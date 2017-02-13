Giants won't be bringing back Larry Donnell jlukes : 2/13/2017 4:12 pm Mike Garafolo & #8207;@MikeGarafolo 1m1 minute ago

Giants settling all family business today. They will not be re-signing TE Larry Donnell. He'll be a free agent.

They have to JonC : 2/13/2017 4:14 pm : link too many game killing mistakes during his tenure and no signs of trending upwards.



RE: cue the champagne-popping photo Heisenberg : 2/13/2017 4:15 pm : link

It's implied. In comment 13359670 Del Shofner said:It's implied.

They have to move on JonC : 2/13/2017 4:15 pm : link ...

TG gidiefor : Mod : 2/13/2017 4:16 pm : : 2/13/2017 4:16 pm : link !!!

How I will always remember Donnell's tenure with the Giants jlukes : 2/13/2017 4:16 pm : link





RE: How I will always remember Donnell's tenure with the Giants Keith : 2/13/2017 4:16 pm : link

L.O.L In comment 13359678 jlukes said:L.O.L

Did he land JonC : 2/13/2017 4:16 pm : link on his noggin?



hmm giantfan2000 : 2/13/2017 4:21 pm : link wonder if he fell to the ground when he heard this news?

The one play that will stick with me shelovesnycsports : 2/13/2017 4:22 pm : link its third down and instead of beating one guy he goes out of bounds with no physical contact. Think it was the Ravens game. Lucky Eli hooked up with Odell and got the first on the 4th down play.

I don't wish the guy anything but good in the future. Beezer : 2/13/2017 4:23 pm : link I hope his next career is fruitful.

Ugh, the flips, the fumbles Chris684 : 2/13/2017 4:23 pm : link The time that guy on the Eagles just took the ball out of his arms.



Unaware of down and distance, ill-timed jumping in the air.



Size and athleticism but zero football instincts.

Fuck you Larry! For every time you ran after the catch! est1986 : 2/13/2017 4:27 pm : link

But thank you for those three first half touchdowns @Washington and for this...

it's gotta be hard losing your job. Let's hope Larry jlukes : 2/13/2017 4:28 pm : link





Lands on his feet Lands on his feet

Sad news for LD mfsd : 2/13/2017 4:28 pm : link but I'm sure he'll land on his feet



Wait...

I'll miss those Drewcon40 : 2/13/2017 4:29 pm : link arbitrary forward rolls after he makes a (rare) catch.

So long, Leapin' Larry. bceagle05 : 2/13/2017 4:29 pm : link Hey, give him credit, he squeezed out some type of NFL career against all odds.

I was at that niners game. RicFlair : 2/13/2017 4:30 pm : link Thanks for the memories Leapin Larry.

Larry was the coolest cat in the room... shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/13/2017 4:30 pm : link

Feel like doing a flip jeff57 : 2/13/2017 4:51 pm : link .

I was very excited about joeinpa : 2/13/2017 4:52 pm : link his potential during his rookie season. Great athlete who got pretty far in his chosen profession.



Wonder if his critics who so cleverly have fun with a man losing his job, have gotten as far in their life ventures.

RE: I was very excited about HomerJones45 : 2/13/2017 5:00 pm : link

Quote: his potential during his rookie season. Great athlete who got pretty far in his chosen profession.



You're right. In comment 13359762 joeinpa said:You're right.

RE: I was very excited about ErichBarnes102 : 2/13/2017 5:02 pm : link

Quote: his potential during his rookie season. Great athlete who got pretty far in his chosen profession.



Wonder if his critics who so cleverly have fun with a man losing his job, have gotten as far in their life ventures.

Beat me to it Joe. In comment 13359762 joeinpa said:Beat me to it Joe.

Kangaroo Donnell Carson53 : 2/13/2017 5:02 pm : link bye bye...good start clearing some dead weight around here today. Hopefully more to come, like Rainey, etc.

RE: I was very excited about TheManUpstairs : 2/13/2017 5:03 pm : link

Quote: his potential during his rookie season. Great athlete who got pretty far in his chosen profession.



Wonder if his critics who so cleverly have fun with a man losing his job, have gotten as far in their life ventures.



Oh, please. Spare me the sanctimony. He wasn't good at his job, which involved being paid rather nicely. The team will be improved by his departure. He will likely land elsewhere. Cry me a motherbleeping river. In comment 13359762 joeinpa said:Oh, please. Spare me the sanctimony. He wasn't good at his job, which involved being paid rather nicely. The team will be improved by his departure. He will likely land elsewhere. Cry me a motherbleeping river.

Too many mental errors, Go Terps : 2/13/2017 5:06 pm : link but I also thought he was misused. His talent is in winning contested jump balls. To me he seemed like he should have been used as a red zone specialist split wide. That's a valuable role, and his presence didn't need to go beyond that.

RE: I was very excited about shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/13/2017 5:07 pm : link

Quote: his potential during his rookie season. Great athlete who got pretty far in his chosen profession.



Wonder if his critics who so cleverly have fun with a man losing his job, have gotten as far in their life ventures.



This is not a middle school soccer league in which everyone gets participation trophies. The guy has consistently proven he's not good enough to do this job. Let's not treat this like a factory worker losing his job through no fault of his own. In comment 13359762 joeinpa said:This is not a middle school soccer league in which everyone gets participation trophies. The guy has consistently proven he's not good enough to do this job. Let's not treat this like a factory worker losing his job through no fault of his own.

I never gloat about guys losing their jobs. 81_Great_Dane : 2/13/2017 5:10 pm : link We fans don't have any reason to resent the guy.



Donnell was an UDFA making a position change. He was a project. He overperformed the Giants' investment in him, he got a lot better, but not good enough -- not good enough to justify to continue investing in him. I hope he goes somewhere in the AFC and plays a long time and makes a lot of money. Or at least has a good life, whatever he does.



Am I going to miss him on the Giants? What is there to miss? But I don't have any ill-will toward the guy.

Hey upstairs joeinpa : 2/13/2017 5:11 pm : link I didn't say it was the wrong move. And I was excited about his potential. But don t lecture about being sactimonious. I don't find humor in the ridiculing of others, never have.



I ve known several professional athletes who's careers came to an end before they were ready. It rips them apart, it s not funny.



Unfortunately some of the Giants read the crap we see here. I think it stinks and I don t really care if you like it or not

RE: Hey upstairs TheManUpstairs : 2/13/2017 5:13 pm : link

Quote: I didn't say it was the wrong move. And I was excited about his potential. But don t lecture about being sactimonious. I don't find humor in the ridiculing of others, never have.



I ve known several professional athletes who's careers came to an end before they were ready. It rips them apart, it s not funny.



Unfortunately some of the Giants read the crap we see here. I think it stinks and I don t really care if you like it or not



Don't be sanctimonious, and you won't get called out about it. And *I* don't care whether *you* like it or not. In comment 13359797 joeinpa said:Don't be sanctimonious, and you won't get called out about it. And *I* don't care whether *you* like it or not.

RE: I never gloat about guys losing their jobs. JKBlue : 2/13/2017 5:24 pm : link

Quote: We fans don't have any reason to resent the guy.



Donnell was an UDFA making a position change. He was a project. He overperformed the Giants' investment in him, he got a lot better, but not good enough -- not good enough to justify to continue investing in him. I hope he goes somewhere in the AFC and plays a long time and makes a lot of money. Or at least has a good life, whatever he does.



Am I going to miss him on the Giants? What is there to miss? But I don't have any ill-will toward the guy.



Posts like this need a like/agree/thumbs up button In comment 13359794 81_Great_Dane said:Posts like this need a like/agree/thumbs up button

Why dont they do some of these moves prdave73 : 2/13/2017 5:25 pm : link With some of the coaching staff? Need a new OC..

Heard he was opening up a gymnastic school montanagiant : 2/13/2017 5:38 pm : link Focused on tumbling

Upstairs joeinpa : 2/13/2017 5:48 pm : link You called me out? Fine if sanctimonious means I don't like rudeness disguised as humor. I m the guy.

RE: I never gloat about guys losing their jobs. stillpoe : 2/13/2017 5:54 pm : link

Quote: We fans don't have any reason to resent the guy.



Donnell was an UDFA making a position change. He was a project. He overperformed the Giants' investment in him, he got a lot better, but not good enough -- not good enough to justify to continue investing in him. I hope he goes somewhere in the AFC and plays a long time and makes a lot of money. Or at least has a good life, whatever he does.



Am I going to miss him on the Giants? What is there to miss? But I don't have any ill-will toward the guy.



Exactly. It's one thing to say that the decision to not re-sign him was justified (because it is), but it's another to gloat or shit on the guy because he ran his course on the team. I get it if the guy was known to be an asshole and/or slacker who didn't take his job seriously, but that's not the case here. He came across as a good guy who just never developed into the player that we thought he would be and had two bad seasons in a row. I doubt the guy wanted things to turn out the way they did, so why act like it's a personal affront? In comment 13359794 81_Great_Dane said:Exactly. It's one thing to say that the decision to not re-sign him was justified (because it is), but it's another to gloat or shit on the guy because he ran his course on the team. I get it if the guy was known to be an asshole and/or slacker who didn't take his job seriously, but that's not the case here. He came across as a good guy who just never developed into the player that we thought he would be and had two bad seasons in a row. I doubt the guy wanted things to turn out the way they did, so why act like it's a personal affront?

How to turn a sad day into happytime! ny2plano : 2/13/2017 6:13 pm : link Sorry to see Cruz go. He was one of my favorite Giants of all time. Indifferent about Jennings. Ecstatic about Donnell!!!

RE: I was very excited about AcidTest : 2/13/2017 6:19 pm : link

Quote: his potential during his rookie season. Great athlete who got pretty far in his chosen profession.



Wonder if his critics who so cleverly have fun with a man losing his job, have gotten as far in their life ventures.



Also agree. Best wishes Larry. Thanks for your contributions to the Giants. Will never forget your great TD catch to help us beat the 49ers. Wow. In comment 13359762 joeinpa said:Also agree. Best wishes Larry. Thanks for your contributions to the Giants. Will never forget your great TD catch to help us beat the 49ers. Wow.

Yeah, they have to do this or not bring him back SomeFan : 2/13/2017 6:23 pm : link The offense had a terrible year and our TEs were maybe the worst in the league and he couldn't get on the field.

Never fun to see a man lose his job... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/13/2017 6:27 pm : link But Donnell just couldn't cut it. Each time he caught the ball I expected the worst.

RE: The one play that will stick with me Tuckrule : 2/13/2017 6:52 pm : link

Quote: its third down and instead of beating one guy he goes out of bounds with no physical contact. Think it was the Ravens game. Lucky Eli hooked up with Odell and got the first on the 4th down play.



He did more than get the first he won the game on that play In comment 13359695 shelovesnycsports said:He did more than get the first he won the game on that play

no more SHO'NUFF : 2/13/2017 6:58 pm : link "oh look! here comes Larry trotting in for a green zone play...gee,I wonder who they're going to throw to?...I haven't the slightest clue!"

Larry is a good guy... EricJ : 2/13/2017 7:15 pm : link who is merely a backup QB. The true hatred here should be directed towards Reese who chose to go with a backup TE instead of finding a real starter.

Larry - Thanks For Some Great TD Catches Trainmaster : 2/13/2017 7:25 pm : link Best wishes.



Ignore folks glad you lost your job.

RE: Too many mental errors, WillVAB : 2/13/2017 7:32 pm : link

Quote: but I also thought he was misused. His talent is in winning contested jump balls. To me he seemed like he should have been used as a red zone specialist split wide. That's a valuable role, and his presence didn't need to go beyond that.



The Giants tried that against Pittsburgh. Completely changed the game in their favor. In comment 13359787 Go Terps said:The Giants tried that against Pittsburgh. Completely changed the game in their favor.

A puzzlement grizz299 : 2/13/2017 7:35 pm : link He had the size, excellent hands, by all accounts was dedicated and a hard worker.

The last play I saw him he held the ball out from his body and waited for the ground to jar it loose.

I don't get it, I would have bet on the guy.

cleaning out today micky : 2/13/2017 7:48 pm : link this is shaping up an offensive fix like the D last year, though, not to major extent.



TE, OL, WR, RB



go get it done!

RE: Larry is a good guy... mfsd : 2/13/2017 8:51 pm : link

Quote: The true hatred here should be directed towards Reese who chose to go with a backup TE instead of finding a real starter.



While I wouldn't go so far as to say "hatred", you are right, it was Reese's mistake to think we could count on Donnell to be our starting TE.



All fun and games about his after the catch adventures notwithstanding, he was also a terrible run blocker, a deficiency which seriously hurt our running game the past 2 seasons



In comment 13359928 EricJ said:While I wouldn't go so far as to say "hatred", you are right, it was Reese's mistake to think we could count on Donnell to be our starting TE.All fun and games about his after the catch adventures notwithstanding, he was also a terrible run blocker, a deficiency which seriously hurt our running game the past 2 seasons

It is about time. ZogZerg : 2/13/2017 9:02 pm : link They made that move.

RE: The one play that will stick with me Route 9 : 2/13/2017 9:08 pm : link

Quote: its third down and instead of beating one guy he goes out of bounds with no physical contact. Think it was the Ravens game. Lucky Eli hooked up with Odell and got the first on the 4th down play.



One play lol nearly everything he did was a terribly sorry excuse for a football play In comment 13359695 shelovesnycsports said:One play lol nearly everything he did was a terribly sorry excuse for a football play

RE: RE: Larry is a good guy... EricJ : 2/13/2017 9:30 pm : link

While I wouldn't go so far as to say "hatred", you are right, it was Reese's mistake to think we could count on Donnell to be our starting TE.



All fun and games about his after the catch adventures notwithstanding, he was also a terrible run blocker, a deficiency which seriously hurt our running game the past 2 seasons





but again...blame Reese or the coaches. They are the ones who needed to recognize that AND stayed with him even after they knew what he was. Larry is really just a guy who is trying to play. I dont think any of us would question his effort. No reason to hate the guy for not being a quality starting TE.



The Giants have not had a TE since Boss or Ballard left. Even with those two, I think Mike Pope worked some magic with those guys. In comment 13360028 mfsd said:but again...blame Reese or the coaches. They are the ones who needed to recognize that AND stayed with him even after they knew what he was. Larry is really just a guy who is trying to play. I dont think any of us would question his effort. No reason to hate the guy for not being a quality starting TE.The Giants have not had a TE since Boss or Ballard left. Even with those two, I think Mike Pope worked some magic with those guys.

Yeah no reason to pile on allstarjim : 2/13/2017 10:15 pm : link Best wishes for the future, Larry, and thanks for your dedication in being a NY Giant.



Here's to hoping he can keep the dream alive. If not, pretty good run for a UDFA from Grambling State... most never even see any real game action... Larry made a game-winning NFL TD catch... something to go on the mantle for all-time.



RE: Heard he was opening up a gymnastic school RetroJint : 2/13/2017 10:15 pm : link

Quote: Focused on tumbling

Cold, Bobby. Very cold. Tumblin' Dice is the name of the school. In comment 13359826 montanagiant said:Cold, Bobby. Very cold. Tumblin' Dice is the name of the school.

The only thing he's guilty of is being miscast. Ten Ton Hammer : 2/13/2017 10:24 pm : link Not his fault the Giants basically handed him a starting job for no better reason than his size.

Giants won't be bringing back Larry Donnell Torrag : 2/13/2017 11:06 pm : link Good riddance. He's a player that brings anti-tangibles to the table.

RE: I never gloat about guys losing their jobs. Gatorade Dunk : 2/13/2017 11:37 pm : link

Quote: We fans don't have any reason to resent the guy.



Donnell was an UDFA making a position change. He was a project. He overperformed the Giants' investment in him, he got a lot better, but not good enough -- not good enough to justify to continue investing in him. I hope he goes somewhere in the AFC and plays a long time and makes a lot of money. Or at least has a good life, whatever he does.



Am I going to miss him on the Giants? What is there to miss? But I don't have any ill-will toward the guy.

Didn't he switch from QB to TE during his freshman year in college? 10 years ago? At what point does the position change take root?



Didn't he switch from QB to TE during his freshman year in college? 10 years ago? At what point does the position change take root?And the reality is that LD had enough bonehead moments that he did earn some deserved disdain from fans. Maybe not as much as he has received, but it's not like it's unfounded, either. In comment 13359794 81_Great_Dane said:Didn't he switch from QB to TE during his freshman year in college? 10 years ago? At what point does the position change take root?And the reality is that LD had enough bonehead moments that he did earn some deserved disdain from fans. Maybe not as much as he has received, but it's not like it's unfounded, either.

No reason why Donnell shouldn't have had enough Jimmy Googs : 2/14/2017 3:21 am : link to stick on this roster. Its a shame too because the early returns were promising.



Negative development as the snaps and years increased...odd

RE: No reason why Donnell shouldn't have had enough Tuckrule : 2/14/2017 5:13 am : link

Quote: to stick on this roster. Its a shame too because the early returns were promising.



Negative development as the snaps and years increased...odd



Simple answer he was a basketball player and didn't have the toughness to play the game of football in the NFL. After the ravens game I was sick to my stomach. 6 foot 6 tight end avoids contact with a 190 lbs corner and goes out of the bounds half a yard short of a first down making it 4th and 1.....then Odell happened otherwise my guess was he would have been cut right there had we lost that game In comment 13360306 Jimmy Googs said:Simple answer he was a basketball player and didn't have the toughness to play the game of football in the NFL. After the ravens game I was sick to my stomach. 6 foot 6 tight end avoids contact with a 190 lbs corner and goes out of the bounds half a yard short of a first down making it 4th and 1.....then Odell happened otherwise my guess was he would have been cut right there had we lost that game

Donnell Simms : 2/14/2017 8:32 am : link I had high hopes for him when he first came on the scene. Gave us a few thrills. Wish he would have been the answer for us. Wish him the best.