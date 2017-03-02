The SB XLII thread reminded me of that huge Alford sack Big Blue '56 : 2/3/2017 12:25 pm and lead me to ask, what bit players made outstanding and memorable plays that will never be forgotten by Giants' die-hards? This can be any era and should NOT INCLUDE signature plays by regulars(Like Reasons fake punt first down run in 2012 NFCC), just bit players.



I'll start with a few. Devin Thomas and Jacquain Williams STs plays during NFCC 2012.



Alford of course..Jeff Rutledge's 4th down conversion in SB XXI



The next play SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/3/2017 12:26 pm : link Where Webster got enough of the ball to break up that heave to Moss. For a split second, I thought Moss was going to catch that pass.

Chase Blackburn getting the best of Gronkowski an_idol_mind : 2/3/2017 12:30 pm : link in XLVI to snag an important interception.

Theres a few dep026 : 2/3/2017 12:31 pm : link Bradshaw stealing the ball away from the Pats defender in 42.

Steve Smith 3rd and 11.

I think Michale Johnson had a huge fumble recovery on McQuarters punt late in 07 in GB.



Bear Pascoe TD catch against 49ers Chris684 : 2/3/2017 12:38 pm : link Michael Johnson/Hixon recovery of McQuarters muffed punt against GB



Trey Junkin's long snap Mcphedge : 2/3/2017 12:38 pm : link during SF playoff debacle? It was memorable... just not favorably so.

Kawika Mitchell sack on Brady froggerjoe : 2/3/2017 12:39 pm : link I think it was the first sack of the game...but it sent a message to Brady and entire Patriots O'line that Big Blue will be bringing it all game.

. Danny Kanell : 2/3/2017 12:39 pm : link The Alford sack was the moment I knew we won. I don't think I've ever screamed louder at a moment in sports than I did on that sack.



Quote: The Alford sack was the moment I knew we won. I don't think I've ever screamed louder at a moment in sports than I did on that sack.



If I was taller than my 6', I would have hurt my head on the ceiling In comment 13348319 Danny Kanell said:If I was taller than my 6', I would have hurt my head on the ceiling

The rookie safety in 2007 and 2008 jersey #43 RiffRaff : 2/3/2017 12:49 pm : link Michael Johnson...I think. I can't remember. He made a TD saving tackle during the regular season on a screen pass, against, I think the Rams. It was a well executed screen pass, which completely fooled our defense. Johnson was the only defender in area that could make a play to stop it, and he did. He made an excellent open field tackle for a minimal gain. If he missed that tackle, the RB had an almost clear lane for a long TD run.

RE: Theres a few SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/3/2017 12:50 pm : link

Quote: Bradshaw stealing the ball away from the Pats defender in 42.

Steve Smith 3rd and 11.

I think Michale Johnson had a huge fumble recovery on McQuarters punt late in 07 in GB.



I've watched XLII multiple times & I still have no clue how Bradshaw was able to get that ball back other than he wanted it more. I love AB. In comment 13348308 dep026 said:I've watched XLII multiple times & I still have no clue how Bradshaw was able to get that ball back other than he wanted it more. I love AB.

I'd consider Blackburn a bit player in 2011. MOOPS : 2/3/2017 12:52 pm : link He was out of football until the very end of November until he was signed by a very desperate Giants team.

Referee Mike Carey pjcas18 : 2/3/2017 12:52 pm : link not blowing the play dead or throwing a flag on the great escape/Tyree play

Kevin Boss Johnny5 : 2/3/2017 12:54 pm : link Super Bowl 4-2. One catch... 45 yard gain!

Dominik Hixon Matt in SGS : 2/3/2017 12:58 pm : link recovering McQuarter's fumble near midfield at Green Bay on the punt return, after Michael Johnson punched it away from a group of Packers.

Simms running a naked reverse...... BillKo : 2/3/2017 1:25 pm : link in the final quarter of the first SB. And gaining something like 20 yards.



It wasn't a big play, as the game was already over. But for me, it was continued vindication of a player who took a lot of crap, and we weren't even close to the Internet age yet.



Then he threw that tipped pass to Bavaro!!!!!



(Throw in college classes were cancelled due to snow the next day and I was in heaven watching news and highlights the next day).

Final touchdown in SB XXI... TheEvilLurker : 2/3/2017 1:31 pm : link Otis Anderson...a bit player at the time.



He wouldn't be in XXV.

..... Route 9 : 2/3/2017 1:36 pm : link Kevin Boss catch for 45 yards in Super Bowl XLII in the 4th quarter. Hixon and Boss recovering those two fumbles in the Packer playoff game in 2007.



Not a Giants player, but from the same 07 run, I really loved seeing Patrick Crayton dropping that pass from Romo in the Dallas game as well. From what I remember he had a big mouth on him for such a do-nothing motherfucker in his whole career. I can't even honestly remember what he said prior to the game but that shit was comical when he dropped that pass.

Tyree of course also catches huge TD early in the 4th qurter of the Super Bowl too.



For older folks, Byron Hunt picking off Danny White in OT of regular season game which propels Giants to playoffs for first time in 18 years. In comment 13348341 pjcas18 said:Tyree of course also catches huge TD early in the 4th qurter of the Super Bowl too.For older folks, Byron Hunt picking off Danny White in OT of regular season game which propels Giants to playoffs for first time in 18 years.

Toomer/Jacobs ShockNRoll : 2/3/2017 1:59 pm : link on the game winning drive of SB42. Toomer going to the ground and just getting his hands under the ball to set up the 4th and 1 conversion which Jacobs made.



Asante Samuel not securing an interception on the game winning drive. I won't say it was a drop the way the Patriots fans would because that would've been a tough play to make, but it was makeable.



Tuck's strip sack at the end of the first half likely wiped at least 3 points off the board.



The Patriots opting to go for it on 4th and 13 from the Giants 31 yard line in the 3rd quarter.



You can really point to another 5-10 plays too, particularly on the Giants first drive that was 10 minutes long and they had several third down conversions. All of those conversions were key. All the Brady sacks as well. That's what makes that Super Bowl, to me, the greatest of all time, because every play was high stakes and played at a high level.

Two Ron Dixon TD returns in 2001 playoffs kinard : 2/3/2017 1:59 pm : link 1) Opening kickoff for TD against Eagles in opening round playoff game;

2) 2d half TD return against Ravens ins Super Bowl

Can Tyree be considered Bubba : 2/3/2017 2:20 pm : link a bit player?

..... Route 9 : 2/3/2017 2:36 pm : link I've watched that Samuel "drop" 200 times and in no way that was an "easy drop". I watched it over and over, and over and I wouldnt even call it close. Scary play though at first, since I think Tyree ran the wrong route (?) based off of Eli's very rare "demonstrative" reaction as Troy Aikman oh so eloquently put it. A lot of Giant haters bring that play up, which I never thought it shouldn't be but I guess trolls gonna troll. The time that miss got me thinking "oh shit" was only the first time I watched it. As you can tell I've been in many arguments regarding Super Bowl 42. Also, fuck him too. Never liked him, even way before he signed with the Eagles.



I guess same thing with "the Gronk close call" from SB 46. I think I watched that play 200 times as well. The first time I thought he was going to catch it after it got batted down by Phillips. Then i watched it from another angle and even if he had a healthy ankle...maybe? Wasn't easy as it looked the first time.

I think Tyree should count Greg from LI : 2/3/2017 2:59 pm : link He was on the team because of specials, not because of his receiving prowess. In 83 regular season games, he only had 54 receptions and 4 TDs, but he had a TD in the Super Bowl and the most unbelievable play in Super Bowl history.

who knows if Samuel even would have been in bounds? Greg from LI : 2/3/2017 3:07 pm : link And I've never understood why this gets mentioned constantly but it's rarely mentioned (except by us) that a good pass bouncing off Steve Smith's hands in the first half for an interception cost the Giants at least a field goal.

I just want to note that Hixon holding on to the ball yatqb : 2/3/2017 3:13 pm : link on the last KO return when he got clobbered by Ventrone was a huge unrecognized little play that allowed for that last drive.

It still bothers me CT Charlie : 2/3/2017 5:02 pm : link that I didn't buy an Alford jersey -- the only NFL jersey I've ever been tempted to buy.

Amani Toomer in the 2007 Divisional game VS Dallas RobCrossRiver56 : 2/4/2017 7:01 am : link At 12:00 1st quarter, from the 48, Eli hits Amani in the left flat at the 40. He spins and streaks down the sidelines for a TD! Somehow 5 Cowboys were there but failed to make the tackle.

I had always felt that the championship run began right here. The Giants set the tone early and showed they were here to play.



Amani also scores a 2nd TD with 11 seconds left in the half.





In an alternate universe NINEster : 2/4/2017 8:28 am : link I would say Gary Reasons fake punt, and Erik Howard's forced fumble.

Antone know mrvax : 2/4/2017 10:03 am : link what ever happened to Jay Alford's career? Knee injury? While playing?

