Amani: Eli what are you doing!? (SB 42)

Eli had no choice after being spun around post-escape. Big Blue '56 : 2/10/2017 2:13 pm : link He saw a uni or helmet in an area and threw it towards the player. The great ones have that presence of mind, that warrior mentality. Some times it works, sometimes it doesn't. Had it been incomplete, we would have faced a 4th and 5, still very much alive

Tyree was also wide open Vanzetti : 2/10/2017 2:44 pm : link the safety arrived by the time the ball got there because Eli had to loft it. But no one was within ten yards of Tyree when he let it go. Ass BB56 said, it was a spontaneous, instinctive play that the great ones always seem to make.

I'm as die hard giants fan as anyone season ticket holder etc Tuckrule : 2/10/2017 2:55 pm : link As a realist and a fan of the team I can't help but shake my head when I read people calling Eli a great quarterback. If we are being realistic he isn't great he's good. He's had two miraculous runs one which the defense carried us and one where Eli did. Outside of that he's had many pedestrian seasons on talented offensive teams. I love Eli to death love what he has done for the franchise but great? I don't think so. Brady is great Peyton great Rodgers great does Eli fit in there?

TuckRule Frank in Silver Spring : 2/10/2017 3:06 pm : link Over the years, this might be BBI's most contentious issue, I believe - only possibly eclipsed by the number of us old guys on our couches who wouldn't sleep with the super model of the day because of a blemish on her elbow.



Anyway, back to Eli. Perhaps one way to look at it is - an overgeneralization, but still - Eli was never as good as most of us here wished him to be, but was significantly better than most of his detractors believe he is. Where that middle ground is, I can't say. For me, I think on any given start of an NFL season, he ranks from 10 - 15 in starting QB ability of the 32 slots. Sometimes he inches into 6 - 10 range and sometimes he slips below 15.



Finally, with all his flaws I too believe we'll have a tough time replacing him. I go back to the Tarkenton era and Eli ranks right with Simms, I think. I'll miss him when he's gone.

great elite m-eh words most relevant to talk about when bc4life : 2/10/2017 3:23 pm : link discussing HOF worthiness and justifying sportscasters' paychecks.



Eli a great QB or Elite? maybe not but when it was his turn to step up and be great and elite in the moment when he needed to be great and elite - he answered the call.

Eli is hands down the best BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/10/2017 3:23 pm : link QB the Giants have ever had. That is not even debatable.

Eli has Gjfro : 2/10/2017 3:24 pm : link TWICE brought his team from behind in the last two minutes to win Super Bowls against heavily favored teams...one of which was undefeated. That's a good enough resume for me.

Frank Tuckrule : 2/10/2017 3:25 pm : link Very good post and I can fully agree with what you said. I'm only 28( I know I know) but my father and my uncle fully stand behind Simms as being better than Eli. A lot of fans I've spoke to at games this season have said Simms was definitely the better player. To me, eli is exactly where you put him, but rarely inching into the 6-10 category.

TuckRule Frank in Silver Spring : 2/10/2017 3:36 pm : link Thanks. Well, I'm 57, so I've seen all of Simms' career and I really can't say he was "better" than Eli. They played in different NFL's, so to speak. It's always interesting to debate whether one or the other could win with the other's roster (Eli with LT on D and having Bavaro as a TE), Simms with the more open passing rules nowadays. There's really no right answer, as all of us know. I'm just glad I saw them both. Some list of Connerly (sp.), Title, Simms and Eli. Put them in an order you'd like.



But if Eli gets one more shot at a Lombardi Trophy, he's the undisputed #1, I'd say.

RE: Frank Big Blue '56 : 2/10/2017 3:40 pm : link

Quote: Very good post and I can fully agree with what you said. I'm only 28( I know I know) but my father and my uncle fully stand behind Simms as being better than Eli. A lot of fans I've spoke to at games this season have said Simms was definitely the better player. To me, eli is exactly where you put him, but rarely inching into the 6-10 category.



Tuck, Simms couldn't hold Eli's Jock, imo..No disrespect to dad and your uncle, but I believe there's some revisionism here. Yes, Simms had great moments and there's always XXI to be in awe of, but the fact is He was quite erratic at times. Heart of a Lion, gutsy and one of my all time favorites, but sorry, not in Eli's class, whether you think Eli is great/elite or not.. In comment 13356771 Tuckrule said:Tuck, Simms couldn't hold Eli's Jock, imo..No disrespect to dad and your uncle, but I believe there's some revisionism here. Yes, Simms had great moments and there's always XXI to be in awe of, but the fact is He was quite erratic at times. Heart of a Lion, gutsy and one of my all time favorites, but sorry, not in Eli's class, whether you think Eli is great/elite or not..

The problem is that Eli BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/10/2017 3:49 pm : link is always compared to his brother rather then his respective peers. We all expected Eli to be Peyton part II, but he wasn't which is absolutely fine.



If his name was Eli Smith, people would view him differently.

Big Blue Frank in Silver Spring : 2/10/2017 3:55 pm : link I can't really offer any argument regarding Eli over Simms. But I'm not guilty of passing over Simms' flaws. There were many, but - like Eli - he delivered when it mattered most.

Big Blue Frank in Silver Spring : 2/10/2017 3:56 pm : link Oops - I can't really offer any argument regarding Simms over Eli. But I'm not guilty of passing over Simms' flaws. There were many, but - like Eli - he delivered when it mattered most.

I don't think there has been a more overly scrutinized Giant.... Reb8thVA : 2/10/2017 4:05 pm : link than Eli Manning. Even after delivering two of the most memorable championship wins in franchise history, numerous exciting last minute wins, and years of just meaningful and enjoyable football, every throw, every run, every play is analyzed to death.



At the end of the day Eli Manning will go down as my favorite Giant player ever and I don't care if that makes me an apologist.

What Reb just eloquently said ktinsc : 2/10/2017 5:03 pm : link .

After the game, Peyton went to the Giants locker room. Ira : 2/10/2017 5:18 pm : link He mentioned the big play to Tyree. Eli said, "I told you he was a gamer."

Just imagine if Eli mrvax : 2/10/2017 5:22 pm : link could have the Falcons Oline for 1 season?



Down at the shore joeinpa : 2/10/2017 5:34 pm : link Eli is in the debate yes. Hands down the greatest is just not true. Tittle was very good, so was Simms, and Francis T was pretty good too.

RE: Eli is hands down the best Optimus-NY : 2/10/2017 5:39 pm : link

Quote: QB the Giants have ever had. That is not even debatable.



Agreed. In comment 13356767 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Agreed.

56 Tuckrule : 2/10/2017 5:47 pm : link no offense taken and I understand people back there own guys for different reasons. I appreciate hearing from fans who got to see both play because thats the only insight I get.

RE: Down at the shore Big Blue '56 : 2/10/2017 6:09 pm : link

Quote: Eli is in the debate yes. Hands down the greatest is just not true. Tittle was very good, so was Simms, and Francis T was pretty good too.



Hands down and I saw them all. Extensively. In comment 13356991 joeinpa said:Hands down and I saw them all. Extensively.

RE: I don't think there has been a more overly scrutinized Giant.... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/10/2017 6:24 pm : link

Quote: than Eli Manning. Even after delivering two of the most memorable championship wins in franchise history, numerous exciting last minute wins, and years of just meaningful and enjoyable football, every throw, every run, every play is analyzed to death.



At the end of the day Eli Manning will go down as my favorite Giant player ever and I don't care if that makes me an apologist.



Hear, hear! In comment 13356853 Reb8thVA said:Hear, hear!

chuckle Simms : 2/10/2017 6:52 pm : link I laugh when people toss Eli under the bus.



Not certain if they are spoiled, mad at dropped passes, or think any QB should be a robo-perfect QB. Because their are not many you can name in the history of the NFL.



Having lived though the lean years, Simms was under valued played in an era when the NFC East was the black and blue division where wars were fought and the monster in the room with great defenses as teams played our division.



If the Eagles had a better plain instead of just hoping OBJ, OOPS, I mean Randle making a play here or there they would have won a few superbowls.



Had a conversation with Dan Mario once, and he told me Simms playing in a predictable offense that was geared for the run with no real weapons did much more than he was given credit for. He also noted as its out there Walsh was very interested in drafting him for the niners. Plus it was not a vertical game then, so less options. AND he still threw for a lot of yardage too. If not for the cap he easily had two more good seasons in him.



Then we had a gap in QB's a wasteland as we refused and or to struggled to manage the cap well, and not until Eli Manning did we have a shot at winning every game.



The last few years

Without a running game.

Without a TE

Without an OL for a good part of his career

(he did have one once upon a time)

With one stud WR, first Plax then OBJ.

With a top ten defense how many times in his career 3X's



Look at how many # 1 defenses Big Ben had compare the stats between the two QB's suddenly not that much of a difference.



Still think we lost a SB by choking against the Packers in the playoffs. Matched up well against Dallas, Atlanta would have been tough, and think we beat the Pats because we matched up well against them without Gronk and our defense.



I would rather have a QB that gives me a chance at winning although breath taking at times vs a QB like a Cutler who quits on his team in a championship game.



Eli might not be a top ten QB in the HISTORY of the game, but when he retires his numbers will say he is better than average, and the best QB in the history of the NY Football Giants. And he will be missed.



Go root for the Jets if your going to be hater.

Holy shitfuck... JCin332 : 2/10/2017 8:35 pm : link Quote: Outside of that he's had many pedestrian seasons on talented offensive teams



Can you give an example of these "talented offensive teams"...



Can you give an example of these "talented offensive teams"...

Eli gets a lot of crap ChathamMark : 2/10/2017 9:07 pm : link not so much in the New York area, but nation-wide. I'm guessing because of the name and the draft day trade. Bottom line as a Giants fan, in his era, he's been damn good to me as a fan. Some times he's the best, some times he stinks. What I know, he's delivered two Super Bowl wins to this franchise. He plays every down. Other teams like the Browns, the Jets, look/draft QB's almost every other year. We've had one for 12+ years. He's a Hall of Famer in my opinion. On and off the field.

RE: I don't think there has been a more overly scrutinized Giant.... drkenneth : 2/10/2017 9:27 pm : link

Quote: than Eli Manning. Even after delivering two of the most memorable championship wins in franchise history, numerous exciting last minute wins, and years of just meaningful and enjoyable football, every throw, every run, every play is analyzed to death.



At the end of the day Eli Manning will go down as my favorite Giant player ever and I don't care if that makes me an apologist.



Boom. This.



He's the greatest Giants of all time. And he gets shit on constantly.



In comment 13356853 Reb8thVA said:Boom. This.He's the greatest Giants of all time. And he gets shit on constantly.

RE: I'm as die hard giants fan as anyone season ticket holder etc drkenneth : 2/10/2017 9:32 pm : link

Quote: As a realist and a fan of the team I can't help but shake my head when I read people calling Eli a great quarterback. If we are being realistic he isn't great he's good. He's had two miraculous runs one which the defense carried us and one where Eli did. Outside of that he's had many pedestrian seasons on talented offensive teams. I love Eli to death love what he has done for the franchise but great? I don't think so. Brady is great Peyton great Rodgers great does Eli fit in there?



The problem is your younger and all you've ever seen is QBs routinely throw up 35/10 40/5 type numbers....I'm 40 this year- When I was growing up, 20Tds was a big deal.



Eli isn't Brady

Eli isn't his brother



But, after "Matty Ice" and the Falcons shitting the bed in the SB, Eli is at the top of that next level (Brees, Romo, Big Ben, etc)



I loved Simms, and pletny of Giants fans bitched about Simms.



Eli is the greatest Giant of all time (LT #2). In comment 13356733 Tuckrule said:The problem is your younger and all you've ever seen is QBs routinely throw up 35/10 40/5 type numbers....I'm 40 this year- When I was growing up, 20Tds was a big deal.Eli isn't BradyEli isn't his brotherBut, after "Matty Ice" and the Falcons shitting the bed in the SB, Eli is at the top of that next level (Brees, Romo, Big Ben, etc)I loved Simms, and pletny of Giants fans bitched about Simms.Eli is the greatest Giant of all time (LT #2).

RE: TuckRule Sec 103 : 2/10/2017 9:39 pm : link

Quote: Over the years, this might be BBI's most contentious issue, I believe - only possibly eclipsed by the number of us old guys on our couches who wouldn't sleep with the super model of the day because of a blemish on her elbow.



Anyway, back to Eli. Perhaps one way to look at it is - an overgeneralization, but still - Eli was never as good as most of us here wished him to be, but was significantly better than most of his detractors believe he is. Where that middle ground is, I can't say. For me, I think on any given start of an NFL season, he ranks from 10 - 15 in starting QB ability of the 32 slots. Sometimes he inches into 6 - 10 range and sometimes he slips below 15.



Finally, with all his flaws I too believe we'll have a tough time replacing him. I go back to the Tarkenton era and Eli ranks right with Simms, I think. I'll miss him when he's gone.

+1... But Simms while only winning one SB, is still my QB... Eli is 1A. Glad we had both, and yes I shall miss the ol' Etard... LOL

In comment 13356749 Frank in Silver Spring said:+1... But Simms while only winning one SB, is still my QB... Eli is 1A. Glad we had both, and yes I shall miss the ol' Etard... LOL

RE: RE: TuckRule JCin332 : 2/11/2017 5:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13356749 Frank in Silver Spring said:





Quote:





Over the years, this might be BBI's most contentious issue, I believe - only possibly eclipsed by the number of us old guys on our couches who wouldn't sleep with the super model of the day because of a blemish on her elbow.



Anyway, back to Eli. Perhaps one way to look at it is - an overgeneralization, but still - Eli was never as good as most of us here wished him to be, but was significantly better than most of his detractors believe he is. Where that middle ground is, I can't say. For me, I think on any given start of an NFL season, he ranks from 10 - 15 in starting QB ability of the 32 slots. Sometimes he inches into 6 - 10 range and sometimes he slips below 15.



Finally, with all his flaws I too believe we'll have a tough time replacing him. I go back to the Tarkenton era and Eli ranks right with Simms, I think. I'll miss him when he's gone.





+1... But Simms while only winning one SB, is still my QB... Eli is 1A. Glad we had both, and yes I shall miss the ol' Etard... LOL



Etard...seriously...???



What a tool... In comment 13357161 Sec 103 said:Etard...seriously...???What a tool...

Dr. K, Big Blue '56 : 2/11/2017 8:04 am : link Quote:



I loved Simms, and pletny of Giants fans bitched about Simms.







BBI would have been unmerciful towards Simms great moments/memories notwithstanding.. BBI would have been unmerciful towards Simms great moments/memories notwithstanding..

Hopefully crick n NC : 2/11/2017 8:39 am : link There will be a time when an Eli thread discussing his great moments or accomplishments won't turn into a discussion of opinions on how overrated said opinions believe he was\is.

Wow. redwhiteandbigblue : 2/11/2017 9:44 am : link Went to most games Simms played in at home. To compare Eli to him is an insult. LOVED Simms and his toughness (very similar to Eli in that respect despite his farmboy looks), however, Eli is at a much higher level than Simms. Much better in his reads, much better in making adjustments and throwing the sideline pass much better than Simms. Again, I love Simms but despite Eli's inconsistencies, he is the better QB. Many of you doubters will learn when Eli is gone,sadly.

Albeit he was only with us for 4 seasons, Big Blue '56 : 2/11/2017 9:47 am : link Tittle was the best Giants QB ever, imo..Eli ultimately won me over thereby placing YAT in the #2 position in my ratings..

RE: Down at the shore BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/11/2017 9:52 am : link

Quote: Eli is in the debate yes. Hands down the greatest is just not true. Tittle was very good, so was Simms, and Francis T was pretty good too.



Sorry, I question the judgement of anyone that routinely supports Joe Paterno. So your opinion is mute in my book. In comment 13356991 joeinpa said:Sorry, I question the judgement of anyone that routinely supports Joe Paterno. So your opinion is mute in my book.

RE: I'm as die hard giants fan as anyone season ticket holder etc djm : 2/11/2017 10:04 am : link

Quote: As a realist and a fan of the team I can't help but shake my head when I read people calling Eli a great quarterback. If we are being realistic he isn't great he's good. He's had two miraculous runs one which the defense carried us and one where Eli did. Outside of that he's had many pedestrian seasons on talented offensive teams. I love Eli to death love what he has done for the franchise but great? I don't think so. Brady is great Peyton great Rodgers great does Eli fit in there?



So it makes you upset when nyg fans praise their two time winning qb and label him "great" because great is great only if he's truly great and who the hell cares anymore.

Eli has had a great career. Period. Call him what you want to call him. He's had a great career. And that's all the matters must we debate Eli's stature every time someone praises him? He's great. Deal with it. In comment 13356733 Tuckrule said:So it makes you upset when nyg fans praise their two time winning qb and label him "great" because great is great only if he's truly great and who the hell cares anymore.Eli has had a great career. Period. Call him what you want to call him. He's had a great career. And that's all the matters must we debate Eli's stature every time someone praises him? He's great. Deal with it.

RE: Frank djm : 2/11/2017 10:07 am : link

Quote: Very good post and I can fully agree with what you said. I'm only 28( I know I know) but my father and my uncle fully stand behind Simms as being better than Eli. A lot of fans I've spoke to at games this season have said Simms was definitely the better player. To me, eli is exactly where you put him, but rarely inching into the 6-10 category.



Simms threw a better spiral to bavaro. He's nowhere near the qb Eli is. Not even close. I watched both qbs. Tell your old timer friends to open their eyes. Eli never missed 4 seasons of play. That counts.



Fans are nuts if they think Simms was better. The body of work for both tells a clear story. In comment 13356771 Tuckrule said:Simms threw a better spiral to bavaro. He's nowhere near the qb Eli is. Not even close. I watched both qbs. Tell your old timer friends to open their eyes. Eli never missed 4 seasons of play. That counts.Fans are nuts if they think Simms was better. The body of work for both tells a clear story.

Sorry if I came off as dooshy djm : 2/11/2017 10:16 am : link It's a fun debate but a lot of Giants fans are full of shit with this Eli Simms stuff. The fans saying Simms was better are the same ones that bashed and booed Simms relentlessly back in the late 80s. Now Simms is the cat's pajamas to everyone. Seriously, not one Giants fan today complains about Simms. But these same fans complain about Eli. It's old.

Eli is SPECIAL. chiro56 : 2/11/2017 10:23 am : link I would not say consistently great. He is a very special player and person. An everyman who can channel the inner child.

If you're going to "what if" the play Giant John : 2/11/2017 1:30 pm : link Then you had better "what if" every other play in every other play-off game.

It was an amazing play all around. It counts. Can't take that away.

Not many people can handle the NY spotlight like Eli can Vin R : 2/11/2017 1:33 pm : link He will be missed when he hangs 'em up

RE: Holy shitfuck... Tuckrule : 10:09 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





Outside of that he's had many pedestrian seasons on talented offensive teams







Can you give an example of these "talented offensive teams"...





dude really go look at his skill players.your fooling yourself if you think those teams didnt have talent at the skill positions. He wasnt throwing to guys like pinkston and james thrash In comment 13357113 JCin332 said:dude really go look at his skill players.your fooling yourself if you think those teams didnt have talent at the skill positions. He wasnt throwing to guys like pinkston and james thrash

djm Tuckrule : 10:12 am : link you didnt come off dooshy at least to me but its a fun debate and yes im on the younger side but it doesnt bother me when people call eli great but the truth is hes great at times and very pedestrain at others. His career is an inconsistent one and like i said before hes in the 10-15 range every year and has snuck into the top 10 maybe 2-3 times in his career 2011 being an obvious year

RE: djm BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:49 am : link

Quote: you didnt come off dooshy at least to me but its a fun debate and yes im on the younger side but it doesnt bother me when people call eli great but the truth is hes great at times and very pedestrain at others. His career is an inconsistent one and like i said before hes in the 10-15 range every year and has snuck into the top 10 maybe 2-3 times in his career 2011 being an obvious year



You should remember that before Eli we had Amani Toomer and that was pretty much it. We had a terrible time developing any WR talent. Early in Eli's career we went and got Plax because we needed talent. Since Plax left Eli has been making WRs great and that's what the great QBs do. We have had a revolving door of WRs since the departure of Plax. You can't just brush that over. He made Dominic Hixon look like a legit WR. In comment 13357914 Tuckrule said:You should remember that before Eli we had Amani Toomer and that was pretty much it. We had a terrible time developing any WR talent. Early in Eli's career we went and got Plax because we needed talent. Since Plax left Eli has been making WRs great and that's what the great QBs do. We have had a revolving door of WRs since the departure of Plax. You can't just brush that over. He made Dominic Hixon look like a legit WR.

since plax left our WR Tuckrule : 1:26 pm : link starting in 09 nicks, manningham, hixon ,steve smith and kevin boss you can do a whole lot worse than that. The fact that fans continually pretend that Eli has made WRs beter isnt true. I urge any giants fan to find a roster eli had that you would call a poorly talented team. The asnwer to that question is his rookie year the follwing season we got him plax and since then he has had very good WRs

Again im a huge eli fan but im a realist Tuckrule : 1:28 pm : link I know hes come up huge in spots and I know hes a great leader I get all that but the truth is right there. Go year by year and look at his skill players and you will be pleasantly surprised what you find