In discussing TE needs - let's not forget TE Jerrell Adams Jim in Forest Hills : 2/4/2017 10:40 am He had a positive rookie year. Both receiving and blocking he showed flashes of potential. He will improve into year 2, he'll get stronger. He's already faster in a straight line than most nfl LBs.



Not going to just put him into the starting lineup with ink, but I'd pencil him in. If Adams develops into a quality player, especially one that can block and threaten the seam, the Giants are already improved from last year's TE crew.



This is a scenario which could really favor the Giants next year if they pick up a Howard/Njoku/Leggett, etc. You could have two legit TEs lining up along with OBJ and SS. That would help the run game. That would help vs cover 2.



They could have a backup player who is a blocking type TE aka extra OT.



I hope Adams puts in the work this offseason, he could be one of the lynchpins next year, just by becoming a legit NFL starter.

Obviously early, but I am actually hoping Adams puts Jimmy Googs : 2/4/2017 11:05 am : link on some bulk and really works on his blocking.



One, because we really need to add a blocking TE to the offense.



But two, because I just don't think Adams has the catching skills to ever be a decent weapon. I think he'll be fine with targets between the sticks, but anything medium to further down the field seems to be outside his range of success.

I don't think anybody is forgetting them robbieballs2003 : 2/4/2017 11:12 am : link But there needs to be a serious infusion of talent in the group. Sitting back and keeping your fingers crossed is not how a team should be managed. Bringing in talent to raise the level of those here is how it should be managed. If Adams and LaCosse rise to the top because they are legit NFL starters then great.

We also need to remember Will Johnson Rjanyg : 2/4/2017 11:14 am : link He is a FB but also and H-Back and could play a little TE. Adams is better than Tye IMO and if we could add either Howard or Njoku or sign Sims, having Tye as a back up, this would be a soldi group.



I hopeful Howard is available in round 2, be aus I am not sure Njoku is worth the 23rd pick and doubt he lasts until 55.

Adams is the most talented TE . . . . TC : 2/4/2017 11:38 am : link on the Giants squad that I've seen play. But apparently needs to develop. After flashing, he didn't seem to progress and after being largely unproductive, saw fewer snaps. Whether that means he was struggling with the playbook, the NFL game overall, needed a lot of technique work, or all of the above, I can't say. We've seen other players look great on one series who've eventually disappeared.



But the talent is there! He should be in the mix, and he has exciting potential.



He isn't forgotten Patrick77 : 2/4/2017 11:54 am : link But if anyone is penciling him as anything remotely important they are being too generous.



Tye, Lacosse, Johnson, and Adams are not players you don't look to improve upon and stand pat. Adams has all the tools with none of the success - similar to the JPP of tight ends, the vaunted massive speedster Adrien Robinson.



Let's not get ahead of ourselves, he played for under 20% of the offensive snaps. Roger Lewis and Larry Donnel got more playing time than Adams.

It's really shocking that Rookies don't produce right away AnnapolisMike : 2/4/2017 11:57 am : link If you can't figure it out by the time your 22-23 years old you never will.



/Sarc Off

None of us know whether Adams will develop as hoped. Big Blue '56 : 2/4/2017 12:03 pm : link When he was drafted, draftniks said he was raw, a project. Many here agreed. If anything he did better than expected for year one..



Not sure why anyone can say anything definitive about his prospects..Yet..

We need to totally revamp the TE position EddieNYG : 2/4/2017 12:05 pm : link We need to add a TE in Free Agency and draft a TE.



There should be no reason to bring back Tye or Donnell.



Adams didn't show enough for me to say "give him the job next year".



If we want to fix the offense, we need a major upgrade at TE. That means two new TEs.

We need a free agent at TE..... Doomster : 2/4/2017 12:05 pm : link I doubt we use a first round pick on a TE.....after that round, I doubt you are going to find a starter at TE.....



It's time to move away from the projects....When the best you have is only a 6th rounder, you have neglected the position....Eli does not have the time to wait for guys to develop....hopefully, we can sign someone who makes an impact...

OK so Sims mrvax : 2/4/2017 12:21 pm : link is a Miami TE. Is he good at blocking? Anyone comment on this guy?

See I remember Bavaria and Shockey their rookie years joeinpa : 2/4/2017 12:35 pm : link Way back I remember Bob Tucker s as well. Adams couldn't beat out Will Tye. Not much to hang your hat on.

One of my favorite terms used on BBI Jimmy Googs : 2/4/2017 12:35 pm : link is "flash".



Written to denote optimism although seldom reaches realism...





The Giants could still use a legitimate receiving threat if they want Brown Recluse : 2/4/2017 2:45 pm : link to sign one, but I see Dion Sims as sort of a Daniel Fells clone. Though he will undoubtedly cost more, I doubt he will command top dollar as a free agent tight end. He doesn't have the numbers.



I'd be fine with them scrapping Tye and Donnell both and bringing in Sims and someone else - either through free agency or the draft. With Adams as the #3.





I think its fairly safe to say that Donnell will not be on the team Jimmy Googs : 2/4/2017 2:56 pm : link next year.



And I would be very surprised if Tye wasn't on the roster.



How much Tight End restructuring do you think we can absorb in one off-season...

The Giants don't value good blocking at TE very highly IMO Patrick77 : 2/4/2017 3:08 pm : link Where do people get the notion the Giants front office and coaching staff value highly the blocking ability of tight ends?



Since Shianco and Shockey (who developed into a good blocker) the guys who could block very well when the Giants drafted or signed them were: Marcellus Bennett.



The guys below were not brought in as good blockers IMO:



Adrien Robinson

Larry Donnel

Will Tye

Brandon Meyers

Bear Pascoe

Jerome Cunningham

Jake Ballard

Travis Beckum

Darcy Johnson

Scott Chandler

Kevin Boss

Michael Matthews



There is a very long list of piss poor blockers they have brought in or drafted at this position. Daniel Fells might be the most recent "good" blocker. Boss developed into a serviceable blocker.



I'd argue they need better blocking out of this position group but I really don't see any indication they value the blocking ability at TE very highly. Maybe I'm wrong in my history here but that list to me screams average at best when it comes to blocking. I don't see them targeting a guy purely for his blocking prowess, they rarely if ever even use a swing tackle so to me it's clear that for a long time have they put much more emphasis on knowing the playbook, athleticism, and receiving ability.



I didnt. old man : 2/4/2017 3:18 pm : link But they need another guy. Tye et al just don't fit this O.

i hope adams can develop msh : 2/4/2017 3:54 pm : link but they need a better pass catcher,right now i have adams as the blocker (who can catch the odd vital pass) role the giants have used guys like howard cross etc to fulfil over the years they need a field stretcher to open the lanes to run and ease the tight coverage thier smaller WR have been getting jake ballard 2.0 or a guy in that mould is a big need



and since we are running a version of green bays offence under macadoo they need the TE to get the offence to work as it should and find our own TE to fill that role for them and findley did in green bay during his time there

