by the Giants in round 1, they wasted a 1st round pick.
They need a starting RB, not at 3rd down RB.
don't think so... Link
were so sure they wanted Wilson the used all their allowed time for the pick.....on the guy they wanted all along. ok.
I close my eyes and imagine Ahmad Bradshaw a 7th rounder.
I hope not.There will be better players at positions of greater need available in all likelihood. However, if he is chosen I won't rail against the selection or throw a tantrum like we're seeing around the country right now.
but McCaffrey tore them up every time Stanford played them. USC really couldn't stop him.
I love McCaffrey's game. He's patient, yet he's also quick to hit the smallest of holes when they present themselves. He gets low, he's not an east/west type of runner, and from what I see, defenders can't seem to get a clean shot on him. I'm not sure what more you could want from a player at his position.
It's not uncommon for teams to use all their allotted time. This notion that using all their time means they are scrambling is complete bullshit. They prepare for any scenario.
...and that link you posted doesn't prove your point. The writer provides no proof whatsoever. Tampa trading up for Martin does NOT prove that Reese wanted Martin, it only suggests that Tampa thought the Giants would take him.
Wow. Whole Lotta Stupid in that article.
Kenny Phillips was the pick all along...
for a team that can't open holes for him to run through...
the Giants were targeting David Wilson ... and Cordy Glenn was plan B (Plan A in the eyes of some).
If you want to ignore that, so be it.
he has the ability to produce int the NFL, but the Giants offense would still struggle unbelievably so even if we had him.
Until the Giants figure out a way to get run blocking that pushes the defensive line back, it doesn't matter who they put at running back.
The Giants also have much bigger issues with pass protection and lacking any receiver size who can win in tight spaces and jump balls.
...the more I like him. I would be happy with the pick.
He was exciting to watch at Stanford but like Joey said I think he runs too upright and i just don't think he's the quick twitchy athlete you want for a first rounder. He was certainly productive. Checks off some boxes just not sure he's great. Round 3? Sure. Round 1-2? Not so sure but I trust the Giants judgement. If they took him I'd be excited. The Giants usually don't fuck around with their first or second rounder selections.
McCaffrey Runs Upright he might look good on the Pats
I want a bruiser to go with Perkins .