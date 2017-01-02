Is Brandon Marshall a cheaper vet alternative or toast?

Or, a headache we don't need? 33 years-old next month..Assuming the Jets part ways with him of course..From PFT:
“I think last year the whole Fitz situation took a lot out of me,” Marshall said, via the New York Post. “I think that was something that made me realize I need to focus on myself and football. I need to do my job. My job is to be a wide receiver. Going into this offseason, that’s all I want to do is be a football player. I’m getting out of the front office department.”
There’s a chance that the front office will get out of the Marshall department as well. The veteran is owed $7.5 million in non-guaranteed money for next season with both the Jets’ roster and salary cap in need of work to get back in shape. Marshall said “the way I am approaching it is I’m under contract” and the coming weeks will let us know if the Jets are taking the same approach.
I have no doubt he lost desire/passion playing in that dumpster fire (like he even admits), but he's still got the tools to be really effective opposite Beckham. I'd love to sign him and give him a shot, but his price is likely astronomical for his age. He's complaining about $7.5 million which means $8mm or even $9mm may not be enough.
5 mil max or forget it, imv
I think he feels he is worth way more than he actually is.....
Performance contract?
I see him talking to BB, if cut....
and available I'm in. Giants need size outside.
That, his age and his issues make me want to pass (no pun intended).
sort of a headcase as well? Not to mention how oft injured he appears to be and how extremely expensive I would guess he'll be
and shop for speed, vertical threat to stretch a defense.
percent of targets caught is pretty meaningless. Especially when you have Ryan Fitzpatrick and worse throwing the ball to you.
Marshall dropped 8 passes on the season, 2 more than Beckham, 1 more than Mike Evans and Demaryius Thomas. Still not an official stat but more meaningful than targets caught.
they allocate resources to other positions of need, Marshall would be someone I'd look at.
5 mil max or forget it, imv
Respect your opinion, but I think $5m limit is just another way of saying you don't want the guy.
Ask yourself this question - do you prefer Marshall to Kenny Britt? Kamar Aiken? Terrelle Pryor? The first two are likely to end up in excess of $5m AAV with term and significant guarantees. Pryor probably closer to $10m.
I like Marshall, I think his issues are mostly behind him, and I'd go 3 years * $8m with $15m guaranteed (something like fully guaranteed 2017 salary + $8m signing bonus).
Referring to Marshall? Jeffery?
but I wouldn't expect NYG to spend $ on Alshon either.
5 mil max or forget it, imv
Respect your opinion, but I think $5m limit is just another way of saying you don't want the guy.
Ask yourself this question - do you prefer Marshall to Kenny Britt? Kamar Aiken? Terrelle Pryor? The first two are likely to end up in excess of $5m AAV with term and significant guarantees. Pryor probably closer to $10m.
I like Marshall, I think his issues are mostly behind him, and I'd go 3 years * $8m with $15m guaranteed (something like fully guaranteed 2017 salary + $8m signing bonus).
Not sure what the right figure would be..Personally I'd prefer Britt, but there seems to be more negative than positive comments about him on here
Pryor coming here for 10M, and OBj doing a slow burn....
and inconsistent performer.
I'm sorry but there is no way the Giants are paying anywhere near 10 million per for a converted QB with 1 year WR experience in the NFL, imo
Interesting.
I think Marshall is a beast. He's on the back 9, but I look more to his 2015 than 2016. The Jets were a disaster this year, the QB play was brutal, and he really missed Decker's presence on the field.
With OBJ commanding the most attention, I think Marshall is a great 2nd outside threat. Let Shepard stick to the slot where he really belongs.
Add a tight end that can play football, a little work on the OL, and you've cured a ton of what ailed this team last year.
We should be able to find a good compliment to OBJ and Shepard in the draft, and in addition continue to develop youngsters like Roger Lewis and Darius Powe.
I do not think the Jets release him. He is not that expensive as good WRs go, and he makes a nice mix with the young WRs the Jets have, at least 2 of who are true speedsters. He also can role model as a "beast type" for Eunuwa who although not as tall, is faster and also has that big power forward build.
Although Decker has more than a year left, I believe he is more vulnerable as he has not been worth having (play for pay) 2 of the 3 years he has been with the Jets. I am pretty sure he would save money on the cap even with the bonus acceleration.
After Decker went down this year, the Jets' offense was an absolute disaster, hard to blame BM for that, when defenses knew he was the only guy who could hurt them. And look who he had throwing him the ball?
His "headcase" issues are mostly behind him, aside from a diva act every now and then. I wouldn't give him more than 2 years, though.
Would be easy to root for
Why? Not being sarcastic or confrontational. Just would like to know why you feel that way..I haven't seen him referred to in that light
but also second the need for a speed demon...
Gives you 4 valuable pieces:
Beckum - The game changer
Shepard - The slot man
Pryor - Big Possession guy
4th - The burner (... can King or Lewis be this guy...?)
Brandon had a mental illness that was undiagnosed, but eventually was treated. He has been a strong advocate in the mental health world and uses his voice to make a difference for others that are suffering.
I met him at one of his advocacy events and he was very cordial and when I told him I was a Giants fan he introduced me to one of his best friends who was an older, third string tight end for the Giants....can't remember the name.
Anyway, I think he would be very good in Eli's last few years.
Was it the great Todd Pollack?
Wish there was a list of all the Giants tight ends somewhere.
Now I vaguely recall that info..Thanks
He makes plays and is long.
an off the wall crazy, I am totally supportive of bringing him in, assuming last year was as he stated..
If he gives up his Showtime gig, the Giants won't be into
that scene. An active player talking about the league on a weekly basis on TV, some teams won't support that.
I think the Giants are one of those teams.
Personally, it doesn't bother me, but certain teams
don't look at it that way.
I would give him 2 years, about 12 mill. MAX!
Was it the great Todd Pollack?
Marshall had what is called borderline personality disorder.
You folks recall that press conference, back when he was with the Dolphins, that's when he told everybody. Unfortunately, he assaulted a lot of women along the way.
You can google that if you want to...
My reasons aren only football related. I just have come me to appreciate his demeanor and personality from the show he helps
Host on Showrime. Plus he is a. Big talented receiver.
Gotcha
His size and body control are still huge assets, especially in cold weather.
Not too many DBs can cover him one on one. So I think he would be an excellent counterpart to Odell.
not with his very team friendly contract number
If you can. He's a complete monster. He'd dominate seeing 2nd & 3rd CBs.
You could very well be right, but then again, these are the Jets we're talking about here
I think so..
And if he didn't lead the league in drops this past season he must have been close. A big no from me.
...and no I wouldn't commit a draft pick in a trade to acquire him. Any draft pick at all.
Disagree though Marshall may not be the answer unless outright CUT. UFA, we need a big play guy opposite of Beckham.
The OP was about speculation if Jets decided to part ways with him..
this offseason. Younger/faster guys would be the preference obviously. But on a one year deal, you can do worse. We are desperate for size at the WR position.
just 2 years ago. Last year, Fitzgerald and Petty were disasters at QB and Marshall's numbers suffered big time.
He also frequently dinged up and hardly practices some weeks as he is tagged with the dredded "game-time decision". He mostly suits up those weeks but production is highly variable.
Notwithstanding his age/miles, Marshall is the prototype WR you would want opposite OBJ based on his frame, savvy and ability to still be very productive.
I would take that chance...