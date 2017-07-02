Josh McCown as backup? Big Blue '56 : 2/7/2017 7:08 pm



McCown, 37, opened the 2015 season as the starter for the Browns and had been considered a valuable locker room leader. He started 11 games over his two seasons with the Browns



Released today by Browns

As a fan, Big Blue '56 : 2/7/2017 7:11 pm : link I'd certainly be for it..Would be a good short term replacement if necessary..Has nothing to do with possibly drafting one

As long as there isn't 3 QB's on the roster pjcas18 : 2/7/2017 7:15 pm : link I don't care who the backup is. That 3rd roster spot on a QB bothers me so much. for some irrational reason. Probably because I feel like if Eli is out for a long period of time, "we're on to 2018" is the likely mantra. So having a 3rd roster spot forced dumb decisions like Chris Hogan or Matt McCants or fringe players like that. Not blaming the Giants for letting those guys go, just saying a 3rd QB is sometimes the difference between keeping a McCants or Hogan or letting them go.



the Giants are unlikely to win a championship with McCown IMO, but he could maybe hold down the fort for a game or two if Eli happens to have a short-term injury.





You have to read a defense in this system. shelovesnycsports : 2/7/2017 7:16 pm : link Pass

I think they alredy have their back up QB.

I don't care who the backup is. That 3rd roster spot on a QB bothers me so much. for some irrational reason. Probably because I feel like if Eli is out for a long period of time, "we're on to 2018" is the likely mantra. So having a 3rd roster spot forced dumb decisions like Chris Hogan or Matt McCants or fringe players like that. Not blaming the Giants for letting those guys go, just saying a 3rd QB is sometimes the difference between keeping a McCants or Hogan or letting them go.

the Giants are unlikely to win a championship with McCown IMO, but he could maybe hold down the fort for a game or two if Eli happens to have a short-term injury.



the Giants are unlikely to win a championship with McCown IMO, but he could maybe hold down the fort for a game or two if Eli happens to have a short-term injury.





Exactly..Never thought it was a bright idea to bring in Nassib at the time..Unless you're developing a replacement, bring in a cheap vet with game experience In comment 13353694 pjcas18 said:Exactly..Never thought it was a bright idea to bring in Nassib at the time..Unless you're developing a replacement, bring in a cheap vet with game experience

Quote: Pass

I think they alredy have their back up QB.



He's garbage, imo..He's not the future, so bring in someone who could actually win you some games if he has to In comment 13353697 shelovesnycsports said:He's garbage, imo..He's not the future, so bring in someone who could actually win you some games if he has to

Who is the backup? pjcas18 : 2/7/2017 7:21 pm : link Josh Johnson and Nassib are free agents.



Only QB on the roster (unless I missed some transaction which is possible) besides Eli is Keith Wenning. Is he who is supposedly the backup?

The point here Big Blue '56 : 2/7/2017 7:23 pm : link is that we need to get some insurance for Eli that won't impact the cap dollars we need for more important improvements, imv

Quote: Pass

I think they alredy have their back up QB.



Please demonstrate how a 13 year veteran doesn't know how to "read a defense". In comment 13353697 shelovesnycsports said:Please demonstrate how a 13 year veteran doesn't know how to "read a defense".

is that we need to get some insurance for Eli that won't impact the cap dollars we need for more important improvements, imv

agree In comment 13353702 Big Blue '56 said:agree

Quote: In comment 13353697 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





Pass

I think they alredy have their back up QB.







Please demonstrate how a 13 year veteran doesn't know how to "read a defense".

This system took Manning a very smart QB five games Playing fulltime to learn(remember the start of the 14 season the first game in Detroit) and you want to bring a guy who never played in it to learn it in one season.

Mac runs a very difficult offense and depends on the Quarterback more than most systems to not just call protection but change plays if need be.Ever see Eli give hand signals?

Has McCown ever done that? Johnson has a season under his belt at least he knows the system some what.

You are going to have a huge let down when Johnson is announced as back up. Its not a plug and play system like other teams. In comment 13353703 David in LA said:This system took Manning a very smart QB five games Playing fulltime to learn(remember the start of the 14 season the first game in Detroit) and you want to bring a guy who never played in it to learn it in one season.Mac runs a very difficult offense and depends on the Quarterback more than most systems to not just call protection but change plays if need be.Ever see Eli give hand signals?Has McCown ever done that? Johnson has a season under his belt at least he knows the system some what.You are going to have a huge let down when Johnson is announced as back up. Its not a plug and play system like other teams.

Quote: Josh Johnson and Nassib are free agents.



Only QB on the roster (unless I missed some transaction which is possible) besides Eli is Keith Wenning. Is he who is supposedly the backup?

Wenning is a convert to RB. In comment 13353700 pjcas18 said:Wenning is a convert to RB.

Quote: In comment 13353700 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





Josh Johnson and Nassib are free agents.



Only QB on the roster (unless I missed some transaction which is possible) besides Eli is Keith Wenning. Is he who is supposedly the backup?





Wenning is a convert to RB.



So who is the backup you said they already have?



Wenning is listed as a QB on the team roster page and no other QB besides Eli is under contract.

In comment 13353711 shelovesnycsports said:So who is the backup you said they already have?Wenning is listed as a QB on the team roster page and no other QB besides Eli is under contract.

You're just spouting off blanket statements that says nothing David in LA : 2/7/2017 7:47 pm : link Having to set protection, and making sight adjustments are not unique to the Giants offense. The new offense is actually easier to run than the KG offense. I doubt you have a grasp of what kind of offense that every team is running to be talking straight out of your ass that our offense is one of the only ones that asks the QB to audible out of a play or make an adjustment.

was thinking of the FA they signed shelovesnycsports : 2/7/2017 7:48 pm : link on there it says he is a convert to RB. was thinking of Virgis the Converted Qb to RB.



Wenning is camp fodder.

I don't care who the backup is. That 3rd roster spot on a QB bothers me so much. for some irrational reason. Probably because I feel like if Eli is out for a long period of time, "we're on to 2018" is the likely mantra. So having a 3rd roster spot forced dumb decisions like Chris Hogan or Matt McCants or fringe players like that. Not blaming the Giants for letting those guys go, just saying a 3rd QB is sometimes the difference between keeping a McCants or Hogan or letting them go.

the Giants are unlikely to win a championship with McCown IMO, but he could maybe hold down the fort for a game or two if Eli happens to have a short-term injury.



the Giants are unlikely to win a championship with McCown IMO, but he could maybe hold down the fort for a game or two if Eli happens to have a short-term injury.



Completely agree on 3 qb being a wasted roster spot. Luckily the Giants have only carried 3 twice since 2007: 2013 Nassib's rookie year and this season In comment 13353694 pjcas18 said:Completely agree on 3 qb being a wasted roster spot. Luckily the Giants have only carried 3 twice since 2007: 2013 Nassib's rookie year and this season

Having to set protection, and making sight adjustments are not unique to the Giants offense. The new offense is actually easier to run than the KG offense. I doubt you have a grasp of what kind of offense that every team is running to be talking straight out of your ass that our offense is one of the only ones that asks the QB to audible out of a play or make an adjustment.



you are stalking again

beside your lack of football knowledge is well known.

This is one of the hardest offenses to run in the league

Ask Eli? Rodgers? Do some research and try not to be rude.

Those who believe a jouneryman like McCown can step in and get it when Nassib couldn't get it after three years.

In comment 13353720 David in LA said:you are stalking againbeside your lack of football knowledge is well known.This is one of the hardest offenses to run in the leagueAsk Eli? Rodgers? Do some research and try not to be rude.Those who believe a jouneryman like McCown can step in and get it when Nassib couldn't get it after three years.

we had no business signing David Carr to backup Eli.

Carr ran the Gilbride/Coughlin offense. In comment 13353721 David in LA said:Carr ran the Gilbride/Coughlin offense.

Keith Wenning shelovesnycsports : 2/7/2017 7:58 pm : link 2014 Guide: What Ourlads' NFL Scouting Services said about Keith Wenning: Ball State, 6025 218 4.99. A four-year starter who owns Ball State school career records for touchdown passes (91) and passing yards (11,187). Good week of practice at the East-West Shrine game and showcased his strong arm in the game. Unfortunately a pair of on-target vertical and deep passes were dropped. A developing prospect who is a consistent producer. Has a strong arm and good footwork in the pocket. Overall good accuracy and good ball placement. Can throw the ball in bad weather. Demonstrates NFL arm talent with a live ball, spiral, and a quick release. Holds the ball up and doesn’t drop the ball on delivery. Scans the field and finds the holes in zone coverage. Hand measures 10 inches which is big for a quarterback. 2013 stats: 319/498, 4148 passing yds, 64.1%, 35 TD, 7 INT. Ball velocity 56 mph. OSR:13/18. Fifth/ sixth round. (A-31 1/4, H-10, SS-4.25, VJ-28).

Doesn't sound like a Back Up to Me.

I like it WillVAB : 2/7/2017 8:08 pm : link He actually has the ability to win a game or two if the unthinkable happens, unlike pretty much every backup QB the Giants have had during the Manning era.

Get AcidTest : 2/7/2017 8:45 pm : link used to two ideas:



(1) Johnson will be resigned, and will be the #2 QB next season.

(2) The Giants will again carry three QBs next season, either Wenning or a draft pick.

Absolutely yes on Josh McCown. Red Dog : 2/7/2017 8:53 pm : link A much better back-up for Eli than UFA journeyman Josh Johnson or the unimpressive-to-date Wenning.



And UFA Nassib will be looking to go somewhere that he might actually have a chance to play.



Sign me up for Eli and McCown on the active roster with a new free agent QB on the Practice Squad.

I don't care who the backup is. That 3rd roster spot on a QB bothers me so much. for some irrational reason. Probably because I feel like if Eli is out for a long period of time, "we're on to 2018" is the likely mantra. So having a 3rd roster spot forced dumb decisions like Chris Hogan or Matt McCants or fringe players like that. Not blaming the Giants for letting those guys go, just saying a 3rd QB is sometimes the difference between keeping a McCants or Hogan or letting them go.

the Giants are unlikely to win a championship with McCown IMO, but he could maybe hold down the fort for a game or two if Eli happens to have a short-term injury.



the Giants are unlikely to win a championship with McCown IMO, but he could maybe hold down the fort for a game or two if Eli happens to have a short-term injury.





Unless I misunderstand you, I think it is an either/or situation. If you want a vet backup AND develop a future QB the NYG will have to carry 3 QBs.

To me that is an acceptable tradeoff. In comment 13353694 pjcas18 said:Unless I misunderstand you, I think it is an either/or situation. If you want a vet backup AND develop a future QB the NYG will have to carry 3 QBs.To me that is an acceptable tradeoff.

Pass on McCown Torrag : 2/7/2017 9:15 pm : link The first criteria for me and I think the Giants is does a QB have the requisite arm to make all the throws. I don't believe in this guys arm strength. So he's a pass.

Quote: used to two ideas:



(1) Johnson will be resigned, and will be the #2 QB next season.

(2) The Giants will again carry three QBs next season, either Wenning or a draft pick.



I think this is right. In comment 13353771 AcidTest said:I think this is right.

To add to my comment KeoweeFan : 2/7/2017 9:33 pm : link If I were a GM (Is there an acronym IANAGM?) I would hire a competent vet as an emergency backup.

If we were fortunate enough to have Watkins to drop to the NYG, I'd rush to the podium.

The NYG system requires a mobile QB.

It is only my opinion, but I think Watson was COACHED to throw passes up for grabs in this last year when Refro and Williams could be counted on to win 1 on 1's. (The strategy seemed to have been successful.) DeShaun otherwise has ALL the qualities the Giant covet: humility, leadership, football AND intellectual intelligence, durability, coach on the field etc.

The first criteria for me and I think the Giants is does a QB have the requisite arm to make all the throws. I don't believe in this guys arm strength. So he's a pass.



If he made all the "requisite" throws he might still be starting..But, in a pinch, he can move the chains, keep you competitive and win a solid D can win you some games..How many backups can do that if Eli went down? We're not looking for a long term starter as backup right now, just not a Nassib or Johnson if they were re-signed, imo In comment 13353800 Torrag said:If he made all the "requisite" throws he might still be starting..But, in a pinch, he can move the chains, keep you competitive and win a solid D can win you some games..How many backups can do that if Eli went down? We're not looking for a long term starter as backup right now, just not a Nassib or Johnson if they were re-signed, imo

what is it you want at this point? fkap : 8:54 am : link win a game or two while Eli heals? you want a vet.



learn for the upcoming season (maybe not this one or next) when Eli will need to be replaced? you want a promising youngster.



Go with opportunity. IF an OK vet is available cheap (good luck with that) sign him. IF a promising youngster is available (good luck with that) sign him. IF (most likely) neither is available, sign some loser vet or loser youngster.



Personally, I think Nassib is good for resigning. He's not a hot prospect, so should come cheap. He knows the system. IMO, he was injured all year, which is why they kept a lackluster 3rd QB on the roster. I doubt he's much of a threat to Eli, or really a guy to assume the reins, but he is a maybe backup. I'd resign him on the cheap and then look to draft a true replacement this year or next or whenever opportunity strikes. Nassib is dreaming if he thinks he has more opportunity elsewhere.



and I need to clarify fkap : 8:59 am : link that by loser, I mean guys who are better than 99.9 % of the football population, but are on the cusp of competing with the last .1 %



most, if not all of us, can only dream of being that level of loser.

Quote: win a game or two while Eli heals? you want a vet.



learn for the upcoming season (maybe not this one or next) when Eli will need to be replaced? you want a promising youngster.



Go with opportunity. IF an OK vet is available cheap (good luck with that) sign him. IF a promising youngster is available (good luck with that) sign him. IF (most likely) neither is available, sign some loser vet or loser youngster.



McCown most likely can be had for the vet minimum, how much cheaper can you get? Too, I don't care if Nassib was here 10 years and "knows" the system, he still has to perform on the field..McCown is a 13 year vet. I can't see him having any problem with any system in a short term role..Every game that a vet can win in (heaven forbid) Eli's absence is crucial, assuming it's only a few game injury



Personally, I think Nassib is good for resigning. He's not a hot prospect, so should come cheap. He knows the system. IMO, he was injured all year, which is why they kept a lackluster 3rd QB on the roster. I doubt he's much of a threat to Eli, or really a guy to assume the reins, but he is a maybe backup. I'd resign him on the cheap and then look to draft a true replacement this year or next or whenever opportunity strikes. Nassib is dreaming if he thinks he has more opportunity elsewhere. In comment 13353943 fkap said:

Quote: win a game or two while Eli heals? you want a vet.



learn for the upcoming season (maybe not this one or next) when Eli will need to be replaced? you want a promising youngster.



Go with opportunity. IF an OK vet is available cheap (good luck with that) sign him. IF a promising youngster is available (good luck with that) sign him. IF (most likely) neither is available, sign some loser vet or loser youngster.



Personally, I think Nassib is good for resigning. He's not a hot prospect, so should come cheap. He knows the system. IMO, he was injured all year, which is why they kept a lackluster 3rd QB on the roster. I doubt he's much of a threat to Eli, or really a guy to assume the reins, but he is a maybe backup. I'd resign him on the cheap and then look to draft a true replacement this year or next or whenever opportunity strikes. Nassib is dreaming if he thinks he has more opportunity elsewhere.



McCown most likely can be had for the vet minimum, how much cheaper can you get? Too, I don't care if Nassib was here 10 years and "knows" the system, he still has to perform on the field..McCown is a 13 year vet. I can't see him having any problem with any system in a short term role..Every game that a vet can win in (heaven forbid) Eli's absence is crucial, assuming it's only a few game injury In comment 13353943 fkap said:McCown most likely can be had for the vet minimum, how much cheaper can you get? Too, I don't care if Nassib was here 10 years and "knows" the system, he still has to perform on the field..McCown is a 13 year vet. I can't see him having any problem with any system in a short term role..Every game that a vet can win in (heaven forbid) Eli's absence is crucial, assuming it's only a few game injury

Now if this was the Browns for example Big Blue '56 : 9:04 am : link and there's no Franchise QB on your team, you go with the kids..When you have a SB D as we do(assuming we stay fortified) and your FQB goes down, you keep the ship as righted as possible with the Vet's savvy and your D

a quick google showed Josh fkap : 9:27 am : link signing a 4-5 mil a year contract with the browns. in what world is that cheap? his price may have gone down, but you cannot say he's going to be minimum. He's going to be 2-3 mil, or he's going to say it's not worth it to play for min. He is indeed an ideal guy to play backup. that's why he's not going to come cheap.



Nassib has shown nothing? yeah, thanks to Eli's iron streak. he was promising a year ago in preseason, then this year didn't do much, after which the Giants kept a lackluster 3rd QB. My instinct tells me this is because Nassib was injured. If N sucked and Johnson had him beat it was BAD roster management to keep both. Thus, I think N was injured from preseason and they kept a backup backup plan.

RE: a quick google showed Josh Big Blue '56 : 9:33 am : link

Quote: signing a 4-5 mil a year contract with the browns. in what world is that cheap? his price may have gone down, but you cannot say he's going to be minimum. He's going to be 2-3 mil, or he's going to say it's not worth it to play for min. He is indeed an ideal guy to play backup. that's why he's not going to come cheap.



Nassib has shown nothing? yeah, thanks to Eli's iron streak. he was promising a year ago in preseason, then this year didn't do much, after which the Giants kept a lackluster 3rd QB. My instinct tells me this is because Nassib was injured. If N sucked and Johnson had him beat it was BAD roster management to keep both. Thus, I think N was injured from preseason and they kept a backup backup plan.



He was cut yesterday. What he signed for is meaningless..It's a new ballgame now..If he wants to play, he will have to play for the minimum or hang them up..Who's going to pay him more at this point in time..If it's midseason and a starter somewhere goes down, he might get a call and might get more out of team desperation, imv In comment 13353992 fkap said:He was cut yesterday. What he signed for is meaningless..It's a new ballgame now..If he wants to play, he will have to play for the minimum or hang them up..Who's going to pay him more at this point in time..If it's midseason and a starter somewhere goes down, he might get a call and might get more out of team desperation, imv

Quote: In comment 13353771 AcidTest said:





Quote:





used to two ideas:



(1) Johnson will be resigned, and will be the #2 QB next season.

(2) The Giants will again carry three QBs next season, either Wenning or a draft pick.







I think this is right.



Wenning is not a 53-man roster guy. He's a PS player/camp fodder at best. Giants are his 3rd team. He went this entire season on no one's roster. I seriously doubt he's on the Giants 53-man roster.



If the Giants re-sign Josh Johnson I doubt they draft a QB early enough to think he's being groomed to replace Eli and kept on the roster.



I disagree with this and no, I'm not getting used to these two ideas and even if it happens doesn't mean i need to like it or agree with it. In comment 13353804 adamg said:Wenning is not a 53-man roster guy. He's a PS player/camp fodder at best. Giants are his 3rd team. He went this entire season on no one's roster. I seriously doubt he's on the Giants 53-man roster.If the Giants re-sign Josh Johnson I doubt they draft a QB early enough to think he's being groomed to replace Eli and kept on the roster.I disagree with this and no, I'm not getting used to these two ideas and even if it happens doesn't mean i need to like it or agree with it.

BB '56 fkap : 1:33 pm : link any vet worth having is going to get more than minimum. thinking otherwise is a pipe dream.



opinions may vary.