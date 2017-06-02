FA Target: Bring Logan Ryan Back To NJ

The guy I claimed was the best defender we ever had at Rutgers (your joke here) will be a free agent.
If we need to save money with DRC, Ryan is the perfect guy to bring in. He can handle slot and outside. I think he'd make a good safety too and may move to that spot in a few years. Super smart player, very physical, and excellent tackler.
He's improved every year in the NFL. Only 25. He'll cost less than DRC. He's younger. Versatile. No injury history going back to Rutgers.
But why move DRC? Sign Ryan, keep DRC, and we're four deep at CB in 2017 and at least 3 deep in 2018.
This would be a great move, and make us the best secondary in the NFL.
and he'll require a longer commitment as a UFA than DRC has today.
Plus he's not as good as a healthy DRC.
but they could swap them in the cap structure and draft one. But, I don't expect the NYG to spend well above the going rate for a slot CB (think recent targets : Powers and Skrine).
Parting ways with DRC would be the utmost in franchise stupidity, UNLESS, he's a cancer. There are NO indications that he is..
I thought he was more of a #2 who can play slot. Is that price tag higher than DRC? I don't think so. And he's 5years younger.
by his play last night and the playoffs overall. Would not mind him at all if the price isn't too much.
In comment 13352234
KWALL2 said:
| I thought he was more of a #2 who can play slot. Is that price tag higher than DRC? I don't think so. And he's 5years younger.
I doubt the price tag is higher than DRC's, but cutting DRC will involve dead money hitting the cap. He's a quality player, but is it really worth it to bring in a UFA when there isn't a current need with what's on the roster? If you want to add a CB, use the 3rd or 4th round, and sign a FA at TE, OL or anther position of greater need.
If both Cruz and JPP come off the books the money should be there and then some, right? And it doesn't just solve a 2017 problem, but farther into the future.
The worst defensive performances of the season were those where one or more of the 3 cbs were out. The strength of this defense is its ability to match up and cover varied passing attacks. Stockpile as many cover guys as possible so we don't have to watch the Trevin Wades of the world get isolated and picked apart.
The draft is the place to get the TE this year. In FA maybe Cook or Doyle but draft seems loaded at TE.
DRC is excellent when helsthy but he's older and expensive. I'd bet on it being a cost cutting move dropping DRC for the younger Ryan who never misses a snap.
I always liked him as a potential S too. He's physical. You can play him like Arz uses Matthieu all over the field.
You don't invest a multi million dollar contract in a guy projected to play 30% of the snaps next year.
Regardless, no way he signs on the cheap in FA. He'll be one of the top targets by teams flush with cash.
I think he'd be a good guy to bring in as the fourth guy behind DRC. Wade, Sensabaugh, and Hall got a lot of snaps. He wouldn't go to waste.
We could do another mid/late round pick in the secondary as well to develop. Ahkello Witherspoon or someone like that.
Consider that another corner could allow us to further rotate the CBs and reduce wear and tear.
I don't know what percentage of snaps Wade played, but I do know that they had an extremely deleterious effect.
DRC could be rotated with Thompson at FS in some packages.
What we do know based on 2016 is that there are snaps to be occupied by another quality CB. Simply saying that he'd play 30% of snaps is something that I don't believe would bear out to be accurate.
In comment 13352234
KWALL2 said:
| I thought he was more of a #2 who can play slot. Is that price tag higher than DRC? I don't think so. And he's 5years younger.
Cutting DRC saves 5M on the cap, Ryan will absolutely get a contract with my guess 20M+ guaranteed and will cost more than 5M on the cap. that's what I meant. more than the savings from DRC.
Here is an article about the Patriots that speculates on what type of contract Ryan will get.
|....Other notable names atop the 2017 free agent cornerback class include Trumaine Johnson, Stephon Gilmore, A.J. Bouye, Morris Claiborne, and Prince Amukamara.
Projected contract comparisons -
Low end: Robert Alford, Atlanta Falcons -€” 4 years, $38 million, $21 million guaranteed.
High end: Darius Slay, Detroit Lions -€” 4 years, $48.15 million, $23.1 million guaranteed.
Just right: Jimmy Smith, Baltimore Ravens -€” 4 years, $41.1 million, $21 million guaranteed.
Potential landing spot -€” Tennessee Titans
In comment 13352306
pjcas18 said:
| In comment 13352234 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
I thought he was more of a #2 who can play slot. Is that price tag higher than DRC? I don't think so. And he's 5years younger.
Cutting DRC saves 5M on the cap, Ryan will absolutely get a contract with my guess 20M+ guaranteed and will cost more than 5M on the cap. that's what I meant. more than the savings from DRC.
Here is an article about the Patriots that speculates on what type of contract Ryan will get.
Quote:
....Other notable names atop the 2017 free agent cornerback class include Trumaine Johnson, Stephon Gilmore, A.J. Bouye, Morris Claiborne, and Prince Amukamara.
Projected contract comparisons -
Low end: Robert Alford, Atlanta Falcons -€” 4 years, $38 million, $21 million guaranteed.
High end: Darius Slay, Detroit Lions -€” 4 years, $48.15 million, $23.1 million guaranteed.
Just right: Jimmy Smith, Baltimore Ravens -€” 4 years, $41.1 million, $21 million guaranteed.
Potential landing spot -€” Tennessee Titans
Sorry, link Link
- ( New Window
)
In comment 13352297
Go Terps said:
| Consider that another corner could allow us to further rotate the CBs and reduce wear and tear.
I don't know what percentage of snaps Wade played, but I do know that they had an extremely deleterious effect.
It's simply poor allocation of finite resources. Look at the current holes in starters/depth across the OL, LB, TE, and potentially DL spots.
You find a 4th corner cheap via the draft.
In comment 13352299
Go Terps said:
| DRC could be rotated with Thompson at FS in some packages.
What we do know based on 2016 is that there are snaps to be occupied by another quality CB. Simply saying that he'd play 30% of snaps is something that I don't believe would bear out to be accurate.
In fact, using snap %, you can see he'd play a lot. Wade (32%), Sensabaugh (10.2%), Hall (34.5%), and Michael Hunter (1.2%) all took enough snaps (77.9%) that a fourth starter quality CB would have been a huge boost.
Furthermore, DRC, Jack Rabbit, and Apple combined to miss 84.9% of snaps.
Another quality CB wouldn't go to waste.
In comment 13352310
WillVAB said:
| In comment 13352297 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Consider that another corner could allow us to further rotate the CBs and reduce wear and tear.
I don't know what percentage of snaps Wade played, but I do know that they had an extremely deleterious effect.
It's simply poor allocation of finite resources. Look at the current holes in starters/depth across the OL, LB, TE, and potentially DL spots.
You find a 4th corner cheap via the draft.
But the free agent class is weak. Ryan is a better player than most the FAs available at those spots. Further, his presence would improve the best part of the team.
they should take a look a Marcus Cooper. He started 13 games for Arizona last season and only got paid $675k. No, he's not at the same level Ryan, but he seems to be a better fit.
In comment 13352322
adamg said:
| In comment 13352299 Go Terps said:
Quote:
DRC could be rotated with Thompson at FS in some packages.
What we do know based on 2016 is that there are snaps to be occupied by another quality CB. Simply saying that he'd play 30% of snaps is something that I don't believe would bear out to be accurate.
In fact, using snap %, you can see he'd play a lot. Wade (32%), Sensabaugh (10.2%), Hall (34.5%), and Michael Hunter (1.2%) all took enough snaps (77.9%) that a fourth starter quality CB would have been a huge boost.
Furthermore, DRC, Jack Rabbit, and Apple combined to miss 84.9% of snaps.
Another quality CB wouldn't go to waste.
that doesn't work that way. Wade and Hall could have been on the field together - especially once Hall starting getting FS snaps. You can't add up snaps like that.
and not sure what you mean by this?
|
Furthermore, DRC, Jack Rabbit, and Apple combined to miss 84.9% of snaps.
Are you saying only 15% of the snaps had DRC, Jenkins and Apple? that's clearly wrong.
In comment 13352339
pjcas18 said:
| In comment 13352322 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 13352299 Go Terps said:
Quote:
DRC could be rotated with Thompson at FS in some packages.
What we do know based on 2016 is that there are snaps to be occupied by another quality CB. Simply saying that he'd play 30% of snaps is something that I don't believe would bear out to be accurate.
In fact, using snap %, you can see he'd play a lot. Wade (32%), Sensabaugh (10.2%), Hall (34.5%), and Michael Hunter (1.2%) all took enough snaps (77.9%) that a fourth starter quality CB would have been a huge boost.
Furthermore, DRC, Jack Rabbit, and Apple combined to miss 84.9% of snaps.
Another quality CB wouldn't go to waste.
that doesn't work that way. Wade and Hall could have been on the field together - especially once Hall starting getting FS snaps. You can't add up snaps like that.
and not sure what you mean by this?
Quote:
Furthermore, DRC, Jack Rabbit, and Apple combined to miss 84.9% of snaps.
Are you saying only 15% of the snaps had DRC, Jenkins and Apple? that's clearly wrong.
DRC played ~65% of snaps. As did Apple. DRC misses a lot of plays that having a fourth quality guy to come in would lead to a much less steep drop off.
There are a lot of plays that we could have used a better corner than Wade or Hall or Sensabaugh or Hunter.
Not sure how hard that is to fathom.
At several core areas of the team. Everyone knows what they are and what they will be if certain guys walk. Paying a premium, which is what you will pay for a young talented corner in FA, for a 4th corner is a luxury this team can't afford.
If a 4th corner is so vital to the defense then they should address it in the draft. There's supposed to be plenty of talented CBs at our pick who will be younger and cheaper.
or Sensabaugh could be upgraded at all. Not sure where anyone debated that.
It is hard to fathom adding up all the "other" DB snaps and saying that's how many the 4th CB would play.
that's just simply inaccurate.
not sure how that is hard to fathom.
In comment 13352353
pjcas18 said:
| or Sensabaugh could be upgraded at all. Not sure where anyone debated that.
It is hard to fathom adding up all the "other" DB snaps and saying that's how many the 4th CB would play.
that's just simply inaccurate.
not sure how that is hard to fathom.
I wasn't saying that's how much he would play. I'm saying that's how often other players played (or didn't play) where another player could have been contributing instead. A fourth CB wouldn't go unused over the course of a season.
In comment 13352350
WillVAB said:
| At several core areas of the team. Everyone knows what they are and what they will be if certain guys walk. Paying a premium, which is what you will pay for a young talented corner in FA, for a 4th corner is a luxury this team can't afford.
If a 4th corner is so vital to the defense then they should address it in the draft. There's supposed to be plenty of talented CBs at our pick who will be younger and cheaper.
It's vital now. I don't like using rookies in areas that need help now.
Besides, who are the other guys at other positions that you'd target? We're talking about a specific guy in Logan Ryan whose ability and style of play would fit in great with this defense.
I want offensive line upgrades too, but where are the FA names? There were guys last year that I wanted instead of signing Vernon, but that ship has sailed, and there are no All-Pro level OL FAs.
Nice dude. would love to see him in blue
Than tie up additional cap space in the position. Resign JPP, bring back DRC, let Hank walk (I can live with Bromley/Thomas lining up next to Snacks for a year), sign one premium OL (or trade for one), then look for another DE and help on O in the draft.
In comment 13352281
WillVAB said:
| You don't invest a multi million dollar contract in a guy projected to play 30% of the snaps next year.
Regardless, no way he signs on the cheap in FA. He'll be one of the top targets by teams flush with cash.
DRC played minimum snaps because he has to. He won't hold up. Ryan would play a lot more. Think NE doesnwhat it has to keep
Him. He's not the type of player NE will let go. He's getting better. IMO he stays in NE or
He gets a lot more than the Giants can pay
In comment 13352326
njm said:
| they should take a look a Marcus Cooper. He started 13 games for Arizona last season and only got paid $675k. No, he's not at the same level Ryan, but he seems to be a better fit.
Much cheaper and IMO
could be another S kid
In comment 13352363
Go Terps said:
| In comment 13352350 WillVAB said:
Quote:
At several core areas of the team. Everyone knows what they are and what they will be if certain guys walk. Paying a premium, which is what you will pay for a young talented corner in FA, for a 4th corner is a luxury this team can't afford.
If a 4th corner is so vital to the defense then they should address it in the draft. There's supposed to be plenty of talented CBs at our pick who will be younger and cheaper.
It's vital now. I don't like using rookies in areas that need help now.
Besides, who are the other guys at other positions that you'd target? We're talking about a specific guy in Logan Ryan whose ability and style of play would fit in great with this defense.
I want offensive line upgrades too, but where are the FA names? There were guys last year that I wanted instead of signing Vernon, but that ship has sailed, and there are no All-Pro level OL FAs.
A rookie will be fine as the 4th CB. A rookie starting at LT or RT could be a major problem. A rookie DE or DT could be a major problem.
The money the Giants have should be used on JPP and Hankins. Keep the unit intact and reinforce through the draft.
Once money is allocated for those two there won't be much left to make many big splashes. I'd look at Whitworth as a stopgap. They'll need to look for something serviceable at LB. They'll need to bargain hunt at TE.
If they happen to brick out on the priorities (JPP, Hankins) THEN I'd explore the FA CB market. But I don't see letting JPP and/or Hankins walk at the expense of another CB as a net positive for the team.