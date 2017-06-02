FA Target: Bring Logan Ryan Back To NJ KWALL2 : 2/6/2017 3:26 pm



If we need to save money with DRC, Ryan is the perfect guy to bring in. He can handle slot and outside. I think he'd make a good safety too and may move to that spot in a few years. Super smart player, very physical, and excellent tackler.



He's improved every year in the NFL. Only 25. He'll cost less than DRC. He's younger. Versatile. No injury history going back to Rutgers.

Yup Go Terps : 2/6/2017 3:30 pm : link But why move DRC? Sign Ryan, keep DRC, and we're four deep at CB in 2017 and at least 3 deep in 2018.



This would be a great move, and make us the best secondary in the NFL.

Not sure he'll be much cheaper pjcas18 : 2/6/2017 3:31 pm : link and he'll require a longer commitment as a UFA than DRC has today.



Plus he's not as good as a healthy DRC.





Not sure he'll actually be much cheaper than DRC JonC : 2/6/2017 3:44 pm : link but they could swap them in the cap structure and draft one. But, I don't expect the NYG to spend well above the going rate for a slot CB (think recent targets : Powers and Skrine).

What Terps said. Big Blue '56 : 2/6/2017 3:49 pm : link Parting ways with DRC would be the utmost in franchise stupidity, UNLESS, he's a cancer. There are NO indications that he is..

Is he seen as a #1 CB? KWALL2 : 2/6/2017 3:50 pm : link I thought he was more of a #2 who can play slot. Is that price tag higher than DRC? I don't think so. And he's 5years younger.

RE: Is he seen as a #1 CB? njm : 2/6/2017 3:57 pm : link

Quote: I thought he was more of a #2 who can play slot. Is that price tag higher than DRC? I don't think so. And he's 5years younger.



. Go Terps : 2/6/2017 3:59 pm : link If both Cruz and JPP come off the books the money should be there and then some, right? And it doesn't just solve a 2017 problem, but farther into the future.

Agree with Terps, add to the strength CaptSehorn : 2/6/2017 4:00 pm : link The worst defensive performances of the season were those where one or more of the 3 cbs were out. The strength of this defense is its ability to match up and cover varied passing attacks. Stockpile as many cover guys as possible so we don't have to watch the Trevin Wades of the world get isolated and picked apart.

Njm KWALL2 : 2/6/2017 4:18 pm : link The draft is the place to get the TE this year. In FA maybe Cook or Doyle but draft seems loaded at TE.



DRC is excellent when helsthy but he's older and expensive. I'd bet on it being a cost cutting move dropping DRC for the younger Ryan who never misses a snap.



I always liked him as a potential S too. He's physical. You can play him like Arz uses Matthieu all over the field.

Waste of money WillVAB : 2/6/2017 4:22 pm : link You don't invest a multi million dollar contract in a guy projected to play 30% of the snaps next year.



Regardless, no way he signs on the cheap in FA. He'll be one of the top targets by teams flush with cash.

I was looking at him earlier as a potential FA adamg : 2/6/2017 4:25 pm : link I think he'd be a good guy to bring in as the fourth guy behind DRC. Wade, Sensabaugh, and Hall got a lot of snaps. He wouldn't go to waste.



We could do another mid/late round pick in the secondary as well to develop. Ahkello Witherspoon or someone like that.

Percentage of snaps is a poor metric to use Go Terps : 2/6/2017 4:28 pm : link Consider that another corner could allow us to further rotate the CBs and reduce wear and tear.



I don't know what percentage of snaps Wade played, but I do know that they had an extremely deleterious effect.

And as I said a couple weeks ago, Go Terps : 2/6/2017 4:30 pm : link DRC could be rotated with Thompson at FS in some packages.



What we do know based on 2016 is that there are snaps to be occupied by another quality CB. Simply saying that he'd play 30% of snaps is something that I don't believe would bear out to be accurate.

RE: Is he seen as a #1 CB? pjcas18 : 2/6/2017 4:34 pm : link

Quote: I thought he was more of a #2 who can play slot. Is that price tag higher than DRC? I don't think so. And he's 5years younger.



Cutting DRC saves 5M on the cap, Ryan will absolutely get a contract with my guess 20M+ guaranteed and will cost more than 5M on the cap. that's what I meant. more than the savings from DRC.



Here is an article about the Patriots that speculates on what type of contract Ryan will get.



Quote: ....Other notable names atop the 2017 free agent cornerback class include Trumaine Johnson, Stephon Gilmore, A.J. Bouye, Morris Claiborne, and Prince Amukamara.



Projected contract comparisons -



Low end: Robert Alford, Atlanta Falcons -€” 4 years, $38 million, $21 million guaranteed.



High end: Darius Slay, Detroit Lions -€” 4 years, $48.15 million, $23.1 million guaranteed.



Just right: Jimmy Smith, Baltimore Ravens -€” 4 years, $41.1 million, $21 million guaranteed.



Potential landing spot -€” Tennessee Titans



RE: Percentage of snaps is a poor metric to use WillVAB : 2/6/2017 4:35 pm : link

Quote: Consider that another corner could allow us to further rotate the CBs and reduce wear and tear.



I don't know what percentage of snaps Wade played, but I do know that they had an extremely deleterious effect.



It's simply poor allocation of finite resources. Look at the current holes in starters/depth across the OL, LB, TE, and potentially DL spots.



RE: And as I said a couple weeks ago, adamg : 2/6/2017 4:41 pm : link

Quote: DRC could be rotated with Thompson at FS in some packages.



What we do know based on 2016 is that there are snaps to be occupied by another quality CB. Simply saying that he'd play 30% of snaps is something that I don't believe would bear out to be accurate.



In fact, using snap %, you can see he'd play a lot. Wade (32%), Sensabaugh (10.2%), Hall (34.5%), and Michael Hunter (1.2%) all took enough snaps (77.9%) that a fourth starter quality CB would have been a huge boost.



Furthermore, DRC, Jack Rabbit, and Apple combined to miss 84.9% of snaps.



RE: RE: Percentage of snaps is a poor metric to use Go Terps : 2/6/2017 4:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13352297 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Consider that another corner could allow us to further rotate the CBs and reduce wear and tear.



I don't know what percentage of snaps Wade played, but I do know that they had an extremely deleterious effect.







It's simply poor allocation of finite resources. Look at the current holes in starters/depth across the OL, LB, TE, and potentially DL spots.



You find a 4th corner cheap via the draft.



Actually, if you want a UFA #3 or 4 CB from Rutgers..... njm : 2/6/2017 4:44 pm : link they should take a look a Marcus Cooper. He started 13 games for Arizona last season and only got paid $675k. No, he's not at the same level Ryan, but he seems to be a better fit.

RE: RE: And as I said a couple weeks ago, pjcas18 : 2/6/2017 4:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13352299 Go Terps said:





Quote:





DRC could be rotated with Thompson at FS in some packages.



What we do know based on 2016 is that there are snaps to be occupied by another quality CB. Simply saying that he'd play 30% of snaps is something that I don't believe would bear out to be accurate.







In fact, using snap %, you can see he'd play a lot. Wade (32%), Sensabaugh (10.2%), Hall (34.5%), and Michael Hunter (1.2%) all took enough snaps (77.9%) that a fourth starter quality CB would have been a huge boost.



Furthermore, DRC, Jack Rabbit, and Apple combined to miss 84.9% of snaps.



Another quality CB wouldn't go to waste.



that doesn't work that way. Wade and Hall could have been on the field together - especially once Hall starting getting FS snaps. You can't add up snaps like that.





and not sure what you mean by this?



Quote:

Furthermore, DRC, Jack Rabbit, and Apple combined to miss 84.9% of snaps.



RE: RE: RE: And as I said a couple weeks ago, adamg : 2/6/2017 4:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13352322 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13352299 Go Terps said:





Quote:





DRC could be rotated with Thompson at FS in some packages.



What we do know based on 2016 is that there are snaps to be occupied by another quality CB. Simply saying that he'd play 30% of snaps is something that I don't believe would bear out to be accurate.







In fact, using snap %, you can see he'd play a lot. Wade (32%), Sensabaugh (10.2%), Hall (34.5%), and Michael Hunter (1.2%) all took enough snaps (77.9%) that a fourth starter quality CB would have been a huge boost.



Furthermore, DRC, Jack Rabbit, and Apple combined to miss 84.9% of snaps.



Another quality CB wouldn't go to waste.







that doesn't work that way. Wade and Hall could have been on the field together - especially once Hall starting getting FS snaps. You can't add up snaps like that.





and not sure what you mean by this?







Quote:







Furthermore, DRC, Jack Rabbit, and Apple combined to miss 84.9% of snaps.







Are you saying only 15% of the snaps had DRC, Jenkins and Apple? that's clearly wrong.



DRC played ~65% of snaps. As did Apple. DRC misses a lot of plays that having a fourth quality guy to come in would lead to a much less steep drop off.



There are a lot of plays that we could have used a better corner than Wade or Hall or Sensabaugh or Hunter.



The team needs starters WillVAB : 2/6/2017 5:07 pm : link At several core areas of the team. Everyone knows what they are and what they will be if certain guys walk. Paying a premium, which is what you will pay for a young talented corner in FA, for a 4th corner is a luxury this team can't afford.



If a 4th corner is so vital to the defense then they should address it in the draft. There's supposed to be plenty of talented CBs at our pick who will be younger and cheaper.

Not hard to fathom that Wade pjcas18 : 2/6/2017 5:09 pm : link or Sensabaugh could be upgraded at all. Not sure where anyone debated that.



It is hard to fathom adding up all the "other" DB snaps and saying that's how many the 4th CB would play.



that's just simply inaccurate.



not sure how that is hard to fathom.

RE: Not hard to fathom that Wade adamg : 2/6/2017 5:13 pm : link

Quote: or Sensabaugh could be upgraded at all. Not sure where anyone debated that.



It is hard to fathom adding up all the "other" DB snaps and saying that's how many the 4th CB would play.



that's just simply inaccurate.



not sure how that is hard to fathom.



I wasn't saying that's how much he would play. I'm saying that's how often other players played (or didn't play) where another player could have been contributing instead. A fourth CB wouldn't go unused over the course of a season.



RE: The team needs starters Go Terps : 2/6/2017 5:20 pm : link

Quote: At several core areas of the team. Everyone knows what they are and what they will be if certain guys walk. Paying a premium, which is what you will pay for a young talented corner in FA, for a 4th corner is a luxury this team can't afford.



If a 4th corner is so vital to the defense then they should address it in the draft. There's supposed to be plenty of talented CBs at our pick who will be younger and cheaper.



It's vital now. I don't like using rookies in areas that need help now.



Besides, who are the other guys at other positions that you'd target? We're talking about a specific guy in Logan Ryan whose ability and style of play would fit in great with this defense.



Lived next to him at the Birchwoods Sonic Youth : 2/6/2017 5:28 pm : link Nice dude. would love to see him in blue

Rather find CB depth in the draft The_Boss : 2/6/2017 5:46 pm : link Than tie up additional cap space in the position. Resign JPP, bring back DRC, let Hank walk (I can live with Bromley/Thomas lining up next to Snacks for a year), sign one premium OL (or trade for one), then look for another DE and help on O in the draft.

RE: Waste of money LauderdaleMatty : 2/6/2017 5:49 pm : link

Quote: You don't invest a multi million dollar contract in a guy projected to play 30% of the snaps next year.



Regardless, no way he signs on the cheap in FA. He'll be one of the top targets by teams flush with cash.



DRC played minimum snaps because he has to. He won't hold up. Ryan would play a lot more. Think NE doesnwhat it has to keep

Him. He's not the type of player NE will let go. He's getting better. IMO he stays in NE or

RE: Actually, if you want a UFA #3 or 4 CB from Rutgers..... LauderdaleMatty : 2/6/2017 6:10 pm : link

Quote: they should take a look a Marcus Cooper. He started 13 games for Arizona last season and only got paid $675k. No, he's not at the same level Ryan, but he seems to be a better fit.



Much cheaper and IMO

could be another S kid In comment 13352326 njm said:Much cheaper and IMOcould be another S kid