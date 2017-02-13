Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

ESPN Insider: Giants salivating over David Njoku

CromartiesKid21 : 2/13/2017 6:36 am
Not a subscriber and the source is likely Kiper Jr. as its from the rotoworld blurb I came across below but the last line is what caught my eye...
Quote:
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. writes that "[i]f [Miami TE David Njoku] shows out for scouts at the [C]ombine, he could be the top tight end off the board."
Njoku's draft stock is as sizzling as that of any player in the country. Earlier this month, an NFL scout told CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler that the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has more upside than any tight end prospect he has ever evaluated. Kiper slots Njoku into his latest Big Board at No. 22. Fittingly, his No. 21 prospect is Alabama TE O.J. Howard. Should Njoku not be selected as the first tight end off the board in April, then it will almost certainly be Howard who earns that initial call. The Giants are one team reportedly salivating over Njoku.
way to keep a lid on things, Reese  
SHO'NUFF : 2/13/2017 6:49 am : link
per usual...
Which is weird  
Big Rick in FL : 2/13/2017 6:55 am : link
Fellow ESPN writer says the Giants aren't interested in Njoku.
Reese definitely Snapchats himself drooling  
UConn4523 : 2/13/2017 6:56 am : link
while watching players he thinks are good
Fellow ESPN writer  
Big Rick in FL : 2/13/2017 6:57 am : link
Jordan Raanan said that. Forgot to include his name.
Not ever thought that Kiper  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/13/2017 7:00 am : link
had any particular insights into the Giants thinking. If anything, he seems to have no clue.
I'd Settle for OJ Howard...  
Jim in Tampa : 2/13/2017 7:26 am : link
But Njoku is the player I really want in RD 1. Unfortunately, because of his athletic ability, Njoku could wow the scouts at the combine and then both players would be gone by 23.
Damn BSPN ruining  
LS : 2/13/2017 7:31 am : link
the chances for the Giants to get the one player they really wanted. Way to go Jerry.
BSPN ruining  
LS : 2/13/2017 7:32 am : link
the chances for the Giants to get the one player they really wanted. Way to go Jerry.
It's the yearly bitch session over operational security  
jcn56 : 2/13/2017 7:38 am : link
where a player who is rated to go around where we pick also reportedly interests the Giants, so when he's selected just before we pick it's all on the FO for not keeping it quiet.

Here's a thought - like most teams, we have enough holes that just about any well received player who is expected to go around our pick is going to be a guy the Giants have interest in.
Excellent  
area junc : 2/13/2017 7:42 am : link
Giants upside
Njoku is a track and field athlete who grew too big to play WR  
Patrick77 : 2/13/2017 7:46 am : link
The combine expectations for him could not be higher. At this point I expect some scouts to start expecting him to have a 4 ft vertical and run a 4.3 40 lol.
It s doesn't take a security breech  
joeinpa : 2/13/2017 7:59 am : link
To conclude that the Giants might be interested in an athletic tight end. Especially if the projected selection is in the 20 s
I don't think there is any front runner  
hitdog42 : 2/13/2017 7:59 am : link
At this stage- though salivating is a great buzz word to attract attention.
The last thing we need...  
EricJ : 2/13/2017 8:03 am : link
is another "athlete" who has some area of his game that is a work in progress.
One can argue the opposite is also true.....  
George from PA : 2/13/2017 8:05 am : link
Giants know they are followed closely by the media and can easily create smoke screens.....red herrings.

Last year, Floyd was the talk of the town.....but I still doubt he was a real target.

Conklin on the other hand seems to check all the boxes the Giants like.....

This year.....TE is a major need for the Giants....no secret.

It so happens to be one of the most talented TE class in NFL history.....logic might lead people to believe we desire the top talent.

or just as likely,

It can also be that we have a TE targeted in the 2nd or 3rd round.

I can assure everyone of one thing....the Giants will draft a TE.

and

if they don't.....then the Giants got out played by someone.
RE: The last thing we need...  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/13/2017 8:12 am : link
In comment 13358711 EricJ said:
Quote:
is another "athlete" who has some area of his game that is a work in progress.

Absolutely, let's stick to the myriad finished product perfect candidates that will be available in the bottom third of each round.
Although he fits the mold of a guy that Reese would love  
bigblue12 : 2/13/2017 8:36 am : link
Young, athletic, best football ahead of him, Jordan Ranaan has said that they will NOT draft a TE in round 1 not named OJ Howard.
Hmm, Ernie Accorsie must be back  
barens : 2/13/2017 8:38 am : link
in the building...
RE: RE: The last thing we need...  
Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2017 8:42 am : link
In comment 13358716 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13358711 EricJ said:


Quote:


is another "athlete" who has some area of his game that is a work in progress.


Absolutely, let's stick to the myriad finished product perfect candidates that will be available in the bottom third of each round.


Gato with the dunk! 😂
Remember  
JonC : 2/13/2017 8:55 am : link
this info most likely is coming from scouts.
RE: It s doesn't take a security breech  
AcidTest : 2/13/2017 8:58 am : link
In comment 13358707 joeinpa said:
Quote:
To conclude that the Giants might be interested in an athletic tight end. Especially if the projected selection is in the 20 s


^This.
I love how you guys react to this  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/13/2017 9:07 am : link
Like it's some kind of state secret the Giants have arguably the worst TE situation need in the league. Do you understand how these articles are a simple matter of projection and not some kind of security failure? It doesn't take a careless front office to connect the dots between where a player may go in the draft and what team is picking in that area.
RE: Remember  
Klaatu : 2/13/2017 9:12 am : link
In comment 13358750 JonC said:
Quote:
this info most likely is coming from scouts.


Well, if you can't trust the scouts, who can you trust?

A lot of this info around scouting season  
JonC : 2/13/2017 9:16 am : link
and the lead up to the draft leaks from scouts, fwiw.
He knows nothing  
I Love Clams Casino : 2/13/2017 9:21 am : link
He's done what all the other talking heads do when it comes to the draft, which is looking at the weak positions, and picking the top guy at that position. It's an extremely weak attempt with no analysis behind it. If Kiper knew the Giants at all, he would know that the idea of the Giants drafting a TE (or a LB for that matter) is probably not going to happen
RE: way to keep a lid on things, Reese  
blueblood : 2/13/2017 9:24 am : link
In comment 13358679 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
per usual...


How do you know this isnt the smoke screen??
Fuckin Jerry Reach...  
arcarsenal : 2/13/2017 9:33 am : link
Letting everyone know who our pick is going to be as per usual....
Hope they're wearing a bib  
jeff57 : 2/13/2017 9:42 am : link
.
He's likely to blow up the Combine  
The_Boss : 2/13/2017 9:45 am : link
And get taken well before 23 anyway. This is a non issue.
RE: RE: way to keep a lid on things, Reese  
TommyWiseau : 2/13/2017 9:56 am : link
In comment 13358766 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 13358679 SHO'NUFF said:


Quote:


per usual...



How do you know this isnt the smoke screen??


Because there solid leaks in the Giants FO year in and year out
its funny that you guys think that there are these huge leaks  
blueblood : 2/13/2017 10:02 am : link
when really its not a leak at all. Its pretty easy to figure out which teams are interested in which players..

Who are the top players at their positions?
Who are the top players around a position of need?
Who did they interview at the East West Shrine Game?
Who did they interview at the Senior Bowl?
Who did they interview at the Combine?
Which Pro days did they attend?
Which Pro Days did senior people attend.. aka Jerry Reese, Marc Ross.. etc etc,,

Which of these players are expected to be available when the Giants pick.. and which of those players meet a need..

Its not that hard..

Im in NYC and I was aware last year that the Titans wanted Conklin and were willing to trade up to get him..

This would be like our version of Richard Rogers  
ghost718 : 2/13/2017 10:04 am : link
He's got a lot of things going for him.

He did a front flip in the end zone against Pitt,went to Miami,and is from New Jersey.That sounds like BPA to me.
Its a smoke screen!  
Pete from Woodstock : 2/13/2017 10:04 am : link
They want someone jumping up in front of them to grab him... then the guy they really want will be pushed down a notch!
University of Miami Alum here  
DaddyM89 : 2/13/2017 10:06 am : link
Watched every game Njoku played in. The kid is a stud, a mismatch nightmare and an athletic freak.
Can't block ....  
Torrag : 2/13/2017 10:08 am : link
...but more importantly, doesn't want to block. I doubt he's a Round 1 target for the Giants. You never know with the draft though. I would be stunned, however, if the Giants selected Njoku with Howard still on the board.
doubt the Giants  
blueblood : 2/13/2017 10:10 am : link
even have a draft board up or have even done final evaluations..

here is what I see..

Giants TE's suck..
Giants need a TE...
There are two TE's likely to go in round one..
Giants have got to want at least one of those..

Giants have the HOTS for David Njoku.. because Howard is expected by most not to be there..

RE: doubt the Giants  
AcidTest : 2/13/2017 10:16 am : link
In comment 13358826 blueblood said:
Quote:
even have a draft board up or have even done final evaluations..

here is what I see..

Giants TE's suck..
Giants need a TE...
There are two TE's likely to go in round one..
Giants have got to want at least one of those..

Giants have the HOTS for David Njoku.. because Howard is expected by most not to be there..


Agreed. I'd love Njoku, despite his concentration drops and that he needs work on his blocking. But my guess is the Giants draft one of Howard, Njoku, or Hodges.
Shhhh, it is a secret that the Giants TE position is very weak  
JohnB : 2/13/2017 10:31 am : link
And it's another secret that this draft is deep in TEs. If we all keep quiet, maybe every other team in the NFL will not know this deep dark secret. So please let's keep quiet so another team doesn't jump in front of the Giants.

<sarcasm mode now off>

The Giants need a TE but they aren't moving up to get one. They will stay put and draft the best guy out there whether it be a TE or not. There are no leaks here, everyone knows it already.
The truth is somewhere in the middle  
JonC : 2/13/2017 11:26 am : link
You can't outright dismiss the possibility of leaks, or that many draft picks are fairly obvious well before April.
RE: The truth is somewhere in the middle  
jcn56 : 2/13/2017 11:28 am : link
In comment 13358958 JonC said:
Quote:
You can't outright dismiss the possibility of leaks, or that many draft picks are fairly obvious well before April.


No argument here - but do you really believe that the Giants would be "salivating" over anyone at this stage, before the combine even happened?

Even if someone left the back door to the Giants draft room open, at this point, anything you hear about specific players is probably useless.
Gimme a break  
B in ALB : 2/13/2017 11:29 am : link
it's no secret what the Giants' areas of need are - TE being near or at the top of the list. There are two solid 1st round prospects slated to be available at 23.

Some of you guys are unreal - "Way to go Reese, letting everyone know who you want! Again!"

Ridiculous.
Njoku is my 7th overall  
Sy'56 : 2/13/2017 11:31 am : link
player in this class. I've been touting him since November. He is a Vernon Davis type freak with more football skills.

What he would do in this passing game....
RE: Njoku is my 7th overall  
Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2017 11:42 am : link
In comment 13358969 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
player in this class. I've been touting him since November. He is a Vernon Davis type freak with more football skills.

What he would do in this passing game....


Sy, I read somewhere that he's somewhat of a project. Did I misread?
Njoku  
Giantfootball025 : 2/13/2017 11:50 am : link
is a project in terms of blocking, he can contribute right away in the passing game. I like the kid not as much as Sy but, as far as I see it it's Howard and him as the first tier Te's, with Howard being the clear #1. But, Njoku does have some really good upside, and if you're willing to gamble on it he could end up better then Howard.
RE: way to keep a lid on things, Reese  
djstat : 2/13/2017 12:02 pm : link
In comment 13358679 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
per usual...
YOu are assuming this is coming from Reese? Kind of Naïve thinking
I had a dream (premonition?) last night  
allstarjim : 2/13/2017 12:02 pm : link
That the Giants drafted O.J. Howard. Now, let me preface this, I don't normally dream about the Giants or personnel moves. And in my dream, the Giants chose Howard over Corey Davis. I am also not in the camp that believes the Giants need to really dedicate any significant resources in upgrading the tight end position on this team, because I believe Tye is a good role player and Adams is going to be a very good tight end in the NFL. My belief is that if Davis is there at the Giants pick, you run to the podium. But it was interesting that Howard was there at 23 and the Giants took him, with the thinking that he was clearly the best player at his position in the draft and has a very good chance at being one of the best at his position in the entire NFL.

And I will say this, if it happens, I won't be upset. I'm all about the Giants getting great, impact players, and Howard is that.
RE: RE: Njoku is my 7th overall  
Sy'56 : 2/13/2017 12:08 pm : link
In comment 13358988 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13358969 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


player in this class. I've been touting him since November. He is a Vernon Davis type freak with more football skills.

What he would do in this passing game....



Sy, I read somewhere that he's somewhat of a project. Did I misread?


I wouldn't call him a project any more than any of the other TEs. He didn't block in line as much as Howard or Leggett...but he did enough. He ran a diverse route tree. He is far along as a pass catcher skill wise. His body may have a little more maturing to do...but I wouldn't put the project label on him at all.
Excellent Sy,  
Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2017 12:20 pm : link
thanks
RE:Kiper (Think Less Of Him As Time Goes By)  
Trainmaster : 2/13/2017 12:21 pm : link
Kiper seems to be a "one trick pony" in that he determines his view of a given team's number 1 need, he matches a player to that need, then says the team blew their pick if they don't go for a need player in round 1.

It seems Kiper has little understanding or places little value in BPA unless some player has dropped so many positions (according to his rankings) that "you can't pass up ____ here".

More ESPN BS (not a knock on the OP)
You can bet  
area junc : 2/13/2017 12:30 pm : link
ur f#cking azz teams know who they like well before the Combine. Thats really where they get the medical. Teams are going off tape and that tapes been out there
I didnt  
Jon in NYC : 2/13/2017 12:40 pm : link
comb through the thread, but Ranaan said earlier that the Giants didn't like Njoku and thought of him as too much of a project.

He does however tick a lot of boxes that the Giants like in their first rounder:

Early entry, physical specimen, big school
RE: way to keep a lid on things, Reese  
djm : 2/13/2017 12:46 pm : link
In comment 13358679 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
per usual...


There's buzz like this surrounding every NFL team during every draft. Sometimes some of them are right. Stopped watch. Every year. Per usual...
RE: RE: The truth is somewhere in the middle  
JonC : 2/13/2017 12:49 pm : link
In comment 13358962 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13358958 JonC said:


Quote:


You can't outright dismiss the possibility of leaks, or that many draft picks are fairly obvious well before April.



No argument here - but do you really believe that the Giants would be "salivating" over anyone at this stage, before the combine even happened?

Even if someone left the back door to the Giants draft room open, at this point, anything you hear about specific players is probably useless.


jcn, for sure, a lot of this stuff is click bait. I just wanted to make the point that a lot of this chatter is stuff the beat is hearing from scouts, rather than Reese, eg, a prominent figure in the war room.

Don't give a hoot if he doesn't want to block ....  
Manny in CA : 2/13/2017 12:52 pm : link

Can he run ? - yes

Can he jump ? (big yes)

Can he catch - yes

Can he run over people ? - yes

Is he an A-1 big receiver prospect - heck yes

Do we need that ? - yes; (we just released Victor Cruz)
Njoku  
stretch234 : 2/13/2017 12:56 pm : link
A mismatch stud, athletic freak, will cause mismatches, etc, etc, etc

Same thing we have heard about TE coming out for the last 5 years in the 1st 2 rounds.

G. Olsen is 255lbs
T. Kelce is 260+ lbs
J. Graham is 265 lbs
Gronk is 275 lbs

Those are guys who are big and can run and are mismatches

He seems to be most like J. Reed of Wash, a guy who cant play on the OL. Reed also, for as athletic as he is and mismatches he creates has only avd over 11 ypc 1 time - as a rookie. He also takes a beating




You won't care that he can't block  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/13/2017 12:57 pm : link
Until you see it, and then you'll hate it.
Maybe at 245. he doesn't like to be clobbered by 300 pounders ....  
Manny in CA : 2/13/2017 1:39 pm : link

Then he has NO business being a tight end (especially at the pro level) ...

But that's the point, as receiver he'll be blocking guys that are his weight (but MOSTLY a lot smaller)

At Miami. he did play on the outside, and did very well.

In my view, we have two skill position needs - a big wide receiver (like Reuben Randle, minus "Rocks for Brains") or another OBJ type (very hard to find)

Sure, it would be nice to find a TE that can block & catch, but the catch element is secondary if need #1 is solved. The key to the current blocking dilemma is to fix the O-line the right way and add a good blocking fullback..
RE: RE: RE: way to keep a lid on things, Reese  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/13/2017 1:51 pm : link
In comment 13358811 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 13358766 blueblood said:


Quote:


In comment 13358679 SHO'NUFF said:


Quote:


per usual...



How do you know this isnt the smoke screen??



Because there solid leaks in the Giants FO year in and year out



Please provide evidence for these "solid leaks". Thanks in advance.

Is this gonna lead to  
EddieNYG : 2/13/2017 1:54 pm : link
Some saying that the Giants do a poor job of hiding who they like just because some media outlet reports it?
Ranaan doesn't know  
Sy'56 : 2/13/2017 2:53 pm : link
Not insulting him. But he doesn't know. Trust me
RE: I had a dream (premonition?) last night  
OC2.0 : 2/13/2017 4:33 pm : link
In comment 13359053 allstarjim said:
Quote:
That the Giants drafted O.J. Howard. Now, let me preface this, I don't normally dream about the Giants or personnel moves. And in my dream, the Giants chose Howard over Corey Davis. I am also not in the camp that believes the Giants need to really dedicate any significant resources in upgrading the tight end position on this team, because I believe Tye is a good role player and Adams is going to be a very good tight end in the NFL. My belief is that if Davis is there at the Giants pick, you run to the podium. But it was interesting that Howard was there at 23 and the Giants took him, with the thinking that he was clearly the best player at his position in the draft and has a very good chance at being one of the best at his position in the entire NFL.

And I will say this, if it happens, I won't be upset. I'm all about the Giants getting great, impact players, and Howard is that.


Don't know about any dream, but I agree about the TE situation.
I'll take Howard  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2/13/2017 4:44 pm : link
as the safety pick since Njoku's gone!
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support