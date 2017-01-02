Any chance we take McCaffrey at 23 yatqb : 2/1/2017 10:43 am if our other targets are gone by then? He's a great offensive player, can move out to the slot on 4 wide formations, has great burst as a RB. Small for a RB but the kind of guy that Belichick would use to create mismatches all over the field.



Clearly there are guys I'd prefer over him, but I'm guessing that the 3 WRs (Williams, Davis and Ross) will be gone, that both OTs (Ramczyk and Robinson) will be gone, the top LB (Foster) will be gone, and the best TE (Howard) will be gone.



So it might come down to a lesser DE like Charlton, a CB, or Njoku (who I see as a 2nd rounder).



I recognize that McCaffrey is an unlikely pick, but wonder about your thoughts on him.

I don't believe so JonC : 2/1/2017 10:52 am : link because I don't believe the burst or explosive ability advantage he had versus college talent will translate to a similar advantage in the NFL. Suspect a WR or CB, for example, will carry a higher grade/value to NYG.



Yes jeff57 : 2/1/2017 10:53 am : link But I hope they don't.

I doubt it UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 10:54 am : link hard to see the Giants having a high enough grade on him/the position to warrant picking over positions they covet more. We will be looking at the typical T/CB/DE/WR game changers over him, IMO. Plus, I have a feeling they like Perkins and we may add a decent vet prior to the draft.

This might not be the best group to ask pjcas18 : 2/1/2017 10:56 am : link because in 2012 the majority of this site said and I quote:



"there is no way the Giants are taking running back in the first round"



Giants drafted David Wilson



and then all off-season the bulk of this site said:





"The Giants moved on from Will Beatty. There's a reason he's not here, why can't you idiot fans get it through your heads Beatty is soft and injury prone the Giants don't want him or that type of player"



August 31st the Giants re-signed Will Beatty.



So while I agree with the way the team needs and BPA line up it's not likely McCaffrey is their guy, there's absolutely a chance they take him if he's there. To say otherwise is pompous and presumptive. But I expect nothing less.

pj JonC : 2/1/2017 10:59 am : link Try to not focus on that minority.



early indications of the way things are shaping up idiotsavant : 2/1/2017 10:59 am : link I am thinking Guard or Defensive Tackle at 23.

RE: pj pjcas18 : 2/1/2017 11:02 am : link

Quote: Try to not focus on that minority.



LOL, I was honestly just busting balls. I think most people know that majority of us are fans and our opinions are just that. Opinions.



Some people do in fact have connections and get some inkling of inside information and when they add to the threads it's obvious.



But I do always find it laughable when people use finite language with something like the draft.



I'm not sure the Giants knew they were going to draft Eli Apple until they did (for example).



I think it's fluid. To eliminate anything at this point is folly. In comment 13345855 JonC said:LOL, I was honestly just busting balls. I think most people know that majority of us are fans and our opinions are just that. Opinions.Some people do in fact have connections and get some inkling of inside information and when they add to the threads it's obvious.But I do always find it laughable when people use finite language with something like the draft.I'm not sure the Giants knew they were going to draft Eli Apple until they did (for example).I think it's fluid. To eliminate anything at this point is folly.

even if we resign hankins idiotsavant : 2/1/2017 11:04 am : link there is need for another, its a very tough, long season in there, they are an important puzzle piece, and for the future.



At Guard, due to free agency environment and this particular draft we may already have our tackles on the roster.



23 gets you a high % chance lock great DT or guard.

RE: RE: pj JonC : 2/1/2017 11:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13345855 JonC said:





Quote:





Try to not focus on that minority.







LOL, I was honestly just busting balls. I think most people know that majority of us are fans and our opinions are just that. Opinions.



Some people do in fact have connections and get some inkling of inside information and when they add to the threads it's obvious.



But I do always find it laughable when people use finite language with something like the draft.



I'm not sure the Giants knew they were going to draft Eli Apple until they did (for example).



I think it's fluid. To eliminate anything at this point is folly.



Absolutely fluid, but at the same time not too difficult to see past trends and draw some reasonably good projections.



Regardless, BBI still needs an enema. grin

In comment 13345864 pjcas18 said:Absolutely fluid, but at the same time not too difficult to see past trends and draw some reasonably good projections.Regardless, BBI still needs an enema. grin

McCaffrey is like the ultimate check down est1986 : 2/1/2017 11:40 am : link Whether its with a first or second round pick.. I'd be glad to have him, who ever says they wouldn't is lying, sure there might be better players available but this kid is more of a sure thing I think than Fournette and Cook, just less upside.

I don't think the Giants would. TC : 2/1/2017 11:48 am : link While looking at video of the higher ranked RB's I was surprised when I came to McCaffrey. Based upon some reviews of him, I expected to see a dominant, hyper-athletic player. And that's not what I saw. I saw a player with a skill set fairly similar to Shane Vereen's, but not as talented.



However, I may be mistaken. I know that's a minority opinion. But translating McCaffrey to the NFL, what I see is a mid-round player. If he blows the Combine away, he may go higher, but that would surprise me.

I think he's too small Joey in VA : 2/1/2017 11:51 am : link To be an every down guy, he certainly looks smaller than his listed weight and he looks way too upright at times, he'll have issues not getting crushed running like that. At that size he'll need elite speed and he doesn't look like he has it. I think he'll be a solid role player but to expect him to be a do it all may be a little much due to his physical limitations. Watch him run for 8 gajillion yards as a rookie now.

I don't think I saw him selected in round 1 of the Mock ZogZerg : 2/1/2017 12:28 pm : link drafts out right now.



To me, He looks like a great college player that will struggle in the pros. But, what do I know.

If there isn't, there should be sjnyfan : 2/1/2017 12:42 pm : link McCaffrey is arguably the most versatile player in this draft as proven by him winning the Paul Hornung Award which goes to college's most versatile player. Two years before that the winner was Odell. That's worked out nicely.



He has deceptive speed with tremendous quickness and vision. Very smart player. He can catch the ball out of the backfield and can pick up blocks. He's also a terror in the return game. He can do what Cruz, Jennings, Vereen and Harris did for us, all in one player and saving millions of doallrs. Is he the biggest player? No but no one is asking him to carry the rock 30 times a game. Give him 15-20 touches whether to spell Perkins, lining up as a receiver or in the return game. This kid is a difference maker.



He has nearly 7000 all purpose yards with 33 TDs (2 passing) in 3 seasons, only two where he was a full time player and did it in a Power 5 conference. He averaged 26 yards per kickoff return and over 11 on punt returns. Who wouldn't want a player like that? Just look at the teams in the Super Bowl. Would you mind having a Dion Lewis or Devonta Freeman? If the answer is yes, and it should be for everyone on this site, especially considering the mediocrity of our offense this past season, then he should absolutely be on a shortlist at 23.





Playmaking, versatile, smart running back who Jimmy Googs : 2/1/2017 1:00 pm : link has great hands and can be a weapon on Special Teams.



Nah, pass....



Yours Truly,



BBI



RE: If there isn't, there should be adamg : 2/1/2017 1:02 pm : link

Quote: McCaffrey is arguably the most versatile player in this draft as proven by him winning the Paul Hornung Award which goes to college's most versatile player. Two years before that the winner was Odell. That's worked out nicely.



He has deceptive speed with tremendous quickness and vision. Very smart player. He can catch the ball out of the backfield and can pick up blocks. He's also a terror in the return game. He can do what Cruz, Jennings, Vereen and Harris did for us, all in one player and saving millions of doallrs. Is he the biggest player? No but no one is asking him to carry the rock 30 times a game. Give him 15-20 touches whether to spell Perkins, lining up as a receiver or in the return game. This kid is a difference maker.



He has nearly 7000 all purpose yards with 33 TDs (2 passing) in 3 seasons, only two where he was a full time player and did it in a Power 5 conference. He averaged 26 yards per kickoff return and over 11 on punt returns. Who wouldn't want a player like that? Just look at the teams in the Super Bowl. Would you mind having a Dion Lewis or Devonta Freeman? If the answer is yes, and it should be for everyone on this site, especially considering the mediocrity of our offense this past season, then he should absolutely be on a shortlist at 23.





Donnel Pumphrey offers a pass catching play maker out of the backfield. He might drop to the fourth round. There might be more value to be had in the first at other positions than 3rd down running back/returner. In comment 13346086 sjnyfan said:Donnel Pumphrey offers a pass catching play maker out of the backfield. He might drop to the fourth round. There might be more value to be had in the first at other positions than 3rd down running back/returner.

I wouldnt mind giving up our second and our fourth est1986 : 2/1/2017 1:39 pm : link In a Landon Collins type trade if this kid makes it into the second round which I think he will.

wilson blue42 : 2/1/2017 1:43 pm : link was a panic pick after Martin was taken one spot ahead. that won't happen again.

anyone blue42 : 2/1/2017 1:44 pm : link who picks McCAffery over Dalvin Cook needs to find another line of work.

RE: wilson JonC : 2/1/2017 1:46 pm : link

Quote: was a panic pick after Martin was taken one spot ahead. that won't happen again.



This is false, and proof of it was produced here by both Eric and me.

In comment 13346178 blue42 said:This is false, and proof of it was produced here by both Eric and me.

RE: RE: If there isn't, there should be sjnyfan : 2/1/2017 1:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346086 sjnyfan said:





Quote:





McCaffrey is arguably the most versatile player in this draft as proven by him winning the Paul Hornung Award which goes to college's most versatile player. Two years before that the winner was Odell. That's worked out nicely.



He has deceptive speed with tremendous quickness and vision. Very smart player. He can catch the ball out of the backfield and can pick up blocks. He's also a terror in the return game. He can do what Cruz, Jennings, Vereen and Harris did for us, all in one player and saving millions of doallrs. Is he the biggest player? No but no one is asking him to carry the rock 30 times a game. Give him 15-20 touches whether to spell Perkins, lining up as a receiver or in the return game. This kid is a difference maker.



He has nearly 7000 all purpose yards with 33 TDs (2 passing) in 3 seasons, only two where he was a full time player and did it in a Power 5 conference. He averaged 26 yards per kickoff return and over 11 on punt returns. Who wouldn't want a player like that? Just look at the teams in the Super Bowl. Would you mind having a Dion Lewis or Devonta Freeman? If the answer is yes, and it should be for everyone on this site, especially considering the mediocrity of our offense this past season, then he should absolutely be on a shortlist at 23.









Donnel Pumphrey offers a pass catching play maker out of the backfield. He might drop to the fourth round. There might be more value to be had in the first at other positions than 3rd down running back/returner.



Pumphrey is a 4th rd prospect because he's 5'8", 169 lbs. McCaffrey has about 3-4" and 30 lbs on him. He was the smallest player at the Senior Bowl and it looked it to the naked eye. In comment 13346111 adamg said:Pumphrey is a 4th rd prospect because he's 5'8", 169 lbs. McCaffrey has about 3-4" and 30 lbs on him. He was the smallest player at the Senior Bowl and it looked it to the naked eye.

RE: anyone sjnyfan : 2/1/2017 1:48 pm : link

Quote: who picks McCAffery over Dalvin Cook needs to find another line of work.



That would be if Cook makes it to 23 which I doubt. In comment 13346183 blue42 said:That would be if Cook makes it to 23 which I doubt.

Cook would likely be our pick if he made it to 23; he's TOO good yatqb : 2/1/2017 1:53 pm : link to pass up. McCaffrey isn't necessarily.



As for Wilson, both Eric and Jon knew that Wilson was going to be the pick well before Martin's selection.

there have always been two schools of thought in fandom idiotsavant : 2/1/2017 1:56 pm : link 'what they will do' vs. 'what they should do'

RE: Cook would likely be our pick if he made it to 23; he's TOO good pjcas18 : 2/1/2017 2:04 pm : link

Quote: to pass up. McCaffrey isn't necessarily.



As for Wilson, both Eric and Jon knew that Wilson was going to be the pick well before Martin's selection.



Day of the draft or close to it at best in the weeks and even days leading up to the draft the whole site was practically beating the "Giants will not take a RB in the first round" drum like they knew what they were talking about. I'm sure the threads are archived for anyone interested in digging them up. In comment 13346197 yatqb said:Day of the draft or close to it at best in the weeks and even days leading up to the draft the whole site was practically beating the "Giants will not take a RB in the first round" drum like they knew what they were talking about. I'm sure the threads are archived for anyone interested in digging them up.

I think he is Duke Johnson + in the NFL Patrick77 : 2/1/2017 2:17 pm : link Or basically Reggie Bush. The guy is a weapon but not in the sense a lot want fans to believe. He can play all over the field on offense and specials and if utilized right is a great weapon to have.



The Giants could cut Vereen if they got him but he isn't carrying the load every down or moving the pile (neither is Perkins). Some want to push the agenda this guy is the white Dalvin Cook, he ain't.

If Perkins wasn't here Sy'56 : 2/1/2017 2:19 pm : link I'd say yes. But they are similar players. McCaffrey a slightly better version and adds return ability...but I think NYG is going to look for a bruiser.

I think hes too similar to Peppers : 2/1/2017 4:50 pm : link what we already have with Perk and Vereen so I'd say a very slim chance of being our pick but you never know.

RE: If Perkins wasn't here TC : 2/1/2017 5:06 pm : link

Quote: I'd say yes. But they are similar players. McCaffrey a slightly better version and adds return ability...but I think NYG is going to look for a bruiser.

Oh come on! They wouldn't do that! That would make sense! ;-)

In comment 13346230 Sy'56 said:Oh come on! They wouldn't do that! That would make sense! ;-)

His skill set reminds me of Tiki Milton : 2/1/2017 5:22 pm : link And his pedigree suggests that he won't shrink in the limelight. I don't expect he will be the Giants pick, but I wouldn't be unhappy if he were. What happens in free agency will have a lot to do with the chances of him being the Giants pick.

Some teams will have McCaffrey as a third round pick on their board Milton : 2/1/2017 5:23 pm : link Others will have him in their top twenty.

If a RB other than Cook section125 : 2/1/2017 5:54 pm : link or Fournette is picked by the Giants in round 1, they wasted a 1st round pick.

They need a starting RB, not at 3rd down RB.

The Giants blue42 : 2/1/2017 9:47 pm : link were so sure they wanted Wilson the used all their allowed time for the pick.....on the guy they wanted all along. ok.

I'm of the persuation that a 1st rd RB pick is a waste xman : 2/1/2017 10:16 pm : link I close my eyes and imagine Ahmad Bradshaw a 7th rounder.

'Any chance we take McCaffrey at 23?'... Torrag : 2/1/2017 11:05 pm : link I hope not.There will be better players at positions of greater need available in all likelihood. However, if he is chosen I won't rail against the selection or throw a tantrum like we're seeing around the country right now.

I realize that USC hasn't been the team they were a decade ago, barens : 2/2/2017 7:42 am : link but McCaffrey tore them up every time Stanford played them. USC really couldn't stop him.



I love McCaffrey's game. He's patient, yet he's also quick to hit the smallest of holes when they present themselves. He gets low, he's not an east/west type of runner, and from what I see, defenders can't seem to get a clean shot on him. I'm not sure what more you could want from a player at his position.

RE: The Giants LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/2/2017 8:05 am : link

Quote: were so sure they wanted Wilson the used all their allowed time for the pick.....on the guy they wanted all along. ok.



It's not uncommon for teams to use all their allotted time. This notion that using all their time means they are scrambling is complete bullshit. They prepare for any scenario.







...and that link you posted doesn't prove your point. The writer provides no proof whatsoever. Tampa trading up for Martin does NOT prove that Reese wanted Martin, it only suggests that Tampa thought the Giants would take him. In comment 13346676 blue42 said:It's not uncommon for teams to use all their allotted time. This notion that using all their time means they are scrambling is complete bullshit. They prepare for any scenario....and that link you posted doesn't prove your point. The writer provides no proof whatsoever. Tampa trading up for Martin does NOT prove that Reese wanted Martin, it only suggests that Tampa thought the Giants would take him.

RE: really.... Klaatu : 2/2/2017 8:39 am : link

Quote: don't think so... Link - ( New Window )



Wow. Whole Lotta Stupid in that article. In comment 13346670 blue42 said:Wow. Whole Lotta Stupid in that article.

Giants were not jumped by the Jets in losing Dustin Keller Jimmy Googs : 2/2/2017 8:53 am : link Kenny Phillips was the pick all along...

drafting a RB at #1 would be foolish Jersey55 : 2/2/2017 10:42 am : link for a team that can't open holes for him to run through...

it was shared several days BEFORE the draft JonC : 2/2/2017 10:47 am : link the Giants were targeting David Wilson ... and Cordy Glenn was plan B (Plan A in the eyes of some).



If you want to ignore that, so be it.







I think PaulBlakeTSU : 2/2/2017 1:57 pm : link he has the ability to produce int the NFL, but the Giants offense would still struggle unbelievably so even if we had him.



Until the Giants figure out a way to get run blocking that pushes the defensive line back, it doesn't matter who they put at running back.



The Giants also have much bigger issues with pass protection and lacking any receiver size who can win in tight spaces and jump balls.





The more I look into McCaffrey... Milton : 2/2/2017 3:24 pm : link ...the more I like him. I would be happy with the pick.

I want to like McCaffrey djm : 2/2/2017 8:06 pm : link He was exciting to watch at Stanford but like Joey said I think he runs too upright and i just don't think he's the quick twitchy athlete you want for a first rounder. He was certainly productive. Checks off some boxes just not sure he's great. Round 3? Sure. Round 1-2? Not so sure but I trust the Giants judgement. If they took him I'd be excited. The Giants usually don't fuck around with their first or second rounder selections.