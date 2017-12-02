Is Eli a HOFer? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/12/2017 6:44 pm I'm in a bar argument with friend about this. I think he is, but my friend-a Bears fan-literally thinks Eli wearing a gold jacket is a joke.



When he retires, hopefully not soon, he'll be on the top ten for a ton of QB stats. Yes, including INTs. He's got a bit Brett Favre in him.



But I think he's a HOFer. I sadly think most non Giants fans don't think he is.

RE: Yes and Kurt warner getting in LauderdaleMatty : 2/12/2017 8:00 pm : link

Quote: Is one of the biggest jokes I've ever seen. Will never understand it



Rags to riches story. Eli is better. He was the man when it mattered. And the morons who point to all this picks now want to ignore the last 3 years where his stats are now right up there.



Some of The fucking retards in the press were pushing for Ryan w a win by Atl this year. I was a bit on the fence before I started hearing all that idiotic shit. Good God what Eli could win if he had Jones hos whole career. In comment 13358396 Tuckrule said:Rags to riches story. Eli is better. He was the man when it mattered. And the morons who point to all this picks now want to ignore the last 3 years where his stats are now right up there.Some of The fucking retards in the press were pushing for Ryan w a win by Atl this year. I was a bit on the fence before I started hearing all that idiotic shit. Good God what Eli could win if he had Jones hos whole career.

RE: In those two play offs runs snumber6 : 2/12/2017 8:02 pm : link

Quote: he was.............But I'm not even totally convinced he's the best Giants quarterback ever..



I really liked Simms, and Y.A. was pretty darn good



As an old guy ... Who was a big Conerly fan ... I never got that much on the YA bandwagon ... He put up some big numbers with us for a couple of years ... not bad for someone many thought washed up ... but the Championship game failures were monumental ... and forever inscribed in my brain will be his bloodied head his last year that to me was the poster child that ushered in years of bad football ... In comment 13358367 joeinpa said:As an old guy ... Who was a big Conerly fan ... I never got that much on the YA bandwagon ... He put up some big numbers with us for a couple of years ... not bad for someone many thought washed up ... but the Championship game failures were monumental ... and forever inscribed in my brain will be his bloodied head his last year that to me was the poster child that ushered in years of bad football ...

Yes. arcarsenal : 2/12/2017 8:05 pm : link 2 rings, 2 SB MVP's and he's top 10 all-time in pass yards and TD's.



He's going to pass Moon and Elway to move into #6 in passing yards and has an outside shot of passing Marino if he plays another 3-4 years to move up to #5



He'll pass Tarkenton next season in pass TD's... Rodgers will pass Eli in a few years.. Ben and Rivers have a shot but we'll see.



He has the numbers and the hardware. And he deserves credit for never missing a start to this point. Longevity shouldn't be a strike against, but rather a credit to his toughness.

RE: Yes arcarsenal : 2/12/2017 8:06 pm : link

Quote: They are going to give him the Strahan NY Bias treatment and put him in 2nd Ballot almost unanimously.



Roethlisberger and maybe even Rivers will go in 1st Ballot.



Why would Rivers be a 1st ballot guy if Eli isn't? Makes zero sense. In comment 13358424 ThatLimerickGuy said:Why would Rivers be a 1st ballot guy if Eli isn't? Makes zero sense.

RE: Yes UConn4523 : 2/12/2017 8:06 pm : link

Quote: They are going to give him the Strahan NY Bias treatment and put him in 2nd Ballot almost unanimously.



Roethlisberger and maybe even Rivers will go in 1st Ballot.



Rivers going first ballot would be laughable, absolutely laughable. In comment 13358424 ThatLimerickGuy said:Rivers going first ballot would be laughable, absolutely laughable.

If KW old man : 2/12/2017 8:24 pm : link @ 1-2 in SBs can get in, Eli has a shot.

KW got in because of his story, Eli will be over scrutinized because of Peyton, his pick count,and his faces.

His good stats, yardage, TDs, etc keep growing and would draw him closer to YES, especially if they can make MC's O work.

That said, if its Stats oriented, TO should have gotten in, FWIW.

Anyway, I say Yes.



Probably doesn't deserve it... brunswick : 2/12/2017 8:39 pm : link But can't take away the 2 SB's. Tell me 1 thing Eli was great at. Not extremely accurate. Never had a great arm. Not athletic (certainly couldn't create plays). Everything had to be perfect for Eli to be an elite player. I hope he does but just think he is a notch or 2 below.



Yes WillVAB : 2/12/2017 8:53 pm : link I thought he was in before Warner got in, but it has to be a lock now.



I don't know how anyone could justify Warner being in but keeping Eli out.

Shirley your friend cant be serious greatgrandpa : 2/12/2017 9:00 pm : link Probably end up top 6 or maybe 5 all time TDs

Probably end up top 4 all time yardage

Probably end up top 3 all time 4th quarter comebacks

2 super Bowl MVPs - beat "great team of all time" with greatest play in super bowl history (probably had second greatest with Manningham)

Iron Man streak

Unlike another QB did not choke in the 2007 NFC championship game (one of the greatest games ever played)

Charity work (unlike most of the guys in the HOF)

Ok so he threw a lot of INTs but 8 of 10 of QBs with most are in HOF.



This is a silly argument anyway. What does the kid have to do? He has more SuperBowl wins than Favre and Rogers Tarkenton, Moon etc. etc who have won one or none.



The real argument is should Namath be in with his 220 INTs and who really only had a five year career with any production but was a "personality" whose defense and Matt Snell won Super Bowl 3 for him.

RE: RE: Yes and Kurt warner getting in Old Dirty Beckham : 2/12/2017 9:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13358396 Tuckrule said:





Quote:





Is one of the biggest jokes I've ever seen. Will never understand it







Rags to riches story. Eli is better. He was the man when it mattered. And the morons who point to all this picks now want to ignore the last 3 years where his stats are now right up there.



Some of The fucking retards in the press were pushing for Ryan w a win by Atl this year. I was a bit on the fence before I started hearing all that idiotic shit. Good God what Eli could win if he had Jones hos whole career.



There is no stasticial measure that says eli is better than watner. Dont ise the 5 yr old "more rings" argument. Warner won two league mvps and manned an historic offense In comment 13358428 LauderdaleMatty said:There is no stasticial measure that says eli is better than watner. Dont ise the 5 yr old "more rings" argument. Warner won two league mvps and manned an historic offense

If Eli's last name Doomster : 2/12/2017 9:15 pm : link was not Manning, he would be looked upon much differently....



There is no doubt in my mind, that Eli was on his way to that next level, after the 2011 season......but the talent on the Giants just went downhill after that season....where Eli could overcome bad OL play the year before, he couldn't do it by himself the next season....injuries to Nicks and the running game, took options away from Eli.....the line became worse over the next 4 seasons........and here we are in 2017, and the line is still in flux.....



Eli should have been the Number one priority of the front office, and they let him down.....



Lifetime stats aside, the number of Elite seasons are just not there.....however, when you see some of the stats of other qb's that have made the hall, he should be in...maybe not first ballot though....

For a few years Warner KWALL2 : 2/12/2017 9:16 pm : link Played QB as good as anybody. Eli never approached Warners best. He was league MVP 2 times. He was in 3 SBs and played well in all of them. Why is Warner such a joke to some of you? HOF is for the best. Warner was one of the best players in the league for a while.

RE: For a few years Warner JOrthman : 2/12/2017 9:30 pm : link

Quote: Played QB as good as anybody. Eli never approached Warners best. He was league MVP 2 times. He was in 3 SBs and played well in all of them. Why is Warner such a joke to some of you? HOF is for the best. Warner was one of the best players in the league for a while.



I don't think Warner is a joke, but I thought his overall career and highs were short lived. Often that doesn't seem to get you in. He went from the best in the game to not even being able to become a starter in AZ. After the best show in Turf it was like he couldn't buy a starting job. He has also been surrounded by some great talent. In comment 13358509 KWALL2 said:I don't think Warner is a joke, but I thought his overall career and highs were short lived. Often that doesn't seem to get you in. He went from the best in the game to not even being able to become a starter in AZ. After the best show in Turf it was like he couldn't buy a starting job. He has also been surrounded by some great talent.

RE: RE: Yes and Kurt warner getting in Tuckrule : 2/12/2017 9:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13358396 Tuckrule said:





Quote:





Is one of the biggest jokes I've ever seen. Will never understand it







So now he's a HOFer after your comments on the other thread?



C'mon man make up your mind...



Dude your taking what i said out of context go back and read my posts Eli in my opinion is a good starting NFL QB he is not HOF. However, he will clearly get in but if I'm voting I would not. He's had 2 great runs and hasn't missed a game which has accounted for his TDs and Yardage numbers. He has not had many elite seasons by my account he has had 4. If 4 really good seasons means HOF then he is in and apparently it does i.e. kurt warner In comment 13358410 JCin332 said:Dude your taking what i said out of context go back and read my posts Eli in my opinion is a good starting NFL QB he is not HOF. However, he will clearly get in but if I'm voting I would not. He's had 2 great runs and hasn't missed a game which has accounted for his TDs and Yardage numbers. He has not had many elite seasons by my account he has had 4. If 4 really good seasons means HOF then he is in and apparently it does i.e. kurt warner

Elits TD to INT starting in 05 i don't count the rookie year Tuckrule : 2/12/2017 9:47 pm : link 24 17

24 18

23 20

21 10

27 14

31 25

29 16 good season

26 15 good season

18 27

30 14 good season-odell beckham arrives misses playoffs

35 14elite misses playoffs

26 16 good season



basically half his career was at average or below

I know i will be pegged as an Eli hater but the truth is I love the guy I love what he brings to the team, leadership, toughness, acountability but again, I don't put on my giants goggles when I judge my team i try and view it objectively

As much as I love Eli and do believe he'll Simms11 : 2/12/2017 9:47 pm : link eventually get into the HoF, it may be a few ballots before he gets in. He's never been an league MVP or on an All-Pro Team. He may be top 10 statistically all time when he's all said and done, but I really think he might need one more trip to the Super Bowl to secure his place, even if he doesn't win it.

Warner KWALL2 : 2/12/2017 10:13 pm : link Also dealt with some injury issues which changed his career path with the Rams.



I don't think he should be in but I get it. I'd rather see elite guys get in even when they may not have done it over a long period over the compiler types who were never elite.

RE: Warner Tuckrule : 2/12/2017 10:25 pm : link

Quote: Also dealt with some injury issues which changed his career path with the Rams.



I don't think he should be in but I get it. I'd rather see elite guys get in even when they may not have done it over a long period over the compiler types who were never elite.



Are you talking about the concussion issues he had or something elae? In comment 13358573 KWALL2 said:Are you talking about the concussion issues he had or something elae?

Of course, and to the Warner fans some questions trueblueinpw : 2/12/2017 11:09 pm : link All due respect to Warner and his fans. But I just don't think the guy was an HOF QB. If you were drafting all time greats, he wouldn't be on the list because he was a front runner and just way too inconsistent.



List the HOF players Eli has played with and the list the HOF players that played with Kurt Warner. Look at the numbers of guys like Larry Fitzgerald and Az Hakim or Tory Holt with and without Warner and then look at guys that Elis played with and, if you can find them, the numbers of those guys with other QBs.



Kurt Warner is a nice story but the guy has to one of the most overrated NFL players ever. Unbelievable but true, I think Giants fans are among the most often guilty of underrating Eli. Eli is a once in a lifetime player and still he gets kicked around like, "yeah, he won those two Super Bowls and he holds the record for consecutive starts among active players but he's not really worthy of the HOF..."



Marc Bulger led the Rams to a 12-4 season and a double OT loss in the NFC the year after Warner left. I think Bulger went 5-0 two season prior with the Rams and then got hurt. Could Warner play well for Martzs Rams? Hell yes he could and he did. But that team was stacked with talent and even a pretty pedestrian QB like Bulger could lead "the greatest show on turf". Anyone want to watch the Giants backup running our offense?



Can some Warner fan list all his 4th quarter comebacks? Please, regular season and playoffs. How about game winning drives? Here's one, number of 4th quarter game winning drives outdoors? Then list Elis. How about the number of times Warner was benched? How many different coaches benched Warner?



How Kurt Warners legend ever grew to the point that he wound up in the HOF is a mystery to me. You guys think Eli is inconsistent then take a look at Warners career. Did he win with the Rams? Yup. Can not take that away from him. Had a good run with the Cards too and that was without a doubt much more impressive. Guy could play. Sometimes. Congrats to him and his family. Really.



The only thing more mysterious than the love for Warner is the indifference and under-appreciation of Eli Manning. What more do people want from Eli? Two Super Bowls! Never misses a start. A gosh darn choirboy on the field and in the locker room and a freaking Walter Payton Man of the Year winner (and nominee) for the work he does in the community. He's one of a few pro athletes that you can point to and tell your kids, be like that guy and you'll be a great person and a winner. Seriously, what more do some of you people want from the guy?

Yeah he is.. Route 9 : 2/12/2017 11:14 pm : link After seeing how awful McNabb was in the Super Bowl on the reply today, Aikman kept taking his shots at McNabb how there is no fatigue at the Super Bowl. Eli did it twice with the Championship on the line.



I think it would be more ballsy for someone to provide some stats on how he is not a Hall of Famer. Someone should start a discussion like that.

RE: In those two play offs runs djstat : 2/12/2017 11:39 pm : link

Quote: he was.............But I'm not even totally convinced he's the best Giants quarterback ever..



I really liked Simms, and Y.A. was pretty darn good You clearly do not know football if you think Simms was a better QB In comment 13358367 joeinpa said:You clearly do not know football if you think Simms was a better QB

Eli has a lot to overcome, a lot of bias... SHO'NUFF : 6:30 am : link they were already making the mold for Matt Ryan's bust after 45-minutes into the SB...Eli has 2 rings, but still has a mountain to climb compared to other non-"Manning" QB's hill.

Djstat joeinpa : 7:54 am : link Well I never claimed to be anything more than a fan. But I know Simms played in an era where it was much harder to play quarterback.



I also know he was the quarterback that brought th team back to championship level after 18 years of losing football





RE: Of course, and to the Warner fans some questions jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 8:04 am : link

Quote: All due respect to Warner and his fans. But I just don't think the guy was an HOF QB. If you were drafting all time greats, he wouldn't be on the list because he was a front runner and just way too inconsistent.



List the HOF players Eli has played with and the list the HOF players that played with Kurt Warner. Look at the numbers of guys like Larry Fitzgerald and Az Hakim or Tory Holt with and without Warner and then look at guys that Elis played with and, if you can find them, the numbers of those guys with other QBs.



Kurt Warner is a nice story but the guy has to one of the most overrated NFL players ever. Unbelievable but true, I think Giants fans are among the most often guilty of underrating Eli. Eli is a once in a lifetime player and still he gets kicked around like, "yeah, he won those two Super Bowls and he holds the record for consecutive starts among active players but he's not really worthy of the HOF..."



Marc Bulger led the Rams to a 12-4 season and a double OT loss in the NFC the year after Warner left. I think Bulger went 5-0 two season prior with the Rams and then got hurt. Could Warner play well for Martzs Rams? Hell yes he could and he did. But that team was stacked with talent and even a pretty pedestrian QB like Bulger could lead "the greatest show on turf". Anyone want to watch the Giants backup running our offense?



Can some Warner fan list all his 4th quarter comebacks? Please, regular season and playoffs. How about game winning drives? Here's one, number of 4th quarter game winning drives outdoors? Then list Elis. How about the number of times Warner was benched? How many different coaches benched Warner?



How Kurt Warners legend ever grew to the point that he wound up in the HOF is a mystery to me. You guys think Eli is inconsistent then take a look at Warners career. Did he win with the Rams? Yup. Can not take that away from him. Had a good run with the Cards too and that was without a doubt much more impressive. Guy could play. Sometimes. Congrats to him and his family. Really.



The only thing more mysterious than the love for Warner is the indifference and under-appreciation of Eli Manning. What more do people want from Eli? Two Super Bowls! Never misses a start. A gosh darn choirboy on the field and in the locker room and a freaking Walter Payton Man of the Year winner (and nominee) for the work he does in the community. He's one of a few pro athletes that you can point to and tell your kids, be like that guy and you'll be a great person and a winner. Seriously, what more do some of you people want from the guy?



Let's not forget that Warner is a regular on the NFL Network. Does anyone have a better explanation of how Warren Sapp is a first round pick over Michael Strahan than his connection at the time to the NFL Network?



My prediction re: Eli---a fist ballot pick if he becomes a regular on the NFL Network. Otherwise, it will take a while, but he will get in eventually. In comment 13358625 trueblueinpw said:Let's not forget that Warner is a regular on the NFL Network. Does anyone have a better explanation of how Warren Sapp is a first round pick over Michael Strahan than his connection at the time to the NFL Network?My prediction re: Eli---a fist ballot pick if he becomes a regular on the NFL Network. Otherwise, it will take a while, but he will get in eventually.

RE: Of course, and to the Warner fans some questions jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 8:05 am : link

Quote: All due respect to Warner and his fans. But I just don't think the guy was an HOF QB. If you were drafting all time greats, he wouldn't be on the list because he was a front runner and just way too inconsistent.



List the HOF players Eli has played with and the list the HOF players that played with Kurt Warner. Look at the numbers of guys like Larry Fitzgerald and Az Hakim or Tory Holt with and without Warner and then look at guys that Elis played with and, if you can find them, the numbers of those guys with other QBs.



Kurt Warner is a nice story but the guy has to one of the most overrated NFL players ever. Unbelievable but true, I think Giants fans are among the most often guilty of underrating Eli. Eli is a once in a lifetime player and still he gets kicked around like, "yeah, he won those two Super Bowls and he holds the record for consecutive starts among active players but he's not really worthy of the HOF..."



Marc Bulger led the Rams to a 12-4 season and a double OT loss in the NFC the year after Warner left. I think Bulger went 5-0 two season prior with the Rams and then got hurt. Could Warner play well for Martzs Rams? Hell yes he could and he did. But that team was stacked with talent and even a pretty pedestrian QB like Bulger could lead "the greatest show on turf". Anyone want to watch the Giants backup running our offense?



Can some Warner fan list all his 4th quarter comebacks? Please, regular season and playoffs. How about game winning drives? Here's one, number of 4th quarter game winning drives outdoors? Then list Elis. How about the number of times Warner was benched? How many different coaches benched Warner?



How Kurt Warners legend ever grew to the point that he wound up in the HOF is a mystery to me. You guys think Eli is inconsistent then take a look at Warners career. Did he win with the Rams? Yup. Can not take that away from him. Had a good run with the Cards too and that was without a doubt much more impressive. Guy could play. Sometimes. Congrats to him and his family. Really.



The only thing more mysterious than the love for Warner is the indifference and under-appreciation of Eli Manning. What more do people want from Eli? Two Super Bowls! Never misses a start. A gosh darn choirboy on the field and in the locker room and a freaking Walter Payton Man of the Year winner (and nominee) for the work he does in the community. He's one of a few pro athletes that you can point to and tell your kids, be like that guy and you'll be a great person and a winner. Seriously, what more do some of you people want from the guy?



Let's not forget that Warner is a regular on the NFL Network. Does anyone have a better explanation of how Warren Sapp is a first round pick over Michael Strahan than his connection at the time to the NFL Network?



My prediction re: Eli---a fist ballot pick if he becomes a regular on the NFL Network. Otherwise, it will take a while, but he will get in eventually. In comment 13358625 trueblueinpw said:Let's not forget that Warner is a regular on the NFL Network. Does anyone have a better explanation of how Warren Sapp is a first round pick over Michael Strahan than his connection at the time to the NFL Network?My prediction re: Eli---a fist ballot pick if he becomes a regular on the NFL Network. Otherwise, it will take a while, but he will get in eventually.

Warner got in dep026 : 8:37 am : link because the 5 HOF type WRs he played with got open and he was able to hit them. I mean, how many QBs had the luxury of playing with Fitz, Holt, Boldin, Bruce and a RB like Faulk.



Warner probably deserves to get in, but he benefited from being surrounded by amazing talent, in a QB friendly system. You saw how pedestrian he was when he played with the Giants.

RE: Kurt Warner made it Eli is a first ballot Hofer! AnnapolisMike : 9:14 am : link

Quote: .



This. He is a HOF lock. Maybe not first ballot yet. But he will get in. In comment 13358373 GeorgeFox said:This. He is a HOF lock. Maybe not first ballot yet. But he will get in.

Getting NFL Man of the Year seals the deal WideRight : 9:38 am : link He's a model citizen with longevity. HOF will want him to offset the less noble in there....

Eli stretch234 : 9:38 am : link It is all about the trade back in the day... look at the perception



It is all about Championships unless it is Eli then it gets downplayed as 2 great runs.



It is all about stats unless it is Eli then it is the era of when he played



It is all about being a gambler unless it is Eli and then it about int's



It is all about being tough and/or not missing games unless it is Eli and then it is downplayed



He forced a trade, he is not Peyton, and he does not care what the media thinks. It is easy to bash on Eli



Read BBI and you would think half the people here would rather not win the SB just so they could make the playoffs every year - and these are Giants fans



I'd say 50-50 he gets in









Yes. Britt in VA : 9:42 am : link He has the stats

He has the championships

He has the Superbowl MVP's

He has the Iron Man Streak

He has the last name

He also has TWO signature plays.... Britt in VA : 9:43 am : link The Tyree catch will be playing in highlight films with the Immaculate Reception in 25 years.

I think Eli, like Big Ben, is borderline. Section331 : 11:27 am : link Neither can afford too many more seasons like their last, although I find it humorous to hear analysts talk about how good Ben was, while trashing Eli.



I don;t think Eli has another 2011 season in him, but he doesn't have to. If he can throw 25-30 TD's over the next 3-4 seasons, and keep the TO's at a manageable level (like a 2:1 TD:TO ratio), than he's in. Another championship and it's a no-brainer.

I believe he'll get in..... BillKo : 11:50 am : link has the hardware and stats.........won't be a first ballot, but he'll get in.



Eli Manning is a franchise QB who has brought home two SBs.

It would be funny... BillKo : 11:52 am : link if Eli only had the one SB.



Then everyone would be saying, "yeah, if he only could get a second. Ya know, to show the first wasn't luck. Then he'd be a lock."









Of course Thegratefulhead : 11:54 am : link He is the only QB to beat Brady and Belicheck in the Super Bowl...he did it twice. He won the super bowl MVP twice. He had 2 4th quarter game winning drives against the greatest football team of all time. The other QBs with multiple SB MVP awards...Brady 4 Montana 3 Bradshaw, Starr and Eli with 2. Don't tell me it wasn't just Eli..it's a team...no fucking shit...go look at all the HoF'rs Montana, Bradsahw and Starr played with and compare it the HoFrs the Eli teams had.....Raise your hand if you don't think Eli should be in the HoF....thank you for shwoing us you are in fact an idiot.

RE: Being critical of Kurt Warner BillKo : 11:55 am : link

Quote: is not a way of proving Eli belongs in the HOF. Warner was an first team All-Pro 2 times, 4 times overall (Eli 0). Warner was a 2 time NFL MVP (Eli 0). He was voted to the Pro Bowl 4 times (Eli 2, he was an alternate in to others). So, by saying if Kurt Warner made the HOF so should Eli, I don't know if one has much of an argument



The only thing in that list that is impressive is the MVPs. Pro Bowls? Seriously?



Having said that, Warner's career is completely disjointed. He arrived out of no where playing great, then disappeared for a time period, before reemerging with the Cardinals.



He's very tough to evaluate........... In comment 13358422 k-five said:The only thing in that list that is impressive is the MVPs. Pro Bowls? Seriously?Having said that, Warner's career is completely disjointed. He arrived out of no where playing great, then disappeared for a time period, before reemerging with the Cardinals.He's very tough to evaluate...........

I'll repeat what I stated before: LAXin : 11:57 am : link For as much as we love to dismiss others' opinion by saying "who gives a fxxk what others think" ... well, fair or not, the Hall of Fame voting is ALL about -- and ONLY about -- what others think of a particular player.



So do we have a clue on how others -- experts, his peers, the general NFL fans -- think of Eli? He's been voted Super Bowl MVP twice. He's been voted to the Pro Bowl twice in 13 years. He's never been voted to the All-Pro, 1st or 2nd team. On several years he's been voted so low on the "NFL's top 100 players" list by his peers that led to outrage and ridicule on this forum.



So when it comes to HOF, the ultimate decision on how others think of a player, Eli will likely get in, but it likely will be a long wait, with some favorable circumstances needing to align in that particular year.



RE: RE: Yes allstarjim : 12:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13358424 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





They are going to give him the Strahan NY Bias treatment and put him in 2nd Ballot almost unanimously.



Roethlisberger and maybe even Rivers will go in 1st Ballot.







Rivers going first ballot would be laughable, absolutely laughable.



Unless Rivers gets a ring, I personally don't think he's going to get in at all. If he gets a ring, I think he makes it. In comment 13358437 UConn4523 said:Unless Rivers gets a ring, I personally don't think he's going to get in at all. If he gets a ring, I think he makes it.

comparing Eli and Warner PaulBlakeTSU : 12:13 pm : link doesn't make sense to me. They are rather different. Warner had a few MVP-caliber regular seasons. Eli has never been perceived around the league of ever being the best in any particular season.



Even his 2011 campaign where he carried the Giants, he never got the recognition he deserved because of how unspectacular the team was in the regular season.

To the OP's comment NINEster : 12:26 pm : link I so happened to catch a comparison stat today between Eli & Jay Cutler.



For their entire careers, they have very similar completion ratio percentage, TD%, INT%. So similar to essentially be equal.



Of course Jay doesn't have the trophies nor the physical toughness....or the leadership. 2010 NFC Championship game is a bit hard to shake along with other shenanigans in the seasons that followed.



But there are enough casual fans out there who believe he is as good as Eli, or maybe more accurately that Eli isn't any better than Jay.



I'd say he's a Hall of Famer.



BUT...



He's very reliant on those two trophies. Unlike a Marino who gets in with 0 or Young/Favre who get in with 1.











RE: RE: Being critical of Kurt Warner NINEster : 12:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13358422 k-five said:





Quote:





is not a way of proving Eli belongs in the HOF. Warner was an first team All-Pro 2 times, 4 times overall (Eli 0). Warner was a 2 time NFL MVP (Eli 0). He was voted to the Pro Bowl 4 times (Eli 2, he was an alternate in to others). So, by saying if Kurt Warner made the HOF so should Eli, I don't know if one has much of an argument







The only thing in that list that is impressive is the MVPs. Pro Bowls? Seriously?



Having said that, Warner's career is completely disjointed. He arrived out of no where playing great, then disappeared for a time period, before reemerging with the Cardinals.



He's very tough to evaluate...........



Warner when he was great you could say had higher peaks than Eli Manning.



It's that simple. The Terrell Davis formula.



If he won it all with the Cardinals, then nobody is even bringing this topic up with him. It was close but no cigar. I guess that pick 6 is on him.



But Brady threw one last week and it was ok, haha.



Speaking of the Patriots, how about SB 36? Marshall Faulk is still pissed at what he perceived was cheating.





In comment 13359023 BillKo said:Warner when he was great you could say had higher peaks than Eli Manning.It's that simple. The Terrell Davis formula.If he won it all with the Cardinals, then nobody is even bringing this topic up with him. It was close but no cigar. I guess that pick 6 is on him.But Brady threw one last week and it was ok, haha.Speaking of the Patriots, how about SB 36? Marshall Faulk is still pissed at what he perceived was cheating.

RE: Only 2 time SB winning QB not in NINEster : 12:39 pm : link

Quote: Is Jim Plunkett, whose career was a trainwreck before he became an Al Davis reclamation project. Does anyone really think Eli belongs with Plunkett, forever outside looking in?



Normally you'd say he has to go based on that.



But the thing to remember is how voting took place back in the day versus now. You have Joe Namath in the HoF for crying out loud.



I think being the starting QB of a winning SB team was enough back then. Now not as much....even when the QB position is more important than it used to be. In comment 13358413 The_Boss said:Normally you'd say he has to go based on that.But the thing to remember is how voting took place back in the day versus now. You have Joe Namath in the HoF for crying out loud.I think being the starting QB of a winning SB team was enough back then. Now not as much....even when the QB position is more important than it used to be.

The way i see it is look at his accomplishments AnyoneButPhilly : 12:52 pm : link 1. Eli has two super bowl rings. Just about every Qb to do that is in the hall of fame

2. Eli is 7th all time in completions currently. Everyone in front of him is a hall of famer

3.Eli is 8th in passing yards. Everyone in front of him is a hall of famer

4. Eli is 7th in touchdowns. everyone in front of him is a hall of famer.



If he just had the rings or just had the numbers i can see making him wait but the guy has both. He also got both of his championships while beating arguable the best team of his era and winning MVP honors both times. I just dont see how you cant put him in

RE: is it time for knick fans Gatorade Dunk : 1:27 pm : link

Quote: to hold fire Dolan signs outside MSG/

I'm not sure how that helps Eli make the HOF, but I like the nonlinear thinking! In comment 13358421 gm7b5 said:I'm not sure how that helps Eli make the HOF, but I like the nonlinear thinking!

the biggest drawback to Eli's HOF chances fkap : 2:59 pm : link Is how often he didn't make the playoffs, and how often he went one and done when he did.

and it doesn't help that he coincided with another HOF question mark - Tom Coughlin. you have a HOF QB with a HOF HC, there should be more playoff seasons/playoff wins in more seasons.



Is all that his fault? of course not. but it has to be taken into account.



Methinks he's a borderline HOF QB. IMO, he needs a rebound year where he and his offense look good in order to make this a done deal. He doesn't need another ring. but he does need to show that he's leading the team to victories.

RE: Elits TD to INT starting in 05 i don't count the rookie year Section331 : 4:35 pm : link

Quote: 24 17

24 18

23 20

21 10

27 14

31 25

29 16 good season

26 15 good season

18 27

30 14 good season-odell beckham arrives misses playoffs

35 14 elite misses playoffs

26 16 good season





So 26-15 and 26-16 are good seasons, but 27-14 isn't? And the 29-16 wasn't a good season, it was a great one. His best. Nearly 5,000 yards, with the lowest rated rushing attack in the league, and the 30th ranked defense, Eli put that team on his back and willed it into the playoffs. In comment 13358545 Tuckrule said:So 26-15 and 26-16 are good seasons, but 27-14 isn't? And the 29-16 wasn't a good season, it was a great one. His best. Nearly 5,000 yards, with the lowest rated rushing attack in the league, and the 30th ranked defense, Eli put that team on his back and willed it into the playoffs.