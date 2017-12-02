My mock offseason -moving on from Cruz, JPP, and Hank (long)

|
|Quote:
|Then drafting BPA at OL, LB, WR with your first there picks.
|Quote:
|should be LT Andrew Whitworth. Sure...just a 1-2 year band aid for left tackle. But I can't watch Flowers play there anymore.
|Quote:
| read. I also think there's a chance the team doesn't resign either JPP or Hankins. I don't think we'll sign Campbell.
As far as the draft:
Hodges over Engram.
Rounds four through seven are probably unrealistic, especially four, six, and seven.
I think we'll draft an OL somewhere.
Good job.
|Quote:
| Great read and great post
Thank you
I agree with about 75% of your post
I disagree with DRC. He's not and should not restructure. Way to valuable and he knows it
Your mock draft. 3rd round. Would rather take Tarell Basham DE Ohio.
So am I interpreting your post correctly. You don't think the Giants should and will resign JPP and Hankins
But thanks again for the post
|Quote:
| Bye Cruz. Yes. Keep DRC. Yes.
Lose JPP for Campbell, Hankins for Fairley... No and no.
Kalil and Reiff? No and no. Devin Taylor? Maybe.
The draft isn't so bad.
I'd rather tag JPP. And let the 12-15 million per year offer sit on the table. How about replacing Hankins with Campbell? Then drafting BPA at OL, LB, WR with your first there picks.
|Quote:
Quote:
should be LT Andrew Whitworth. Sure...just a 1-2 year band aid for left tackle. But I can't watch Flowers play there anymore.
I don't disagree. I went with Reiff only because of age, but I would be more than happy with Whitworth on a 1-2 year deal.
Given your expertise, please feel free to blast holes in my write up. Especially the draft.
|Quote:
| One will be 28 at season start - the other 31.
Campbell also made 14+ Million and 15+ Million the last two seasons. He likely isn't coming much cheaper or being much more effective than JPP.
|Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
Campbell would be a godsend..but `ARI loves him. I don't really like to comment too much on other FAs though.
I am all for showing the door to the guys you want out.
Draft wise...
Witherspoon is on my sleeper list. He may finish as a top 10 CB on my board, and this CB class is loaded.
Wise I've been back and forth on. He has the tools and has a few glimpses of top tier tape. Was banged up in 2016, looked awesome at Shrine week. He has a agh ceiling as well...in a weak DE class I think he is going to be a 4th round type.
Perine I like. Darboh I am indifferent about. Rather someone like Texas A&M's Josh Reynolds. Has more upside, more deep threat potential which Eli sorely needs.
DE Kpass is very raw but very intriguing. Has rare tools and a great attitude. If NYG could get him in round 3 it is a great pick.
Love the Engram to NYG fit. This team needs, desperately, another threat in the passing game and I don't care what position he plays. Engram is listed as a TE, but his impact would be that of a WR. Matchup nightmare. Think Jordan Reed in this offense. They can get the blocking out of Adams/Tye/FA signing.
Just have never been, won't be either, a Cunningham guy. I get why people like him but his lack of power and strength is something I hate. He'll get pushed around too often. If NYG goes LB in round 1, Davis from Florida is my guy.
|Quote:
| Great effort in this post!!!! I think your offseason free agency is interesting. Reiff is somebody I think NYG will get because of his versatility. To be honest I would rather have Whitworth and the other FA OL in Larry Warford for the RG position. Our OL would be: Whitworth, Pugh, Richburg, Warford, Flowers. I to think JPP would be to expensive and would hinder our ability to improve the OL. I think Campbell would be too expensive but I love the idea of him at 3 Tech DT. Nick Fairley would be a better possibility at DT and would compliment Snacks.
Your draft of LB in the first round is nice but I may actually like Reddick more than Cunningham. He can rush, cover and tackle in space. Love this kids skill set.
I also love Engram. I would be happier with Howard or Njoku in round 1 though. Engram would be my next choice.
KPass at DE is my wish in round 3. You can't teach 6'7" 280 and I think this kid plays hard and could even move inside on 3rd down.
Great job!!!
|Quote:
| Your main concern is what steps the Giants must take to manage the salary cap, not to get back to the Super Bowl. Everyone is aware that Eli only has two or three years left. No one knows how many years it will take to replace Eli with a QB talented and experienced enough to lead the team to the Super Bowl. And by the time that this happens, this incredibly talented defense almost certainly will have come apart.
The obvious course the Giants should take during this offseason is to keep its defense intact while adding a few key pieces to the offense. Then going all out to get back to the big dance in Eli's remaining years.
And this is not even that difficult. The team is in very good shape cap-wise, especially considering all the spending it did last year. Manning's big cap hit will retire when Eli does.
There seem to be a lot of bad feelings about overpaying JPP. When considering his value to the team, don't forget that Vernon had only half a sack during the last four games of the season without JPP. You can't double team JPP and Vernon. And don't forget the eight passes batted away at the line. He's been doing that for his whole career. And he plays the run and is fast enough to (I hope) contain Rodgers.
Injury prone? In JPP's first five years, he missed only five games during 2013. If you want to consider blowing your hand up an injury and not an accident, then you may be right about injury-prone. He still has another hand that he could blow up.
I'm not found of overpaying him, but lots of NFL players are overpaid. Is Eli overpayed? He's making almost as much as Rodgers.
Under your plan it appears that the Giants will be Not Quite Good Enough for the Super Bowl during Eli's last years, and Not Quite Good Enough after Eli retires. I'm for Good Enough for the next two or three seasons even if it means Not Good Enough for a few years after Eli retires.
Following this team and sport that we all love is so great when you're an elite contender and so poor when you're a bottom dweller.
I hope that I have not offended anyone.
|Quote:
| away from making it to the big dance, they will pay anything......JPP is going for his first big contract, which may be his last....he will go to the highest bidder....Franchising him again, JPP will not be happy, and he may tell the Giants that...his play could be affected, if he plays not to get hurt, and plays to just get stats....not saying he would do that, but it is a possibility....
There is no reason for DRC to renegotiate...he is paid 6.48M to be the 3rd corner, which by today's standards, is a bargain.....unless you can find someone better at the same price, you stand pat.....but you have to draft and groom his eventual replacement....
The loss of JPP and Hankins would be huge......but it could happen......and then, they have to be replaced......
The draft may produce one starter.....free agency has to fill quite a few holes.....but there is only so much cap money....
|Quote:
|Quote:
|mostly by Agents, but from what I've been reading of late, it looks more and more like Whitworth stays and Zeitler leaves. So it really doesn't appear to matter what we think of Whitworth...
|Quote:
Thank you. You know I like Reddick a lot too, and would love to see him in blue, as long as we used him right. I just thought Cunningham's length would appeal to Reese and company.
I think finding a compliment to Snacks is one of the most crucial needs this offseason. It could bring a new dimension to the defense.
|Quote:
| I'm mainly concerned about JPP. I think he's a playmaker. Even blocked a field goal against the Eagles.
The defensive line play of the Giants was very unusual last season. In the first 7 games, through the LA London game, the DL had all of 4.5 sacks. Vernon had 1, people had started whispering that he was another example of an expensive free agent bust.
Then in the next five games they had 15 sacks, through Pittsburgh, the last game for JPP. True that playing the Browns and the Bears helped, but they also played the Eagles when the Eagles were a hot team, and Pittsburgh and the Bengals, who were better than their 6-9-1 record.
The last four games of the regular season, without JPP, the DL had only 3 sacks, including Romeo's only sack of the season against Dallas.
You might take a guess that the DL was so sackless in the first 7 games because they had to get used to playing together as a group. If they could come near to that 15 sacks in five games for a whole season, Giants could have a one of the great defenses.
That doesn't happen without JPP. Vernon had only 1.5 sacks in sixteen games when playing without Jason.
I think the pass rush is second in importance to the QB in making a winning team.
|Quote:
| But it looks like a recipe for perpetual mediocrity.
Re: JPP, it doesn't matter what another team can offer him. The Giants can franchise him. They have the space to absorb the hit if he wants to play hardball.
Hankins -- letting him walk for Fairley is a net negative. Losing Hankins and JPP would be disastrous for the defense. Nothing in the draft besides a 3rd round DE project and a LB who can't tackle makes the defense and team worse in '17.
Reiff/Khalil -- both weren't very good in '16. Probably better than what we had but signing both reeks of bad contracts that won't be justified on the field.
This team is close. if they're smart in FA and nail the draft, they will contend for a SB. Keep the D intact. Add one OL in FA. Find a pass rusher, OT, TE, WR, and CB in the draft.