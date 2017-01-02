At what age do you think Eli retires? Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/1/2017 10:49 am : 2/1/2017 10:49 am My wife asked me this last night. It's a great question. I honestly don't have a feel for this one.

Barring significant injury... Danthebigbluefan : 2/1/2017 10:54 am Or some other career altering event. My feeling is he's going to play until he gets the consecutive start record.



That's 6 more seasons as he's got 98 starts left (if Giants don't make playoffs for 6 seasons).



My guess, especially with Eli's health, is he retires around 42/43.



70 Ira : 2/1/2017 10:56 am I think he'll retire as a player at 38, then move into the Giants front office as a top scout and some day as general manager.

Depends on his arm The_Boss : 2/1/2017 10:57 am I still think he can make all the throws. His deep ball was very off this year, but I think that's more a product of poor footwork/mechanics due to the instability and lack of trust in his OL. How long is that? 3 years? Maybe 4?

He'll finish out his contract prh : 2/1/2017 10:58 am He's signed through 2020. Unless he wins a third then he might go earlier.

Give him time in the pocket... Racer : 2/1/2017 10:59 am ...like Matt Ryan has been getting and he can play past the next 2 years, which is the safe number.

He plays out this contract, and that's it. So 3 more seasons. guitarguybs12 : 2/1/2017 11:03 am If the Giants don't find their next QB before then, and wait until the 2020 draft then maybe I could see a situation where they want Eli coming back for a one year deal to play, and mentor. He'd probably do that being the team guy he is.

Over 40 if he cares to continue. Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2017 11:04 am Peyton would still be playing if not for his 4 neck surgeries, imo.That he played 3-4 more years with reduced arm strength was remarkable to me

I think, Doomster : 2/1/2017 11:11 am if Reese doesn't get a decent OL in front of him, it will be sooner than you think....he gets farther and farther away from 2011 Eli, with each passing year...

BTW... Eric from BBI : 2/1/2017 11:11 am reason this came up was Brady - the guy is a freak.

39 Patrick77 : 2/1/2017 11:12 am Very few have played at a high level at or above 40.

The same fans who want Eli gone are the same ones who shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 11:14 am : link wanted Simms gone and we saw the Dave Brown error. We had to wait for Kerry Collins to get back to the show.

Careful what you guys wish for. This Offense is not a College type and is very difficult for a QB to master remember Eli's first 6 games in this system. If you think a Rookie with a big arm and mobility can master it in less time remember Eli is very smart, you are kidding yourselves. This offense is made to tear through any defense no matter how good they are. Its not a simple two read and throw it. Its a basterdized WCO with the QB making the call to get positive yardage on every play. You Dex and Cousins fans would be disappointed in seeing those QBs in this system. The next Qb will lose big first until he understands and works with in the system.

40. Devon : 2/1/2017 11:21 am He won't finish as a Giant though.

RE: 40. shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 11:25 am : link

Quote: He won't finish as a Giant though.



Wow you really think the Maras and Tisches would let Eli play for any other team than the Giants? Two time Superbowl winner and Face of the Franchise.

congrats on worst post of the day.



congrats on worst post of the day. In comment 13345923 Devon said:Wow you really think the Maras and Tisches would let Eli play for any other team than the Giants? Two time Superbowl winner and Face of the Franchise.congrats on worst post of the day.

40 Emil : 2/1/2017 11:40 am barring any changes to his physical health, heaven forbid.

RE: 40 x meadowlander : 2/1/2017 11:43 am : link

That's the thing - he's at the age where a nasty knee, shoulder, back injury would probably push him toward retirement over comeback. He's already done it all.

After 2018 season SGMen : 2/1/2017 11:44 am : link With the right moves this off-season, we could have a true contender.



OT

TE

RB

FB - Will Johnson returns

WR #2 -



I say overspend and have Eli "manage" the game for us, much like his brother did his final year with the Broncos and that ended with a SB win.



#1 - make defense the best

#2 - get an OL that can run block

#3 - get a WR worthy of #2



Stay healthy; coaches learn from first year mistakes; and we make a SB run.

Not sure .... Beer Man : 2/1/2017 11:44 am But I would bet if the Giants are fortunate enough to win another SB within the next few years, I think he will hang them up after the game.

I think he'll retire after the 2019 season chris r : 2/1/2017 11:45 am which, depending on the date he announces his retirement, will make him 38 or 39.

We have a small window.



We have a small window.

Win the SB in Febr 2018 JonC : 2/1/2017 11:45 am and walk off into the sunset.



For a guy who never played one down for this team, Doomster : 2/1/2017 11:46 am somehow Johnson is the savior, or sorts....

in the bad post department fkap : 2/1/2017 12:21 pm virtually no one wants Eli gone, and virtually no one thinks his replacement is on the team. no one rational, anyhow.



however, it is legitimate to question how long he can play quality football. he had some question marks last year, and they remain unanswered going into next year. He's at a bad part of his career to make predictions beyond a year. He's our QB next year, almost guaranteed. revisit the issue a year from now.

At what age will Eli retire? 45 Cruzin : 2/1/2017 12:24 pm

A better question would be at what age was Eli last effective. That answer at this point would be 35.

RE: The same fans who want Eli gone are the same ones who Cruzin : 2/1/2017 12:26 pm : link

Quote: wanted Simms gone and we saw the Dave Brown error. We had to wait for Kerry Collins to get back to the show.

Careful what you guys wish for. This Offense is not a College type and is very difficult for a QB to master remember Eli's first 6 games in this system. If you think a Rookie with a big arm and mobility can master it in less time remember Eli is very smart, you are kidding yourselves. This offense is made to tear through any defense no matter how good they are. Its not a simple two read and throw it. Its a basterdized WCO with the QB making the call to get positive yardage on every play. You Dex and Cousins fans would be disappointed in seeing those QBs in this system. The next Qb will lose big first until he understands and works with in the system.



What's so difficult about this offense? Every defense we played had it mastered by halftime.

I don t think even Eli knows joeinpa : 2/1/2017 12:34 pm I think he will play as long as possible.

I think tony71 : 2/1/2017 12:35 pm He finishes out his contract, then if he feels it's time or the Giants don't offer an extension, he retires.Eli pretty much let it be known he is retiring a Giant,with comments and the non trade clause, and it would have to be a pretty sweet deal from someone like Jacksonville with Coughlin to make him consider it I think.

RE: BTW... GiantTuff1 : 2/1/2017 12:36 pm : link

Quote: reason this came up was Brady - the guy is a freak.



Yeah but have you read about Brady's diet... it's insane and keeps his body in a low-inflammation mode and functioning like it's 10 years younger. I don't think Eli is as disciplined, but I hope he talks to TB12 about what he is doing b/c I'd love to see at least more years of a rejuvenated and spry Eli.

RE: The same fans who want Eli gone are the same ones who Section331 : 2/1/2017 12:38 pm : link

Quote: wanted Simms gone and we saw the Dave Brown error. We had to wait for Kerry Collins to get back to the show.

Careful what you guys wish for. This Offense is not a College type and is very difficult for a QB to master remember Eli's first 6 games in this system. If you think a Rookie with a big arm and mobility can master it in less time remember Eli is very smart, you are kidding yourselves. This offense is made to tear through any defense no matter how good they are. Its not a simple two read and throw it. Its a basterdized WCO with the QB making the call to get positive yardage on every play. You Dex and Cousins fans would be disappointed in seeing those QBs in this system. The next Qb will lose big first until he understands and works with in the system.



With all due respect, what the hell are you talking about? First of all, WCO's aren't very complicated, and what QB doesn't want to "call" to make positive yardage every play? I'm not even sure what the hell that means.

RE: RE: The same fans who want Eli gone are the same ones who shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 12:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13345905 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





wanted Simms gone and we saw the Dave Brown error. We had to wait for Kerry Collins to get back to the show.

Careful what you guys wish for. This Offense is not a College type and is very difficult for a QB to master remember Eli's first 6 games in this system. If you think a Rookie with a big arm and mobility can master it in less time remember Eli is very smart, you are kidding yourselves. This offense is made to tear through any defense no matter how good they are. Its not a simple two read and throw it. Its a basterdized WCO with the QB making the call to get positive yardage on every play. You Dex and Cousins fans would be disappointed in seeing those QBs in this system. The next Qb will lose big first until he understands and works with in the system.







With all due respect, what the hell are you talking about? First of all, WCO's aren't very complicated, and what QB doesn't want to "call" to make positive yardage every play? I'm not even sure what the hell that means.

this is not a WCO but a variant of it. same formations and alignments. BUT The call comes in from the Coach and the QB decides per the defense Alignment (hand signals)and Cadence which call or Variant(run or pass) of it he is going to run based on what the defensive alignment the Defense is in that will have the best chance of succeeding!

Now do we need to get the puppets out or do you get it?

with all due respect.



Now do we need to get the puppets out or do you get it?

with all due respect. In comment 13346081 Section331 said:this is not a WCO but a variant of it. same formations and alignments. BUT The call comes in from the Coach and the QB decides per the defense Alignment (hand signals)and Cadence which call or Variant(run or pass) of it he is going to run based on what the defensive alignment the Defense is in that will have the best chance of succeeding!Now do we need to get the puppets out or do you get it?with all due respect.

Unless we fix the offensive line, injury may force That’s Gold, Jerry : 2/1/2017 1:00 pm : link Eli to retire earlier than expected.



Right now, we are playing with fire and have been for the last five years, if not longer. Look at Luck in Indy...how great would he be with an offensive line. Right now, by the time they get one he may be too beat up to be of use.



A bad offensive line has ruined many a career...ask Archie or David Carr.

My gut tells me Eli has only 2 more years Jimmy Googs : 2/1/2017 1:02 pm in him to be our starting QB.

There are signs...



There are signs...

RE: RE: RE: The same fans who want Eli gone are the same ones who Cruzin : 2/1/2017 1:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346081 Section331 said:





Quote:





In comment 13345905 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





wanted Simms gone and we saw the Dave Brown error. We had to wait for Kerry Collins to get back to the show.

Careful what you guys wish for. This Offense is not a College type and is very difficult for a QB to master remember Eli's first 6 games in this system. If you think a Rookie with a big arm and mobility can master it in less time remember Eli is very smart, you are kidding yourselves. This offense is made to tear through any defense no matter how good they are. Its not a simple two read and throw it. Its a basterdized WCO with the QB making the call to get positive yardage on every play. You Dex and Cousins fans would be disappointed in seeing those QBs in this system. The next Qb will lose big first until he understands and works with in the system.







With all due respect, what the hell are you talking about? First of all, WCO's aren't very complicated, and what QB doesn't want to "call" to make positive yardage every play? I'm not even sure what the hell that means.





this is not a WCO but a variant of it. same formations and alignments. BUT The call comes in from the Coach and the QB decides per the defense Alignment (hand signals)and Cadence which call or Variant(run or pass) of it he is going to run based on what the defensive alignment the Defense is in that will have the best chance of succeeding!



Now do we need to get the puppets out or do you get it?

with all due respect.



I knew you had a McAdoo puppet in your bed!



I knew you had a McAdoo puppet in your bed!

I think it's pretty clear here who doesn't get it.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The same fans who want Eli gone are the same ones who shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 1:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346105 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





In comment 13346081 Section331 said:





Quote:





In comment 13345905 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





wanted Simms gone and we saw the Dave Brown error. We had to wait for Kerry Collins to get back to the show.

Careful what you guys wish for. This Offense is not a College type and is very difficult for a QB to master remember Eli's first 6 games in this system. If you think a Rookie with a big arm and mobility can master it in less time remember Eli is very smart, you are kidding yourselves. This offense is made to tear through any defense no matter how good they are. Its not a simple two read and throw it. Its a basterdized WCO with the QB making the call to get positive yardage on every play. You Dex and Cousins fans would be disappointed in seeing those QBs in this system. The next Qb will lose big first until he understands and works with in the system.







With all due respect, what the hell are you talking about? First of all, WCO's aren't very complicated, and what QB doesn't want to "call" to make positive yardage every play? I'm not even sure what the hell that means.





this is not a WCO but a variant of it. same formations and alignments. BUT The call comes in from the Coach and the QB decides per the defense Alignment (hand signals)and Cadence which call or Variant(run or pass) of it he is going to run based on what the defensive alignment the Defense is in that will have the best chance of succeeding!



Now do we need to get the puppets out or do you get it?

with all due respect.







I knew you had a McAdoo puppet in your bed!



I think it's pretty clear here who doesn't get it.

Cruzin being crood again

Cruzin being crood again

what a surprise?

RE: My gut tells me Eli has only 2 more years Cruzin : 2/1/2017 1:11 pm : link

Quote: in him to be our starting QB.



There are signs...



The signs aren't clear though. No one knows at this point if playing without adequate protection has taken its toll. One good half in a playoff game doesn't mean Eli can turn it on when necessary anymore. I fear that he will be the starter here until his contract runs out, no matter if he can still perform or not. Timing is everything in a Super Bowl run, let's hope Mac has learned enough to make that run sooner rather than later.

the signs are not clear fkap : 2/1/2017 1:17 pm : link but there are signs.



At this point, we don't know if Eli is on a sharp drop, or just a momentary dip. another year will be quite telling.

unfortunately, the biggest signs fkap : 2/1/2017 1:22 pm are that Eli's mental aspect is dropping, instead of being the rock that keeps him in the game as the body degrades. At this point, I think I'd like to see him be more of a conventional QB where there's still a mental aspect, but not as much as has been expected of him.

"What's he, 45? He sucks. Beezer : 2/1/2017 1:25 pm : link

Did you see the game? Did you see it? It sucked!"



+++



So. Eli will retire at 44.

Eli's mental aspect is dropping? shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 1:27 pm Wow! That Beats Eli will finish his Career on another team!

Congratz on Worse post of the day.

Congratz on Worse post of the day.

I think he goes thru this contract at least..... BillKo : 2/1/2017 1:50 pm : link after that.......we'll have to see.



To me, Eli looks pretty much the same as he always has. He keeps himself in excellent shape.



The only thing that's changed is the talent around him IMO.

2019 is his last year. larryflower37 : 2/1/2017 2:21 pm : link He will be 39 and his contract will be up.

It gets risky to sign him to anything longer than a year at a time.

I hope he retires on his own terms and in blue.

Always hated the way Simms went out. He was pretty bitter.



When i said there were "signs", I wasn't referring to his mental Jimmy Googs : 2/1/2017 2:37 pm : link aspects which seem as sharp as ever when he reads the defense at the line, changes protections and audibles, etc. And there are sero indications from the players or coaches that Eli prepares any less for an opponent.



What I meant was some subtle indications that years are catching up to him, and I am not talking about "inconsistent Eli" that we have seen during his career.



He was far less accurate on long passes this season than I recall. Yes, I know he hit a few beautiful ones as well (i.e., the ball to King vs Redskins), but there were enough of examples where the incompletion looked more than just a rushed throw and was more due to a less flexible, less-strong armed QB.



I also thought he threw behind his receivers more often and low. Eli has historically missed high, not low with his throws. But recall numerous instances of WRs stopping the route and reaching down to catch it.



Lastly, and clearly some of this is O-line issues, but his internal clock has sped up for certain. He too often would take the quick throw to Tye or give up on a down whereas before he would at least make a subtle sidestep or two around the pocket to buy a little time. Now he doesn't much at all.



imv...

she loves fkap : 2/1/2017 2:41 pm : link what am I, the second, the third, or more post you claimed was worst?



In case you missed it, I claimed that you were in the running for your post of saying people are wanting Eli gone.



yes, Eli's mental aspect is suspect. He's made several major errors over the last couple years, and spends most of the time clock running around adjusting and readjusting the lineup. knock off with the mindset of Eli can outsmart any defense, because last year, he didn't. and his very steady, easy Eli persona gave way last year to a season long case of happy feet. that part is certainly easy to understand, given the OL.

RE: she loves shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 2:51 pm : link

Quote: what am I, the second, the third, or more post you claimed was worst?



In case you missed it, I claimed that you were in the running for your post of saying people are wanting Eli gone.



yes, Eli's mental aspect is suspect. He's made several major errors over the last couple years, and spends most of the time clock running around adjusting and readjusting the lineup. knock off with the mindset of Eli can outsmart any defense, because last year, he didn't. and his very steady, easy Eli persona gave way last year to a season long case of happy feet. that part is certainly easy to understand, given the OL.



Most of your post, after reading them, I have to readjust my jaw from dropping.

This beauty being one of them

Eli's mental aspect is suspect? Suspect How? Readjusting and adjusting the Line up? That's how the Offense works!

Or are you just hating? I really can't tell but your posts give me a headache. They are worst than "Eli will end his Career with another team". Oy Vey. In comment 13346264 fkap said:Most of your post, after reading them, I have to readjust my jaw from dropping.This beauty being one of themEli's mental aspect is suspect? Suspect How? Readjusting and adjusting the Line up? That's how the Offense works!Or are you just hating? I really can't tell but your posts give me a headache. They are worst than "Eli will end his Career with another team". Oy Vey.

40 spike : 2/1/2017 2:56 pm and retire as the second greatest Gman ever played

Contract up after 2018 season Chip : 2/1/2017 3:02 pm I think it will depend on how the offensive line is protecting him. If it is bad as last year he may retire after the 2018 season. If the team is good and the coaching staff is still here and not having to learn a new system he might play to 40. The window is closing. Reese needs to plan accordingly and bonus out some money like to Jenkins and clear cap space and be more aggresive.

RE: RE: RE: The same fans who want Eli gone are the same ones who Section331 : 2/1/2017 3:10 pm : link

Quote:

this is not a WCO but a variant of it. same formations and alignments. BUT The call comes in from the Coach and the QB decides per the defense Alignment (hand signals)and Cadence which call or Variant(run or pass) of it he is going to run based on what the defensive alignment the Defense is in that will have the best chance of succeeding!



Now do we need to get the puppets out or do you get it?

with all due respect.



Every team in the league uses run/pass options on playcalls, and EVERY team in the league has the HC or OC call plays. Name one that doesn't. Now about those puppets...

I think he wants to pass Peyton in career yards Vanzetti : 2/1/2017 3:25 pm Which would take six years. If he gets a major injury, I think he retires and does not attempt to comeback.

But if he somehow stays healthy, I think he



But if he somehow stays healthy, I think he wants to go out as the all-time passing yards leader. I think most of view Eli as an elite QB but not an all-time great. But I don't think he accepts that view.



I think most fans do not realize how competitive Eli is because of his demeanor. Eli wants to be on top.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The same fans who want Eli gone are the same ones who shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 3:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346105 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:







this is not a WCO but a variant of it. same formations and alignments. BUT The call comes in from the Coach and the QB decides per the defense Alignment (hand signals)and Cadence which call or Variant(run or pass) of it he is going to run based on what the defensive alignment the Defense is in that will have the best chance of succeeding!



Now do we need to get the puppets out or do you get it?

with all due respect.







Every team in the league uses run/pass options on playcalls, and EVERY team in the league has the HC or OC call plays. Name one that doesn't. Now about those puppets...

Not Ever team allows the QB to call the play at the line or even Audible. Seriously did you watch the eagles or cowboys or redskins this season. They call protection! not the latitude to change/ call the play. There is only one other team that runs this same type offense and that's Green Bay.

Going to need more sock puppets for some of you to understand it. In comment 13346295 Section331 said:Not Ever team allows the QB to call the play at the line or even Audible. Seriously did you watch the eagles or cowboys or redskins this season. They call protection! not the latitude to change/ call the play. There is only one other team that runs this same type offense and that's Green Bay.Going to need more sock puppets for some of you to understand it.

Tom Brady doesn't change playcalls at the LOS? Section331 : 2/1/2017 4:49 pm : link Big Ben? Phil Rivers? Matt Stafford? etc, etc, etc?



There is a difference between an audible and option playcalls, both of which every team in the league uses to some degree. That degree is usually dictated by how much experience the QB has.



You point out GB for the simple reason that you think they run very similar offenses. They do, but it isn't that much different than other WCO's like KC.

RE: Tom Brady doesn't change playcalls at the LOS? shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 5:01 pm : link

Quote: Big Ben? Phil Rivers? Matt Stafford? etc, etc, etc?



There is a difference between an audible and option playcalls, both of which every team in the league uses to some degree. That degree is usually dictated by how much experience the QB has.



You point out GB for the simple reason that you think they run very similar offenses. They do, but it isn't that much different than other WCO's like KC.



going to need the sock puppets

because if you think KC and Pittsburgh San Diego and the Lions run the same offense as the Giants



You just will never understand it.

even with sock puppets.



In comment 13346425 Section331 said:going to need the sock puppetsbecause if you think KC and Pittsburgh San Diego and the Lions run the same offense as the GiantsYou just will never understand it.even with sock puppets.

RE: I believe he will retire bradshaw44 : 2/1/2017 5:04 pm : link

Quote: at 39.



This. He is not built like Brady. In comment 13345827 Jay on the Island said:This. He is not built like Brady.

If they don't fix the oline to protect his aging body it will be soon GeorgeFox : 2/1/2017 5:42 pm : link than we expect. Drafting two top tier oline this year is paramount.

3 max, which is why the Giants Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 2/1/2017 6:27 pm : link Need to do whatever it takes to get that 3rd Ring. Even if it means a down year or two.

I'd say 3 years micky : 2/1/2017 6:31 pm : link Kind of tough this day and age with aging and non-mobile QB





3-4 SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/1/2017 6:42 pm : link & it's going to be a sad, sad day when he does hang them up.

RE: RE: Tom Brady doesn't change playcalls at the LOS? Section331 : 2/1/2017 9:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346425

going to need the sock puppets

because if you think KC and Pittsburgh San Diego and the Lions run the same offense as the Giants



You just will never understand it.

even with sock puppets.





You really are dense. Not only WCO's allow QB's to run play options and audibles, but yes, EVERY NFL team has situations that allow for options and audibles. They have to, defenses are too smart not to. In comment 13346438 shelovesnycsports said:You really are dense. Not only WCO's allow QB's to run play options and audibles, but yes, EVERY NFL team has situations that allow for options and audibles. They have to, defenses are too smart not to.

RE: If they don't fix the oline to protect his aging body it will be soon Klaatu : 2/1/2017 9:45 pm : link

Quote: than we expect. Drafting two top tier oline this year is paramount.



Which two top-tier O-Linemen would you like the Giants to draft this year? In comment 13346478 GeorgeFox said:Which two top-tier O-Linemen would you like the Giants to draft this year?

Whole lot of stupid popping up on this thread exiled : 2/2/2017 7:28 am : link Sometimes I'm not sure I'm watching the same games as some of you. #alternategames





He's eligible for Bubba : 2/2/2017 11:15 am : link max social security payout at 70 1/2.

Although he's been durable, I wonder how much longer jcn56 : 2/2/2017 5:36 pm : link he'll be effective. He had a down year this year, but I doubt his age was a significant factor. He was never the most mobile guy, though, and he had a habit of throwing quite a few ducks. Chances are that physical decline makes that a lot less easy to live with.



I would guess around 3 years, but nobody knows for sure.