My mock offseason -moving on from Cruz, JPP, and Hank (long) Emil : 2/12/2017 6:44 pm

I'm sure we've had 50 of these threads already but what's one more log on the fire. I don't think anyone who is paying attention is under any illusion; this is going to be a crucial and difficult offseason and it will largely determine whether the Giants return to the postseason in 2017.



Part I: The big nearterm questions are what to do about some familiar faces. Just cause you have the cap space doesn't mean you should spend it, but conversely the grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence.



1. Victor Cruz: My favorite Giant for many reasons. But sentiment has no bearing here. He is not what he once was, can't win consistently on the outside, and offers nothing on specials. It is time to say goodbye, good luck, and see you some autumn afternoon in the ring of honor.



2. JPP: Along with Eli, Cruz, and Nicks, JPP personified the Giants 2011 championship run. That was 6 years ago. The 28 year old DE is finally in position to cash in, and he has stated he plans on doing so. Many of us wish the Giants could bring him back for 12 million per season, but that is a child's dream scenario that has minimal chance of coming true. JPP wants no less than 15 mil per season and if other teams start bidding, which they almost certainly will, the price tag could hit 17 mil per or dare I say even higher. To top it off JPP might be 28, but he has half a hand and a back surgery in his history. Not to mention his motivation has been questioned in his younger days. But this really is all about money. The Giants could match an outrageous deal by Jacksonville or Cleveland, but I'd argue they shouldn't. See Rodney Hampton in the mid 90s. This team is not one player away, and giving JPP QB money is not a wise move. Reality is, Giants fans need to prepare for the post JPP DL. Good news is the DE draft is deep and has Giants type DEs in it.



3. Hankins: Jonathan Hankins is a good, stout, run stuffing DT. Problem is, that appears to be all he is and those types of players do not command top dollar, nor should they. Also, with Snacks being on the roster, and the Giants having committed big money to him, Hankins skill set, at the price he would command, becomes functionally and fiscally redundant. As good as Hank is, he is not Linvall Joseph, who was a more dynamic interior DL. The Giants should not pay Hankins just because they elected not to match offers to Joseph. All signs point to Hank signing on a team that desperately needs a run stuffing DT. The Giants do not fit that description.



4. DRC: On most teams, DRC would be a starter. And as the 3rd cb in the modern day NFL, he effectively is. The issue is not his salary, it is that his salary counts so much against the cap. This situation is ideal for a restructure, which is what I expect to happen.



5: Some less significant, yet important moves will be the following:

- Resign Marshall Newhouse: no I'm not crazy. He will be a cheap vet, who can play both OT positions, and proved he can play guard if needed. He has value.

- Resign Keenan Robinson: He is an outstanding nickel LB, and will not be expensive.

- Resign Mark Herzlich: core special teams player

- Cut Jennings, JT Thomas, and Whitlock. They have no role on the team.



Part II: Free Agency



I would expect the Giants to address as many needs as possible in FA, leaving the organization open to drafting players and not positions in the draft. Having created need by saving money on the DL, I expect the Giants to place a priority on a 3tech DT, OTs, and a vet DE.



1. Sign either Calais Campbell, should the Cardinals be crazy enough to let him hit FA, or Nick Fairley. While Campbell will cost a pretty penny, he is a 6'8" monster who will be a pass rushing force on the inside. He is also under 30. Fairely would be cheaper and still provide a quality disruptive presence as a 3tech DT.



2. Bring veteran talent to the OL. In my humble view, Eric Flowers is a RG in this league. In fact, he might be a monster of a RG. With that in mind, I bring in OT Riley Reiff, who has played left and right tackle, and should be reasonably priced considering what teams pay for OTs. I also take a chance on Matt Kalil, because at worst he plays RT and is coming off an injury and shouldn't be too costly. So in 2017 the starting OL will from left to right look like:



Reiff, Pugh, Richburg, Flowers, Kalil, with Newhouse, Hart, and Jones serving as backups.



3. To address the need for a vet presence at DE, I'd look to Devin Taylor who has all the measurables of a Giants DE at 6'7", but sporadic pass rush numbers over the past three years. It is quite possible the talent depletion on the Detroit DL over the past Two seasons has negatively impacted his production.



4. The Giants will probably need a backup QB, and I don't think drafting one answers the need or is smart given talent questions elsewhere. I'd look at Matt Barkley, who played pretty well on a hapless Bears team this past year.



5. You'll notice no TE, RB or WR. Quite frankly I don't think the FA WRs are going to be worth the cost to the Giants, considering their need for a big outside WR. Jeffrey is unaffordable, and players like Britt or Quick have been too inconsistent as pros to make me want to pay them. The FA tight ends don't impress me at the amount the Giants would have to pay to get a good one. Also it's a very deep TE draft class. Same thing with running back. Eddie Lacy continues to be a cheeseburger away from eating himself out of the league, and the Giants will probably look to the deep draft class to get a price controlled RB, with ample tread left on the tires.



Part III, The draft



None of the draft simulators out there are incredibly accurate, but like many I used FanSpeak. So with the offseason that I just spelled out in mind, here is how it went.



Round 1 - Zach Cunningham, LB Vanderbilt. At 6'4" and 230lbs, Cunningham is the three down LB the Giants look for. A tackling machine, who is good in coverage, Cunningham has potential as a blitzer, but wasn't used much in that capacity. To be honest, I would have gone with OJ Howard, Christian McCaffrey, or Taco Charlton here, but they were all off the board. It was a toss up between Cunningham and Hasson Reddick, but I went with the Vandy LB because of his proven cover skills and natural fit with Gmen when you consider what the team wants at LB. Cunningham was easily the BPA who was not an OL during this mock.



Round 2 - Evan Engram TE Ole Miss. I can hear it now, he's too small (6'3" 230) and he is not an inline TE who can block. Well, guess what, the Giants don't need a 6'6" 250lb TE to block. They drafted that guy last year. Everyone loves a Gronk (a complete TE) but Howard might be the only one of those in the draft. Engram is a legit weapon in the passing game, who is really an over grown WR. He actually is an above average blocker and he has incredible hands. Effortlessly and seamlessly snatching balls out of the air with his hands. He can threaten the seam, and he can beat the smaller CB outside. He is the weapon the Giants offense has been waiting for.



Round 3 - Tanoh Kpassagnon DE Villanova. The JPP of lesser known college football programs. He is raw as ever but actually might have more athletic ability than JPP did coming out of college. Considering he is 6'7" 270+ with a wingspan, the potential is just scary. Make no mistake, his measurables along will get him draft by someone in rounds 2-4. He will have much to work on, but he is already disruptive. He can be a situational 3rd down pass rusher especially on the inside his rookie year.



Round 4 - Amara Darboh WR Michigan. Good size at 6'2" and a good productive WR in the wolverine pro-style offense. I don't think he has an incredibly high ceiling as he has good but not great speed and is not an explosive WR. But he is steady, uses his body well and could be a good possession WR in this league.



Round 5 - Samaje Perine, RB Texas A& M. I was surprised to see him there in the 5th. I think he fits the Giants offense as the perfect pairing to Paul Perkins. At 5'10" 236, Perine is a powerful runner who has been productive running out of shotgun formations. He will hit the hole hard, move the chains, and has enough burst to make a big gain.



Round 6 - Deatrich Wise Jr, DE Arkansas. Another great size fit at 6'6" and 270. Wise looked ready to break out this year, but a series of injuries kept his production down. His story reminds me of Justin Tuck. Highly regarded college player who played through injuries, hurting his draft stock. He needs to get stronger, but the skillet and football IQ appear to be there. Caught a bit of him at the senior bowl. Came across as articulate and intelligent.



Round 7 - Ankello Witherspoon, CB Colorado. I was very surprised to see him on the board in the 7th. At 6'3" he is one of taller CBs you'll find. His measurables alone give him tremendous upside. If he tests well at the combine, he'll be gone before the 7th.



OK BBI, I think this is an offseason most of us would be happy with. The primary goals were don't overpay to retain players, use FA to fix immediate needs like the OL, and draft with an eye towards getting impact players whether they be for the immediate or near term future. I tend to prioritize length and athleticism wherever possible, and am happy with the picks of Cunningham, Engram, Kpassagnon, Wise Jr, and Witherspoon. As a consequence of bringing in new DEs, Wynn and Odighizuwa could be fighting for roster spots. Perine gives the Giants the RB they need to round out the backfield. The FA additions fix the OL, and our defensive secondary remain intact. You can't fix everything, and losing JPP would be a temporary hurt, but I think this plan or one similar to it makes the overall team better.









