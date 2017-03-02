FWIW Pauline draft analyst says NYG like TE Njoku as well Defenderdawg : 2/3/2017 2:27 pm

- ( Earlier this week I noted the New York Giants were high on South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett. During the same conversation I was alerted the team is also very high on David Njoku of Miami. Link - ( New Window

He seems like a typical Jerry pick. shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/3/2017 2:30 pm : link Ridiculous athlete and VERY young.

. . . can he actually play football? TheManUpstairs : 2/3/2017 2:34 pm : link Seems like a legit question around here.

Agreed. And I'd be thrilled if we took him. An absolute YAC monster and seam stretcher. Excellent speed and a seven foot high jumper in high school. Needs to work on his blocking, but is willing, and has the frame to add more weight without losing any speed. Route running needs refining, and had a few too many drops. But he has a very high ceiling. His best football is definitely ahead of him. In comment 13348476 shockeyisthebest8056 said:Agreed. And I'd be thrilled if we took him. An absolute YAC monster and seam stretcher. Excellent speed and a seven foot high jumper in high school. Needs to work on his blocking, but is willing, and has the frame to add more weight without losing any speed. Route running needs refining, and had a few too many drops. But he has a very high ceiling. His best football is definitely ahead of him.

This just in: Klaatu : 2/3/2017 2:55 pm : link Giants like top-rated TEs that every other team likes, too. Film at eleven.

Everyone likes Njoku Sy'56 : 2/3/2017 3:35 pm : link And I still think they go Howard over Njoku if he is there.

6'4" 240 BillT : 2/3/2017 3:35 pm : link Seems a bit small for a two way TE. BBI is screaming about getting a TE that can block but are in love with an undersized TE.

You don't think Njoku is a good blocker?

I wouldn't know him if I tripped over him. However, 240 is undersized for a TE by any NFL standard. That's all I said.

Njoku is on my short list Milton : 2/3/2017 4:03 pm : link I prefer him to Howard. Don't ask me why, just my spider sense.

Yes, we need a blocking TE. robbieballs2003 : 2/3/2017 4:07 pm : link Yes, we need a receiving threat at TE. Yes, it would be awesome if one player can solve both issues but I can probably count on one hand the TEs that are great at both. So, like others have said, get a pass threat early and a blocker later. If Njoku can become a great blocker then even better.

The only problem I've seen with Njoku is drops. Ira : 2/3/2017 4:08 pm : link But considering where we're drafting, I think he gives good value in the first round. His athleticism is special and I think he's a pretty good blocker.

After the Senior Bowl, I have to agree with this. Howard just looks like a ready to go high level TE.

One more thing about Njoku. Ira : 2/3/2017 4:14 pm : link My impression is that gm's are generally better judges of a prospect's ability than draft prognosticators. For that reason, I don't think Njoku will still be there when we pick.

Yes, but it's unlikely Howard is available at #23.

If they want a TE, he figures to be the guy if he's there JonC : 2/3/2017 4:23 pm : link and Howard will be gone, I'd wager on both points.

I'd love to get one of these TEs and play Mac's offense the same way, shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/3/2017 4:28 pm : link only with 2 TEs. They could still play fast, but line up under center more often (run more often), put a TE in the slot or outside. It would be similar to what NE did with Gronk and Killer.

Couldn't ryanmkeane : 2/3/2017 4:54 pm : link argue with either Njoku or Howard being the pick. Both have their positives. Howard might be the better "all around TE" but Njoku seems to be more explosive/athletic. Would love either of these guys.

Agreed.



If everything else graded out equally, I'd take a Saban coached player over another player every time. In comment 13348581 Sy'56 said:Agreed.If everything else graded out equally, I'd take a Saban coached player over another player every time.

Njoku is a bit scary... Torrag : 2/3/2017 5:48 pm : link He's not that big, or tall, and has shown inconsistent hands...BUT he's dynamically athletic with excellent burst, vertical ability and competitive fire. So you could have a monster player with a little development or a project. I'd steer clear @ #23 if it was my decision but if he's the pick I'd understand why. And if it was between him and Howard I'd go Howard without any hesitation. For similar reason I would have gone Amari Cooper over Kevin White without any hesitation.

When the Giants look at a TE the first thing they ask is, can he GeorgeFox : 2/3/2017 7:03 pm : link block? This guy is jut too small to be a effective blocker. Besides, they need to protect an aging Eli and a TE is not the answer especially if he is not a great blocker. If they can't keep Eli up right doesn't matter who is playing TE.

So, our first round pick is the only way to solve all of our issues? What if we go DE?

Doesn't that sort of imply that you're a better judge of a prospect's ability than a draft prognosticator is, and on some similar plane as an NFL GM?

How about we all agree that we don't really know?

Njoku blue42 : 2/3/2017 7:44 pm : link is being compared to the Giants Larry Donnell.... LOL.

We're all aging, it's not just Eli.

Big fan of Njoku but he is far from a finished project Patrick77 : 2/3/2017 8:08 pm : link In the second he would be an awesome pick. In the first I expect there to be a top tier corner, safety, or pass rusher available instead the Giants just can't pass up.



Bad blocking aside he would let the Giants play some 2 TE (with one of Tye, Adams johnson, Lacosse potentially) sets that force the defense into playing nickel or dime depending on who else is on the field. You aren't successfully covering him with a linebacker ever. Just his presence in theory could help the OL and run game. He is a deep threat, a red zone threat and basically a giant WR.



After the combine I expect mock drafts to have him going between 10-20. He is going to be the next freak athlete at TE whether he pans out or not.

Based on the current corps, that's simply not accurate. Adams has shown some promise as a blocker, but that's pretty clearly NOT the first question the Giants ask.

Rather go o-line or lb in the 1st Marty866b : 2/3/2017 10:18 pm : link Lots of tight ends in this draft and we could land Leggett we will have our starting tight end. Ex-wideout with good ball skills with the needed size to block.

Journalist Was Alerted? Samiam : 2/3/2017 11:58 pm : link Strange choice of words - somebody from the team felt the need to alert this guy that the team liked this TE. I can't really picture this happening this way.

David Njoku . . . . TC : 2/4/2017 12:23 am : link cannot block, does not block, and from what video I've watched of his play where he was supposed to block, has no serious intention of ever really doing so.



He is a very big WR who does not block. Not that being unable or unwilling to block is necessarily true of all WR. Plaxico Burress, for whatever faults he may have had, would BLOW UP DB's down field blocking for other WR's, or for RB's.



Since the Giants rely upon their TE's for at least some blocking on every play, they will either have to redesign their entire offense, or find a TE who will at least be willing to TRY to block.





TE stretch234 : 2/4/2017 8:00 am : link This team historically likes bigger TE. Njoku, while a really good receiver is 240lbs and is lighter than Reed on Was - who can't line up on the LOS.



If that is what they want, they can find that TE 2 rounds later

Well...they did draft Travis Beckum...and they also had some hope for UDFA Jerome Cunningham...so I wouldn't completely rule out drafting one of the smaller H-Back types.

Why do people think he can't block? Big Rick in FL : 2/4/2017 9:12 am : link



Here are bits of scouting reports from 5 different people including one from our very own Sy'56.



Quote: Third year sophomore that, if he comes out, will likely finish as my top overall TE in a talented group. He may end up with a higher grade than what I gave Hunter Henry a year ago. Njoku is a physical specimen that has shown dominant traits as a blocker and receiver. He gets up the seam as quick as anyone from the line, can make special moves after the catch combined with agility and power, and shows uncanny instincts when running option routes against zone coverage. He is a smart kid with a ceiling as high as any TE we have seen lately. 1st rounder on my board if he comes out.



Quote: As a blocker, Njoku fights to gain inside hand placement and knows how to use angles. He does a good job extending his arms and sealing the defender from the play. Njoku needs to get stronger, but is a willing blocker who keeps his legs moving after contact.



Quote: Willing to compete as a blocker. Can push defensive backs around from slot. Gets early arm extension into defender and looks to create some turn. Shows lateral blocking ability for zone scheme.



Quote: Has experience playing in-line as a blocker. When using his hands and long arms properly he has shown he won’t be a liability on that end.



Quote: He may look like a pure receiving tight end but don’t underestimate Njoku when blocking. He uses in hands and long arms to full effect here, walling the edge defender away from the play. Then he uses his strong lower body to drive them back even further.



Or isn't willing to block? That would be wrong. Stop using his size. He's 20 years old and will probably add 10-15 pounds in the NFL.

Here are bits of scouting reports from 5 different people including one from our very own Sy'56.

I'd be very surprised mrvax : 2/4/2017 9:59 am : link if he doesn't add 10-15 pounds by 2018. He's going to be a good NFL TE, may take a year though.

That's a good article, Rick, but it's dated. Njoku isn't flying under anyone's radar anymore, least of all Lance Zierlein's. Njoku is his top-rated TE prospect

he's "the guy" area junc : 2/4/2017 10:39 am : link despite my earlier Cunningham proclamations, Njoku - the electrifying TE from the U - has the upside over O.J. Howard. I think both TE's will be off the board before 23 and we'll need to trade up to get one.



This guy won't just catch passes up the seam - he'll bust them for TDs. Watch what he does with a 5-yard out in comparison to Tye or Donnell. Njoku catches the ball and is upfield in the blink of an eye with track speed. Big problem after the catch.



He will scare the S's and blow the offense wide open. He's the missing link.

Personally I think Njoku will be there at 23. Jim in Forest Hills : 2/4/2017 10:42 am : link We'll see how he runs at the combine. I believe Howard will be gone for sure, he's friggin clean.



Everyone thinks no one will be there at 23.

Either Njoku or Howard would be fine at 23 jeff57 : 2/4/2017 10:54 am : link Don't know about Everett.