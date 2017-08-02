Latest McShay Mock: Takkarist McKinley - DE/OLB, UCLA ryanmkeane : 2/8/2017 9:50 am ...

Yawn Keith : 2/8/2017 9:53 am : link I never understood why anyone cares about a mock draft in February. Waste of time.

Still early, but he's the edge rusher I'd want to drop to us JonC : 2/8/2017 9:54 am : link He's got the explosion and closing burst off the edge, and the anchor power to play the run.



As always - Any mock before combine is near worthless Bob in Newburgh : 2/8/2017 9:56 am : link However, if there were no shufflings in and out of say the top 30, and we did not target a specific player that we were willing to move up a few places to select, this is at least a logical pick.

So I can say Keith : 2/8/2017 9:56 am : link that and the OP has been annoying me lately so I hoped this would annoy him too. Good reason?

Keith joeinpa : 2/8/2017 9:57 am : link From some guys it s fun, that s all. I m not familiar enough with college football to have an opinion. But I am interested in what those who study the game think. Doesn't matter what month it is. This is what they think now, that s all. It might change next week. That s ok too, still fun.

Keith ryanmkeane : 2/8/2017 10:00 am : link I know you're pissed that I disagreed with your Melo bullshit on the NBA thread, but I didn't come on that thread to post that the thread was a waste of time. If you think talking about a potential draft pick that would be of interest to the Giants is a waste of time, then fine. But fuck off in the meantime.

Guys ryanmkeane : 2/8/2017 10:01 am : link I understand that mocks are mostly useless. That wasn't the point here. Discuss the player and fit with Giants maybe? Just maybe?

He's certainly quick off the ball, but I think that Charlton is yatqb : 2/8/2017 10:12 am : link more Reese's style of DE.

What's the rest of the first round? Milton : 2/8/2017 10:20 am : link The value of a mock draft (if there is any) isn't in who they have the Giants selecting but how they see the prospects coming off the board in general.

Possible jeff57 : 2/8/2017 10:26 am : link But he's a better fit as a 3-4 OLB.

I always get a little nervous with talk of a DE/LB edge rusher njm : 2/8/2017 10:27 am : link The ghost of Clint Sintim.

This is the time of the year you put your team together for next year Chip : 2/8/2017 10:30 am : link Mocks are not important until you have gone through free agency and figure out your team needs and other teams needs. The Giants have huge holes on the OL and at TE and will have other needs if you lose JPP and Hankins. As far as the draft goes you start making your list of the best players at each positon and who are the best players on tape and then you have the annual meat market combine which gets way overblown. All it takes is one player or team screw up all mocks (Laremy Tunsil or a David Heyward Bay pick. I think it is more important to find out who are the top 20-30 at each position.

I really like him bigblue12 : 2/8/2017 10:40 am : link but he has a shoulder injury that might require surgery and is also on 6'2". I think that is a bit short for the Giants mold of an edge rusher. I think Taco Charlton fits much more into their type. McKinley has Steelers written all over him.

He's very much a Steelers pick JonC : 2/8/2017 10:42 am : link and while NYG absolutely prefers more height/length measureables, I think he'll be in the mix if available. Pure pass rush abilities and run base, the later of which so few ERs tend to have.



Another 3-4 OLB without a position in a 4-3 BillT : 2/8/2017 10:44 am : link Do these guys not know we play a 4-3? Do they predict guys like Taco Charlton for 3-4 teams?

Mocks are enormously healthy to non-college football guys such Big Blue '56 : 2/8/2017 10:47 am : link as myself..They highlight guys that I should familiarize myself with, nothing more

RE: I really like him AcidTest : 2/8/2017 12:08 pm : link

Quote: but he has a shoulder injury that might require surgery and is also on 6'2". I think that is a bit short for the Giants mold of an edge rusher. I think Taco Charlton fits much more into their type. McKinley has Steelers written all over him.



Agreed. Think the Giants would prefer Charlton. In comment 13354117 bigblue12 said:Agreed. Think the Giants would prefer Charlton.

Taco will fit their paradigm JonC : 2/8/2017 12:18 pm : link but if he tests well enough to warrant consideration, suspect he'll be gone before #23.



The Giants do a pretty good job evaluating.... Reb8thVA : 2/8/2017 1:39 pm : link CBs and WRs.



However, I have limited confidence in their ability to separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to these tweener DE/LBs and the OL.

Most ryanmkeane : 2/8/2017 3:35 pm : link scouting reports have Charlton's floor as solid starter and ceiling as impact pro bowler. I'll take it!

That doesn't make him the same quality player. I don't think he holds up as well against the run, nor can bull rush as effectively. In comment 13354463 Rjanyg said:That doesn't make him the same quality player. I don't think he holds up as well against the run, nor can bull rush as effectively.

Boylhart is a fan.... Milton : 2/8/2017 8:30 pm : link

Quote: Takkarist has all the talent to become an impact player very much in the mold of Khalil Mack. He is not as powerful in his lower body but he does have the same style of play and is a little quicker than Mack to make up for less lower body strength. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a strong kid but his lower body type, not the same as Mack’s natural lower body strength. That being said they both have the same style of play and like Khalil; Takkarist should be an impact player. If I’m wrong about Takkarist shoulder issues than his ability to get off blocks is an issue that he will have to improve and could hold his “length till impact” back for the team that selects him but either way Takkarist should become an impact player. But he prefers him as a DE in a 4-3 alignment.

Terrell Basham is the guy I'm going to school on Torrag : 2/8/2017 9:05 pm : link He'll be a fast riser and finish solidly in the first round. Small school isn't an issue for Reese...see JPP. He's got the body, the production, stood out at the Senior Bowl and will do very well at the Combine imo. He's a darkhorse right now but come April I think we'll be lucky and happy to get him.