Jordan Ranaan chat wrapup from last night on Twitter bigblue12 : 2/2/2017 1:12 pm He did a Q& A last night and had some interesting takes. Here is a brief wrapup from what I remember. Some of these are common knowledge, but he seems to be tied in to the Giants more than others as he was all over the Leonard Floyd, Conklin stuff last year. I found some of it interesting.



-No TE in round 1 unless it is OJ Howard. Big no to Gerald Everett.



-Doesn't think the Giants like Ryan Ramczyk. 1 year starter, might not love football.



-Zach Cunningham is definitely a possibility.



-Giants will try to sign JPP, but he will find out his market value.



-The Giants LOVE Darian Thompson



-Snacks Harrison is the most important voice in the locker room per a poll he took last year, more than Eli.



-Whitworth makes a lot of sense, lines up with Eli. Reiff is probably not a big enough upgrade.



-Matt LaCosse has a role if he can stay healthy.



-Early prediction for round 1 is Carl Lawson, but he is holding back until closer.

Also said bigblue12 : 2/2/2017 1:22 pm : link Christian McCaffrey is an interesting possibility.

his NFL player comparison ... Owamagbe Odighizuwa



Sounds like early interest in edge rusher JonC : 2/2/2017 1:32 pm : link tweeners from SEC.



Ranaan is pretty spot on. MOOPS : 2/2/2017 1:33 pm : link I'm totally on board with points one and two.

Good to hear about Thompson. He showed a lot early on before he went down.

tweeners from SEC.



The Ramczyk ryanmkeane : 2/2/2017 1:44 pm : link stuff is interesting, a lot of articles I'm reading say things like "after he realized he wanted to play football again, he chose Wisconsin.."

Cunningham ryanmkeane : 2/2/2017 1:45 pm : link would be awesome...guy is a beast and can really fly.

The Giants LOVE the way Darian Thompson plays.. est1986 : 2/2/2017 1:57 pm : link ..Those handful of snaps he took was legendary.

Quote:





Floyd 2.0? I like Tim Williams just as much as I liked Floyd a year ago and I was high on Floyd before his name was tied to the Giants. I think Floyd had that quick twitch and bend but Williams has the speed and better power. In comment 13347362 The_Boss said:Floyd 2.0? I like Tim Williams just as much as I liked Floyd a year ago and I was high on Floyd before his name was tied to the Giants. I think Floyd had that quick twitch and bend but Williams has the speed and better power.

I really don't see Big Rick in FL : 2/2/2017 2:02 pm : link Lawson in the 1st. He's listed at 6'2 253. Most guys are smaller than what their colleges list them at and I don't see him as a Leonard Floyd type who can drop into coverage. Also has missed a ton of games due to injury.



Cunningham makes a lot of sense though.

========== GiantFilthy : 2/2/2017 2:09 pm : link Quote: -Doesn't think the Giants like Ryan Ramczyk. 1 year starter, might not love football.

How deep is his love is the real question. How deep is his love is the real question.

Lawson reminds me of JonC : 2/2/2017 2:12 pm : link Clint Sintim.

He also said he heard good things about adamg : 2/2/2017 2:20 pm : link Donnel Pumphrey

As I delve deeper into this draft class... Torrag : 2/2/2017 2:33 pm : link ...the strength of the first round will be at CB. There should be a number of legit first round grades to choose from at the position. 2017 will be DRC's last year as a Giant and we need to drastically improve the depth there immediately. So it makes sense if the Giants go that route.

RE: As I delve deeper into this draft class... adamg : 2/2/2017 2:56 pm : link

Quote: ...the strength of the first round will be at CB. There should be a number of legit first round grades to choose from at the position. 2017 will be DRC's last year as a Giant and we need to drastically improve the depth there immediately. So it makes sense if the Giants go that route.



I would love for Humphrey out of AL to fall to us. Plus, there's a lot of big WRs with 2-4 round grades who can be our X guy, and TEs in the same range who can upgrade that spot. We lucked out in some ways (outside of the dearth of OT talent) with how the talent has fallen. In comment 13347448 Torrag said:I would love for Humphrey out of AL to fall to us. Plus, there's a lot of big WRs with 2-4 round grades who can be our X guy, and TEs in the same range who can upgrade that spot. We lucked out in some ways (outside of the dearth of OT talent) with how the talent has fallen.

Awesome

Clint Sintim.

I don't see ryanmkeane : 2/2/2017 3:06 pm : link Humphrey getting past 15 or so. He'll blow up the combine, and he's about as clean as it gets.

RE: I don't see adamg : 2/2/2017 3:06 pm : link

Quote: Humphrey getting past 15 or so. He'll blow up the combine, and he's about as clean as it gets.



I don't either. But there's a ton of talent at CB/S that it wouldn't be outside of the realm of possibility. In comment 13347490 ryanmkeane said:I don't either. But there's a ton of talent at CB/S that it wouldn't be outside of the realm of possibility.

Jordan also made it sound like adamg : 2/2/2017 3:10 pm : link Whitworth is the top target of the Giants in FA. He said Reiff is a solid starter but wasn't good enough to warrant a contract by the G Men based on our needs (i.e. between Reiff and Flowers, we'd be lacking). So, it sounds like we'll go HARD at Whitworth.

My current short list (excluding those expected to be gone)... Milton : 2/2/2017 3:16 pm : link

p.s.-- And there are a few OL I'm liking in round two--Dion Dawkins, Taylor Moton, Roderick Johnson--just in case we miss out on one in round one.



But it's still early, so names will be added and a couple or so could fall.

- ( Ramczyk, Robinson, McCaffrey, Njoku, McDowell.p.s.-- And there are a few OL I'm liking in round two--Dion Dawkins, Taylor Moton, Roderick Johnson--just in case we miss out on one in round one.But it's still early, so names will be added and a couple or so could fall. Wait for it.... - ( New Window

RE: Jordan also made it sound like Milton : 2/2/2017 3:20 pm : link

Quote: Whitworth is the top target of the Giants in FA. He said Reiff is a solid starter but wasn't good enough to warrant a contract by the G Men based on our needs (i.e. between Reiff and Flowers, we'd be lacking). So, it sounds like we'll go HARD at Whitworth. Whitworth doesn't fit the Giants philosophy of signing younger free agents. Zeitler is the man who best fits their profile. But we're all just guessing--including Ranaan--until March 7th. In comment 13347498 adamg said:Whitworth doesn't fit the Giants philosophy of signing younger free agents. Zeitler is the man who best fits their profile. But we're all just guessing--including Ranaan--until March 7th.

RE: RE: Jordan also made it sound like adamg : 2/2/2017 3:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13347498 adamg said:





Quote:





Whitworth is the top target of the Giants in FA. He said Reiff is a solid starter but wasn't good enough to warrant a contract by the G Men based on our needs (i.e. between Reiff and Flowers, we'd be lacking). So, it sounds like we'll go HARD at Whitworth.



Whitworth doesn't fit the Giants philosophy of signing younger free agents. Zeitler is the man who best fits their profile. But we're all just guessing--including Ranaan--until March 7th.



No shit we're all guessing. But, going by the beat guy who has the best track record:



The only feasible starting left tackle is Whitworth.



Why would we target an expensive RG in FA? We can get a decent guard in the draft. The whole point is that there are no alternatives for getting a starting LT than Whitworth. In comment 13347518 Milton said:No shit we're all guessing. But, going by the beat guy who has the best track record:The only feasible starting left tackle is Whitworth.Why would we target an expensive RG in FA? We can get a decent guard in the draft. The whole point is that there are no alternatives for getting a starting LT than Whitworth.

The Giants have to decide Flowers' future... MOOPS : 2/2/2017 3:28 pm : link position before the other pieces fall into place. And hopefully that's somewhere on the right side of the line.



Love AcidTest : 2/2/2017 3:30 pm : link Cunningham. Finally a LB who can cover in space. Can also bend the edge, and is relentless. Needs to improve his tackling, and sometimes overruns plays, but he would be a great pick at #23.

Looking more and more ryanmkeane : 2/2/2017 3:38 pm : link like the true value in round 1 could be CB/OLB. Plenty of WR and OL in round 2 that will be there. Wouldn't mind that if we make a splash on OL in FA.

I agree with adamg bigblue12 : 2/2/2017 3:39 pm : link Whitworth is the only viable free agent LT, if he makes it to free agency. I don't think you are finding a starting LT at 23. If they don't sign Whitworth, I would explore a trade for Joe Thomas, although I would hate to give up a pick.

Cunningham ryanmkeane : 2/2/2017 3:39 pm : link would be an excellent pick - especially if they have plans to make Goodson the ILB. Would provide a good young core at LB.

Cunningham ryanmkeane : 2/2/2017 3:41 pm : link is a guy who may not scream first round, but will end up being exactly what you want. Production and speed at LB - and loves the game.

RE: The Giants LOVE the way Darian Thompson plays.. djm : 2/2/2017 3:55 pm : link

Quote: ..Those handful of snaps he took was legendary.



Still beating that drum I see. Never mind what everyone associated with the Giants says about THompson or all but a few stubborn fans that can see have said about Thompson. You're right. Thompson showed nothing. In comment 13347394 est1986 said:Still beating that drum I see. Never mind what everyone associated with the Giants says about THompson or all but a few stubborn fans that can see have said about Thompson. You're right. Thompson showed nothing.

Milton---the Giants sign plenty of stop gap older FAs djm : 2/2/2017 4:00 pm : link over the years. Whitworth makes so much sense it's scary. If he was younger, he'd cost too much. The Giants and Whitworth are a match made in heaven. Hopefully he has at least one good year left in him. Two would be amazing.



Just because the Giants prefer to sign the second contract 26 year old player in FA doesn't mean they won't or shouldn't go after the stop gap player. The Giants situation begs for that kind of player on offense. Honestly i'd be leery of giving out a long term monster contract to any outside FAs anyway. The Giants have a lot of younger players due to make big bucks. They need to be smart.

Let's hope that every other team is concerned about Ramczyk yatqb : 2/2/2017 4:25 pm : link so he drops to us at 23.



I'm sure hoping that the Giants put out misinformation this year.

Agree djm. Thompson elevated this defense, great pairing with Collins. Such a bummer that we lost him for the year. In comment 13347563 djm said:Agree djm. Thompson elevated this defense, great pairing with Collins. Such a bummer that we lost him for the year.

Would love to be proven wrong est1986 : 2/2/2017 4:44 pm : link But Jerry Reese's track record on third rounders.. plus the fact that he couldn't stay healthy in year one doesn't make me as optimistic.. Giants probably LOVE Owa Odi as well

Zietler giants#1 : 2/2/2017 4:45 pm : link He could make sense if they prefer him to Pugh long term. He's only a few months older than Pugh and they could play 2017 with both, look to add a OG in the mid rounds of the draft and then let Pugh move on next year with the rookie stepping in.



Otherwise, Zietler is probably too expensive with long term deals for Pugh and Richburg approaching.

^^ giants#1 : 2/2/2017 4:54 pm : link I'd argue that their long term plans for Pugh and Richburg have much more weight with how they approach free agency OL this year. Pugh is set to make $8.8M this year and both will be FAs after 2017. If they plan to re-sign both to long term deals, I doubt they go after Zietler or any other top RG. Zietler's probably looking at close to $10M per season and Pugh and Richburg are probably both looking at >$8M+ per year extensions. You can't spend >$25M on the interior of you OL (i.e. non-premium positions).

No one said Thompson is the second coming djm : 2/2/2017 5:24 pm : link but he's clearly a talent. And when there are whispers that the Giants love a player, it's usually warranted. Plus, you could see talent when he played.

Quote: I'd argue that their long term plans for Pugh and Richburg have much more weight with how they approach free agency OL this year. Pugh is set to make $8.8M this year and both will be FAs after 2017. If they plan to re-sign both to long term deals, I doubt they go after Zietler or any other top RG. Zietler's probably looking at close to $10M per season and Pugh and Richburg are probably both looking at >$8M+ per year extensions. You can't spend >$25M on the interior of you OL (i.e. non-premium positions). It's not about the money, it's about the evaluations. If the Giants feel all three are worth the money, they will pay all three and the fact that they represent the interior OL will be viewed as a good thing. In comment 13347617 giants#1 said:It's not about the money, it's about the evaluations. If the Giants feel all three are worth the money, they will pay all three and the fact that they represent the interior OL will be viewed as a good thing.

I'd hate to see the Giants pjcas18 : 2/2/2017 5:31 pm : link go CB in this draft. That would make 4 of the last 5 first round picks OL and CB's.



not to mention the investment in Jenkins. Cannot invest that much in one position, especially with sketchy success.



Need that next CB to come cheaply either with a 3rd+ round pick that works out or veteran FA CB. Your 3rd CB really can't be a 1st round pick or significant FA $$ investment if you have holes elsewhere.

I don't care how they do it..... Reb8thVA : 2/2/2017 5:31 pm : link whether its through FA, high level draft picks, low level draft picks or trades. There has to be a substantial improvement in the OL this year. If there is not heads should roll in the front office.

Reb's got it... Jimmy Googs : 2/2/2017 5:57 pm : link debate all you want on Flowers at LT, a down year for OL in the draft or whether FA money is worth it on several aged veterans.



But if this team rolls out those same 5 guys in the same 5 positions as they did in 2016, we are not really going anywhere...

tweeners from SEC.

Who else is mentioned besides Lawson? Or is this just something you're hearing? In comment 13347357 JonC said:Who else is mentioned besides Lawson? Or is this just something you're hearing?

Raczyk Jon in NYC : 2/2/2017 6:02 pm : link not looking football is utter bullshit. Dude put off hip surgery to play in the bowl game with his team.

Quote: debate all you want on Flowers at LT, a down year for OL in the draft or whether FA money is worth it on several aged veterans.



But if this team rolls out those same 5 guys in the same 5 positions as they did in 2016, we are not going anywhere...



Well, there is backwards.

In comment 13347680 Jimmy Googs said:Well, there is backwards.

I'm with Reb, too. Red Dog : 2/2/2017 7:15 pm : link If they don't substantially upgrade the OL somehow, it won't matter a damn bit what else they do, they will not seriously compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

Ram took an unusual route Jay in Toronto : 2/2/2017 7:23 pm : link and part of it was fueled by not wanting to get too far away from home.



But in the intervening years he came to UW. Had to wait a year to play (but practiced) excelled, played through injuries, widely respected by teammates and decided to enter the draft. It could easily be a person who has matured, done things his way but is ready to play NFL football.

I do not like the FSU tackle Milton DavidinBMNY : 2/2/2017 10:32 pm : link Not until day 3. He has bad technique. The other guys you listed are ok on tape. Watch his tape. He has some ability but he is all over the place.

If we follow your plan, we have Flowers and Hart as our starting OTs going into 2017. Plus all our big money on the line is tied up in the middle of the line with Pugh hitting FA and Richburg soon to follow.



I'd love to be able to only target young FAs, but our needs don't conform with the market. The only starting LT on the market who's elite is 35 years old. Unless we can swing some kind of trade for Joe Thomas or Joe Stanley, it's Whitworth or nothing. Otherwise, Flowers continues to man a spot no one - including Jerry Reese - thinks he's absolutely best suited for. In comment 13347613 Milton said:If we follow your plan, we have Flowers and Hart as our starting OTs going into 2017. Plus all our big money on the line is tied up in the middle of the line with Pugh hitting FA and Richburg soon to follow.I'd love to be able to only target young FAs, but our needs don't conform with the market. The only starting LT on the market who's elite is 35 years old. Unless we can swing some kind of trade for Joe Thomas or Joe Stanley, it's Whitworth or nothing. Otherwise, Flowers continues to man a spot no one - including Jerry Reese - thinks he's absolutely best suited for.

Thompson Manning10 : 2/3/2017 3:27 am : link I was a fan of his in College and Happy the Giants took him.

He is a ball hawk who got a lot of picks in college but is very instinctual as well. Spags loved the kid from the Start,

Quote: Not until day 3. He has bad technique. The other guys you listed are ok on tape. Watch his tape. He has some ability but he is all over the place. I think it will come down to coachability with him. If he interviews well, he has good enough measurables and pedigree to warrant a day two pick. If there are questions about his ability to learn and improve, then yeah, we don't need more frustration. In comment 13347844 DavidinBMNY said:I think it will come down to coachability with him. If he interviews well, he has good enough measurables and pedigree to warrant a day two pick. If there are questions about his ability to learn and improve, then yeah, we don't need more frustration.

Quote:

If we follow your plan, we have Flowers and Hart as our starting OTs going into 2017. Plus all our big money on the line is tied up in the middle of the line with Pugh hitting FA and Richburg soon to follow.



I'd love to be able to only target young FAs, but our needs don't conform with the market. The only starting LT on the market who's elite is 35 years old. Unless we can swing some kind of trade for Joe Thomas or Joe Stanley, it's Whitworth or nothing. Otherwise, Flowers continues to man a spot no one - including Jerry Reese - thinks he's absolutely best suited for. If we follow my plan, the interior OL is Pugh, Richburg, and Zeitler. We also re-sign Newhouse to a two or three year veteran backup salary with incentives for playing time. In the draft we target Ramczyk and Robinson (and perhaps Bolles) in the first round, but failing that, we possibly target Moton and Dawkins (and perhaps Johnson) in round two and/or Wheeler, Garcia, Bisnowatty, Banner, Sharpe, etc., in rounds three and four.



So we go into mini-camps and training camp with....

Flowers

Pugh

Richburg

Zeitler

Newhouse

Hart

Jones

Rookie draft pick

...with the rookie competing for a starting job at either left tackle or right tackle depending on the particular rookie. Flowers meanwhile continues working at left tackle to see what kind of progress he is making and what the coaches think is his best position. Pugh's ability to play left tackle also comes into play as the fail safe option.



So my plan comes with plenty of flexibility and a worst case scenario that is still an improvement on the 2016 OL. I'm just not crazy about the OT options in free agency. In comment 13347848 adamg said:If we follow my plan, the interior OL is Pugh, Richburg, and Zeitler. We also re-sign Newhouse to a two or three year veteran backup salary with incentives for playing time. In the draft we target Ramczyk and Robinson (and perhaps Bolles) in the first round, but failing that, we possibly target Moton and Dawkins (and perhaps Johnson) in round two and/or Wheeler, Garcia, Bisnowatty, Banner, Sharpe, etc., in rounds three and four.So we go into mini-camps and training camp with....FlowersPughRichburgZeitlerNewhouseHartJonesRookie draft pick...with the rookie competing for a starting job at either left tackle or right tackle depending on the particular rookie. Flowers meanwhile continues working at left tackle to see what kind of progress he is making and what the coaches think is his best position. Pugh's ability to play left tackle also comes into play as the fail safe option.So my plan comes with plenty of flexibility and a worst case scenario that is still an improvement on the 2016 OL. I'm just not crazy about the OT options in free agency.

Hard for me to buy into Lawson Jesse B : 2/3/2017 5:25 am : link Reese has specifically stated before that length is important in their front 7 players. Giants feel it's the number one transferable skill set for success from dlinemen in the NFL.



Lawson doesn't have it. Not impossible but not likely IMHO

And if we go after Whitworth, we can have an immediate return for 2017 (and possibly 2018), and, if the draft falls right (i.e. Moton in the 2nd or Davenport in the 3rd/4th), we can have sustained, cost controlled contingencies in place for the rest of the line when he leaves. Whitworth's contract would come off the books when OBJ et al. hit re-up time, and our line pieces are cost controlled for another 2-3 years.



You also didn't contradict my point at all, that we'd still have Flowers and Hart as our starting OTs which btw was the biggest problem with our line this year. RG wasn't our weak spot, and it doesn't behoove Reese to invest the biggest contract into that spot, especially when - worst case (i.e. we don't find a soul in the draft) - we can re-sign Jerry to man the spot again for a tenth of what Zeitler will command. Spotrac has Zeitler's market value set at 11.6 mill per. We can potentially sign both Whitworth and Jerry for that much with room to spare.



Worst case with Whitworth:



Whitworth-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Flowers Hart/Newhouse/Jones



Potential with Whitworth:



Whitworth-Pugh-Richburg-Moton-Flowers Hart/Newhouse/Jerry In comment 13347885 Milton said:And if we go after Whitworth, we can have an immediate return for 2017 (and possibly 2018), and, if the draft falls right (i.e. Moton in the 2nd or Davenport in the 3rd/4th), we can have sustained, cost controlled contingencies in place for the rest of the line when he leaves. Whitworth's contract would come off the books when OBJ et al. hit re-up time, and our line pieces are cost controlled for another 2-3 years.You also didn't contradict my point at all, that we'd still have Flowers and Hart as our starting OTs which btw was the biggest problem with our line this year. RG wasn't our weak spot, and it doesn't behoove Reese to invest the biggest contract into that spot, especially when - worst case (i.e. we don't find a soul in the draft) - we can re-sign Jerry to man the spot again for a tenth of what Zeitler will command. Spotrac has Zeitler's market value set at 11.6 mill per. We can potentially sign both Whitworth and Jerry for that much with room to spare.Worst case with Whitworth:Whitworth-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Flowers Hart/Newhouse/JonesPotential with Whitworth:Whitworth-Pugh-Richburg-Moton-Flowers Hart/Newhouse/Jerry

I guess it comes down to how they feel about Whitworth Milton : 2/3/2017 8:49 am : link And what kind of contract he is looking for. My feeling is that if they are going to spend money on a big ticket free agent OL, let it be the 27 year old, not the 36 year old. Two or three years from now the 27-year old's contract can be restructured to create cap room for signing others. Two or three years from now the 36-year old contract's will be nothing but dead weight preventing them from signing others.

Quote: And what kind of contract he is looking for. My feeling is that if they are going to spend money on a big ticket free agent OL, let it be the 27 year old, not the 36 year old. Two or three years from now the 27-year old's contract can be restructured to create cap room for signing others. Two or three years from now the 36-year old contract's will be nothing but dead weight preventing them from signing others.



In 3 years, Whitworth should be a factor as he'll be off the books. Any contract for AW should only be for 2-3 years. He is not a building block for the roster, but rather a stopgap. In comment 13347939 Milton said:In 3 years, Whitworth should be a factor as he'll be off the books. Any contract for AW should only be for 2-3 years. He is not a building block for the roster, but rather a stopgap.

Quote: And what kind of contract he is looking for. My feeling is that if they are going to spend money on a big ticket free agent OL, let it be the 27 year old, not the 36 year old. Two or three years from now the 27-year old's contract can be restructured to create cap room for signing others. Two or three years from now the 36-year old contract's will be nothing but dead weight preventing them from signing others.



This is a little strawman-ny here. Whitworth has been getting short extension deals from Cincy. They wanted him to move to LG and take a pay cut as well, but he wants LT money no matter where they decide to play him, so it seems like it might just be in both interests to move on. A two year deal is seemingly ideal for him. He's 35 (or 36 if you want to exaggerate completely). No one is signing him to a deal where they'd have to worry about cap space in 2-3 years. In comment 13347939 Milton said:This is a little strawman-ny here. Whitworth has been getting short extension deals from Cincy. They wanted him to move to LG and take a pay cut as well, but he wants LT money no matter where they decide to play him, so it seems like it might just be in both interests to move on. A two year deal is seemingly ideal for him. He's 35 (or 36 if you want to exaggerate completely). No one is signing him to a deal where they'd have to worry about cap space in 2-3 years.

Quote: And what kind of contract he is looking for. My feeling is that if they are going to spend money on a big ticket free agent OL, let it be the 27 year old, not the 36 year old. Two or three years from now the 27-year old's contract can be restructured to create cap room for signing others. Two or three years from now the 36-year old contract's will be nothing but dead weight preventing them from signing others.



Milton, it might be better simply to buy time to see how Flowers develops and not make a long term investment in players--either in FA or the draft-- that they are not exactly enamored with. Pay Whitworth for two years, assuming he is amenable, move Flowers to RT and see if there is improvement. If there isn't at least you can move on from him, more confident that you have better information. You could draft someone like Wheeler in the 3rd who Boylhart loves-- and groom hi to replace Whittworth when he leaves. Conversely, you might not draft a OT this year, look at the RGs, and maybe draft an OT in next year's draft if the crop is better. In comment 13347939 Milton said:Milton, it might be better simply to buy time to see how Flowers develops and not make a long term investment in players--either in FA or the draft-- that they are not exactly enamored with. Pay Whitworth for two years, assuming he is amenable, move Flowers to RT and see if there is improvement. If there isn't at least you can move on from him, more confident that you have better information. You could draft someone like Wheeler in the 3rd who Boylhart loves-- and groom hi to replace Whittworth when he leaves. Conversely, you might not draft a OT this year, look at the RGs, and maybe draft an OT in next year's draft if the crop is better.

In 3 years, Whitworth should be a factor as he'll be off the books. Any contract for AW should only be for 2-3 years. He is not a building block for the roster, but rather a stopgap. It takes two sides to agree on a contract. And the fact that he is not a building block but a stop gap is the problem. Partly because he's going to want to be paid like a building block.



But we're all just guessing. No one disputes that both Zeitler and Whitworth would improve the Giants, the question is who will give them better bang for their buck if they only have money for one or the other. I'm guessing the Giants and Whitworth will not be in agreement on his value, whereas the Giants and Zeitler will agree on value. But if you're guessing "the field" you have much better odds of being correct. In comment 13347954 Diver_Down said:It takes two sides to agree on a contract. And the fact that he is not a building block but a stop gap is the problem. Partly because he's going to want to be paid like a building block.But we're all just guessing. No one disputes that both Zeitler and Whitworth would improve the Giants, the question is who will give them better bang for their buck if they only have money for one or the other. I'm guessing the Giants and Whitworth will not be in agreement on his value, whereas the Giants and Zeitler will agree on value. But if you're guessing "the field" you have much better odds of being correct.

Don't we have to take some $ hits here and overpay for some OL Jimmy Googs : 2/3/2017 11:39 am : link choices to give us optionality? It will cause some overspending but Giants have to reduce risk and jump-start improvement in the Oline performance in 2017-18.



And yes that spending will likely come from some re-allocation of defensive spending, but trotting out that same O-line and hoping they play better next year is not a plan.

Quote: whether its through FA, high level draft picks, low level draft picks or trades. There has to be a substantial improvement in the OL this year. If there is not heads should roll in the front office.



I agree. A sneaky far too easy way to fix this OL might be in signing that LT from Cincy. Older but won't kill the cap long term and gives Flowers a chance to try his talents at an another spot. This strategy has worked before with the Giants many times. Most recently with Pugh. Even going as far back as William Roberts. HE too was drafted high as a tackle. Shifted to guard and shined. You just hope this dude at 35 has the wheels to go for a few more games... In comment 13347661 Reb8thVA said:I agree. A sneaky far too easy way to fix this OL might be in signing that LT from Cincy. Older but won't kill the cap long term and gives Flowers a chance to try his talents at an another spot. This strategy has worked before with the Giants many times. Most recently with Pugh. Even going as far back as William Roberts. HE too was drafted high as a tackle. Shifted to guard and shined. You just hope this dude at 35 has the wheels to go for a few more games...