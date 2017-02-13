Giants won't be bringing back Larry Donnell  

Mike Garafolo & #8207;@MikeGarafolo 1m1 minute ago
Giants settling all family business today. They will not be re-signing TE Larry Donnell. He'll be a free agent.
too many game killing mistakes during his tenure and no signs of trending upwards.
He's a go-getter, and have full confidence he'll dive head-first right into his next adventure.
Del Shofner said:
It's implied.
Donnell literally falling over himself to go sign with another team.
jlukes said:
L.O.L
wonder if he fell to the ground when he heard this news?
its third down and instead of beating one guy he goes out of bounds with no physical contact. Think it was the Ravens game. Lucky Eli hooked up with Odell and got the first on the 4th down play.
I hope his next career is fruitful.
The time that guy on the Eagles just took the ball out of his arms.
Unaware of down and distance, ill-timed jumping in the air.
Size and athleticism but zero football instincts.
But thank you for those three first half touchdowns @Washington and for this...
Lands on his feet
but I'm sure he'll land on his feet
Wait...
arbitrary forward rolls after he makes a (rare) catch.
Hey, give him credit, he squeezed out some type of NFL career against all odds.
Thanks for the memories Leapin Larry.
He doesn't even have the circus to fall back on anymore.
of the 2014 Redskins road game.
his potential during his rookie season. Great athlete who got pretty far in his chosen profession.
Wonder if his critics who so cleverly have fun with a man losing his job, have gotten as far in their life ventures.
joeinpa said:
You're right.
joeinpa said:
Beat me to it Joe.
bye bye...good start clearing some dead weight around here today. Hopefully more to come, like Rainey, etc.
joeinpa said:
Oh, please. Spare me the sanctimony. He wasn't good at his job, which involved being paid rather nicely. The team will be improved by his departure. He will likely land elsewhere. Cry me a motherbleeping river.
but I also thought he was misused. His talent is in winning contested jump balls. To me he seemed like he should have been used as a red zone specialist split wide. That's a valuable role, and his presence didn't need to go beyond that.
joeinpa said:
This is not a middle school soccer league in which everyone gets participation trophies. The guy has consistently proven he's not good enough to do this job. Let's not treat this like a factory worker losing his job through no fault of his own.
We fans don't have any reason to resent the guy.
Donnell was an UDFA making a position change. He was a project. He overperformed the Giants' investment in him, he got a lot better, but not good enough -- not good enough to justify to continue investing in him. I hope he goes somewhere in the AFC and plays a long time and makes a lot of money. Or at least has a good life, whatever he does.
Am I going to miss him on the Giants? What is there to miss? But I don't have any ill-will toward the guy.
I didn't say it was the wrong move. And I was excited about his potential. But don t lecture about being sactimonious. I don't find humor in the ridiculing of others, never have.
I ve known several professional athletes who's careers came to an end before they were ready. It rips them apart, it s not funny.
Unfortunately some of the Giants read the crap we see here. I think it stinks and I don t really care if you like it or not
joeinpa said:
Don't be sanctimonious, and you won't get called out about it. And *I* don't care whether *you* like it or not.
81_Great_Dane said:
Posts like this need a like/agree/thumbs up button
With some of the coaching staff? Need a new OC..
You called me out? Fine if sanctimonious means I don't like rudeness disguised as humor. I m the guy.
81_Great_Dane said:
Exactly. It's one thing to say that the decision to not re-sign him was justified (because it is), but it's another to gloat or shit on the guy because he ran his course on the team. I get it if the guy was known to be an asshole and/or slacker who didn't take his job seriously, but that's not the case here. He came across as a good guy who just never developed into the player that we thought he would be and had two bad seasons in a row. I doubt the guy wanted things to turn out the way they did, so why act like it's a personal affront?
Sorry to see Cruz go. He was one of my favorite Giants of all time. Indifferent about Jennings. Ecstatic about Donnell!!!
joeinpa said:
Also agree. Best wishes Larry. Thanks for your contributions to the Giants. Will never forget your great TD catch to help us beat the 49ers. Wow.
The offense had a terrible year and our TEs were maybe the worst in the league and he couldn't get on the field.
But Donnell just couldn't cut it. Each time he caught the ball I expected the worst.
shelovesnycsports said:
He did more than get the first he won the game on that play
"oh look! here comes Larry trotting in for a green zone play...gee,I wonder who they're going to throw to?...I haven't the slightest clue!"
But feel for the man. Shitty part of professional sports.
who is merely a backup QB. The true hatred here should be directed towards Reese who chose to go with a backup TE instead of finding a real starter.
Best wishes.
Ignore folks glad you lost your job.
Go Terps said:
The Giants tried that against Pittsburgh. Completely changed the game in their favor.
He had the size, excellent hands, by all accounts was dedicated and a hard worker.
The last play I saw him he held the ball out from his body and waited for the ground to jar it loose.
I don't get it, I would have bet on the guy.
this is shaping up an offensive fix like the D last year, though, not to major extent.
TE, OL, WR, RB
go get it done!
EricJ said:
While I wouldn't go so far as to say "hatred", you are right, it was Reese's mistake to think we could count on Donnell to be our starting TE.
All fun and games about his after the catch adventures notwithstanding, he was also a terrible run blocker, a deficiency which seriously hurt our running game the past 2 seasons
shelovesnycsports said:
One play lol nearly everything he did was a terribly sorry excuse for a football play
mfsd said:
but again...blame Reese or the coaches. They are the ones who needed to recognize that AND stayed with him even after they knew what he was. Larry is really just a guy who is trying to play. I dont think any of us would question his effort. No reason to hate the guy for not being a quality starting TE.
The Giants have not had a TE since Boss or Ballard left. Even with those two, I think Mike Pope worked some magic with those guys.
Best wishes for the future, Larry, and thanks for your dedication in being a NY Giant.
Here's to hoping he can keep the dream alive. If not, pretty good run for a UDFA from Grambling State... most never even see any real game action... Larry made a game-winning NFL TD catch... something to go on the mantle for all-time.
montanagiant said:
Cold, Bobby. Very cold. Tumblin' Dice is the name of the school.
Not his fault the Giants basically handed him a starting job for no better reason than his size.
Good riddance. He's a player that brings anti-tangibles to the table.
In comment 13359794
81_Great_Dane said:
Didn't he switch from QB to TE during his freshman year in college? 10 years ago? At what point does the position change take root?
And the reality is that LD had enough bonehead moments that he did earn some deserved disdain from fans. Maybe not as much as he has received, but it's not like it's unfounded, either.
to stick on this roster. Its a shame too because the early returns were promising.
Negative development as the snaps and years increased...odd
Jimmy Googs said:
Negative development as the snaps and years increased...odd
Simple answer he was a basketball player and didn't have the toughness to play the game of football in the NFL. After the ravens game I was sick to my stomach. 6 foot 6 tight end avoids contact with a 190 lbs corner and goes out of the bounds half a yard short of a first down making it 4th and 1.....then Odell happened otherwise my guess was he would have been cut right there had we lost that game
I had high hopes for him when he first came on the scene. Gave us a few thrills. Wish he would have been the answer for us. Wish him the best.
est1986 said:
No, that's the problem; after the 3 TDs everybody had him slotted for Canton instead of out of the league where he belongs.