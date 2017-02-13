ESPN Insider: Giants salivating over David Njoku CromartiesKid21 : 2/13/2017 6:36 am

Quote: ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. writes that "[i]f [Miami TE David Njoku] shows out for scouts at the [C]ombine, he could be the top tight end off the board."

Njoku's draft stock is as sizzling as that of any player in the country. Earlier this month, an NFL scout told CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler that the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has more upside than any tight end prospect he has ever evaluated. Kiper slots Njoku into his latest Big Board at No. 22. Fittingly, his No. 21 prospect is Alabama TE O.J. Howard. Should Njoku not be selected as the first tight end off the board in April, then it will almost certainly be Howard who earns that initial call. The Giants are one team reportedly salivating over Njoku. Not a subscriber and the source is likely Kiper Jr. as its from the rotoworld blurb I came across below but the last line is what caught my eye...

I'd Settle for OJ Howard... Jim in Tampa : 2/13/2017 7:26 am : link But Njoku is the player I really want in RD 1. Unfortunately, because of his athletic ability, Njoku could wow the scouts at the combine and then both players would be gone by 23.

It's the yearly bitch session over operational security jcn56 : 2/13/2017 7:38 am : link where a player who is rated to go around where we pick also reportedly interests the Giants, so when he's selected just before we pick it's all on the FO for not keeping it quiet.



Here's a thought - like most teams, we have enough holes that just about any well received player who is expected to go around our pick is going to be a guy the Giants have interest in.

Njoku is a track and field athlete who grew too big to play WR Patrick77 : 2/13/2017 7:46 am : link The combine expectations for him could not be higher. At this point I expect some scouts to start expecting him to have a 4 ft vertical and run a 4.3 40 lol.

It s doesn't take a security breech joeinpa : 2/13/2017 7:59 am : link To conclude that the Giants might be interested in an athletic tight end. Especially if the projected selection is in the 20 s

I don't think there is any front runner hitdog42 : 2/13/2017 7:59 am : link At this stage- though salivating is a great buzz word to attract attention.

The last thing we need... EricJ : 2/13/2017 8:03 am : link is another "athlete" who has some area of his game that is a work in progress.

One can argue the opposite is also true..... George from PA : 2/13/2017 8:05 am : link Giants know they are followed closely by the media and can easily create smoke screens.....red herrings.



Last year, Floyd was the talk of the town.....but I still doubt he was a real target.



Conklin on the other hand seems to check all the boxes the Giants like.....



This year.....TE is a major need for the Giants....no secret.



It so happens to be one of the most talented TE class in NFL history.....logic might lead people to believe we desire the top talent.



or just as likely,



It can also be that we have a TE targeted in the 2nd or 3rd round.



I can assure everyone of one thing....the Giants will draft a TE.



and



if they don't.....then the Giants got out played by someone.

is another "athlete" who has some area of his game that is a work in progress.

Absolutely, let's stick to the myriad finished product perfect candidates that will be available in the bottom third of each round.

Although he fits the mold of a guy that Reese would love bigblue12 : 2/13/2017 8:36 am : link Young, athletic, best football ahead of him, Jordan Ranaan has said that they will NOT draft a TE in round 1 not named OJ Howard.

Gato with the dunk! 😂

Quote: In comment 13358711 EricJ said:





Quote:





is another "athlete" who has some area of his game that is a work in progress.





Absolutely, let's stick to the myriad finished product perfect candidates that will be available in the bottom third of each round.



Gato with the dunk! 😂 In comment 13358716 Gatorade Dunk said:Gato with the dunk! 😂

Remember JonC : 2/13/2017 8:55 am : link this info most likely is coming from scouts.



To conclude that the Giants might be interested in an athletic tight end. Especially if the projected selection is in the 20 s

^This.



^This. In comment 13358707 joeinpa said:^This.

I love how you guys react to this Ten Ton Hammer : 2/13/2017 9:07 am : link Like it's some kind of state secret the Giants have arguably the worst TE situation need in the league. Do you understand how these articles are a simple matter of projection and not some kind of security failure? It doesn't take a careless front office to connect the dots between where a player may go in the draft and what team is picking in that area.

Quote: this info most likely is coming from scouts.



Well, if you can't trust the scouts, who can you trust?



In comment 13358750 JonC said:Well, if you can't trust the scouts, whoyou trust?

A lot of this info around scouting season JonC : 2/13/2017 9:16 am : link and the lead up to the draft leaks from scouts, fwiw.



He knows nothing I Love Clams Casino : 2/13/2017 9:21 am : link He's done what all the other talking heads do when it comes to the draft, which is looking at the weak positions, and picking the top guy at that position. It's an extremely weak attempt with no analysis behind it. If Kiper knew the Giants at all, he would know that the idea of the Giants drafting a TE (or a LB for that matter) is probably not going to happen

Quote: per usual...



How do you know this isnt the smoke screen?? In comment 13358679 SHO'NUFF said:How do you know this isnt the smoke screen??

Fuckin Jerry Reach... arcarsenal : 2/13/2017 9:33 am : link Letting everyone know who our pick is going to be as per usual....

He's likely to blow up the Combine The_Boss : 2/13/2017 9:45 am : link And get taken well before 23 anyway. This is a non issue.

Quote: In comment 13358679 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





per usual...







How do you know this isnt the smoke screen??



Because there solid leaks in the Giants FO year in and year out In comment 13358766 blueblood said:Because there solid leaks in the Giants FO year in and year out

its funny that you guys think that there are these huge leaks blueblood : 2/13/2017 10:02 am : link when really its not a leak at all. Its pretty easy to figure out which teams are interested in which players..



Who are the top players at their positions?

Who are the top players around a position of need?

Who did they interview at the East West Shrine Game?

Who did they interview at the Senior Bowl?

Who did they interview at the Combine?

Which Pro days did they attend?

Which Pro Days did senior people attend.. aka Jerry Reese, Marc Ross.. etc etc,,



Which of these players are expected to be available when the Giants pick.. and which of those players meet a need..



Its not that hard..



Im in NYC and I was aware last year that the Titans wanted Conklin and were willing to trade up to get him..





This would be like our version of Richard Rogers ghost718 : 2/13/2017 10:04 am : link He's got a lot of things going for him.



He did a front flip in the end zone against Pitt,went to Miami,and is from New Jersey.That sounds like BPA to me.

Its a smoke screen! Pete from Woodstock : 2/13/2017 10:04 am : link They want someone jumping up in front of them to grab him... then the guy they really want will be pushed down a notch!

University of Miami Alum here DaddyM89 : 2/13/2017 10:06 am : link Watched every game Njoku played in. The kid is a stud, a mismatch nightmare and an athletic freak.

Can't block .... Torrag : 2/13/2017 10:08 am : link ...but more importantly, doesn't want to block. I doubt he's a Round 1 target for the Giants. You never know with the draft though. I would be stunned, however, if the Giants selected Njoku with Howard still on the board.

doubt the Giants blueblood : 2/13/2017 10:10 am : link even have a draft board up or have even done final evaluations..



here is what I see..



Giants TE's suck..

Giants need a TE...

There are two TE's likely to go in round one..

Giants have got to want at least one of those..



Giants have the HOTS for David Njoku.. because Howard is expected by most not to be there..





Quote: even have a draft board up or have even done final evaluations..



here is what I see..



Giants TE's suck..

Giants need a TE...

There are two TE's likely to go in round one..

Giants have got to want at least one of those..



Giants have the HOTS for David Njoku.. because Howard is expected by most not to be there..





Agreed. I'd love Njoku, despite his concentration drops and that he needs work on his blocking. But my guess is the Giants draft one of Howard, Njoku, or Hodges. In comment 13358826 blueblood said:Agreed. I'd love Njoku, despite his concentration drops and that he needs work on his blocking. But my guess is the Giants draft one of Howard, Njoku, or Hodges.

Shhhh, it is a secret that the Giants TE position is very weak JohnB : 2/13/2017 10:31 am : link And it's another secret that this draft is deep in TEs. If we all keep quiet, maybe every other team in the NFL will not know this deep dark secret. So please let's keep quiet so another team doesn't jump in front of the Giants.



<sarcasm mode now off>



The Giants need a TE but they aren't moving up to get one. They will stay put and draft the best guy out there whether it be a TE or not. There are no leaks here, everyone knows it already.

The truth is somewhere in the middle JonC : 2/13/2017 11:26 am : link You can't outright dismiss the possibility of leaks, or that many draft picks are fairly obvious well before April.



Quote: You can't outright dismiss the possibility of leaks, or that many draft picks are fairly obvious well before April.



No argument here - but do you really believe that the Giants would be "salivating" over anyone at this stage, before the combine even happened?



Even if someone left the back door to the Giants draft room open, at this point, anything you hear about specific players is probably useless. In comment 13358958 JonC said:No argument here - but do you really believe that the Giants would be "salivating" over anyone at this stage, before the combine even happened?Even if someone left the back door to the Giants draft room open, at this point, anything you hear about specific players is probably useless.

Gimme a break B in ALB : 2/13/2017 11:29 am : link it's no secret what the Giants' areas of need are - TE being near or at the top of the list. There are two solid 1st round prospects slated to be available at 23.



Some of you guys are unreal - "Way to go Reese, letting everyone know who you want! Again!"



Ridiculous.

Njoku is my 7th overall Sy'56 : 2/13/2017 11:31 am : link player in this class. I've been touting him since November. He is a Vernon Davis type freak with more football skills.



What he would do in this passing game....

RE: Njoku is my 7th overall Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2017 11:42 am : link

Quote: player in this class. I've been touting him since November. He is a Vernon Davis type freak with more football skills.



What he would do in this passing game....



Sy, I read somewhere that he's somewhat of a project. Did I misread? In comment 13358969 Sy'56 said:Sy, I read somewhere that he's somewhat of a project. Did I misread?

Njoku Giantfootball025 : 2/13/2017 11:50 am : link is a project in terms of blocking, he can contribute right away in the passing game. I like the kid not as much as Sy but, as far as I see it it's Howard and him as the first tier Te's, with Howard being the clear #1. But, Njoku does have some really good upside, and if you're willing to gamble on it he could end up better then Howard.

per usual... YOu are assuming this is coming from Reese? Kind of Naïve thinking

I had a dream (premonition?) last night allstarjim : 2/13/2017 12:02 pm : link That the Giants drafted O.J. Howard. Now, let me preface this, I don't normally dream about the Giants or personnel moves. And in my dream, the Giants chose Howard over Corey Davis. I am also not in the camp that believes the Giants need to really dedicate any significant resources in upgrading the tight end position on this team, because I believe Tye is a good role player and Adams is going to be a very good tight end in the NFL. My belief is that if Davis is there at the Giants pick, you run to the podium. But it was interesting that Howard was there at 23 and the Giants took him, with the thinking that he was clearly the best player at his position in the draft and has a very good chance at being one of the best at his position in the entire NFL.



And I will say this, if it happens, I won't be upset. I'm all about the Giants getting great, impact players, and Howard is that.

RE: RE: Njoku is my 7th overall Sy'56 : 2/13/2017 12:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13358969 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





player in this class. I've been touting him since November. He is a Vernon Davis type freak with more football skills.



What he would do in this passing game....







Sy, I read somewhere that he's somewhat of a project. Did I misread?



I wouldn't call him a project any more than any of the other TEs. He didn't block in line as much as Howard or Leggett...but he did enough. He ran a diverse route tree. He is far along as a pass catcher skill wise. His body may have a little more maturing to do...but I wouldn't put the project label on him at all. In comment 13358988 Big Blue '56 said:I wouldn't call him a project any more than any of the other TEs. He didn't block in line as much as Howard or Leggett...but he did enough. He ran a diverse route tree. He is far along as a pass catcher skill wise. His body may have a little more maturing to do...but I wouldn't put the project label on him at all.

RE:Kiper (Think Less Of Him As Time Goes By) Trainmaster : 2/13/2017 12:21 pm : link Kiper seems to be a "one trick pony" in that he determines his view of a given team's number 1 need, he matches a player to that need, then says the team blew their pick if they don't go for a need player in round 1.



It seems Kiper has little understanding or places little value in BPA unless some player has dropped so many positions (according to his rankings) that "you can't pass up ____ here".



More ESPN BS (not a knock on the OP)

You can bet area junc : 2/13/2017 12:30 pm : link ur f#cking azz teams know who they like well before the Combine. Thats really where they get the medical. Teams are going off tape and that tapes been out there

I didnt Jon in NYC : 2/13/2017 12:40 pm : link comb through the thread, but Ranaan said earlier that the Giants didn't like Njoku and thought of him as too much of a project.



He does however tick a lot of boxes that the Giants like in their first rounder:



Early entry, physical specimen, big school

Quote: per usual...



There's buzz like this surrounding every NFL team during every draft. Sometimes some of them are right. Stopped watch. Every year. Per usual... In comment 13358679 SHO'NUFF said:There's buzz like this surrounding every NFL team during every draft. Sometimes some of them are right. Stopped watch. Every year. Per usual...

Quote: In comment 13358958 JonC said:





Quote:





You can't outright dismiss the possibility of leaks, or that many draft picks are fairly obvious well before April.







No argument here - but do you really believe that the Giants would be "salivating" over anyone at this stage, before the combine even happened?



Even if someone left the back door to the Giants draft room open, at this point, anything you hear about specific players is probably useless.



jcn, for sure, a lot of this stuff is click bait. I just wanted to make the point that a lot of this chatter is stuff the beat is hearing from scouts, rather than Reese, eg, a prominent figure in the war room.



In comment 13358962 jcn56 said:jcn, for sure, a lot of this stuff is click bait. I just wanted to make the point that a lot of this chatter is stuff the beat is hearing from scouts, rather than Reese, eg, a prominent figure in the war room.

Don't give a hoot if he doesn't want to block .... Manny in CA : 2/13/2017 12:52 pm : link

Can he run ? - yes



Can he jump ? (big yes)



Can he catch - yes



Can he run over people ? - yes



Is he an A-1 big receiver prospect - heck yes



Do we need that ? - yes; (we just released Victor Cruz)

Njoku stretch234 : 2/13/2017 12:56 pm : link A mismatch stud, athletic freak, will cause mismatches, etc, etc, etc



Same thing we have heard about TE coming out for the last 5 years in the 1st 2 rounds.



G. Olsen is 255lbs

T. Kelce is 260+ lbs

J. Graham is 265 lbs

Gronk is 275 lbs



Those are guys who are big and can run and are mismatches



He seems to be most like J. Reed of Wash, a guy who cant play on the OL. Reed also, for as athletic as he is and mismatches he creates has only avd over 11 ypc 1 time - as a rookie. He also takes a beating











Maybe at 245. he doesn't like to be clobbered by 300 pounders .... Manny in CA : 2/13/2017 1:39 pm : link

Then he has NO business being a tight end (especially at the pro level) ...



But that's the point, as receiver he'll be blocking guys that are his weight (but MOSTLY a lot smaller)



At Miami. he did play on the outside, and did very well.



In my view, we have two skill position needs - a big wide receiver (like Reuben Randle, minus "Rocks for Brains") or another OBJ type (very hard to find)



Sure, it would be nice to find a TE that can block & catch, but the catch element is secondary if need #1 is solved. The key to the current blocking dilemma is to fix the O-line the right way and add a good blocking fullback..



Quote: In comment 13358766 blueblood said:





Quote:





In comment 13358679 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





per usual...







How do you know this isnt the smoke screen??







Because there solid leaks in the Giants FO year in and year out





Please provide evidence for these "solid leaks". Thanks in advance.



In comment 13358811 TommyWiseau said:Please provide evidence for these "solid leaks". Thanks in advance.

Is this gonna lead to EddieNYG : 2/13/2017 1:54 pm : link Some saying that the Giants do a poor job of hiding who they like just because some media outlet reports it?

Ranaan doesn't know Sy'56 : 2/13/2017 2:53 pm : link Not insulting him. But he doesn't know. Trust me