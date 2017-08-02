Pros, cons and predictions for Giants salary-cap cuts gidiefor : Mod : 2/8/2017 10:04 am : 2/8/2017 10:04 am Quote: NFL teams have begun shedding excess weight with their post-Super Bowl purging. The rules permitted it beginning Monday, the day after the Super Bowl, when veteran contracts were able to be terminated.



It's a reality of the business. Teams sever ties with players whose production doesn't match their future compensation for salary-cap and financial purposes.



Here's a look at a few New York Giants players who could fall victim this offseason.



Pretty much what most of the site pjcas18 : 2/8/2017 10:07 am : link agrees with, lone exception might be Cruz. He'd need to take a massive pay cut in my opinion to be back in any role. Not sure he does that.



And Vereen. I agree the Giants keep Vereen, if and until they have a need for cap room, then I think he could become expendable. Until that time, I think he sticks.





I just don't see it with DRC UConn4523 : 2/8/2017 10:09 am : link unless there is something we don't know about his situation here.

The Giants are Done With Victor Cruz Suburbanites : 2/8/2017 10:13 am : link He sealed his fate with the Miami trip. As the veteran he should have used better judgement and he knows it. His production was very poor, he simply can't get separation and there's no reason to believe that won't be an issue this coming season too. And you can bet the Giants weren't thrilled about him publicly griping about not getting thrown the ball. I have no doubt the Giants are moving on from VC.

Cruz should be cut theold5j : 2/8/2017 10:13 am : link Hope he doesn't return

Vereen has a $500k roster bonus due mid-March giants#1 : 2/8/2017 10:28 am : link so if he's going to be cut, I imagine they'd do it before then, otherwise that $500k becomes guaranteed.



Jennings on the other hand has only a $20k workout bonus and no roster bonuses due. So unless they needed an extra $2.5M to immediately sign someone (doubtful as they never use all cap space) I'd guess he makes it to camp.

Cutting DRC would be absolutely stunning to me Ben in Tampa : 2/8/2017 10:37 am : link He's relatively inexpensive, the team is in fine cap position, he was one of the best players on the defense, no known "locker room issues".... just no reason to get rid of him. I agree that he played his way into another season.



any talk about DRC blueblood : 2/8/2017 10:37 am : link is just ridiculous. does these people have any clue how many teams play 11 personnel as part of their regular package??



51% of the time.. Thats right.. 51% of the time you NEED three cornerbacks on the field.. so these idiots who keep saying 30% of the snaps for a third corner are talking about football from 1975...



cutting DRC does NOT help the team.. it creates a hole that needs to be filled..

snaps giants#1 : 2/8/2017 10:45 am : link Jenkins - 86.13%

DRC- 66.13%

Apple - 63.06%

Wade - 31.98%

Hall - 34.59% (some were at safety)

Sensabaugh - 10.27%



Even if Apple is up around 85-90% like Jenkins next year, there are more than enough snaps for DRC as the 3rd CB. Based on the above, I'd guess the Giants had 3+ CBs out there closer to 2/3 of the time than to 50%.



And even with DRC, I think they need to upgrade the bottom of the CB depth chart either via FA or the draft.

What don't you see. He was great this year. Before he went out in the Packer playoff game we were shutting them down. He goes out and Rodgers throws all over the place.



We keep DRC for one more year and have a shut down back field again. In comment 13354068 UConn4523 said:What don't you see. He was great this year. Before he went out in the Packer playoff game we were shutting them down. He goes out and Rodgers throws all over the place.We keep DRC for one more year and have a shut down back field again.

Good bye Jennings superspynyg : 2/8/2017 10:47 am : link Don't let the door hit your slow ass where the good lord split you!!

I think Pat Traina said DRC was on for 66.3% That’s Gold, Jerry : 2/8/2017 10:49 am : link of Giants defensive snaps.



I don't think the issue with DRC is his productivity but paying him top dollar for that amount of snaps. Also, I do have an issue with his durability...he always seems to be nicked up and losing him against GB killed us.



I've said it before but availability is a football player's biggest asset.

They might ask Vereen for a pay adjustment BillT : 2/8/2017 10:51 am : link Based on how little he played. Not a lot but something. Every little bit helps.

Assuming Cruz has banked his money wisely and is easily set for life, Big Blue '56 : 2/8/2017 10:52 am : link if I'm him at 30, I go into modeling full time..He's now got the experience and name recognition..Why put your body through anything more? You've got a ring, money and fame..Just my two cents

I doubt they cut DRC, no sense eating the cap hit now JonC : 2/8/2017 10:52 am : link but perhaps a trade is entertained.



Do think they'll try to keep Cruz with a pay cut again.



I would think it would have to be near vet min. In comment 13354135 JonC said:I would think it would have to be near vet min.

Jennings is getting cut BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/8/2017 10:54 am : link I wouldn't mind cutting Vereen either and I know that's not popular here.



I just think we have to much money sunk into the RB position and we can find better cheaper talent via the draft especially this loaded RB draft.

RE: I think Pat Traina said DRC was on for 66.3% pjcas18 : 2/8/2017 10:54 am : link

Quote: of Giants defensive snaps.



I don't think the issue with DRC is his productivity but paying him top dollar for that amount of snaps. Also, I do have an issue with his durability...he always seems to be nicked up and losing him against GB killed us.



I've said it before but availability is a football player's biggest asset.



No offense but this is a strange statement.



Quote: I've said it before but availability is a football player's biggest asset.



Trevin Wade was available, Ereck Flowers didn't miss a snap, you want to re-think that, maybe there's a bigger asset than availability.



before you say it again.



The thing with DRC isn't just his contract, it's the cap saving if you cut him. The Giants "only" save $5M if they cut him, so they'd need to find an as good replacement at nickel corner for $5M. no guarantees they can do that and certainly no guarantees the new player is more available even though I think that's nowhere near a players biggest asset. In comment 13354132 That’s Gold, Jerry said:No offense but this is a strange statement.Trevin Wade was available, Ereck Flowers didn't miss a snap, you want to re-think that, maybe there's a bigger asset than availability.before you say it again.The thing with DRC isn't just his contract, it's the cap saving if you cut him. The Giants "only" save $5M if they cut him, so they'd need to find an as good replacement at nickel corner for $5M. no guarantees they can do that and certainly no guarantees the new player is more available even though I think that's nowhere near a players biggest asset.

you guys act as if one can wave a magic wand idiotsavant : 2/8/2017 10:57 am : link and replace great defensive players who are also experienced in our current system, just like that.



I mean JPP and DRC. and (good ones, hankins)



So, are you proposing to go into the draft with huge question marks on D AND O or just on O?



IMHO cuts will be on offense, Vereen (getting beat up and injured, too bad, nifty type for us), Cruz (yes, was one of the most leveraged for success values we ever had, true, thank you, made his money), Jennings (ok, replaceable) etc

Unless they plan on keeping him as solid depth, Big Blue '56 : 2/8/2017 10:59 am : link what's the point in keeping him? Putting SS outside is counterproductive towards his strength and moving Cruz wide where he cannot get separation is folly..

Well, Doomster : 2/8/2017 11:08 am : link "The biggest concern about Rodgers-Cromartie over the past two seasons has been his reliability. He constantly came off the field in 2015 and missed almost all of the Giants' biggest game this season. If he's cut or traded, this is the primary reason."





I agree....if DRC could stay on the field, then there is no problem......so, you look for a younger FA to play the position, and if one is available, you use the DRC money to sign him.....



If there is no one out there to take his place, then you have to bite the bullet and keep him, but you have to draft his replacement, and work him into the lineup, because you know at some point in the season, DRC is going to go down....



I seriously doubt DRC would go for a paycut/restructure......

to me, the strategy is obvious idiotsavant : 2/8/2017 11:09 am : link break the bank to keep a wildy successful (if not gassed at the end a tad) D intact.



Lets not forget what the D really was prior recent years!



And re-tool the O with young draftees.



The list of O players we need to keep is essentially guys who are on contract anyway probably.



ODel, Shep, Manning, King (contract status?), Pugh, Richburg, Perkins, (even flowers for a while yet).



That's a -VERY- short list and easily justifies a mostly O centric draft. make for a low cost O as well as we go into the transition period at QB. and enable a younger line for the new one to play behind into the future.



The time for 'catching the window with FA veterans' is over, we don't want to be the Knicks. And yet I believe we can still win with young O.

yeshave king and he is affordable idiotsavant : 2/8/2017 11:13 am : link .

His cons, they make no sense, its like he didn't watch the Giants this year. As for reliability, we have no idea if they were all injuries or if Apple allowed the Giants to scheme for resting DRC when they can. In comment 13354073 pjcas18 said:His cons, they make no sense, its like he didn't watch the Giants this year. As for reliability, we have no idea if they were all injuries or if Apple allowed the Giants to scheme for resting DRC when they can.

yep idiotsavant : 2/8/2017 11:26 am : link Guys, the good news is this:



Sure, in this 'keep the D draft the O' scenario we still need two great guards or one great OT.



But, beyond that, look at needs on O, no need premiums here, its puzzle parts:



TE, we all -want- a great one, but for this O to click what we NEED is a good blocking one who is a reliable receiving threat. rounds 4 or 5 would do if needed.



FB- even lower, round 7 you can find 'em. same, classic receiving pass pro fullback.



3rd or outside WR, again, mid, even late rounds should be just fine, you seek a -type- to present a different skill set to ODB and Shep, not needing a #1 here, nor even a slot wr. at slot odel can do it, shep can do it, if we keep victor, he can, and Edwards on IR, all slot guys, that's covered.



RB - same, mid rounds even late rounds, ''hits the crease quickly with vision, pass protects very well and can catch''. not at all begging a high round here.



Parts of a puzzle.

i mean, obviously at low end of O costs idiotsavant : 2/8/2017 11:37 am : link Tye you keep, King, obviously, great, even raise them slightly really.



and players like Powe, Edwards, Lacoss etc., who don't cost much, have some upside, you keep.



But if your an O player on high $ right now, watch out.



Fullback I see as an opportunity to do something special in this O, just don't know what yet.

other than Cruz and JT thomas Chip : 2/8/2017 12:35 pm : link I would not cut anyone. Salaries are going up big time. To many teams with a lot of cap space and not enough talent to go around.

I'd keep DRC for sure bigblue12 : 2/8/2017 2:36 pm : link and probably Vereen (maybe restructure?). The rest can go. If Cruz wants to come back for the veteran minimum? Fine, but he is not worth more than that in my opinion. I don't see any other team giving him more than that, if anything at all. At this point, I would prefer Anquan Boldin.

Yeah, I thought DRC was great, and it was obvious when he wasn't on the field and Wade or others were forced into action the other teams QB's immediately exploited them.



No-brainer keep IMO. In comment 13354183 UConn4523 said:Yeah, I thought DRC was great, and it was obvious when he wasn't on the field and Wade or others were forced into action the other teams QB's immediately exploited them.No-brainer keep IMO.

cruz giantfan2000 : 2/8/2017 3:06 pm : link is done as Giant



the thing is a decent slot receiver is needed by most teams

raiders bucs are two up and coming teams off the top of my head that would love cruz...