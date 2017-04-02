Big/Physical or Speedy #2 WR kash94 : 2/4/2017 12:39 pm I think almost everyone on the board thinks that the Giants need to upgrade the WR spot opposite of OBJ and that Cruz isn't really the guy who can do that.



However, I've seen different takes on what skillset that WR should have: straightline speed who can stretch the defense (ala Desean Jackson not that the Giants should sign him in particular) or a bigger, more physical WR who can be a red zone threat (Brian Quick, Kenny Britt, etc).



What skillset do you think would be a better fit for the offense moving forward?

I would go after a big wide receiver bigbb : 2/4/2017 12:41 pm : link With Shepherd in the slot and hopefully an upgrade in tight end we should be okay

He doesn't have to be big Doomster : 2/4/2017 12:43 pm : link or have a lot of speed......he just has to get open....

Bigger receiver jeff57 : 2/4/2017 12:45 pm : link is needed to compliment OBJ and Shepard.

King and Lewis can get deep as can Beckham robbieballs2003 : 2/4/2017 1:01 pm : link We need size at the position. It is assumed that we want all of our receivers to be able to get separation. All the speed in the world is not going to help if we have to get rid of the ball in less than 3 seconds.

King and Lewis can get deep as can Beckham

We need size at the position.



for crying out loud....they both suck....

Wideout with size is preferred RAIN : 2/4/2017 1:09 pm : link But getting open and being able to contribute early is necessary. Forcing a pick because of size is a way to get a lesser player.

Marshall type PaulN : 2/4/2017 1:31 pm : link Would be great, but we just need a guy who can catch the ball, get open, and take the pressure off of Beckham.

we definitely bluepepper : 2/4/2017 1:36 pm : link want an outside guy so all things being equal I'd say size over speed.

Don't AcidTest : 2/4/2017 2:05 pm : link think Zay Jones will be available in the third, but what we really need is an outside WR or a seam stretching TE. Either one will do, but I'd prefer the latter. Use FA or a late day three pick on a WR, and hope that Lewis and King improve in their second year with the team.

Quote: think Zay Jones will be available in the third, but what we really need is an outside WR or a seam stretching TE. Either one will do, but I'd prefer the latter. Use FA or a late day three pick on a WR, and hope that Lewis and King improve in their second year with the team.

Draft Scout lists him as 3rd round prospect. But since the Giants have a late 3rd round pick, you could be right. However, despite his evident talent, he's a small school prospect. And the Combine will affect where he's taken, and he's a long strider, and might not post a top 40. If so, he well might be there in the 3rd.

Jones excelled at the SB, but sure, I'd strongly consider him in the third.

Jones excelled at the SB, but sure, I'd strongly consider him in the third.





Jones excelled at the SB, but sure, I'd strongly consider him in the third.



Jones excelled at the SB, but sure, I'd strongly consider him in the third. In comment 13349275 TC said:Jones excelled at the SB, but sure, I'd strongly consider him in the third.

Quote: JuJu Smith-Schuster, as a 2nd rounder. Big guy, productive for USC. Rob Rang - ( New Window )

I like Smith-Schuster very well! But think he may be more of a possession receiver in the NFL. Still, he does a lot of things well. He'll likely go in the 2nd per Draft Scout.



I think Tay Jones is a lot more explosive, and has more potential as a down-field and scoring threat. But Smith-Schuster is supposedly a good blocker also.

I like Smith-Schuster very well! But think he may be more of a possession receiver in the NFL. Still, he does a lot of things well. He'll likely go in the 2nd per Draft Scout.

I think Tay Jones is a lot more explosive, and has more potential as a down-field and scoring threat. But Smith-Schuster is supposedly a good blocker also.

If they could find right ends who can black and catch LauderdaleMatty : 2/4/2017 3:19 pm : link The need for a bigger WR is less. Still if you are going to keep 5 or 6 WRS you can't find one 6'2 ish w some skills? Everyone else in the NFL can

Just draft Njoku at TE - solves both problems Patrick77 : 2/4/2017 3:19 pm : link Big and fast. Split him out wide and he is a mismatch for anyone.

think developing a solid bc4life : 2/4/2017 3:29 pm : link running game and shoring up the pass blocking of some (i.e., Flowers) is more important than picking up another wr

a dynamic TE msh : 2/4/2017 3:39 pm : link that can run a seam route would help but they still need the 6'4+ 200lb+ possession WR opposite beckham the role that plax made them so dangerous with and have missed badly ever since inspite of OBJ,i wanted them to sign sanu to play that role and look at what he did opposite jones for atlanta

Speed. Jesse B : 2/4/2017 3:57 pm : link Beckham and Sheppard are proficient at working the underneath stuff. Love to have a guy (Kenny stills?) who can take a safety with him down the field and open some stuff up.





But mostly a better TE and Oline

Ju-Ju highlights .... Manny in CA : 2/4/2017 4:05 pm : link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA_YrglNGVc



I like that he seems not to be shy of contact. Remember that was one of the things that made Plaxico so valuable, he like to run over people (he was the very best run blocker I've ever seen) I like that he seems not to be shy of contact. Remember that was one of the things that made Plaxico so valuable, he like to run over people (he was the very best run blocker I've ever seen)

Either one would do. Section331 : 2/4/2017 4:17 pm : link I'd prefer a bigger guy since our other wides are on the small side, but a speedster who can take the top off of a D will do the trick as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA_YrglNGVc



I like that he seems not to be shy of contact. Remember that was one of the things that made Plaxico so valuable, he like to run over people (he was the very best run blocker I've ever seen)





What about Steve Smith, Sr.? In comment 13349362 Manny in CA said:What about Steve Smith, Sr.?

That Njoku kid is impressive ... Manny in CA : 2/4/2017 4:51 pm : link

Screw putting him at TE, let him go outside all the time. What wouldn't we give to have a Kelvin Benjamin type receiver opposite OBJ !

You're right, mrvax .... Manny in CA : 2/4/2017 4:57 pm : link

Smith is very special, nobody plays with as much heart as him, but Plaxico at 6'6', 235-240 would wreck CBs when he blocked them.

A big receiver would help in the red zone Ira : 2/4/2017 5:35 pm : link .

A big receiver helps all over the place ... Manny in CA : 2/4/2017 7:10 pm : link

I remember Kelvin Benjamin at Florida St. Even though he was a terrific wide receiver, you;d see him sometimes loop back inside the L.O.S. and help block !



In the middle, outside and in the End Zone big guys who can out-jump and shield the ball are a big deal. You QB just doesn't need to be as accurate, the wide receiver's superior wingspan is great to have.



Those guys are the ultimate possession receivers.





I see Ju-Ju as this year's Treadwell Vanzetti : 2/4/2017 7:24 pm : link a lot is going to depend on his 40

OL OL OL OL OL SHO'NUFF : 2/4/2017 7:49 pm : link but for WR, I'd take size...the perception is our QB throws high and likes tall receivers...but if John Ross is available, I would override that notion because it would be like having 2 OBJs on the field.

I might be biased as a USC fan emall8ny : 2/4/2017 8:33 pm : link but Juju is a great talent. He does not lack at all in playmaking ability. It is very sad to see him go to the NFL early, but I would actually cry of joy if the Giants drafted him.

need a #2 that will keep the defense honest Steve in South Jersey : 2/4/2017 9:03 pm : link from rolling to heavy to Bechham's side. I don't really care if his talent is more size or speed.



Need a threat at TE too.



WR stretch234 : 2/5/2017 7:13 am : link Sign Kenny Britt or Garcon and move on. Either of them can handle the outside as a 2 and actually cause defenses to pay attention.



Cost wise, they should be much more of a value.



I'm on board Mike B from JC : 2/5/2017 9:28 am : link For a big physical, but fast wralong with a receiving TE. That along with a Lt and RG.a big physical RB would also be good. That would make our offense great.

Think 2011 mako J : 2/5/2017 10:20 am : link How would you describe #82?



Remember Belichick's words to his defense?



Reliable playmaking at those two positions is missing. Use the premium picks and cap $ to strengthen the fronts. Just like 2011, the reliable role players may already be on the roster.



Or does this coaching staff need 1's and 2's at every position to be successful?



Re: your question, I'd like to see Eli given someone capable of consistently winning the 10-15 yd play-action square in, so size.



Brandon Marshall or Desean Jackson would make me happy DennyInDenville : 2/5/2017 3:00 pm : link Alshon Jeffry if we wanna spend big

I would love Terrelle Pryor on this team SomeFan : 2/5/2017 3:55 pm : link He is a gamer; he would be awesome on the Giants. He is both big/physical and speedy.



In FA, other than o-line, I would target Pryor in FA and then look to get the BPA of TE /pass-rushing DE / RB in the draft. The draft by all accounts is deep in those three positions.

RE: Brandon Marshall or Desean Jackson would make me happy SomeFan : 2/5/2017 4:00 pm : link

Quote: Alshon Jeffry if we wanna spend big



Brandon Marshall would be good too for a couple of years. I would be psyched with Marshall on the team too. Pryor is just younger (not as talented in prime) but I think he is a complete team first guy who is due for a break out year and would kick major ass with OBJ on the other side and Eli tossing the rock.



Desean is too much like OBJ in play and temperament. Plus, he seems like an asshole that will turn on the coach and team. Do not want him near the Giants. In comment 13350040 DennyInDenville said:Brandon Marshall would be good too for a couple of years. I would be psyched with Marshall on the team too. Pryor is just younger (not as talented in prime) but I think he is a complete team first guy who is due for a break out year and would kick major ass with OBJ on the other side and Eli tossing the rock.Desean is too much like OBJ in play and temperament. Plus, he seems like an asshole that will turn on the coach and team. Do not want him near the Giants.