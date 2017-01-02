NFL VP Troy Vincent sends letter to Goodell/Mara RE: Beckam jlukes : 2/1/2017 3:35 pm



Quote: "I would be remiss not to acknowledge how engaging and professional Odell Beckham Jr. was during the entire week of the Pro Bowl," Vincent wrote in the letter obtained by ESPN. "By far and away, he represented the New York Football Giants and the NFL with great poise, congeniality, and professionalism."

- ( Several key members of the New York Giants organization and commissioner Roger Goodell received a letter this week from NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent praising the professionalism of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the week of the Pro Bowl, multiple sources told ESPN. Link - ( New Window

Odell is a good person Vanzetti : 2/1/2017 3:42 pm : link the way he handled the whole Lena Denham thing shows that.



He just has maturity issues. He is probably no more immature than the average 24 year old. But unfortunately in his job, you have to be professional right away.

OBJ HoustonGiant : 2/1/2017 3:44 pm : link is a fierce competitor and still young. However, he is an articulate, honest, and professional man. He is what the NFL needs.

Great. But really? Merits a letter?



Remember when being professional wasn't particularly note-worthy?





title should read Beckham jlukes : 2/1/2017 3:48 pm : link and Beez, don't you work for a large company? You've never had your boss tell you he got a call or email from his superiors or colleagues saying that you did a good job?





and he was more than just professional jlukes : 2/1/2017 3:49 pm : link they said he embraced the pro bowl and engaged the fans more than any other player there

Meh, Mad Mike : 2/1/2017 3:49 pm : link what we really need to hear are his thoughts on Beckham confabbing with Dez Bryant and Cris Carter.

RE: Odell is a good person ErichBarnes102 : 2/1/2017 3:52 pm : link

Quote: the way he handled the whole Lena Denham thing shows that.



He just has maturity issues. He is probably no more immature than the average 24 year old. But unfortunately in his job, you have to be professional right away.

When I was 24, I couldn't even keep my van clean :( In comment 13346331 Vanzetti said:When I was 24, I couldn't even keep my van clean :(

for all the shit Odell gets LedHeded : 2/1/2017 3:52 pm : link it's nice to see this.



Of course, this won't get as much play & people will finds ways to shit on him about this also





good God the carnage UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 3:55 pm : link somebody stop this damn thing!



I'll continue to read all Beckham headlines in Jim Ross' voice like he just pile drove a baby into a steel chair.

RE: RE: Odell is a good person Brown Recluse : 2/1/2017 3:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346331 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





the way he handled the whole Lena Denham thing shows that.



He just has maturity issues. He is probably no more immature than the average 24 year old. But unfortunately in his job, you have to be professional right away.





When I was 24, I couldn't even keep my van clean :(



Literally stared at that for at least 10 seconds under the impression the word was "vag" and trying to make sense of it. In comment 13346343 ErichBarnes102 said:Literally stared at that for at least 10 seconds under the impression the word was "vag" and trying to make sense of it.

RE: title should read Beckham Chris in Philly : 2/1/2017 4:00 pm : link

and Beez, don't you work for a large company? You've never had your boss tell you he got a call or email from his superiors or colleagues saying that you did a good job?





Is it really that hard to believe that nobody has called Beez's boss to tell him/her he did a good job?!? In comment 13346338 jlukes said:Is it really that hard to believe that nobody has called Beez's boss to tell him/her he did a good job?!?

Why would that be a surprise to the 'inner circle' of the NFL. Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2017 4:01 pm : link Joe, perhaps I've been under a rock (or climbing them) somewhere, but I have yet to hear anything negative from his teammates. Aside from his war of words with Norman (which seems to have died down a bunch) and the usual smack talk with some CBs, I haven't heard anything disparaging since the Norman incident in '15 (well deserved Zi might add), save of course from the media

A letter like that is resume building and glowrider : 2/1/2017 4:09 pm : link a great reference. Certainly will help his confidence. Doesn't hurt when his team puts "the book" together approaching contract talks. NFL is 110% networking. Odell becomes free agent, league office vouches he's a good franchise rep - pretty good, even if I effin hate Troy Vincent.

Subtext ron mexico : 2/1/2017 4:19 pm : link "hey Rog, stop driving the future of the game out of the league with stupid fines"



Super sketchy asshat info. I know a guy who knows a guy who is a business partner of OBJ who said he is done with the league and wont bother signing a 2nd contract.



I don't believe it so not sure why I bothered posting it here.

LOL jlukes : 2/1/2017 4:20 pm : link yeah, I am sure OBJ doesnt want to become the highest paid WR in NFL history.



RE: Odell is a good person RC02XX : 2/1/2017 4:25 pm : link

Quote: the way he handled the whole Lena Denham thing shows that.



He just has maturity issues. He is probably no more immature than the average 24 year old. But unfortunately in his job, you have to be professional right away.





I agree. I deal with young people all day, and most are in a profession that requires them to be mature (military and government service). Yet, they are no more mature than OBJ is as people accuse him of being immature.



All this talk about OBJ being immature is such bullshit. In comment 13346331 Vanzetti said:I agree. I deal with young people all day, and most are in a profession that requires them to be mature (military and government service). Yet, they are no more mature than OBJ is as people accuse him of being immature.All this talk about OBJ being immature is such bullshit.

RE: Subtext robbieballs2003 : 2/1/2017 4:25 pm : link

Quote: "hey Rog, stop driving the future of the game out of the league with stupid fines"



Super sketchy asshat info. I know a guy who knows a guy who is a business partner of OBJ who said he is done with the league and wont bother signing a 2nd contract.



I don't believe it so not sure why I bothered posting it here.



I can see how the NFL takes the fun out of the game but when you see the passion that Beckham has for the game whether it is in the games we watch or the training he puts in during the offseason there is no way that comment you posted has any weight, imo. In comment 13346391 ron mexico said:I can see how the NFL takes the fun out of the game but when you see the passion that Beckham has for the game whether it is in the games we watch or the training he puts in during the offseason there is no way that comment you posted has any weight, imo.

I wonder if he sent one to Eman11 : 2/1/2017 4:33 pm : link Francessa? If not, I sure hope the Pope reads about it. I doubt it'll change Mike's tune about OBJ, since we know he's never wrong and knows all, but maybe it'll make him pause next time he wants to add fuel to the media fire about Odell.

RE: LOL ron mexico : 2/1/2017 4:36 pm : link

yeah, I am sure OBJ doesnt want to become the highest paid WR in NFL history.

agreed



agreed In comment 13346393 jlukes said:agreed

Its a Business shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 4:37 pm : link A grown man should not get a letter written about him unless he saves a life.



Snowflake Generation much?

This is the stuff we used to laugh at Dez Bryant about.

RE: I wonder if he sent one to Victor in CT : 2/1/2017 4:49 pm : link

Quote: Francessa? If not, I sure hope the Pope reads about it. I doubt it'll change Mike's tune about OBJ, since we know he's never wrong and knows all, but maybe it'll make him pause next time he wants to add fuel to the media fire about Odell.



Oh, OH, Mike made it all up!! Right. It wasn't Beckham acting like an idiot, Mike just made it up!



Please. Beckham brought it on himself, Coughlin and Reese and McAdoo enabled it until the Green Bay fiasco. Reese finally spoke up after that.



Beckham seems like a bright kid who just needs to grow up a little. Sounds like he's on the right track. Let's hope it continues into the season.



In comment 13346403 Eman11 said:Oh, OH, Mike made it all up!! Right. It wasn't Beckham acting like an idiot, Mike just made it up!Please. Beckham brought it on himself, Coughlin and Reese and McAdoo enabled it until the Green Bay fiasco. Reese finally spoke up after that.Beckham seems like a bright kid who just needs to grow up a little. Sounds like he's on the right track. Let's hope it continues into the season.

Not surprising, he's frequently demonstrated this with fans Kyle in NY : 2/1/2017 4:57 pm : link But the people a generation or two older than him will continue to be angry and call to trade him because he doesn't celebrate the way they'd like.

OBJ seems to crave attention joeinpa : 2/1/2017 5:06 pm : link Is it immaturity, I know many people who do the same. Is he really a

nice guy as has been suggested here, I have no idea. Is he a great player, yes. Does he play for the team I root for, yes.



Does him being a good guy impact my fandom or rooting interest, I don t know, maybe a little. But L. T. Was one of my all time favorite Giants, still is.



So in the end My real interest is based on the entertainment I get from watching him play for the team I root for. I would be surprised if the majority of fans are not the same way.



If he was the biggest jerk in the world and he just caught the winning pass in any game, I would not be reserved I'm my cheering or joy based on his personal life.



It would also surprise me if most fans wouldn t do the same





Do they send that letter for every player? kinard : 2/1/2017 5:14 pm : link Did they send a letter on behalf of Landon Collins and the other Pro Bowl Giants as well?



What precipitated Vincent sending the letter? Did OBJ go up to Vincent and say, "hey could you send my boss a letter telling them what I good guy I was this weekend"



Very strange.





RE: Do they send that letter for every player? ron mexico : 2/1/2017 5:15 pm : link

Quote: Did they send a letter on behalf of Landon Collins and the other Pro Bowl Giants as well?



What precipitated Vincent sending the letter? Did OBJ go up to Vincent and say, "hey could you send my boss a letter telling them what I good guy I was this weekend"



Very strange.





I think OBJ really went out of his way to engage the fans, above and beyond what everyone else did In comment 13346452 kinard said:I think OBJ really went out of his way to engage the fans, above and beyond what everyone else did

RE: Its a Business Ron Johnson 30 : 2/1/2017 5:18 pm : link

Quote: A grown man should not get a letter written about him unless he saves a life.



Snowflake Generation much?

This is the stuff we used to laugh at Dez Bryant about.



I can't tell when you're serious In comment 13346410 shelovesnycsports said:I can't tell when you're serious

Glad he got the letter... Dan in the Springs : 2/1/2017 5:21 pm : link even more glad he acted professionally. I'm not surprised by it and am very happy he's getting at least some publicity for it. His behavior is over-scrutinized, imo.



I'm not sure when it was decided that it's okay for 24 year old to be immature. I disagree that this should be considered normal. It's not. Age of adulthood implies one is mature enough to handle responsibilities that come with being an adult.



It may be true that many among us are not mature when they should be, but that doesn't make it okay.

RE: Its a Business robbieballs2003 : 2/1/2017 5:21 pm : link

Quote: A grown man should not get a letter written about him unless he saves a life.



Snowflake Generation much?

This is the stuff we used to laugh at Dez Bryant about.



Can you explain what you mean by cupcake generation because if you are referring to Beckham it doesn't make any sense? Troy Vincent is the one who wrote the letter. In comment 13346410 shelovesnycsports said:Can you explain what you mean by cupcake generation because if you are referring to Beckham it doesn't make any sense? Troy Vincent is the one who wrote the letter.

RE: RE: I wonder if he sent one to Eman11 : 2/1/2017 5:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346403 Eman11 said:





Quote:





Francessa? If not, I sure hope the Pope reads about it. I doubt it'll change Mike's tune about OBJ, since we know he's never wrong and knows all, but maybe it'll make him pause next time he wants to add fuel to the media fire about Odell.







Oh, OH, Mike made it all up!! Right. It wasn't Beckham acting like an idiot, Mike just made it up!



Please. Beckham brought it on himself, Coughlin and Reese and McAdoo enabled it until the Green Bay fiasco. Reese finally spoke up after that.



Beckham seems like a bright kid who just needs to grow up a little. Sounds like he's on the right track. Let's hope it continues into the season.





C'mon, I never said Mike made anything up or Odell didn't bring some of this on himself. If you listened to Mike you'd know he always seemed to find some fault with OBJ no matter the circumstance. See the Minny game for instance.



It led to more calls just like the headlines sold more papers. My problem with Mike is he seemed to have an agenda and wouldn't even acknowledge another side to the story. He most definitely fueled the OBJ "diva" rep because it benefitted him and his show more than defending him or talking about some of the good things he does.



Somehow I doubt we hear a peep about this letter on his show and if we do it'll be easily dismissed as NFL propaganda or something along those lines. In comment 13346424 Victor in CT said:C'mon, I never said Mike made anything up or Odell didn't bring some of this on himself. If you listened to Mike you'd know he always seemed to find some fault with OBJ no matter the circumstance. See the Minny game for instance.It led to more calls just like the headlines sold more papers. My problem with Mike is he seemed to have an agenda and wouldn't even acknowledge another side to the story. He most definitely fueled the OBJ "diva" rep because it benefitted him and his show more than defending him or talking about some of the good things he does.Somehow I doubt we hear a peep about this letter on his show and if we do it'll be easily dismissed as NFL propaganda or something along those lines.

RE: and he was more than just professional Beezer : 2/1/2017 5:33 pm : link

Quote: they said he embraced the pro bowl and engaged the fans more than any other player there



Lukes, I completely get what you're saying. But do you see what I'm saying about him specifically? If you get a note from someone outside of your company saying that you were really took care of a situation or a project are you really helped them out, or the same from another department internally, that would be great, but it wouldn't be as great if it seemed like it was in response to undue criticism. Does that make sense?



It's just that I think in the case of our fantastic football player here, I'm not sure how necessary this is.



I'm not bothered by it at all. I guess for me personally it boils down to the fact that I just want him to go about his business a little bit more quietly and a little bit more on the focused end when it comes to big moments. In comment 13346339 jlukes said:Lukes, I completely get what you're saying. But do you see what I'm saying about him specifically? If you get a note from someone outside of your company saying that you were really took care of a situation or a project are you really helped them out, or the same from another department internally, that would be great, but it wouldn't be as great if it seemed like it was in response to undue criticism. Does that make sense?It's just that I think in the case of our fantastic football player here, I'm not sure how necessary this is.I'm not bothered by it at all. I guess for me personally it boils down to the fact that I just want him to go about his business a little bit more quietly and a little bit more on the focused end when it comes to big moments.

Why does a grown man need an shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 5:49 pm : link Atta Boy letter to the the commish? team owner?

Odell is a player who gets paid to play a game.

Commish is not his Boss (He decides the rules) Mara Not his Boss (owns his contract) Mac his coach(tries to get the most out him as a player to win games).

He is an independent contractor who plays a sport for a team for money. If he wants to be a goodwill ambassador then he should get an award. See Eli.

A letter is not an award. Its the NFL not a school or church or even a business type relationship. This like a stupid Gold Star hey your acting nice keep it up. Did Dez or Zeke and DaX get one too? How about a cookie too.



Times were different..granted Goin Deep : 2/1/2017 5:51 pm : link When I was 24, I had already served (proudly) 4 yrs in the military (Vietnam era). Married & starting a family and a new 30 yr career. Guess early maturity comes later nowadays.

RE: Why does a grown man need an robbieballs2003 : 2/1/2017 5:54 pm : link

Quote: Atta Boy letter to the the commish? team owner?

Odell is a player who gets paid to play a game.

Commish is not his Boss (He decides the rules) Mara Not his Boss (owns his contract) Mac his coach(tries to get the most out him as a player to win games).

He is an independent contractor who plays a sport for a team for money. If he wants to be a goodwill ambassador then he should get an award. See Eli.

A letter is not an award. Its the NFL not a school or church or even a business type relationship. This like a stupid Gold Star hey your acting nice keep it up. Did Dez or Zeke and DaX get one too? How about a cookie too.



You are a certain kind of special. In comment 13346483 shelovesnycsports said:You are a certain kind of special.

It being necessary or not is irrelevant. UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 6:11 pm : link Troy Vincent's goal wasn't to put Giants fans at ease. It was a nice gesture, nothing more.



The leaps some are willing to take are mind boggling.

RE: RE: Why does a grown man need an shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 6:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346483 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





Atta Boy letter to the the commish? team owner?

Odell is a player who gets paid to play a game.

Commish is not his Boss (He decides the rules) Mara Not his Boss (owns his contract) Mac his coach(tries to get the most out him as a player to win games).

He is an independent contractor who plays a sport for a team for money. If he wants to be a goodwill ambassador then he should get an award. See Eli.

A letter is not an award. Its the NFL not a school or church or even a business type relationship. This like a stupid Gold Star hey your acting nice keep it up. Did Dez or Zeke and DaX get one too? How about a cookie too.







You are a certain kind of special.

Unless you have a nice mustache like Mac to ride you don't have a chance. In comment 13346487 robbieballs2003 said:Unless you have a nice mustache like Mac to ride you don't have a chance.

Note from a senior Giants2012 : 2/1/2017 6:29 pm : link Congrats, Wow, frame it and let social media know about it



Very special



Wtf is Mara or Goodell supposed to do with this?

Letter Back from Mara shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 6:35 pm : link Dear Odell

Great job at the Pro-Bowl.

Well done. :)



P.S.

Next time the Team gets to the Playoffs and Has GreenBay down in there own stadium Please show up and Catch the fucking ball.

Your Teammates would really appreciate that more.

Thanks

John

Nice to hear SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/1/2017 6:42 pm : link & not surprising. Odell is a good dude. The image of him as some jackass doesn't hold up well under close examination.

RE: RE: RE: Why does a grown man need an David in LA : 2/1/2017 6:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346487 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 13346483 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





Atta Boy letter to the the commish? team owner?

Odell is a player who gets paid to play a game.

Commish is not his Boss (He decides the rules) Mara Not his Boss (owns his contract) Mac his coach(tries to get the most out him as a player to win games).

He is an independent contractor who plays a sport for a team for money. If he wants to be a goodwill ambassador then he should get an award. See Eli.

A letter is not an award. Its the NFL not a school or church or even a business type relationship. This like a stupid Gold Star hey your acting nice keep it up. Did Dez or Zeke and DaX get one too? How about a cookie too.







You are a certain kind of special.





Unless you have a nice mustache like Mac to ride you don't have a chance.



This took a very disturbing turn. In comment 13346497 shelovesnycsports said:This took a very disturbing turn.

RE: Why does a grown man need an Eman11 : 2/1/2017 6:47 pm : link

Quote: Atta Boy letter to the the commish? team owner?

Odell is a player who gets paid to play a game.

Commish is not his Boss (He decides the rules) Mara Not his Boss (owns his contract) Mac his coach(tries to get the most out him as a player to win games).

He is an independent contractor who plays a sport for a team for money. If he wants to be a goodwill ambassador then he should get an award. See Eli.

A letter is not an award. Its the NFL not a school or church or even a business type relationship. This like a stupid Gold Star hey your acting nice keep it up. Did Dez or Zeke and DaX get one too? How about a cookie too.



Who says he needed it or even asked for it?



It seems he went above and beyond while in Orlando. Vincent was just commending him for it and wanted his bosses to know.



I think you missed the point.



In comment 13346483 shelovesnycsports said:Who says he needed it or even asked for it?It seems he went above and beyond while in Orlando. Vincent was just commending him for it and wanted his bosses to know.I think you missed the point.

Part of me hopes Beckham UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 6:49 pm : link asked Vincent to do this just to see the fallout. Because that's basically what some are getting at.

RE: Why does a grown man need an BigBlueShock : 2/1/2017 6:51 pm : link

Quote: Atta Boy letter to the the commish? team owner?

Odell is a player who gets paid to play a game.

Commish is not his Boss (He decides the rules) Mara Not his Boss (owns his contract) Mac his coach(tries to get the most out him as a player to win games).

He is an independent contractor who plays a sport for a team for money. If he wants to be a goodwill ambassador then he should get an award. See Eli.

A letter is not an award. Its the NFL not a school or church or even a business type relationship. This like a stupid Gold Star hey your acting nice keep it up. Did Dez or Zeke and DaX get one too? How about a cookie too.

It's not Beckhams fault that you never got an award (or letter to your boss) for a job well done. Let's work on your work ethic, attitude and accountability, then hit your boss up at Taco Bell for some positive feedback. Leave Beckham, Vincent and the Commish out of it. In comment 13346483 shelovesnycsports said:It's not Beckhams fault that you never got an award (or letter to your boss) for a job well done. Let's work on your work ethic, attitude and accountability, then hit your boss up at Taco Bell for some positive feedback. Leave Beckham, Vincent and the Commish out of it.

RE: Well done OBJ LCtheINTMachine : 2/1/2017 7:03 pm : link

Quote:





Ha great picture. The kid is growing up! In comment 13346366 MOOPS said:Ha great picture. The kid is growing up!

RE: It being necessary or not is irrelevant. LedHeded : 2/1/2017 7:10 pm : link

Quote: Troy Vincent's goal wasn't to put Giants fans at ease. It was a nice gesture, nothing more.



The leaps some are willing to take are mind boggling.



it really is, as I stated above people will find ways to shit on this.



What's funny is as much as Odell is vilified, you would think something like this would be taken for what it was, an acknowledgement how he "represented the New York Football Giants and the NFL with great poise, congeniality, and professionalism."



I like Odell and I will root for him & stick up for him to fans of other teams that bust my chops because at the end of the conversations they add that they wish they had him on their team. In comment 13346494 UConn4523 said:it really is, as I stated above people will find ways to shit on this.What's funny is as much as Odell is vilified, you would think something like this would be taken for what it was, an acknowledgement how he "represented the New York Football Giants and the NFL with great poise, congeniality, and professionalism."I like Odell and I will root for him & stick up for him to fans of other teams that bust my chops because at the end of the conversations they add that they wish they had him on their team.

RE: Part of me hopes Beckham Giants2012 : 2/1/2017 7:16 pm : link

Quote: asked Vincent to do this just to see the fallout. Because that's basically what some are getting at.



I hope so too!!!!' Crossing my fingers. Maybe the rest of the millennials will visit shrinks b/c they didn't get a participation letter sent to the commish or their boss.

In comment 13346527 UConn4523 said:I hope so too!!!!' Crossing my fingers. Maybe the rest of the millennials will visit shrinks b/c they didn't get a participation letter sent to the commish or their boss.

RE: RE: Part of me hopes Beckham UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 7:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346527 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





asked Vincent to do this just to see the fallout. Because that's basically what some are getting at.







I hope so too!!!!' Crossing my fingers. Maybe the rest of the millennials will visit shrinks b/c they didn't get a participation letter sent to the commish or their boss.



Ok In comment 13346546 Giants2012 said:Ok

LOL... arcarsenal : 2/1/2017 7:27 pm : link Only here can a player be recognized this way and have fans still find ways to criticize him.



I honestly just open these threads for the laughs at this point.

RE: Times were different..granted RC02XX : 2/1/2017 7:32 pm : link

Quote: When I was 24, I had already served (proudly) 4 yrs in the military (Vietnam era). Married & starting a family and a new 30 yr career. Guess early maturity comes later nowadays.



I'm sure you were still a fuckup in the eyes of your NCOs. In comment 13346486 Goin Deep said:I'm sure you were still a fuckup in the eyes of your NCOs.

I know one of the guys involved with NFLUK bigbluescot : 2/1/2017 7:41 pm : link he couldn't have been more complementary about Beckham from a media standpoint for the London visit. Beckham bent over backwards to give them time during the offseason including doing far more fan engagement and speaking to UK based american football teams than anyone else they've dealt with, and then again during the preseason and the run in to the game.



Now that we have established that OBJ SomeFan : 2/1/2017 7:42 pm : link is a great guy and has the maturity on a par with others his age, it is time for him to lead the Giants to their 5th SB win!

RE: I know one of the guys involved with NFLUK arcarsenal : 2/1/2017 7:49 pm : link

Quote: he couldn't have been more complementary about Beckham from a media standpoint for the London visit. Beckham bent over backwards to give them time during the offseason including doing far more fan engagement and speaking to UK based american football teams than anyone else they've dealt with, and then again during the preseason and the run in to the game.



Looks like Fake News if I've ever seen it.



Beckham is a JERK! In comment 13346562 bigbluescot said:Looks like Fake News if I've ever seen it.Beckham is a JERK!

RE: Now that we have established that OBJ RC02XX : 2/1/2017 7:49 pm : link

Quote: is a great guy and has the maturity on a par with others his age, it is time for him to lead the Giants to their 5th SB win!



Besides the playoff game, he has been the only player on offense worth watching this past season (maybe Shepard and Perkins as well). Hopefully the offense gets fixed next season. If the defense plays like it did in 2016 and the offense returns to form like 2014 and 2015, this team will be a lock to make a deep run. In comment 13346563 SomeFan said:Besides the playoff game, he has been the only player on offense worth watching this past season (maybe Shepard and Perkins as well). Hopefully the offense gets fixed next season. If the defense plays like it did in 2016 and the offense returns to form like 2014 and 2015, this team will be a lock to make a deep run.

RE: RE: I know one of the guys involved with NFLUK RC02XX : 2/1/2017 7:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346562 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





he couldn't have been more complementary about Beckham from a media standpoint for the London visit. Beckham bent over backwards to give them time during the offseason including doing far more fan engagement and speaking to UK based american football teams than anyone else they've dealt with, and then again during the preseason and the run in to the game.







Looks like Fake News if I've ever seen it.



Beckham is a JERK!



We call them there alternative facts, my friend. In comment 13346567 arcarsenal said:We call them there alternative facts, my friend.

Maybe this letter also means: FStubbs : 2/1/2017 7:59 pm : link Hey, Roger, if he keeps his nose clean this offseason, maybe we'll actually call pass interference on defenses against him next year.

Beckham is a good kid, and he's good for the NFL eclipz928 : 2/1/2017 8:01 pm : link A letter like this makes sense given the fact that the NFL was trying something new this year with the Pro Bowl to try to draw in more fans.



If the NFL wants to increase their audience and viewership for the pro bowl, then having players that are both recognizable and fan-friendly is the key.



Obviously posting photos of himself on a party boat prior to the playoffs was a step too far, but that kind of accessibility is what makes Beckham exactly the kind of guy that the NFL needs more of to promote their brand.

Since when is a professional Football Player shelovesnycsports : 2/1/2017 8:09 pm : link A boss/employee relationship? He is contracted to play a sport for money.

Unioned employee? A letter is not an award.

A letter is very condescending ask yourself would Larry Fitzgerald or Jordy Nelson got a letter from Vincent too? Or any non attention seeking professional Player? They would have accepted the complement said thanks and moved on. Vincent by making a big deal out of it belittles the player. As I said. This is a grown Man...what is Mara suppose to do with that letter. Might as well sent it to his Agent to use at negotiations time.



RE: Since when is a professional Football Player UConn4523 : 2/1/2017 8:17 pm : link

Quote: A boss/employee relationship? He is contracted to play a sport for money.

Unioned employee? A letter is not an award.

A letter is very condescending ask yourself would Larry Fitzgerald or Jordy Nelson got a letter from Vincent too? Or any non attention seeking professional Player? They would have accepted the complement said thanks and moved on. Vincent by making a big deal out of it belittles the player. As I said. This is a grown Man...what is Mara suppose to do with that letter. Might as well sent it to his Agent to use at negotiations time.



You should ask yourself why you care so much.



Why does Mara have to do anything with the letter? Can it just be something nice someone did for someone else? You are really hung up on this for some inexplicable reason. In comment 13346582 shelovesnycsports said:You should ask yourself why you care so much.Why does Mara have to do anything with the letter? Can it just be something nice someone did for someone else? You are really hung up on this for some inexplicable reason.

UConn robbieballs2003 : 2/1/2017 8:27 pm : link Don't even waste your time. It is just spewed nonsense. I guess when I get a thank you card I should parade it around town because you always have to do something with a letter or card. Only this idiot is comparing a letter to an award. There is so much wrong that it is beyond comprehension. Apparently Beckham wrote the letter to himself because he is a delicate snowflake and needs that recognition. I fail to see how Beckham did anything but be a professional here but somehow this douche is spinning it by saying a person who complimented him is a bad thing. Who gives a shit about boss/employee/contracted help? What the fuck does that have to do with anything.

Some of you mature adults shitting on OBJ for being immature... RC02XX : 2/1/2017 8:46 pm : link Are actually some of the most obnoxious immature assholes whenever the topic of OBJ shows up.

RE: Some of you mature adults shitting on OBJ for being immature... robbieballs2003 : 2/1/2017 8:48 pm : link

Quote: Are actually some of the most obnoxious immature assholes whenever the topic of OBJ shows up.



In comment 13346611 RC02XX said:

RE: Some of you mature adults shitting on OBJ for being immature... arcarsenal : 2/1/2017 8:55 pm : link

Quote: Are actually some of the most obnoxious immature assholes whenever the topic of OBJ shows up.



When ya right, ya right.... In comment 13346611 RC02XX said:When ya right, ya right....

OBJ is not a grown man.... WideRight : 2/1/2017 9:40 pm : link He's a young pup early in his adult life.



Feedback like this is good for him and the league

Fuck Josh Norman trueblueinpw : 2/1/2017 10:05 pm : link Josh Norman and Ron Rivera bring their thug life to Giants Stadium, wielding bats and reportedly threatening to injur OBJ and uttering homophobic slurs, OBJ blows a gasket - admittedly not cool - and then all of the sudden OBJ is public enemy number one in the NFL for over a year. Meanwhile, Josh Norman was a dickbag long before that game and he's been a dickbag ever since that game. Norman has had problems with his own teammates and pretty much everyone he lines up against on Sunday. Hmmm... I wonder if the problem was that day was Josh Norman?



OBJ was a good guy on and off the field before he came into the league and with the exception of that ONE GAME against Norman, OBJ has been a great guy his entire career in the NFL.



Troy Vincent did a good thing. Thanks Troy!

I've said this before Ron Johnson 30 : 2/1/2017 10:33 pm : link The OBJ story is the most blown out of proportion story in history. I wish fans would just STFU already

RE: Since when is a professional Football Player Mason : 2/1/2017 10:48 pm : link

Quote: A boss/employee relationship? He is contracted to play a sport for money.

Unioned employee? A letter is not an award.

A letter is very condescending ask yourself would Larry Fitzgerald or Jordy Nelson got a letter from Vincent too? Or any non attention seeking professional Player? They would have accepted the complement said thanks and moved on. Vincent by making a big deal out of it belittles the player. As I said. This is a grown Man...what is Mara suppose to do with that letter. Might as well sent it to his Agent to use at negotiations time.



Larry Fitzgerald receives a letter from Goodell each season complementing his integrity, community outreach and sportsmanship. He has talked about this before on his spots. In comment 13346582 shelovesnycsports said:Larry Fitzgerald receives a letter from Goodell each season complementing his integrity, community outreach and sportsmanship. He has talked about this before on his spots.

RE: Its a Business Gatorade Dunk : 2/2/2017 12:20 am : link

Quote: A grown man should not get a letter written about him unless he saves a life.



Snowflake Generation much?

This is the stuff we used to laugh at Dez Bryant about.

You clearly don't work in corporate America. This is incredibly common and is very positive. In comment 13346410 shelovesnycsports said:You clearly don't work in corporate America. This is incredibly common and is very positive.

RE: RE: I wonder if he sent one to Gatorade Dunk : 2/2/2017 12:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13346403 Eman11 said:





Quote:





Francessa? If not, I sure hope the Pope reads about it. I doubt it'll change Mike's tune about OBJ, since we know he's never wrong and knows all, but maybe it'll make him pause next time he wants to add fuel to the media fire about Odell.







Oh, OH, Mike made it all up!! Right. It wasn't Beckham acting like an idiot, Mike just made it up!



Please. Beckham brought it on himself, Coughlin and Reese and McAdoo enabled it until the Green Bay fiasco. Reese finally spoke up after that.



Beckham seems like a bright kid who just needs to grow up a little. Sounds like he's on the right track. Let's hope it continues into the season.



Brought what upon himself?! Did he also bring upon himself the fact that he's the most productive WR in the history of the NFL through the first three years of his career?



I think Giants fans would prefer to have a model citizen than a superstar. And while I recognize that the two don't have to be mutually exclusive, what crimes against humanity has OBJ committed?



Get over it. Fix your own perspective and learn to root for the best offensive talent this franchise has had since at least Frank Gifford, maybe ever. In comment 13346424 Victor in CT said:Brought what upon himself?! Did he also bring upon himself the fact that he's the most productive WR in the history of the NFL through the first three years of his career?I think Giants fans would prefer to have a model citizen than a superstar. And while I recognize that the two don't have to be mutually exclusive, what crimes against humanity has OBJ committed?Get over it. Fix your own perspective and learn to root for the best offensive talent this franchise has had since at least Frank Gifford, maybe ever.

RE: Letter Back from Mara Gatorade Dunk : 2/2/2017 12:29 am : link

Quote: Dear Odell

Great job at the Pro-Bowl.

Well done. :)



P.S.

Next time the Team gets to the Playoffs and Has GreenBay down in there own stadium Please show up and Catch the fucking ball.

Your Teammates would really appreciate that more.

Thanks

John

I suspect John Mara would have better grammar and syntax. In comment 13346515 shelovesnycsports said:I suspect John Mara would have better grammar and syntax.

RE: RE: RE: I wonder if he sent one to Victor in CT : 2/2/2017 8:18 am : link

Quote: In comment 13346424 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





In comment 13346403 Eman11 said:





Quote:





Francessa? If not, I sure hope the Pope reads about it. I doubt it'll change Mike's tune about OBJ, since we know he's never wrong and knows all, but maybe it'll make him pause next time he wants to add fuel to the media fire about Odell.







Oh, OH, Mike made it all up!! Right. It wasn't Beckham acting like an idiot, Mike just made it up!



Please. Beckham brought it on himself, Coughlin and Reese and McAdoo enabled it until the Green Bay fiasco. Reese finally spoke up after that.



Beckham seems like a bright kid who just needs to grow up a little. Sounds like he's on the right track. Let's hope it continues into the season.







Brought what upon himself?! Did he also bring upon himself the fact that he's the most productive WR in the history of the NFL through the first three years of his career?



I think Giants fans would prefer to have a model citizen than a superstar. And while I recognize that the two don't have to be mutually exclusive, what crimes against humanity has OBJ committed?



Get over it. Fix your own perspective and learn to root for the best offensive talent this franchise has had since at least Frank Gifford, maybe ever.



you're an idiot. take the blinders off In comment 13346765 Gatorade Dunk said:you're an idiot. take the blinders off