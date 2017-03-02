Flowers' Struggles- How much of it is the issues on O? drkenneth : 2/3/2017 3:33 pm For the football peeps:



If this team had better talent/threats at WR/TE, thus opening up the running game, thus helping the OL as a whole...It certainly can't help the kid (or the OL as a whole) when the D is teeing off due to zero running game, no threat at #2WR or TE.



I'm still a Flowers guy, but understand he may not be a LT, but how much better could he be at LT if this offense could keep a defense on hits heels? Need to get the kid moving forward so he can maul.



Thoughts?

Not an OL expert either, but most of what I've read pertaining to Big Blue '56 : 2/3/2017 3:38 pm : link Flowers has centered on lack of techniques. Otherwise, they say he's got all the physical tools to be very good..Hopefully, Solari in year 2 can finally get him pointed in the right direction

I mean, is this a dumb question? drkenneth : 2/3/2017 3:40 pm : link I just don't know. I cant help but think that the fact the defense knows exactly what we are doing/shutting things down (cover 2) can't be helpful.

if you recall, Eric pointed out (correctly I believe) in his review of Victor in CT : 2/3/2017 3:42 pm : link Pittsburgh game that Flowers would be great with the Steelers because they use a more aggressive, physically dominant style on the OL.

It isn't a dumb question but he has shown nothing as a pass blocker. robbieballs2003 : 2/3/2017 3:43 pm : link DEs do not just tee off all the time against him. His problem is his feet are a mess, he bends at his waist, his elbows are out, his hands are low, he grabs and doesn't strike, etc.

RE: if you recall, Eric pointed out (correctly I believe) in his review of drkenneth : 2/3/2017 3:46 pm : link

Quote: Pittsburgh game that Flowers would be great with the Steelers because they use a more aggressive, physically dominant style on the OL.



I do remember that....Part of why I brought it up. I know nothing about OL schemes, etc. In comment 13348599 Victor in CT said:I do remember that....Part of why I brought it up. I know nothing about OL schemes, etc.

And the fact Solari coached some big,physical OLs. drkenneth : 2/3/2017 3:47 pm : link Including Anthony Davis, who I know isn't easy to work with.

Let me flip this robbieballs2003 : 2/3/2017 3:49 pm : link Eli is getting rid of the ball at a record pace. Our offense is designed to get rid of the ball quickly. How much worse would Flowers be if we ran Gilbride's offense with a lot of 5 and 7 step drop concepts?

RE: It isn't a dumb question but he has shown nothing as a pass blocker. Diver_Down : 2/3/2017 4:03 pm : link

Quote: DEs do not just tee off all the time against him. His problem is his feet are a mess, he bends at his waist, his elbows are out, his hands are low, he grabs and doesn't strike, etc.



In addition, Eli Manning has one of the fastest releases of NFL quarterbacks. He averages 2.59 seconds. Part of it is play design and part is due to the inability of the OL to provide protection. If Flowers and the OL in general can't manage fundamental technique for 3 seconds, then no one should be secure in their position. In comment 13348602 robbieballs2003 said:In addition, Eli Manning has one of the fastest releases of NFL quarterbacks. He averages 2.59 seconds. Part of it is play design and part is due to the inability of the OL to provide protection. If Flowers and the OL in general can't manage fundamental technique for 3 seconds, then no one should be secure in their position.

RE: Let me flip this Diver_Down : 2/3/2017 4:32 pm : link

Quote: Eli is getting rid of the ball at a record pace. Our offense is designed to get rid of the ball quickly. How much worse would Flowers be if we ran Gilbride's offense with a lot of 5 and 7 step drop concepts?



If Eli was still able to walk, one can assume that he would have set a historical NFL record for interceptions with his patented "Chuck and Duck".

In comment 13348610 robbieballs2003 said:If Eli was still able to walk, one can assume that he would have set a historical NFL record for interceptions with his patented "Chuck and Duck".

Boggles my mind that a guy with his size and athleticism Taggart : 2/3/2017 4:33 pm : link And years under high quality coaching and still cant manage the most basic of OL techniques. I can see bad feet maybe being not so easy to overcome, but something like not bending at the waist, keeping elbows in, delivering a punch, etc are just a matter of practice/reps. The kid needs to work much harder.

RE: if you recall, Eric pointed out (correctly I believe) in his review of Beer Man : 2/3/2017 4:44 pm : link

Quote: Pittsburgh game that Flowers would be great with the Steelers because they use a more aggressive, physically dominant style on the OL. If we are talking about the running game I agree. The Giants use a zone blocking scheme in the running game, whereas the Steelers just try to overpower their opponents in true smash mouth form. However, Flowers issues have really been in pass blocking, which I doubt would be any different if he was a Steeler. In comment 13348599 Victor in CT said:If we are talking about the running game I agree. The Giants use a zone blocking scheme in the running game, whereas the Steelers just try to overpower their opponents in true smash mouth form. However, Flowers issues have really been in pass blocking, which I doubt would be any different if he was a Steeler.

Time-and-again .... Manny in CA : 2/3/2017 4:54 pm : link

I've said Ereck Flowers does not trust his own feet, so he does what he thinks he can to try to be in a position to move sideways (not bend and carry his hands low) ...



When he does get beat (which is pretty often), he grabs and horse collars the opponent.



Bottom line, this will be the 2nd high draft pick offensive tackle who will be forced to go to a guard position because he couldn't cut it at the position he was drafted for.

I think a change of position Beer Man : 2/3/2017 5:06 pm : link would do more for Flowers. Move him inside where his technique flaws will be less of a problem, and allow him to develop. He may never be a LT, but he can still be a dominating force on the OL.

'How much of it is the issues on O?'... Torrag : 2/3/2017 6:00 pm : link ...you've got it backwards. if the O-line was better we'd see more plays by the skill guys...not the other way around. That was evident watching the games in real time. The line struggled. Period. There is no need to over think it.

As a real old fart I can remeber many big, strong, guys Blackbeard : 2/3/2017 7:35 pm : link in the pro boxing game that could overpower the average heavyweight. But, they lacked boxing skill and, possibly,

sharp reflexes. So, they were murdered in the ring by much smaller men.

J. Reese, you can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear.

Get your scouts and yourself to learn how to evaluate

football talent.

Go get PaulN : 2/3/2017 8:30 pm : link Whitworth and draft a guard within the first three rounds, this is a very good draft for guards. Let Flowers fight it out with Hart for the right tackle spot, let the new guard fight it out with Jones and Jerry. The left side is solid with Whitworth, Pugh, and Richburg. I have heard enough excuses for this player, time to put up or out the door he goes, he must know the situation is urgent, then we will see what he does. I would be OK if the Giants drafted two linemen and added Whitworth. It's time to make more drastic moves, the subtle ones that Reese has made have failed and is the main reason this offense has not progressed the way it should have.

You are going out of your way to find a silver lining ... Boy Cord : 2/3/2017 9:29 pm : link ... with Flowers. He is a disaster and the Giants can not accept that level of play at LT next season. He either needs to get his shit together, find a new home on the line, or get his ass on the bench ... either as a reserve or inactive.

I have to question the O-line coaching Mike in Philly : 2/3/2017 9:43 pm : link The kid has been in the league a couple years now and doesn't seem to be getting any better.

RE: I have to question the O-line coaching jcn56 : 2/3/2017 9:50 pm : link

Quote: The kid has been in the league a couple years now and doesn't seem to be getting any better.



Hard to point the finger there when it's two different coaches. In comment 13348959 Mike in Philly said:Hard to point the finger there when it's two different coaches.

Let's all be honest Marty866b : 2/3/2017 10:12 pm : link Flowers is an awful left tackle and arguably the worst in all of football. If Reese doesn't pick him #9 in the entire draft there is little chance he would be playing,let alone starting. Would he be better somewhere else on the line? We have a very small window now with Eli and having Flowers at left tackle greatly reduces the Giants chances for another championship.

If the Giants are able to salvage Flowers ... Manny in CA : 2/3/2017 10:46 pm : link

I'd say the best place it would be at right guard (could he be the next Brandon Sherrf ?), let's hope so.



But like I said, that's two high draft choices who were going to be "answers" at tackle - Flowers and Pugh, who aren't.



Reese did very well on the draft last year, but whoever he has telling him what offensive linemen to draft has to go,

Waste of Time NJLCO : 2/4/2017 9:49 am : link The guy is a complete waste of time and has little talent to compete at this level be it at LT or RT or G. At best this guy was a middle round pick, at best. Not smart, no technique and has already gotten one OL coach fired and is working on his second. As stated many times if not for covering Reese's ass on this pick I believe this guy would be out of the NFL. Move on, Hart, Jerry and Newhouse are better which means little since they are below average at best. Rated at the bottom of all NFL LT's. Poor Eli

I think he's an obvious G area junc : 2/4/2017 9:59 am : link but I also think strangely enough he would've been a much better RT in TC/KG offense. it may sound crazy because it was all deep drops but that offensive scheme did a great job keeping the DE's at bay by pounding on them.



Power off tackle to the Right, then build play action off it and the DE is tied in knots and can't just run around the OT.



Obviously I do not like this scheme, I don't think McAdoo does enough to keep teams/players off balance and hope he develops. It is certainly something he can learn.

RE: Time-and-again .... mrvax : 2/4/2017 11:04 am : link

Quote:

Bottom line, this will be the 2nd high draft pick offensive tackle who will be forced to go to a guard position because he couldn't cut it at the position he was drafted for.



Not true. Pugh can play tackle. In comment 13348712 Manny in CA said:Not true. Pugh can play tackle.

I think all of the O-line struggles had some portion of it due Jimmy Googs : 2/4/2017 11:26 am : link to the predictability of the Offense. Defenders that do not have to worry about variation, play-action, misdirection, etc will clearly sell themselves out more off the line of scrimmage. This only makes it that much harder to block a 300lb guy who basically knows whats coming.



That being said, Flowers still sucks at LT and has shown minimal to no development as of the end of his 2nd season.



Giants Paulie Walnuts : 2/4/2017 1:59 pm : link went way overboard on this kid



watch his feet, how he plays high with hands low and turns, his techniques are terrible, sadly, he is immature and may never get it or only get it after he's gone from here and another team picks him up



he needs to work this offseason





Run blocking isn't the issue with Flowers, Section331 : 2/4/2017 3:58 pm : link pass pro is. I don't see how better TE's, RB's and WR's changes that.

RE: Boggles my mind that a guy with his size and athleticism TJ : 2/4/2017 4:11 pm : link

Quote: And years under high quality coaching and still cant manage the most basic of OL techniques. I can see bad feet maybe being not so easy to overcome, but something like not bending at the waist, keeping elbows in, delivering a punch, etc are just a matter of practice/reps. The kid needs to work much harder.



This.

And don't forget strength. Didn't he have the best bench at his combine? The only explanation I can see is a severe learning disability and/or no work ethic. I think he succeeded in college strictly on size, strength, and power. For the first time in his life that's not enough. In comment 13348670 Taggart said:This.And don't forget strength. Didn't he have the best bench at his combine? The only explanation I can see is a severe learning disability and/or no work ethic. I think he succeeded in college strictly on size, strength, and power. For the first time in his life that's not enough.

RE: That's a matter of opinion, mrvax ... TJ : 2/4/2017 4:15 pm : link

Quote:

(Not sure if you're being mildly sarcastic) ...



Mr. "Shortarms", was struggling, last time I saw him playing tackle.



He's still the best OT on this team. Maybe that doesn't say much but until Giants can get at least one OT who plays better I think it's safe to say his struggles have been overblown. IMO Pugh is a better guard than tackle but a team can win with Pugh at either tackle spot. In comment 13349350 Manny in CA said:He's still the best OT on this team. Maybe that doesn't say much but until Giants can get at least one OT who plays better I think it's safe to say his struggles have been overblown. IMO Pugh is a better guard than tackle but a team can win with Pugh at either tackle spot.

Pugh is probably a better tackle than Flowers, Brown Recluse : 2/4/2017 8:07 pm : link but thats kind of like saying Danny Kanell was a better quarterback than Dave Brown.



You shouldn't have to make a decision like that.