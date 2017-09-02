If you were in a street fight, which 5 Giants players would CMicks3110 : 2/9/2017 3:06 pm want on your side? All time players in their primes. Who were the biggest badasses

all d linesmen idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 3:08 pm : link lets face it.



maybe one LB...duh



unless you are counting sneaky

. mstyles22.0 : 2/9/2017 3:09 pm : link - LT

- Keith Hamilton

- Tuck

- Shaun Williams

- Bavaro

Plaxico BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/9/2017 3:11 pm : link well because he packs heat.

Not for anything but I think I might take Flowers regulator : 2/9/2017 3:12 pm : link as long as the fight didn't involve pass sets.

RE: . ron mexico : 2/9/2017 3:14 pm : link

Quote: - LT

- Keith Hamilton

- Tuck

- Shaun Williams

- Bavaro



Tuck?

Love the player but not exactly a street fighting man In comment 13355666 mstyles22.0 said:Tuck?Love the player but not exactly a street fighting man

James Harrison right arm SHO'NUFF : 2/9/2017 3:15 pm : link James Harrison's left arm

James Harrison's right leg

James Harrison's left leg

Hell, James Harrison's pinky finger would probably be enough.

In order. Beezer : 2/9/2017 3:15 pm : link 1 LT

2 Harry

3 Pepper

4 Banks

5 Jacobs



You want big and strong but you also want quick, agile and the ability to flick a switch and be absolutely malicious.

RE: Plaxico Brown Recluse : 2/9/2017 3:16 pm : link

Quote: well because he packs heat.



Apparently his aim isn't very good though. In comment 13355668 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Apparently his aim isn't very good though.

. idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 3:19 pm : link LT

Brandon Jacobs

Snacks

Hammer

...

Sinorice Moss

banks seems too nice really idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 3:21 pm : link .

RE: Plaxico njm : 2/9/2017 3:25 pm : link

Quote: well because he packs heat.



I was about to say as long as you're standing behind him, but even that might not be safe. In comment 13355668 BigBlueDownTheShore said:I was about to say as long as you're standing behind him, but even that might not be safe.

Ereck Flowers adamg : 2/9/2017 3:30 pm : link and Damontre Moore deserve honorable mentions.

The 2007 guys used to say the man they didn't want to meet in a dark Giantgator : 2/9/2017 3:40 pm : link alley was Kareem McKenzie.

Size alone helps but plenty LauderdaleMatty : 2/9/2017 3:58 pm : link Of big guys don't always know how to fight. Seen a 320 pound ex bouncer get man handled by a guy 70 pounds lighter on he mAts. Some guys are just fucking crazy. Also some really big guys haven't been in a fight since grade school and dont even know how to fight.



LT # 1. Craziest dude

Flowers Hear he's got a nasty disposition according to the locals.

Bovaro. Have a feeling if he was really mad he might be able to tear an arm off or 2

Richie Suebert. Again rep as a tough mother. Not how hard u hit but how much you can take and then give back

Big Leonard. Dude was pretty damn quick. Guybthat big who moved fast. Dangerous







RE: The 2007 guys used to say the man they didn't want to meet in a dark Brown Recluse : 2/9/2017 4:02 pm : link

Quote: alley was Kareem McKenzie.



You mean Suge Knight? In comment 13355697 Giantgator said:You mean Suge Knight?

Gary reasons dep026 : 2/9/2017 4:19 pm : link Seems like a guy who would mix it up too

I'm gonna go with Shockey Route 9 : 2/9/2017 4:20 pm : link He looks like he'd like a good fight

Phil McConkey, Antonio Pierce gidiefor : Mod : 2/9/2017 4:29 pm : : 2/9/2017 4:29 pm : link Kareem Mackenzie, Jim Burt and Brandon Jacobs

Easy DennyInDenville : 2/9/2017 4:31 pm : link Ahmad Bradshaw

Brandon Jacobs

Jeremy Shockey

Hakeem Nicks

Michael Boley

RE: Brandon mattlawson : 2/9/2017 4:36 pm : link

Quote: Jacobs #1



1,2,3,4, and 5 In comment 13355667 pjcas18 said:1,2,3,4, and 5

RE: Easy mattlawson : 2/9/2017 4:38 pm : link

Quote: Ahmad Bradshaw

Brandon Jacobs

Jeremy Shockey

Hakeem Nicks

Michael Boley





Good list. I might replace Nicks with Trel In comment 13355744 DennyInDenville said:Good list. I might replace Nicks with Trel

plaxico: fkap : 2/9/2017 4:48 pm : link as long as you're not close to being a dick, you're safe from his heat.

RE: Brandon Kulish29 : 2/9/2017 4:52 pm : link

Quote: Jacobs #1



This. Jacobs is the only one you need. In comment 13355667 pjcas18 said:This. Jacobs is the only one you need.

RE: The 2007 guys used to say the man they didn't want to meet in a dark BigBlue in Keys : 2/9/2017 5:03 pm : link

Quote: alley was Kareem McKenzie.



My 2nd thought after LT. He is a mountain of a man in person.



Bet a young Parcells would more than hold his own. In comment 13355697 Giantgator said:My 2nd thought after LT. He is a mountain of a man in person.Bet a young Parcells would more than hold his own.

RE: Snee or Seubert anyone? Les in TO : 2/9/2017 5:11 pm : link

Quote: ... they were very good technical guards, tough guys in that they played through a lot of pain, but they were not fearsome/nasty. In comment 13355688 CMicks3110 said:they were very good technical guards, tough guys in that they played through a lot of pain, but they were not fearsome/nasty.

Down & Dirty Deadass NYG : 2/9/2017 5:17 pm : link (In no specific order)



Brandon Jacobs - No explanation needed

Josh Brown - If this man is crazy enough to hit a woman...just imagine

Plaxico - Bringing a gun to a fist fight is an almost guaranteed victory

Lawrence Taylor - All those arrests have to count for something

Frank Gifford - This dude went so hard he passed away from CTE. He's scared of nothing

Bavaro Victor in CT : 2/9/2017 5:22 pm : link LT. Bradshaw. Carson. Brad Benson wit the bleeding forehead comes to mind, but he's a take punishment guy. Bradshaw is an attack guy, so I'd probably take him.



Honorable Mention: Simms and Joe Pisarcik.

Anyone listen to Francessa the day some guy called and asked DennyInDenville : 2/9/2017 5:24 pm : link Who would win in a street fight Lawrence Taylor or Mike Tyson?



Mikes reaction was priceless, it actually amused him. The caller probly jerked off to that forever

Only one person mentioned the Hammer? WideRight : 2/9/2017 5:40 pm : link Please speak to people who know him, and eat crow.



In this category, he is #1 by a long shot.

Bear Pascoe feelflows : 2/9/2017 5:43 pm : link seriously...don't screw with the Bear.

I would absolutely take Banks gtt350 : 2/9/2017 5:44 pm : link hello boys meet my friend the undertaker



Will weapons be involved? EricJ : 2/9/2017 6:07 pm : link i think that matters and could change some of the answers

Chris Maumalanga Larry in Pencilvania : 2/9/2017 6:29 pm : link He was in a street gang, so you know he can fight. When he was in training camp he beast the shit out of a ton of guys including Strahan who said he was nuts.



Next I'd throw in Rich Seubert, Brandon Jacobs, Keith Hamilton and Mark Bavaro

RE: Chris Maumalanga Enzo : 2/9/2017 6:39 pm : link

Quote: He was in a street gang, so you know he can fight. When he was in training camp he beast the shit out of a ton of guys including Strahan who said he was nuts.

I could be misremembering but I thought it was Strahan who beat up Maumalanga? Either way, you're right, that guy was crazy by all accounts. In comment 13355835 Larry in Pencilvania said:I could be misremembering but I thought it was Strahan who beat up Maumalanga? Either way, you're right, that guy was crazy by all accounts.

I'll take Strahan over Maumalanga CMicks3110 : 2/9/2017 7:03 pm : link Quote: Several weeks after Maumalanga knocked out Davis, there was another altercation with a teammate. In the locker room after a workout, Maumalanga began teasing fellow defensive lineman Michael Strahan. Strahan tried to be diplomatic but Maumalanga let the teasing escalate to physical threats. Then Maumalanga took a swing at Strahan. He missed. The 270-pound Strahan, who has done some boxing, punched Maumalanga in the face several times then practically threw him several feet before the fight was broken up.

- ( http://www.nytimes.com/1995/07/25/sports/pro-football-giants-try-to-get-young-tackle-to-turn-his-fury-on-their-foes.html - ( New Window

Will Hill St. Jimmy : 2/9/2017 7:28 pm : link He would totally defuse the situation. The other side would have the munchies and say dude a lot.

Eli is always spike : 2/9/2017 7:41 pm : link Clutch and make the right decisions

I remember a quote by Perry Willims - short lease : 2/9/2017 8:55 pm : link He said - "I wouldn't fight Jim Burt with a shotgun".



Anybody else recall that?

Pffft. B in ALB : 2/9/2017 9:00 pm : link



And Matt Mitrione - former UFC and current Bellator fighter - nickname "Meathead" and proud wearer of this:



Walt Singer. Boxing Champion and Syracuse Grad.And Matt Mitrione - former UFC and current Bellator fighter - nickname "Meathead" and proud wearer of this:

RE: Frankie ThatLimerickGuy : 2/9/2017 9:16 pm : link

Quote:



He did kill that guy in a street fight when he was young so based on history this has to be the answer In comment 13355792 Taggart said:He did kill that guy in a street fight when he was young so based on history this has to be the answer

Ben Fricke was tough as a boot. Ryan : 2/9/2017 9:20 pm : link Probably one of Tom Brady's UGGs but a boot nonetheless.

RE: Chris Maumalanga SHO'NUFF : 12:18 am : link

Quote: He was in a street gang, so you know he can fight.



Everytime I've seen gang bangers fight, they swing like girls...no wonder they resort to pulling the trigger. In comment 13355835 Larry in Pencilvania said:Everytime I've seen gang bangers fight, they swing like girls...no wonder they resort to pulling the trigger.

Jim Burt GeorgeAdams33 : 12:30 am : link Christian Peter



Erik Howard



Leonard Marshall



Keith Hamilton

I've only watched since mid/late 90's Mike from SI : 3:50 am : link so among recent guys:

Jacobs

Bradshaw

Hammer

Snacks

O'Hara



Bradshaw might be small but that guy had so much fight in him; remember the Super Bowl fumble recovery in 07!



I picked O'Hara over the rest of the 07/08 O-Line b/c I saw an interview where O'Hara said he always made sure he ran down the field whenever Eli scrambled so that he could protect Eli; I like that commitment.



To be clear, I don't know which Giants have MMA experience; a decent amount of MMA training will make you a much better fighter than like 99% of the population.



Also, JPP probably belongs on the list as the most athletic guy we've ever had on our team.



Finally, I should note that I've heard OLineman say Cullen Jenkins is the toughest player they've ever gone against, so he deserves some props.

RE: only need one Hollenb1 : 8:57 am : link

Quote:



Nailed it. I would also add Charles Way, Brandon Jacobs, Joe Jurevicius, and David Diehl In comment 13355664 ron mexico said:Nailed it. I would also add Charles Way, Brandon Jacobs, Joe Jurevicius, and David Diehl

My Choices holmancomedown : 9:01 am : link LT

Phil Simms

Mark Bavaro

Keith Hamilton

Otis Anderson

Sam Garnes

Jim Burt

RE: RE: only need one Hollenb1 : 9:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 13355664 ron mexico said:





Quote:













Nailed it. I would also add Charles Way, Brandon Jacobs, Joe Jurevicius, and David Diehl



It would be hard to not say Bavaro due to Parcells' quote, "I'd hate to fight that son of a bitch" In comment 13356128 Hollenb1 said:It would be hard to not say Bavaro due to Parcells' quote, "I'd hate to fight that son of a bitch"

So many good choices out there Patrick77 : 10:50 am : link LT (assuming he is coked up)

Jacobs

Shockey (assuming he isn't drunk and passed out)

Snee

Canty



I'd maybe put snacks in for Canty but you can't underestimate reach. As much as guys like Bradshaw were tough as nails or Toomer might be highly trained - pure size, aggression, and brute force can make up for some technical deficiencies.



Of course Jonas Seawright could kill a hundred people in a street fight so it's not fair to pick him.

I'll just take 5 O-lineman jhibb : 11:03 am : link I don't need for them to be great fighters. I just need them to be big and good enough to block for me as I run away. :)







Mine NNJ Tom : 1:39 pm : link Hammer - Mean

LT - Meaner

Bavaro - Meanest

Snee- at his playing weight, not the 225 wuss he is today.

Herschel Walker - If I remember, he is a black belt.