Giants Release Cruz adamg : 12:32 pm PEr Kim Jones

Tweet reads: adamg : 12:32 pm : link Quote: Kimberly Jones ‏@KimJonesSports 1m1 minute ago

More

I'm told the NYG just released Victor Cruz. Source: Cruz "is OK."

RE: wow - well, not such a surprise, adamg : 12:33 pm : link

Quote: I guess.



My feelings exactly. End of an era. In comment 13359104 Del Shofner said:My feelings exactly. End of an era.

Well that hits you in the gut as a fan. bceagle05 : 12:34 pm : link What an impact he made in such a short period of time.

Very sad - Cruz will always be a Giant in my eyes jcn56 : 12:34 pm : link unless he signs elsewhere in the NFCE, in which case he can drop dead.



Kidding - thanks for everything VC, very sorry that you were injured and that it had to go that way, but you were a great Giant for your tenure, and your tenacity in your return from injury was admirable.

had to be done UConn4523 : 12:35 pm : link he can't play outside at an NFL level and he isn't better than Shepard. Hope he finds a home or does whatever makes him happy, but the Giants were more than fair with him and now need to move on.

This had to happen. Tom in NY : 12:35 pm : link Cap hit too much, and his ability as an outside receiver just isn't what the team needs.



I'll leave the Miami boat trip out of this.



Victor was a great Giant. I will personally never forget what he did during the entire 2011 season, and the NFC Championship game in SF.



Thank you Victor, and best of luck to you!

at least there doing right by him ECham : 12:35 pm : link give him every chance to sign elsewhere.

Very sad to hear it JonC : 12:37 pm : link hoped they'd paycut one more time.



while unfortunately injuries sapped him of pretty much all he had left Stu11 : 12:37 pm : link and the move had to be made its still a sad day. His 2011 season and that 99 yard catch remain legendary in Giants history. I'll never get tired of watching his highlights from that season.

Excellent. Big Blue '56 : 12:37 pm : link He gets about a month head start to try and hook up with another team, unless he hangs them up and perhaps gets into modeling

Would have been curious to Tim in Eternal Blue : 12:38 pm : link See how he would have done in the slot in a 4 WR set. But BM refused to change his formations.

Thanks for the SB Victor Mason : 12:39 pm : link good luck to all future endeavors.

Thank you, Victor, and good luck to you. yatqb : 12:39 pm : link I know you have a good future ahead of you.

Thank You Victor Cruz EddieNYG : 12:42 pm : link We all saw this coming, unfortunately.





Inevitable giantsfan227B : 12:44 pm : link Thank you Victor. I will always remember your TD catch and run vs the Jets as the kick start to a SB title.



Best wishes.

It was unfortunately time Mike in Long Beach : 12:44 pm : link and that's coming from a big time Cruz apologist throughout 2016. The whole offense never got going and Cruz's numbers as a 3rd receiver were in line with that of a 3rd receiver on a bad offense.



Still, at the end of the day he was a 3rd WR making 7 million dollars with a couple other guys on the roster who showed flashes of quality play. It's the right move, as shitty as it feels.

Unfortunately Matt in SGS : 12:45 pm : link the NFL is a results business. The reality is the Shepard took his roster spot. Playing on the outside, where he didn't have size, and the speed was gone, made him an after thought. This is Odell's team. Shepard in Cruz's old position in the slot. That he was on the bench late for King in the Packers game kind of said it all.



Cruz was a great story and a wonderful Giant. I'm happy for him that he was able to get that big contract before the injuries set in starting in 2013 with the knee injury vs. the Seahawks. He was able to cash out where Steve Smith got burned.



I wish him the best of luck, but the amount of injuries made him a shell of his former self, and all the credit for him to fight his way back, but his salary number made him impossible to bring back at that number. And per my post a few weeks back, where I asked if the Giants did him a disservice, he's not really a fit on the team anymore. It was time to move on.

Thank you for being a Giant AnnapolisMike : 12:45 pm : link It was time....

RE: This had to happen. AcidTest : 12:46 pm : link

Quote: Cap hit too much, and his ability as an outside receiver just isn't what the team needs.



I'll leave the Miami boat trip out of this.



Victor was a great Giant. I will personally never forget what he did during the entire 2011 season, and the NFC Championship game in SF.



Thank you Victor, and best of luck to you!



Agreed. Congratulations on all you achieved Victor, and best of luck in your future. I'm sure you'll be incredibly successful if you continue your football career, or with the next chapter in your life. Your contributions as a Giant will never be forgotten. In comment 13359117 Tom in NY said:Agreed. Congratulations on all you achieved Victor, and best of luck in your future. I'm sure you'll be incredibly successful if you continue your football career, or with the next chapter in your life. Your contributions as a Giant will never be forgotten.

damn giantfan2000 : 12:49 pm : link so sad Cruz was my favorite



classy guy

lets sticky the Thank You thread as well idiotsavant : 12:50 pm : link pls

Best wishes rasbutant : 12:50 pm : link now go sign with the Pats and get another ring.

If and when he catches on somewhere else, I'll root for him jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 12:52 pm : link That is except if he plays against the Giants.



Reminds me of Mark Bavaro playing for the Eagles. You had to root for him. It was not as if he left voluntarily to play for another team; he also suffered injuries that caused the Giants to cut him.

. Go Terps : 12:53 pm : link He's seemed, wisely, to have his mind on life after football for a while now.



He and Nicks are lessons in how quickly things can change, and how important it is for the Giants to maintain a pipeline of fresh talent while remaining financially flexible.



On July 8, 2013 Cruz signed a 5 year, $46 million dollar deal. Since that day here's what they got out of Cruz (4 total seasons):



35 games played

29 games missed

135 receptions

1921 yards

6 TDs



This was a major case of paying for past performance.

Love Cruz djm : 12:53 pm : link I just hope the Giants have a plan in place to replace Cruz with a veteran FA. I would have liked to see Cruz stick around as the 4th WR. You'd think he would be a nice backup to Shepard and a guy that could play outside in a pinch. Hard to ignore some signs that we saw in 2016. The whole offense was weird so it was hard to judge Cruz I guess the Giants saw enough on tape to conclude the guy's done. He didn't get any separation on the outside...



So I presume the Giants are signing a vet FA.

RE: . drkenneth : 12:57 pm : link

Quote: He's seemed, wisely, to have his mind on life after football for a while now.



He and Nicks are lessons in how quickly things can change, and how important it is for the Giants to maintain a pipeline of fresh talent while remaining financially flexible.



On July 8, 2013 Cruz signed a 5 year, $46 million dollar deal. Since that day here's what they got out of Cruz (4 total seasons):



35 games played

29 games missed

135 receptions

1921 yards

6 TDs



This was a major case of paying for past performance.



Yup. After the 2011 SB, we thought we had a top 5 WR duo with Nicks & Cruz.



Seems so long ago. In comment 13359197 Go Terps said:Yup. After the 2011 SB, we thought we had a top 5 WR duo with Nicks & Cruz.Seems so long ago.

Bummer Heisenberg : 12:57 pm : link Injuries ruined him. Good luck to him. Should be able to transition to a media career pretty easily.

Again Matt in SGS : 12:58 pm : link we are making assumptions that Cruz wanted to come back. For all we know, the Giants came to him and offered him a paycut and incentives. When Cruz saw how he played out last year, and with Odell entering his contract years, and with Shepard in year 2, Cruz was not going to put up any numbers in this offense. He may well have said that he would like to move on. I honestly think that both sides realized that they thank each other for their joint success in the past, but it was time to go their separate ways.

I've been bracing for this since midseason sjnyfan : 12:58 pm : link but we all knew it was coming. He was due $9.4 million for '17, way too much to be the team's #4 receiver in catches. But the memories are golden and I wish him the best. I hope he finds a team with a good QB that puts him back in the slot where he belongs.

terps djm : 12:58 pm : link the guy was what...26 at the time? BArely ever injured. showing no signs of regression. You have a 30 year old QB. How do you not sign Cruz? Tough sell there. Easy to second guess now. Cruz was a safer bet than signing Snacks Harrison last spring. For starters, Cruz has produced as a Giant. Great off the field. Signing Cruz was a no brainer. It just blew up. Every signing is a risk. With inaction comes risk too.

He was OBJ before OBJ GiantsRage2007 : 12:58 pm : link 2011 was magical. He was so good. He was OBJ before there was an OBJ.



Injuries and time... they remain undefeated

Not surprised .... Beer Man : 12:59 pm : link I really pulled for him this year after all he had been through; he never made it back to the old Victor. I wish him well on his next endeavor.

Hate to see him go. MOOPS : 12:59 pm : link But bottom line, it's a business. This is a business decision. Successful teams make good business decisions.

nfl Chip : 1:00 pm : link not for long. Good Luck Victor.

question giantfan2000 : 1:01 pm : link which team do you think cruz signs with?

Good Luck Victor... Torrag : 1:01 pm : link ...as best as your interests don't conflict with ours.



It's the right decision. He can't operate on the outside and the future of the slot for us is Sheppard. Time to move on. His cap space will be spent much better elsewhere.



I'll never forget how he exploded on the scene or his incredible run in the Jets game and so many more moments. Including a Superbowl Championship.

Cruz stretch234 : 1:01 pm : link The unfortunate side to the NFL... A move that had to be made.



The NFL does not keep players like Cruz on teams to be 4th WR. They almost always let the guy go to find something else. He could still work as a slot WR, but here, Shepard is better



He would be perfect for Cincy

One thing hardly ever mentioned Chris684 : 1:02 pm : link when critics evaluate Eli, is what has happened to his receiving threats during his prime.



Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz. All Super Bowl winners, all flashed huge potential and put up big seasons.



All 3 probably never able to realize their true potential due to injury.



Sad.

Cruz was a great Giant bigblue12 : 1:02 pm : link He had a short time as a great player, but he was a great Giant throughout his career.

RE: Very sad to hear it Rjanyg : 1:03 pm : link

Quote: hoped they'd paycut one more time.



This In comment 13359124 JonC said:This

RE: terps Go Terps : 1:04 pm : link

Quote: the guy was what...26 at the time? BArely ever injured. showing no signs of regression. You have a 30 year old QB. How do you not sign Cruz? Tough sell there. Easy to second guess now. Cruz was a safer bet than signing Snacks Harrison last spring. For starters, Cruz has produced as a Giant. Great off the field. Signing Cruz was a no brainer. It just blew up. Every signing is a risk. With inaction comes risk too.



Hey I was in the same boat at the time. I was pissed when they didn't bring back Manningham, as I thought they had a great thing with those three guys together. I wanted them all signed long term.



It turns out I could not have been more wrong. In comment 13359214 djm said:Hey I was in the same boat at the time. I was pissed when they didn't bring back Manningham, as I thought they had a great thing with those three guys together. I wanted them all signed long term.It turns out I could not have been more wrong.

He was one of the greats.. Fred-in-Florida : 1:06 pm : link Glad he was on our team. One of those fairy tale stories. Undrafted, local boy to Super bowl winner and Pro Bowler.



Thank You Victor!

Sad, Sad Day ny2plano : 1:09 pm : link One of my all time favorite Giants. Will be missed. All the Best!!!

Christmas Eve 2011 Drewcon40 : 1:09 pm : link my brother in law (season ticket for Jet owner) took me to the game. Fans were still in buying into Rex mode giving me "the business". Then 3rd and 10, late in the 2nd quarter, down 7-3, #80 with the 99 yard TD! Changed the game and was probably where the Superbowl was built upon!



Thank you Victor!

Loved Cruz but Carl in CT : 1:09 pm : link Don't say he was OBJ. Not in the same league talent wise. Great guy and he will be missed but it was time.

I'm no dancer nyjuggernaut2 : 1:11 pm : link but I'll be sure to have some chips and salsa tonight to honor a great Giant.

A great Giant. His catch and run vs the Jets help save one NBGblue : 1:13 pm : link championship season. Thank you Victor and good luck. Look forward to seeing your induction to the Ring of Honor.

Thank you Gap92 : 1:17 pm : link Victor. You'll always be a Giant.

Great career in NY giantsfan44ab : 1:18 pm : link Was critical of him but there's got to be a few places he'd be an upgrade In the slot.

Appreciate what VC old man : 1:21 pm : link did for the Giants, especially in 2011.

Thank you VC!

Good luck VC!

Save whats left of the knee.

This guy LCtheINTMachine : 1:23 pm : link will catch on. He is made of special stuff.

Really a bummer Sonic Youth : 1:24 pm : link It's a travesty that we, as Giants fans, never got to see the real VC and OBJ on the field together at the same time.



I hope that if nobody signs him, we can bring him to camp fro the vet minimum. I think there's a chance he might have still been recovering, and that he can come back and contribute in some form.

Thanks Victor WillVAB : 1:24 pm : link This had to happen though.

Far too short of a career ... Beezer : 1:25 pm : link

but then again, better to burn out, than to fade away. (Even though he did kinda fade away this season.)



No worries.



A great New York Giant.



Thanks for your work, Victor!

This isn't one of those cut-and-resign kinda deals, no? SHO'NUFF : 1:26 pm : link Damn, what a sad day.

too bad mdc1 : 1:27 pm : link The injuries derailed his latter time here.

Thank you Victor a true Giant on and off the field! nicky43 : 1:34 pm : link You will be missed in the locker room and on the field. I know you will return to top form in the 2017 season so please don't go to an NFCE team.



RE: Would have been curious to SHO'NUFF : 1:38 pm : link

Quote: See how he would have done in the slot in a 4 WR set. But BM refused to change his formations.



THIS. and I was just thinking about Cruz and how he had another offseason to strengthen his leg and come back stronger next year. In comment 13359128 Tim in Eternal Blue said:THIS. and I was just thinking about Cruz and how he had another offseason to strengthen his leg and come back stronger next year.

The right move... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:39 pm : link But it still sucks. Thanks for the memories Victor!

too bad. he was not the same since the injury. Victor in CT : 1:48 pm : link he's a bright guy, I hope he retires and moves on with his life.

It's crazy to think that Beezer : 1:49 pm : link he only played 4 full seasons with the Giants.



In those 4 seasons, he averaged 70 catches, 1053 yards and 6 TDs.



Damn injuries.



All-time Giant.

Frees up some cap space johnnyb : 1:57 pm : link for a RT. We can always sign him for insurance, but probably best to move on.

Reconnection with TC in Jacksonville? lawguy9801 : 2:02 pm : link Veteran presence over the middle for Bortles?

smart guy.... BillKo : 2:26 pm : link



http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/13/news/victor-cruz-nfl-money/index.html?iid=hp-stack-dom he'll be fine. Thanks for some great, live moments at Met Life!!

RE: He hasnt SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:02 pm : link

Quote: cared about football for a while now



Total cheap-shot. In comment 13359553 area junc said:Total cheap-shot.

RE: He hasnt PetesHereNow : 3:51 pm : link

Quote: cared about football for a while now



With all your faux insider bullshit, you remain one of the worst posters around here. In comment 13359553 area junc said:With all your faux insider bullshit, you remain one of the worst posters around here.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:08 pm : : 4:08 pm : link I'm not sure area junc is too far off here.



Nothing concrete, but just getting a weird vibe from him since his pre-calf injury days. Cruz has a lot of off-the-field options. I'm not sure how important the game really is to him anymore. But he wasn't going to kiss that fat contract goodbye the Giants were giving him.

Amazing how a guy djstat : 5:06 pm : link With two great seasons gets viewed as a legend.



2010 - One great pre-season game

2011 - Great Season

2012 - Good/Great Season

2013 - Meh

2014 - Injured

2015 - Guest Starred on Ballers

2016 - Meh



Hasn't been a huge factor since 2012.



Bye

RE: ... FStubbs : 5:08 pm : link

Quote: I'm not sure area junc is too far off here.



Nothing concrete, but just getting a weird vibe from him since his pre-calf injury days. Cruz has a lot of off-the-field options. I'm not sure how important the game really is to him anymore. But he wasn't going to kiss that fat contract goodbye the Giants were giving him.



If that were the case, he wouldn't have scratched and clawed to get back on the field in '16. In comment 13359657 Eric from BBI said:If that were the case, he wouldn't have scratched and clawed to get back on the field in '16.

RE: RE: ... Danny Kanell : 5:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13359657 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





I'm not sure area junc is too far off here.



Nothing concrete, but just getting a weird vibe from him since his pre-calf injury days. Cruz has a lot of off-the-field options. I'm not sure how important the game really is to him anymore. But he wasn't going to kiss that fat contract goodbye the Giants were giving him.







If that were the case, he wouldn't have scratched and clawed to get back on the field in '16.



He had no choice or he was getting cut last pre-season. They basically gave him an ultimatum with 2 games left in the pre-season that if he didn't get on the field and show he can do it, he was gone. He was cleared well before he appeared in a game but he kept "tweaking" things and kept himself out. I don't believe the team was confident he was fully mentally invested. That's kinda the harsh reality.



Doesn't diminish what he did for the franchise pre-injury. His 2011 was legendary and we dont win a title without him. In comment 13359791 FStubbs said:He had no choice or he was getting cut last pre-season. They basically gave him an ultimatum with 2 games left in the pre-season that if he didn't get on the field and show he can do it, he was gone. He was cleared well before he appeared in a game but he kept "tweaking" things and kept himself out. I don't believe the team was confident he was fully mentally invested. That's kinda the harsh reality.Doesn't diminish what he did for the franchise pre-injury. His 2011 was legendary and we dont win a title without him.