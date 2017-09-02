If you were in a street fight, which 5 Giants players would

want on your side? All time players in their primes. Who were the biggest badasses
lets face it.
maybe one LB...duh
unless you are counting sneaky
- LT
- Keith Hamilton
- Tuck
- Shaun Williams
- Bavaro
well because he packs heat.
as long as the fight didn't involve pass sets.
In comment 13355666
mstyles22.0 said:
Tuck?
Love the player but not exactly a street fighting man
James Harrison's left arm
James Harrison's right leg
James Harrison's left leg
Hell, James Harrison's pinky finger would probably be enough.
1 LT
2 Harry
3 Pepper
4 Banks
5 Jacobs
You want big and strong but you also want quick, agile and the ability to flick a switch and be absolutely malicious.
In comment 13355668
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Apparently his aim isn't very good though.
LT
Brandon Jacobs
Snacks
Hammer
...
Sinorice Moss
In comment 13355668
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
I was about to say as long as you're standing behind him, but even that might not be safe.
and Damontre Moore deserve honorable mentions.
alley was Kareem McKenzie.
Of big guys don't always know how to fight. Seen a 320 pound ex bouncer get man handled by a guy 70 pounds lighter on he mAts. Some guys are just fucking crazy. Also some really big guys haven't been in a fight since grade school and dont even know how to fight.
LT # 1. Craziest dude
Flowers Hear he's got a nasty disposition according to the locals.
Bovaro. Have a feeling if he was really mad he might be able to tear an arm off or 2
Richie Suebert. Again rep as a tough mother. Not how hard u hit but how much you can take and then give back
Big Leonard. Dude was pretty damn quick. Guybthat big who moved fast. Dangerous
In comment 13355697
Giantgator said:
You mean Suge Knight?
McKenzie, Jacobs, Christian Peter, and Eli Manning.
Seems like a guy who would mix it up too
He looks like he'd like a good fight
Mark Bavaro
Brad Benson
Steve Weatherford
LT
Shockey
Kareem Mackenzie, Jim Burt and Brandon Jacobs
Ahmad Bradshaw
Brandon Jacobs
Jeremy Shockey
Hakeem Nicks
Michael Boley
In comment 13355667
pjcas18 said:
In comment 13355744
DennyInDenville said:
Good list. I might replace Nicks with Trel
lawrence, keith hamilton, christian peter, chris mamulanga,strahan
as long as you're not close to being a dick, you're safe from his heat.
In comment 13355667
pjcas18 said:
This. Jacobs is the only one you need.
...all you need is Jonas Seawright.
Josh Brown has a mean right hook
With this... Lonk
- ( New Window
)
In comment 13355697
Giantgator said:
My 2nd thought after LT. He is a mountain of a man in person.
Bet a young Parcells would more than hold his own.
Keith Hamilton
Jumbo Elliott
Leonard Marshall
Mark Bavaro
In comment 13355688
CMicks3110 said:
they were very good technical guards, tough guys in that they played through a lot of pain, but they were not fearsome/nasty.
(In no specific order)
Brandon Jacobs - No explanation needed
Josh Brown - If this man is crazy enough to hit a woman...just imagine
Plaxico - Bringing a gun to a fist fight is an almost guaranteed victory
Lawrence Taylor - All those arrests have to count for something
Frank Gifford - This dude went so hard he passed away from CTE. He's scared of nothing
LT. Bradshaw. Carson. Brad Benson wit the bleeding forehead comes to mind, but he's a take punishment guy. Bradshaw is an attack guy, so I'd probably take him.
Honorable Mention: Simms and Joe Pisarcik.
Who would win in a street fight Lawrence Taylor or Mike Tyson?
Mikes reaction was priceless, it actually amused him. The caller probly jerked off to that forever
Please speak to people who know him, and eat crow.
In this category, he is #1 by a long shot.
seriously...don't screw with the Bear.
hello boys meet my friend the undertaker
Wasn't he Kung Fu black belt?
i think that matters and could change some of the answers
He was in a street gang, so you know he can fight. When he was in training camp he beast the shit out of a ton of guys including Strahan who said he was nuts.
Next I'd throw in Rich Seubert, Brandon Jacobs, Keith Hamilton and Mark Bavaro
In comment 13355835
Larry in Pencilvania said:
I could be misremembering but I thought it was Strahan who beat up Maumalanga? Either way, you're right, that guy was crazy by all accounts.
But he beat up a couple of his teammates
http://www.nytimes.com/1995/07/25/sports/pro-football-giants-try-to-get-young-tackle-to-turn-his-fury-on-their-foes.html
|Several weeks after Maumalanga knocked out Davis, there was another altercation with a teammate. In the locker room after a workout, Maumalanga began teasing fellow defensive lineman Michael Strahan. Strahan tried to be diplomatic but Maumalanga let the teasing escalate to physical threats. Then Maumalanga took a swing at Strahan. He missed. The 270-pound Strahan, who has done some boxing, punched Maumalanga in the face several times then practically threw him several feet before the fight was broken up.
- ( New Window
)
Mike Horan, Sean Landeta, Matt Bahr, Brad Daluiso, Matt Dodge.
He would totally defuse the situation. The other side would have the munchies and say dude a lot.
Clutch and make the right decisions
He said - "I wouldn't fight Jim Burt with a shotgun".
Anybody else recall that?
Walt Singer. Boxing Champion and Syracuse Grad.
And Matt Mitrione - former UFC and current Bellator fighter - nickname "Meathead" and proud wearer of this:
In comment 13355792
Taggart said:
He did kill that guy in a street fight when he was young so based on history this has to be the answer
Probably one of Tom Brady's UGGs but a boot nonetheless.
In comment 13355835
Larry in Pencilvania said:
Everytime I've seen gang bangers fight, they swing like girls...no wonder they resort to pulling the trigger.
Christian Peter
Erik Howard
Leonard Marshall
Keith Hamilton
so among recent guys:
Jacobs
Bradshaw
Hammer
Snacks
O'Hara
Bradshaw might be small but that guy had so much fight in him; remember the Super Bowl fumble recovery in 07!
I picked O'Hara over the rest of the 07/08 O-Line b/c I saw an interview where O'Hara said he always made sure he ran down the field whenever Eli scrambled so that he could protect Eli; I like that commitment.
To be clear, I don't know which Giants have MMA experience; a decent amount of MMA training will make you a much better fighter than like 99% of the population.
Also, JPP probably belongs on the list as the most athletic guy we've ever had on our team.
Finally, I should note that I've heard OLineman say Cullen Jenkins is the toughest player they've ever gone against, so he deserves some props.
In comment 13355664
ron mexico said:
LT
Phil Simms
Mark Bavaro
Keith Hamilton
Otis Anderson
Sam Garnes
Jim Burt
In comment 13356128
Hollenb1 said:
It would be hard to not say Bavaro due to Parcells' quote, "I'd hate to fight that son of a bitch"
LT (assuming he is coked up)
Jacobs
Shockey (assuming he isn't drunk and passed out)
Snee
Canty
I'd maybe put snacks in for Canty but you can't underestimate reach. As much as guys like Bradshaw were tough as nails or Toomer might be highly trained - pure size, aggression, and brute force can make up for some technical deficiencies.
Of course Jonas Seawright could kill a hundred people in a street fight so it's not fair to pick him.
I don't need for them to be great fighters. I just need them to be big and good enough to block for me as I run away. :)
Hammer - Mean
LT - Meaner
Bavaro - Meanest
Snee- at his playing weight, not the 225 wuss he is today.
Herschel Walker - If I remember, he is a black belt.
basically Snacks hold David Wilson by both ankles in one hand, and Sinorice Moss in the other, and just SPINS around really, really fast:
I call it
''The Tornado of Love''