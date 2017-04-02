Jordan Leggett

I don't see his name mentioned all that much on here. If this kid is still available in the third and possibly 4th (truly doubt it) because that is where he seems to he projected we would be extremely lucky.
The Giants like size in their TEs. Well, he has it. He is 6'5" and anywhere from 250-260 pounds.
The Giants could use a dual threat at TE. Well, he might be one of the better blocking TEs (but not elite blocking) while still being able to provide a lot as a receiver. He is lined up all over the place such as in the backfield and out wide.
Below I linked a quick highlight video and a game breakdown. For those that want both blocking and a receiving threat out of the same player then this guy just may be a perfect match in the third.
Highlights
Virginia Tech
but the video unfortunately gives us no indication as to what his blocking ability is.
this year and add them to Adams. That will fix this position for the next 5-7 years with the quality of TEs that are available in this draft. Perhaps we draft one standard TE and one H-back like Evan Engram or Everitt. Tye and Donnell are nowhere near the class of these TEs.
There's no chance the Giants will spend two draft picks on TEs. My hope is that they'll sign a UFA like Dion Sims, then draft a good TE prospect somewhere in rds 1-3.
It's more like a glorified 5th round pick... No way he makes it that far as I doubt he's there for our third pick.
Why because of his size? Just watch him. He's not a good blocker and most scouting reports will say the same thing.
Big Rick in FL said:
Why because of his size? Just watch him. He's not a good blocker and most scouting reports will say the same thing.
Not because of his size but because he has experience as a tight TE which a lot dont experience and because this class is pretty weak in that aspect.
and think the Giants would too. Seems to be an athlete playing football and not a football player.
a 6'5 slot receiver. We need a physical tight end.
If you watch the National Championship game it doesn't seem like he has much interest in doing it either. At least 5 TEs in this draft are better blockers. Howard, Njoku, Jonnu Smith, Michael Roberts & Jake Butt (Whose not a great blocker either, but better than Leggett IMO). For a guy with his size he should be dominating in college as a blocker.
He's a Jordan Reed clone, but I don't think he's a good two way TE.
We've got two pretty good back-ups at te already. We could use a good starting tight end and this could be the year that we draft one. If we have enough cap $$$ to fix the o-line as well as re-signing JPP, Robinson and Big Hank, we can go tight end and a big wide receiver in the draft. Maybe Njoku and Kupp.
Development work. We need two TE's that can block, (Adams seems to be one), and that can get the other teams defenses out of Cover 2. Our present TEs can't do that. Please don't give me Matt LaCoss as an answer either. Let's shore up this position once and for all and then we won't have to worry about it, for awhile.
No Where Man said:
Development work. We need two TE's that can block, (Adams seems to be one), and that can get the other teams defenses out of Cover 2. Our present TEs can't do that. Please don't give me Matt LaCoss as an answer either. Let's shore up this position once and for all and then we won't have to worry about it, for awhile.
Okay, fine. But we're still not going to draft two TEs. That would be a ridiculous waste of resources when an immediate need can be addressed through free agency.
Look at what NE has done with their TEs in their short passing game. Its a one-time draft anomaly. I say we have to consider it.
Seems to have upside as a playmaker.
Not a big Butt guy. I think he's overrated.
And go round 2. He doesn't like to block but he's huge with excellent receiving skills. One of my favoirite players in the draft for the Giants. I don't think he'll be there in round 3 for them.
he looks like he's being used exactly how we use our TE.
And Zeirlein criticism aside, he looks a helluva lot better than any TE we've got.
No Where Man said:
Look at what NE has done with their TEs in their short passing game. Its a one-time draft anomaly. I say we have to consider it.
Consider it all you want, but it's not happening. At best the Giants will draft a good prospect and then bring in a UDFA or two for a look-see. They're not going to use two picks on TEs when they have many other priorities.
Derrick Griffin? The next Jimmy Graham? College Basketball and football player. 6.7" . 7 ft wingspan. And he can run. 11 TDs in 2015.
Has some off the field issues that got him tossed from the team this year but a sick TE prospect. I'd love this guy on the Giants.
Leggett or Griffin. Or both. That's what I'd like from this draft.
KWALL2 said:
And go round 2. He doesn't like to block but he's huge with excellent receiving skills. One of my favoirite players in the draft for the Giants. I don't think he'll be there in round 3 for them.
+1
Spend the draft picks other places. Tye is an adequate backup.
adamg said:
| Seems to have upside as a playmaker.
Not a big Butt guy. I think he's overrated.
I'm a big butt guy but have no interest in having Butt on the team.
because if he can't then whats the point, we already have guys who can catch but its the lack of blocking from the TE position that is killing us...