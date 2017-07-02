Tight Ends Coach Gilbride... mvftw : 2/7/2017 1:06 pm Many Teams change positions coaches all the time. The last quality TE I believe was Martellus Bennett. He was coached under Mike Pope. After struggling with all the TE's why is Gilbride still around. I don't see any qualifications that would put him in Pope's category...Either Reese did a real bad job on picking TE's or the coach is doing a bad job...I read so many threads about picking the next TE...maybe the TE's aren't so Bad...

The tight ends are bad GiantsRage2007 : 2/7/2017 1:12 pm : link I don't care who coached them

It's tough to tell kash94 : 2/7/2017 1:12 pm : link not exactly like he's gotten the best personnel to work with.



Since he took over



2014: Donnell, Fells, Cunningham, Robinson

2015: Donnell, Fells, Tye

2016: Donnell, Tye, Adams



Fells had a great 2014 season as a backup and then basically didn't play again due to injury.



Donnell and Tye are UDFA. Adams was a rookie last year and a 5th round pick. Ronbinson was a 4th rounder I think.



Not like the Giants have really gone and gotten 1- an established veteran TE or 2- a top draft pick TE

Tye kash94 : 2/7/2017 1:14 pm : link has put up 850 yards in 17 starts and came on the year Gilbride took over as TE coach. He's certainly a plus

Remember...Martellus Bennett mvftw : 2/7/2017 1:18 pm : link Was a Throw-Away...Eli & Pope Turned his career around...

RE: Remember...Martellus Bennett Klaatu : 2/7/2017 1:19 pm : link

Quote: Was a Throw-Away...Eli & Pope Turned his career around...



He wasn't a throw-away. He was stuck behind Jason Witten. In comment 13353316 mvftw said:He wasn't a throw-away. He was stuck behind Jason Witten.

you guys are going over the top with the Bennett stuff blueblood : 2/7/2017 1:21 pm : link can we stop acting like Bennett was Gronkowski or Bavaro. He was a serviceable tight end and certainly not worth 5-7 million a year..

It's actually amazing to me Old Dirty Beckham : 2/7/2017 1:23 pm : link to read shit like this.



I dont think there is anything less important to a football team than the tight ends coach.

RE: you guys are going over the top with the Bennett stuff Victor in CT : 2/7/2017 1:24 pm : link

Quote: can we stop acting like Bennett was Gronkowski or Bavaro. He was a serviceable tight end and certainly not worth 5-7 million a year..



thank you. nice player, not the John Mackey reincarnation that most posters here would have you believe. In comment 13353327 blueblood said:thank you. nice player, not the John Mackey reincarnation that most posters here would have you believe.

RE: The tight ends are bad shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/7/2017 1:28 pm : link

Quote: I don't care who coached them



I like Adams (as a 2nd TE), but Donnell is horrendous and Tye is very limited. There's only so much anyone can do with those 2 latter guys.



Reminds me of when Coughlin said he was going to make Ron Dayne better. In comment 13353305 GiantsRage2007 said:I like Adams (as a 2nd TE), but Donnell is horrendous and Tye is very limited. There's only so much anyone can do with those 2 latter guys.Reminds me of when Coughlin said he was going to make Ron Dayne better.

RE: It's actually amazing to me Klaatu : 2/7/2017 1:34 pm : link

Quote: to read shit like this.



I dont think there is anything less important to a football team than the tight ends coach.



"Oh yeah?" - Gilbride, Jr.'s mother. In comment 13353332 Old Dirty Beckham said:"Oh yeah?" -

what frustrates me PaulBlakeTSU : 2/7/2017 1:35 pm : link is that all of these big TEs like Donnell, Robinson and Adams reflect one of the biggest holes in the GIants offense-- the lack of a big receiving target who can attempt a jump ball or use a larger frame to box out defenders to be a safety valve.



What is wrong with our offense that we aren't even attempting to line them out in the slot? This season in particular, the Giants should have done whatever they could to try and get a big body go out for a pass.



Adams was a rookie, but you could throw in a few simple route plays and have him out in the slot, or in trips formation, or something different to try and find a way to get something going.



Instead, the Giants ran the same 11 personnel and figured the same process would yield different results.



RE: Tye shelovesnycsports : 2/7/2017 1:50 pm : link

Quote: has put up 850 yards in 17 starts and came on the year Gilbride took over as TE coach. He's certainly a plus

That's not good at all. His Yac is horrible and he moves like he is pulling a cart. In comment 13353310 kash94 said:That's not good at all. His Yac is horrible and he moves like he is pulling a cart.

No Man, Machine or Cyborg Suburbanites : 2/7/2017 1:51 pm : link Could make Larry Donnell look good.

RE: you guys are going over the top with the Bennett stuff Mason : 2/7/2017 2:00 pm : link

Quote: can we stop acting like Bennett was Gronkowski or Bavaro. He was a serviceable tight end and certainly not worth 5-7 million a year..



When he was here, many on this board were killing him for the 'miscommunication' issues between him and Eli that resulted in some missed opportunities. He had quite a few drops. His reception % was low 60s. For a TE that's not a great number. In comment 13353327 blueblood said:When he was here, many on this board were killing him for the 'miscommunication' issues between him and Eli that resulted in some missed opportunities. He had quite a few drops. His reception % was low 60s. For a TE that's not a great number.

Gilbride has done well PaulN : 2/7/2017 2:01 pm : link With Tye and Adams this season, if anyone sees some great talent in Tye please educate us all right now, Tye looks like Humpty Dumpty running with the ball. The biggest problem we had was a GM who was convinced Donnell was going to be some great TE, and the team wasted nearly 1/2 season on this fucking fantasy before they finally inserted Tye as the starter. The tight end position produced 74 receptions for a little over 600 yards between the 3 players, I actually think we should be praising Gilbride.

Yeah I think we should fire the TE coach Ron Johnson 30 : 2/7/2017 2:32 pm : link I don't know anything about him but he should be fired

The craptitude started under Pope SLIM_ : 2/7/2017 2:43 pm : link Didn't develop Robinson. Didn't develop Beckum. Myers was garbage here.



Pope is probably the best tight end coach in the history of the NFL. The guy is 74 though.



I have some hopes for Adams. I think LaCosse/Tye could be serviceable depth. We need to invest a high pick in this years draft and give Gilbride Jr something to work with.





RE: RE: Tye kash94 : 2/7/2017 2:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13353310 kash94 said:





Quote:





has put up 850 yards in 17 starts and came on the year Gilbride took over as TE coach. He's certainly a plus





That's not good at all. His Yac is horrible and he moves like he is pulling a cart.



850 yards in 17 starts is equivalent to 800 yards in a full season. This year only 6 TE's accomplished that and 8 TE's last year.



Tye also had 4.1 YAC per reception in 2016. Among TE with at least 40 catches that was 12th in the league so right in middle of the pack.



In 2015 he has 4.9 TAC per reception. That ranked 6th.



All this given that he's only played 2 years in the league.



--



I definitely think the Giants should find a replacement starter, but Tye definitely has a place in the league for sure.



In comment 13353377 shelovesnycsports said:850 yards in 17 starts is equivalent to 800 yards in a full season. This year only 6 TE's accomplished that and 8 TE's last year.Tye also had 4.1 YAC per reception in 2016. Among TE with at least 40 catches that was 12th in the league so right in middle of the pack.In 2015 he has 4.9 TAC per reception. That ranked 6th.All this given that he's only played 2 years in the league.--I definitely think the Giants should find a replacement starter, but Tye definitely has a place in the league for sure.

I agree with Paul Blake and PaulN adamg : 2/7/2017 2:53 pm : link Gilbride seems to be doing pretty well considering we have had two UDFA leading the team in TE production the past 3 years. Two guys who probably are at best 3rd stringers elsewhere.



I also think a lot of people are overstating the need for a blocking TE. We have LaCosse and Adams already as TEs whose primary skill is blocking. What we really need is a guy like Njoku or Leggett who can be a receiver for us from the TE spot, creating mismatches and hopefully creating some uncertainty in defenses. Ideally, that would open things up for Beckham and Shep. And, we can finally run some 12 personnel and keep the pass game going. That would probably help Adams get into a groove as a target for Eli as well.



I'd go Njoku in 1/Moton in 2 or Robinson in 1/Leggett in 2. We need the line to function primarily by itself. Relying on blocking TEs per se to open up the running game doesn't seem like a pragmatic solution.

thank you cash, I was just looking that up idiotsavant : 2/7/2017 3:00 pm : link in addition, YAC can be a misleading stat:



If, for example, a WR or TE or RB decides to invest his efforts in wins, sometimes that means selling out for 'move the chains' type receptions on plays such as quick sideline outs that are -designed- to just get past the 6 or 11 yards or what have you as needed for the 1st down.



Whereas this would be a good thing for the W column, it might kill a players YACs numbers.



For example 2016, Tye and Cruz's numbers very similar when it comes to YACs, but chains were moved at times.

RE: The craptitude started under Pope Victor in CT : 2/7/2017 3:02 pm : link

Quote: Didn't develop Robinson. Didn't develop Beckum. Myers was garbage here.



Pope is probably the best tight end coach in the history of the NFL. The guy is 74 though.



I have some hopes for Adams. I think LaCosse/Tye could be serviceable depth. We need to invest a high pick in this years draft and give Gilbride Jr something to work with.





Right, Pope developed Mowatt, Bavaro, Cross, Shockey, Boss, Ballard, Pascoe, none of whom except for Shcokey was higher than a 4th round pick, into at minimum serviceable NFL players, but then he got stupid and its his fault that the great Reese picks Beckum, Robinson and the awful, Garbage Time Champion Myers into great players. Okay. In comment 13353438 SLIM_ said:Right, Pope developed Mowatt, Bavaro, Cross, Shockey, Boss, Ballard, Pascoe, none of whom except for Shcokey was higher than a 4th round pick, into at minimum serviceable NFL players, but then he got stupid and its his fault that the great Reese picks Beckum, Robinson and the awful, Garbage Time Champion Myers into great players. Okay.

as in all things team sports, its about the change ups idiotsavant : 2/7/2017 3:05 pm : link if and when a player can prove that he can cut quickly, gain separation and garner those quick first down and get stopped/fall down type plays, (very good things for the W column) , that typically opens things up for the change up when one wants to go instead for 40 yards on 3rd and 8.



look at guys like danny amendola for small YACs and yet worthwhile players.



Our Giant WR Ike Hilliard was guy who could get separated, gain the big first down, and that would be 'it' but a very worthwhile thing, and then sometimes fool you by cutting inside instead for big gains.

mvftw, none of us have any idea of how competent Gilbride is yatqb : 2/7/2017 3:06 pm : link as a coach. If McAdoo kept him on the one thing we can be sure of is that he works his tail off...assistant coaches who don't aren't around for long.



He's also the son of a coach, so has been around football all of his life. That's a pretty good pedigree.



I'd like to see us finally add a TE who is a dominant player. He's been working with dreck so far, and it's hard to make a silk purse from a sow's ear.

then, finally, Tye has shown that he can be hard to bring down idiotsavant : 2/7/2017 3:13 pm : link very stout and solid once he gets going. at least twice this season, cannot find highlights though.



I still think he may have some fullback in him.

RE: then, finally, Tye has shown that he can be hard to bring down adamg : 2/7/2017 3:16 pm : link

Quote: very stout and solid once he gets going. at least twice this season, cannot find highlights though.



I still think he may have some fullback in him.



I agree. He seems like he's perfectly suited for H-back. Johnson at FB. Tye at H-back. Adams as the primary blocking TE. And a pick as the receiving TE. We can turn the unit from a weakness to a strength pretty quickly. LaCosse is a wild card at this point too. In comment 13353483 idiotsavant said:I agree. He seems like he's perfectly suited for H-back. Johnson at FB. Tye at H-back. Adams as the primary blocking TE. And a pick as the receiving TE. We can turn the unit from a weakness to a strength pretty quickly. LaCosse is a wild card at this point too.

one of my problems with Tye PaulBlakeTSU : 2/7/2017 3:16 pm : link is that he's only 6'2 and not an exceptional leaper. On a team where the biggest WR is Cruz at 6'0/204, Tye just isn't big enough to give Eli the safety valve that every QB needs.

RE: what frustrates me JFIB : 2/7/2017 3:25 pm : link

Quote: is that all of these big TEs like Donnell, Robinson and Adams reflect one of the biggest holes in the GIants offense-- the lack of a big receiving target who can attempt a jump ball or use a larger frame to box out defenders to be a safety valve.



What is wrong with our offense that we aren't even attempting to line them out in the slot? This season in particular, the Giants should have done whatever they could to try and get a big body go out for a pass.



Adams was a rookie, but you could throw in a few simple route plays and have him out in the slot, or in trips formation, or something different to try and find a way to get something going.



Instead, the Giants ran the same 11 personnel and figured the same process would yield different results.



My guess is it's because they were kept in to block. Our offensive line was really porous. I don't know that the TE's being left in helped at all but when the O-Line is as bad as ours its hard to utilize the TE as a weapon. In comment 13353350 PaulBlakeTSU said:My guess is it's because they were kept in to block. Our offensive line was really porous. I don't know that the TE's being left in helped at all but when the O-Line is as bad as ours its hard to utilize the TE as a weapon.

RE: thank you cash, I was just looking that up kash94 : 2/7/2017 3:28 pm : link

Quote: in addition, YAC can be a misleading stat:



If, for example, a WR or TE or RB decides to invest his efforts in wins, sometimes that means selling out for 'move the chains' type receptions on plays such as quick sideline outs that are -designed- to just get past the 6 or 11 yards or what have you as needed for the 1st down.



Whereas this would be a good thing for the W column, it might kill a players YACs numbers.



For example 2016, Tye and Cruz's numbers very similar when it comes to YACs, but chains were moved at times.



Very good point In comment 13353452 idiotsavant said:Very good point

Is it any wonder? Doomster : 2/7/2017 3:47 pm : link Look who is coaching them(was this part of Gilbride, Sr. leaving?), and look what we have for TE's.....undrafted players, except for a 6th rounder...it's a double edged sword of ineptitude...

RE: RE: thank you cash, I was just looking that up shelovesnycsports : 2/7/2017 4:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13353452 idiotsavant said:





Quote:





in addition, YAC can be a misleading stat:



If, for example, a WR or TE or RB decides to invest his efforts in wins, sometimes that means selling out for 'move the chains' type receptions on plays such as quick sideline outs that are -designed- to just get past the 6 or 11 yards or what have you as needed for the 1st down.



Whereas this would be a good thing for the W column, it might kill a players YACs numbers.



For example 2016, Tye and Cruz's numbers very similar when it comes to YACs, but chains were moved at times.







Very good point

There are guys at TE who will not be drafted that as they are are better players and projects than Tye and Adams.

Tye is very slow can no separate unless its blown coverage. Drops big time Completions and can only get 3 yards 9ft from the line of scrimmage in bail out routes.

Keep Adams and Upgrade the TE spot. Some of you love to route for below JAG players. Did you watch the Playoffs and see what real TEs look like? In comment 13353505 kash94 said:There are guys at TE who will not be drafted that as they are are better players and projects than Tye and Adams.Tye is very slow can no separate unless its blown coverage. Drops big time Completions and can only get 3 yards 9ft from the line of scrimmage in bail out routes.Keep Adams and Upgrade the TE spot. Some of you love to route for below JAG players. Did you watch the Playoffs and see what real TEs look like?

Why not be impetuous and at least threaten Glover : 2/7/2017 6:57 pm : link to fire Gilbride? Why not send out a warning to these coaches on a week to week basis, that their asses will be sacked if they dont fall in line?

Our TE's are garbage. Giant John : 2/7/2017 9:40 pm : link One of our top 3 needs going into draft. LOVE to see us pick up Howard but feel he will be gone by the time we pick.

