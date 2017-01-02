Is Brandon Marshall a cheaper vet alternative or toast? Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2017 10:46 am



“I think last year the whole Fitz situation took a lot out of me,” Marshall said, via the New York Post. “I think that was something that made me realize I need to focus on myself and football. I need to do my job. My job is to be a wide receiver. Going into this offseason, that’s all I want to do is be a football player. I’m getting out of the front office department.”



There’s a chance that the front office will get out of the Marshall department as well. The veteran is owed $7.5 million in non-guaranteed money for next season with both the Jets’ roster and salary cap in need of work to get back in shape. Marshall said “the way I am approaching it is I’m under contract” and the coming weeks will let us know if the Jets are taking the same approach.





- ( Or, a headache we don't need? 33 years-old next month..Assuming the Jets part ways with him of course..From PFT: Link - ( New Window

I don't think he's toast UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 10:51 am : link I have no doubt he lost desire/passion playing in that dumpster fire (like he even admits), but he's still got the tools to be really effective opposite Beckham. I'd love to sign him and give him a shot, but his price is likely astronomical for his age. He's complaining about $7.5 million which means $8mm or even $9mm may not be enough.

I have no doubt he lost desire/passion playing in that dumpster fire (like he even admits), but he's still got the tools to be really effective opposite Beckham. I'd love to sign him and give him a shot, but his price is likely astronomical for his age. He's complaining about $7.5 million which means $8mm or even $9mm may not be enough.



5 mil max or forget it, imv In comment 13345829 UConn4523 said:5 mil max or forget it, imv

Agree..... Doomster : 2/1/2017 11:13 am : link I think he feels he is worth way more than he actually is.....



I see him talking to BB, if cut....

the guy is erratic but man did he beat prince 2 years ago in the jet GMAN4LIFE : 2/1/2017 11:15 am : link game

If he's healthy pjcas18 : 2/1/2017 11:20 am : link and available I'm in. Giants need size outside.

Last season he caught less than half of his targets. Ira : 2/1/2017 11:23 am : link That, his age and his issues make me want to pass (no pun intended).

Isn't Alshon Jeffery (27 this month), Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2017 11:39 am : link sort of a headcase as well? Not to mention how oft injured he appears to be and how extremely expensive I would guess he'll be

Skip the headcase JonC : 2/1/2017 11:43 am : link and shop for speed, vertical threat to stretch a defense.



RE: Last season he caught less than half of his targets. pjcas18 : 2/1/2017 11:43 am : link

Quote: That, his age and his issues make me want to pass (no pun intended).



percent of targets caught is pretty meaningless. Especially when you have Ryan Fitzpatrick and worse throwing the ball to you.



Marshall dropped 8 passes on the season, 2 more than Beckham, 1 more than Mike Evans and Demaryius Thomas. Still not an official stat but more meaningful than targets caught. In comment 13345927 Ira said:percent of targets caught is pretty meaningless. Especially when you have Ryan Fitzpatrick and worse throwing the ball to you.Marshall dropped 8 passes on the season, 2 more than Beckham, 1 more than Mike Evans and Demaryius Thomas. Still not an official stat but more meaningful than targets caught.

If the Giants are looking for a stopgap at wideout while Brown Recluse : 2/1/2017 11:45 am : link they allocate resources to other positions of need, Marshall would be someone I'd look at.

RE: RE: I don't think he's toast bigbluehoya : 2/1/2017 11:47 am : link

Respect your opinion, but I think $5m limit is just another way of saying you don't want the guy.



Ask yourself this question - do you prefer Marshall to Kenny Britt? Kamar Aiken? Terrelle Pryor? The first two are likely to end up in excess of $5m AAV with term and significant guarantees. Pryor probably closer to $10m.



I like Marshall, I think his issues are mostly behind him, and I'd go 3 years * $8m with $15m guaranteed (something like fully guaranteed 2017 salary + $8m signing bonus). In comment 13345872 Big Blue '56 said:Respect your opinion, but I think $5m limit is just another way of saying you don't want the guy.Ask yourself this question - do you prefer Marshall to Kenny Britt? Kamar Aiken? Terrelle Pryor? The first two are likely to end up in excess of $5m AAV with term and significant guarantees. Pryor probably closer to $10m.I like Marshall, I think his issues are mostly behind him, and I'd go 3 years * $8m with $15m guaranteed (something like fully guaranteed 2017 salary + $8m signing bonus).

BM JonC : 2/1/2017 11:48 am : link but I wouldn't expect NYG to spend $ on Alshon either.



RE: RE: RE: I don't think he's toast Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2017 11:49 am : link

Not sure what the right figure would be..Personally I'd prefer Britt, but there seems to be more negative than positive comments about him on here In comment 13345995 bigbluehoya said:Not sure what the right figure would be..Personally I'd prefer Britt, but there seems to be more negative than positive comments about him on here

I am trying to picture Doomster : 2/1/2017 11:52 am : link Pryor coming here for 10M, and OBj doing a slow burn....

RE: I am trying to picture Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2017 11:54 am : link

Quote: Pryor coming here for 10M, and OBj doing a slow burn....



I'm sorry but there is no way the Giants are paying anywhere near 10 million per for a converted QB with 1 year WR experience in the NFL, imo In comment 13346013 Doomster said:I'm sorry but there is no way the Giants are paying anywhere near 10 million per for a converted QB with 1 year WR experience in the NFL, imo

BB56 bigbluehoya : 2/1/2017 11:54 am : link Interesting.



I think Marshall is a beast. He's on the back 9, but I look more to his 2015 than 2016. The Jets were a disaster this year, the QB play was brutal, and he really missed Decker's presence on the field.



With OBJ commanding the most attention, I think Marshall is a great 2nd outside threat. Let Shepard stick to the slot where he really belongs.



Add a tight end that can play football, a little work on the OL, and you've cured a ton of what ailed this team last year.

A pox on any free agent WR this year. Klaatu : 2/1/2017 12:00 pm : link We should be able to find a good compliment to OBJ and Shepard in the draft, and in addition continue to develop youngsters like Roger Lewis and Darius Powe.

I think this will turn out to be a thread without a point Bob in Newburgh : 2/1/2017 12:09 pm : link I do not think the Jets release him. He is not that expensive as good WRs go, and he makes a nice mix with the young WRs the Jets have, at least 2 of who are true speedsters. He also can role model as a "beast type" for Eunuwa who although not as tall, is faster and also has that big power forward build.



Although Decker has more than a year left, I believe he is more vulnerable as he has not been worth having (play for pay) 2 of the 3 years he has been with the Jets. I am pretty sure he would save money on the cap even with the bonus acceleration.

I think Marshall could be a good short-term fix. Section331 : 2/1/2017 12:16 pm : link After Decker went down this year, the Jets' offense was an absolute disaster, hard to blame BM for that, when defenses knew he was the only guy who could hurt them. And look who he had throwing him the ball?



His "headcase" issues are mostly behind him, aside from a diva act every now and then. I wouldn't give him more than 2 years, though.

I don t know if he s the answer but I love this guy joeinpa : 2/1/2017 12:30 pm : link Would be easy to root for

RE: I don t know if he s the answer but I love this guy Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2017 12:48 pm : link

Quote: Would be easy to root for



Why? Not being sarcastic or confrontational. Just would like to know why you feel that way..I haven't seen him referred to in that light In comment 13346069 joeinpa said:Why? Not being sarcastic or confrontational. Just would like to know why you feel that way..I haven't seen him referred to in that light

I'd take a look at Tyrelle Pryor GiantTuff1 : 2/1/2017 12:50 pm : link but also second the need for a speed demon...



Gives you 4 valuable pieces:

Beckum - The game changer

Shepard - The slot man

Pryor - Big Possession guy

4th - The burner (... can King or Lewis be this guy...?)



Not a headcase GeoMan999 : 2/1/2017 1:09 pm : link Brandon had a mental illness that was undiagnosed, but eventually was treated. He has been a strong advocate in the mental health world and uses his voice to make a difference for others that are suffering.



I met him at one of his advocacy events and he was very cordial and when I told him I was a Giants fan he introduced me to one of his best friends who was an older, third string tight end for the Giants....can't remember the name.



Anyway, I think he would be very good in Eli's last few years.

RE: Not a headcase Brown Recluse : 2/1/2017 1:14 pm : link

Quote: Brandon had a mental illness that was undiagnosed, but eventually was treated. He has been a strong advocate in the mental health world and uses his voice to make a difference for others that are suffering.



I met him at one of his advocacy events and he was very cordial and when I told him I was a Giants fan he introduced me to one of his best friends who was an older, third string tight end for the Giants....can't remember the name.



Anyway, I think he would be very good in Eli's last few years.



Was it the great Todd Pollack? In comment 13346120 GeoMan999 said:Was it the great Todd Pollack?

No, not him GeoMan999 : 2/1/2017 1:24 pm : link Wish there was a list of all the Giants tight ends somewhere.

RE: Not a headcase Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2017 1:25 pm : link

Quote: Brandon had a mental illness that was undiagnosed, but eventually was treated. He has been a strong advocate in the mental health world and uses his voice to make a difference for others that are suffering.



I met him at one of his advocacy events and he was very cordial and when I told him I was a Giants fan he introduced me to one of his best friends who was an older, third string tight end for the Giants....can't remember the name.



Anyway, I think he would be very good in Eli's last few years.



Now I vaguely recall that info..Thanks In comment 13346120 GeoMan999 said:Now I vaguely recall that info..Thanks

If in fact Marshall's mental state is a condition and not just Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2017 1:49 pm : link an off the wall crazy, I am totally supportive of bringing him in, assuming last year was as he stated..

RE: I would like to see him on the Giants Carson53 : 2/1/2017 2:14 pm : link

Quote: He makes plays and is long. .



If he gives up his Showtime gig, the Giants won't be into

that scene. An active player talking about the league on a weekly basis on TV, some teams won't support that.

I think the Giants are one of those teams.

Personally, it doesn't bother me, but certain teams

don't look at it that way.

I would give him 2 years, about 12 mill. MAX! In comment 13346155 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:If he gives up his Showtime gig, the Giants won't be intothat scene. An active player talking about the league on a weekly basis on TV, some teams won't support that.I think the Giants are one of those teams.Personally, it doesn't bother me, but certain teamsdon't look at it that way.I would give him 2 years, about 12 mill. MAX!

RE: RE: Not a headcase Carson53 : 2/1/2017 2:21 pm : link

Marshall had what is called borderline personality disorder.

You folks recall that press conference, back when he was with the Dolphins, that's when he told everybody. Unfortunately, he assaulted a lot of women along the way.

You can google that if you want to... In comment 13346135 Brown Recluse said:Marshall had what is called borderline personality disorder.You folks recall that press conference, back when he was with the Dolphins, that's when he told everybody. Unfortunately, he assaulted a lot of women along the way.You can google that if you want to...

BB 56 joeinpa : 2/1/2017 3:03 pm : link My reasons aren only football related. I just have come me to appreciate his demeanor and personality from the show he helps

Host on Showrime. Plus he is a. Big talented receiver.

Gotcha

Gotcha In comment 13346287 joeinpa said:Gotcha

Marshall is still a tough guy to cover Vanzetti : 2/1/2017 3:37 pm : link His size and body control are still huge assets, especially in cold weather.



Not too many DBs can cover him one on one. So I think he would be an excellent counterpart to Odell.

But I don't think Jets are letting him go Vanzetti : 2/1/2017 3:38 pm : link not with his very team friendly contract number

RE: But I don't think Jets are letting him go Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2017 4:03 pm : link

Quote: not with his very team friendly contract number



You could very well be right, but then again, these are the Jets we're talking about here In comment 13346327 Vanzetti said:You could very well be right, but then again, these are the Jets we're talking about here

We dont need another WR right now... EricJ : 2/1/2017 9:25 pm : link .

He's a pain in the ass Suburbanites : 2/1/2017 9:43 pm : link And if he didn't lead the league in drops this past season he must have been close. A big no from me.

Marshall isn't a free agent Torrag : 2/1/2017 11:10 pm : link ...and no I wouldn't commit a draft pick in a trade to acquire him. Any draft pick at all.

RE: We dont need another WR right now... SGMen : 2/2/2017 1:10 am : link

Quote: . Disagree though Marshall may not be the answer unless outright CUT. UFA, we need a big play guy opposite of Beckham. In comment 13346633 EricJ said:Disagree though Marshall may not be the answer unless outright CUT. UFA, we need a big play guy opposite of Beckham.

RE: Marshall isn't a free agent Big Blue '56 : 2/2/2017 8:24 am : link

Quote: ...and no I wouldn't commit a draft pick in a trade to acquire him. Any draft pick at all.



The OP was about speculation if Jets decided to part ways with him.. In comment 13346750 Torrag said:The OP was about speculation if Jets decided to part ways with him..

I don't know if I'd make him a priority Enzo : 2/2/2017 8:28 am : link this offseason. Younger/faster guys would be the preference obviously. But on a one year deal, you can do worse. We are desperate for size at the WR position.