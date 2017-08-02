Giants #1 Free Agent WR Target Should be Terrelle Pryor ?? geelabee : 2/8/2017 11:00 am



Pryor never played the position prior to this season and had an outstanding rookie season at the position for the hapless Browns...becoming the Browns go to receiver...facing double and triple teams game in and game out...



Prior is big and even faster and more athletic then Burress running a 4.35 at his combine and still young at only 27 years old...



He fits the model of player that Jerry likes to sign...relatively young player with his best football ahead of him...



If Pryor can get targeted 140 X for 77 receptions and 1007 yards on the season.. as the Browns only real weapon and garbage at QB...what kind of #s will this guy put up with Eli at QB and OBJ on the opposite side??



We as fans can only dream of Prior paired on the opposite side of OBJ...with Sterling Sheppard in the slot...this is a way to help the OL and offense in general by opening it up and eliminate 8 man fronts...you combine that with targeting a TE weapon like OJ Howard Alabama in the 1st in this year's draft...interior OL or RB in the 2nd...maybe a stop gap LT like Whitworth...and the Giant can quickly remake the O into a dangerous top 5 unit...



I sure hope Jerry considers it..and love to make this happen...the only negative...the cat is out of the bag on Pryor and lots of teams thinking the same thing so it won't be cheap...Any thoughts?

Hell no, IMO. Keith : 2/8/2017 11:05 am : link He's going to get massive $$$$. There were tons of reports about how difficult he is and how immature he is. I do not think the Gmen should allocate that money to a WR when they have 2 great young talents.

Also, cleveland is like 900 million under the cap Keith : 2/8/2017 11:05 am : link so I doubt they let him go.

This is his second season playing wideout. Brown Recluse : 2/8/2017 11:06 am : link Its too bad the Giants didn't think of trying him at wideout when he came in for a workout in 2014.



Who'd have thought the Browns could actually do anything right?



I don't think he is on the Giants radar. Talent-wise, he would be perfect. But the $$$ may be too much, considering the other areas of need.

I went to OSU crackerjack465 : 2/8/2017 11:09 am : link and Pryor is one of my favorite players, but I wouldn't want him on a team I root for again. All reports say he's a punk, he's lazy, stubborn and overall a bad teammate.



Brian Hartline:

“If I’m building a team, what is [Pryor]?” Hartline said, via Ohio.com. “Is he my No. 1? God, I hope not because let’s put it this way: For me, I want a guy day in and day out I know what I’m getting. You don’t know what you’re going to get. You don’t know who’s going to show up. You don’t know if he’s going to get in trouble. You don’t know if he’s going to smart off. I need stability. That’s so more important to me. I need a guy that runs routes. I need stability. I need constant production. Is he a No. 2? OK, yeah. I mean maybe. He kind of disappeared the last couple weeks. So I’m very apprehensive as a Cleveland Browns guy to give out a contract. Listen, you had one year. You’re a flash in the pan. You’re trying to tell me with a guy that had suspect personality characteristics, I’m going to go ahead and hand you a bunch of money but you’re going to work harder? Uh, I think I’m going to bet against that if I’m a betting man.”



Alex Boone, when asked about QBs he blocked for at OSU:

"Unfortunately I had Terrelle Pryor, too," Boone said on KFAN in Minnesota. "I could not stand any minute with him.



"The kid was so arrogant at the time. I hated everything about him."

Giants should allocate most FA dollars Keith : 2/8/2017 11:09 am : link towards OL and DL(resigning JPP) and get bargains for their 3rd WR and backup positions. I know they signed a bunch of young players to huge deals last year, but Reese hasn't been opposed to signing older vets to short term deals in the past either. I think Brandon Marshall could be a target depending on price tag.

RE: And backup QB..😊 geelabee : 2/8/2017 11:12 am : link

Quote: He's had one year. One year and you're going to throw big money at him? Pass. Big time



RE: Giants should allocate most FA dollars geelabee : 2/8/2017 11:16 am : link

Quote: towards OL and DL(resigning JPP) and get bargains for their 3rd WR and backup positions. I know they signed a bunch of young players to huge deals last year, but Reese hasn't been opposed to signing older vets to short term deals in the past either. I think Brandon Marshall could be a target depending on price tag.



I think the laziness Keith : 2/8/2017 11:18 am : link term comes from during the week, maybe not sundays. He has a terrible reputation and he gets ripped by teammates and opposition. I want no part of that on this team.

He has some diva in him Sy'56 : 2/8/2017 11:24 am : link And that could be a train wreck here. Pass.

.. Toth029 : 2/8/2017 11:26 am : link Jackrabbit didn't have kind words to say about him this past year, either.



He's got some baggage.

You make it sound like we have Doomster : 2/8/2017 11:28 am : link all kinds of cap space....



We just allocated 8M for Pugh....



What about JPP? Hankins? Robinson? We need replacements if not re-signed....we need a linebacker....we need a FS....we need another corner....



You want to cut players like Cruz, Jennings, Vereen, DRC(?)? Guess what? You have to replace them.....



And what about the offense.....we need to fix this OL immediately......we need another RB....we need a TE.....we need a WR.....we need quality depth at so many positions.....there is only so much cap money.....we will probably just get one starter from the draft....



This team is more than one or two players away from being a serious contender....

The upgrade at wideout should come as a relatively Brown Recluse : 2/8/2017 11:31 am : link cost-friendly free agent or a draft pick.



A significant upgrade can be made using either option.



as a player UConn4523 : 2/8/2017 11:31 am : link he'd be awesome here but the baggage seems to be to big to ignore. I also don't see us coming close to bidding high enough for him.

Kenny Stills Vegas Steve : 2/8/2017 12:03 pm : link is a good signing for us not TP. Stills looks like he finally got it this year.



At age 25 he is an ascending player with the best years in front of him. He has the speed to take the top off the "D" and he improved his route running; and here's the best part he should be a low cost signing.

No AcidTest : 2/8/2017 12:10 pm : link way. Too much diva, and too much money. Pass.

No to Pryor Rory : 2/8/2017 12:13 pm : link Do not want him around OBJ and Sheppard



Fitz would be ideal player but would have to be obtained by trade



Id like to see if Torrey Smith will shake loose in San Fran.



Another guy id consider is Desean Jackson from Wash

Kenny Stills is going to get a lucrative deal. Brown Recluse : 2/8/2017 12:13 pm : link And it will most likely be on the west coast if he has his way.

Alshon Jeffery is the guy. area junc : 2/8/2017 12:58 pm : link If you're serious about building a Championship-calibre offense, draft a TE in the 1st and sign Whitworth and Alshon Jeffery. Don't skimp on Pryor. Just go get Jeffery. The Bears are not going to re-sign him, they need a QB first.



He is the Plax-like WR Eli can throw open whenever he feels like it.



Get JPP back on D and you've got yourself a contender. IMO.

The Giants dont need to spend on FA dollar on a WR blueblood : 2/8/2017 1:10 pm : link draft one.. yes.. They need to focus on the trenches.. thats where the games are won..

RE: And backup QB..😊 santacruzom : 2/8/2017 1:26 pm : link

Quote: He's had one year. One year and you're going to throw big money at him? Pass. Big time



I dunno... I think paying someone based more upon their past performance than what you project their future performance to be is not the way to go. If you evaluate Pryor's performance and are very confident it reflects the direction his career is going in, I prefer that to assuming an older player will continue upon his multiple seasons of success. In comment 13354149 Big Blue '56 said:I dunno... I think paying someone based more upon their past performance than what you project their future performance to be is not the way to go. If you evaluate Pryor's performance and are very confident it reflects the direction his career is going in, I prefer that to assuming an older player will continue upon his multiple seasons of success.

I'm hoping Earl the goat : 2/8/2017 1:32 pm : link Reese spends the free agent money on the offensive line and sign Kevin Zeitler. Need to get the O line fixed THIS year

I don't love the guy GiantsLaw : 2/8/2017 1:40 pm : link and obv most of his OSU teammates disliked him. I live in Columbus and it wasn't just his teammates. But he was just a kid, people can/do mature. He was served a big slice of humble pie when he failed as a QB. And people want to say he's lazy? He had to work his arse off to become a WR. I don't know one way or the other if he's changed, but I'm not going to automatically think he hasn't just cause people say he was a douche 10 yrs ago.

RE: Alshon Jeffery is the guy. Rjanyg : 2/8/2017 2:34 pm : link

Quote: If you're serious about building a Championship-calibre offense, draft a TE in the 1st and sign Whitworth and Alshon Jeffery. Don't skimp on Pryor. Just go get Jeffery. The Bears are not going to re-sign him, they need a QB first.



He is the Plax-like WR Eli can throw open whenever he feels like it.



Get JPP back on D and you've got yourself a contender. IMO.



What would Jeffrey command for a contract? Whitworth and JPP will suck up a good amount of the FA dollars. In comment 13354340 area junc said:What would Jeffrey command for a contract? Whitworth and JPP will suck up a good amount of the FA dollars.

RE: I don't love the guy Keith : 2/8/2017 2:38 pm : link

Quote: and obv most of his OSU teammates disliked him. I live in Columbus and it wasn't just his teammates. But he was just a kid, people can/do mature. He was served a big slice of humble pie when he failed as a QB. And people want to say he's lazy? He had to work his arse off to become a WR. I don't know one way or the other if he's changed, but I'm not going to automatically think he hasn't just cause people say he was a douche 10 yrs ago.



You clearly haven't been paying attention then because there have been a ton of reports in the recent past about him and about people hating him and saying he's a problem. In comment 13354392 GiantsLaw said:You clearly haven't been paying attention then because there have been a ton of reports in the recent past about him and about people hating him and saying he's a problem.

Sometimes guys on bad teams KWALL2 : 2/8/2017 2:47 pm : link With big numbers don't work on winning teams. This isn't baseball. Thiose Cle numbers are tough to evaluate. On one hand you had a hack like RG3 at QB and then you have to consider the pass catching numbers on a team that is always losing and with few options (see Brandon Myers and posts on BBI raving about his 70 catches in SF).



Plus he's a knucklehead.



Risky move.



I'd rather sign Kenny Britt or Stills for less.

Feud with Janoris Jenkins Deadass NYG : 2/8/2017 2:56 pm : link I'm not sure if any of you remember, but this season after the matchup against Cleveland, Janoris Jenkins took to Twitter and tweeted out, "You a shit eater to me, u really sucks". So I think besides cap issues, this fiasco and rumors of his off field behavior might draw the Giants away from him.



Although for those saying he is immature, it's fair to point out he replied to the tweet in an appropriate manner by saying, "You are a great corner! Solid defender! You played a great game. God bless!! Good luck the rest of the year." To me this doesn't seem satirical and is an example of him trying to regain better reputation.

RE: Feud with Janoris Jenkins adamg : 2/8/2017 2:59 pm : link

Quote: I'm not sure if any of you remember, but this season after the matchup against Cleveland, Janoris Jenkins took to Twitter and tweeted out, "You a shit eater to me, u really sucks". So I think besides cap issues, this fiasco and rumors of his off field behavior might draw the Giants away from him.



Although for those saying he is immature, it's fair to point out he replied to the tweet in an appropriate manner by saying, "You are a great corner! Solid defender! You played a great game. God bless!! Good luck the rest of the year." To me this doesn't seem satirical and is an example of him trying to regain better reputation.



I think Pryor is a phony. I think he'll say one in public and another in private. I agree we won't target him not only for money reasons but because we're - rightfully - married to Jackrabbit. Still, I think Pryor is a douche bag who hides his douche-bagginess. In comment 13354491 Deadass NYG said:I think Pryor is a phony. I think he'll say one in public and another in private. I agree we won't target him not only for money reasons but because we're - rightfully - married to Jackrabbit. Still, I think Pryor is a douche bag who hides his douche-bagginess.

bring bennett back giantfan2000 : 2/8/2017 3:08 pm : link I actually think bennett would come back at reasonable cost

he made his money and is on tale end of career



he is super interested in animation

so LA or NYC is where he is going to end up ..





Nobody likes the guy illmatic : 2/8/2017 3:12 pm : link Don't need that on the team so no thank you. Definitely pass. I'd rather take a chance on a guy in the draft.

I'm a contrarian by nature, so it looks like I'm a Pryor defender! GiantsLaw : 2/8/2017 4:38 pm : link



“There’s not a player that has worked as hard as Terrelle Pryor. I’m talking about putting the time in,” Hawkins said. “Terrelle will text me at 1 o’clock in the morning like, ‘Hey, do you think this play is going to get called?’ I’m like, ‘Terrelle, I’m off the clock. Don’t talk to me, I’ve got kids.’ He’s like, ‘Aw, yeah, man, I have no life. This is my life. Something’s wrong with me.’ But this is who he is. He’s the first one in the facility, he’s the last one to leave … To see where he is now is amazing.”

- ( not everybody hates him.“There’s not a player that has worked as hard as Terrelle Pryor. I’m talking about putting the time in,” Hawkins said. “Terrelle will text me at 1 o’clock in the morning like, ‘Hey, do you think this play is going to get called?’ I’m like, ‘Terrelle, I’m off the clock. Don’t talk to me, I’ve got kids.’ He’s like, ‘Aw, yeah, man, I have no life. This is my life. Something’s wrong with me.’ But this is who he is. He’s the first one in the facility, he’s the last one to leave … To see where he is now is amazing.” browns-teammate-explains-terrelle-pryor-disliked - ( New Window

If the Giants want an immediate upgrade at WR Torrag : 2/8/2017 6:08 pm : link ...Garcon/Pryor and Stills are the guys to watch for when free agency opens. They won't command the money that Jeffery will be looking for and frankly we don't need two diva star WR's in that meeting room. So keep an eye on that trio.

wait a second jnoble : 2/8/2017 9:42 pm : link didn't the Giants have him in for a work out at QB last summer?

Do all the people clamoring for Larry Fitzgerald SimpleMan : 2/8/2017 9:52 pm : link realize he plays in the slot almost exclusively now? Isn't that where Sterling Shepard belongs?

I want Desean Jackson DennyInDenville : 2/8/2017 11:56 pm : link If the price is right

Jesus God the people on this board poss me off.... chopperhatch : 2:31 am : link We have a new, rookie HC who is trying to build cohesion on O, establish some leaders, and maybe some accountability after a very disappointing year (massively even) and Denny and geelabee want to back up a Brinks truck to a lazy player who has no respect for rules and that everyone he has come in contact with seems to hate? This instead of adding two starters on the OL and a versatile back up limeman....or getting JPP back....orrrrrr getting JPP AND Hankins back?





Just unreal.



Brava. Fucking incredible the childish, keyboard diarrhea we have todeal with until mini camp. Ugh.

RE: RE: Feud with Janoris Jenkins chopperhatch : 2:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 13354491 Deadass NYG said:





Quote:





I'm not sure if any of you remember, but this season after the matchup against Cleveland, Janoris Jenkins took to Twitter and tweeted out, "You a shit eater to me, u really sucks". So I think besides cap issues, this fiasco and rumors of his off field behavior might draw the Giants away from him.



Although for those saying he is immature, it's fair to point out he replied to the tweet in an appropriate manner by saying, "You are a great corner! Solid defender! You played a great game. God bless!! Good luck the rest of the year." To me this doesn't seem satirical and is an example of him trying to regain better reputation.







I think Pryor is a phony. I think he'll say one in public and another in private. I agree we won't target him not only for money reasons but because we're - rightfully - married to Jackrabbit. Still, I think Pryor is a douche bag who hides his douche-bagginess.



He hides it? Didnt hide it on the bench during our game in Cleveland.



Fuck him. In comment 13354497 adamg said:He hides it? Didnt hide it on the bench during our game in Cleveland.Fuck him.