New Pieces for Reese. (Very Long) Klaatu : 2/3/2017 8:30 am With the stench of a historically bad defense in 2015 still fresh in his nostrils, Jerry Reese went on a spending spree in 2016, defying conventional wisdom that argued against investing massive amounts of free agent money to solve your personnel problems. While many pundits scoffed at his approach, using the "200 million dollar" figure to repeatedly hammer the Giants GM, others pointed out that Reese, rather than spending money like the proverbial drunken sailor on aging, oft-injured veterans, was instead investing his team's money wisely in young, motivated, highly productive players, and with contracts that, while pricey, were ultimately cap-friendly. In retrospect, there's no doubt that these investments paid off handsomely. An abysmal Giants defense became the team's strength, due in large part to the contributions of their 2016 free agent acquisitions.



As the 2017 season approaches, with the stench of an underachieving offense wafting through the air in East Rutherford, it would be easy to declare that Reese should employ the same strategy to improve the offense that he used to improve the defense, however there are some notable differences between this year's offseason and last year's.



For one, the Giants have some major decisions to make regarding re-signing or extending some of their key players. For another, while they will still have money to spend in free agency (regardless of who they re-sign), it won't be close to the amount that they had last year, and the competition to sign some of the top-tier free agents will be much stiffer. Also, last year's free agent market lined up rather nicely with the Giants' needs. This year, not so much, which is unfortunate. Still, there are several moves that the Giants could make prior to the draft that could upgrade their offense.



First and foremost, they have to address the dreadful performance of their offensive line, in general, and their Left Tackle, in particular. It would be a huge gamble on Reese's part if he decides to stick with Ereck Flowers at the position. Huge. I was a big fan of the pick when it was made, but I'm prepared to admit that the kid could be more like D.J. Fluker than Orlando Pace. I don't know if Reese feels that way, but if he does, then the obvious move would be to do whatever it takes to sign Andrew Whitworth.



Sure, Whitworth is 35, and doesn't fit the "younger, faster" profile, but he has been a model of durability and is still playing at a very high level. There's no reason to think that he won't continue to play at that level for another two years, at least, and give Eli Manning the blind-side protection he's been lacking for the past couple of years. There are no other free agent OTs on the market that I'd like to see the Giants sign, and just as they went all-in on Olivier Vernon last year, I'd like to see them go all-in on Whitworth this year.



As for the right side of the O-Line, and the interior, another decision would have to be made regarding Flowers. Can he successfully transition to Right Tackle? Would he be better off at one of the Guard spots? Honestly, I don't know, and while it would be easy to suggest that the Giants sign a top-tier free agent OG in addition to signing Whitworth, I don't know if the Giants will have the resources to do both. If that's the case, then you go with Whitworth, and devil take Mackworth castle. OG would then become a priority in the draft.



As far as skill players go, while the draft should offer the Giants the chance to draft a WR that would compliment OBJ and Shepard very well, as well as a dynamic TE to work the seam and become Eli's new best friend, along with a bruising RB to compliment Paul Perkins, there are UFAs who will be available for the Giants to sign prior to the draft who would offer immediate, veteran help, just in case the draft doesn't shake out in the Giants favor.



At TE, I would make an offer to Miami's Dion Sims. As I've said before, I've had it with the Donnells and Tyes of the world, and I'm certainly not counting on Matt LaCosse (although I do like the kid). Only 25, 6-4, 270, Sims has proven himself to be a capable receiver and more-than-capable blocker. He'd look good in Blue and it wouldn't break the bank to get him here.



At WR, I'd make an offer to Baltimore's Kamar Aiken. I don't know why he fell out of favor in Baltimore last year after a very productive 2015 season, but if there are no skeletons in his closet then the Giants could certainly make use of a 27 year-old WR who's 6-2, 215, with excellent speed.



At RB, I like another kid who seemed to fall out of favor with his team - New England's Brandon Bolden. Still only 27, at 5-11, 220, I believe he'd be a better compliment to Paul Perkins than the 31 year-old Rashad Jennings.



Whew. Maybe I should switch to decaf.

Great AcidTest : 2/3/2017 8:40 am : link analysis. I'd go after Whitworth. If not him, then Nsekhe from the Redskins. Sims and Aiken would also be fine, although I think the former is more likely. Tye is a move the chains TE who can break tackles, has good hands, and runs excellent routes. He also plays ST. I agree he's not a #1, but he definitely belongs on the team. I don't see the Giants going after a RB in FA.

Good post, Klaatu. Diver_Down : 2/3/2017 8:46 am : link I've been a proponent for AW since November when it was apparent Flowers was not the answer at LT for now. Bringing in Whitworth not only serves to shore up the LT spot, but he might also be able to mentor Flowers and improve his technique. In the meantime (this season), the Giants need to determine Flowers value to the organization. I believe he is part of the future and not just the next 2 seasons. But with his draft status of being a Top 10 pick, his 5th year option is calculated different than other 1st round picks. The end of the 3rd contract year is the deadline in notifying the player of the organizations intent on picking up a player's 5th year option. If he stays at LT, the 2017 5th year option is 13+million. It will obviously increase by the time 2019 rolls around. If his value will be in the interior, the staff needs to know that this year.

Since We are in a Win-Now Situation Bob in Vt : 2/3/2017 8:49 am : link Why not pursue Leary for a RG upgrade ?



Would he be too expensive or not enough of an upgrade ?

if they bring in an OT, I think Whitworth makes the most sense. Victor in CT : 2/3/2017 8:49 am : link He's healthy, still playing at a high level, and would be a short term deal.

RE: Since We are in a Win-Now Situation EddieNYG : 2/3/2017 8:55 am : link

Quote: Why not pursue Leary for a RG upgrade ?



Would he be too expensive or not enough of an upgrade ?



My thoughts exactly. Could we afford both Whitworth and Leary? In comment 13347938 Bob in Vt said:My thoughts exactly. Could we afford both Whitworth and Leary?

Regarding Whitworth's age, not every ... Boy Cord : 2/3/2017 8:59 am : link ... position (or FA need) needs to be filled with a young buck. The bottom line is making your team better. If that means signing a 35 year old that is significantly better than anything in your roster, and the

cost is market over his useful life, go for it.

FA AcidTest : 2/3/2017 9:02 am : link is for needs. The draft is BPA. We have a need at LT.

Solid Post WillVAB : 2/3/2017 9:04 am : link Whitworth makes sense as a stop gap despite his age. Sims wouldn't be a bad pickup if the price is right. Aiken would be a nice get, but I think he'll be too expensive and he doesn't have a ton of upside. Look at what guys like Sanu and Marvin Jones got last year.



Reese has a good record w WRs in the draft. I'd rather Reese take a guy in the 3rd than overpay in FA.

RE: Since We are in a Win-Now Situation WillVAB : 2/3/2017 9:10 am : link

Quote: Why not pursue Leary for a RG upgrade ?



Would he be too expensive or not enough of an upgrade ?



Leary will want a long term deal and will cost a lot. If the Giants sign him and it turns into another David Baas situation, it will really hurt the team.



If you sign Whitworth, the OL is set outside of RG. I'd rather draft a RT/RG type in the mid to late rounds, re-sign Jerry or Newhouse on the cheap, and let them battle it out in camp. In comment 13347938 Bob in Vt said:Leary will want a long term deal and will cost a lot. If the Giants sign him and it turns into another David Baas situation, it will really hurt the team.If you sign Whitworth, the OL is set outside of RG. I'd rather draft a RT/RG type in the mid to late rounds, re-sign Jerry or Newhouse on the cheap, and let them battle it out in camp.

Sounds good to me. Brown Recluse : 2/3/2017 9:13 am : link Miami's head coach said of Dion Sims, that he hasn't had a blocker like him since Dan Campbell.



We all loved Dan Campbell.



I would go hard after this guy. Both figuratively and financially.

I don't think that Reese is ready to give up on Flowers yet. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2/3/2017 9:16 am : link Ninth overall pick in the draft. Not ready to admit that he blew it yet. Maybe if Whitworth could play right tackle, but don't think they want to play a 35 year old there. If they sign him they have to play him.



Flowers gets another chance, in training camp and preseason, and they'll have a contingency plan if he can't cut it, most likely trying him at right tackle. Jerry has already said that he's open to moving him there.

I'm worried Kamar Aiken may cost too much adamg : 2/3/2017 9:18 am : link I'd rather spend the money on John Jerry/Keenan Robinson or Johnathan Hankins.



If we get Whitworth, Jerry and Newhouse finally become quality depth.

RE: Solid Post adamg : 2/3/2017 9:20 am : link

Quote: Whitworth makes sense as a stop gap despite his age. Sims wouldn't be a bad pickup if the price is right. Aiken would be a nice get, but I think he'll be too expensive and he doesn't have a ton of upside. Look at what guys like Sanu and Marvin Jones got last year.



Reese has a good record w WRs in the draft. I'd rather Reese take a guy in the 3rd than overpay in FA.



I guess I didn't read every comment before posting. I agree 100%. In comment 13347966 WillVAB said:I guess I didn't read every comment before posting. I agree 100%.

Great Write NJLCO : 2/3/2017 9:26 am : link Nice write up and analysis of the current situation with the G-Men. Thanks

I agree with signing a FA LT whomever fits the cap space and has the proven talent to protect.

My concerns are that we are assuming that Flowers can fit into a RT/RG role which I am not sure is possible. My gut tells me this dog don't hunt period. I hope I'm wrong. With that said you now have Jerry, Newhouse & Hart---not a great track record there. Add to it that Richburg is a crap shoot too. WTF did Reese do to this offense over the past 4 years. Pugh is serviceable and a starter...not an all pro but a starter. There is a lot of work to do with this offense and you can add all the talent you want at WR, TE and running back, it will help but to be a force in this division we have to overhaul this O line. We're counting on too many assumptions going into 2017

RE: I don't think that Reese is ready to give up on Flowers yet. Klaatu : 2/3/2017 9:26 am : link

Quote: Ninth overall pick in the draft. Not ready to admit that he blew it yet. Maybe if Whitworth could play right tackle, but don't think they want to play a 35 year old there. If they sign him they have to play him.



Flowers gets another chance, in training camp and preseason, and they'll have a contingency plan if he can't cut it , most likely trying him at right tackle. Jerry has already said that he's open to moving him there.



What contingency plan? If Flowers can't cut it at LT, do they even have a Plan B? Are they counting on a draftee to take his spot? As I said, leaving him at LT would be a huge gamble on Reese's part. In comment 13347989 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:What contingency plan? If Flowers can't cut it at LT, do they even have a Plan B? Are they counting on a draftee to take his spot? As I said, leaving him at LT would be a huge gamble on Reese's part.

Terrific Analysis and Suggestions Percy : 2/3/2017 9:32 am : link One can only hope Reese is paying attention. Have a feeling that Flowers' weaknesses will be just as bad at RT as they have proven to be at LT -- and hope he's converted successfully to RG. That leaves RT as a consitinuing problem, sadly. As for a new WR, we could use more height than 6'2" -- and look to the draft for that, though as a group the WRs don't impress particularly. (Have to wait for the combine.) The LT and TE comments seem right on. Don't know anything about the Miami guy, but Klaatu is knowledgeable about TEs generally, and if he says go for the guy, go for him. RB needs something special, to be sure. Fortunately, the draft looks rich in these. CB is a need, too, unfortunately -- and DE if they don't nail down JPP (which I hope they can do).



Thanks for the work, Klaatu!

RE: Solid Post Klaatu : 2/3/2017 9:36 am : link

Quote: Whitworth makes sense as a stop gap despite his age. Sims wouldn't be a bad pickup if the price is right. Aiken would be a nice get, but I think he'll be too expensive and he doesn't have a ton of upside. Look at what guys like Sanu and Marvin Jones got last year.



Reese has a good record w WRs in the draft. I'd rather Reese take a guy in the 3rd than overpay in FA.



I don't think you'd have to overpay, per se, for Aiken, who essentially had one good year (and bounced around the league for a couple of years before latching on with Baltimore). Sanu and Jones had been highly productive mainstays for a number of years for their teams before hitting the open market. In comment 13347966 WillVAB said:I don't think you'd have to overpay, per se, for Aiken, who essentially had one good year (and bounced around the league for a couple of years before latching on with Baltimore). Sanu and Jones had been highly productive mainstays for a number of years for their teams before hitting the open market.

Nice job, you had me at wafting.. Big Blue '56 : 2/3/2017 9:49 am : link This fan gives Flowers another year before thinking of writing him off. It doesn't need to be OLT, but I have confidence (not strong) that in year 2 of Solari (still considered one of the best) he might finally get the techniques down, as he as every other talent attribute you'd want according to the respected scouts out there..Big year for him in evaluations



I'm in on Whitworth thanks in large part to Diver_Down's repeatedly cogent posts on the positives of doing so..



Still would LOVE to get Zeitler for OG as he's one of, if not the best and has lived up to his best in the draft billing at his position..He's young and should be here for a long time..





RE: Nice job, you had me at wafting.. Diver_Down : 2/3/2017 10:04 am : link

Quote: This fan gives Flowers another year before thinking of writing him off. It doesn't need to be OLT, but I have confidence (not strong) that in year 2 of Solari (still considered one of the best) he might finally get the techniques down, as he as every other talent attribute you'd want according to the respected scouts out there..Big year for him in evaluations



I'm in on Whitworth thanks in large part to Diver_Down's repeatedly cogent posts on the positives of doing so..



Still would LOVE to get Zeitler for OG as he's one of, if not the best and has lived up to his best in the draft billing at his position..He's young and should be here for a long time..





I don't want to persuade another, but rather put the situation in focus and allow that person to make up their own mind. I was a lone wolf back in November and was labeled silly, idiot, whatever. I'm a big guy and can take the labels. It is interesting to note that in the span of 2 months, there seems to be a growing majority that have come around to AW.



Now, my efforts on Pugh need a lot of work. I was labeled as silly, idiot, not living in reality just yesterday. I just need to bring a brighter focus to the situation and perhaps others will be willing to see the light. In comment 13348053 Big Blue '56 said:I don't want to persuade another, but rather put the situation in focus and allow that person to make up their own mind. I was a lone wolf back in November and was labeled silly, idiot, whatever. I'm a big guy and can take the labels. It is interesting to note that in the span of 2 months, there seems to be a growing majority that have come around to AW.Now, my efforts on Pugh need a lot of work. I was labeled as silly, idiot, not living in reality just yesterday. I just need to bring a brighter focus to the situation and perhaps others will be willing to see the light.

Sounds Good Klaatu Bluesbreaker : 2/3/2017 10:12 am : link I am Done with Flowers and we need a Power Guard .

I want a top TE and RB in the Draft I love Foreman to go

along with Perkins and Lets Get a Legitimate Threat at TE

Early to go along with Sims and Adams .

The Rest of the Draft find some depth at any position .



One piece I'm interested in is also trading late rd picks for some Jim in Forest Hills : 2/3/2017 10:14 am : link talent that hasn't worked out on other teams.



I'd offer Houston a 6th rd pick for Jaelen Strong. They are flush at WR with Hopkins, Fuller and Miller. Strong can't crack the lineup but has the tools to be a Y WR across from Odell.



I'd also offer Minnesota a 7th rounder for Charles Johnson. Johnson is a tall speedster that fell out of favor. He's been nicked up as well. He's got some upside though, he's 6'2" with really good speed (4.39 40). With Treadwell and Diggs there, they might be inclined to get something for him.

RE: RE: Nice job, you had me at wafting.. Big Blue '56 : 2/3/2017 10:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13348053 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





This fan gives Flowers another year before thinking of writing him off. It doesn't need to be OLT, but I have confidence (not strong) that in year 2 of Solari (still considered one of the best) he might finally get the techniques down, as he as every other talent attribute you'd want according to the respected scouts out there..Big year for him in evaluations



I'm in on Whitworth thanks in large part to Diver_Down's repeatedly cogent posts on the positives of doing so..



Still would LOVE to get Zeitler for OG as he's one of, if not the best and has lived up to his best in the draft billing at his position..He's young and should be here for a long time..









I don't want to persuade another, but rather put the situation in focus and allow that person to make up their own mind. I was a lone wolf back in November and was labeled silly, idiot, whatever. I'm a big guy and can take the labels. It is interesting to note that in the span of 2 months, there seems to be a growing majority that have come around to AW.



Now, my efforts on Pugh need a lot of work. I was labeled as silly, idiot, not living in reality just yesterday. I just need to bring a brighter focus to the situation and perhaps others will be willing to see the light.



It wasn't about persuasion per se, rather a laying out of salient reasons why it would be a good idea for a few years..I delved more into his history (injury situations, production, etc.) and came away thinking, why the hell not?



Except for most starting QBs who are effective, many players are gone after 4-5 years anyway, so why not a high level performer for perhaps 3 years? Yes, at his playing age he could fall off a cliff at any time, but the positives seem to outweigh the negatives as Eli begins to wind down to (hopefully) the last 5 years or so of his career.. In comment 13348075 Diver_Down said:It wasn't about persuasion per se, rather a laying out of salient reasons why it would be a good idea for a few years..I delved more into his history (injury situations, production, etc.) and came away thinking, why the hell not?Except for most starting QBs who are effective, many players are gone after 4-5 years anyway, so why not a high level performer for perhaps 3 years? Yes, at his playing age he could fall off a cliff at any time, but the positives seem to outweigh the negatives as Eli begins to wind down to (hopefully) the last 5 years or so of his career..

Thanks for the thoughtful post Klaatu moose53 : 2/3/2017 10:34 am : link Based on past history, the two things I expect from Reese is to:



a) determine a price for our free agents and let the market dictate what happens next and:



b) make moves to shore up positions of need so that he is free to be as flexible as possible when the draft occurs.

RE: RE: Solid Post WillVAB : 2/3/2017 10:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 13347966 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Whitworth makes sense as a stop gap despite his age. Sims wouldn't be a bad pickup if the price is right. Aiken would be a nice get, but I think he'll be too expensive and he doesn't have a ton of upside. Look at what guys like Sanu and Marvin Jones got last year.



Reese has a good record w WRs in the draft. I'd rather Reese take a guy in the 3rd than overpay in FA.







I don't think you'd have to overpay, per se, for Aiken, who essentially had one good year (and bounced around the league for a couple of years before latching on with Baltimore). Sanu and Jones had been highly productive mainstays for a number of years for their teams before hitting the open market.



Sanu's best year was 56 790 and 5. Aiken had 930 and 5 in '15. He can make a strong case for Sanu money, and someone will probably give it to him. In comment 13348030 Klaatu said:Sanu's best year was 56 790 and 5. Aiken had 930 and 5 in '15. He can make a strong case for Sanu money, and someone will probably give it to him.

WRs giants#1 : 2/3/2017 10:44 am : link 1. Sanu's deal isn't that big. $6.5M per season isn't even top 25 money and is less per year than Cruz signed for back in 2014 .



2. Aiken didn't exactly light things up last year. I think he'll be looking at a deal closer to Rishard Matthews (3 yrs/$15M) than Sanu's.

RE: WRs adamg : 2/3/2017 10:55 am : link

Quote: 1. Sanu's deal isn't that big. $6.5M per season isn't even top 25 money and is less per year than Cruz signed for back in 2014.



2. Aiken didn't exactly light things up last year. I think he'll be looking at a deal closer to Rishard Matthews (3 yrs/$15M) than Sanu's.



5 million for a WR would be the highest salary we have at the position. It's not a whimsical decision to throw 6.5 at a JAG X WR. E.g., we could use that money for a large portion of a Hankins deal. In comment 13348136 giants#1 said:5 million for a WR would be the highest salary we have at the position. It's not a whimsical decision to throw 6.5 at a JAG X WR. E.g., we could use that money for a large portion of a Hankins deal.

RE: WRs WillVAB : 2/3/2017 11:05 am : link

Quote: 1. Sanu's deal isn't that big. $6.5M per season isn't even top 25 money and is less per year than Cruz signed for back in 2014.



2. Aiken didn't exactly light things up last year. I think he'll be looking at a deal closer to Rishard Matthews (3 yrs/$15M) than Sanu's.



You may be right, but I'm just not very comfortable with giving Aiken 5-6.5 mil per year. I just don't know how he'd perform in our offense. If he doesn't produce, we're essentially trading Cruz and his cap number for Aiken and his.



I'm just not sure what his upside is. He played with some decent complimentary pieces in Baltimore this year and didn't produce.



I feel we may be better off rolling the dice on a cost controlled mid round pick vs signing Aiken. In comment 13348136 giants#1 said:You may be right, but I'm just not very comfortable with giving Aiken 5-6.5 mil per year. I just don't know how he'd perform in our offense. If he doesn't produce, we're essentially trading Cruz and his cap number for Aiken and his.I'm just not sure what his upside is. He played with some decent complimentary pieces in Baltimore this year and didn't produce.I feel we may be better off rolling the dice on a cost controlled mid round pick vs signing Aiken.

This is the time of year, Doomster : 2/3/2017 11:15 am : link where we like to play GM.....



Klaatu has brought up some obvious points.....



We don't have the money to sign FA's like last year.....we have some of our own to resign, as mentioned, like Pugh, Hankins, JPP, Robinson, etc. Naturally, we can't resign them all and have much left over to spend in FAcy on the offense.....the draft is not going to produce more than one quality starter, if past history is maintained...



There is no doubt, that we need a LT......there is no guarantee that Flowers can play LT any better than RT.....putting him at guard, takes away value from where he was drafted....



But we have seen two different OL coaches, not make a difference in his play.....he gets beat by a speed rusher, he makes mental mistakes, and he is a holding penalty just waiting to happen....



Whitworth has averaged 9M the last 3 years....that is a huge gamble, to pay that kind of money for a 35 year old....and unfortunately, the trend for older players in coming here, is that they suddenly age/become injury prone.....Cinci could even sign him to another one year deal, especially if his roots there are strong....other teams need a LT also, and some of those teams are in better cap shape than the Giants....



I think the Giants will try to retain JPP or Hankins, but not both.....the fifth year option for Pugh is over 8M....do you pay that or do you give him a multiyear deal that is cap friendly over the next couple seasons, while taking the chance that he can stay on the field.....



Yes we can create more cap with some maneuvers, like Cruz either being cut outright or a pay cut.....



What it all comes down to is, what is really available out there and do we have enough cap space to make moves?



I don't feel Reese can do for the offense what he did for the defense last year, because he still needs to make decisions on Hankins/JPP, and we need another LB, CB, and FS...and Eli, once again, will be holding the short stick again....





Nice job..... Simms11 : 2/3/2017 11:31 am : link Agree on Whitworth. It's almost a no brainer at this point. We do need a taller more physical receiver to compliment OBJ on the outside and Aiken might fit the bill there. Not sure why he's fallen out of favor however?! Sims would be a nice addition at TE, however, will he be the guy that can get down the seam and make those catches? I know he can block, but we also need a TE that can be that safety valve for Eli and convert 3rd downs. This draft is full of those TEs. I think we look to the draft for that guy IMO. First and foremost is spending our money on retaining JPP and Robinson, as well as getting the Oline fixed!

RE: RE: WRs giants#1 : 2/3/2017 11:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 13348136 giants#1 said:





Quote:





1. Sanu's deal isn't that big. $6.5M per season isn't even top 25 money and is less per year than Cruz signed for back in 2014.



2. Aiken didn't exactly light things up last year. I think he'll be looking at a deal closer to Rishard Matthews (3 yrs/$15M) than Sanu's.







You may be right, but I'm just not very comfortable with giving Aiken 5-6.5 mil per year. I just don't know how he'd perform in our offense. If he doesn't produce, we're essentially trading Cruz and his cap number for Aiken and his.



I'm just not sure what his upside is. He played with some decent complimentary pieces in Baltimore this year and didn't produce.



I feel we may be better off rolling the dice on a cost controlled mid round pick vs signing Aiken.



I agree with you. Don't really want any of the FA WRs as I think they'll all be overpaid and most of them have some question marks (lack of production, health, off field issues, etc). My preference would be to sign someone on a prove it deal like we did with Bennett or Keenan Robinson this past season. In comment 13348170 WillVAB said:I agree with you. Don't really want any of the FA WRs as I think they'll all be overpaid and most of them have some question marks (lack of production, health, off field issues, etc). My preference would be to sign someone on a prove it deal like we did with Bennett or Keenan Robinson this past season.

Is he getting another 200 million to spend on offense? HomerJones45 : 2/3/2017 11:56 am : link when you go out and sign the top 4 free agents before the market is even set and spend your #1 draft pick on one side of the ball, you are by definition singing "young, productive" players. They wouldn't be the top 4 free agents if they weren't. This is labeling desperation and hedging the rookie coach as a deliberate strategy when it's desperation and hedge.



Jerry isn't getting another $200 million in checks to fix the offense. I suspect we will be back to the standard Jerry Reese strategies of grabbing cheap stopgaps (like fork-in- the-back Whitworth), taking flyers on players who had a good year somewhere along the line but have fallen on hard times (Aiken) and drafting athletes and hoping they turn into star football players. We'll see.

here is the quandry to me: idiotsavant : 2/3/2017 12:00 pm : link after, the free agency period, and come draft day(s) we may be 'needing' (either) both a starting:



1. Left O Tackle and a great DE



or a



2. Guard or two and a DT



to me, its a greater % chance to gain #2 via the draft than it is #1.



So that leads to a number of obvious conclusions about free agency and or line and gap duties with whom we have now.

RE: Is he getting another 200 million to spend on offense? Klaatu : 2/3/2017 12:15 pm : link

Quote: when you go out and sign the top 4 free agents before the market is even set and spend your #1 draft pick on one side of the ball, you are by definition singing "young, productive" players. They wouldn't be the top 4 free agents if they weren't. This is labeling desperation and hedging the rookie coach as a deliberate strategy when it's desperation and hedge.



Jerry isn't getting another $200 million in checks to fix the offense. I suspect we will be back to the standard Jerry Reese strategies of grabbing cheap stopgaps (like fork-in- the-back Whitworth), taking flyers on players who had a good year somewhere along the line but have fallen on hard times (Aiken) and drafting athletes and hoping they turn into star football players. We'll see.



Your "fork-in-the-back" LT made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2015, and was also an All-Pro in 2015 and 2014. The fact that you would characterize him as such makes the rest of your criticism laughable, in my opinion. Laughable, but without question typical of you. In comment 13348244 HomerJones45 said:Your "fork-in-the-back" LT made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2015, and was also an All-Pro in 2015 and 2014. The fact that you would characterize him as such makes the rest of your criticism laughable, in my opinion. Laughable, but without question typical of you.

so, just as an excersise, or for shits and kicks idiotsavant : 2/3/2017 12:19 pm : link if we re-sign both Hank and jpp and ignore O in free agency.



DL



JPP/hank/snacks/Vernon



You do gain youth (helps obviously with contracts and cost in short term) on O and the transition years as per another thread.



OL



Pugh OLT



Moton OLG



Richburg C



Magnuson ORG



Flowers ORT



TE Shaheen



ODB

Shep

TBD

RE: RE: I don't think that Reese is ready to give up on Flowers yet. LauderdaleMatty : 2/3/2017 12:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13347989 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:





Quote:





Ninth overall pick in the draft. Not ready to admit that he blew it yet. Maybe if Whitworth could play right tackle, but don't think they want to play a 35 year old there. If they sign him they have to play him.



Flowers gets another chance, in training camp and preseason, and they'll have a contingency plan if he can't cut it, most likely trying him at right tackle. Jerry has already said that he's open to moving him there.







What contingency plan? If Flowers can't cut it at LT, do they even have a Plan B? Are they counting on a draftee to take his spot? As I said, leaving him at LT would be a huge gamble on Reese's part.



The issue is the went into the season w only two legit tackles on the team. For as good a job Reese did on D he's fucking clueless picking offensive linemen. Meh returns on Pugh and Richberg. Flowers is super young so he's going nowhere roster wise. They kept Siniorce Moss who was

About the most useless guy for 5 years. He should get a shot at LT but you need a plan The OL has been one of the worst in the NFL for 4 years in and row.



I honestly think I the need fresh eyes in the FO for OLs. Badly FA they aren't good and we can all pray Flowers can match his play w his draft status but this team can't emeu or pass block. 4 years? Enough In comment 13348005 Klaatu said:The issue is the went into the season w only two legit tackles on the team. For as good a job Reese did on D he's fucking clueless picking offensive linemen. Meh returns on Pugh and Richberg. Flowers is super young so he's going nowhere roster wise. They kept Siniorce Moss who wasAbout the most useless guy for 5 years. He should get a shot at LT but you need a plan The OL has been one of the worst in the NFL for 4 years in and row.I honestly think I the need fresh eyes in the FO for OLs. Badly FA they aren't good and we can all pray Flowers can match his play w his draft status but this team can't emeu or pass block. 4 years? Enough

reese may value body type a tad too much idiotsavant : 2/3/2017 12:26 pm : link over actual play style. and, within that, may have incorrect ideas about type at that

Klataau Mike B from JC : 2/3/2017 4:51 pm : link I am in total agreement, with you this year, on the oline.flowers needs to be moved to the right side. A Lt and the, will be needed.also, a receiving TE is needed, along with a big physical wr. Need a fast lb,DT and possibly a de if jpp leaves.

I was wrong last season Mike B from JC : 2/3/2017 4:54 pm : link On the quality of the oline.d was much improved but, still needs help at lb. Hope they resign jpp? Hankins is history, need a 3 technique DT to complement snacks. Intrigued,by Thompson coming back.

This draft is so deep in TEs that woulcould end up with a very good shelovesnycsports : 2/3/2017 5:02 pm : link one on the back end of the draft or even an un-drafted player. I would not go after a FA TE. Line yes Rb Yes.

As far as a guy who could really help the offense I would go after Garcon. He is older like Whitworth but he can also get separation and open on his own. So if we are going for it he would be a nice addition.

Hit or miss but a thoughtful essay Torrag : 2/3/2017 6:17 pm : link 'do whatever it takes to sign Andrew Whitworth.'...agreed



'There are no other free agent OTs on the market that I'd like to see the Giants sign'...agreed



If Whitworth is signed there won't be a serious OG deal in the works...they'll rightfully play Flowers to continue his development and Hart showed enough to give him a run as well.



Also feel there could be a free agent DT signing based off the glut on the open market. Hankins could either be retained or replaced at a reasonable price.



Not a fan of throwing money at fringe guys like Aiken/Bolden...at least not before the draft. Sims may be a different story. I have to go to school on him a little bit more.

I wish someone would tell me specifically Jersey55 : 2/4/2017 11:29 am : link what is the problem with Flowers and why he isn't able to play at the NFL level. He has had pro coaching for 2 years now and college coaching for a few more before that, so what the hell is the problem. Reese keeps saying that Flowers is a very young man and we should be patient and that might be true if he showed us that he was progressing under pro coaching, but he's not and is still making the same mistakes he made when he got here. We've all seen this before when a player is drafted in round one and never becomes what he was drafted to be, the problem is that Reese never admits drafting the wrong players until it is painfully obvious..

Nice job, Klaatu mrvax : 2/4/2017 1:16 pm : link Quote: the Giants need to determine Flowers value to the organization. I believe he is part of the future and not just the next 2 seasons. But with his draft status of being a Top 10 pick, his 5th year option is calculated different than other 1st round picks. The end of the 3rd contract year is the deadline in notifying the player of the organizations intent on picking up a player's 5th year option. If he stays at LT, the 2017 5th year option is 13+million. It will obviously increase by the time 2019 rolls around. If his value will be in the interior, the staff needs to know that this year.



This is very important info. Diver added this:This is very important info.

Does the cost of the 5th year option differ Jimmy Googs : 2/4/2017 1:24 pm : link if Flowers is playing LT versus another position on the line?



RE: Does the cost of the 5th year option differ mrvax : 2/4/2017 2:10 pm : link

Quote: if Flowers is playing LT versus another position on the line?



I wondered the same. Found this on a website:



The fifth-year option pays players taken in the first 10 picks the transition tag—average salary of the top 10 earning players at the position.



So, I'd guess position counts.

- ( In comment 13349227 Jimmy Googs said:I wondered the same. Found this on a website:The fifth-year option pays players taken in the first 10 picks the transition tag—average salary of the top 10 earning players at the position.So, I'd guess position counts. Linky - ( New Window

RE: Does the cost of the 5th year option differ Diver_Down : 2/4/2017 2:14 pm : link

Quote: if Flowers is playing LT versus another position on the line?



The 5th year option is calculated for Top 10 picks by the averaging the top ten highest salaries for players that played the same position. For players picked 11 - 32, the 5th year option is calculated by averaging the 3rd through the 25th salaries for players that played the same position. Obviously a 5th year option for LT is much greater than RG, etc.

In comment 13349227 Jimmy Googs said:The 5th year option is calculated for Top 10 picks by the averaging the top ten highest salaries for players that played the same position. For players picked 11 - 32, the 5th year option is calculated by averaging the 3rd through the 25th salaries for players that played the same position. Obviously a 5th year option for LT is much greater than RG, etc.

Diver: mrvax : 2/4/2017 2:44 pm : link Do you know if it's actually broken down like LT,LG,C,RG,RT or simply tackle or guard?

Thanks. As if we didn't need another reason Jimmy Googs : 2/4/2017 2:45 pm : link to remove Flowers from left tackle...

RE: Diver: Diver_Down : 2/4/2017 2:51 pm : link

Quote: Do you know if it's actually broken down like LT,LG,C,RG,RT or simply tackle or guard?



As far as I know, it is broken down by position. LT, RT, etc. The deadline for picking up a 5th year option is the end of the 3rd contract year. If the organization has an idea that he is capable of playing RG, then it will influence a decision to pick up the option. If they stand pat hoping that Flowers improves and he doesn't, then they are literally rolling the dice by picking up an option for a position they know he can't play and they don't know if his is capable at another position. They could still pick it up and then move him as the option is based on the salary of the position that the player played the previous year. In comment 13349291 mrvax said:As far as I know, it is broken down by position. LT, RT, etc. The deadline for picking up a 5th year option is the end of the 3rd contract year. If the organization has an idea that he is capable of playing RG, then it will influence a decision to pick up the option. If they stand pat hoping that Flowers improves and he doesn't, then they are literally rolling the dice by picking up an option for a position they know he can't play and they don't know if his is capable at another position. They could still pick it up and then move him as the option is based on the salary of the position that the player played the previous year.