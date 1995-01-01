Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Giants release Jennings

Bold Ruler : Mod : 1:16 pm
Jordan Raanan & #8207;@JordanRaanan 15s16 seconds ago

The Giants are also releasing starting RB Rashad Jennings, per sources. He was set to count over $3M vs salary cap and will save them $2.5M.
Thanks RJ!  
old man : 1:28 pm : link
Too bad we didnt have an OL that didnt force you to dance and get nailed.
Hope you land somewhere else.
Great teammate and community person.
God bless.
A great Giant...not so much on the field  
SHO'NUFF : 1:29 pm : link
but off it and in the locker room. I think the coaching staff used him wrong and pissed away a lot of his carries for a useless Andre Williams.
Jennings was an excellent team mate..  
EricJ : 1:29 pm : link
and a great ambassador/representative for the organization. The Giants (like with Cruz) are going both of them a favor by releasing them now. It gives both of those guys a chance to sign with someone else before those other teams have finalized their rosters.

If one or both of them do not get picked up by another team (unlikely) then I would not be surprised if the Giants brought them back for much less money.
I thought there was a chance that he might stick  
Rjanyg : 1:31 pm : link
being a willing special teams player and all.

Thanks for the 3 years and representing NYG very well.
This is a good move BUT  
nicky43 : 1:32 pm : link
only if they are not planning on wasting a 1st or 2cnd draft pick on a RB. Yes we could use another good RB but one of the first 2 picks MUST be for the O-line and the other MUST be for a Receiver or Tight end now that they let Cruz go. OR, if they do let JPP walk than they need a top DE if they can't get one in FA.

These  
Giantfootball025 : 1:32 pm : link
moves (Cruz/Jennings) create opportunity for younger players while giving the Giants more flexibility in FA. It was always going to happen we just didn't know when. I'd expect there might be 1 or 2 more getting their release as well.
Thanks  
AcidTest : 1:33 pm : link
for all your great contributions Rashad! Best of luck with the rest of your football career, or the next chapter in your life. Once a Giant, always a Giant.
RE: This is a good move BUT  
Brown Recluse : 1:34 pm : link
In comment 13359371 nicky43 said:
Quote:
only if they are not planning on wasting a 1st or 2cnd draft pick on a RB. Yes we could use another good RB but one of the first 2 picks MUST be for the O-line and the other MUST be for a Receiver or Tight end now that they let Cruz go. OR, if they do let JPP walk than they need a top DE if they can't get one in FA.


This was a good move no matter what. A move that actually should have taken place last offseason.
Good luck to you Jennings  
Mason : 1:35 pm : link
Giants cut two players I thought shouldn't have made the roster this past season. Interesting.
Jennings is  
Matt in SGS : 1:37 pm : link
a great guy and a leader on the team. However, he's reached the bewitching age for running backs and turns 32, even with limited mileage on him. To his credit, he knew Perkins was going to take his job and helped mentor him. The Giants will need to draft to pick up another RB, unless he's willing to come back at a paycut.
Perkins and Who?  
Carl in CT : 1:40 pm : link
AP?, or does SV stay?
RE: Perkins and Who?  
Brown Recluse : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 13359408 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
AP?, or does SV stay?


There is plenty of time to figure that out. The main thing is that Jennings is toast.
FWIW  
old man : 1:41 pm : link
Who's next? JT Thomas, Herzlich,Donnell, Whitlock?
Old man  
Carl in CT : 1:42 pm : link
All of the above. If we are going to do it, let's do it.
Jennings a great guy and teammate, but a meh player.  
Victor in CT : 1:43 pm : link
and clearly slowing down. Good luck to him
RE: Jennings is  
adamg : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 13359397 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
a great guy and a leader on the team. However, he's reached the bewitching age for running backs and turns 32, even with limited mileage on him. To his credit, he knew Perkins was going to take his job and helped mentor him. The Giants will need to draft to pick up another RB, unless he's willing to come back at a paycut.


Exactly. The guy was professional about everything, a great leader and mentor, and a good guy for the community. He represented the organization as well as anyone.
Donnell is a FA  
giants#1 : 1:44 pm : link
and IIRC, Herzlich is as well. So no need for any action there.
Not a huge surprise.  
johnnyb : 2:00 pm : link
he was losing snaps to Perkins as season closed. Plenty of time to fill the shoes, either FA or draft. His production did not justify his salary.
I hate to feel joy when a guy gets cut loose  
djm : 2:02 pm : link
especially a guy like Jennings who from all accounts is solid. But we desperately need to take drastic measures to fix this running game once and for all. This is a start.

Thanks Rashad.  
Giantgator : 2:10 pm : link
Nothing but class.
I can see  
phil in arizona : 2:14 pm : link
them keeping Thomas for now. They might still like his versatility and ability to cover.
Two giants appreciated their time here  
micky : 2:18 pm : link
Jennings and Cruz.

RB in draft?
Other than Thomas  
Suburbanites : 2:21 pm : link
I don't see anymore cap casualties, now it's time to start the restructures. I'd love to see the Giants get somewhere near the $45M range for cap space.
He was a good guy but  
chuckydee9 : 2:24 pm : link
we signed him thinking he was the next Mike turner, someone who was stuck in the backup role but was good enough to start... It turned out he is good backup but he just doesn't have the explosiveness or the vision of the great running back.. Anyhow best of luck to him..
If Rashad doesn't get picked up anywhere  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 2:24 pm : link
He will be a great media personality or even a coach.
cuts  
giants#1 : 2:25 pm : link
Vereen could be another casualty.

While I disagree, many on BBI seem to want Harris cut.

But that's probably it, besides JTT.

Who are you expecting to restructure? The only real candidates I see are DRC and an extension for Pugh.
It's unfortunate that high character isn't enough in this league,  
Mr. Bungle : 2:27 pm : link
because if it were, Jennings would stay around as long as he wanted to be here.

Good guy, and I wish him the very best. The Giants simply need to get much more out of the running back position. Hopefully, Perkins can be that guy so that the Giants don't need to spend another valuable draft pick and/or substantial free agency dollars on the position this spring.
Jennings is the man  
UConn4523 : 2:34 pm : link
same sentiments as Cruz, I wish him luck as well but this was a move they had to make.

Vereen could be a cut, but I doubt its an early cut until they know what they are getting with his injury. He's also far more important than Cruz or Jennings if healthy.
CAP......  
Doomster : 2:36 pm : link
RE: Good Luck to Jennings
giants#1 : 1:26 pm : link : reply
In comment 13359322 Chip said:
Quote:
I wonder if jennings and Cruz equals Hankins contract. I also wonder if Cruz will be a June 1 cut splitting the salary over two seasons saving an additional 3.2 mill this season.


Cruz had no guaranteed money remaining after the 2017 portion of his pro-rated SB (per overthecap), so how would it save them an additional $3.2M? He's only a $1.9M dead money hit as is.

By cutting Cruz, they save his salary of 6.4M + roster bonus of 1M + workout bonus of 0.1M, for a total of 7.5M saved....the 1.9M in dead cap is already built into the cap for next year....the only option would be to split the dead money of 1.9M(left from the signing bonus) over two years, otherwise he is off the books completely for 2018....
I'll put in my yearly plea  
fkap : 3:05 pm : link
to remember that splitting cap hit doesn't save you more dollars. you simply defer half the hit to next year, essentially borrowing from next year's cap for this year. this year's savings look better, but next year a lot of people advocating the split will be bitching about dead money.

my motto is never borrow from the future unless you absolutely have to.
Class act  
Sec 103 : 3:12 pm : link
Best of luck to you. Thanks for the effort you put in blue!!!
Look  
AcidTest : 3:22 pm : link
what's left at RB: Perkins, Vereen, and do you want to bring back Darkwa? We'll get another I assume in the draft.
RE: Look  
djm : 3:28 pm : link
In comment 13359592 AcidTest said:
Quote:
what's left at RB: Perkins, Vereen, and do you want to bring back Darkwa? We'll get another I assume in the draft.


How about a FA? RBs kind of come cheap in the FA market or at least they can possibly come cheap. There are a couple of FA RBs that would improve upon Jennings, on paper.
Jennings  
Marty866b : 3:34 pm : link
Type of guy you might bring back as a coach if that is a future he desires.
By all accounts a first class professional and person  
mfsd : 3:38 pm : link
as others said above, his window to be a true #1 RB was already gone...but gave us all he could, on and off the field.

RB is as tough a position as any in the NFL to last into your 30s - Giants clearly need more young fresh legs at RB to go along with Perkins
Class act. Good guy.  
Heisenberg : 3:46 pm : link
.
Get an extension done for Pugh  
JonC : 3:55 pm : link
figures to lower his hit, and JT figures to be in a bad spot. That figures to put them north of $15M cleared this week alone.
Assumimg he doesn't hook up with someone,  
Big Blue '56 : 4:00 pm : link
he can be brought back if, during the season, our depth becomes a problem..
RE: This is a good move BUT  
Milton : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 13359371 nicky43 said:
Quote:
only if they are not planning on wasting a 1st or 2nd draft pick on a RB.
So you think it's not a good move if they are planning on using a 1st or 2nd draft pick on a RB? Is that because you think they should keep Jennings around as a mentor for the rookie RB? I think any plans to draft a RB in rounds one or two only make the release of Jennings an even greater necessity.
Alot of NYG eyeing AP  
est1986 : 4:19 pm : link
Rumors on Twitter since we cut Cruz and Jennings..

I can't see that as possible.. We need a OL, DE, DT, WR, LB, TE more than RB right now. Plus a lot of good ones in the draft this year.
as great as AP was  
JonC : 4:21 pm : link
the leg injuries and age are trending in the wrong direction.
Jennings gave his all and  
Stan in LA : 4:24 pm : link
He NEVER fumbled. There is something to be said about that.
I could be wrong  
giants#1 : 4:25 pm : link
but AP doesn't strike me as the type to take less to go to a "contender" and I can't see the Giants outbidding others for AP's service (assuming he's even cut).

Not to mention the whole beating his child with a stick thing...
Gotta  
area junc : 4:36 pm : link
clear space for JPP
While it was time to make this move  
pganut : 4:42 pm : link
I liked him as a player and a Giant. I was lucky enough to see him at MetLife 2 seasons ago when he ran for 180+ against Houston. He was on fire that game, fun to watch. Thanks for your service to Big Blue, Rashad.
RE: Look  
KeoweeFan : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 13359592 AcidTest said:
Quote:
what's left at RB: Perkins, Vereen, and do you want to bring back Darkwa? We'll get another I assume in the draft.

I think the versatile Will Johnson was used occasionally at Pittsburg to carry in short yardage situations. With Will in the backfield they wouldn't be giving away the play; he can block, run and catch (he was a converted WR).
Liberty U grad  
Rjanyg : 5:04 pm : link
Class act, solid player. I wish he could stay one more year with a better o line
RE: I liked Jennings as a person  
Jersey55 : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 13359352 superspynyg said:
Quote:
but he was no longer a #1 rb.
Jennings might have done a lot better if he had some decent blocking to open some holes for him.
AP has Patriots written all over him  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 5:10 pm : link
They will convince him to take a cut to win a ring. The Giants don't really have that kind of pull.
Eddie Lacy will be available, anybody like the idea  
Jersey55 : 5:16 pm : link
of signing him, he's a horse when healthy ..
