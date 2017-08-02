Fundamental difference between Giants and Patriots.... sxdxca : 2/8/2017 10:08 pm When it comes to offensive production , the Patriots have a plethora of different plays that they use to attack an opponents weakness.



Whereas our Giants seem to stick with a basic set of plays , but try to execute them at a high level. This offensive concept , while can be successful , also makes you very predictable.



That's why the Patriots are more about team , than just one individual getting the ball , like Odell.



They have a new gameplan every week. They spread the ball around , they don't rely on one player to succeed. A great example of that was when Gronk went down. They still won the superbowl.



Curious if Giants will implement many new plays to expand our attack , what do u think?





Not sure why people use the Pats UConn4523 : 2/8/2017 10:15 pm : link as the focal point of every comparison. Insert most teams compared to the Pats and it's the same thing. For example, the Cowboys, who were a pretty one dimensional offense this year and fell way short of their goal.



The Giants need to get better on offense which has nothing to do with what the Patriots are doing. And that Patriot team would take Beckham in a heartbeat, they just happpen to have the best HC/QB tandem of all time which makes their lives a lot easier.

The Giants seem like they have a plethora of plays robbieballs2003 : 2/8/2017 10:20 pm : link They just don't open up the playbook. Just look at McAdoo's poay card. The thing is gigantic so there has to be way more installed than is actually being called. Chip Kelly has a tiny play card and they run many more plays than we do.

The F D : old man : 2/8/2017 10:21 pm : link An OL that can pass and run block and,

Ability to perform the fundamentals of their job, consistently, and the extraordinarily periodically.

RE: Not sure why people use the Pats sxdxca : 2/8/2017 10:22 pm : link

Quote: as the focal point of every comparison. Insert most teams compared to the Pats and it's the same thing. For example, the Cowboys, who were a pretty one dimensional offense this year and fell way short of their goal.



The Giants need to get better on offense which has nothing to do with what the Patriots are doing. And that Patriot team would take Beckham in a heartbeat, they just happpen to have the best HC/QB tandem of all time which makes their lives a lot easier.



Here's the fundamental difference on why I'm using the Pats. You take Odell Beckham off of the Giants and they have almost no offense.



Lets say Pats have Odell on there team and he gets injured , Pats would still have a top offense because they don't rely on one player to succeed. They spread the ball around , using creative plays. Its more about plays than it is about players.



That's why Belicheck started the season 3-1 with Garappolo at qb and not Brady. I can't stress this enough , its more about plays In comment 13354960 UConn4523 said:Here's the fundamental difference on why I'm using the Pats. You take Odell Beckham off of the Giants and they have almost no offense.Lets say Pats have Odell on there team and he gets injured , Pats would still have a top offense because they don't rely on one player to succeed. They spread the ball around , using creative plays. Its more about plays than it is about players.That's why Belicheck started the season 3-1 with Garappolo at qb and not Brady. I can't stress this enough , its more about plays

I couldn't care less if this sounds petty or not Kulish29 : 2/8/2017 10:26 pm : link But it's going to be awesome to watch this organization become crap once Brady and Bill are gone.

I don't disagree UConn4523 : 2/8/2017 10:29 pm : link but that's the entire league save for a few teams and even those teams aren't always in the mix. The pats are an extreme outlier that the league has never seen before and likely won't ever be replicated, comparing to them IMO is pointless.

This is not right. shelovesnycsports : 2/8/2017 10:33 pm : link You can only do what your personnel can do. NE had more personnel with more talent than Mac had to work with.



The Giants Offensive playbook is huge but you have to have the players. NE was taking what the defense was giving them too a lot like we do. But it looks different when your players catch the ball and run for yardage.





In reality the biggest difference steve in ky : 2/8/2017 10:35 pm : link is they have had great coaching for a longer continues span. The Giants had the same number of championships as the Pats during Coughlins tenure in NY.



It was McAdoo first season lets see how he does with some time. Even Belichick was 6-10 (Browns) & 5-11 in his first seasons.

BB has seen it all Giants2012 : 2/8/2017 10:37 pm : link and has invented a lot of it.



His years of intuition far exceeds the pack and allows him to recognize the obvious and think way outside the box when compare to his competition.



The guy is great.





Vareen to Giants, White breaks his jcp56 : 2/8/2017 11:29 pm : link SB record number of receptions. Brady goes down, Garapolo wins. Granola goes down, the third stringer wins.



No Gronk.



Bye Bye Jamie Colins.



No problem.

RE: YES. GIANTS don't CHEAT. The PATS Do.. EricJ : 2/8/2017 11:38 pm : link

Quote: Just Sayin....



right...keep that story going. you sound as ridiculous as the Jets fans In comment 13355030 10to13td said:right...keep that story going. you sound as ridiculous as the Jets fans

Anyone who thinks Bill B and his staff couldn't LauderdaleMatty : 2/8/2017 11:56 pm : link Get more out of the Giants than McAdoo and his just should never post again.



It's not a slight on the Giants staff. He's one of the best coaches in the history of he NFL. Belichick knows more about offense and defense than most likely any other coach in the league.



Yeah. They should be a team to look at and maybe emulate for some things.

Plethora. Blackbeard : 2/9/2017 12:31 am : link Excess, overabundance, surplus, glut, superfluity, surfeit.



Do you really believe that The Patriots have too many plays?

Clearly Belichick gets more out of his players than any other Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2017 2:44 am : link coach in the past few decades. He plays to win with an entire roster, an entire playbook and every possession in the season. He does so because he knows how to better utilize the strengths of his guys than everybody else.



The Giants, and every other team, look to succeed as well. But typically try to do so in a way that doesn't expose their player's flaws. That is a step below playing to win in the manner Belichick operates.



Doesn't mean BB and the Pats cannot be beaten. It just means he is going to top you about 80% of the time, and you have to wait around for the other 20% to occur.





love McAdoo, but he seems to have taken on the worst SHO'NUFF : 2/9/2017 4:41 am : link Coughlin trait, which is the inability to adapt and stubbornly stick with ineffective players. I thought he would be more creative and show us some new era coaching. love TC, too.



The Patriots offense makes a killing off pick plays...if Seattle DBs push the boundaries of the rulebook with their physical style, the Patriots do the same thing on offense.

Belichick Brady are unconventional and joeinpa : 2/9/2017 8:27 am : link Amazing. Don t know how you let good players leave and not miss a beat, but they do.

I was impressed by how belichicks OL idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 10:12 am : link seemed able to use a very different technique in the 2nd half, to counter the interior rush.



I have been impressed by how he obviously has used mainly just 3 totally unknown WRs to repeatedly move the chains.



That said, since OL is still at issue here, I was impressed by how quickly the Falcons fired off the ball on runs in the first half and how well that sets up play action and bootlegs etc.

Here is the difference Old Dirty Beckham : 2/9/2017 11:10 am : link Tom Brady and Bill Bellicheck are much better at qb and coaching than anything the giants have had despite the fact they beat them in the SB 2x.

Outside of Odell Beckham, Brown Recluse : 2/9/2017 11:22 am : link name one player on the Giants offense that is better than a player at the same position on the Patriots offense.



Its likely you can't.



Our offensive talent is awful.



They have a better QB. Better RB's. Better WR's. Better TE's. Better OL.



They're just better.

thats nonsense recluse idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 11:28 am : link they start a 7th rounder, a 6th rounder and a completely unknown UDFA at WR, #1,#2,#3.



the QB was a 6th rounder.



They play better because they have a genius and super hard working coach putting it all together.



put those guys on the browns, as rookies, or the dysfunctional jets and they might be out of the league already, even brady, yes.

its a fatalist attitude to just assume guys like idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 11:30 am : link amendola and crew were 'destined to greatness'.



no.



even brady.



put them as rooks on a team that is dysfunctional or poorly coached and we would not have ever known their names.

Chris Hogan, for example was ON THE GIANTS idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 11:34 am : link (Wikipedia)



''Christopher James Hogan (born October 24, 1987) is an American football wide receiver for the New England Patriots of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football at Monmouth. (fucking MONMOUTH)



Prior to his football career, he played college lacrosse at Penn State.



Not selected in the 2011 NFL Draft, Hogan's first regular season appearance was in 2012 with the Buffalo Bills, whom he was a member of for four seasons. Before joining the Bills, he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers,



--New York Giants--- ("Chris WHO?", 'practice squad fodder' - BBI) , and Miami Dolphins, but was released by each team before the regular season. After the end of the 2015 season, Hogan signed with the Patriots and helped the team win Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons.



During his tenure with the Dolphins, Hogan was featured prominently on the 2012 season of HBO's Hard Knocks after Reggie Bush nicknamed him "7-Eleven" because he was "always open".



Its not nonsense, its just the truth. Brown Recluse : 2/9/2017 11:37 am : link Outside of Beckham, their offense is more talented than ours across the board.



That doesn't mean their offense is full of pro bowlers.



It means ours is just severely lacking in talent.

They had a TE that was a threat, even after they lost Gronk njm : 2/9/2017 11:40 am : link They had RBs who could catch the ball out of the backfield and pick up a blitz all year. The Giants MIGHT have had one the last 4 games of the season with a future that looks bright.



I don't see their WRs as a GROUP being much better. They have nobody on the level of ODB, and Shepherd isn't far behind their WRs.



Basically, the Pats have a group that can attack on any possible front and the Giants personel, especially at TE, presented limited opportunities.



And then we can get into the OL.....





shep and odell would absoluetly tear it up idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 11:55 am : link with Sir Bill. in a good way. even our practice squad would.



people have a very hard time divorcing themselves from fatalistic views on success .



I am telling you:



Even the great (and he is great, very skilled, very focused) Tom Brady could....could, in some scenario, have had a crap career.



flip that another way:



ALL human beings have great potential in some area, the streets are filled, littered, covered, with people who could have done great (art, business, building, dance, sport, writing.....something ) had they had a sir bill B. in school, or in a job, or in a family, project, etc.



All.human,beings.





I find it ironic idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 11:58 am : link apparently, the mind set that seeks the super fast tall wideouts each and every year, is seemingly the same one that calls RBs who "can only" "pick up a blitz in pass pro" and "only" "catch a pass out of the backfield"



"JAGS"



then, turns right around and complains that 'we don't have those types and therefor sir bill had an advantage'



which is it?

I'm not really sure what you're talking about. Brown Recluse : 2/9/2017 1:41 pm : link How do you know what my mindset is and what have I said to give you that impression?



And your comment about their UDFA and late round players washing out of the league if they were with other teams is just factually incorrect.



Danny Amendola was already well-regarded before he joined the Patriots and in fact, was someone many here wanted the Giants to sign when he became a free agent.



Chris Hogan had enjoyed success with the Bills as well before he got to New England. It isn't as if he was a nobody.



Julian Edelman was just one of those late round draft picks that pans out. Every team hits on one of those occasionally. He was going to be successful anywhere he landed.



Even the rookie Malcolm Mitchell was a 4th round draft pick who slipped because of injuries if I recall. He was not an unknown player either.



I'm pretty sure that none of these players would have flamed out of the league on a bad team. And the same can be said for Tom Brady.



For you to say that they owe their careers to Bill Belichick sort of undermines the effort they put into being the players they are. They have gotten where they are because they worked hard - not because Belichick sprinkled fairy dust on them and made them productive.



Do you really want to compare their offensive line to the Giants and say its not talent?



Or their two pro bowl tight ends vs our two marginal tight ends?



Or LaGarrette Blount vs Rashad Jennings?



Its just not close. At all. And as I said, that doesn't mean they have an all-pro offensive roster. It means the Giants have a serious lack of talent in some very key spots.

The Patriots had practically pjcas18 : 2/9/2017 1:45 pm : link the same OL last year and it was garbage. They did have some injuries, but injuries were not the whole story with their OL woes.



They lured OL coach Dante Scarnecchia out of retirement and the transformation was remarkable.



Coaching matters.



And on offense being able to dictate tempo and deception starts with the OL.



RE: The Patriots had practically Brown Recluse : 2/9/2017 1:57 pm : link

Quote: the same OL last year and it was garbage. They did have some injuries, but injuries were not the whole story with their OL woes.



They lured OL coach Dante Scarnecchia out of retirement and the transformation was remarkable.



Coaching matters.



And on offense being able to dictate tempo and deception starts with the OL.



It is true that Dante Scarnecchia made a difference. But they also had far and away the most offensive line rotations of any team in the league the season before. This was just as much a factor in their OL improvement as luring their coach out of retirement. In comment 13355520 pjcas18 said:It is true that Dante Scarnecchia made a difference. But they also had far and away the most offensive line rotations of any team in the league the season before. This was just as much a factor in their OL improvement as luring their coach out of retirement.

RE: RE: The Patriots had practically pjcas18 : 2/9/2017 2:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13355520 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





the same OL last year and it was garbage. They did have some injuries, but injuries were not the whole story with their OL woes.



They lured OL coach Dante Scarnecchia out of retirement and the transformation was remarkable.



Coaching matters.



And on offense being able to dictate tempo and deception starts with the OL.







It is true that Dante Scarnecchia made a difference. But they also had far and away the most offensive line rotations of any team in the league the season before. This was just as much a factor in their OL improvement as luring their coach out of retirement.



part of that was injury, part was coaching. I think more of the improvement was coaching, but just my opinion from watching the players. The same players (Marcus Cannon, Shaq Mason, even Solder who was injured in 2015) improved this year from last year.



Not to mention they lost their starting RT this year (Vollmer) in training camp for the season.



I think Scarnecchia is underestimated by some





In comment 13355549 Brown Recluse said:part of that was injury, part was coaching. I think more of the improvement was coaching, but just my opinion from watching the players. The same players (Marcus Cannon, Shaq Mason, even Solder who was injured in 2015) improved this year from last year.Not to mention they lost their starting RT this year (Vollmer) in training camp for the season.I think Scarnecchia is underestimated by some

of course I take your point Recluse. and sorry- idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 2:56 pm : link these guys, players, do work hard and have talent, ok, yes, true, but, again:



The 'pro-bowl' is an NFL level recognition. - by definition - therefor, AFTER the kids have been coached by one group as. opposed. to. another group of NFL coaches.



It is so easy to simply assume that a low round player who ends up in a pro bowl had some hidden innate talent that the draftnics missed, or that a high round pic who is not starting had some hidden flaw that the scouts missed.



But to discount the role of coaches in teaching technique, bringing out the best, putting kids in a position to succeed, and yes, even schematically setting these kids up for success would also be innacurate.



Its a cop out to go one absolutist way over another, so ok, your point is taken.



But in the case of Belichick, obviously, he coaches the holy crap out of these kids.



In fact, maybe the measure to join our two supposedly contrasting viewpoints would be to measure 'coachability' as an innate talent or viewable indication of 'quality'.



so, in that sense, you are right, Sir Bill has better students.



But height? no, lesser kids, speed? no. hand size? no.



etc etc

so, maybe that is one of sir bills secrets idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 3:14 pm : link he values coachability highly along with the other factors.



so:



H/W/Speed as one factor of 3



Field vision and football past play as another



and coachability or attitude as a full value 3rd



example of a kid who lacks it may be Flowers, you cannot say we lack quality in any other regard, be it H/W/S or what have you.



so, in this sense, Recluse is totally correct, Bill has better players.

Quite frankly, it's about execution....... Simms11 : 2/9/2017 6:17 pm : link you can have a million different plays, but if our receivers are not getting open, or drop balls, or the Oline can't pass protect, etc, it won't matter what you call.

RE: Quite frankly, it's about execution....... Mad Mike : 2/9/2017 6:19 pm : link

Quote: you can have a million different plays, but if our receivers are not getting open, or drop balls, or the Oline can't pass protect, etc, it won't matter what you call.

When you have a coach whose teams perform so consistently above everyone else, it's pretty clearly not just about execution. In comment 13355826 Simms11 said:When you have a coach whose teams perform so consistently above everyone else, it's pretty clearly not just about execution.

and if it is, that can be attributed in part to the coach idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 7:59 pm : link . but I think we may have found a point of consensus.



in one way, sir bill does have better players, in the sense that he wont get nor keep those who don't take to his coaching.

As some have said, they draft and sign players who can work in their glowrider : 2:42 am : link program, even if it is an off he heap specialist.



Ernie Adams said Belichick's dream is to build a team of replaceable parts. Not a bad goal. Consider, two teams both rate 80%. One team does it a 100/60 split (so stars and scrubs) the other does it with all 80 players.



Which would you want/take?

put that another way idiotsavant : 8:37 am : link if we keep our 'skill players ' on the roster (JPP,Vernon, DRC,ODB,Manning and Shep)



that leaves the 'holes to fill' at less 'sexy ' positions.



and at less sexy positions, one can draft and recruit with coachability highly in mind.



whereas with your #1s the speed and so forth are high in mind.



we have our #1s hopefully, and can now find players (thinking offense) that can do exactly as position coach demands.