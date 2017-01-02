At what age do you think Eli retires?

My wife asked me this last night. It's a great question. I honestly don't have a feel for this one.
Or some other career altering event. My feeling is he's going to play until he gets the consecutive start record.
That's 6 more seasons as he's got 98 starts left (if Giants don't make playoffs for 6 seasons).
My guess, especially with Eli's health, is he retires around 42/43.
I think he'll retire as a player at 38, then move into the Giants front office as a top scout and some day as general manager.
I still think he can make all the throws. His deep ball was very off this year, but I think that's more a product of poor footwork/mechanics due to the instability and lack of trust in his OL. How long is that? 3 years? Maybe 4?
He's signed through 2020. Unless he wins a third then he might go earlier.
...like Matt Ryan has been getting and he can play past the next 2 years, which is the safe number.
If the Giants don't find their next QB before then, and wait until the 2020 draft then maybe I could see a situation where they want Eli coming back for a one year deal to play, and mentor. He'd probably do that being the team guy he is.
Peyton would still be playing if not for his 4 neck surgeries, imo.That he played 3-4 more years with reduced arm strength was remarkable to me
if Reese doesn't get a decent OL in front of him, it will be sooner than you think....he gets farther and farther away from 2011 Eli, with each passing year...
reason this came up was Brady - the guy is a freak.
Very few have played at a high level at or above 40.
wanted Simms gone and we saw the Dave Brown error. We had to wait for Kerry Collins to get back to the show.
Careful what you guys wish for. This Offense is not a College type and is very difficult for a QB to master remember Eli's first 6 games in this system. If you think a Rookie with a big arm and mobility can master it in less time remember Eli is very smart, you are kidding yourselves. This offense is made to tear through any defense no matter how good they are. Its not a simple two read and throw it. Its a basterdized WCO with the QB making the call to get positive yardage on every play. You Dex and Cousins fans would be disappointed in seeing those QBs in this system. The next Qb will lose big first until he understands and works with in the system.
He won't finish as a Giant though.
Wow you really think the Maras and Tisches would let Eli play for any other team than the Giants? Two time Superbowl winner and Face of the Franchise.
congrats on worst post of the day.
barring any changes to his physical health, heaven forbid.
That's the thing - he's at the age where a nasty knee, shoulder, back injury would probably push him toward retirement over comeback. He's already done it all.
With the right moves this off-season, we could have a true contender.
OT
TE
RB
FB - Will Johnson returns
WR #2 -
I say overspend and have Eli "manage" the game for us, much like his brother did his final year with the Broncos and that ended with a SB win.
#1 - make defense the best
#2 - get an OL that can run block
#3 - get a WR worthy of #2
Stay healthy; coaches learn from first year mistakes; and we make a SB run.
But I would bet if the Giants are fortunate enough to win another SB within the next few years, I think he will hang them up after the game.
I think he plays two more seasons and then calls it a career.
which, depending on the date he announces his retirement, will make him 38 or 39.
We have a small window.
and walk off into the sunset.
somehow Johnson is the savior, or sorts....
virtually no one wants Eli gone, and virtually no one thinks his replacement is on the team. no one rational, anyhow.
however, it is legitimate to question how long he can play quality football. he had some question marks last year, and they remain unanswered going into next year. He's at a bad part of his career to make predictions beyond a year. He's our QB next year, almost guaranteed. revisit the issue a year from now.
A better question would be at what age was Eli last effective. That answer at this point would be 35.
What's so difficult about this offense? Every defense we played had it mastered by halftime.
I think he will play as long as possible.
He finishes out his contract, then if he feels it's time or the Giants don't offer an extension, he retires.Eli pretty much let it be known he is retiring a Giant,with comments and the non trade clause, and it would have to be a pretty sweet deal from someone like Jacksonville with Coughlin to make him consider it I think.
Yeah but have you read about Brady's diet... it's insane and keeps his body in a low-inflammation mode and functioning like it's 10 years younger. I don't think Eli is as disciplined, but I hope he talks to TB12 about what he is doing b/c I'd love to see at least more years of a rejuvenated and spry Eli.
With all due respect, what the hell are you talking about? First of all, WCO's aren't very complicated, and what QB doesn't want to "call" to make positive yardage every play? I'm not even sure what the hell that means.
this is not a WCO but a variant of it. same formations and alignments. BUT The call comes in from the Coach and the QB decides per the defense Alignment (hand signals)and Cadence which call or Variant(run or pass) of it he is going to run based on what the defensive alignment the Defense is in that will have the best chance of succeeding!
Now do we need to get the puppets out or do you get it?
with all due respect.
Eli to retire earlier than expected.
Right now, we are playing with fire and have been for the last five years, if not longer. Look at Luck in Indy...how great would he be with an offensive line. Right now, by the time they get one he may be too beat up to be of use.
A bad offensive line has ruined many a career...ask Archie or David Carr.
in him to be our starting QB.
There are signs...
I knew you had a McAdoo puppet in your bed!
I think it's pretty clear here who doesn't get it.
Cruzin being crood again
what a surprise?
The signs aren't clear though. No one knows at this point if playing without adequate protection has taken its toll. One good half in a playoff game doesn't mean Eli can turn it on when necessary anymore. I fear that he will be the starter here until his contract runs out, no matter if he can still perform or not. Timing is everything in a Super Bowl run, let's hope Mac has learned enough to make that run sooner rather than later.
but there are signs.
At this point, we don't know if Eli is on a sharp drop, or just a momentary dip. another year will be quite telling.
are that Eli's mental aspect is dropping, instead of being the rock that keeps him in the game as the body degrades. At this point, I think I'd like to see him be more of a conventional QB where there's still a mental aspect, but not as much as has been expected of him.
Did you see the game? Did you see it? It sucked!"
+++
So. Eli will retire at 44.
Wow! That Beats Eli will finish his Career on another team!
Congratz on Worse post of the day.
after that.......we'll have to see.
To me, Eli looks pretty much the same as he always has. He keeps himself in excellent shape.
The only thing that's changed is the talent around him IMO.
He will be 39 and his contract will be up.
It gets risky to sign him to anything longer than a year at a time.
I hope he retires on his own terms and in blue.
Always hated the way Simms went out. He was pretty bitter.
aspects which seem as sharp as ever when he reads the defense at the line, changes protections and audibles, etc. And there are sero indications from the players or coaches that Eli prepares any less for an opponent.
What I meant was some subtle indications that years are catching up to him, and I am not talking about "inconsistent Eli" that we have seen during his career.
He was far less accurate on long passes this season than I recall. Yes, I know he hit a few beautiful ones as well (i.e., the ball to King vs Redskins), but there were enough of examples where the incompletion looked more than just a rushed throw and was more due to a less flexible, less-strong armed QB.
I also thought he threw behind his receivers more often and low. Eli has historically missed high, not low with his throws. But recall numerous instances of WRs stopping the route and reaching down to catch it.
Lastly, and clearly some of this is O-line issues, but his internal clock has sped up for certain. He too often would take the quick throw to Tye or give up on a down whereas before he would at least make a subtle sidestep or two around the pocket to buy a little time. Now he doesn't much at all.
imv...
what am I, the second, the third, or more post you claimed was worst?
In case you missed it, I claimed that you were in the running for your post of saying people are wanting Eli gone.
yes, Eli's mental aspect is suspect. He's made several major errors over the last couple years, and spends most of the time clock running around adjusting and readjusting the lineup. knock off with the mindset of Eli can outsmart any defense, because last year, he didn't. and his very steady, easy Eli persona gave way last year to a season long case of happy feet. that part is certainly easy to understand, given the OL.
Most of your post, after reading them, I have to readjust my jaw from dropping.
This beauty being one of them
Eli's mental aspect is suspect? Suspect How? Readjusting and adjusting the Line up? That's how the Offense works!
Or are you just hating? I really can't tell but your posts give me a headache. They are worst than "Eli will end his Career with another team". Oy Vey.
and retire as the second greatest Gman ever played
I think it will depend on how the offensive line is protecting him. If it is bad as last year he may retire after the 2018 season. If the team is good and the coaching staff is still here and not having to learn a new system he might play to 40. The window is closing. Reese needs to plan accordingly and bonus out some money like to Jenkins and clear cap space and be more aggresive.
Some say his contract is up in 2018? Eli's Contract
- ( New Window
)
Every team in the league uses run/pass options on playcalls, and EVERY team in the league has the HC or OC call plays. Name one that doesn't. Now about those puppets...
Which would take six years. If he gets a major injury, I think he retires and does not attempt to comeback.
But if he somehow stays healthy, I think he wants to go out as the all-time passing yards leader. I think most of view Eli as an elite QB but not an all-time great. But I don't think he accepts that view.
I think most fans do not realize how competitive Eli is because of his demeanor. Eli wants to be on top.
Not Ever team allows the QB to call the play at the line or even Audible. Seriously did you watch the eagles or cowboys or redskins this season. They call protection! not the latitude to change/ call the play. There is only one other team that runs this same type offense and that's Green Bay.
Going to need more sock puppets for some of you to understand it.
Big Ben? Phil Rivers? Matt Stafford? etc, etc, etc?
There is a difference between an audible and option playcalls, both of which every team in the league uses to some degree. That degree is usually dictated by how much experience the QB has.
You point out GB for the simple reason that you think they run very similar offenses. They do, but it isn't that much different than other WCO's like KC.
going to need the sock puppets
because if you think KC and Pittsburgh San Diego and the Lions run the same offense as the Giants
You just will never understand it.
even with sock puppets.
In comment 13345827
Jay on the Island said:
This. He is not built like Brady.
this offseason, 37.
40-41.
than we expect. Drafting two top tier oline this year is paramount.
Need to do whatever it takes to get that 3rd Ring. Even if it means a down year or two.
Kind of tough this day and age with aging and non-mobile QB
& it's going to be a sad, sad day when he does hang them up.
You really are dense. Not only WCO's allow QB's to run play options and audibles, but yes, EVERY NFL team has situations that allow for options and audibles. They have to, defenses are too smart not to.
Which two top-tier O-Linemen would you like the Giants to draft this year?
Sometimes I'm not sure I'm watching the same games as some of you. #alternategames
max social security payout at 70 1/2.
he'll be effective. He had a down year this year, but I doubt his age was a significant factor. He was never the most mobile guy, though, and he had a habit of throwing quite a few ducks. Chances are that physical decline makes that a lot less easy to live with.
I would guess around 3 years, but nobody knows for sure.
2-3 more years. Part of that might be dictated by the Giants pushing all in for the next 2-3 years. I think the Giants have to be in a go all in mode right now. They control Beckham thru 2018. At that point he is going to get a HUGE contract or be gone. They need to win in 17 or 18. After that the window closes.