Rob Rang's Big Board.

Thanks, section125 : 2/2/2017 9:01 am : link good read.

Interesting that Howard is not much bigger than Njokue - 10 lbs and 1 inch..



Has Demarcus Walker, FSU, listed as DT not DE?

O.J. Howard is a pipedream unfortunately.. Chris684 : 2/2/2017 9:04 am : link Cam Robinson, Njokue, McCaffrey and Taco Charlton all in range at #23.

This draft is shaping up to being a huge oportunity Patrick77 : 2/2/2017 9:16 am : link I think they have to pick into the early strength of the draft in the first 3 rounds. I could see a corner, pass rusher, and tight end in the first three rounds. The depth the team could have overnight would be huge.



The OL help likely isn't coming in this draft but who knows how it shakes out.

RE: This draft is shaping up to being a huge oportunity Klaatu : 2/2/2017 9:20 am : link

Unless someone surprising falls early, OL help will most likely come on Day 3, at least in the interior, where there should be very good value with a number of OGs. In comment 13346872 Patrick77 said:Unless someone surprising falls early, OL help will most likely come on Day 3, at least in the interior, where there should be very good value with a number of OGs.

Disregard the order those guys are listed so early in process Jimmy Googs : 2/2/2017 9:21 am : link especially the back half.



My favorites in that back half include Corey Davis and Tak Mckinley...

Hasson Reddick would be a great pick at 55 jeff57 : 2/2/2017 9:26 am : link Could hold down the WILL. But he probably won't last that long.

RE: Disregard the order those guys are listed so early in process Giants2012 : 2/2/2017 9:27 am : link

+1, those are the players I like. I like the CB's too



I'm wary of the other names mentioned here. Cam Robinson seems like another Flowers. Huge, strong, unbalanced, where does play? Njokue is so young and played only about a dozen game. McCaffery, besides New England or San Diego I don't see many maximizing his talents. Taco, the measurements look good but IDK



I like your guys and the CB's. In comment 13346882 Jimmy Googs said:+1, those are the players I like. I like the CB's tooI'm wary of the other names mentioned here. Cam Robinson seems like another Flowers. Huge, strong, unbalanced, where does play? Njokue is so young and played only about a dozen game. McCaffery, besides New England or San Diego I don't see many maximizing his talents. Taco, the measurements look good but IDKI like your guys and the CB's.

re: TE's idiotsavant : 2/2/2017 9:43 am : link Look at the Pats tight ends average weights





Lengel, Matt TE ACT 6'7" -266 12/27/1990 1 Eastern Kentucky



88 Bennett, Martellus TE ACT 6'6" -275 3/10/1987 9 Texas A&M



83 Scruggs, Greg TE RES 6'3" -277 8/17/1990 4 Louisville



85 Williams, Michael TE RES 6'6" -304 9/8/1990 3 Alabama



87 Gronkowski, Rob TE RES 6'6" -265 5/14/1989 7 Arizona





Now look at top TE's per CBS spec. the weights again (which, CBS, is a great place to start for newbs who may want to do a broader comparative style):



Name College Position Year Height Weight Forty Pos. Rank



O.J. Howard Alabama TE 2017 6-6 249 4.57 1

David Njoku Miami (Fla.) TE 2017 6-4 240 4.53 2

Evan Engram Ole Miss TE 2017 6-3 236 4.64 3

Bucky Hodges Virginia Tech TE 2017 6-6 245 4.78 4

Gerald Everett South Alabama TE 2017 6-3 227 4.68 5

Jake Butt Michigan TE 2017 6-5 250 4.74 6

Jordan Leggett Clemson TE 2017 6-5 258 4.73 7

Adam Shaheen Ashland TE 2017 6-5 277 4.87 8

Jonnu Smith Florida International TE 2017 6-3 245 4.74 9

Jeremy Sprinkle Arkansas TE 2017 6-5 256 4.76 10

Billy Brown Shepherd TE 2017 6-3 254 4.58 11

Michael Roberts Toledo TE 2017 6-4 261 4.93 12

Eric Saubert Drake TE 2017 6-5 247 4.72 13

Cole Hikutini Louisville TE 2017 6-4 248 4.84 14

Blake Jarwin Oklahoma State TE 2017 6-5 244 4.76 15

Darrell Daniels Washington TE 2017 6-3 254 4.54 16

Hayden Plinke Texas-El Paso TE 2017 6-4 258 4.72 17

Cethan Carter Nebraska TE 2017 6-3 234 4.73 18

George Kittle Iowa TE 2017 6-4 250 4.77 19

Scott Orndoff Pittsburgh TE 2017 6-5 254 4.92 20

Antony Auclair Laval TE 2017 6-6 256 4.86 21

Pharaoh Brown Oregon TE 2017 6-5 250 4.76 22

Josiah Price Michigan State TE 2017 6-3 248 4.84 23

Keith Towbridge Louisville TE 2017 6-4 262 4.93 24

Jason Croom Tennessee TE 2017 6-4 246 4.59 25

Derrick Griffin Texas Southern TE 2017 6-6 238 4.56 26

Colin Jeter LSU TE 2017 6-6 250 4.85 27

Jacob Hollister Wyoming TE 2017 6-4 239 4.77 28

Daniel Montiel Memphis TE 2017 6-3 240 4.83 29

Mason Schreck Buffalo TE 2017 6-4 250 4.84 30

Billy Freeman San Jose State TE 2017 6-3 234 4.76 31

Barrett Burns Appalachian State TE 2017 6-4 250 4.79 32

Phazahn Odom Fordham TE 2017 6-8 245 4.74 33

Tyrone Swoopes Texas TE 2017 6-3 249 4.76 34

DJ Dowdy Cincinnati TE 2017 6-3 248 4.73 35

Taylor McNamara Southern California TE 2017 6-4 252 4.79 36

Sean Culkin Missouri TE 2017 6-5 245 4.75 37

Standish Dobard Miami (Fla.) TE 2017 6-4 265 4.83 38

Johnny Mundt Oregon TE 2017 6-4 245 4.78 39

Colin Thompson Temple TE 2017 6-3 255 4.76 40

Wyatt Houston Utah State TE 2017 6-5 255 4.87 41

Keith Rucker Georgia State TE 2017 6-3 245 4.77 42

Erich Schneider Duke TE 2017 6-6 240 4.78 43

Steven Wroblewski Southern Utah TE 2017 6-7 247 4.84 44

Dan Crimmins Eastern Kentucky TE 2017 6-4 255 4.78 45



Now,



Given that Sir Bill is far and away the best coach in the NFL, and that he appears to be hoarding large tight ends, as opposed to the current trends and averages, (whom are smaller), what lessons can we learn?



Am I NOT making an absolutist statement against the speedy smaller WR/TE types?



Not at all, we could really use one of those also. But at very least lets add one bruiser TE.



sorry, typo idiotsavant : 2/2/2017 9:45 am : link I am not making an absolutist statement against the small faster type TEs (question mark not intended).



We need one of those as well.

RE: RE: This draft is shaping up to being a huge oportunity AcidTest : 2/2/2017 9:49 am : link

Agreed. They sign an OT in FA (Whitworth, Reiff, Nsekhe), and then use a day three pick on a developmental G. In comment 13346881 Klaatu said:Agreed. They sign an OT in FA (Whitworth, Reiff, Nsekhe), and then use a day three pick on a developmental G.

RE: I'd be shocked Giants2012 : 2/2/2017 9:50 am : link

Quote: If Taco Charlton doesn't go top 10-15. He's got everything teams look for in a 4-3 DE.



Wouldn't it speak volumes if he did? #23 isn't too far a drop but those measurements usually equate to going early. They drop out of the top 15 b/c something is usually missing IMO. In comment 13346903 Big Rick in FL said:Wouldn't it speak volumes if he did? #23 isn't too far a drop but those measurements usually equate to going early. They drop out of the top 15 b/c something is usually missing IMO.

maybe ergo then 6'5" 277 idiotsavant : 2/2/2017 9:51 am : link TE Adam Shaheen from Ashland



(NFL Draft Scout.com)





''01/05/17 - Record-setting Ashland University junior tight end Adam Shaheen will forgo his final season of eligibility to enter the 2017 National Football League Draft. "I'm 22 already, so it's not like I'm only in my third year of college. I've been in college for four years, and I've had two good seasons," Shaheen said. "I have an opportunity right now. My biggest thing was the door is open, to try to get my foot in and let's go. "You can think of a scenario where I stay another year and everything goes perfectly and my draft stock goes up. I have an opportunity right now, and I want to take it. I just kind of sat back and listened to every different opinion and idea and thoughts."

The 2017 NFL Draft will be April 27-29 in Philadelphia, Pa. In just two seasons as a starter, Shaheen became the top tight end in Eagle football history – and one of the best in the history of NCAA Division II. In 2016, he caught 57 passes for 867 yards and a school-record/Division II tight end single-season record 16 touchdowns. Shaheen finished his junior campaign leading all D-II tight ends in catches, receiving yards and receiving TDs, and is tied for the lead in touchdown catches among tight ends at all NCAA levels. - Ashland Football









12/17/16 - 2016 AFCA NATIONAL DIVISION II FIRST TEAM ALL-AMERICAN (COACHES): TE Adam Shaheen, 6-6, 277, R-Jr., Ashland (Ohio), Lee Owens, Galena, Ohio (Big Walnut),...For Shaheen, this is the second consecutive season he has garnered first-team All-American honors – making him the first Eagle to accomplish the feat. He ended 2016 with 57 catches for 867 yards and a school-record/D-II tight end single-season record 16 touchdown receptions, and continues to lead all Division II tight ends in all three categories this season.

Shaheen also continues to lead all NCAA tight ends in touchdown catches at all levels in 2016. Shaheen has had a busy 2016 awards season, which has included: NCAA Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) first-team All-Super Region 4...College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) first-team Academic All-American...CoSIDA first-team Academic All-District...All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first-team...Harlon Hill Trophy (D-II Player of the Year) nominee...First tight end in GLIAC history to win the conference's Offensive Player of the Week award (Oct. 10). - Ashland Football

''





I'm all in on a Bear Pascoe Giants2012 : 2/2/2017 9:58 am : link in the 270lbs or a Kevin Boss around 258lbs.



No lightweights please. Especially the tall drinks of water struggling to reach 240lbs

more on Adam Shaheen idiotsavant : 2/2/2017 9:59 am : link sure, lower level of competition, however, the player looks as one should from that background; to be at another level than the other kids on the field.



In addition, looks to have a big body that could gain from 6'5" 277 to maybe 288 easily without loosing speed, or over whelming the bones and cartilage (see OT comments in another thread).



Fairly highly ranked so its not a crazy thought.



Possibly this player in addition to your burner type TE or a large WR.

RE: RE: RE: This draft is shaping up to being a huge oportunity Klaatu : 2/2/2017 10:00 am : link

Have to prepare for Life After Jerry, and maybe even Pugh. Would love to grab a kid like Nico Siragusa or Issac Asiata (it's a shame both got hurt at the Senior Bowl practices). I could also see the Giants tapping a developmental OT prospect, say, a kid like Julie'n Davenport or Jerry Ugokwe. Admittedly, that approach hasn't worked too well for the Giants in the past, but maybe they're due. In comment 13346945 AcidTest said:Have to prepare for Life After Jerry, and maybe even Pugh. Would love to grab a kid like Nico Siragusa or Issac Asiata (it's a shame both got hurt at the Senior Bowl practices). I could also see the Giants tapping a developmental OT prospect, say, a kid like Julie'n Davenport or Jerry Ugokwe. Admittedly, that approach hasn't worked too well for the Giants in the past, but maybe they're due.

RE: I'm all in on a Bear Pascoe Klaatu : 2/2/2017 10:05 am : link

Quote: in the 270lbs or a Kevin Boss around 258lbs.



No lightweights please. Especially the tall drinks of water struggling to reach 240lbs



If the Giants were to sign a UFA TE like Jack Doyle or Dion Sims, I could see them drafting a kid like Gerald Everett, who could do for the Giants passing attack what they hoped for - but never got - with Travis Beckum. In comment 13346963 Giants2012 said:If the Giants were to sign a UFA TE like Jack Doyle or Dion Sims, I could see them drafting a kid like Gerald Everett, who could do for the Giants passing attack what they hoped for - but never got - with Travis Beckum.

I'd really like Ramczyk, Robinson, or Boles with one of the top two PatersonPlank : 2/2/2017 10:05 am : link picks. Even if we kick Robinson to Guard, then Pugh to LT and Flowers to RT. Boles could be the sleeper of the bunch.



I'd also like to get Freeman later if he's still there, maybe Rd#2/ #3? He'd be a really good complement to Perkins.

This kind of description gives Reese Jay in Toronto : 2/2/2017 10:21 am : link a you-know-what:



"23. Takkarist McKinley, OLB/DE, UCLA, Sr., 6-2, 258, 4.58

The NFL loves freaky athletes and they don't come much more explosive than McKinley, a former track star who has steadily developed into one of the nation's most fearsome edge rushers. Like Lawson, McKinley possesses the upfield burst and bend to attack off the corner (as his 10 sacks in 11 games this season imply), but he is not "just" a pass rusher, showing the awareness and closing speed to drop into coverage or spy mobile quarterbacks as well."



Based on this Board I would think a DE or CB -- both positions that you can never be overly-deep in.

RE: I'd really like Ramczyk, Robinson, or Boles with one of the top two jeff57 : 2/2/2017 10:33 am : link

Quote: picks. Even if we kick Robinson to Guard, then Pugh to LT and Flowers to RT. Boles could be the sleeper of the bunch.



I'd also like to get Freeman later if he's still there, maybe Rd#2/ #3? He'd be a really good complement to Perkins.



I like Lamp. Even at 23. In comment 13346977 PatersonPlank said:I like Lamp. Even at 23.

McKinley has got that little "dip" in his pass rush to get under Jimmy Googs : 2/2/2017 10:35 am : link the larger Tackles while not losing his momentum forward to the QB.





Marlon ryanmkeane : 2/2/2017 10:43 am : link Humphrey is very intriguing. Similar to Apple, 20 years old, former track star, and has all the tools.

Takk WillVAB : 2/2/2017 11:33 am : link I'd be happy with him at 23. He looks like the real deal and would impact the defense more than any other position outside of a stud 3 down MLB who can do it all.

This might be the Draft where you see Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 2/2/2017 12:55 pm : link the Giants move up in the 1st round.



But then again, until FA hits its hard to tell anything.

RE: This kind of description gives Reese Carson53 : 2/2/2017 3:35 pm : link

Based on this Board I would think a DE or CB -- both positions that you can never be overly-deep in. .



Indeed, a chubber! After I read it, thought the same thing! In comment 13346999 Jay in Toronto said:Indeed, a chubber! After I read it, thought the same thing!

Howard Carson53 : 2/2/2017 3:39 pm : link was previously listed at 255, now he is listed at 249.

I still think he is in the 240 range myself.

Needs about 10 lbs. at least, at the outset of his career.

McKinley has a relly nice first step, but the more I watch yatqb : 2/2/2017 4:45 pm : link the less impressed I am with his ability to hold up against the run. I also don't see a variety of moves from him.



As for Howard's weight, he was weighed at the Senior Bowl, so those are his numbers. With his frame he can certainly add more, but why would you want to mess with his mobility and athleticism since he's already a pretty good run blocker?

RE: This draft is shaping up to being a huge oportunity Milton : 2/2/2017 5:39 pm : link

Quote: I think they have to pick into the early strength of the draft in the first 3 rounds. I could see a corner, pass rusher, and tight end in the first three rounds. The depth the team could have overnight would be huge.



The OL help likely isn't coming in this draft but who knows how it shakes out. I actually think the OL is strong with 2nd and 3rd round talent, it's just weak on blue chips. If Ramczyk and Robinson are gone when the Giants are on the clock at #23, they will have a shot at some good ones (Dawkins, Moten, Johnson, etc) in rounds two and three. In comment 13346872 Patrick77 said:I actually think the OL is strong with 2nd and 3rd round talent, it's just weak on blue chips. If Ramczyk and Robinson are gone when the Giants are on the clock at #23, they will have a shot at some good ones (Dawkins, Moten, Johnson, etc) in rounds two and three.

God His team needs OL depth LauderdaleMatty : 2/2/2017 7:34 pm : link A Chris Snee type at 23 would. E a home run. There will be an OL. TE or LB there. They need not to miss.

Sign Two Vet Starters O-line Bluesbreaker : 2/2/2017 10:44 pm : link Add a #2WR

Draft a TE and RB Fill in the rest of the draft with

O-line and D-line Players or even LB .

Thats if we sign JPP and I hope we do .

RE: Sign Two Vet Starters O-line adamg : 2/2/2017 10:49 pm : link

Quote: Add a #2WR

Draft a TE and RB Fill in the rest of the draft with

O-line and D-line Players or even LB .

Thats if we sign JPP and I hope we do .



No Hanks?



I don't think we can do top of the line for all five: JPP, Hanks, OT, OG, and WR. In comment 13347846 Bluesbreaker said:No Hanks?I don't think we can do top of the line for all five: JPP, Hanks, OT, OG, and WR.

The OL help doesn't HAVE to come in the 1st round David B. : 2/3/2017 9:28 am : link Or even from the draft. Year in and year out, fans and "draft experts" try to map a team's biggest need to the first round pick, and since it rarely works out that way, I don't know why they never catch on to that.



You could easily make the case that the Giants (with or without JPP) need a pass rusher at LEAST as much as OL help. They also need a legit #2 WR, and hopefully TWO TEs.



We don't run the same offense we ran Section331 : 2/3/2017 10:00 am : link when Boss and Pescoe were around. With TC/KG's offense, the TE's primary role was as a 6th OL. In McAdoo's offense, the TE will have to be able to get down the seam to keep safeties honest. 275 lb guys will struggle to do that.

possiby i read it wrong but joey and dorgan idiotsavant : 2/3/2017 11:00 am : link may have been saying that a tall speedy outside W receiver would keep the safeties honest and allow ODB and Shep to get open on crossing routes, drags what have you.



then some debate about if King is that player afterall.



Then, some talk about the difference between ideal schematics and the need to help out your ORT in run blocking.



My two cents is as follows, TEs listed as ranked this year, most seem on the small side, its a major trend.



Possibly the use of smaller ones results from how hard it is to find legit 260+ two use TE's.



Belichick has horded giant TEs, IMHO we need at least one knock out blocking TE, if he can run and catch all the better.



And, then, your down the seem speedster can be used in a greater variety of ways!



Both is in order this year. and fullbacks.

anyone know if Matt Lengel TE at the Pats is any good? idiotsavant : 2/3/2017 11:08 am : link 6'7" 266.



Exculsive rights free agent 2017.

age, 26 idiotsavant : 2/3/2017 11:09 am : link obviously has some talent ahead of him on roster

Pats have also been attempting to turn big 303lb idiotsavant : 2/3/2017 11:15 am : link OT michael Williams into a TE, but he had an ACL last June.

similarly, when looking for the large TE puzzle piece idiotsavant : 2/3/2017 11:47 am : link one can troll the 'good OT but too light right now for NFL' lists:



Some of whom will be converted TE's, for example;



Daniel Brunskill San Diego State OT 2017 6-5 278 4.97 33



(CBSsports draft )



''

Player Overview

Brunskill played offensive center at Valley Center High and had limited options to continue his football career. He decided to enroll at San Diego State and walk on to the football team, redshirting in 2012. Brunskill moved to tight end prior to the 2013 season and played mostly special teams as a redshirt freshman. He started four games as a sophomore and posted five catches for 31 yards and his first career touchdown.



-Brunskill started all 14 games at tight end as a junior and set career-bests with 10 receptions for 112 yards and two scores, earning All-MWC Honorable Mention honors.-



The summer prior to the 2016 season, he transitioned back to the offensive line and started all 14 games at right tackle as a senior, earning Second Team All-MWC honors.



A one-year starter at offensive tackle, Brunskill made the move from tight end to right tackle as a senior, but spent most of his career as a blocking tight end in a three-point stance, basically an extra offensive lineman, so he didn't look like a fish out of water at his new position in 2016. Brunskill needs to continue and fill out his frame, but how much bulk can he add to his upper and lower body? He needs to continue and develop his functional strength and mechanics, but there is no doubt about his instigating style as a tenacious blocker, always keeping busy. Brunskill is an intriguing developmental tackle, who can serve as a goal line blocker/receiver until ready for NFL reps on the offensive line.







Strengths Weaknesses

STRENGTHS: Passes the eye test with a tall frame, wide stance and room to fill out. Athletic with the movement skills to reach the second and third levels well ahead of the ballcarrier. Light feet and wide base in his shuffle, making it tough for rushers to win the corner. Uses his extension to cut off rushers and keep them from his frame. Feisty hands, latching on and driving his feet. Contact-driven mentality and enjoys the physical part of the game - type of player who would rather level a defender than catch a pass. Alert, intelligent and quickly adapted to the offensive line as a senior (earned the team's offensive lineman of the year honors in 2016). Team-first mentality, moving between positions without any fuss over his career, doing whatever was best for the team. Former walk-on who earned a scholarship the spring prior to his junior season. Durable and played in all 54 games the past four seasons.



WEAKNESSES: Lean for an offensive tackle and needs to add bulk to his frame -- how much weight can he add? Plays with tall pad level and needs to consistently sink his hips to create a firm base vs. power. Not a technician at this point in his development with wild hand placement. Lacks the hand strength to control the point of attack. Inconsistent with his blocking angles and needs to better keep himself between defender and ball. Overaggressive tendencies in pass protection, opening prematurely and lunging. Tends to over-run second level targets and needs to better control his movements downfield. Only one season of starting experience at offensive tackle.

