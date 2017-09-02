Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
If you were in a street fight, which 5 Giants players would

CMicks3110 : 2/9/2017 3:06 pm
want on your side? All time players in their primes. Who were the biggest badasses
charles oakley  
idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 3:07 pm : link
.

oh, wait
only need one  
ron mexico : 2/9/2017 3:08 pm : link
all d linesmen  
idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 3:08 pm : link
lets face it.

maybe one LB...duh

unless you are counting sneaky
.  
mstyles22.0 : 2/9/2017 3:09 pm : link
- LT
- Keith Hamilton
- Tuck
- Shaun Williams
- Bavaro
Brandon  
pjcas18 : 2/9/2017 3:10 pm : link
Jacobs #1
Plaxico  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/9/2017 3:11 pm : link
well because he packs heat.
Not for anything but I think I might take Flowers  
regulator : 2/9/2017 3:12 pm : link
as long as the fight didn't involve pass sets.
RE: .  
ron mexico : 2/9/2017 3:14 pm : link
In comment 13355666 mstyles22.0 said:
Quote:
- LT
- Keith Hamilton
- Tuck
- Shaun Williams
- Bavaro


Tuck?
Love the player but not exactly a street fighting man
James Harrison right arm  
SHO'NUFF : 2/9/2017 3:15 pm : link
James Harrison's left arm
James Harrison's right leg
James Harrison's left leg
Hell, James Harrison's pinky finger would probably be enough.
In order.  
Beezer : 2/9/2017 3:15 pm : link
1 LT
2 Harry
3 Pepper
4 Banks
5 Jacobs

You want big and strong but you also want quick, agile and the ability to flick a switch and be absolutely malicious.
RE: Plaxico  
Brown Recluse : 2/9/2017 3:16 pm : link
In comment 13355668 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
well because he packs heat.


Apparently his aim isn't very good though.
.  
idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 3:19 pm : link
LT
Brandon Jacobs
Snacks
Hammer
...
Sinorice Moss
banks seems too nice really  
idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 3:21 pm : link
.
RE: Plaxico  
njm : 2/9/2017 3:25 pm : link
In comment 13355668 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
well because he packs heat.


I was about to say as long as you're standing behind him, but even that might not be safe.
If the fight were with women  
Big Al : 2/9/2017 3:28 pm : link
Josh Brown.
Ereck Flowers  
adamg : 2/9/2017 3:30 pm : link
and Damontre Moore deserve honorable mentions.
Adrian White, Tito Wooten, Mark Bavaro, John Mendenhall, and  
No Where Man : 2/9/2017 3:30 pm : link
Rosey Brown….
Snee or Seubert anyone?  
CMicks3110 : 2/9/2017 3:31 pm : link
...
richburg claims fight sports, but...  
idiotsavant : 2/9/2017 3:38 pm : link
.
The 2007 guys used to say the man they didn't want to meet in a dark  
Giantgator : 2/9/2017 3:40 pm : link
alley was Kareem McKenzie.
Size alone helps but plenty  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/9/2017 3:58 pm : link
Of big guys don't always know how to fight. Seen a 320 pound ex bouncer get man handled by a guy 70 pounds lighter on he mAts. Some guys are just fucking crazy. Also some really big guys haven't been in a fight since grade school and dont even know how to fight.

LT # 1. Craziest dude
Flowers Hear he's got a nasty disposition according to the locals.
Bovaro. Have a feeling if he was really mad he might be able to tear an arm off or 2
Richie Suebert. Again rep as a tough mother. Not how hard u hit but how much you can take and then give back
Big Leonard. Dude was pretty damn quick. Guybthat big who moved fast. Dangerous


RE: The 2007 guys used to say the man they didn't want to meet in a dark  
Brown Recluse : 2/9/2017 4:02 pm : link
In comment 13355697 Giantgator said:
Quote:
alley was Kareem McKenzie.


You mean Suge Knight?
Flowers,  
phil in arizona : 2/9/2017 4:18 pm : link
McKenzie, Jacobs, Christian Peter, and Eli Manning.
Gary reasons  
dep026 : 2/9/2017 4:19 pm : link
Seems like a guy who would mix it up too
I'm gonna go with Shockey  
Route 9 : 2/9/2017 4:20 pm : link
He looks like he'd like a good fight
Oh and Strahan  
Route 9 : 2/9/2017 4:21 pm : link
...
Mine  
DC Gmen Fan : 2/9/2017 4:28 pm : link
Mark Bavaro
Brad Benson
Steve Weatherford
LT
Shockey
Phil McConkey, Antonio Pierce  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/9/2017 4:29 pm : link
Kareem Mackenzie, Jim Burt and Brandon Jacobs
Easy  
DennyInDenville : 2/9/2017 4:31 pm : link
Ahmad Bradshaw
Brandon Jacobs
Jeremy Shockey
Hakeem Nicks
Michael Boley
Zeke Mowatt  
Stan in LA : 2/9/2017 4:31 pm : link
'nuff said.
RE: Brandon  
mattlawson : 2/9/2017 4:36 pm : link
In comment 13355667 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
Jacobs #1


1,2,3,4, and 5
Jackrabbit  
CMicks3110 : 2/9/2017 4:36 pm : link
looks toug
RE: Easy  
mattlawson : 2/9/2017 4:38 pm : link
In comment 13355744 DennyInDenville said:
Quote:
Ahmad Bradshaw
Brandon Jacobs
Jeremy Shockey
Hakeem Nicks
Michael Boley



Good list. I might replace Nicks with Trel
ok  
gm7b5 : 2/9/2017 4:44 pm : link
lawrence, keith hamilton, christian peter, chris mamulanga,strahan
didn't Brandon Short  
CMicks3110 : 2/9/2017 4:48 pm : link
kick Shockey's ass?
plaxico:  
fkap : 2/9/2017 4:48 pm : link
as long as you're not close to being a dick, you're safe from his heat.
RE: Brandon  
Kulish29 : 2/9/2017 4:52 pm : link
In comment 13355667 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
Jacobs #1


This. Jacobs is the only one you need.
Don't need 5...  
Maryland Giant : 2/9/2017 4:55 pm : link
...all you need is Jonas Seawright.
I hear  
Beer Man : 2/9/2017 4:59 pm : link
Josh Brown has a mean right hook
Everyone involved  
colin : 2/9/2017 5:03 pm : link
With this...
Lonk - ( New Window )
RE: The 2007 guys used to say the man they didn't want to meet in a dark  
BigBlue in Keys : 2/9/2017 5:03 pm : link
In comment 13355697 Giantgator said:
Quote:
alley was Kareem McKenzie.


My 2nd thought after LT. He is a mountain of a man in person.

Bet a young Parcells would more than hold his own.
LT  
Les in TO : 2/9/2017 5:10 pm : link
Keith Hamilton
Jumbo Elliott
Leonard Marshall
Mark Bavaro
RE: Snee or Seubert anyone?  
Les in TO : 2/9/2017 5:11 pm : link
In comment 13355688 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
...
they were very good technical guards, tough guys in that they played through a lot of pain, but they were not fearsome/nasty.
Down & Dirty  
Deadass NYG : 2/9/2017 5:17 pm : link
(In no specific order)

Brandon Jacobs - No explanation needed
Josh Brown - If this man is crazy enough to hit a woman...just imagine
Plaxico - Bringing a gun to a fist fight is an almost guaranteed victory
Lawrence Taylor - All those arrests have to count for something
Frank Gifford - This dude went so hard he passed away from CTE. He's scared of nothing
Frankie  
Taggart : 2/9/2017 5:21 pm : link
Bavaro  
Victor in CT : 2/9/2017 5:22 pm : link
LT. Bradshaw. Carson. Brad Benson wit the bleeding forehead comes to mind, but he's a take punishment guy. Bradshaw is an attack guy, so I'd probably take him.

Honorable Mention: Simms and Joe Pisarcik.
Anyone listen to Francessa the day some guy called and asked  
DennyInDenville : 2/9/2017 5:24 pm : link
Who would win in a street fight Lawrence Taylor or Mike Tyson?

Mikes reaction was priceless, it actually amused him. The caller probly jerked off to that forever
Only one person mentioned the Hammer?  
WideRight : 2/9/2017 5:40 pm : link
Please speak to people who know him, and eat crow.

In this category, he is #1 by a long shot.
Bear Pascoe  
feelflows : 2/9/2017 5:43 pm : link
seriously...don't screw with the Bear.
I would absolutely take Banks  
gtt350 : 2/9/2017 5:44 pm : link
hello boys meet my friend the undertaker
Amani Toomer  
Dang Man : 2/9/2017 6:05 pm : link
Wasn't he Kung Fu black belt?
Will weapons be involved?  
EricJ : 2/9/2017 6:07 pm : link
i think that matters and could change some of the answers
Matt Mitrone  
MTN-G-man : 2/9/2017 6:10 pm : link
.
Chris Maumalanga  
Larry in Pencilvania : 2/9/2017 6:29 pm : link
He was in a street gang, so you know he can fight. When he was in training camp he beast the shit out of a ton of guys including Strahan who said he was nuts.

Next I'd throw in Rich Seubert, Brandon Jacobs, Keith Hamilton and Mark Bavaro
RE: Chris Maumalanga  
Enzo : 2/9/2017 6:39 pm : link
In comment 13355835 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
He was in a street gang, so you know he can fight. When he was in training camp he beast the shit out of a ton of guys including Strahan who said he was nuts.

I could be misremembering but I thought it was Strahan who beat up Maumalanga? Either way, you're right, that guy was crazy by all accounts.
No you're remembering right  
Larry in Pencilvania : 2/9/2017 6:47 pm : link
But he beat up a couple of his teammates
I'll take Strahan over Maumalanga  
CMicks3110 : 2/9/2017 7:03 pm : link
Quote:
Several weeks after Maumalanga knocked out Davis, there was another altercation with a teammate. In the locker room after a workout, Maumalanga began teasing fellow defensive lineman Michael Strahan. Strahan tried to be diplomatic but Maumalanga let the teasing escalate to physical threats. Then Maumalanga took a swing at Strahan. He missed. The 270-pound Strahan, who has done some boxing, punched Maumalanga in the face several times then practically threw him several feet before the fight was broken up.

http://www.nytimes.com/1995/07/25/sports/pro-football-giants-try-to-get-young-tackle-to-turn-his-fury-on-their-foes.html - ( New Window )
..  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/9/2017 7:07 pm : link
Mike Horan, Sean Landeta, Matt Bahr, Brad Daluiso, Matt Dodge.
Will Hill  
St. Jimmy : 2/9/2017 7:28 pm : link
He would totally defuse the situation. The other side would have the munchies and say dude a lot.
Eli is always  
spike : 2/9/2017 7:41 pm : link
Clutch and make the right decisions
I remember a quote by Perry Willims -  
short lease : 2/9/2017 8:55 pm : link
He said - "I wouldn't fight Jim Burt with a shotgun".

Anybody else recall that?
Pffft.  
B in ALB : 2/9/2017 9:00 pm : link
Walt Singer. Boxing Champion and Syracuse Grad.

And Matt Mitrione - former UFC and current Bellator fighter - nickname "Meathead" and proud wearer of this:

RE: Frankie  
ThatLimerickGuy : 2/9/2017 9:16 pm : link
In comment 13355792 Taggart said:
Quote:


He did kill that guy in a street fight when he was young so based on history this has to be the answer
Ben Fricke was tough as a boot.  
Ryan : 2/9/2017 9:20 pm : link
Probably one of Tom Brady's UGGs but a boot nonetheless.
RE: Chris Maumalanga  
SHO'NUFF : 12:18 am : link
In comment 13355835 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
He was in a street gang, so you know he can fight.


Everytime I've seen gang bangers fight, they swing like girls...no wonder they resort to pulling the trigger.
Jim Burt  
GeorgeAdams33 : 12:30 am : link
Christian Peter

Erik Howard

Leonard Marshall

Keith Hamilton
I've only watched since mid/late 90's  
Mike from SI : 3:50 am : link
so among recent guys:
Jacobs
Bradshaw
Hammer
Snacks
O'Hara

Bradshaw might be small but that guy had so much fight in him; remember the Super Bowl fumble recovery in 07!

I picked O'Hara over the rest of the 07/08 O-Line b/c I saw an interview where O'Hara said he always made sure he ran down the field whenever Eli scrambled so that he could protect Eli; I like that commitment.

To be clear, I don't know which Giants have MMA experience; a decent amount of MMA training will make you a much better fighter than like 99% of the population.

Also, JPP probably belongs on the list as the most athletic guy we've ever had on our team.

Finally, I should note that I've heard OLineman say Cullen Jenkins is the toughest player they've ever gone against, so he deserves some props.
Also don't forget the Hedgecock  
Mike from SI : 3:52 am : link
farm boy strength.
RE: only need one  
Hollenb1 : 8:57 am : link
In comment 13355664 ron mexico said:
Quote:


Nailed it. I would also add Charles Way, Brandon Jacobs, Joe Jurevicius, and David Diehl
My Choices  
holmancomedown : 9:01 am : link
LT
Phil Simms
Mark Bavaro
Keith Hamilton
Otis Anderson
Sam Garnes
Jim Burt
RE: RE: only need one  
Hollenb1 : 9:04 am : link
In comment 13356128 Hollenb1 said:
Quote:
In comment 13355664 ron mexico said:


Quote:






Nailed it. I would also add Charles Way, Brandon Jacobs, Joe Jurevicius, and David Diehl


It would be hard to not say Bavaro due to Parcells' quote, "I'd hate to fight that son of a bitch"
So many good choices out there  
Patrick77 : 10:50 am : link
LT (assuming he is coked up)
Jacobs
Shockey (assuming he isn't drunk and passed out)
Snee
Canty

I'd maybe put snacks in for Canty but you can't underestimate reach. As much as guys like Bradshaw were tough as nails or Toomer might be highly trained - pure size, aggression, and brute force can make up for some technical deficiencies.

Of course Jonas Seawright could kill a hundred people in a street fight so it's not fair to pick him.
I'll just take 5 O-lineman  
jhibb : 11:03 am : link
I don't need for them to be great fighters. I just need them to be big and good enough to block for me as I run away. :)


Mine  
NNJ Tom : 1:39 pm : link
Hammer - Mean
LT - Meaner
Bavaro - Meanest
Snee- at his playing weight, not the 225 wuss he is today.
Herschel Walker - If I remember, he is a black belt.
you just need 3  
idiotsavant : 2:17 pm : link
basically Snacks hold David Wilson by both ankles in one hand, and Sinorice Moss in the other, and just SPINS around really, really fast:

I call it

''The Tornado of Love''
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
