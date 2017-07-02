Tight Ends Coach Gilbride...

Many Teams change positions coaches all the time. The last quality TE I believe was Martellus Bennett. He was coached under Mike Pope. After struggling with all the TE's why is Gilbride still around. I don't see any qualifications that would put him in Pope's category...Either Reese did a real bad job on picking TE's or the coach is doing a bad job...I read so many threads about picking the next TE...maybe the TE's aren't so Bad...
I don't care who coached them
not exactly like he's gotten the best personnel to work with.
Since he took over
2014: Donnell, Fells, Cunningham, Robinson
2015: Donnell, Fells, Tye
2016: Donnell, Tye, Adams
Fells had a great 2014 season as a backup and then basically didn't play again due to injury.
Donnell and Tye are UDFA. Adams was a rookie last year and a 5th round pick. Ronbinson was a 4th rounder I think.
Not like the Giants have really gone and gotten 1- an established veteran TE or 2- a top draft pick TE
has put up 850 yards in 17 starts and came on the year Gilbride took over as TE coach. He's certainly a plus
Was a Throw-Away...Eli & Pope Turned his career around...
can we stop acting like Bennett was Gronkowski or Bavaro. He was a serviceable tight end and certainly not worth 5-7 million a year..
to read shit like this.
I dont think there is anything less important to a football team than the tight ends coach.
Reminds me of when Coughlin said he was going to make Ron Dayne better.
is that all of these big TEs like Donnell, Robinson and Adams reflect one of the biggest holes in the GIants offense-- the lack of a big receiving target who can attempt a jump ball or use a larger frame to box out defenders to be a safety valve.
What is wrong with our offense that we aren't even attempting to line them out in the slot? This season in particular, the Giants should have done whatever they could to try and get a big body go out for a pass.
Adams was a rookie, but you could throw in a few simple route plays and have him out in the slot, or in trips formation, or something different to try and find a way to get something going.
Instead, the Giants ran the same 11 personnel and figured the same process would yield different results.
Could make Larry Donnell look good.
With Tye and Adams this season, if anyone sees some great talent in Tye please educate us all right now, Tye looks like Humpty Dumpty running with the ball. The biggest problem we had was a GM who was convinced Donnell was going to be some great TE, and the team wasted nearly 1/2 season on this fucking fantasy before they finally inserted Tye as the starter. The tight end position produced 74 receptions for a little over 600 yards between the 3 players, I actually think we should be praising Gilbride.
I don't know anything about him but he should be fired
Didn't develop Robinson. Didn't develop Beckum. Myers was garbage here.
Pope is probably the best tight end coach in the history of the NFL. The guy is 74 though.
I have some hopes for Adams. I think LaCosse/Tye could be serviceable depth. We need to invest a high pick in this years draft and give Gilbride Jr something to work with.
850 yards in 17 starts is equivalent to 800 yards in a full season. This year only 6 TE's accomplished that and 8 TE's last year.
Tye also had 4.1 YAC per reception in 2016. Among TE with at least 40 catches that was 12th in the league so right in middle of the pack.
In 2015 he has 4.9 TAC per reception. That ranked 6th.
All this given that he's only played 2 years in the league.
I definitely think the Giants should find a replacement starter, but Tye definitely has a place in the league for sure.
Gilbride seems to be doing pretty well considering we have had two UDFA leading the team in TE production the past 3 years. Two guys who probably are at best 3rd stringers elsewhere.
I also think a lot of people are overstating the need for a blocking TE. We have LaCosse and Adams already as TEs whose primary skill is blocking. What we really need is a guy like Njoku or Leggett who can be a receiver for us from the TE spot, creating mismatches and hopefully creating some uncertainty in defenses. Ideally, that would open things up for Beckham and Shep. And, we can finally run some 12 personnel and keep the pass game going. That would probably help Adams get into a groove as a target for Eli as well.
I'd go Njoku in 1/Moton in 2 or Robinson in 1/Leggett in 2. We need the line to function primarily by itself. Relying on blocking TEs per se to open up the running game doesn't seem like a pragmatic solution.
in addition, YAC can be a misleading stat:
If, for example, a WR or TE or RB decides to invest his efforts in wins, sometimes that means selling out for 'move the chains' type receptions on plays such as quick sideline outs that are -designed- to just get past the 6 or 11 yards or what have you as needed for the 1st down.
Whereas this would be a good thing for the W column, it might kill a players YACs numbers.
For example 2016, Tye and Cruz's numbers very similar when it comes to YACs, but chains were moved at times.
if and when a player can prove that he can cut quickly, gain separation and garner those quick first down and get stopped/fall down type plays, (very good things for the W column) , that typically opens things up for the change up when one wants to go instead for 40 yards on 3rd and 8.
look at guys like danny amendola for small YACs and yet worthwhile players.
Our Giant WR Ike Hilliard was guy who could get separated, gain the big first down, and that would be 'it' but a very worthwhile thing, and then sometimes fool you by cutting inside instead for big gains.
as a coach. If McAdoo kept him on the one thing we can be sure of is that he works his tail off...assistant coaches who don't aren't around for long.
He's also the son of a coach, so has been around football all of his life. That's a pretty good pedigree.
I'd like to see us finally add a TE who is a dominant player. He's been working with dreck so far, and it's hard to make a silk purse from a sow's ear.
very stout and solid once he gets going. at least twice this season, cannot find highlights though.
I still think he may have some fullback in him.
is that he's only 6'2 and not an exceptional leaper. On a team where the biggest WR is Cruz at 6'0/204, Tye just isn't big enough to give Eli the safety valve that every QB needs.
Look who is coaching them(was this part of Gilbride, Sr. leaving?), and look what we have for TE's.....undrafted players, except for a 6th rounder...it's a double edged sword of ineptitude...
There are guys at TE who will not be drafted that as they are are better players and projects than Tye and Adams.
Tye is very slow can no separate unless its blown coverage. Drops big time Completions and can only get 3 yards 9ft from the line of scrimmage in bail out routes.
Keep Adams and Upgrade the TE spot. Some of you love to route for below JAG players. Did you watch the Playoffs and see what real TEs look like?
to fire Gilbride? Why not send out a warning to these coaches on a week to week basis, that their asses will be sacked if they dont fall in line?
One of our top 3 needs going into draft. LOVE to see us pick up Howard but feel he will be gone by the time we pick.
they both have the same set of pictures...Gilbride Jr. hasn't impressed in any of his jobs...nepotism at it's finest.