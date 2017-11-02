Which position is the most critical in fixing this offense? yatqb : 2/11/2017 10:41 am We certainly need a LT, an X receiver, a TE (and ideally a top RG, although I presume RG's gotta be 4th on anyone's list).



My belief is that LT is #1, TE is #2, and WR is #3.



Toughts?

Agree 100% The_Boss : 2/11/2017 10:44 am : link I'll go a step further and say stabilizing the OL in general is #1

TE is #2

An outside WR to compliment 13 and 87 is #3.



Accomplish this (along with bringing back JPP) and this is a SB team.

No, I'd go LT/RG right up front jcn56 : 2/11/2017 10:44 am : link assuming you're moving Flowers to RT. If you move him to RG, then LT/RT. I don't think TE would be the huge pressing need it seems if the running game could get on track without keeping a TE to block every time, and the WRs would look much better as well.

LT by far Patrick77 : 2/11/2017 10:59 am : link We could move players around or know what is needed elsewhere if the giants had a good starting LT.



TE is next. The Giants have backups at best there and the blocking and YAC is putrid.

LT Torrag : 2/11/2017 11:10 am : link If we can upgrade there I believe Flowers will be a monster at RG. That solves the O-line woes.



Next would be the WR opposite OBJ. Cruz was ineffective in that role and Sheppard is a fixture in the slot for years to come. We went into the season saying we had to upgrade Reuben Randle instead we downgraded.

The coach XBRONX : 2/11/2017 11:11 am : link calling the plays

i dont see it as 'which is most critical' idiotsavant : 2/11/2017 11:24 am : link for me its more about where the % to be likely useful parts can be found, is it free agency, or the draft, and if so, which round.



then, putting aside the common palaver, I look at our own draft history and general tends instead.



for example, some have mentioned that 'the injury of our only fullback on the roster killed half the playbook'. so you could say its important.



however, good fullbacks can be found in mid-late rounds.



to me its false to ascribe the earliest rounds to the 'most important piece'. instead, ascribe the rounds because you wont find that piece any lower.



so, for '3rd tall outside wr', for example, considering we have shep, odb and king already, (and some slot wrs like Edwards in waiting) and that this is a role player, not a home run hitter, a late round might work fine.



with regards to history here at NYG, (Diehl being the happy exception maybe) at least recently, our narrative that 'you can find good OLers off the scrap heap or in mid late rounds' has not proven true enough to be helpful.

People crap on John Jerry too much adamg : 2/11/2017 11:26 am : link We had a solid middle last year, despite some bumps in the road. Our tackles were the hole on our line.



I agree with the OP totally.



A solid LT lets Flowers move over to the right side, where he'll have a much easier time. Even bringing back Jerry as a starter wouldn't be a major step back. I think we should draft an interior guy, because I think a guy like Taylor Moton fits our 2nd round value and can be a starter (and a future staple of the line), but Jerry is still really good depth at that point.



TE is definitely a need at this point, after the self-destruction of LD over the past two years and the revelation that Will Tye is our best player at the position.



And to me, a play maker out of the RB or WR spot is third. Whoever can come in and be a factor the defense has to account for is the next man up. With Perkins and Vereen, WR makes more sense to go after, but I think a great RB would make a big difference as well. I also think just giving more carries to Perkins and Vereen will lighten the load of Odell carrying this offense. I think we've sold our O short in some ways. Perkins and Vereen averaged over 4 ypc. Jennings averaged 3.3 ypc and had more carries than the other two combined.



Still, the production drop off from Randle to Cruz was a big hit. So, WR X is my third pick.



But, RG is not in the top three here. I'd put another RB over RG. The value in going after an RG should be to get a young guy, since Jerry is/was our oldest lineman and it would be nice to have a young stud line like our secondary is shaped up to be.



OLT>TE>WR(x)>RB>RG

A solid LT SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/11/2017 11:30 am : link & a good TE.





so, whereas having a 'probowl type idiotsavant : 2/11/2017 11:30 am : link pass protecting and pass receiving FB or RB' could radically improve our offense, would that mean drafting on in round one?



No, that would be insane.



Those types are not hyped enough to push them so high in the draft. If all you seek is;



'a great, savvy pass protector, blitz picker-upper, who is a reliable route runner with good hands and is somewhat hard to bring down, decent but nothing to write home about speed.'



Those can be had in rounds 4-7 typically.

think vereen only younger, heavier idiotsavant : 2/11/2017 11:34 am : link and not injured, forked.

Fixing LT AnnapolisMike : 2/11/2017 11:37 am : link whether it is Flowers or somebody else. I just have to think the Giants want Flowers at LT and are loathe to move him elsewhere.

Whether Flowers stays at left tackle... Milton : 2/11/2017 11:38 am : link ...or moves to the right side at either guard or tackle, the same questions follow. At this point there is absolutely no reason to expect he would be an improvement over either Jerry or Newhouse.

finding useful parts is a numbers game idiotsavant : 2/11/2017 12:43 pm : link let me give you an example on Fullback:



Teams use fewer and fewer fullbacks, however, college teams -each- have 3 or 4 'starting wrs', often with good kids sitting on the sideline. So it stands to reason that there will be more athletes leaving college with "wr" numbers on the jersey, some of whom may play at other positions if they can.



Add in the small school factor, diminishing the ranking view



Add in the unusual body type factor, and per the numbers, its fairly likely that you can find an H back or even a pass catching fullback by seeking out shorter heavier wrs who have had very good production at a lower level.



The question remaining would be 'can they take the beating in pass protection', (you may not want to use them as classic fullbacks making holes for RBs, but it is still a valueable spot in our system now, one that need not have the height):



Robert Davis 6'2" 225



(if he drops to 5th, 6th or 7th rounds or UDFA, which is very possible)



(cbs draft)



"STRENGTHS: Davis is a coordinated athlete with good overall size and muscle definition for the position. He accelerates fluidly, showing at least moderate top-end speed as well as deceptive burst to squirt through traffic and break into the open field. He is an effective route-runner, demonstrating just enough burst and balance out of his breaks to generate separation. He was asked to run a variety of pro-style routes in this offense, showing the awareness and body control to set up defenders with effective double-moves. He possesses good body control to contort in the air, spinning to be an effective weapon on back shoulder fades. Davis is a generally reliable hands-catcher.



>>>>>>>>>He is an effective vertical threat, showing acceleration as well as the vision and balance necessary to track the ball over his shoulder.



WEAKNESSES: Davis was a man amongst boys at this level and may lack the straight-line speed necessary to keep defenders from crowding him at the line of scrimmage. He is more smooth than explosive out of his breaks, creating slivers of space that NFL quarterbacks may opt to avoid. Davis needs to do a better job of high-pointing passes, catching balls at eye-level rather than extending his arms and boxing out defenders as effectively as his size suggests.



IN OUR VIEW: Davis slipped through the recruiting cracks but he is far from anonymous to NFL scouts, who see a big-bodied receiver with the production, physicality and experience in a pro-style scheme

"

The OL Joey in VA : 2/11/2017 12:52 pm : link Whether it's RG, RT or LT, we have three big leaks on the OL and that makes everything on offense a huge challenge. Until someone in this front office or staff actually can spot OL talent we're hosed. We keep signing garbage and apparently drafting garbage on the OL, it cannot possibly be this hard to do.

#1. Flowers is KILLING them at left tackle ... Manny in CA : 2/11/2017 1:21 pm : link

However painful it is to Reese, I think he's finally started to accept it. It's a recurring nightmare - "Short Arms" Pugh failed at RT and he had to move him to left guard.



I agree, Flowers could be dominant at RG (as dominant, and maybe better than the Skins' Brandon Sherff [another good ex college tackle who is strong as an ox, but doesn't have pro tackle feet]



(Whether that takes signing an expensive free agent or moving up in the draft, they have no choice). In the draft, Ramczyk (coming off hip surgery !), Bolles, and Moton should be available at the bottom of the 1st round



2. Victor Cruz is STILL a very good SLOT receiver (but Shepard is here now); This team is DESPERATE for a complimentary wide-out. If we can't land Alshon Jeffery the draft features three possible solutions in the 2n & 3rd rounds - WR, UCLA's Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster; WR, (the next ) Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp; TE to WR conversion, Miami's David Njoku



3. No fullback, right behind the disaster at left tackle and Eli not having a good wideout to throw to besides OBJ - the reasons the offense went from 6th best to 25th. Solution - Florida State's Freddie Stevenson, who will be available in the 4th or 5th rounds.



Everything else (including a tight end) are second tier needs.





I meant to compare WR Kupp ... Manny in CA : 2/11/2017 1:26 pm : link

As "the next Hawks HOF Steve Largent"; not fast, but great hands and body control.

There is a saying you build shelovesnycsports : 2/11/2017 1:34 pm : link Your team from the closest to the Ball back.

Meaning OL and DL first. Giants don't follow that concept.

And have wasted a franchise QB from really attaining his best.



Eli is doomed to try to avoid sacks for the rest of his career.

sheloves, do you approve of this then? idiotsavant : 2/11/2017 1:40 pm : link BBI fans on the 'Two TE ' thread say that they want Hodges in the 3rd as a wr/hb/te.



ok:



by round



1. Moton as a right guard

2. Asiata as a big left guard

3. Hodges wr/te/hb

4. Shaneen TE 270lbs

5. Stables wide right sideline type wr

6. Seals Jones tall type wr 6'4" 240



keep current defense stars with free agent money



OL



Pugh/Asiata/Richburg\Moton\Flowers\Shaheen



4 'receivers' look

ODB/Hodges/Shep/Staples







red zone look

ODB/Hodges/Seals-Jones and run power right w perkins

heights idiotsavant : 2/11/2017 1:44 pm : link

3. Hodges wr/te/hb 6'6"

4. Shaneen TE 270lbs 6'5"

5. Stables wide right sideline type wr 6'3"

6. Seals Jones tall type wr 6'4" 240



seals jones video





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LjGuMdKkww



would not surprise me either idiotsavant : 2/11/2017 2:01 pm : link nor would it surprise me either that we suck really badly shortly after manning retires, half the OL also retires, and by then the D is gone as well!

we cannot have the interior DL and the free agent based OL idiotsavant : 2/11/2017 2:04 pm : link both leave right when manning leaves

RE: would not surprise me either shelovesnycsports : 2/11/2017 2:10 pm : link

Quote: nor would it surprise me either that we suck really badly shortly after manning retires, half the OL also retires, and by then the D is gone as well!

Don't give up yet .

This year and next year are the times the team will be going after it. I expect a. Big FA period and Draft-like last year guys will be counted on to contribute right away.

I also believe the heat is on the GM and staff to find the pieces. In comment 13357506 idiotsavant said:Don't give up yet .This year and next year are the times the team will be going after it. I expect a. Big FA period and Draft-like last year guys will be counted on to contribute right away.I also believe the heat is on the GM and staff to find the pieces.

I am a full on dork for my strategies and idiotsavant : 2/11/2017 2:25 pm : link they have proven out very well over the years

LT then a TE micky : 2/11/2017 3:26 pm : link A TE that is a two way both blocking and receiving abilities esp a threat down the seam.



A TE can be like another OL imo

RE: Agree 100% Tuckrule : 2/11/2017 5:18 pm : link

Quote: I'll go a step further and say stabilizing the OL in general is #1

TE is #2

An outside WR to compliment 13 and 87 is #3.



Accomplish this (along with bringing back JPP) and this is a SB team.



So your cool with letting Hankins walk because I doubt we resign both In comment 13357327 The_Boss said:So your cool with letting Hankins walk because I doubt we resign both

sign Whitworth Mr. Nickels : 2/11/2017 5:45 pm : link to play LT.



Move Flowers to RG.



Draft Ramcyzk and start him at RT (he will move to LT when he's ready and whitworth moves on)







Dont want another TE - give the ball to Adams and see how he does PatersonPlank : 2/11/2017 6:09 pm : link The guy was drafted as a prospect and now is the time. he has all the measureables, and he played pretty well until getting hurt.

mr .nickles - for this you could give up Hank but not JPP idiotsavant : 2/11/2017 6:36 pm : link sign Whitworth

Mr. Nickels : 5:45 pm : link : reply



to play LT.



Move Flowers to RG.



Draft Ramcyzk and start him at RT (he will move to LT when he's ready and whitworth moves on)''



if it is doable.



but that means, whichever pick is left after trading up for Ramcyzk you ought to use that for for a big DT, so don't get your hopes up for lots of roll players on O.

but not at all sure flowers makes a good guard idiotsavant : 2/11/2017 6:37 pm : link ORT maybe tho

This offesne needs another dynamic playmaker Chris L. : 2/11/2017 6:55 pm : link OJB is the only person on this offense who can make a big play. Don't get me wrong the OL needs help but even if you fix the OL you need people who scare a defense. Fix OL in FA. Draft a guy like Howard or Njoku who will cause big problems for a defense.

I'll say the same thing I said last preseason: SHO'NUFF : 2/11/2017 7:25 pm : link at the very minimum, replace one of either Jerry or Newhouse, preferably both...what you absolutely cannot do is start the season with both of them together as 2/5ths of the starting lineup.



Reese did exactly that and that's why Reese gets a negative grade from me.



And now Flowers is a problem going into next season.

Running Back Gmanfandan : 2/11/2017 8:04 pm : link Course the problem is finding one.



If Zeke Eliot were on this team we become SB favorites.



I get the need to upgrade the line, but a franchise back can do that on his own.

Basically this is our present scenario..... Doomster : 2/11/2017 9:21 pm : link We need a DE, DT(because Hankins and JPP are not signed), LB, CB, FS, 2 OLmen, TE, WR, and a RB....that's quite a few pieces to get....and we don't have 200M to get them.....never mind more quality depth...and don't expect much help from the draft...you might get one quality starter out of it...



Does Reese shoot his wad going for big priced free agents, or does he wait, hoping guys fall to him?



Hard decisions have to be made...all the needs can't be filled with the type of players we want....if Reese is not successful, this team may not be as good as last year's....have to hope the pieces fall into place.......it's going to be a long 10 weeks to the draft...

RE: Running Back Nomad Crow on the Madison : 7:48 am : link

Quote: Course the problem is finding one.



If Zeke Eliot were on this team we become SB favorites.



I get the need to upgrade the line, but a franchise back can do that on his own.



If Zeke Elliot were on this team, no one would be talking about him. He would have averaged less than four yards a carry. He is noteworthy only because the Cowboys have a great OL. True for Prescott as well. In comment 13357685 Gmanfandan said:If Zeke Elliot were on this team, no one would be talking about him. He would have averaged less than four yards a carry. He is noteworthy only because the Cowboys have a great OL. True for Prescott as well.

I think the Flowers at LT project is over Jersey55 : 11:00 am : link how many seasons is the team willing to give to a losing proposition. There may be a spot for Flowers on the O line but IMO it isn't at LT.

If Eli has 1 more second per pass play, CT Charlie : 2:24 pm : link Beckham and Shepard will be open more. Two more seconds, and we're a much, much better offense.