The 2003 NY Giants Sean : 2/1/2017 10:06 pm This was the season that led to Coughlin/Eli. A franchise changing season, but expectations were high.



Some highlights:



-I remember high expectations entering the season. There was a lot of hope for the offense. William Joseph was drafted to sure up the defensive line after the collapse in SF.



-Jeremy Shockey called Bill Parcells a 'homo' during training camp which became a pretty big story.



-The Giants beat up on Kurt Warner pretty good in their week 1 win.



-Matt Bryant kicking it out of bounds and Parcells celebrating on the sidelines as a Cowboys coach. Brutal.



-Week 3 win in Washington after almost blowing the game.



-Brutal loss to Philly at home with the Westbrook punt return.



-Nice win at Minnesota, they were unbeaten at the time. An OT win against the Jets the following week. At 4-4, the wheels fell off after.



-Joe Horn cell phone debacle.



-Jim Fassel fires himself before the end of the season.



Just a miserable season. But it put us in the position to draft Eli and hire Coughlin.



What were your expectations going into 2003?

My expectations? Doomster : 2/1/2017 10:14 pm : link I can't remember what I had for supper yesterday....

My expectations? Anakim : 2/1/2017 10:18 pm : link It couldn't get any worse than what happened in January of 2003...

I was really excited coming into 2003 jnoble : 2/1/2017 10:34 pm : link Really pumped up to see Shockey continue to impress and I really liked the Kerry-Tiki-Toomer-Jeremy led offense. Too bad injuries ruined that season. If you recall, the refs looked the other way to allow Bruce Smith to reverse suplex Collins late to get his NFL record which ended up injuring and knocking him out for the rest of the year. I was pissed. The second half of the season was a total disaster.

that Cowboy game bluepepper : 2/1/2017 10:44 pm : link game really pissed me off. Fassel kicked the go ahead FG on 3rd down because he was afraid of a botched snap. This left time on the clock for the great Quincy Carter to get them into FG range. After the debacle in SF he year before you think we'd have straightened out the ST situation enough to have confidence we could execute this simple play like every other team in the league.



Also the OL blew that year. Ernie had let a couple of starters walk confident that Tam Hopkins and Ian Allen would step up ...lol. Neither of them could hold the job thru preseason.

Yep, I remember Ian Allen stinking up the place BestFeature : 2/1/2017 11:01 pm : link I feel like it was the CC Brown of 2003, a guy that disproportionately adversely affect a season.



I remember being 2-4, winning 2 in a row, including a thriller against the Jets that we almost blew. Then we played at the time, I think the worst team in the league in the Falcons. They were either winless or had like 1 win. I thought we'd kill them but we got killed in one of worst losses I remember. After Collins got hurt we'd score a quota of like 7 points in practically every game. I still remember the Joe Horn game. I was cramming for a math final which I was woefully unprepared for. Anyway, there was a surprising game against the Panthers on the last game of the season. The Panthers were good that year but the game ended up close I think due to some poor ST performance by the Panthers.

very high hopes for '03 TexasGmenFan : 2/1/2017 11:51 pm : link and if i recall, Mara actually compared the SF debacle to Landeta's whiff and basically arguing you see what happened the following season



i really thought super bowl or bust headed into that season. holy shit, what a disaster.

RE: that Cowboy game Anakim : 2/1/2017 11:58 pm : link

Quote: game really pissed me off. Fassel kicked the go ahead FG on 3rd down because he was afraid of a botched snap. This left time on the clock for the great Quincy Carter to get them into FG range. After the debacle in SF he year before you think we'd have straightened out the ST situation enough to have confidence we could execute this simple play like every other team in the league.



Also the OL blew that year. Ernie had let a couple of starters walk confident that Tam Hopkins and Ian Allen would step up ...lol. Neither of them could hold the job thru preseason.





Parcells running onto the field celebrating was disgusting In comment 13346734 bluepepper said:Parcells running onto the field celebrating was disgusting

Ugh, 2003... Bramton1 : 2/2/2017 1:07 am : link It started with the debacle in San Francisco the previous January. Wellington Mara said it has a 1985 feel to it all, so that's good reason to be optimistic.



The Cowboys loss was a punch in the gut. The Giants storm back from down 29-14, take the lead with 11 seconds left, and then fucking Bryant kicks the ball out of bounds. Just brutal.



The season turned on that Eagles game. I went with a friend. The Fish's are clearly the better team in that game. The Eagles' offense had no answer for the Giants' defense. Not a doubt in my mind that had we punted the ball out of bounds, we win. Fucking Westbrook. It was eerily silent as everyone left the stadium that day. Eagles go on to the NFC Championship Game, Giants go 2-8 the rest of the way.



The second half of the season was horrible. The Giants were TERRIBLE. They weren't competitive in a game the rest of the season.

RE: that Cowboy game shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/2/2017 5:16 am : link

Quote:

Also the OL blew that year. Ernie had let a couple of starters walk confident that Tam Hopkins and Ian Allen would step up ...lol. Neither of them could hold the job thru preseason.



Wasn't the story that Mike Rosenthal actually took less money to go to Minnesota because he hated NY?



Outside of his first 2 seasons in the league, Kerry Collins never had consecutive winning seasons. He and Tiki Barber were turnover machines that year. In comment 13346734 bluepepper said:Wasn't the story that Mike Rosenthal actually took less money to go to Minnesota because he hated NY?Outside of his first 2 seasons in the league, Kerry Collins never had consecutive winning seasons. He and Tiki Barber were turnover machines that year.

High. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/2/2017 6:31 am : link I thought the team was a legitimate Super Bowl contender.



I remember being at Binga's, a sports bar in Portland Maine, for the Westbrook punt return. Right after Westbrook escaped the last possible tackle, I slammed my hand down on the bar counter & said 'F*ck!' Unfortunately for me, there was a family with a 5 or 6 year old sitting in the dining area right behind me. I apologized. That type of game, that type of season. Just a shake your head, let it end season.

Funny, I found some old ticket stubs from 2003 the other day Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 2/2/2017 7:55 am : link The highlight of that season was being invited to meet Mark Bavaro at halftime of the Dallas Monday nighter and telling him that Shockey couldn't hold a candle to him.



The rest of the season is awful. And there was a blatant penalty on the Westbrook return that basically ended Fassel's tenure right then and there (along with the poor OL).

I forgot to mention the ATL loss at home... Sean : 2/2/2017 8:03 am : link Kurt Kittner beat them at Giants Stadium. That was the real nail in the coffin.

That was the worst season I remember as a Giants fan. an_idol_mind : 2/2/2017 8:34 am : link I can't recall a season where it was so clear that it was time for the Giants to get rid of their head coach.



Fassel gave away the Cowboys home game by playing to protect against a botched snap because he was still scared from the playoff debacle the season prior.



There was also a story, I believe from Toomer, that Fassel had told Feagles not to punt the ball out of bounds in the Eagles home game and then later had Feagles cover for the bone-headed decision.



After the loss against the Falcons, the team completely laid down and quit on Fassel.



Kind of crazy to think that if it wasn't for a couple dumb special teams plays, the Giants would have been 6-2 at the midpoint of the season despite their ridiculous number of turnovers and in the driver's seat to take the division.

RE: I forgot to mention the ATL loss at home... Victor in CT : 2/2/2017 8:39 am : link

Quote: Kurt Kittner beat them at Giants Stadium. That was the real nail in the coffin.



THIS!!! This game told me all I needed to know about that team and Fassell In comment 13346800 Sean said:THIS!!! This game told me all I needed to know about that team and Fassell

I went BIG FRED 1973 : 2/2/2017 8:52 am : link absolutely ape shit bananas when Westbrook returned the punt for the TD and security came and escorted me out lol then @ the next home game the usher says hopefully you can control yourself this week lol .The highlight of that season was the Jets game .I got tickets from my jets fan friend and was taking abuse all game from the jets fans ,well we won and I had the last laugh and was waving to them as they left ..I actually thought we were gonna make the playoffs until shockey got hurt the next week vs Atlanta and we got smoked ...

High expectations, and a brutal season Kyle in NY : 2/2/2017 9:01 am : link



-Week 5 vs Miami, turn the ball over 4 times and lose in a game we out-gain them 350-285



-Week 6 vs New England, out-gain NE 382-220, hold Brady to 8/21 passing for 112 yards(!). But lose 17-6 due to 5 turnovers, 2 missed field goals, and bad red zone offense



-Week 7 vs Philly, The Westbrook Game. Out-gain Philly 339-134(!!!), 2 turnovers in the red zone, punting to Westbrook.



-Week 10 vs Atlanta, season back on track at 4-4, then lose to Kurt Kittner at home.



That was that, just awfull. But it led to Eli/TC. So I guess it was worth it.

- ( Looking through these game logs, there was some brutal, classic Fassel era Giants losses in there when the season still had promise. Week 2 vs Dallas is an obvious one we all remember, but some others:-Week 5 vs Miami, turn the ball over 4 times and lose in a game we out-gain them 350-285-Week 6 vs New England, out-gain NE 382-220, hold Brady to 8/21 passing for 112 yards(!). But lose 17-6 due to 5 turnovers, 2 missed field goals, and bad red zone offense-Week 7 vs Philly, The Westbrook Game. Out-gain Philly 339-134(!!!), 2 turnovers in the red zone, punting to Westbrook.-Week 10 vs Atlanta, season back on track at 4-4, then lose to Kurt Kittner at home.That was that, just awfull. But it led to Eli/TC. So I guess it was worth it. 2003 Season - ( New Window

RE: RE: I forgot to mention the ATL loss at home... BillKo : 2/2/2017 9:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13346800 Sean said:





Quote:





Kurt Kittner beat them at Giants Stadium. That was the real nail in the coffin.







THIS!!! This game told me all I needed to know about that team and Fassell



Not sure if I am dreaming this, but didn't Fassell bring a shovel to practice that week, and had all the players sign it. The theme was something of the sort "keep working".



Then they laid a Giant egg!!!! Brutal loss.



And the year started off so well with a nice win over a Rams team that still had Kurt Warner and a dangerous offense. The defense looked great that day. In comment 13346823 Victor in CT said:Not sure if I am dreaming this, but didn't Fassell bring a shovel to practice that week, and had all the players sign it. The theme was something of the sort "keep working".Then they laid a Giant egg!!!! Brutal loss.And the year started off so well with a nice win over a Rams team that still had Kurt Warner and a dangerous offense. The defense looked great that day.

I had very high hopes that season ShockNRoll : 2/2/2017 9:53 am : link I thought that coming off the 2002 season where I truly felt they could've beaten Tampa, that 2003 was going to be a great year. Collins, Barber, Shockey, Toomer, Hilliard, who was going to stop us? Then they wipe the floor with the Rams opening week and I'm thinking they are going to roll. Then that crazy Dallas game and tough losses to Miami and New England before that brutal Brian Westbrook return game. But then after they smoked the undefeated Vikings, I thought they were going to turn the season around. That loss to Kurt Kittner just blew up the whole season, and I remember they were pretty much unwatchable from that point on. I'm just looking at the stats now, and the Giants offense did not eclipse 241 total yards of offense the final 6 games of the season. It's hard to imagine, but I guess the Browns fans go through it every year!

That Dallas game is one of those losses Jimmy Googs : 2/2/2017 9:54 am : link that seems to keep on hurting.



You know the kind...

You guys HoustonGiant : 2/2/2017 10:03 am : link must be too young to remember 1982.

Matt Bryant really turned it around Anakim : 2/2/2017 10:11 am : link Good for him. Still won't forgive him though

The game I remember was in Tampa Go Terps : 2/2/2017 11:12 am : link Collins almost got Toomer beheaded on one play, and then later threw his millionth red zone interception that season. After that pick I got and screamed, "I have HAD IT with this fucking quarterback."

^ Kyle in NY : 2/2/2017 11:29 am : link Going through some of these game logs, it is unbelievable the amount of times he fumbled or threw picks to kill drives that season

RE: ^ Go Terps : 2/2/2017 11:34 am : link

Quote: Going through some of these game logs, it is unbelievable the amount of times he fumbled or threw picks to kill drives that season



He was pretty popular because he was an upgrade over his predecessors, but man I couldn't stand him. I never forgave him for Super Bowl XXXV. In comment 13347142 Kyle in NY said:He was pretty popular because he was an upgrade over his predecessors, but man I couldn't stand him. I never forgave him for Super Bowl XXXV.

I had SB expectations chuckydee9 : 2/2/2017 11:36 am : link The offense was just insane at the end of the previous season.. That Dallas game was horrible and unfucking believable.. But the Eagles game was worse.. That was the worst coaching I've ever seen.. Unlike the 4thQ in 2010 when the Eagles were moving the ball all over the field.. in the 2003 game our defense was dominating and then we fuck up by kicking to westbrook.. that was the only chance they had.. our defense wasn't going to allow them to come down the field and score.. That season sucked but the changes that came about were worth it..

RE: RE: ^ Kyle in NY : 2/2/2017 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13347142 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





Going through some of these game logs, it is unbelievable the amount of times he fumbled or threw picks to kill drives that season







He was pretty popular because he was an upgrade over his predecessors, but man I couldn't stand him. I never forgave him for Super Bowl XXXV.



Came across that full game on YouTube recently, it was ugly. Really did feel like he played scared, more so than I remembered at the time. Our defense really played a strong game that day but we never had a chance. In comment 13347156 Go Terps said:Came across that full game on YouTube recently, it was ugly. Really did feel like he played scared, more so than I remembered at the time. Our defense really played a strong game that day but we never had a chance.

RE: You guys BIG FRED 1973 : 2/2/2017 12:18 pm : link

Quote: must be too young to remember 1982. That 1982 should have been a playoff team .Bad losses week 1 vs the Falcons and vs the Redskins and Cardinals back to back in December killed our hopes but I think we still had a shot the last week if the packers and cards lost and we beat philly .We beat philly but the pack and cards won In comment 13346972 HoustonGiant said:That 1982 should have been a playoff team .Bad losses week 1 vs the Falcons and vs the Redskins and Cardinals back to back in December killed our hopes but I think we still had a shot the last week if the packers and cards lost and we beat philly .We beat philly but the pack and cards won

RE: RE: You guys Victor in CT : 2/2/2017 12:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13346972 HoustonGiant said:





Quote:





must be too young to remember 1982.



That 1982 should have been a playoff team .Bad losses week 1 vs the Falcons and vs the Redskins and Cardinals back to back in December killed our hopes but I think we still had a shot the last week if the packers and cards lost and we beat philly .We beat philly but the pack and cards won



that was the year Simms got high-lowed by the Jets in preseason and wrecked his knee. Olive Oyl Brunner got the job by default In comment 13347239 BIG FRED 1973 said:that was the year Simms got high-lowed by the Jets in preseason and wrecked his knee. Olive Oyl Brunner got the job by default

I still remember BIG FRED 1973 : 2/2/2017 12:46 pm : link the picture of Simms on the cover of The Giants Newsweekly on the bench with his head down after he got hurt in that jets game .Was there a QB controversy going into 1982 since Brunner lead them to the playoffs in 1981 ?

Was that the year that Jesse Palmer was on the Bachelor? Anakim : 2/2/2017 12:54 pm : link .

RE: I still remember Victor in CT : 2/2/2017 12:55 pm : link

Quote: the picture of Simms on the cover of The Giants Newsweekly on the bench with his head down after he got hurt in that jets game .Was there a QB controversy going into 1982 since Brunner lead them to the playoffs in 1981 ?



no. but in '83 Parcells through it up for grabs and made the wrong chioce In comment 13347283 BIG FRED 1973 said:no. but in '83 Parcells through it up for grabs and made the wrong chioce

Hard to believe I was a junior in high school in '03 Route 9 : 2/2/2017 4:50 pm : link I was excited for 2003. Especially in 2002 the previous year, I thought the Giants had a GOOD chance of beating the Eagles if they played them in the playoffs. McNabb was coming off an injury and no way Philly wanted anything to do with the Giants. It was kind of how things played out this year with Dallas. I really wanted the Giants to play Dallas because I was 150% sure the Giants would beat them again.



In hindsight I'm glad it played out the way it did because we got Coughlin and Eli Manning thanks to the 4-12 record and trade BUT 2003 was my final straw with Collins prior to even knowing the Giants would get Eli. Tiki's annoying fumbles, the bad offensive line, everyone was hurt, Fassel's idiotic decisions, losing to back up QBs (Falcons game), Collins turning the ball over 8,000 times. Same old shit. To be honest, when the playoffs were out of the picture, I liked seeing that team get hung out to dry. Every game after the Tampa Bay game was a noncompetitive, pile of garbage. I remember it was so bad, instead of watching the Bills game I went to a friend's house from high school. Her mom was so shocked to see me during game time and I said nah I'm not watching that garbage, and then on her TV Toomer ran for 77 yards and the touchdown. The only score of the game. Those games were easy to miss.



What sticks out the most though is that stupid Dallas game. I remembered who were Cowboy fans again because they just started popping up out of nowhere for the first time since 1995. Nothing like loser NJ Cowboy fans.

Hopes were the team that played hot down the stretch in 2002 JonC : 2/2/2017 4:55 pm : link would prove to not be a mirage in 2003.



Alas, the poor discipline and dumb play that symbolized much of Fassel's tenure returned. All foreshadowed, imo, by the collapse in SF.



The Country Club.



Those Bills and redskins games BIG FRED 1973 : 2/2/2017 4:55 pm : link back to back were a mess .The whole upper deck was empty in the 3rd quarter of those games and we had a huge snowstorm the day before the skins game and people were building snowmen in the upper deck lol

.. djm : 2/2/2017 4:59 pm : link Quote: Matt Bryant kicking it out of bounds and Parcells celebrating on the sidelines as a Cowboys coach. Brutal.



That was pretty much my rock bottom moment as a NYG fan in between the glory year period 86/90 and 07-11. I was LIVID. The postseason collapse in SF was one thing but that was the final straw for me in regards to Fassel. At that moment I was convinced the Giants wouldn't win shit with Fassel coaching the team. Bad luck, bad decision making...karma...combo of all three..who knows...but I was done. By the time Westbrook returned the punt for a TD 5-6 weeks later I was numb. I wasn't even upset when Westbrook scored the TD. Part of me was almost relieved because I knew the team would quit after that which would seal Fassel's fate for good.



I was at the week 1 win over the Rams and have to admit, was pretty fucking pumped after that game. Felt pretty good about that team for one brief moment. IT all changed a week later. That was pretty much my rock bottom moment as a NYG fan in between the glory year period 86/90 and 07-11. I was LIVID. The postseason collapse in SF was one thing but that was the final straw for me in regards to Fassel. At that moment I was convinced the Giants wouldn't win shit with Fassel coaching the team. Bad luck, bad decision making...karma...combo of all three..who knows...but I was done. By the time Westbrook returned the punt for a TD 5-6 weeks later I was numb. I wasn't even upset when Westbrook scored the TD. Part of me was almost relieved because I knew the team would quit after that which would seal Fassel's fate for good.I was at the week 1 win over the Rams and have to admit, was pretty fucking pumped after that game. Felt pretty good about that team for one brief moment. IT all changed a week later.

RE: Hopes were the team that played hot down the stretch in 2002 shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/2/2017 5:45 pm : link

Quote: would prove to not be a mirage in 2003.



Alas, the poor discipline and dumb play that symbolized much of Fassel's tenure returned. All foreshadowed, imo, by the collapse in SF.



The Country Club.



That's an unnecessary shot at Fassel. The hot stretch was based on the offense. They came back the next year with a different (worse) o-line and Kerry Collins wasn't the kind of player who would give consistent performance year after year. There's a reason Tom tossed him overboard immediately. There's also a reason the team spent a fortune in free agency over the next 2 offseasons.



However, there's also no doubt that Tom got more out of Tiki and some of the other guys. In comment 13347620 JonC said:That's an unnecessary shot at Fassel. The hot stretch was based on the offense. They came back the next year with a different (worse) o-line and Kerry Collins wasn't the kind of player who would give consistent performance year after year. There's a reason Tom tossed him overboard immediately. There's also a reason the team spent a fortune in free agency over the next 2 offseasons.However, there's also no doubt that Tom got more out of Tiki and some of the other guys.

Fassell's teams joeinpa : 2/2/2017 6:44 pm : link Had some brutal losses

I feel like the 2001 season was kind of a "forgotten season".. arcarsenal : 2/2/2017 6:48 pm : link Obviously the season started with the MNF game in Denver the night before 9/11.. I remember McCaffrey breaking his leg in that game.



But since it was sandwiched between the SB season and the 2002 season that we all remember for the SF game, I feel like the 2001 season kind of just never gets talked about.



We started 3-1 but then we went 2-6 in the next 8 and everything just went totally down the tubes.

RE: Fassell's teams Route 9 : 2/2/2017 7:17 pm : link

Quote: Had some brutal losses



That 2002 Titans game was vintage Fassel. Going for two and being an idiot way early in the 4th quarter. Foreshadowing what would come in the catastrophe that was the 49er playoff game. Those comeback losses turn me into a dark evil beast. In comment 13347696 joeinpa said:That 2002 Titans game was vintage Fassel. Going for two and being an idiot way early in the 4th quarter. Foreshadowing what would come in the catastrophe that was the 49er playoff game. Those comeback losses turn me into a dark evil beast.

..... Route 9 : 2/2/2017 7:23 pm : link arc, that was the beginning of the Eagles regaining the rivalry back to their graces. The two point losses in a row, to them and the Rams the week before. The Vikings revenge on MNF, The Oakland rainstorm, and losing to the shitty Cowboys. 2 3 game losing streaks that year.

RE: ..... arcarsenal : 2/2/2017 7:42 pm : link

Quote: arc, that was the beginning of the Eagles regaining the rivalry back to their graces. The two point losses in a row, to them and the Rams the week before. The Vikings revenge on MNF, The Oakland rainstorm, and losing to the shitty Cowboys. 2 3 game losing streaks that year.



Oh man I forgot about some of those. I do remember that Oakland game .. the field was an absolute mess.



Our field was just painted mud for a few years after they ripped up the astroturf at the old Giants stadium. In comment 13347721 Route 9 said:Oh man I forgot about some of those. I do remember that Oakland game .. the field was an absolute mess.Our field was just painted mud for a few years after they ripped up the astroturf at the old Giants stadium.

The 2001 team was good.. Sean : 2/2/2017 7:57 pm : link 3-1 going into back to back games at STL & Philly on MNF.



In STL, the Giants get hosed on a PI call and on the final drive the ball goes off the hands of Joe Jurevicious. Giants lose 15-14.



The next week the Giants dominate the game but are only up 9-0 after settling for FG's all game. McNabb hits James Thrash late and we lose 10-9. At 3-3, there air was kind of out of the balloon. Then they lose to the Redskins after 2 brutal losses.



I thought the 2001 Giants were better than their 7-9 record. They almost beat Philly late in the year at the Vet. The Lambuth Special game with Ron Dixon. Giants take 21-14 lead late but the defense couldn't stop the Eagles.



Brutal losses in 2001.