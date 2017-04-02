Jordan Leggett robbieballs2003 : 2/4/2017 7:36 am



The Giants like size in their TEs. Well, he has it. He is 6'5" and anywhere from 250-260 pounds.



The Giants could use a dual threat at TE. Well, he might be one of the better blocking TEs (but not elite blocking) while still being able to provide a lot as a receiver. He is lined up all over the place such as in the backfield and out wide.



Below I linked a quick highlight video and a game breakdown. For those that want both blocking and a receiving threat out of the same player then this guy just may be a perfect match in the third.





Highlights





Virginia Tech



I don't see his name mentioned all that much on here. If this kid is still available in the third and possibly 4th (truly doubt it) because that is where he seems to he projected we would be extremely lucky.The Giants like size in their TEs. Well, he has it. He is 6'5" and anywhere from 250-260 pounds.The Giants could use a dual threat at TE. Well, he might be one of the better blocking TEs (but not elite blocking) while still being able to provide a lot as a receiver. He is lined up all over the place such as in the backfield and out wide.Below I linked a quick highlight video and a game breakdown. For those that want both blocking and a receiving threat out of the same player then this guy just may be a perfect match in the third.

Robbie, I like his hands better than Sprinkle EricJ : 2/4/2017 7:45 am : link but the video unfortunately gives us no indication as to what his blocking ability is.

He's a very good player, I think we need to draft 2 TEs No Where Man : 2/4/2017 7:49 am : link this year and add them to Adams. That will fix this position for the next 5-7 years with the quality of TEs that are available in this draft. Perhaps we draft one standard TE and one H-back like Evan Engram or Everitt. Tye and Donnell are nowhere near the class of these TEs.

No Where Man Klaatu : 2/4/2017 7:58 am : link There's no chance the Giants will spend two draft picks on TEs. My hope is that they'll sign a UFA like Dion Sims, then draft a good TE prospect somewhere in rds 1-3.

He will be taken in round 2 at the latest superspynyg : 2/4/2017 8:08 am : link book it.

We pick dead last in round 4 est1986 : 2/4/2017 8:20 am : link It's more like a glorified 5th round pick... No way he makes it that far as I doubt he's there for our third pick.

One of the better blocking TEs? Big Rick in FL : 2/4/2017 8:38 am : link Why because of his size? Just watch him. He's not a good blocker and most scouting reports will say the same thing.

RE: One of the better blocking TEs? robbieballs2003 : 2/4/2017 8:41 am : link

Quote: Why because of his size? Just watch him. He's not a good blocker and most scouting reports will say the same thing.



Not because of his size but because he has experience as a tight TE which a lot dont experience and because this class is pretty weak in that aspect. In comment 13349066 Big Rick in FL said:Not because of his size but because he has experience as a tight TE which a lot dont experience and because this class is pretty weak in that aspect.

I'll pass ryanmkeane : 2/4/2017 8:42 am : link and think the Giants would too. Seems to be an athlete playing football and not a football player.

He's basically ryanmkeane : 2/4/2017 8:43 am : link a 6'5 slot receiver. We need a physical tight end.

I'd say he's an average blocker at best Big Rick in FL : 2/4/2017 8:51 am : link If you watch the National Championship game it doesn't seem like he has much interest in doing it either. At least 5 TEs in this draft are better blockers. Howard, Njoku, Jonnu Smith, Michael Roberts & Jake Butt (Whose not a great blocker either, but better than Leggett IMO). For a guy with his size he should be dominating in college as a blocker.

I don't think we need two tight ends. Ira : 2/4/2017 9:09 am : link We've got two pretty good back-ups at te already. We could use a good starting tight end and this could be the year that we draft one. If we have enough cap $$$ to fix the o-line as well as re-signing JPP, Robinson and Big Hank, we can go tight end and a big wide receiver in the draft. Maybe Njoku and Kupp.

Adams is the only NFL calibre TE on the roster, and he needs No Where Man : 2/4/2017 9:18 am : link Development work. We need two TE's that can block, (Adams seems to be one), and that can get the other teams defenses out of Cover 2. Our present TEs can't do that. Please don't give me Matt LaCoss as an answer either. Let's shore up this position once and for all and then we won't have to worry about it, for awhile.

RE: Adams is the only NFL calibre TE on the roster, and he needs Klaatu : 2/4/2017 9:26 am : link

Quote: Development work. We need two TE's that can block, (Adams seems to be one), and that can get the other teams defenses out of Cover 2. Our present TEs can't do that. Please don't give me Matt LaCoss as an answer either. Let's shore up this position once and for all and then we won't have to worry about it, for awhile.



Okay, fine. But we're still not going to draft two TEs. That would be a ridiculous waste of resources when an immediate need can be addressed through free agency. In comment 13349087 No Where Man said:Okay, fine. But we're still not going to draft two TEs. That would be a ridiculous waste of resources when an immediate need can be addressed through free agency.

TE is now becoming a Premier Position in the NFL. No Where Man : 2/4/2017 9:37 am : link Look at what NE has done with their TEs in their short passing game. Its a one-time draft anomaly. I say we have to consider it.

I like Leggett a lot adamg : 2/4/2017 10:17 am : link Seems to have upside as a playmaker.



Not a big Butt guy. I think he's overrated.

He's going to workout better than expected KWALL2 : 2/4/2017 10:30 am : link And go round 2. He doesn't like to block but he's huge with excellent receiving skills. One of my favoirite players in the draft for the Giants. I don't think he'll be there in round 3 for them.

Good find area junc : 2/4/2017 10:30 am : link he looks like he's being used exactly how we use our TE.

And Zeirlein criticism aside, he looks a helluva lot better than any TE we've got.

RE: TE is now becoming a Premier Position in the NFL. Klaatu : 2/4/2017 10:36 am : link

Quote: Look at what NE has done with their TEs in their short passing game. Its a one-time draft anomaly. I say we have to consider it.



Consider it all you want, but it's not happening. At best the Giants will draft a good prospect and then bring in a UDFA or two for a look-see. They're not going to use two picks on TEs when they have many other priorities. In comment 13349093 No Where Man said:Consider it all you want, but it's not happening. At best the Giants will draft a good prospect and then bring in a UDFA or two for a look-see. They're not going to use two picks on TEs when they have many other priorities.

Leggett or Griffin KWALL2 : 2/4/2017 10:39 am : link Derrick Griffin? The next Jimmy Graham? College Basketball and football player. 6.7" . 7 ft wingspan. And he can run. 11 TDs in 2015.



Has some off the field issues that got him tossed from the team this year but a sick TE prospect. I'd love this guy on the Giants.



Leggett or Griffin. Or both. That's what I'd like from this draft.

RE: He's going to workout better than expected Reb8thVA : 2/4/2017 11:15 am : link

Quote: And go round 2. He doesn't like to block but he's huge with excellent receiving skills. One of my favoirite players in the draft for the Giants. I don't think he'll be there in round 3 for them.



+1 In comment 13349110 KWALL2 said:+1

I'm in the "give Adams the job and see what happens" camp PatersonPlank : 2/4/2017 11:21 am : link Spend the draft picks other places. Tye is an adequate backup.

RE: I like Leggett a lot GmanND : 2/4/2017 1:03 pm : link

Quote: Seems to have upside as a playmaker.



Not a big Butt guy. I think he's overrated.



I'm a big butt guy but have no interest in having Butt on the team. In comment 13349108 adamg said:I'm a big butt guy but have no interest in having Butt on the team.