The SB XLII thread reminded me of that huge Alford sack

and lead me to ask, what bit players made outstanding and memorable plays that will never be forgotten by Giants' die-hards? This can be any era and should NOT INCLUDE signature plays by regulars(Like Reasons fake punt first down run in 2012 NFCC), just bit players.
I'll start with a few. Devin Thomas and Jacquain Williams STs plays during NFCC 2012.
Alford of course..Jeff Rutledge's 4th down conversion in SB XXI
Where Webster got enough of the ball to break up that heave to Moss. For a split second, I thought Moss was going to catch that pass.
in XLVI to snag an important interception.
Bradshaw stealing the ball away from the Pats defender in 42.
Steve Smith 3rd and 11.
I think Michale Johnson had a huge fumble recovery on McQuarters punt late in 07 in GB.
I said NO REGULARS, which are who you've named
and Steve Smith were all REGULARS..Johnson too
pjcas18 said:
BE-UTIFUL
Michael Johnson/Hixon recovery of McQuarters muffed punt against GB
during SF playoff debacle? It was memorable... just not favorably so.
I think it was the first sack of the game...but it sent a message to Brady and entire Patriots O'line that Big Blue will be bringing it all game.
The Alford sack was the moment I knew we won. I don't think I've ever screamed louder at a moment in sports than I did on that sack.
Danny Kanell said:
| The Alford sack was the moment I knew we won. I don't think I've ever screamed louder at a moment in sports than I did on that sack.
If I was taller than my 6', I would have hurt my head on the ceiling
Mcphedge said:
| during SF playoff debacle? It was memorable... just not favorably so.
Interesting..😎
Big Blue '56 said:
D'oh!
Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 13348319 Danny Kanell said:
The Alford sack was the moment I knew we won. I don't think I've ever screamed louder at a moment in sports than I did on that sack.
If I was taller than my 6', I would have hurt my head on the ceiling
Love this clip... Link
froggerjoe said:
In comment 13348321 Big Blue '56 said:
D'oh!
You're far from alone on here..😎😎
Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 13348314 pjcas18 said:
BE-UTIFUL
In a game loaded with highlight reel plays, that might be my favorite play.
Danny Kanell said:
In comment 13348322 Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 13348319 Danny Kanell said:
The Alford sack was the moment I knew we won. I don't think I've ever screamed louder at a moment in sports than I did on that sack.
If I was taller than my 6', I would have hurt my head on the ceiling
Love this clip... Link
Taken by a fan, too..👍👍👍
Why not... Link
Michael Johnson...I think. I can't remember. He made a TD saving tackle during the regular season on a screen pass, against, I think the Rams. It was a well executed screen pass, which completely fooled our defense. Johnson was the only defender in area that could make a play to stop it, and he did. He made an excellent open field tackle for a minimal gain. If he missed that tackle, the RB had an almost clear lane for a long TD run.
dep026 said:
| Bradshaw stealing the ball away from the Pats defender in 42.
Steve Smith 3rd and 11.
I think Michale Johnson had a huge fumble recovery on McQuarters punt late in 07 in GB.
I've watched XLII multiple times & I still have no clue how Bradshaw was able to get that ball back other than he wanted it more. I love AB.
He was out of football until the very end of November until he was signed by a very desperate Giants team.
not blowing the play dead or throwing a flag on the great escape/Tyree play
Super Bowl 4-2. One catch... 45 yard gain!
recovering McQuarter's fumble near midfield at Green Bay on the punt return, after Michael Johnson punched it away from a group of Packers.
MOOPS said:
He was out of football until the very end of November until he was signed by a very desperate Giants team.
Fair enough
in the final quarter of the first SB. And gaining something like 20 yards.
It wasn't a big play, as the game was already over. But for me, it was continued vindication of a player who took a lot of crap, and we weren't even close to the Internet age yet.
Then he threw that tipped pass to Bavaro!!!!!
(Throw in college classes were cancelled due to snow the next day and I was in heaven watching news and highlights the next day).
Otis Anderson...a bit player at the time.
He wouldn't be in XXV.
Kevin Boss catch for 45 yards in Super Bowl XLII in the 4th quarter. Hixon and Boss recovering those two fumbles in the Packer playoff game in 2007.
Not a Giants player, but from the same 07 run, I really loved seeing Patrick Crayton dropping that pass from Romo in the Dallas game as well. From what I remember he had a big mouth on him for such a do-nothing motherfucker in his whole career. I can't even honestly remember what he said prior to the game but that shit was comical when he dropped that pass.
pjcas18 said:
not blowing the play dead or throwing a flag on the great escape/Tyree play
Tyree of course also catches huge TD early in the 4th qurter of the Super Bowl too.
For older folks, Byron Hunt picking off Danny White in OT of regular season game which propels Giants to playoffs for first time in 18 years.
on the game winning drive of SB42. Toomer going to the ground and just getting his hands under the ball to set up the 4th and 1 conversion which Jacobs made.
Asante Samuel not securing an interception on the game winning drive. I won't say it was a drop the way the Patriots fans would because that would've been a tough play to make, but it was makeable.
Tuck's strip sack at the end of the first half likely wiped at least 3 points off the board.
The Patriots opting to go for it on 4th and 13 from the Giants 31 yard line in the 3rd quarter.
You can really point to another 5-10 plays too, particularly on the Giants first drive that was 10 minutes long and they had several third down conversions. All of those conversions were key. All the Brady sacks as well. That's what makes that Super Bowl, to me, the greatest of all time, because every play was high stakes and played at a high level.
1) Opening kickoff for TD against Eagles in opening round playoff game;
2) 2d half TD return against Ravens ins Super Bowl
Bubba said:
Compared to the others named, yes...I would consider him a bit player unless we consider a STs star a regular which we might be inclined to do..Or not...😊😊
I've watched that Samuel "drop" 200 times and in no way that was an "easy drop". I watched it over and over, and over and I wouldnt even call it close. Scary play though at first, since I think Tyree ran the wrong route (?) based off of Eli's very rare "demonstrative" reaction as Troy Aikman oh so eloquently put it. A lot of Giant haters bring that play up, which I never thought it shouldn't be but I guess trolls gonna troll. The time that miss got me thinking "oh shit" was only the first time I watched it. As you can tell I've been in many arguments regarding Super Bowl 42. Also, fuck him too. Never liked him, even way before he signed with the Eagles.
I guess same thing with "the Gronk close call" from SB 46. I think I watched that play 200 times as well. The first time I thought he was going to catch it after it got batted down by Phillips. Then i watched it from another angle and even if he had a healthy ankle...maybe? Wasn't easy as it looked the first time.
Route 9 said:
| I've watched that Samuel "drop" 200 times and in no way that was an "easy drop". I watched it over and over, and over and I wouldnt even call it close. Scary play though at first, since I think Tyree ran the wrong route (?) based off of Eli's very rare "demonstrative" reaction as Troy Aikman oh so eloquently put it. A lot of Giant haters bring that play up, which I never thought it shouldn't be but I guess trolls gonna troll. The time that miss got me thinking "oh shit" was only the first time I watched it. As you can tell I've been in many arguments regarding Super Bowl 42. Also, fuck him too. Never liked him, even way before he signed with the Eagles.
I guess same thing with "the Gronk close call" from SB 46. I think I watched that play 200 times as well. The first time I thought he was going to catch it after it got batted down by Phillips. Then i watched it from another angle and even if he had a healthy ankle...maybe? Wasn't easy as it looked the first time.
Off topic, but that kind of reminds me of the "haters" as you call them bringing up how Romo overthrew a wide open Owens in their 2008 divisional playoff game, yet conveniently forget or leave out the easier than easy dropped pick 6 by Webster..
He was on the team because of specials, not because of his receiving prowess. In 83 regular season games, he only had 54 receptions and 4 TDs, but he had a TD in the Super Bowl and the most unbelievable play in Super Bowl history.
And I've never understood why this gets mentioned constantly but it's rarely mentioned (except by us) that a good pass bouncing off Steve Smith's hands in the first half for an interception cost the Giants at least a field goal.
on the last KO return when he got clobbered by Ventrone was a huge unrecognized little play that allowed for that last drive.
yatqb said:
| on the last KO return when he got clobbered by Ventrone was a huge unrecognized little play that allowed for that last drive.
👍
TheEvilLurker said:
| Otis Anderson...a bit player at the time.
He wouldn't be in XXV.
Thought you meant he wasn't even in the game for XXV.
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
In comment 13348308 dep026 said:
Quote:
Bradshaw stealing the ball away from the Pats defender in 42.
Steve Smith 3rd and 11.
I think Michale Johnson had a huge fumble recovery on McQuarters punt late in 07 in GB.
I've watched XLII multiple times & I still have no clue how Bradshaw was able to get that ball back other than he wanted it more. I love AB.
Funny thing is, would replay of that have given it back to the Patriots? Perhaps!!!!!!
that I didn't buy an Alford jersey -- the only NFL jersey I've ever been tempted to buy.
At 12:00 1st quarter, from the 48, Eli hits Amani in the left flat at the 40. He spins and streaks down the sidelines for a TD! Somehow 5 Cowboys were there but failed to make the tackle.
I had always felt that the championship run began right here. The Giants set the tone early and showed they were here to play.
Amani also scores a 2nd TD with 11 seconds left in the half.
I would say Gary Reasons fake punt, and Erik Howard's forced fumble.
RobCrossRiver56 said:
| At 12:00 1st quarter, from the 48, Eli hits Amani in the left flat at the 40. He spins and streaks down the sidelines for a TD! Somehow 5 Cowboys were there but failed to make the tackle.
I had always felt that the championship run began right here. The Giants set the tone early and showed they were here to play.
Amani also scores a 2nd TD with 11 seconds left in the half.
I've always loved Bob Papas classic comment during that replay - Roy Williams fell down, but he's going to the Pro Bowl
what ever happened to Jay Alford's career? Knee injury? While playing?
mrvax said:
| what ever happened to Jay Alford's career? Knee injury? While playing?
Yup the knee..I think his last stop was Oakland..Guessing here
Greg from LI said:
| And I've never understood why this gets mentioned constantly but it's rarely mentioned (except by us) that a good pass bouncing off Steve Smith's hands in the first half for an interception cost the Giants at least a field goal.
On the Samuel non-interception, he barely touched the ball while at the height of his jump and then landed with his feet out of bounds. For that to have been a pick, he would have had to somehow reel it in with a catch that would have rivaled Beckham's famous one-hander against Dallas, then contorted his body in such a way that he comes down with possession and both feet in bounds. It would have been an amazing highlight-reel interception, not the type of thing even a very good player makes regularly.
In addition to the Smith dropped interception, the Giants also probably got points taken off the board due to getting yanked out of field goal range by the Bradshaw illegal bat, which came on a play where Bradshaw was being held. And the Giants also gave the Patriots an unnecessary extra shot at scoring due to Blackburn being slow to get off the field on a 12-man penalty.