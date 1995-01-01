Giants release Jennings Bold Ruler : Mod : 1:16 pm : 1:16 pm Jordan Raanan & #8207;@JordanRaanan 15s16 seconds ago



The Giants are also releasing starting RB Rashad Jennings, per sources. He was set to count over $3M vs salary cap and will save them $2.5M.

Thanks RJ! old man : 1:28 pm : link Too bad we didnt have an OL that didnt force you to dance and get nailed.

Hope you land somewhere else.

Great teammate and community person.

God bless.



A great Giant...not so much on the field SHO'NUFF : 1:29 pm : link but off it and in the locker room. I think the coaching staff used him wrong and pissed away a lot of his carries for a useless Andre Williams.

Jennings was an excellent team mate.. EricJ : 1:29 pm : link and a great ambassador/representative for the organization. The Giants (like with Cruz) are going both of them a favor by releasing them now. It gives both of those guys a chance to sign with someone else before those other teams have finalized their rosters.



If one or both of them do not get picked up by another team (unlikely) then I would not be surprised if the Giants brought them back for much less money.

I thought there was a chance that he might stick Rjanyg : 1:31 pm : link being a willing special teams player and all.



Thanks for the 3 years and representing NYG very well.



This is a good move BUT nicky43 : 1:32 pm : link only if they are not planning on wasting a 1st or 2cnd draft pick on a RB. Yes we could use another good RB but one of the first 2 picks MUST be for the O-line and the other MUST be for a Receiver or Tight end now that they let Cruz go. OR, if they do let JPP walk than they need a top DE if they can't get one in FA.





These Giantfootball025 : 1:32 pm : link moves (Cruz/Jennings) create opportunity for younger players while giving the Giants more flexibility in FA. It was always going to happen we just didn't know when. I'd expect there might be 1 or 2 more getting their release as well.

Thanks AcidTest : 1:33 pm : link for all your great contributions Rashad! Best of luck with the rest of your football career, or the next chapter in your life. Once a Giant, always a Giant.

RE: This is a good move BUT Brown Recluse : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: only if they are not planning on wasting a 1st or 2cnd draft pick on a RB. Yes we could use another good RB but one of the first 2 picks MUST be for the O-line and the other MUST be for a Receiver or Tight end now that they let Cruz go. OR, if they do let JPP walk than they need a top DE if they can't get one in FA.





This was a good move no matter what. A move that actually should have taken place last offseason. In comment 13359371 nicky43 said:This was a good move no matter what. A move that actually should have taken place last offseason.

Good luck to you Jennings Mason : 1:35 pm : link Giants cut two players I thought shouldn't have made the roster this past season. Interesting.

Jennings is Matt in SGS : 1:37 pm : link a great guy and a leader on the team. However, he's reached the bewitching age for running backs and turns 32, even with limited mileage on him. To his credit, he knew Perkins was going to take his job and helped mentor him. The Giants will need to draft to pick up another RB, unless he's willing to come back at a paycut.

RE: Perkins and Who? Brown Recluse : 1:41 pm : link

Quote: AP?, or does SV stay?



There is plenty of time to figure that out. The main thing is that Jennings is toast. In comment 13359408 Carl in CT said:There is plenty of time to figure that out. The main thing is that Jennings is toast.

RE: Jennings is adamg : 1:43 pm : link

Quote: a great guy and a leader on the team. However, he's reached the bewitching age for running backs and turns 32, even with limited mileage on him. To his credit, he knew Perkins was going to take his job and helped mentor him. The Giants will need to draft to pick up another RB, unless he's willing to come back at a paycut.



Exactly. The guy was professional about everything, a great leader and mentor, and a good guy for the community. He represented the organization as well as anyone. In comment 13359397 Matt in SGS said:Exactly. The guy was professional about everything, a great leader and mentor, and a good guy for the community. He represented the organization as well as anyone.

Donnell is a FA giants#1 : 1:44 pm : link and IIRC, Herzlich is as well. So no need for any action there.

Not a huge surprise. johnnyb : 2:00 pm : link he was losing snaps to Perkins as season closed. Plenty of time to fill the shoes, either FA or draft. His production did not justify his salary.

I hate to feel joy when a guy gets cut loose djm : 2:02 pm : link especially a guy like Jennings who from all accounts is solid. But we desperately need to take drastic measures to fix this running game once and for all. This is a start.





Two giants appreciated their time here micky : 2:18 pm : link Jennings and Cruz.



RB in draft?

Other than Thomas Suburbanites : 2:21 pm : link I don't see anymore cap casualties, now it's time to start the restructures. I'd love to see the Giants get somewhere near the $45M range for cap space.

He was a good guy but chuckydee9 : 2:24 pm : link we signed him thinking he was the next Mike turner, someone who was stuck in the backup role but was good enough to start... It turned out he is good backup but he just doesn't have the explosiveness or the vision of the great running back.. Anyhow best of luck to him..

cuts giants#1 : 2:25 pm : link Vereen could be another casualty.



While I disagree, many on BBI seem to want Harris cut.



But that's probably it, besides JTT.



Who are you expecting to restructure? The only real candidates I see are DRC and an extension for Pugh.

It's unfortunate that high character isn't enough in this league, Mr. Bungle : 2:27 pm : link because if it were, Jennings would stay around as long as he wanted to be here.



Good guy, and I wish him the very best. The Giants simply need to get much more out of the running back position. Hopefully, Perkins can be that guy so that the Giants don't need to spend another valuable draft pick and/or substantial free agency dollars on the position this spring.

Jennings is the man UConn4523 : 2:34 pm : link same sentiments as Cruz, I wish him luck as well but this was a move they had to make.



Vereen could be a cut, but I doubt its an early cut until they know what they are getting with his injury. He's also far more important than Cruz or Jennings if healthy.

CAP...... Doomster : 2:36 pm : link RE: Good Luck to Jennings

giants#1 : 1:26 pm : link : reply

In comment 13359322 Chip said:

Quote:

I wonder if jennings and Cruz equals Hankins contract. I also wonder if Cruz will be a June 1 cut splitting the salary over two seasons saving an additional 3.2 mill this season.





Cruz had no guaranteed money remaining after the 2017 portion of his pro-rated SB (per overthecap), so how would it save them an additional $3.2M? He's only a $1.9M dead money hit as is.



By cutting Cruz, they save his salary of 6.4M + roster bonus of 1M + workout bonus of 0.1M, for a total of 7.5M saved....the 1.9M in dead cap is already built into the cap for next year....the only option would be to split the dead money of 1.9M(left from the signing bonus) over two years, otherwise he is off the books completely for 2018....

I'll put in my yearly plea fkap : 3:05 pm : link to remember that splitting cap hit doesn't save you more dollars. you simply defer half the hit to next year, essentially borrowing from next year's cap for this year. this year's savings look better, but next year a lot of people advocating the split will be bitching about dead money.



my motto is never borrow from the future unless you absolutely have to.

Class act Sec 103 : 3:12 pm : link Best of luck to you. Thanks for the effort you put in blue!!!

Look AcidTest : 3:22 pm : link what's left at RB: Perkins, Vereen, and do you want to bring back Darkwa? We'll get another I assume in the draft.

RE: Look djm : 3:28 pm : link

Quote: what's left at RB: Perkins, Vereen, and do you want to bring back Darkwa? We'll get another I assume in the draft.



How about a FA? RBs kind of come cheap in the FA market or at least they can possibly come cheap. There are a couple of FA RBs that would improve upon Jennings, on paper. In comment 13359592 AcidTest said:How about a FA? RBs kind of come cheap in the FA market or at least they can possibly come cheap. There are a couple of FA RBs that would improve upon Jennings, on paper.

Jennings Marty866b : 3:34 pm : link Type of guy you might bring back as a coach if that is a future he desires.

By all accounts a first class professional and person mfsd : 3:38 pm : link as others said above, his window to be a true #1 RB was already gone...but gave us all he could, on and off the field.



RB is as tough a position as any in the NFL to last into your 30s - Giants clearly need more young fresh legs at RB to go along with Perkins

Get an extension done for Pugh JonC : 3:55 pm : link figures to lower his hit, and JT figures to be in a bad spot. That figures to put them north of $15M cleared this week alone.



RE: This is a good move BUT Milton : 4:13 pm : link

Quote: only if they are not planning on wasting a 1st or 2nd draft pick on a RB. So you think it's not a good move if they are planning on using a 1st or 2nd draft pick on a RB? Is that because you think they should keep Jennings around as a mentor for the rookie RB? I think any plans to draft a RB in rounds one or two only make the release of Jennings an even greater necessity. In comment 13359371 nicky43 said:So you think it's not a good move if they are planning on using a 1st or 2nd draft pick on a RB? Is that because you think they should keep Jennings around as a mentor for the rookie RB? I think any plans to draft a RB in rounds one or two only make the release of Jennings an even greater necessity.

Alot of NYG eyeing AP est1986 : 4:19 pm : link Rumors on Twitter since we cut Cruz and Jennings..



I can't see that as possible.. We need a OL, DE, DT, WR, LB, TE more than RB right now. Plus a lot of good ones in the draft this year.

as great as AP was JonC : 4:21 pm : link the leg injuries and age are trending in the wrong direction.



I could be wrong giants#1 : 4:25 pm : link but AP doesn't strike me as the type to take less to go to a "contender" and I can't see the Giants outbidding others for AP's service (assuming he's even cut).



Not to mention the whole beating his child with a stick thing...

While it was time to make this move pganut : 4:42 pm : link I liked him as a player and a Giant. I was lucky enough to see him at MetLife 2 seasons ago when he ran for 180+ against Houston. He was on fire that game, fun to watch. Thanks for your service to Big Blue, Rashad.

RE: Look KeoweeFan : 4:52 pm : link

Quote: what's left at RB: Perkins, Vereen, and do you want to bring back Darkwa? We'll get another I assume in the draft.

I think the versatile Will Johnson was used occasionally at Pittsburg to carry in short yardage situations. With Will in the backfield they wouldn't be giving away the play; he can block, run and catch (he was a converted WR). In comment 13359592 AcidTest said:I think the versatile Will Johnson was used occasionally at Pittsburg to carry in short yardage situations. With Will in the backfield they wouldn't be giving away the play; he can block, run and catch (he was a converted WR).

Liberty U grad Rjanyg : 5:04 pm : link Class act, solid player. I wish he could stay one more year with a better o line

RE: I liked Jennings as a person Jersey55 : 5:09 pm : link

Quote: but he was no longer a #1 rb. Jennings might have done a lot better if he had some decent blocking to open some holes for him. In comment 13359352 superspynyg said:Jennings might have done a lot better if he had some decent blocking to open some holes for him.

AP has Patriots written all over him BigBlueDownTheShore : 5:10 pm : link They will convince him to take a cut to win a ring. The Giants don't really have that kind of pull.