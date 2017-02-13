Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Giants won't be bringing back Larry Donnell

jlukes : 2/13/2017 4:12 pm
Mike Garafolo & #8207;@MikeGarafolo 1m1 minute ago
More
Giants settling all family business today. They will not be re-signing TE Larry Donnell. He'll be a free agent.
A year too late.  
Keith : 2/13/2017 4:13 pm : link
He's useless.
They have to  
JonC : 2/13/2017 4:14 pm : link
too many game killing mistakes during his tenure and no signs of trending upwards.
I wish him the best  
Mike in Long Beach : 2/13/2017 4:14 pm : link
He's a go-getter, and have full confidence he'll dive head-first right into his next adventure.
cue the champagne-popping photo  
Del Shofner : 2/13/2017 4:14 pm : link
RE: cue the champagne-popping photo  
Heisenberg : 2/13/2017 4:15 pm : link
In comment 13359670 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
.


It's implied.
They have to move on  
JonC : 2/13/2017 4:15 pm : link
TG  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/13/2017 4:16 pm : link
How I will always remember Donnell's tenure with the Giants  
jlukes : 2/13/2017 4:16 pm : link


Reports have  
Giantfan in skinland : 2/13/2017 4:16 pm : link
Donnell literally falling over himself to go sign with another team.
RE: How I will always remember Donnell's tenure with the Giants  
Keith : 2/13/2017 4:16 pm : link
In comment 13359678 jlukes said:
Quote:




L.O.L
Did he land  
JonC : 2/13/2017 4:16 pm : link
on his noggin?
Still waiting on JT Thomas  
The_Boss : 2/13/2017 4:17 pm : link
...  
hmm  
giantfan2000 : 2/13/2017 4:21 pm : link
wonder if he fell to the ground when he heard this news?
The one play that will stick with me  
shelovesnycsports : 2/13/2017 4:22 pm : link
its third down and instead of beating one guy he goes out of bounds with no physical contact. Think it was the Ravens game. Lucky Eli hooked up with Odell and got the first on the 4th down play.
Thank you, Jerry!!!!  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/13/2017 4:22 pm : link
I don't wish the guy anything but good in the future.  
Beezer : 2/13/2017 4:23 pm : link
I hope his next career is fruitful.
Ugh, the flips, the fumbles  
Chris684 : 2/13/2017 4:23 pm : link
The time that guy on the Eagles just took the ball out of his arms.

Unaware of down and distance, ill-timed jumping in the air.

Size and athleticism but zero football instincts.
Fuck you Larry! For every time you ran after the catch!  
est1986 : 2/13/2017 4:27 pm : link
But thank you for those three first half touchdowns @Washington and for this...
it's gotta be hard losing your job. Let's hope Larry  
jlukes : 2/13/2017 4:28 pm : link



Lands on his feet
Sad news for LD  
mfsd : 2/13/2017 4:28 pm : link
but I'm sure he'll land on his feet

Wait...
I'll miss those  
Drewcon40 : 2/13/2017 4:29 pm : link
arbitrary forward rolls after he makes a (rare) catch.
So long, Leapin' Larry.  
bceagle05 : 2/13/2017 4:29 pm : link
Hey, give him credit, he squeezed out some type of NFL career against all odds.
I was at that niners game.  
RicFlair : 2/13/2017 4:30 pm : link
Thanks for the memories Leapin Larry.
Larry was the coolest cat in the room...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/13/2017 4:30 pm : link
Tough break for Larry.  
Pete in MD : 2/13/2017 4:38 pm : link
He doesn't even have the circus to fall back on anymore.
Should have traded him at halftime  
Mr. Bungle : 2/13/2017 4:41 pm : link
of the 2014 Redskins road game.
Feel like doing a flip  
jeff57 : 2/13/2017 4:51 pm : link
I was very excited about  
joeinpa : 2/13/2017 4:52 pm : link
his potential during his rookie season. Great athlete who got pretty far in his chosen profession.

Wonder if his critics who so cleverly have fun with a man losing his job, have gotten as far in their life ventures.
RE: I was very excited about  
HomerJones45 : 2/13/2017 5:00 pm : link
In comment 13359762 joeinpa said:
Quote:
his potential during his rookie season. Great athlete who got pretty far in his chosen profession.

Wonder if his critics who so cleverly have fun with a man losing his job, have gotten as far in their life ventures.
You're right.
RE: I was very excited about  
ErichBarnes102 : 2/13/2017 5:02 pm : link
In comment 13359762 joeinpa said:
Quote:
his potential during his rookie season. Great athlete who got pretty far in his chosen profession.

Wonder if his critics who so cleverly have fun with a man losing his job, have gotten as far in their life ventures.

Beat me to it Joe.
Kangaroo Donnell  
Carson53 : 2/13/2017 5:02 pm : link
bye bye...good start clearing some dead weight around here today. Hopefully more to come, like Rainey, etc.
RE: I was very excited about  
TheManUpstairs : 2/13/2017 5:03 pm : link
In comment 13359762 joeinpa said:
Quote:
his potential during his rookie season. Great athlete who got pretty far in his chosen profession.

Wonder if his critics who so cleverly have fun with a man losing his job, have gotten as far in their life ventures.


Oh, please. Spare me the sanctimony. He wasn't good at his job, which involved being paid rather nicely. The team will be improved by his departure. He will likely land elsewhere. Cry me a motherbleeping river.
Too many mental errors,  
Go Terps : 2/13/2017 5:06 pm : link
but I also thought he was misused. His talent is in winning contested jump balls. To me he seemed like he should have been used as a red zone specialist split wide. That's a valuable role, and his presence didn't need to go beyond that.
RE: I was very excited about  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/13/2017 5:07 pm : link
In comment 13359762 joeinpa said:
Quote:
his potential during his rookie season. Great athlete who got pretty far in his chosen profession.

Wonder if his critics who so cleverly have fun with a man losing his job, have gotten as far in their life ventures.


This is not a middle school soccer league in which everyone gets participation trophies. The guy has consistently proven he's not good enough to do this job. Let's not treat this like a factory worker losing his job through no fault of his own.
I never gloat about guys losing their jobs.  
81_Great_Dane : 2/13/2017 5:10 pm : link
We fans don't have any reason to resent the guy.

Donnell was an UDFA making a position change. He was a project. He overperformed the Giants' investment in him, he got a lot better, but not good enough -- not good enough to justify to continue investing in him. I hope he goes somewhere in the AFC and plays a long time and makes a lot of money. Or at least has a good life, whatever he does.

Am I going to miss him on the Giants? What is there to miss? But I don't have any ill-will toward the guy.
Hey upstairs  
joeinpa : 2/13/2017 5:11 pm : link
I didn't say it was the wrong move. And I was excited about his potential. But don t lecture about being sactimonious. I don't find humor in the ridiculing of others, never have.

I ve known several professional athletes who's careers came to an end before they were ready. It rips them apart, it s not funny.

Unfortunately some of the Giants read the crap we see here. I think it stinks and I don t really care if you like it or not
RE: Hey upstairs  
TheManUpstairs : 2/13/2017 5:13 pm : link
In comment 13359797 joeinpa said:
Quote:
I didn't say it was the wrong move. And I was excited about his potential. But don t lecture about being sactimonious. I don't find humor in the ridiculing of others, never have.

I ve known several professional athletes who's careers came to an end before they were ready. It rips them apart, it s not funny.

Unfortunately some of the Giants read the crap we see here. I think it stinks and I don t really care if you like it or not


Don't be sanctimonious, and you won't get called out about it. And *I* don't care whether *you* like it or not.
RE: I never gloat about guys losing their jobs.  
JKBlue : 2/13/2017 5:24 pm : link
In comment 13359794 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
We fans don't have any reason to resent the guy.

Donnell was an UDFA making a position change. He was a project. He overperformed the Giants' investment in him, he got a lot better, but not good enough -- not good enough to justify to continue investing in him. I hope he goes somewhere in the AFC and plays a long time and makes a lot of money. Or at least has a good life, whatever he does.

Am I going to miss him on the Giants? What is there to miss? But I don't have any ill-will toward the guy.


Posts like this need a like/agree/thumbs up button
Why dont they do some of these moves  
prdave73 : 2/13/2017 5:25 pm : link
With some of the coaching staff? Need a new OC..
Heard he was opening up a gymnastic school  
montanagiant : 2/13/2017 5:38 pm : link
Focused on tumbling
Upstairs  
joeinpa : 2/13/2017 5:48 pm : link
You called me out? Fine if sanctimonious means I don't like rudeness disguised as humor. I m the guy.
RE: I never gloat about guys losing their jobs.  
stillpoe : 2/13/2017 5:54 pm : link
In comment 13359794 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
We fans don't have any reason to resent the guy.

Donnell was an UDFA making a position change. He was a project. He overperformed the Giants' investment in him, he got a lot better, but not good enough -- not good enough to justify to continue investing in him. I hope he goes somewhere in the AFC and plays a long time and makes a lot of money. Or at least has a good life, whatever he does.

Am I going to miss him on the Giants? What is there to miss? But I don't have any ill-will toward the guy.


Exactly. It's one thing to say that the decision to not re-sign him was justified (because it is), but it's another to gloat or shit on the guy because he ran his course on the team. I get it if the guy was known to be an asshole and/or slacker who didn't take his job seriously, but that's not the case here. He came across as a good guy who just never developed into the player that we thought he would be and had two bad seasons in a row. I doubt the guy wanted things to turn out the way they did, so why act like it's a personal affront?
How to turn a sad day into happytime!  
ny2plano : 2/13/2017 6:13 pm : link
Sorry to see Cruz go. He was one of my favorite Giants of all time. Indifferent about Jennings. Ecstatic about Donnell!!!
RE: I was very excited about  
AcidTest : 2/13/2017 6:19 pm : link
In comment 13359762 joeinpa said:
Quote:
his potential during his rookie season. Great athlete who got pretty far in his chosen profession.

Wonder if his critics who so cleverly have fun with a man losing his job, have gotten as far in their life ventures.


Also agree. Best wishes Larry. Thanks for your contributions to the Giants. Will never forget your great TD catch to help us beat the 49ers. Wow.
Yeah, they have to do this or not bring him back  
SomeFan : 2/13/2017 6:23 pm : link
The offense had a terrible year and our TEs were maybe the worst in the league and he couldn't get on the field.
Never fun to see a man lose his job...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/13/2017 6:27 pm : link
But Donnell just couldn't cut it. Each time he caught the ball I expected the worst.
HIs life got turned flipped upside down  
B in ALB : 2/13/2017 6:36 pm : link
Donnell lost his job  
Route 9 : 2/13/2017 6:41 pm : link
Time to gloat?
RE: The one play that will stick with me  
Tuckrule : 2/13/2017 6:52 pm : link
In comment 13359695 shelovesnycsports said:
Quote:
its third down and instead of beating one guy he goes out of bounds with no physical contact. Think it was the Ravens game. Lucky Eli hooked up with Odell and got the first on the 4th down play.


He did more than get the first he won the game on that play
no more  
SHO'NUFF : 2/13/2017 6:58 pm : link
"oh look! here comes Larry trotting in for a green zone play...gee,I wonder who they're going to throw to?...I haven't the slightest clue!"
Didn't love him on the field the last couple of years.  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/13/2017 7:10 pm : link
But feel for the man. Shitty part of professional sports.
Larry is a good guy...  
EricJ : 2/13/2017 7:15 pm : link
who is merely a backup QB. The true hatred here should be directed towards Reese who chose to go with a backup TE instead of finding a real starter.
Larry - Thanks For Some Great TD Catches  
Trainmaster : 2/13/2017 7:25 pm : link
Best wishes.

Ignore folks glad you lost your job.
RE: Too many mental errors,  
WillVAB : 2/13/2017 7:32 pm : link
In comment 13359787 Go Terps said:
Quote:
but I also thought he was misused. His talent is in winning contested jump balls. To me he seemed like he should have been used as a red zone specialist split wide. That's a valuable role, and his presence didn't need to go beyond that.


The Giants tried that against Pittsburgh. Completely changed the game in their favor.
A puzzlement  
grizz299 : 2/13/2017 7:35 pm : link
He had the size, excellent hands, by all accounts was dedicated and a hard worker.
The last play I saw him he held the ball out from his body and waited for the ground to jar it loose.
I don't get it, I would have bet on the guy.
cleaning out today  
micky : 2/13/2017 7:48 pm : link
this is shaping up an offensive fix like the D last year, though, not to major extent.

TE, OL, WR, RB

go get it done!
RE: Larry is a good guy...  
mfsd : 2/13/2017 8:51 pm : link
In comment 13359928 EricJ said:
Quote:
The true hatred here should be directed towards Reese who chose to go with a backup TE instead of finding a real starter.


While I wouldn't go so far as to say "hatred", you are right, it was Reese's mistake to think we could count on Donnell to be our starting TE.

All fun and games about his after the catch adventures notwithstanding, he was also a terrible run blocker, a deficiency which seriously hurt our running game the past 2 seasons

Should focus on  
spike : 2/13/2017 8:52 pm : link
Basketball
It is about time.  
ZogZerg : 2/13/2017 9:02 pm : link
They made that move.
RE: The one play that will stick with me  
Route 9 : 2/13/2017 9:08 pm : link
In comment 13359695 shelovesnycsports said:
Quote:
its third down and instead of beating one guy he goes out of bounds with no physical contact. Think it was the Ravens game. Lucky Eli hooked up with Odell and got the first on the 4th down play.


One play lol nearly everything he did was a terribly sorry excuse for a football play
RE: RE: Larry is a good guy...  
EricJ : 2/13/2017 9:30 pm : link
In comment 13360028 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 13359928 EricJ said:


Quote:


The true hatred here should be directed towards Reese who chose to go with a backup TE instead of finding a real starter.



While I wouldn't go so far as to say "hatred", you are right, it was Reese's mistake to think we could count on Donnell to be our starting TE.

All fun and games about his after the catch adventures notwithstanding, he was also a terrible run blocker, a deficiency which seriously hurt our running game the past 2 seasons


but again...blame Reese or the coaches. They are the ones who needed to recognize that AND stayed with him even after they knew what he was. Larry is really just a guy who is trying to play. I dont think any of us would question his effort. No reason to hate the guy for not being a quality starting TE.

The Giants have not had a TE since Boss or Ballard left. Even with those two, I think Mike Pope worked some magic with those guys.
Bunch of dicks on this thread.  
Boy Cord : 2/13/2017 9:59 pm : link
Good luck to Larry.
Yeah no reason to pile on  
allstarjim : 2/13/2017 10:15 pm : link
Best wishes for the future, Larry, and thanks for your dedication in being a NY Giant.

Here's to hoping he can keep the dream alive. If not, pretty good run for a UDFA from Grambling State... most never even see any real game action... Larry made a game-winning NFL TD catch... something to go on the mantle for all-time.
RE: Heard he was opening up a gymnastic school  
RetroJint : 2/13/2017 10:15 pm : link
In comment 13359826 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Focused on tumbling

Cold, Bobby. Very cold. Tumblin' Dice is the name of the school.
The only thing he's guilty of is being miscast.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/13/2017 10:24 pm : link
Not his fault the Giants basically handed him a starting job for no better reason than his size.
Giants won't be bringing back Larry Donnell  
Torrag : 2/13/2017 11:06 pm : link
Good riddance. He's a player that brings anti-tangibles to the table.
RE: I never gloat about guys losing their jobs.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/13/2017 11:37 pm : link
In comment 13359794 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
We fans don't have any reason to resent the guy.

Donnell was an UDFA making a position change. He was a project. He overperformed the Giants' investment in him, he got a lot better, but not good enough -- not good enough to justify to continue investing in him. I hope he goes somewhere in the AFC and plays a long time and makes a lot of money. Or at least has a good life, whatever he does.

Am I going to miss him on the Giants? What is there to miss? But I don't have any ill-will toward the guy.

Didn't he switch from QB to TE during his freshman year in college? 10 years ago? At what point does the position change take root?

And the reality is that LD had enough bonehead moments that he did earn some deserved disdain from fans. Maybe not as much as he has received, but it's not like it's unfounded, either.
No reason why Donnell shouldn't have had enough  
Jimmy Googs : 2/14/2017 3:21 am : link
to stick on this roster. Its a shame too because the early returns were promising.

Negative development as the snaps and years increased...odd
RE: No reason why Donnell shouldn't have had enough  
Tuckrule : 2/14/2017 5:13 am : link
In comment 13360306 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
to stick on this roster. Its a shame too because the early returns were promising.

Negative development as the snaps and years increased...odd


Simple answer he was a basketball player and didn't have the toughness to play the game of football in the NFL. After the ravens game I was sick to my stomach. 6 foot 6 tight end avoids contact with a 190 lbs corner and goes out of the bounds half a yard short of a first down making it 4th and 1.....then Odell happened otherwise my guess was he would have been cut right there had we lost that game
The coaches who kept him on the team are more to blame than Donnell  
Marty in Albany : 2/14/2017 8:04 am : link
.
Donnell  
Simms : 2/14/2017 8:32 am : link
I had high hopes for him when he first came on the scene. Gave us a few thrills. Wish he would have been the answer for us. Wish him the best.
RE: Fuck you Larry! For every time you ran after the catch!  
Racer : 2/14/2017 8:44 am : link
In comment 13359713 est1986 said:
Quote:
But thank you for those three first half touchdowns @Washington and for this...


No, that's the problem; after the 3 TDs everybody had him slotted for Canton instead of out of the league where he belongs.
