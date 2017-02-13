Steve Smith is 31, Hakeem Nicks is 29, Victor Cruz is 30 mort christenson : 2/13/2017 1:13 pm For the Giants, it should still be a Nicks and Cruz game. But it isn't.



All teams have injuries. Most teams have injuries and the players get back at some point to top tier production. Sometimes 1 guy here and there doesn't. But for the Giants, 3 Blue Chip WRs were cut down in the beginning of their prime. Not in the middle. In the beginning.



And add to that Safety: Kenny Phillips is 30. Chad Jones is 28.



5 players who got hurt in the last 5 years who never got back. 4 of them top guys for us. One was a very good prospect.

Don't forget about David Wilson nyjuggernaut2 : 2/13/2017 1:15 pm : link him and Paul Perkins would have been a damn good RB tandem.

Wilson is younger than all KWALL2 : 2/13/2017 1:15 pm : link Of them. Another big loss.

I'm not sure Wilson was going to be more than a role player mort christenson : 2/13/2017 1:16 pm : link He had already done some things to raise doubts. So take him out and just focus on the 4 who were red/blue chip players already. And a 5th who looked like a really good prospect.

It's a young man's game... Dunedin81 : 2/13/2017 1:17 pm : link I'm 35 and I don't believe a single running back in the NFL is my age or older.

It's been a revolving door at WR bceagle05 : 2/13/2017 1:17 pm : link since Eli got here. Hopefully Beckham and Shepard can close out Eli's career.

Manningham's injuries set in once he left Kyle in NY : 2/13/2017 1:18 pm : link But that's another promising career ended far too early.



Watching those three in the 2012 playoffs, we thought we were set for years at WR. Amazing how fast things change in this game.

Yeah I thought Eli, Cruz, Nicks and JPP bceagle05 : 2/13/2017 1:20 pm : link would be the foundation of a dominant stretch of football after 2011. Football's a brutal sport.

Wilson a role player? Overseer : 2/13/2017 1:25 pm : link Did you see the Saints game?



Guy had all the tools and tremendous natural talent. Just needed some coaching (not unlike who became the best RB in Giants history) and experience.



I wager he would have been a perennial 1200 yd back.





Kennedy Phillips would be a little older bubba0825 : 2/13/2017 1:26 pm : link But can't forget his career ending injury as well

Cruz will be picked up and play in the slot next season. AnnapolisMike : 2/13/2017 1:27 pm : link and I bet he has a decent season. He is not done yet.

I would have taken all bets KWALL2 : 2/13/2017 1:29 pm : link On Wilson being a better NFL player than Jones. He ran hard with great acceleration and speed. He looked like a big play machine.

This isn't an argument on Wilson mort christenson : 2/13/2017 1:31 pm : link I don't know what he would have been but he wasn't a sure thing. So I can't say his loss equates to the Cruz/Nicks/Smith level of loss. Or Phillips.



We know Wilson could be a good role player. Beyond that, maybe. Maybe not.

RE: It's a young man's game... EricJ : 2/13/2017 1:31 pm : link

Quote: I'm 35 and I don't believe a single running back in the NFL is my age or older.



yes it is a young man's game but at positions like OL, you can still be very productive in your mid 30's. This is why I am still all over the organization for not focusing on the O-line. These RBs are a dime a dozen and/or will get hurt in a flash. They are replaceable parts if the O-line is solid. In comment 13359280 Dunedin81 said:yes it is a young man's game but at positions like OL, you can still be very productive in your mid 30's. This is why I am still all over the organization for not focusing on the O-line. These RBs are a dime a dozen and/or will get hurt in a flash. They are replaceable parts if the O-line is solid.

What could have been Sonic Youth : 2/13/2017 1:32 pm : link Absolutely sucks that so much talent has been lost to career ending/altering injuries.



Then again, if Steve Smith and Nicks stay healthy, we probably don't have OBJ.



And maybe Shepard will blossom into something that will take the sting out of Cruz being gone (since I'm sure Cruz's injury played into Shep being drafted)... but I find it highly doubtful that Shep will ever approach what Cruz was at his peak.





RE: I'm not sure Wilson was going to be more than a role player BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/13/2017 1:32 pm : link

Quote: He had already done some things to raise doubts. So take him out and just focus on the 4 who were red/blue chip players already. And a 5th who looked like a really good prospect.



Your crazy. He got to start when our offensive line was absolute dog shit. He showed a bunch of promise when the line was still ok and he was getting limited touches. In comment 13359277 mort christenson said:Your crazy. He got to start when our offensive line was absolute dog shit. He showed a bunch of promise when the line was still ok and he was getting limited touches.

Our WRs old man : 2/13/2017 1:33 pm : link need to play with tire-soled shoes and knees in bubble wrap.

What a team we could have had.

Steve Smith was underrated.



Let's not forget SHO'NUFF : 2/13/2017 1:33 pm : link Kevin Boss, Jake Ballard, Travis Beckum and Brandon Meyers...add those guys to the list of careers cut down by Eli's overthrows... ok, just kidding about Beckum and Meyers..and the overthrows...

S & C giantfan2000 : 2/13/2017 1:37 pm : link Giants Strength and Conditioning sucked before this year..



Injuries hapen to every team

and the problem was not Smith Nicks and Cruz all having injuries

it was when they came back .

the rehab was terrible they reinjuried themselves - to the point where it killed their careers





if BBI has Giant of the Year award still it should go to Aaron Wellman.



I want a double shot of whatever the these David Wilson idolizers Victor in CT : 2/13/2017 1:41 pm : link are drinking. I want to get loaded too.



JFC, he couldn't crack the lineup because he was too stupid to learn the playbook and be relied upon to be in the right place.

He was an electric KO return man. I think he would have been that and a dangerous role player at best, but never a full time back.

Kenny Phillips says hello Mason : 2/13/2017 1:42 pm : link remember me.

RE: Hell, how old is Terrell Thomas? 30? 31? mort christenson : 2/13/2017 1:46 pm : link

Quote: When young stars got hurt on the Giants, they stayed hurt. 32. In comment 13359405 Greg from LI said:32.

RE: RE: I'm not sure Wilson was going to be more than a role player mort christenson : 2/13/2017 1:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13359277 mort christenson said:





Quote:





He had already done some things to raise doubts. So take him out and just focus on the 4 who were red/blue chip players already. And a 5th who looked like a really good prospect.







Your crazy. He got to start when our offensive line was absolute dog shit. He showed a bunch of promise when the line was still ok and he was getting limited touches. Sure ok, I'm crazy. Have a lovely day. In comment 13359374 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Sure ok, I'm crazy. Have a lovely day.

RE: Oh my, how I've missed the Legend of David Wilson Brown Recluse : 2/13/2017 1:58 pm : link

Quote: Guy couldn't find the hole if he had GPS.



Thats because there wasn't a hole to find. =)



Three years later and they've only marginally improved.



In comment 13359375 Greg from LI said:Thats because there wasn't a hole to find. =)Three years later and they've only marginally improved.

Wow SomeFan : 2/13/2017 2:02 pm : link that was some excellent WR talent that had relatively short careers for the high level of play. I loved Steve Smith's game.



I view David Wilson as the most overrated football player on BBI in Giants history. He was a fine person and excellent athlete but did not like his football skills.

RE: I want a double shot of whatever the these David Wilson idolizers chuckydee9 : 2/13/2017 2:02 pm : link

Quote: are drinking. I want to get loaded too.



JFC, he couldn't crack the lineup because he was too stupid to learn the playbook and be relied upon to be in the right place.

He was an electric KO return man. I think he would have been that and a dangerous role player at best, but never a full time back.



I don't know but I believe BBI when they said he was definitely better than Barry Sanders.. just watch the Saints game again, repeat it 16 times every season and 9 seasons in a row.. In comment 13359414 Victor in CT said:I don't know but I believe BBI when they said he was definitely better than Barry Sanders.. just watch the Saints game again, repeat it 16 times every season and 9 seasons in a row..

RE: RE: Oh my, how I've missed the Legend of David Wilson BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/13/2017 2:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13359375 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





Guy couldn't find the hole if he had GPS.







Thats because there wasn't a hole to find. =)



Three years later and they've only marginally improved.





Greg must have forgot all about the hole where he ran 52 yards for a TD. I don't think we have had an RB that has done that since then. In comment 13359453 Brown Recluse said:Greg must have forgot all about the hole where he ran 52 yards for a TD. I don't think we have had an RB that has done that since then.

RE: RE: Oh my, how I've missed the Legend of David Wilson chuckydee9 : 2/13/2017 2:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13359375 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





Guy couldn't find the hole if he had GPS.







Thats because there wasn't a hole to find. =)



Three years later and they've only marginally improved.





So you are telling me he was going to be Rashad Jennings without pass blocking ability and with fumble concerns.. Thats not a bust? Stop comparing him to Tiki.. in his sleep Tiki was better RB than Wilson and had Wilson never got hurt he would've been lucky to be anywhere close to the numbers Tiki put up.. In comment 13359453 Brown Recluse said:So you are telling me he was going to be Rashad Jennings without pass blocking ability and with fumble concerns.. Thats not a bust? Stop comparing him to Tiki.. in his sleep Tiki was better RB than Wilson and had Wilson never got hurt he would've been lucky to be anywhere close to the numbers Tiki put up..

The Legend of David Wilson? Doomster : 2/13/2017 2:14 pm : link At least he played...It's mind boggling how great Chad Jones was without playing a single down...

Julian Edelman is 30 yrs old SomeFan : 2/13/2017 2:27 pm : link as another point of reference

even if Wilson was bluepepper : 2/13/2017 2:31 pm : link just a role player ala Shane Vereen that's still a nice player and helluva lot better than never playing a down after a season and a half. It's not just that we don't have guys like him, it's that we had to spend draft picks and free agent dollars replacing them. Makes it damn hard. And yes every team loses some guys but no one loses 3 stud WR early in their career. WR can play a long time without missing more than a game here or there. Hell, teams keep pairs of WR together longer than these guys stayed healthy. How long did Wayne and Harrison play together in Indy or White and Jones in Atlanta or Holt and Bruce in St Louis?

RE: The Legend of David Wilson? SomeFan : 2/13/2017 2:32 pm : link

Quote: At least he played...It's mind boggling how great Chad Jones was without playing a single down...



David Wilson was as bad a draft pick as Rocky Thompson.



In comment 13359485 Doomster said:David Wilson was as bad a draft pick as Rocky Thompson.

Wilson wasn't a sure thing KWALL2 : 2/13/2017 2:42 pm : link But if Jones is mentioned as a loss then why not Wilson who was a much better prospect.

Wilson was injured KWALL2 : 2/13/2017 2:44 pm : link He wasn't a "bad draft pick".

..... CoughlinHandsonHips : 2/13/2017 3:07 pm : link For sure a brutal stretch of injuries. It also hurt other positions when WRs keep needing to be restocked.

RE: RE: The Legend of David Wilson? Victor in CT : 2/13/2017 3:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13359485 Doomster said:





Quote:





At least he played...It's mind boggling how great Chad Jones was without playing a single down...







David Wilson was as bad a draft pick as Rocky Thompson.





stop it. I didn't think he'd be a great player, but he was a reasonable football player/prospect. Thompson was neither. In comment 13359526 SomeFan said:stop it. I didn't think he'd be a great player, but he was a reasonable football player/prospect. Thompson was neither.

and you really can't count Chad Jones as an injured star or bad pick. Victor in CT : 2/13/2017 3:24 pm : link The poor guy was maimed in a car accident and never saw the field. Can't blame Reese or anyone for that one

RE: Cruz will be picked up and play in the slot next season. GloryDayz : 2/13/2017 3:42 pm : link

Quote: and I bet he has a decent season. He is not done yet.



I understand the thinking behind the move, but thats what I believe too.



He will never be 2011 Cruz, but I think he still has some game in him. It would suck seeing him go to Philly. In comment 13359349 AnnapolisMike said:I understand the thinking behind the move, but thats what I believe too.He will never be 2011 Cruz, but I think he still has some game in him. It would suck seeing him go to Philly.

RE: I'm not sure Wilson was going to be more than a role player 81_Great_Dane : 2/13/2017 3:48 pm : link

Quote: He had already done some things to raise doubts. So take him out and just focus on the 4 who were red/blue chip players already. And a 5th who looked like a really good prospect. Second-team All-Pro. Does "Some things" mean a couple of fumbles in prime time games? In comment 13359277 mort christenson said:Second-team All-Pro. Does "Some things" mean a couple of fumbles in prime time games?

Can I add Chris Snee to the list? jcn56 : 2/13/2017 4:01 pm : link Most guards play longer, Snee made it 10 years and injuries had pretty much rendered him done before that point.

We can debate Wilson mrvax : 2/13/2017 4:26 pm : link for a long time but damn was he quick. Shifty. As a kid, he could chase down and actually catch jack rabbits. Never heard of someone else doing that. He had good vision also which really showed up on KO returns.



I really regret not seeing him behind a solid Oline. I just remember the line being so bad he was nailed a few times in the backfield.



So take Wilson out MetsAreBack : 2/13/2017 4:32 pm : link ...but count 3rd round pick Chad Jones who never played a snap in the NFL.



ok then.

RE: Wilson a role player? BillKo : 2/13/2017 4:38 pm : link

Quote: Did you see the Saints game?



Guy had all the tools and tremendous natural talent. Just needed some coaching (not unlike who became the best RB in Giants history) and experience.



I wager he would have been a perennial 1200 yd back.





I don't see that. He couldn't hold onto the football. Couldn't pass block...and looked to make bad decision in the run game.



All we heard about in 2013 is how he was showing he could now pick up the blitz in camp. First blitz he saw in Dallas inside their five hard line, he tries to cut the guy and Eli gets sacked. We settle for 3.



I think he was always going to be one of those guys with exceptional talent that never saw it through. In comment 13359331 Overseer said:I don't see that. He couldn't hold onto the football. Couldn't pass block...and looked to make bad decision in the run game.All we heard about in 2013 is how he was showing he could now pick up the blitz in camp. First blitz he saw in Dallas inside their five hard line, he tries to cut the guy and Eli gets sacked. We settle for 3.I think he was always going to be one of those guys with exceptional talent that never saw it through.

RE: Wilson a role player? Victor in CT : 2/13/2017 4:42 pm : link

Quote: Did you see the Saints game?



Guy had all the tools and tremendous natural talent. Just needed some coaching (not unlike who became the best RB in Giants history) and experience.



I wager he would have been a perennial 1200 yd back.





bahahahahaha. 1 game against one of the 5 worst defenses of all time. In comment 13359331 Overseer said:bahahahahaha. 1 game against one of the 5 worst defenses of all time.

Not injured but remember mrvax : 2/13/2017 4:47 pm : link Will Hill? He was slapped with a 10 game suspension for you know what last March and no team offered him a contract. He'll be 27 this season.



I wonder if anyone will chance him.



What was the problem with Nicks? SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2/13/2017 4:53 pm : link He was on top of the world after the 2011 postseason run:

444 yards and 4 touchdowns in four games.



His last year with the Giants, more than a few here claimed that he was intentionally playing poorly out of spite for the Giants signing Cruz to an extension before Nicks. But that would have been crazy since it was his contract year and he had every incentive to be at his best that year.



Nicks really had almost no chance in saving his career with the Colts in 2014. T.Y. Hilton was the OBJ of the year for Andrew Luck. He was targeted almost twice as much as Nicks and came through with a 1448, 6 TD year.



Reggie Wayne was the 2nd receiver, usually acting from the slot. Wayne was in his 14th and last year with the Colts. He didn't have the speed or explosiveness of a younger man, but Luck knew him very well and he caught 64 passes, although only for 799 yards.



The killer for Nicks was the tight end, Cory Fleener. He had the receiving abilities that Eli would love to find an a TE. He caught 51 passes for 772 yards, with 16 catches of over 20 yards and a team leading 8 touchdowns.



Nicks, the outsider in this group, didn't get thrown to much over the previous three. He had to make an impression in the few chances he had, and he didn't do so. After a while the Colts started swapping in Donte Moncrief, a rookie who caught 14 balls more than Nicks despite being targeted 20 less times.



So that was it for Nicks in Indy, and his signing by the Giants last year, giving Nicks a chance to play again with the QB who had at the time had completed more balls to Nicks than to any other receiver.



If Nicks couldn't do well with Manning, than there must have been something wrong with Nicks other than his confidence, but I have never heard what his injury was and when he received it.

RE: The Legend of David Wilson? Patrick77 : 2/13/2017 5:03 pm : link

Quote: At least he played...It's mind boggling how great Chad Jones was without playing a single down...



Chad Jones was the next Ed Reed but bigger...

David Wilson was the next Barry Sanders.

Will Hill was John Lynh with a bad pot habit.



A lot of overrating the past on this thread.



Smith, Cruz, Manningham, Nicks are the ones that bother me. The Giants have been excellent at finding and developing WR talent only to watch their prime years be cut down by injuries. In comment 13359485 Doomster said:Chad Jones was the next Ed Reed but bigger...David Wilson was the next Barry Sanders.Will Hill was John Lynh with a bad pot habit.A lot of overrating the past on this thread.Smith, Cruz, Manningham, Nicks are the ones that bother me. The Giants have been excellent at finding and developing WR talent only to watch their prime years be cut down by injuries.

RE: Can I add Chris Snee to the list? FStubbs : 2/13/2017 5:18 pm : link

Quote: Most guards play longer, Snee made it 10 years and injuries had pretty much rendered him done before that point.



Snee should've been just finishing up this year and Diehl maybe a year ago as well as Baas. In comment 13359647 jcn56 said:Snee should've been just finishing up this year and Diehl maybe a year ago as well as Baas.

RE: RE: The Legend of David Wilson? Stan in LA : 2/13/2017 6:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13359485 Doomster said:





Quote:











David Wilson was as bad a draft pick as Rocky Thompson.





At least Wilson had the Olympics to fall back on. Oh wait... In comment 13359526 SomeFan said:At least Wilson had the Olympics to fall back on. Oh wait...

... Overseer : 2/13/2017 7:39 pm : link

Quote: bahahahahaha. 1 game against one of the 5 worst defenses of all time.

He was a rookie + 5 games before he went down. And that 2nd season was alongside an historically bad offensive line. No one is saying he was definitely the next Tiki, or even on par with his contemporary in Tampa Bay.



We're talking about potential. And he mostly definitely had loads. Bizarre how some including you characterize him as a joke. In comment 13359750 Victor in CT said:He was a rookie + 5 games before he went down. And that 2nd season was alongside an historically bad offensive line. No one is saying he was definitely the next Tiki, or even on par with his contemporary in Tampa Bay.We're talking about potential. And he mostly definitely had loads. Bizarre how some including you characterize him as a joke.

Whoever paid the Devil for that last Superbowl.. shelovesnycsports : 2/13/2017 7:47 pm : link lets hope the payment is over. Or we could just blame Palminteri.

We'll never know what David Wilson could have been Mike in Philly : 2/13/2017 8:27 pm : link and it's futile to discuss. I feel he had potential, but that's not guarantee he would developed into anything special.



I do find it hard to understand why his ball security continues to be discussed. The guy fumbled three times in his brief career. To me, he didn't have time to show if that would have been an issue or not.

"all the Guys that should still be playing" Rafflee : 2/13/2017 10:57 pm : link This is a League for the Young and Still Lucky...nobody should be projected for more than 3-5 years. Lose a gear and you're done.



NotForLong

Watching that ATL game Existenz : 2/14/2017 12:48 am : link You can see a big difference in Eli's throws. I know he's older but he threw the ball a lot quicker and his windup was a lot shorter. Just an observation. Not killing Eli's current form, just a noticeable difference.