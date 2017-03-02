Why Leonard Floyd (or that type of OLB) would make sense

Many on BBI (myself included) didn't want Floyd's name called. For a variety of reasons we won't delve into again. I now want this kind of backer for the Giants in the worst way.
Special athletes like FLoyd can be 3 down players. The speed allows them to go sideline to sideline. FLoyd's not a big hitter, but if he locates the right person he gets on them in a hurry. He can play run downs outside.
Watching Devon Kennard rush the QB is when I saw Floyd's name flash again. This is where this kid would have been a terror and would have marginalized JPP's absence and enhanced it when he was healthy.
This is an impact player! A 2 down LB with range and a edge menace on passing downs. Now Eli Apple filled a huge need, but one can wonder what the Giants would have been like with Floyd rushing the passer all season long.
So I'm on board with this! Bring on Floyd-esque players, everyone who says Giants don't value LBs is wrong! They value LBs that can rush the passer and be 3 down players. Let's get one!
Harold Landry would have been great, but I'm looking at you Hassan Reddick and TJ Watt!
or 4-3 defense? Floyd is more a 3-4 linebaker....
but last years draft definitely worked out for the better.
We saw what happened when we only had 2 healthy CB's and an awful player like Trevin Wade on the field.
Moving forward, we could definitely use a pass rushing LB.
CB is just so damn important and while Floyd's skillset would be nice, Apple's is a bit more rare and more valuable, IMO.
but Floyd isn't the ideal prospect. You've got to be physical in this league, and you've got to maximize a top 10 draft pick. I don't think Floyd was quite there.
more 3-4 OLB, as I believe Floyd is better suited as well. Need to see more of Watt.
but he's really lacking in size to be an impact player at the NFL level.
23. Takkarist McKinley, OLB/DE, UCLA, Sr., 6-2, 258, 4.58
The NFL loves freaky athletes and they don't come much more explosive than McKinley, a former track star who has steadily developed into one of the nation's most fearsome edge rushers. Like Lawson, McKinley possesses the upfield burst and bend to attack off the corner (as his 10 sacks in 11 games this season imply), but he is not "just" a pass rusher, showing the awareness and closing speed to drop into coverage or spy mobile quarterbacks as well."
and UCLA deploys a pro 3-4 scheme in large part. NYG tends to look for taller, longer, rangier athletes. But, he's a better pro prospect than the others you mentioned, imo.
from Sintim, to wanting O Brien Schofield, to loving Floyd. Reese will get this position filled.
Which is fine...he was a rookie. Can't expect too much.
But his concerns are still there...can he hold his round well enough? Can he get off blocks? What can he do other than run around the tackle? As of right now he is a one dimensional guy that doesn't look dominant in that one dimension. Until he proves otherwise.
Huge plus if they can blitz, but I'm not sure if that's the #1 skill set they should be looking for.
If so, who do you liken to him that the Giants would be interested in?
The presence of Apple elevated our secondary to another level. Our LB's didn't have the talent to surround Floyd with to make it a special unit.
Obviously this is being short sighted but as some have said CBs are more rare and if we can get a starter on a rookie deal it allows us to be special.
In comment 13348203
JonC said:
| but he's really lacking in size to be an impact player at the NFL level.
I disagree. At 6'1 1/4", 237 lbs with long arms and big hands I think he's at an ideal size for LB. He's right in the height/weight range of some of the top LBs in the NFL now. And if he runs in the 4.4s which is very possible it will make him even more attractive. He won't put his hand in the dirt as much as he did at Temple but that combination of height-weight-speed would make him an ideal pass rusher in certain packages.
Guys like Floyd are most valuable rushing the passer. But in a 4-3 they only get to do that when the team blitzes (red dogs, actually). Even blitz happy team only blitz on a minority of their defensive snaps and even on a minority of the obvious passing downs.
So, you've spent a high draft pic (a high #1, to get Floyd) on a guy who only gets to do what he does best on a relatively small number of snaps. Compare that to spending that pick on a DE (like JPP or Vernon) or penetrating DT where they get a chance to rush on every passing down.
Spending premium picks on guys who are limited by the defensive system they play in is foolish. Pass rushing OLBs for 4-3 teams or pass rushing DEs for 3-4 team waste valuable resources.
In comment 13348188
Doomster said:
| or 4-3 defense? Floyd is more a 3-4 linebaker....
Teams need to be more flexible. Bob JPP(if kept) and Vernon. An okay some coverage and OLB in 3-4 sets. Spags is innovative enough. A
D adding a super athletic LB is never a bad idea. It Reese loves his DB's DE's and WRs Early. He could have had Bobby Wagner over David Wilson. Levonte David too.
In comment 13348233
Jim in Forest Hills said:
| If so, who do you liken to him that the Giants would be interested in?
Not with a first round grade. But Carroll Phillips from Illinois and Derek Rivers from Youngstown State are similar athletes. Less impressive measureables though.
Mid rounders. I think Reese is always gonna look for that Joker type...LB that will rise the edge on passing downs.
In comment 13348239
sjnyfan said:
| In comment 13348203 JonC said:
Quote:
but he's really lacking in size to be an impact player at the NFL level.
I disagree. At 6'1 1/4", 237 lbs with long arms and big hands I think he's at an ideal size for LB. He's right in the height/weight range of some of the top LBs in the NFL now. And if he runs in the 4.4s which is very possible it will make him even more attractive. He won't put his hand in the dirt as much as he did at Temple but that combination of height-weight-speed would make him an ideal pass rusher in certain packages.
Players of his size are rarely effective pass rushers in the NFL, and NYG looks for a different type of athlete ... one that isn't most likely a pure WILL. eg, 6'4+ 250+ long limbed etc
Remember, NYG isn't looking for a pure WILL.
looks like a fantastic player but he was taken in front of us. Also we got a very good CB. That said would love to have Flyod on this team.
at 6'1", 242. Reddick is 5 lbs away and could be at that weight at the combine.
We signed Casillas and Thomas in '15 and they both weigh under 240. Casillas was our second leading tackler this year. Robinson was our 4th leading tackler at under 240.
I'm not saying Reddick would have his hand in the dirt at all in the NFL but could he be an effective blitzer from his LB spot? I think he can. I really think he could be a Bobby Wagner type in the NFL.
Wasn't inferring they needed to draft one rd 1, just that I see the value of these players and the scheme diverse flexibility these players allow. I can see them blitzing on any down, but athletic enough to cover TEs and RBs. Then on 3rd down, hand in the dirt.
Goodson is a traditional MIKE, the others are WILLs.
The op here is finding the edge rusher who isn't a traditional 4-3 piece. That's what they've been searching for in this role, not the traditional pieces you're referring to.
isn't what NYG tends to work towards.
to get to the QB even if the blitz is picked up by an OT or RB. Many players are stonewalled if its picked up.
is already on the roster, and it's Collins. He's very good at that. I want to say they don't use him enough that way.
In comment 13348348
JonC said:
| isn't what NYG tends to work towards.
Understood. Went back and read your other posts. You're talking about looking for a pass rusher and I was just talking about Reddick as a player. I got ya.
In comment 13348226
Sy'56 said:
| Which is fine...he was a rookie. Can't expect too much.
But his concerns are still there...can he hold his round well enough? Can he get off blocks? What can he do other than run around the tackle? As of right now he is a one dimensional guy that doesn't look dominant in that one dimension. Until he proves otherwise.
This.
Wanting this type of LB is square peg round hole in Spags defense. They tried to fill that role with guys like Sintim and Kiwi but it just didn't work.
Re: Takk, he seems a little undersized, but from what I've seen he can be a very good DE in a 4-3. Very explosive defender who plays the run and pass like a Giant DE. He even had success sliding inside and rushing the passer. He's exactly what the Giants need on D -- a two way DE who can rotate w JPP/Vernon and spell the DTs on passing downs.
Had a very good week in Mobile and he's going to blow up the Combine.
In comment 13348487
Klaatu said:
| Had a very good week in Mobile and he's going to blow up the Combine.
Absolutely agree with this, Klaatu.
The more I think about this spot, the more clearly I see JR's vision for this role.
Its like if you could merge Michael Boley's sideline to sideline with Khalil Mack's getoff the edge. Is that worth a 1st round pick? Is that value and impact? Replace Casillas with someone who can do these things.
I think thats how JR envisions this player, and I'm on board with that.
not too many Floyd type players out there.
Bowser is one of those guys who's a bit of a conundrum for me. Most likely not in play in the first round, but might not be there in the second or third. In that regard he reminds of two other LBs I'd hoped the Giants would draft, but who ended up getting drafted much earlier than most pundits expected: Pat Angerer and Jamie Collins. Both were projected to go in the third or fourth rounds, but they ended up coming off the board in the second. So as much as I like Bowser, I won't get my hopes up that the Giants will draft him. I just don't know where he'll come off the board at this point.
He looks like one of the best rookies.
A 3rd rusher like Floyd (or Whitney in Houston) would have made a big difference for NYG especially against GB. Floyd was a terror vs GB this year. Look how Whitney was used vs NE in playoffs. Moved him all over. Got inside pressure when lined up over the C. That would work on any defense. We could use ithis type of athlete to put an end to these extended plays that kill us.
ourselves in the defensive talent pool by running the 4/3 defense, it seems there are much more good players available who are better suited for a 3/4 defense, especially LBers...