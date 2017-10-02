How do you feel about 2 TEs via the draft BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/10/2017 8:59 am I don't actually see this happening, but there is a chance it could.



We could certainly have a shot at OJ Howard or Njoku in the first, which would give us a true TE.



I would also love to pickup Bucky Hodges as a 6'6 total mismatch TE. He still needs some polishing as a blocker, but no LB or CB can accurately cover this guy.



Of course this all could change based on combine and FA, but I wouldn't be upset.

I like Adams as our 2nd TE superspynyg : 2/10/2017 9:00 am : link He showed promise in a limited role last season.

more likely hodges and shaheen idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 9:04 am : link so you get the bigger one who has the wider frame to get up to 280 as well.



a poor mans Jason whitten

if howard is gone idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 9:06 am : link why go for two skinny ones

I'm all for a TE in the 1st (or 2nd) JohnB : 2/10/2017 9:13 am : link but there is enough promise on the team to fill the backup role. If they pick one up as UDFA, I'm good with that but don't waste a pick on a 2nd TE.

RE: if howard is gone TommyWiseau : 2/10/2017 9:15 am : link

Quote: why go for two skinny ones



I like the upside of Njoku but think Howard is more NFL ready. Both I believe will be damn good TE's in the NFL. Their athleticism is off the charts In comment 13356144 idiotsavant said:I like the upside of Njoku but think Howard is more NFL ready. Both I believe will be damn good TE's in the NFL. Their athleticism is off the charts

there may be some sleepers who fill the large fast wr role idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 9:19 am : link in case it does not work out w njoku.



I cold see a 4th or 5th rounder going for an (albeit slower) legit two way TE and a late rounder on a large WR to fill a similar role.



possibly 4th and 5th rounds for these things broadly

for shits and kicks idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 9:25 am : link by round:



1. Guard

2. DT

3. Guard

4. big TE such as Shaheen 6'5" 270

5 Ricky Seals Jones wr. 6'5" 240lbs (poor mans njoku"")

6. Fullback

7. wr/rb/kr/pr/center

Hodges falls down after every big catch. Jim in Forest Hills : 2/10/2017 9:34 am : link He's really a WR also in that he hasn't blocked at all. I'm ok with him on day 3, but he's projected Day 1-2. Pass.



I'm on the Howard train after the senior bowl. I hope he drops to 23 which is possible if he doesn't test well at the combine. I've seen enough of him that he's fast on the field. Hope he drops.



If they go for a 2nd TE which is not a bad idea late in the draft assuming they pick up a Howard/Njoku early, I hope its a kid who can block. So tired of seeing the Giants running game destroyed.

No AcidTest : 2/10/2017 9:35 am : link problem, but I doubt it happens.

sleeper UDFA wrs like 6'5" skinny idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 9:42 am : link Bug Howard, see if they stick, get another type on the squad



(scout.com)



"Another reason Howard may continue to be overlooked? He’s too busy worrying about things that don’t show up in the statbook, according to Hood.



“He’s been practicing and working and it’s translated to game day,” Hood said. “It’s not just getting the ball, either. It’s the blocks, playing without the ball, he’s doing everything right."

"

I've said the same thing…this draft is deep in TEs No Where Man : 2/10/2017 9:45 am : link and the only NFL worthy TE we have on the roster is Adams. I'd like Howard or Njoku in Round 1 and either Leggett or Sprinkle in Round 3. Last week Klattu said it would be a waste of resources to draft 2 TEs so he doesn't think its probable but we all say it is….Once we draft any 2 of these calibre players in this draft, and combine them with Adams, then the position would be solidified for the next 5-7 years.

RE: Hodges falls down after every big catch. BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/10/2017 9:53 am : link

Quote: He's really a WR also in that he hasn't blocked at all. I'm ok with him on day 3, but he's projected Day 1-2. Pass.



I'm on the Howard train after the senior bowl. I hope he drops to 23 which is possible if he doesn't test well at the combine. I've seen enough of him that he's fast on the field. Hope he drops.



If they go for a 2nd TE which is not a bad idea late in the draft assuming they pick up a Howard/Njoku early, I hope its a kid who can block. So tired of seeing the Giants running game destroyed.



I was thinking Hodges in round 3. He can get open in traffic, and has great possession ball skills. Would it be nice to get some YAC, sure, but if he can go out there and as a miss match and get contested grabs that's all we need. He doesn't do stupid shit like Donnell when he gets tackled, and will be nightmare for D coordinators.



Hell BB drafted 2 TEs and that worked out pretty well for him. In comment 13356187 Jim in Forest Hills said:I was thinking Hodges in round 3. He can get open in traffic, and has great possession ball skills. Would it be nice to get some YAC, sure, but if he can go out there and as a miss match and get contested grabs that's all we need. He doesn't do stupid shit like Donnell when he gets tackled, and will be nightmare for D coordinators.Hell BB drafted 2 TEs and that worked out pretty well for him.

The obsession about the TE is endless BillT : 2/10/2017 9:53 am : link I don't think they'll take one on either day 1 or 2. I think they like Adams and still have FA to fill in with a vet.

I still see tye on the roster idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 9:55 am : link as a fullback, hback and TE.



but by all means draft two TEs, allowing for one of those types you guys want, it could be fun to watch

TEs in the first and third? We have tried that before. Ivan15 : 2/10/2017 9:56 am : link It didn't increase the odds of getting a quality player.



I don't like cluster drafting for a single position. Okay for linemen, LBs and DBs.

one thing about wrs, tes and backs idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 10:00 am : link 'falling down after a catch' :



IF it was not going to be caught -otherwise-, that shows an NFL type maturity of ones game.



Then, if it was catch most receivers were not making either way, same thing, it shows great body control.



both things are positives attributes, not negatives.



not commenting on hodges, 5 seconds of highlights doesn't do it, but if he is that player, it has value.



but as an every down in line TE? no, still need to upgrade that as well.

RE: TEs in the first and third? We have tried that before. BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/10/2017 10:02 am : link

Quote: It didn't increase the odds of getting a quality player.



I don't like cluster drafting for a single position. Okay for linemen, LBs and DBs.



I get your thought process, but we ran an offense where the TE wasn't nearly as important in the years where we never drafted 1. Our offense is in desperate need of a 2 way TE that can block on the edges efficiently and split the seams. If we had a better option at TE, we could have split the cover 2 shell and give OBJ some more 1 on 1 looks. In comment 13356239 Ivan15 said:I get your thought process, but we ran an offense where the TE wasn't nearly as important in the years where we never drafted 1. Our offense is in desperate need of a 2 way TE that can block on the edges efficiently and split the seams. If we had a better option at TE, we could have split the cover 2 shell and give OBJ some more 1 on 1 looks.

I'd be shocked mattlawson : 2/10/2017 10:03 am : link Other than Marty Bennett, are there going to be any decent free agents

. idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 10:05 am : link #1 is game maturity: you have to want the reception more than the YACs, because without the first thing, team is not winning and you don't get yacs without the C part.



#2 is the ability to see the field and the body control to get the ball.



this year, we have a #1wr, so speed and etc can be #3 as opposed to #1.

with regards to catch and fall down as not bad idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 10:07 am : link .

with regards to hodges idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 10:12 am : link maybe 3rd round as a 'wr'



you still have not upgraded the TE, but its a useful and possibly fun to watch piece of the overall O.

to me, assuming we get 1 free agent OL idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 10:18 am : link to do a Hodges draft:



by round:



1. OG

2. DT

3. Hodges 'te'

4. Shaheen TE

5. Fullback

6. WR

7. KR

assuming we keep JPP and sign zietler idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 11:02 am : link by round:



1. OT Moton to play left guard OG pugh to OLT

2. DT Qualls future and left DT 320lbs 6'1" pair w snacks

3. TE Hodges 'te/wr/hback

4. TE Shaneen TE classic style, poor mans whitten

5. FB Sam Rodgers Virginia Tech (wtf do I know, its from CBS draftscout)

or e holder or

d ball fullbacks also

6. WR Jamari Staples outside wr

or Ricky Seals Jones tall wr

7. C chase ruiller Wyoming, flyer on larger center or a dropped guard or short OT here for backup center

RE: I reserve judgment BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/10/2017 11:17 am : link

Quote: until I read Sy's reports.



Sy' or the Inside Football guy who writes the player draft reviews (Can't remember which guy did it, and having trouble finding the old thread) was drooling over Hodges. Wish I could find the TE review thread. In comment 13356348 CT Charlie said:Sy' or the Inside Football guy who writes the player draft reviews (Can't remember which guy did it, and having trouble finding the old thread) was drooling over Hodges. Wish I could find the TE review thread.

Jerry .... Beer Man : 2/10/2017 11:30 am : link doesn't place that much value on the position for this to ever be a reality.

RE: Jerry .... BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/10/2017 11:37 am : link

Quote: doesn't place that much value on the position for this to ever be a reality.



That was under Coughlin where we had an offense that didn't require an athletic TE. It would have been nice, but wasn't required. In comment 13356406 Beer Man said:That was under Coughlin where we had an offense that didn't require an athletic TE. It would have been nice, but wasn't required.

They won't even spend a premium draft pick on ONE JonC : 2/10/2017 11:38 am : link TE.



RE: RE: I reserve judgment Victor in CT : 2/10/2017 11:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 13356348 CT Charlie said:





Quote:





until I read Sy's reports.







Sy' or the Inside Football guy who writes the player draft reviews (Can't remember which guy did it, and having trouble finding the old thread) was drooling over Hodges. Wish I could find the TE review thread.



Sy56 loves Hodges as a WR, NOT as a TE. I agree with him. In comment 13356391 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Sy56 loves Hodges as a WR, NOT as a TE. I agree with him.

I think you need a playmaker at the TE position Reb8thVA : 2/10/2017 11:55 am : link and someone who can block. If you can get both in one player, awesome. If not draft two. Other than Adams, there is no TE currently on the roster that inspires any confidence or argues against drafting two TEs if the circumstances are favorable.

Also, when you consider the team has: Beer Man : 2/10/2017 12:18 pm : link - Adams who they feel has a lot of potential

- Tye – whom they like, but is limited

- LaCosse – who they keep saying they expect a lot from, but so far he can’t stay healthy long enough for anyone to know what we have

- Will Johnson – who is a FB/TE/H-Back type



None of these guys are world beaters, but there is enough there that they probably won’t be spending two draft picks on the position.

So, you draft two TE's.... Doomster : 2/10/2017 12:52 pm : link Does that mean Adams is the Starter, now?



Not a good scenario....

Let Adam's have his shot, that's why we drafted him PatersonPlank : 2/10/2017 12:56 pm : link Tye is fine as the #2 TE. Draft elsewhere.

Depends on who djstat : 2/10/2017 1:10 pm : link where they are drafted



what is their specialty



who are we not drafting etc...

RE: I've said the same thing…this draft is deep in TEs Klaatu : 2/10/2017 1:18 pm : link

Quote: and the only NFL worthy TE we have on the roster is Adams. I'd like Howard or Njoku in Round 1 and either Leggett or Sprinkle in Round 3. Last week Klattu said it would be a waste of resources to draft 2 TEs so he doesn't think its probable but we all say it is….Once we draft any 2 of these calibre players in this draft, and combine them with Adams, then the position would be solidified for the next 5-7 years.



Did I say drafting two TEs would be a waste of resources, or did I say drafting two TEs would be a ridiculous waste of resources? I think I said "ridiculous," because that's exactly what it would be.



Sign a UFA like Dion Sims if you can, and then see how the draft shakes out. You still have Adams, whom the Giants are not going to give up on after one year, and you still have Tye and LaCosse. If you have the opportunity to draft a top-tier TE prospect somewhere in the first four rounds, then go for it, and let them compete with Sims, Adams, Tye and LaCosse. Three of those five will make the final 53.



You don't draft another TE prospect and pass up the chance to draft someone else to bolster your O-Line, D-Line, WR corps, RB corps, LB corps, or defensive backfield.



If you want to sign a UDFA or two and give them a shot in camp, fine. In comment 13356206 No Where Man said:Did I say drafting two TEs would be a waste of resources, or did I say drafting two TEs would be awaste of resources? I think I said "ridiculous," because that's exactly what it would be.Sign a UFA like Dion Sims if you can, and then see how the draft shakes out. You still have Adams, whom the Giants are not going to give up on after one year, and you still have Tye and LaCosse. If you have the opportunity to draft a top-tier TE prospect somewhere in the first four rounds, then go for it, and let them compete with Sims, Adams, Tye and LaCosse. Three of those five will make the final 53.You don't draft another TE prospect and pass up the chance to draft someone else to bolster your O-Line, D-Line, WR corps, RB corps, LB corps, or defensive backfield.If you want to sign a UDFA or two and give them a shot in camp, fine.

RE: Hodges falls down after every big catch. adamg : 2/10/2017 1:23 pm : link

Quote: He's really a WR also in that he hasn't blocked at all. I'm ok with him on day 3, but he's projected Day 1-2. Pass.



I'm on the Howard train after the senior bowl. I hope he drops to 23 which is possible if he doesn't test well at the combine. I've seen enough of him that he's fast on the field. Hope he drops.



If they go for a 2nd TE which is not a bad idea late in the draft assuming they pick up a Howard/Njoku early, I hope its a kid who can block. So tired of seeing the Giants running game destroyed.



I agree with you. I don't like Hodges as much as Leggett or even Butt. I think the Arkansas kid - Jeremy Sprinkle - would be the best 2nd TE if they did this - draft a TE other than Njoku or Howard (which I don't think they would).



And, if they did get Howard, they'd have no use for another TE. They'd be better off getting a Jordan Reed type or big X WR in the late rounds. In comment 13356187 Jim in Forest Hills said:I agree with you. I don't like Hodges as much as Leggett or even Butt. I think the Arkansas kid - Jeremy Sprinkle - would be the best 2nd TE if they did this - draft a TE other than Njoku or Howard (which I don't think they would).And, if they did get Howard, they'd have no use for another TE. They'd be better off getting a Jordan Reed type or big X WR in the late rounds.

RE: assuming we keep JPP and sign zietler adamg : 2/10/2017 1:25 pm : link

Quote: by round:



1. OT Moton to play left guard OG pugh to OLT

2. DT Qualls future and left DT 320lbs 6'1" pair w snacks

3. TE Hodges 'te/wr/hback

4. TE Shaneen TE classic style, poor mans whitten

5. FB Sam Rodgers Virginia Tech (wtf do I know, its from CBS draftscout)

or e holder or

d ball fullbacks also

6. WR Jamari Staples outside wr

or Ricky Seals Jones tall wr

7. C chase ruiller Wyoming, flyer on larger center or a dropped guard or short OT here for backup center



Pretending Pugh is going to OLT isn't helpful imo. He's the OLG of now and the future. I don't think they move him, no matter what happens around him. In comment 13356357 idiotsavant said:Pretending Pugh is going to OLT isn't helpful imo. He's the OLG of now and the future. I don't think they move him, no matter what happens around him.

if we find a very good left tackle in free agency and can still afford idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 1:33 pm : link to keep the D intact, JPP, Hank and DRC, by all means, have at it.



Fans here have said there is no lock OLT at 23.



I would advise tearing apart a proven D in free agency to help pay for new pieces for a very unproven O coordinator and scheme is folly.



So, again, if you can find a proven great OLT and also keep the D intact, fine. Then you can have a really fun draft.



But someone work the numbers.

if you tear apart a great proven D idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 1:36 pm : link to rob peter (D) to pay paul (O), that screams of NY Knicks style shortsightedness.



I don't have the time to work the numbers, if you can do both...fine.

I see TE's who will likely be useful role players . . . . TC : 2/10/2017 1:45 pm : link either as UDFA's, or 7th round picks, which are almost the same thing.



I think we need to guard against believing that the draft is going to fill most holes. History argues otherwise.



How about TommyWiseau : 2/10/2017 1:51 pm : link Jack Doyle from Indy. Guy is pretty good at everything but not sure what he will cost. Indy has some decent cap space this year

my fear is this idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 1:57 pm : link too much emphasis on narrow motivations and preclusions, not my motivations at all, to be clear, but ones which may exist:



1. "elis shrinking time at QB'.



Fine, but my worry is you loose track of rational long term team building if you consider this too much.



2. ''you Don't move Pugh to OLT and you don't draft guards early''



Here my worry would be another in a very long list of woulda coulda shouda beens at OLT next year, due to inclination #1, above, Mannings time window;, they won't be able to resist at least trying, maybe reaching, once and yet again.



3. do all of that AND loose our best Defense stars via free agency, you could have an exceedingly mediocre Giant team next year.





other strategies: idiotsavant : 2/10/2017 2:10 pm : link 1. Keep D intact and trade up in the draft to gain a star OLT prospect.



(I personally would not do this and don't know the values for players enough to make that call, but it is not totally crazy either)



2. Keep the D intact and draft guards 1 and 2.



(close to my strategy)



3. Keep the D intact, do an all D draft and trade Manning for 2018 draft picks to spare him the abuse.



Draft all O in 2018.



(the 'mad-dog strategy', re-inforce your proven coordinator, Spagnulo, face the future and reality, wtf anyway, you might build a dynasty if you try this one)



4. let JPP and DRC and Hank go, invest in free agents all over the offense, especially the O line, 3rd wide out and try to replace DRC,HANK and JPP in the draft.



(yeah, best of luck with that one Charlie)





RE: my fear is this BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/10/2017 2:23 pm : link

Quote: too much emphasis on narrow motivations and preclusions, not my motivations at all, to be clear, but ones which may exist:



1. "elis shrinking time at QB'.



Fine, but my worry is you loose track of rational long term team building if you consider this too much.



2. ''you Don't move Pugh to OLT and you don't draft guards early''



Here my worry would be another in a very long list of woulda coulda shouda beens at OLT next year, due to inclination #1, above, Mannings time window;, they won't be able to resist at least trying, maybe reaching, once and yet again.



3. do all of that AND loose our best Defense stars via free agency, you could have an exceedingly mediocre Giant team next year.





I have to ask do you have a job? You must have posted 20 times on here and like 5 posts back to back. In comment 13356668 idiotsavant said:I have to ask do you have a job? You must have posted 20 times on here and like 5 posts back to back.

Jim in Forrest hills Tuckrule : 2/10/2017 3:34 pm : link Lmao that's exactly the same thing I've noticed with Hodges in his highlights. Constantly catching the ball and leaving his feet And falling. Remind you of another tight end?



As a side note. Hodges to me is strictly a redzone target and not a tight end