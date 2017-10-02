CBSSports projects Taco Charlton to us at 23. Like? Dislike? Big Blue '56 : 2/10/2017 8:53 am



23. New York Giants



Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan: With Jason Pierre-Paul not expected back, defensive end is a likely need this offseason. Charlton, who has some traits reminiscent of Justin Tuck out of Notre Dame, has all the ingredients of a NFL starter.







O.J. Howard predicted to go to Miami just ahead of us at 22.. The other TE, Njoku projected to go to Ravens at 16..

O.J. Howard predicted to go to Miami just ahead of us at 22.. The other TE, Njoku projected to go to Ravens at 16..

Was interested in this blurb on him. if true, where do I sign?

I'm fine with that superspynyg : 2/10/2017 8:54 am : link As long as he shows up at the combine with good numbers. AND we have addressed Oline in FA.

Watching little CFB, I hate this time of year jcn56 : 2/10/2017 8:56 am : link before the combine, when you have no real way of knowing where someone is going to go. I've seen this guy mentioned as going very high in one place and slipping into the 2nd round in others. Until they've all had a chance to look at the measurables, the spread is way too annoying.

Why is JPP not expected back? robbieballs2003 : 2/10/2017 9:05 am : link Because they say so?

If JPP leaves jeff57 : 2/10/2017 9:09 am : link I could live with that.

Lots of ryanmkeane : 2/10/2017 9:09 am : link mocks have Njoku to Miami but wasn't their defense nearly dead last in the league?

Dislike WillVAB : 2/10/2017 9:09 am : link Doesn't have enough power in his game for the next level.

Mocks are meaningless.... before the FA period JohnB : 2/10/2017 9:17 am : link Reese has used FA to fill holes so that he isn't forced into taking a "position of need". Mocks are good a few weeks leading up to the draft.

I don't know why people Marginalize JPP so much chuckydee9 : 2/10/2017 9:20 am : link our defense sucked ass last year against 2 of the 3 good teams we faced once JPP got hurt.. Pit, GB and Dal.. Pit was moving the ball at will.. if they needed to score 14 more points.. they would've done that.. and at GB we got owned.. We also sucked really bad until JPP came back at the end of 2015.. There is no way a rookie DE will replace JPP unless we are talking about some seriously rare talent..

RE: I don't know why people Marginalize JPP so much Milton : 2/10/2017 9:24 am : link

Quote: There is no way a rookie DE will replace JPP unless we are talking about some seriously rare talent.. And that's not generally found with the 23rd pick. Count me among those who expect JPP back next year. In comment 13356161 chuckydee9 said:And that's not generally found with the 23rd pick. Count me among those who expect JPP back next year.

The player I really want if they go D jeff57 : 2/10/2017 9:25 am : link is Haasan Reddick. I think he'll be a sensational WILL. Can rush the passer, cover, and has great instincts. But it won't happen.

Boylhart on Charlton... Milton : 2/10/2017 9:30 am : link Quote: When Taco uses the correct techniques and keeps players off his body with his long arms he is as good as any defensive lineman I have seen coming out in a draft. The key to his average play is the lack of passion he plays with and the lack of using consistent techniques. I’m not suggesting he takes downs off, but I am suggesting that he seems to play most games in a “depressed” state of mind. If I’m a coach I would love to get my hands on this kid to see if I can motivate him to become more of a complete player. As an owner there is no way I give him 1st round money to see if my coaches can prod him to the next level of play.

full profile

Can never have too many pass rushers ... Beer Man : 2/10/2017 9:30 am : link Plus JPP is likely to price himself out of the Giants' price range.

Fine. AcidTest : 2/10/2017 9:31 am : link The problem with mocks is not that they are meaningless because they are done before FA, it's that they invariably pick players for teams based on what those teams need, rather than just picking the BPA. I'd be fine with Charlton, but Reese isn't going to take him unless he's the BPA. And that doesn't change even if JPP leaves.

RE: Can never have too many pass rushers ... chuckydee9 : 2/10/2017 9:38 am : link

Quote: Plus JPP is likely to price himself out of the Giants' price range.



I agree with that.. I'd love for us to take a pass rusher.. weather it be someone who can put pressure from outside or inside.. but I don't think a rookie 23rd pick is expected to replace JPP.. I think Pass rushers and OL are the 2 biggest spots for us to fill.. In comment 13356174 Beer Man said:I agree with that.. I'd love for us to take a pass rusher.. weather it be someone who can put pressure from outside or inside.. but I don't think a rookie 23rd pick is expected to replace JPP.. I think Pass rushers and OL are the 2 biggest spots for us to fill..

Sheesh, forget the mock part. Big Blue '56 : 2/10/2017 9:39 am : link What do uou thinkmof this player as our 1st round pick? His college production speaks for itself, whether you see him as a fit or not..The combine isn't going to change who he is or will be

I'm a UM fan old man : 2/10/2017 9:45 am : link and admittedly know little of the technical aspects of the game, but FWIW,I don't see him as a first rounder, but do in later part of the top 16 of rd 2.

He seems to go missing for a while then make 2-3 solid plays, then disappear.Maybe its a double teaming I don't notice.

I would look elsewhere sjnyfan : 2/10/2017 10:08 am : link Charlton to me has a high floor but low ceiling. I think he'll be a serviceable NFL player but nowhere close to the player that JPP is or even Tuck as they mentioned. I'd rather take Reddick who goes next in this mock or or Tim Williams who goes at pick 32.

RE: I would look elsewhere jeff57 : 2/10/2017 10:15 am : link

Quote: Charlton to me has a high floor but low ceiling. I think he'll be a serviceable NFL player but nowhere close to the player that JPP is or even Tuck as they mentioned. I'd rather take Reddick who goes next in this mock or or Tim Williams who goes at pick 32.



Williams has off the field concerns apparently. In comment 13356269 sjnyfan said:Williams has off the field concerns apparently.

Jeremiah's mock 2.0 Chris684 : 2/10/2017 10:30 am : link Over at NFL.com has Giants taking Trubisky.



I think depending on how FA shakes out, this could be a very real possibility.





He doesn't play with power or explosiveness JonC : 2/10/2017 10:31 am : link in the bits I've watched. Tend to think there will be a better player available.



I don't see the Pats taking Williams at #32 like the article says njm : 2/10/2017 10:40 am : link The way that draft went "the New England Patriots select Christian McCaffrey RB from Stanford"



If JPP leaves I have no problem with Charlton.

I like it Tuckrule : 2/10/2017 10:45 am : link Means we do the smart thing and resign hank let jpp walk. Get a nice solid starter to pair with Vernon for years to come. Now we have depth at defensive end and have a lot more money to spend considering the diff in price of resigning hank vs jpp

I wouldn't let JPP go anywhere rasbutant : 2/10/2017 11:09 am : link I'd tag him if i had to but would hope to avoid that.

I think that Charlton has very good potential. yatqb : 2/10/2017 11:58 am : link I'm hoping for Howard or a trade up for Ramczyk, but I could imagine Reese taking Charlton; he's got the body we like, and the upside as well. Would I be thrilled? No. I want offense if possible. But it may come down to Charlton, a CB, Njoku or a reach for an OT. I guess Taco would be a reasonable choice then.

Dislike RAIN : 2/10/2017 12:05 pm : link He is far from a finished product. Doesn't use his arms well at all to control the blocking and get's engulfed. He will likely work out well, but on the field he disappears for very long stretches.





RE: RE: I would look elsewhere sjnyfan : 2/10/2017 12:29 pm : link

Charlton to me has a high floor but low ceiling. I think he'll be a serviceable NFL player but nowhere close to the player that JPP is or even Tuck as they mentioned. I'd rather take Reddick who goes next in this mock or or Tim Williams who goes at pick 32.







Williams has off the field concerns apparently.



He does. The combine will be important for him. I know he was arrested for a misdemeanor gun charge. He didn't have a permit but he did have a receipt from a legit gun store. He also had marijuana in the car that belonged to someone else. If he can nail the interview and as long as his system is clean I think he'll be fine. In comment 13356286 jeff57 said:He does. The combine will be important for him. I know he was arrested for a misdemeanor gun charge. He didn't have a permit but he did have a receipt from a legit gun store. He also had marijuana in the car that belonged to someone else. If he can nail the interview and as long as his system is clean I think he'll be fine.

if the logic is swapping 'JPP cards or chits' idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 1:28 pm : link for 'offensive cards or chits' in free agency



Then I would question the wisdom of that bigtime.



You have not integrated said new 'O puzzle pieces' yet, in addition, the O Coordinator has not proven himself worthy of such a momentus sacrifice or investment yet.



I would strongly advise - Pay JPP and draft young people on O as you work out the kinks in scheme and staff, you build time back in that way.



Don't crash your long term logic on the alter of 'Elis shrinking time window', that's Knicks-like, and shortsighted.

For Charlton, the Combine will be less about his measurables.,.. Klaatu : 2/10/2017 1:41 pm : link And more about his interviews. Even the pundits who rate him very high have questions about his "want to."



A risky pick in my view, but I can see some GMs falling in love with his size and athleticism.

No idea who that is, but I like Tacos. Heisenberg : 2/10/2017 1:41 pm : link .

I'm going to beat this drum all offseason Old Dirty Beckham : 2/10/2017 1:58 pm : link The Giants need a pass rusher to JPP and Vernon. If they think they can replace JPP at 23 they're mistaken. The pass rush wasnt enough WITH jpp.

RE: I'm going to beat this drum all offseason Big Blue '56 : 2/10/2017 2:14 pm : link

Quote: The Giants need a pass rusher to JPP and Vernon. If they think they can replace JPP at 23 they're mistaken. The pass rush wasnt enough WITH jpp.



Maybe, just maybe, the Giants don't believe JPP is as irreplaceable as you do.. In comment 13356669 Old Dirty Beckham said:Maybe, just maybe, the Giants don't believe JPP is as irreplaceable as you do..

RE: Why is JPP not expected back? Klaatu : 2/10/2017 2:38 pm : link

Quote: Because they say so?



Does it really matter? DE is always a need. In comment 13356142 robbieballs2003 said:Does it really matter? DE is always a need.

RE: RE: I'm going to beat this drum all offseason Old Dirty Beckham : 2/10/2017 3:07 pm : link

The Giants need a pass rusher to JPP and Vernon. If they think they can replace JPP at 23 they're mistaken. The pass rush wasnt enough WITH jpp.







Maybe, just maybe, the Giants don't believe JPP is as irreplaceable as you do..



It's possible but that doesnt mean they're right. In comment 13356683 Big Blue '56 said:It's possible but that doesnt mean they're right.

I would rather have the Villinova kid Rjanyg : 2/10/2017 3:22 pm : link 6'7" 285 lbs plays hard all the time. Hopefully he is there for our 3rd round pick. I like the Temple OLB/DE as well. These guys play fast and play hard every play.

RE: RE: RE: I'm going to beat this drum all offseason Big Blue '56 : 2/10/2017 3:25 pm : link

The point is, the ONLY player we cannot afford to be without is Eli..Probably put OBJ in there as well In comment 13356753 Old Dirty Beckham said:The point is, the ONLY player we cannot afford to be without is Eli..Probably put OBJ in there as well

RE: Why is JPP not expected back? Big Blue '56 : 2/10/2017 3:34 pm : link

Quote: Because they say so?



Robbie, forget how I feel about JPP for the moment. Seriously..It is possible (probable?) that they do not want to give a 'hard cap' 17 mil to JPP. If that's so, does JPP give you the sense that he'll take less than what is expected to be thrown at him by the 'haves?' Because if he doesn't take less, I strongly doubt we can compete with those who have so much more cap room than we do..So, the possible/probable bottom line is, it might be the 17 mill with the hopes you can work out a long termer and a big chunk out of our spendable cap room. Cap room we desperately need to fix the O and fortify where necessary on D. Imo In comment 13356142 robbieballs2003 said:Robbie, forget how I feel about JPP for the moment. Seriously..It is possible (probable?) that they do not want to give a 'hard cap' 17 mil to JPP. If that's so, does JPP give you the sense that he'll take less than what is expected to be thrown at him by the 'haves?' Because if he doesn't take less, I strongly doubt we can compete with those who have so much more cap room than we do..So, the possible/probable bottom line is, it might be the 17 mill with the hopes you can work out a long termer and a big chunk out of our spendable cap room. Cap room we desperately need to fix the O and fortify where necessary on D. Imo

To answer the question adamg : 2/10/2017 3:44 pm : link and not to question the question, which seems to be the BBI MO...



I think Charlton could be exactly the kind of player they want. To me, he seems like a higher ceiling Okwara PLUS a guy who can bend the edge. I liked Okwara as a two way DE. I thought he was clearly better than Wynn and Owa. To me, Charlton looks like he could come in and play even better than Okwara did. He looks like he can beat RTs and get after the QB. He looks like he can stay zeroed in on the ball carrier and not let runs or option plays beat him.



That said, JPP is a top 5 DE for a reason (plays like the TD in Cleveland aren't happy accidents), and having him signed for 4-5 years would allow us to go after a huge receiving weapon like Davis, Njoku, or Howard in 1. But, if JPP leaves, we can then afford to go after more pricey OL free agents (say, Whitworth and Zeitler), and then use our second rounder on a bigger target still (Hodges, JuJu, Kupp, etc.) while securing an adequate long term cost controlled DE in Charlton.

RE: RE: Why is JPP not expected back? robbieballs2003 : 2/10/2017 5:26 pm : link

I don't understand your response. In comment 13356706 Klaatu said:I don't understand your response.

RE: RE: Why is JPP not expected back? robbieballs2003 : 2/10/2017 5:28 pm : link

You missed the point of my post. They are throwing shit against the and stating it as fact. In comment 13356782 Big Blue '56 said:You missed the point of my post. They are throwing shit against the and stating it as fact.

I have been saying for well over a month now that robbieballs2003 : 2/10/2017 5:52 pm : link Not only do we need to retain JPP but we need additional pass rushers in addition to him. Taking a small sample size of him and saying we did okay without him is being ignorant, imo. Our secondary was amazing but a pass rush and secondary goes together. Our biggest issue with our pass rush was that we got basically zero from our DTs. Our DEs did a phenomenal job this year. They also played an insane amount of reps. If anybody thinks that is going to continue to hold up then they are mistaken. Hankins is not the answer, imo. I would love to keep him but lets not overstate his value. He is a one way DT that had one outlier year on a shitty defense and that was years ago. Could he develop into more? Sure but that is a straight up guess with no evidence to suggest it will happen. Our two DTs were near the bottom of the league in getting pressure on the QB and that is with 2 stud DEs. Snacks eats up single blocks so you would expect Hankins, playing next to 3 potential all-pros, would have feasted in his role. He didn't. I like Hankins but this teams need way more production from the 3 tech than we got this year.

RE: RE: Why is JPP not expected back? ColHowPepper : 2/10/2017 6:09 pm : link

Holy crap, Klaatu, it's that mentality that has led Reese into five years of a totally unbalanced roster and equal measure of mediocrity, 'til this year, saved by FAs In comment 13356706 Klaatu said:Holy crap, Klaatu, it's that mentality that has led Reese into five years of a totally unbalanced roster and equal measure of mediocrity, 'til this year, saved by FAs

and even with that, I agree with robbie ColHowPepper : 2/10/2017 6:11 pm : link .

RE: RE: RE: Why is JPP not expected back? Klaatu : 2/10/2017 7:59 pm : link

Holy crap, Klaatu, it's that mentality that has led Reese into five years of a totally unbalanced roster and equal measure of mediocrity, 'til this year, saved by FAs



So, DE is not always a need? It was a mistake to draft JPP when we already had Tuck and Osi (not to mention EA drafting Tuck when we already had Osi and Strahan)? That's what led to mediocrity? You really can have enough pass-rushers?



I hope the Giants re-sign JPP, too, but whether they do or not they will always be on the lookout for another edge rusher, in general, and DE, in particular. In comment 13357026 ColHowPepper said:So, DE is not always a need? It was a mistake to draft JPP when we already had Tuck and Osi (not to mention EA drafting Tuck when we already had Osi and Strahan)? That's what led to mediocrity? You really can have enough pass-rushers?I hope the Giants re-sign JPP, too, but whether they do or not they will always be on the lookout for another edge rusher, in general, and DE, in particular.

Robbieballs spot on Bluesbreaker : 2/10/2017 9:47 pm : link Hankins Didn't Provide much of a pass rush he is an

ok player but we need a tackle who can get to the passer

we have to keep JPP and with Owa and Odi we have nothing

to back up JPP and Vernon . Getting a DT that can get to

the QB and Hankins will get money somewhere but he is easily

replaceable .