Thank You Victor Cruz Jon in NYC : 2/13/2017 12:35 pm Responsible for some of my happiest moments as a fan. You will be missed.

Agreed dep026 : 2/13/2017 12:35 pm : link I was one of his roughest critics the last few years, but he is a Giants for life. Thank you!

One of my favorites of all time... Dunedin81 : 2/13/2017 12:38 pm : link great story, great guy, before injuries cut him down a great, great receiver.

Thank You Victor! Frank from CA : 2/13/2017 12:39 pm : link Great Giant, kept at it despite being un-drafted and overcoming early injuries as well as later ones. Wish you could have tasted another Superbowl opportunity.

Terribly unfortunate that injury robbed him of his abilities, Mad Mike : 2/13/2017 12:39 pm : link but he still gave us plenty of special moments. Thanks for some great memories.

One of the biggest pjcas18 : 2/13/2017 12:40 pm : link



plays in Giants history,

Victor Old Dirty Beckham : 2/13/2017 12:40 pm : link etched his name in Giants stone in 2011. Easy guy to root for. Crazy how in 2011 him and Nicks were so dominant and neither are on the team anymore.

One of the greatest stories in NY sports history... shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/13/2017 12:41 pm : link



local undrafted kid makes team and becomes a star and a champion. The injuries sucked, but thanks for the memories.

Yet another incredible WR with a career ended way too early Giantology : 2/13/2017 12:41 pm : link by injuries. That 2011 trio was something else, and Cruz was absolutely lethal in open space down that stretch run. Thank you Vic, you will be missed.

Amazing beatrixkiddo : 2/13/2017 12:42 pm : link that all 3 stud WR's of our 2011 team had their careers cut short. I remember when we debated at length on this board over which of them we would be able to keep, still can't believe all of them are done in the league due to injuries, absolutely unreal.



Cruz will always be remembered, I remember him being real good to the fans at training camp.

A Giants career to be proud of mfsd : 2/13/2017 12:43 pm : link Tremendous production for a few years, a bushel of highlight reel plays, playoff heroics, a Super Bowl ring, and capped off by a very admirable comeback from a brutal injury.



One of the best Giants of this era...you will be missed Victor

Will never forget Doomster : 2/13/2017 12:44 pm : link how he saved the season with that catch/run against the Jets.....we had turned our season around with a big win in Dallas, and threw it away the following week with a clunker against Washington....



The next week against the Jets, we were lifeless, until the catch....will never forget that play.....



Apparently, from what the Giants saw from him this season, means, he is all done.......

2011 is one of the great seasons Overseer : 2/13/2017 12:44 pm : link by a WR in modern history, moreso due to how he burst upon the scene.



Simply put: the Giants do not win the SB without him.



Injuries have just killed the Giants at that position. I'm glad Victor got a decent payday before he left.





Just incredible what he accomplished in such a short time. bceagle05 : 2/13/2017 12:45 pm : link The 99-yarder, the TD against Dallas in Week 17, his dominant performance against SF in the championship game, and then catching a TD in the Super Bowl. As magical a season as one could have. On top of that, he was one of the more popular players I recall wearing a Giants uniform. Not sure if his playing days are over, but he'll have no shortage of opportunities in business, media, fashion, etc., going forward. Thanks, Victor!

Thanks And Good Luck Victor Trainmaster : 2/13/2017 12:46 pm : link

.



Thank you Victor. bouchy24 : 2/13/2017 12:46 pm : link Very easy guy to root for. Cruuuuuuuuuuuz!

who'da thunk it? idiotsavant : 2/13/2017 12:47 pm : link an unknown wr from a small school who racked up crap loads of receptions in college would end up CARRYING this wr unit for a few years.



Victor, you earned your money, we love you, rock forever on baby!

Congratulations AcidTest : 2/13/2017 12:48 pm : link Victor! Best wishes, and thanks for all your great work for the Giants.



CRUUUUUUUUUUUUZ!

one of my most fun days as a giants fan idiotsavant : 2/13/2017 12:49 pm : link when he broke out that one preseason and suddenly became a 'somebody' !

Thanks Victor gmen4ever : 2/13/2017 12:50 pm : link You have been a terrific inspiration for so many young players. We wish you and your family the best

Always loved VC gmen9892 : 2/13/2017 12:52 pm : link Being a local guy and the salsa dance captivated everyone. Being at the 2011 Jets game was one of the coolest moments as a Giants fan as well as the SF NFC Championship game. Guy had the heart of a champion and always left it all on the field.



Shame what injuries did to his career, but he made some nice coin and has a very good post-career life ahead of him. Much respect and wish him the best of luck going forward.

Thank You! NDMedics : 2/13/2017 1:06 pm : link You are and always will be a great Giant!!!

Thanks Vic and good luck Torrag : 2/13/2017 1:07 pm : link ...as best as your interests don't conflict with ours...



Great Giant with many incredible moments to look back on in that iconic blue jersey. Culminating in a Superbowl Championship.

Great memories. MOOPS : 2/13/2017 1:07 pm : link



Thanks Victor. Thanks Mario. Thanks Hakeem. Thanks Victor. Thanks Mario. Thanks Hakeem.

Thank you #80 Rjanyg : 2/13/2017 1:07 pm : link In Giants History, Victor will be know as one of the best stories of a home town UDFA help make his team a champion.





Who remembers the first Eagles game 2011? Overseer : 2/13/2017 1:09 pm : link They had beaten the Giants 6 (?) times in a row so, going into the Linc, it was hard to be optimistic. Then Cruz breaks his first of many long YAC TDs and we're all "oh shit pre-season Jets was not a fluke...this guy is a player."



Beautiful and it only got better.

Thanks for being a great Giant Victor nyjuggernaut2 : 2/13/2017 1:11 pm : link I'm no dancer, but I'll be sure to have some chips and salsa tonight in your honor.

the blue42 : 2/13/2017 1:13 pm : link play against the Jets given the situation and circumstance might be the best offensive scoring play in NY Giants history in terms of sheer ability.

One of my favourite Giant of all time.. chuckydee9 : 2/13/2017 1:14 pm : link I know it was time but its sad to see him go..

The day my son was born MadPlaid : 2/13/2017 1:14 pm : link was the day Victor Cruz broke out against the Eagles. A wonderful day on so many levels. It was great to share my son's birthday with a star being born.



All the best to you, Mr. Cruz. Thank you for the fantastic memories.

. idiotsavant : 2/13/2017 1:17 pm : link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1Vkd2pp1fE



cruz to rise the 2016 cruz to rise the 2016

No Vic, no SB XLVI. Giantgator : 2/13/2017 1:18 pm : link Much props and love, VC!

You turned our 2010-11 season around with one play Steve L : 2/13/2017 1:23 pm : link Thank you thank you thank you!

One more thing.... Steve L : 2/13/2017 1:34 pm : link One of my boys' first jersey was #80. He grew out of it a few years back...but kept it.



Good luck!

I wanna see the salsa again SHO'NUFF : 2/13/2017 1:35 pm : link only not against us... or in a Dallas, Philly or Washington jersey.

Thank you Victor nicky43 : 2/13/2017 1:37 pm : link Wish you could have stayed another year just to show us that you were just getting your legs back and I know you will have a great 2017 year so please don't end up on a NFCE team.



You are a true giant both on and off the field and you will be missed in the locker room!



Thanks MotownGIANTS : 2/13/2017 1:53 pm : link and good luck with your future opportunities

A huge Joeguido : 2/13/2017 1:54 pm : link thank you to #80, a true Giant. Wish you the best in your post Giants career wherever that might take you.





Thanks VC Fred-in-Florida : 2/13/2017 2:00 pm : link You were a true Giant. What a fairytale story, Local undrafted unknown to Super Bowl winner and Pro Bowler!



One more time!



CRUUUUUUUUUUUUUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ!

A true Cinderella Story johnnyb : 2/13/2017 2:02 pm : link Great memories. Glad you were able to come back, but the boat trip was a mistake. Lack of leadership and why I would not want him back.

It's crazy to think that Beezer : 2/13/2017 2:04 pm : link he only played 4 full seasons with the Giants.



In those 4 seasons, he averaged 70 catches, 1053 yards and 6 TDs.



Damn injuries.



All-time Giant.



Thank you, Victor! Best of luck to you.

RE: Great memories. BigBlue84 : 2/13/2017 2:08 pm : link

Quote:

Thanks Victor. Thanks Mario. Thanks Hakeem.



I believe this picture is after Manningham's 4th Q TD in the 2011 NFCC. One of the great plays in Giant history.



One of my favorite Cruz plays was actually not a touchdown, just a super clutch catch in 2011 week 17 when we needed do beat the Cowboys to make the playoffs. After going up 21-0 early, the Cowboys had cut it to 21-14, and the Giants faced a 3rd and long in their own end when Cruz bailed them out yet again.



- ( In comment 13359246 MOOPS said:I believe this picture is after Manningham's 4th Q TD in the 2011 NFCC. One of the great plays in Giant history.One of my favorite Cruz plays was actually not a touchdown, just a super clutch catch in 2011 week 17 when we needed do beat the Cowboys to make the playoffs. After going up 21-0 early, the Cowboys had cut it to 21-14, and the Giants faced a 3rd and long in their own end when Cruz bailed them out yet again. Cruz catch vs Cowboys 2011 wk 17 - ( New Window

I am sorry louied7535 : 2/13/2017 2:10 pm : link If you refuse to take a pay cut and work with the Giants then this was the right move I unfortunately feel he needed a year under his belt to get his game legs back and they should've given him at least a chance in camp I think too much was expected of him too soon from the injuries he had just my opinion

One of the most exciting Giants players ever Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 2/13/2017 2:12 pm : link Put the team on the road to title #4 while also destroying the Rex-era Jets in one fell swoop.



Saw him score from coast-to-coast - 2011 season-ender vs Dallas to the beatdown on SF in the 2012 "revenge" game.



Best of luck and thanks.

Thank you vic micky : 2/13/2017 2:20 pm : link Your contribution to this team was enormous (in Jets game 11'etc.)



Best wishes to next step

A great great Giant Giantfan in skinland : 2/13/2017 2:28 pm : link Watching him go down vs. the Eagles was maybe the single saddest thing I've experienced as a football fan. My feeling that night was worse than after any loss...and we've had some doozies. Seeing him go sucks...but I was so thrilled we got to see him back out there in blue. Best of luck Vic!

Cruz's legacy as a Giant is locked. Mr. Bungle : 2/13/2017 2:29 pm : link He will always be a part of celebrating the 2011 championship team. And he'll always get a strong ovation from Giants fans.



What a great story his is. And a gutty comeback from a catastrophic injury. Thank you, Victor.

Thank you Victor Brandon Walsh : 2/13/2017 2:33 pm : link for being a great New York Giant. One of the best Wide Receivers in the franchise's history and of the greatest slot WR's I ever got to watch.



Thank you for being a true champion, without your contributions, there is no way the Giants win Super Bowl 46



Thank you for your off the field work to make the area a better place and for being a Giant on and off the field.



You will be missed.



Best of luck.

Sad day for me dune69 : 2/13/2017 2:38 pm : link VC was one of my all time favorite Giants.

thank you Victor bluepepper : 2/13/2017 2:44 pm : link and best wishes in whatever's next be it the NFL or the beginning of your post-football career.

RE: Great memories. LedHeded : 2/13/2017 2:49 pm : link

Quote:



Thanks Victor. Thanks Mario. Thanks Hakeem.



I love this picture!

And yes, thank you very much In comment 13359246 MOOPS said:I love this picture!And yes, thank you very much

Truly one of the great Giants bigblue12 : 2/13/2017 3:05 pm : link on and off the field in particular. He always handled himself with the utmost class and represented himself, his family and the Giants organization so well. He will be missed.

Gracias Victor Sec 103 : 2/13/2017 3:06 pm : link For putting Paterson NJ on the map for a good thing!!!

I guess you have yourself set up for your financial future and your family. Two great achievements aside form what you have done for the Giants and their fans. I hope you land squarely on your feet and if you desire to keep going in football, may God bless you and keep you injury free, but don't have good games against us.

Cojelo suave !!!

No one quite was like this kid and his salsa dancing exiled : 2/13/2017 3:47 pm : link Fought like hell to get back.



Nothing but gratitude.

He's been my favorite player on the team since 2011. Dave in Hoboken : 2/13/2017 4:23 pm : link Thanks for the years of service. And mostly, thank you for Super Bowl 46!!!

Outside of Eli, the one guy most responsible Section331 : 2/13/2017 4:25 pm : link for the SB run in 2011-12. Guy who fought like hell to make the roster, and fought like hell to come back from a devastating injury. Many of us expected this, but that doesn't make it any easier to accept.



Thanks VC, you'll always be an all-time Giant great.

Absolutely, Thank you BillT : 2/13/2017 4:30 pm : link Great Giant. Great memories of many great plays.

A shame his career was derailed by... Crispino : 2/13/2017 4:37 pm : link the injury. Good luck in the future, Victor.

Its sad to see guys like this move on Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/13/2017 4:39 pm : link Probably the right thing, but damn he was a good Giant and good person. The kind of guy you wanted to root for.



A class act. Hope their is another story for him.

All time great Giant Sonic Youth : 2/13/2017 4:53 pm : link Hopefully, he will have his number in the Ring of Honor, but for some reason I doubt it.

Impossible to Forget Percy : 2/13/2017 5:06 pm : link Great hands, great routes, always a threat and often successful. Thanks Victor!

Hope Carson53 : 2/13/2017 5:07 pm : link he hooks up with another team, appreciated what he did, but

it was time.

Absolutetly one of my favorites for many reason Blue21 : 2/13/2017 5:18 pm : link Thanks Victor

cruuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuzzzzzzzz ShocknAwe80 : 2/13/2017 5:58 pm : link you will be missed sir

He will be missed, Simms11 : 2/13/2017 6:02 pm : link just like all the other Giant greats. I was at the JETS game where he took it for 99 yards and propelled this team into the playoffs and ultimately another Super Bowl Championship. I'll always remember that spectacular play.

Thank you, Victor! JohnF : 2/13/2017 6:03 pm : link Still remember you on the training field camp a UA..an undrafted rookie. A guy who kept getting open, who couldn't be covered.



Camp fodder, they said. Then, you buried the Jets in pre-season. Made the roster, stashed for a year, then you broke out...and the rest is history.



Victor, Lord of the Dance. You were fun to watch, and that's how I'll remember you!

Vic had a magical run with the Giants........ Dry Lightning : 2/13/2017 6:12 pm : link He will always be thought of fondly. In 2011 he was the best receiver in football.

Most underrated play of his career Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 2/13/2017 6:54 pm : link The 45yd dagger off an Eli "fuck it I'm going deep" pass in week 17. Cowboys fans know what a blow that was.



That was after the two monster TD plays against the Jets and Cowboys.



Nicks was the man during the playoffs. But those last 2 reg. Games were really playoff games and Victor carried us.

Thank you, Salsa man ... Manny in CA : 2/13/2017 7:03 pm : link

You brought a lot of joy not only to Giants fans but football fans, in general. All the best !

Thank You!!!!! BleedBlue76 : 2/13/2017 7:18 pm : link I wish you nothing but the best Cruz... Cruz a True Giant. One of my favorite players ever to wear Blue. Great Story, Great Player, and Great Giant. Thank You Cruz. You will be missed!

Victah! trueblueinpw : 2/13/2017 7:50 pm : link You'll always be a great Giant. Thanks for the salsa!

thank you # 80 TexasGmenFan : 2/13/2017 8:09 pm : link that 2011 season was a welcome distraction to real life for me and i'm sure many others.



the magical ride had zero chance of happening without you.



99 yard TD started the run, 74 yard TD got us up early in the division clincher, the Plax-esque abuse of the SF secondary in the NFC title game, the opening TD of XLVI



an electric player. happy we had those couple great years and simultaneously it's saddening how many guys we've lost at a relatively young age to injury in the last decade

Thank you Victor! Emil : 2/13/2017 8:14 pm : link You made the 2011 season what it was. Will never forget that game against Philly.



I knew he was special the minute #3 lit up the Jets in preseason. He's a hometown boy done good and should be in the ring of honor.

Thank you #80. You were my daughters' first love as RDJR : 2/13/2017 8:15 pm : link a player and she was genuinely sad today when she heard the news. For a 13 year old Giants' fan you helped her fall in love with Giants football... and the salsa. As her dad I'll always remember your heart. Thanks VC.

Great story,player,and person Marty866b : 2/13/2017 8:37 pm : link Had serious doubts about Victor's ability to replace Steve Smith. The Giants did also as they signed the ancient Brandon Stokley to a contract after Victor dropped and easy pass on his first attempt against Washington on a 3rd down play. After that play,Cruz was just incredible and made big play after big play and was easily the catalyst that propelled our NY Giants to a Super Bowl Championship. Thank you Victor Cruz for great moments and memories. Best of luck with your next team.

A great Giant... Vinny from Danbury : 2/13/2017 8:51 pm : link that always displayed class and respectability, and was a lot of fun to watch play on Sunday. Thank you, Victor!

Victor, you were a great Giant, and seem to also be a great guy. yatqb : 2/13/2017 9:46 pm : link Thanks for everything, and best of luck to you in the future (unless, of course, you are playing the Gmen).



I hope that you come back and work for the organization some day. The organization can use all the class acts it can get.

Thank you rocco8112 : 2/13/2017 10:20 pm : link for the run in 2011. Some of the greatest plays in Giants history in the biggest spots. As a Giants fan you always will have a place in my heart. Thanks for everything and good luck.

Cruz was a key to winning the Super Bowl George from PA : 2/13/2017 10:21 pm : link And for that.....



He will always hold a great place in our hearts.



Salsa man, you had a great run and you be will be missed.

Cruz Tuckrule : 2/13/2017 11:01 pm : link Thank you first and foremost for representing big blue the right way. Class act I got my cousin into the Giants and he gravitated towards you and I couldn't ask for a better role model. You were a great player and we will always remember 2011 as the year of victor. Keep playing Vic will always root for you no matter what laundry you wear because you are a giant at heart

Thank You Victor giantfan2000 : 2/13/2017 11:21 pm : link I know Football is a business but I am genuinely sad today

Vic is no longer going to wear blue !!



and damn he is going to make a new team very happy next season

Autographed action picture from that Jet game Jimmy Googs : 2/14/2017 3:09 am : link hanging in the tv/movie room.



Remember the 99-yarder like it was yesterday...





Thank you Victor KingBlue : 2/14/2017 7:12 am : link You were an inspiration to many. Your talent, drive, personality, humbleness will not be forgotten. My 80 year young mom was a huge Brandon Jacobs fan and became an even bigger Victor Cruz fan. She confiscated my Cruz jersey and always wears it on gameday. She called me yesterday and was a little sad, but I assured her that someday when you retire, it will be as a Giant. She says you will always be a Giant to her.



Thank you, Victor. You will always be a Super Bowl Champion and a NY Football Giant!





JETS - Jets, Jets, Jets GiantsUA : 2/14/2017 7:28 am : link Victor Cruz' coming out party - sparking something grand.



Victor good luck to you and hopefully life will be good to you.

Victor Giantophile : 2/14/2017 10:54 am : link thank you for being one of the greatest Giants of this generation. A hometown underdog story for the ages, and a world champion. Congrats and a great career in blue and thank you again for your efforts.

THANK YOU FOR ALL THE HARD WORK AND BIG PLAYS!!! est1986 : 2/14/2017 11:28 am : link THAT 99 YARD TOUCHDOWN THAT STARTED THE RUN... ONE OF THE GREATEST PLAYS IN MY LIFETIME!



THE BEST ROUTE RUNNER I HAVE SEEN IN A GIANTS UNIFORM! MAYBE ODELL WILL TOP YOU ONE DAY, BUT AS OF NOW... YOU ARE MY FAVORITE GIANTS RECEVIER OF ALL TIME!



MY ENTIRE FAMILY THANKS YOU FOR THE JOY YOU BROUGHT US WITH YOUR GREAT PLAY! THANK YOU VICTOR CRUZ! SEE YOU IN THE RING OF HONOR! GOOD LUCK AND BEST WISHES THE REST OF THE WAY!

Thank you Victor!!! RiffRaff : 2/14/2017 4:15 pm : link I'm gonna miss your number 80 on the field, the CCCCCRRRRRRUUUUUUUUUZZZZZZZ!!!!! chanting in all of the stadiums around the league, and your salza'ing. You were a great Giant, and in my mind, you will always be a Giant!!!



Best of luck to you and your entire family in the next chapter of your life.