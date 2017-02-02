OLB Zach Cunningham - Early Favorite? area junc : 2/2/2017 9:38 pm



Jordan's been plugged in - after he dropped the name, I had to go back. If I'm late to the party - holy hell - tremendous football player! 6'4" 230 lbs - spiderman arms. A unique play style I haven't seen in a long time - like that safety that used to decapitate people for the Steelers. Violent. I see a Perennial Pro Bowler here. Lead the SEC in tackles. Jumps off the screen with freakish closing speed and burst. Attacks like a pitbull that broke free from its chain.



And the f#cking guy shows instincts too. It's really quite remarkable.



I also see that he fits the scheme well - he takes on blockers and seeks contact. Lot of similarities to Leonard Floyd and also Karlos Dansby. This could be the rare 3-down playmaking LB that stuffs the run, blitzing like a kamikaze, closes quickly in zone and has the size:speed to cover TE's and RB's man.



This guy is a killer and would be an absolute terror behind our front 4. With Landon Collins you've got 2 sharks cleaning up whatever leaks through. If you haven't seen him, do yourself a favor and check out his highlight reel below. Special player.



I agree adamg : 2/2/2017 9:39 pm : link I think he could be the guy. Howard, Ramczyk, and Robinson may all be gone. Taco Charlton hasn't been getting rave reviews. We might finally get our first round LB.

As was mentioned in another thread adamg : 2/2/2017 9:41 pm : link DB may be play too. Strong CB class in the first. Although, Rasul Douglas may be the CB they like the most, and he may be a 2nd or 3rd rounder. I could see us going for two defenders in the top 3 rounds. I think we go strong on O in FA.

Not a fan WillVAB : 2/2/2017 9:50 pm : link Hate the way he tackles. Way too many drag down, arm tackle plays. I think he'd drive Giants fans crazy at the next level with missed/broken tackles/yards after contact.



He looks like a great athlete -- good blitzing, decent in coverage. I think he'll struggle with physicality at the next level though. I'd rather go in a different direction. If we go LB I like Jarrad Davis better.

Highlights do not show too much pass coverage George from PA : 2/2/2017 9:56 pm : link But that 3 down, stud MLB is the missing piece with our defense.



So count me in.....No problem with it

I agree completely. He reminds me of a cowboy trying to take down a steer and needing to wrestle it down...none of the Harry Carson school of "hit him hard and down he goes, hard". I want to see that kind of "violence" from a LB, and Cunningham hasn't shown me that. In comment 13347791 WillVAB said:I agree completely. He reminds me of a cowboy trying to take down a steer and needing to wrestle it down...none of the Harry Carson school of "hit him hard and down he goes, hard". I want to see that kind of "violence" from a LB, and Cunningham hasn't shown me that.

Right there with you guys. I like his athleticism but not his tackling. If he struggled with that in college, I don't see it getting any better in the pros against bigger and better comp. In comment 13347800 yatqb said:Right there with you guys. I like his athleticism but not his tackling. If he struggled with that in college, I don't see it getting any better in the pros against bigger and better comp.

I'd AcidTest : 2/2/2017 10:06 pm : link be thrilled with Cunningham. The tackling problems can be fixed. (He also overruns plays). He's relentless, can bend the edge, and can cover in space. He also loves football. Great pick.

*misprint area junc : 2/2/2017 10:10 pm : link not the Safety for the Steelers - I meant Jack Tatum, the feared S for the Raiders.

They can? If he hasn't fixed them in college against lesser comp what makes you confident it can get better at the next level vs better players? In comment 13347815 AcidTest said:They can? If he hasn't fixed them in college against lesser comp what makes you confident it can get better at the next level vs better players?

If JPP leaves, I can't see us picking a LBer...... Simms11 : 2/2/2017 10:12 pm : link I think it will be the best DE available and that's yet to be seen. Combine will be very telling IMO. Still way too early to tell who our pick will be. Regardless, this guy is a decent player and would look good in Blue.

His lack of power Sy'56 : 2/2/2017 10:13 pm : link and strength concern me

Cunningham AcidTest : 2/2/2017 10:22 pm : link



NJ.com's Mark Eckel spoke with an NFL scout who ranks Vanderbilt LB Zach Cunningham as the Draft's best linebacker.



"I love him," the scout said. "He's big, fast, athletic, plays his (butt) off." The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder has 4.75 wheels and an impressive collegiate resume. This past season, Cunningham logged 125 tackles, 16.5 TFL, three passes defensed and two fumbles forced over 13 games. If he gets out of Round 1, he won't last long on Day 2.







recorded 295 career tackles (39.5 for losses), seven forced fumbles and six sacks during three seasons with the Commodores.

NJ.com's Mark Eckel spoke with an NFL scout who ranks Vanderbilt LB Zach Cunningham as the Draft's best linebacker.

"I love him," the scout said. "He's big, fast, athletic, plays his (butt) off." The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder has 4.75 wheels and an impressive collegiate resume. This past season, Cunningham logged 125 tackles, 16.5 TFL, three passes defensed and two fumbles forced over 13 games. If he gets out of Round 1, he won't last long on Day 2.

Wasn't this the knock on Floyd? We know the Giants really liked him. And since he had 7 sacks in 12 games I'd bet the Giants would jump on a Floyd-like player at 23. [/url] Sy'56 said:Wasn't this the knock on Floyd? We know the Giants really liked him. And since he had 7 sacks in 12 games I'd bet the Giants would jump on a Floyd-like player at 23.

Its way too early to start talking about favorites blueblood : 2/2/2017 10:45 pm : link sorry just dont see how a team so far down can zoom in on any ONE player.. if your in the top ten maybe.. in the 20's too many variables..

oooh he's a hugger blueblood : 2/2/2017 10:51 pm : link dont like the huggers.. arm tackles get broken in the NFL... also his base looks small and thin to me..

The kid has probably been tackling the same way for the last 8+ years, and all of a sudden that's going to change in a few months of prep before NFL season starts? Not buying it. In comment 13347815 AcidTest said:The kid has probably been tackling the same way for the last 8+ years, and all of a sudden that's going to change in a few months of prep before NFL season starts? Not buying it.

I don't know anything about the guy, 81_Great_Dane : 2/3/2017 12:16 am : link but if he's as much of an athletic freak as advertised, he might be able to play a hybrid LB/safety. But I agree about the arm/wrestling tackling style; he doesn't look like he's ready for the pros.

ZC Peppers : 2/3/2017 12:48 am : link He's probably the smartest LB in the draft. That's what I like most about him.

Reminds me a little of Leonard Floyd. 81_Great_Dane : 2/3/2017 1:21 am : link .

I like Giantfootball025 : 2/3/2017 1:32 am : link Jarrad Powers and Reddick better as players. But, I just can't see how the Giants can go D with their #1 with how bad of shape the offense is in. Again not taking into account what they do in FA. Just if I had to guess right now I think they go Offense, with a heavy focus on play making and speed. We see the way players like Odell, AB, and to a lesser extent Tyreek Hill can change a game. I wouldn't count out a guy like Jon Ross either in the first. Going to be an interesting off season to say the least.

RE: I like adamg : 2/3/2017 1:35 am : link

Quote: Jarrad Powers and Reddick better as players. But, I just can't see how the Giants can go D with their #1 with how bad of shape the offense is in. Again not taking into account what they do in FA. Just if I had to guess right now I think they go Offense, with a heavy focus on play making and speed. We see the way players like Odell, AB, and to a lesser extent Tyreek Hill can change a game. I wouldn't count out a guy like Jon Ross either in the first. Going to be an interesting off season to say the least.



Fact check time: Hill and Brown were 5th and 6th round picks, respectively. Jerraud Powers is the slot corner for the Ravens. Jarrad Davis is the LB for the Gators.



I hope we're not relying on our first round pick to fix our O woes. We need to attack those in FA. In comment 13347873 Giantfootball025 said:Fact check time: Hill and Brown were 5th and 6th round picks, respectively. Jerraud Powers is the slot corner for the Ravens. Jarrad Davis is the LB for the Gators.I hope we're not relying on our first round pick to fix our O woes. We need to attack those in FA.

Yeah Giantfootball025 : 2/3/2017 1:41 am : link My bad I meant Davis. I do that all the time when I talk about the kid. And regardless of draft position, the game is changing. I'm not sure teams care so much about getting the big bodied WR anymore. We are seeing more and more smaller shiftier Wr's play the outside. When Teams went with big bodied Wrs NFL defense started drafting bigger bodied physical Cbs.

He played in 13 games in 2016... Milton : 2/3/2017 4:15 am : link And had zero sacks, zero interceptions, one forced fumble, and three passes-defended. Stats can be misleading but it's a red flag to see such a dearth of big plays out of someone being considered in the first round.

In any case... Milton : 2/3/2017 4:20 am : link I certainly wouldn't call him the early favorite. More like an early dark horse. At this point I don't think there is an early favorite. A consensus pool of possibilities won't come into focus until the dust settles on free agency. (<--how's that for a sentence!?)

I don't see it with him as a first round target robbieballs2003 : 2/3/2017 5:59 am : link Too many great players in this draft.

Not bying it BillT : 2/3/2017 6:47 am : link 3-4 OLB types like Cunningham or McKinley or undersized DEs like Lawson. They won't be "the highest ranked players on the board" and with much greater needs on the OL, DL, WR and TE why would they be drafting guys like that with the #1 pick. Makes no sense.

I agree on the arm tackling.... EricJ : 2/3/2017 8:00 am : link .

I, too, Nomad Crow on the Madison : 2/3/2017 8:01 am : link see a big problem with the arm tackling. That will not fly in the NFL. He never seems to hit anyone, just grabs and swings. I would much prefer Jarrad Davis who thumps people and looks to be able to play all three LB positions. Reddick is another who is intriguing. But, ultimately, I see TE. OL, CB the three most likely options at #23.

I'd love to see ZC George : 2/3/2017 8:08 am : link in Giants' blue.





never say never fkap : 2/3/2017 8:11 am : link but it's not merely coincidence that certain positions never seem to be in play in round one. LB and TE are two positions (of continuous need) that are on the minds of fans in the top rounds, but seemingly not the minds of the decision makers.



I would welcome a change, but until events show otherwise, am not expecting it. I think the stars have to align just right in order for LB/TE to be the pick in round one, two, or three.

RE: His lack of power Joey in VA : 2/3/2017 8:21 am : link

Quote: and strength concern me That would explain why he does the roll on seemingly every tackle, so when it comes to all of the "arm tackling" complaints he's not really just arm tackling, most of the time he's trying to use leverage to grab and roll over. He's coming in entirely too high which usually means lack of lower body explosion in short areas and that's not really correctable. What is correctable, again which flies in the face of many here is that his tackling can't be fixed.



Go watch the attached for a few minutes and tell me that NFL coaches don't teach tackling techniques. In the NFL, if he has a good head coach who actually cares about tackling he will get it drilled into him to improve. His limitation now is lower body flexibility or at least the awareness to do it in short spaces. That can be fixed from drills as he learns to focus on the hips and thighs of the target instead of aiming for the shoulders like he appears to. The arm tackling bandwagon needs to slow down a touch here, recognize what he's trying to do, that is clearly being taught and it's effective at times but he'll have to aim lower in the NFL.



He's got quick reaction times and tracks the ball well and rarely takes missteps when diagnosing. He is NOT a traditional 4-3 MLB, but he could be a great WILL who moves to nickel MLB on passing downs not unlike Jon Casillas or Keenan Robinson. We have Goodson if we need a thumper inside, what we need is another young fast LB who can cover and he certainly fits the bill.

That would explain why he does the roll on seemingly every tackle, so when it comes to all of the "arm tackling" complaints he's not really just arm tackling, most of the time he's trying to use leverage to grab and roll over. He's coming in entirely too high which usually means lack of lower body explosion in short areas and that's not really correctable. What is correctable, again which flies in the face of many here is that his tackling can't be fixed.

Go watch the attached for a few minutes and tell me that NFL coaches don't teach tackling techniques. In the NFL, if he has a good head coach who actually cares about tackling he will get it drilled into him to improve. His limitation now is lower body flexibility or at least the awareness to do it in short spaces. That can be fixed from drills as he learns to focus on the hips and thighs of the target instead of aiming for the shoulders like he appears to. The arm tackling bandwagon needs to slow down a touch here, recognize what he's trying to do, that is clearly being taught and it's effective at times but he'll have to aim lower in the NFL.

He's got quick reaction times and tracks the ball well and rarely takes missteps when diagnosing. He is NOT a traditional 4-3 MLB, but he could be a great WILL who moves to nickel MLB on passing downs not unlike Jon Casillas or Keenan Robinson. We have Goodson if we need a thumper inside, what we need is another young fast LB who can cover and he certainly fits the bill.

Great analysis.

Joey: I completely agree. Does anyone think a college D coach is going to pull their star player aside and smack him behind the head or bench him because he's using the wrong technique? They're going to go with the: If it aint broke don't fix it approach. In the NFL, tackling can be taught. Kids get stronger. You can't teach athleticism...that said I don't know this kid from Adam.

Nice to read somebody 'that knows' other than Pat Kirwan giving Carroll's team props for raising the bar on tackling and doing something that can have a real effect on player safety from the top to the bottom of the ladder.

RE: RE: His lack of power WillVAB : 2/3/2017 8:51 am : link

Leverage? Did you see how high he was on most of the plays in that clip?

+1

Maybe I'm watching the wrong highlights but I've seen enough pop warner tackles. POA in the NFL? Not feeling confident with this 230lb linebacker.

RE: RE: I'd Gatorade Dunk : 2/3/2017 9:00 am : link

They can? If he hasn't fixed them in college against lesser comp what makes you confident it can get better at the next level vs better players?

I think that's a valid point, although I'd throw a few factors out to consider as reasons why his tackling could improve at the NFL level:



Better coaching. For the most part, NFL coaches are more skilled and/or more experienced than their college counterparts.



For the most part, NFL coaches are more skilled and/or more experienced than their college counterparts. More practice time. Even with the new CBA's limitations on padded practices, NFL teams still practice and prepare way more hours per week than college teams.



Even with the new CBA's limitations on padded practices, NFL teams still practice and prepare way more hours per week than college teams. Natural improvement. Players improve both physically and mentally in their early-mid twenties. We see players improve certain aspects of their skill set over time with some regularity.



Players improve both physically and mentally in their early-mid twenties. We see players improve certain aspects of their skill set over time with some regularity. Necessity. It's not uncommon for athletes to "get away with" bad habits or bad form at lower levels of competition because their superior athletic ability allows them to. As they continue to go up in competitive class, they're forced to overcome those bad habits in order to succeed.

None of those guarantee that Cunningham will all of a sudden become a great tackler, but it's possible. I'll throw out an example (albeit at a different position) - Visanthe Shiancoe. Drafted as an athletic receiving TE prospect with questionable in-line blocking skills, VS became a very good blocker in the NFL.



Draft prospects are not finished products. In comment 13347818 Eman11 said:I think that's a valid point, although I'd throw a few factors out to consider as reasons why his tackling could improve at the NFL level:None of those guarantee that Cunningham will all of a sudden become a great tackler, but it's possible. I'll throw out an example (albeit at a different position) - Visanthe Shiancoe. Drafted as an athletic receiving TE prospect with questionable in-line blocking skills, VS became a very good blocker in the NFL.Draft prospects are not finished products.

Gatorade Dunk WillVAB : 2/3/2017 9:30 am : link That's a reasonable post, but every year guys are over drafted or bust because NFL coaches and GMs think, "if we can just fix X we'll have a special player." They get enamored with athleticism and neglect football players.



The knock on our own Ereck Flowers coming into the draft was technique. Here we are 2 full seasons as a starter later with the same issues.



Reese needs to nail this draft if we're going to be SB contenders. Drafting projects or guys with technique issues isn't going to get it done.

For the uninitiated, who does he compare most Big Blue '56 : 2/3/2017 9:35 am : link to in the NFL, past or present, so I can get a better read on him? Thanks in advance

RE: For the uninitiated, who does he compare most Milton : 2/3/2017 9:38 am : link Quote: IN OUR VIEW: Cunningham looks more like an outside linebacker for a 4-3 alignment than a traditional inside linebacker for a 3-4 scheme. He isn't always the cleanest tackler but as his statistics suggest, he certainly gets the job done. The time spent inside has honed Cunningham's instincts and ability to fight through blocks, though he remains at his best on the chase.



COMPARES TO: Derrick Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs: It is hard not to remember a young Johnson at Texas when watching Cunningham, who possesses a similar rangy frame, speed and nose for the ball. Like the Chiefs' 12-year veteran, Cunningham possesses Pro Bowl potential with the skill-set to translate into the 4-3 or 3-4 alignment. From Rob Rang...

Tend to agree with Joey, Will, et al JonC : 2/3/2017 9:40 am : link It's difficult to overcome shortcomings such as strength as it pertains to tackling and the techniques involved. Those things were still visible flaws in Floyd's game as a rookie, and long, lean athletes tend to have difficulty packing on strength in the weightroom. It's a gamble.



That said, expect more talk of ZC, Lawson, and other SEC OLBs.



RE: For the uninitiated, who does he compare most GmanND : 2/3/2017 9:44 am : link

Quote: to in the NFL, past or present, so I can get a better read on him? Thanks in advance



COMPARES TO: Derrick Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs: It is hard not to remember a young Johnson at Texas when watching Cunningham, who possesses a similar rangy frame, speed and nose for the ball. Like the Chiefs' 12-year veteran, Cunningham possesses Pro Bowl potential with the skill-set to translate into the 4-3 or 3-4 alignment

COMPARES TO: Derrick Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs: It is hard not to remember a young Johnson at Texas when watching Cunningham, who possesses a similar rangy frame, speed and nose for the ball. Like the Chiefs' 12-year veteran, Cunningham possesses Pro Bowl potential with the skill-set to translate into the 4-3 or 3-4 alignment

No interest in Lawson because of injuries.

Reading comprehension is your friend. I say look at how he TRIES to use leverage by grabbing and rolling over, he's TRYING to gain an advantage by doing that because he's not a compact, powerful dude. He's failing in that regard and needs to learn a better way, my point is that it's correctable with coaching if he's taught to use leverage prior to engaging to find the right spot to hit and not post tackle body leverage to drag a guy down. His tackling is somewhat reminiscent of what Strahan used to do when he grabbed and rolled to use his body weight to pull down QBs quickly. The difference here is mass and technique, Strahan had more of both and did it well. This is a tackling technique that a 230lb won't use in the NFL if he wants to be successful.

Floyd comparison Joey in VA : 2/3/2017 9:46 am : link Is not good, they look similar build wise but Cunningham is an instinctive football player who locates the ball carrier quickly and takes good angles, that's not easy to teach.

COMPARES TO: Derrick Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs: It is hard not to remember a young Johnson at Texas when watching Cunningham, who possesses a similar rangy frame, speed and nose for the ball. Like the Chiefs' 12-year veteran, Cunningham possesses Pro Bowl potential with the skill-set to translate into the 4-3 or 3-4 alignment



Thanks

Hold your horses, Peterson had 15 sacks his senior year at Michigan State, Cunningham had zero sacks his senior year at Vanderbilt. You may want a second opinion on who he best compares to.

The floyd similarities area junc : 2/3/2017 10:07 am : link are the build and the closing speed. You see the same type of "blur" when they are going after the football. it's called lived bullets speed. there's a 40 in shorts and then there's how fast you move in full pads closing in on a play.



overall play style, I was thinking Dansby but I agree - Julian Peterson is a great comparison. Tall, rangy linebacker

Milton Big Rick in FL : 2/3/2017 10:39 am : link Stop comparing stats. That's dumb. One played DE in college. One played MLB. Cunningham was rarely asked to rush the passer this past year, but has no problem getting in the backfield when asked to. As you can see by his 36 career TFL & 6 career sacks. I compared them, because they are do it all LBs. They can get in the backfield, stop the run, cover, block kicks. Smart athletic players.

But isn't that part of what makes it a poor comparison: one guy played DE in college, the other inside linebacker. And I'm not sure what makes Cunningham a do it all linebacker if he had no sacks and no interceptions in thirteen games as a senior.

Sy Jay on the Island : 2/3/2017 11:04 am : link Do you really think Jarrad Davis is similar to Ray Lewis? If so I want this guy at 23. This defense just needs a stud MLB and if this kid is that good imagine how dominant he will become once he is playing behind Damon Harrison.

Light wills SLIM_ : 2/3/2017 11:42 am : link Something to keep in mind... we have a stud in the box strong safety in Landon Collins who some think his best position would be at linebacker. Because of this, I might be willing to take a chance at lighter linebackers. Bringing Collins forward more even rushing the passer is a lot easier if we have a faster Will.

Acid JonC : 2/3/2017 11:44 am : link In very limited film review, Lawson reminds me of Sintim.



Milton Big Rick in FL : 2/3/2017 11:45 am : link That's specifically why I said 49ers Julian Peterson who played OLB. The same position that Cunningham will be playing in the NFL.



Just because you don't have the stats doesn't mean you can't do something. There are a whole bunch of factors that can take away from stats. Just watch him or read basically any scouting report. You can clearly see he has the ability to be a 3 down LB in the NFL.

When I read about Cunningham, I think of Jesse Armstead, who was also a three down linebacker, but a different player than Julian Peterson although both made Pro Bowls.

That's a fair comparison but Armstead was a bit more explosive below the waist from what I've seen. He was about 6-1, I think Cunningham is 6-3 right? He could be what Mike Boley was for a year or two here, a good coverage LB who isn't afraid to mix it up but isn't the most physical guy.

A naive comment old man : 2/3/2017 12:09 pm : link here from a techniques Numbskull:

May he doesn't LIKE making hard hitting tackles because it jars/affects him more than the ball carrier, given his relative height/weight. So far his athleticism has let him do that, and why he's an OLB and not an MLB.

Maybe loves the game, enjoys playing,has ability, etc, but... We see lots of secondary guys make ' business decisions'.



Think Cunningham is stronger than people think ghost718 : 2/3/2017 12:14 pm : link and that's the reason he's able to get away with some of his tackling.When I first saw him,Leonard Floyd immediately came to mind,but the more you watch him you see there is more muscle in his game.



Leonard Floyd kinda hopped around the field like an antelope,this guy is a little different.



If you're a OLB ryanmkeane : 2/3/2017 12:53 pm : link that typically chases and covers in today's NFL, you don't need to be this really strong specimen. See Deion Jones, Ryan Shazier types. These guys are freak athletes and amazing in space. Cunningham seems to be this kind of player. Is he going to stuff the run on every play? Probably not. But he'll track you down and hunt on the outside.