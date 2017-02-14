Damning NY Giant Stat. TC : 2/14/2017 3:24 pm



I know we all knew it was bad, but I didn't realize how bad until I was reminded by this stat.



And the longest run from scrimmage was only 25 yards.



Is it the blockers? The RB's? No, it's both!



It's not real hard to defense a team that can't run the football and has only one truly scary receiver.



The Giants need more playmakers.



Only 6 rushing TD's all season!

oh my thats bad



Not kidding.. even after that win I couldn't stop thinking about that play In comment 13361013 Joey in VA said:Not kidding.. even after that win I couldn't stop thinking about that play

the good thing about that horrible run is Jints in Carolina : 2/14/2017 3:35 pm : link Beckham broke off the screen pass for a TD on the very next play.

That Jennings run said it all mattlawson : 2/14/2017 3:40 pm : link And also why Perkins overtook the role at the end of the season and was perceived to do much better

Our RB coach Joey in VA : 2/14/2017 3:52 pm : link Made a comment mid season about Jennings needing to run angry or with some more urgency, something along those lines, perhaps this is what he was referring to. I like Rashad a lot, but he didn't look like the guy in 2016 as he did at the end of 2015. That type of run has got to infuriate coaches to no end and kill the other guys in the room.

The Giants can and have . . . . TC : 2/14/2017 3:54 pm : link met player needs both through FA and the draft, but really talented skill players tend to demand an awful lot in FA. I wouldn't be mad to see the Giants go WR, TE & RB in this draft. I see prospects for each that I think could be gotten and impact this season with the ability to continue to develop.



I think I'd like to see if the can beef up the OL via FA.



Translastion: The OLine sucked last year JohnB : 2/14/2017 3:54 pm : link Wow, really. I never knew.

Holy moly. That's rated R. In comment 13361008 Vin R said:Holy moly. That's rated R.

Watch the games again on DVR. His pause right when the RB gets the ball in his hands. Do this about 100 times on 100 different plays throughout the season. Then do the same thing when watching a good running team like Dallas. You won't see much of a difference in the holes. You will see a huge difference in the yardage gained.



The Giants RBs were abominable last season. The OL wasn't nearly as bad as the fans insist on believing. I said this all season long. In comment 13361038 JohnB said:Watch the games again on DVR. His pause right when the RB gets the ball in his hands. Do this about 100 times on 100 different plays throughout the season. Then do the same thing when watching a good running team like Dallas. You won't see much of a difference in the holes. You will see a huge difference in the yardage gained.The Giants RBs were abominable last season. The OL wasn't nearly as bad as the fans insist on believing. I said this all season long.

if the gif that VIN posted djm : 2/14/2017 4:03 pm : link was Zeke Elliot he's ripping off 10-20 yards easy.



Jennings was fucking dreadful in 2016. HE danced with he should have zoomed and zoomed when he should have zigged. And he did this time and time again.

They need so much help on offense. allstarjim : 2/14/2017 4:04 pm : link At WR, RB, OT, RG, and sure, a dominating TE like Howard or Njoku would help.



That's why any mock I see with the Giants going defense in the first round is a non-starter to me. They aren't going to get all of the help they need in free agency.



Best case is we get Whitworth, maybe Eddie Lacy, and maybe a complement WR like a Robert Woods or Brandon LaFell.



Otherwise, we need good offensive players in this draft. We need a good WR, a young, talented RB, a good OL, and maybe that stud TE everybody seems to want.



Need to get better on the line and more playmakers. We need at least 2 more legitimate playmakers, and one of them HAS to be at the WR position across from OBJ.



The good news is we hopefully are getting Will Johnson back, and that should help the run game as well as give another receiving option for the flat and so forth.

Incredibly, the 6 rushing TDs actually marked a 20% uptick from 2015. Big Blue Blogger : 2/14/2017 4:16 pm : link They had just 5 the previous year.



Brief aside re. the last championship season: an often-overlooked detail about the Giants' generally-sh!tty running game in 2011 is that Bradshaw and Jacobs ran tough near the goal line, combining for 16 rushing touchdowns. As miserable as the ground attack was that year, it at least took some pressure off Eli in the red zone.

#PaulPerkinsForPresident Deadass NYG : 2/14/2017 4:22 pm : link With Jennings out of the picture, and assuming that Perkins stays healthy, I can see Perkins rushing for over 1,000 yards. Still, not extremely crazy numbers, but for the way the giants offense is programmed with McAdoo at HC, that would be a major accomplishment for the team. Am I alone on this one?

Pathetic... trueblueinpw : 2/14/2017 4:28 pm : link The offense was such a disaster this past season. Had the offense been even a little bit better this past season we might have been legitimate Super Bowl contenders.



I've said here a bunch that our biggest need is for a TE that can get up the seam and catch passes but an almost equally glaring need is a running back that can make plays or wear down a defense, or preferably, both.



Now I know we don't have a particularly good offensive line but John Madden used to say that a good running back could make a bad offensive line look good. Our backs - all of them really - were absolutely pathetic at making plays. None of them could make plays in the hole, none could get outside and upfield for big chunks of yards and none could make plays catching the ball out of the backfield.



RB is serious need for this offense.

RE: Incredibly, the 6 rushing TDs actually marked a 20% uptick from 2015. TC : 2/14/2017 4:29 pm : link

Quote: They had just 5 the previous year.



Brief aside re. the last championship season: an often-overlooked detail about the Giants' generally-sh!tty running game in 2011 is that Bradshaw and Jacobs ran tough near the goal line, combining for 16 rushing touchdowns. As miserable as the ground attack was that year, it at least took some pressure off Eli in the red zone.

Thanks, I didn't realize that.



In addition to a tough-nosed RB I'd love to see taller quality TE who could be a realistic target in the red zone too. Not that Eli didn't have his problems, but he really didn't have a hell of lot of weapons inside the 20. In comment 13361058 Big Blue Blogger said:Thanks, I didn't realize that.In addition to a tough-nosed RB I'd love to see taller quality TE who could be a realistic target in the red zone too. Not that Eli didn't have his problems, but he really didn't have a hell of lot of weapons inside the 20.

That link says it all Giants86 : 2/14/2017 4:47 pm : link Our line is terrible. Our running backs are below average.

Our Tight Ends can't block and our wideouts have issues blocking downfield. Its a miracle we won 11 games. Imagine how far we could have gone with an offense.



RE: Incredibly, the 6 rushing TDs actually marked a 20% uptick from 2015. adamg : 2/14/2017 4:50 pm : link

Quote: They had just 5 the previous year.



Brief aside re. the last championship season: an often-overlooked detail about the Giants' generally-sh!tty running game in 2011 is that Bradshaw and Jacobs ran tough near the goal line, combining for 16 rushing touchdowns. As miserable as the ground attack was that year, it at least took some pressure off Eli in the red zone.



The running backs as a whole had 10 TDs in '15 and 7 TDs in '16. They went down 1 in the rushing game, but they went from 5 to 1 in the receiving game. I think that is the more notable stat. Vereen going down hurt us more than people realize. He was our best RB by FAR and would have added a lot more production than we had.



In comment 13361058 Big Blue Blogger said:The running backs as a whole had 10 TDs in '15 and 7 TDs in '16. They went down 1 in the rushing game, but they went from 5 to 1 in the receiving game. I think that is the more notable stat. Vereen going down hurt us more than people realize. He was our best RB by FAR and would have added a lot more production than we had.

It was also somewhat frustrating to watch Beer Man : 2/14/2017 5:02 pm : link Perkins work the ball down the field, only to be replaced by Jennings when they would get close; which is also why Perkins didn't score a TD during the season.

I think there are better ways to solve this than drafting a WR high njm : 2/14/2017 5:12 pm : link This team is just fine as it is with a 2 WR set, and another WR in the 1st or 2nd will be an overallocation of cap spending a year or two down the road. And you don't need 3 star WRs to run a 3 WR set. What will set up the running game is help at TE and the OL, with a top RB being a fallback option.



If a defensive player is FAR AND AWAY the BPA in the 1st then pick him and make that unit even stronger. But the near fixation on a 3rd WR is not the way to go imho.

RE: I think there are better ways to solve this than drafting a WR high TC : 2/14/2017 5:23 pm : link

Quote: This team is just fine as it is with a 2 WR set, and another WR in the 1st or 2nd will be an overallocation of cap spending a year or two down the road. And you don't need 3 star WRs to run a 3 WR set. What will set up the running game is help at TE and the OL, with a top RB being a fallback option.



If a defensive player is FAR AND AWAY the BPA in the 1st then pick him and make that unit even stronger. But the near fixation on a 3rd WR is not the way to go imho.

I like Shepard a lot! He's a competent slot WR, and he may stay decidely competent for the remainder of his career. But he's not one who scares D's. The Giants need another outside WR who can. I can't agree that they're set with the personnel they have now.



I see an opportunity in this draft to come away with both WR and RB. AND a TE. In comment 13361133 njm said:I like Shepard a lot! He's a competent slot WR, and he may stay decidely competent for the remainder of his career. But he's not one who scares D's. The Giants need another outside WR who can. I can't agree that they're set with the personnel they have now.I see an opportunity in this draft to come away with both WR and RB. AND a TE.

And not have to spend a 1st. TC : 2/14/2017 5:23 pm : link .

Not saying they're totally set at WR njm : 2/14/2017 5:33 pm : link But they're a LOT more set there than many other positions. I have no objections to drafting one later on, but not in the first two rounds.

the stat, yup idiotsavant : 2/14/2017 6:43 pm : link part of the 'why' on my obsession with guards this year, last year also.

That Jennings run said it all

mattlawson : 3:40 pm : link : reply

And also why Perkins overtook the role at the end of the season and was perceived to do much better



I remember the same play call with Perkins as the RB, and the result was the same...it looked like it was designed to go left, which both runners did, but if either had any vision, they would have seen the gap up the middle.....that play was made for Tiki...even so, "holes" like that were few and far between with this OL....

In this league if you can't block Giant John : 2/14/2017 9:22 pm : link Superman won't be able to run the ball. Blockers first then running backs. Blockers include the TE. Until they fix the line nothing gets better.

I watched all season joeinpa : 2/14/2017 9:26 pm : link And was surprised by all the optimism for this team heading into the play offs. I was happy for a nice season but given that offfense never considered the Giants a serious threat

We also need an RB SomeFan : 9:04 am : link Perkins certainly has a role but we need more at RB. Preferably with an attitude.

those stats msh : 9:52 am : link are why jennings was a cap cut there a first round TE like howard would force defences to account for him and if they dont he would have a huge rookie year right now they are too obvious its why the offence hasnt been better a playmaker over the middle would force the safety to move across to help and give the running game one less player on the line to stop it and ease the coverage to the WR's its a no brainer



they need to get a threat at TE every team in the division is better than the giants at this right now fells was a huge loss and wasnt addressed sufficiently they need to address this round 1 minimum 2nd round this year if they want the offence to help the defence out more

and again idiotsavant : 10:23 am : link whereas it remains to be seen what type of line run blocking we will favor, we have seen what type of pass protecting this OC likes, and that they seem to pass to set up the run, rather than the other way around.



But, why I rant about 'Pugh to OLT and drafting guards 1,2' is also: that we need bigger, tougher guards, ones who have all the skills that a Pugh has, but +20lbs or more. and those go high.

Guards idiotsavant : 11:10 am : link If Moton is what they say he is, at 6'5" 328lbs I would have no problem playing him at guard for a few years. left or right.



Then, there are players like this:







CBS on Isaak Asiata 6'3" 325lbs





''Strengths Weaknesses

STRENGTHS: Sports an imposing frame with broad shoulders and thick limbs. Much more athletic than his build would suggest, showing impressive initial quickness and agility in pass protection and while pulling in the running game. Fires off the ball, showing terrific burst and hip snap to explode into opponents with his initial contact on the down block to create movement in short yardage situations. Delivers a powerful initial strike in pass protection and when helping teammates, often knocking down opponents with a well-timed shove. Plays on the balls of his feet and his knees bent to absorb bull rushers and can mirror quicker pass rushers. Good anticipation of stunts and "surprise" blitzes, showing lateral agility and a late burst to recover. Good bloodlines. Is the cousin of Minnesota Vikings running back Matt Asiata. ''

RE: and again TC : 12:43 pm : link

Quote: whereas it remains to be seen what type of line run blocking we will favor, we have seen what type of pass protecting this OC likes, and that they seem to pass to set up the run, rather than the other way around.



But, why I rant about 'Pugh to OLT and drafting guards 1,2' is also: that we need bigger, tougher guards, ones who have all the skills that a Pugh has, but +20lbs or more. and those go high.

John Jerry goes 340.



I'm not opposed to upgrading the OL, it needs it, but the club also lacks offensive playmakers, and I don't know that I wouldn't rather see much of the OL needs addressed in FA. In comment 13361596 idiotsavant said:John Jerry goes 340.I'm not opposed to upgrading the OL, it needs it, but the club also lacks offensive playmakers, and I don't know that I wouldn't rather see much of the OL needs addressed in FA.

true, jerry is very big and strong idiotsavant : 1:13 pm : link but we also saw him stand in sand as some DLer ran right around him untouched. his skillset seems kind of narrow:





I am talking about athletes with tackle level football skills, athletics and acumen but in "guard bodies" i.e. shorter, heavier, lower center of gravity and even quicker off the snap within the idea of lowness.

on a stunt i think it was idiotsavant : 1:15 pm : link .

it seems like there are 4 or 5 of these players each draft idiotsavant : 1:19 pm : link basically excellent college tackles who are considered slightly too short and heavy, or the top ten type guards who are slightly undervalued do to similar considerations.