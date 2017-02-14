Jets have some potential cap casualties that may interest us Danny Kanell : 2/14/2017 8:50 pm Looks like they're going to cut Ryan Clady ($10M savings), most likely Brandon Marshall ($7.5M savings) and possibly Decker ($6M savings).



Decker, despite coming off the injury, would be IMO an absolute perfect fit for this team right now. Reliable big target on the outside and red zone threat. Turns 30 in March and wouldn't break the bank.



Clady is interesting. He has the injury history but he's 30, never missed a game from 08-12 and by all accounts, the shoulder is expected to be ok. He's a good player that obviously won't break the bank either.



These could be 2 high risk high reward vets that could come relatively cheap for the positions they play. The not leaving NY factor could also give us an upper hand, especially Decker.



Oh and for me, big no to Marshall. We don't need a headcase at WR right now.

I like Decker for us too trueblueinpw : 2/14/2017 8:54 pm : link Also a no on Marshall. I don't think he's a full on headcase anymore and he actually seems like a nice guy but he definately has a taste for the spotlight and we probably don't need that on this team.

RE: I like Decker for us too adamg : 2/14/2017 8:58 pm : link

Quote: Also a no on Marshall. I don't think he's a full on headcase anymore and he actually seems like a nice guy but he definately has a taste for the spotlight and we probably don't need that on this team.



In some ways I agree. But, if he can show Odell healthy outlets for the diva-ness, that wouldn't be the worst thing. He, at least, seems more focused on getting a ring than money or anything else at this point in his career. That alone makes him a lot more attractive. In comment 13361299 trueblueinpw said:In some ways I agree. But, if he can show Odell healthy outlets for the diva-ness, that wouldn't be the worst thing. He, at least, seems more focused on getting a ring than money or anything else at this point in his career. That alone makes him a lot more attractive.

I would love to see decker sign with the Giants djm : 2/14/2017 9:23 pm : link long way from happening tho. Hopefully the jets release him.

Brandon Marshall joeinpa : 2/14/2017 9:30 pm : link Love to see him on Giants

RE: RE: I like Decker for us too trueblueinpw : 2/14/2017 9:39 pm : link

Quote:

In some ways I agree. But, if he can show Odell healthy outlets for the diva-ness, that wouldn't be the worst thing. He, at least, seems more focused on getting a ring than money or anything else at this point in his career. That alone makes him a lot more attractive.



Loved the guy on Inside the NFL this year and I think you're right that he wants to play in the playoffs and he might be a good guy to work with OBJ. But that Jets team took a real nose dive this year and BM said it was after like game 4 that the Jets knew the season was lost. Remember, BM called out a bunch of guys on defense (not publicly) so at least we know he's got some sack to him. He wouldn't be the worst FA signing, I'll say that. In comment 13361304 adamg said:Loved the guy on Inside the NFL this year and I think you're right that he wants to play in the playoffs and he might be a good guy to work with OBJ. But that Jets team took a real nose dive this year and BM said it was after like game 4 that the Jets knew the season was lost. Remember, BM called out a bunch of guys on defense (not publicly) so at least we know he's got some sack to him. He wouldn't be the worst FA signing, I'll say that.

Clady huh? GiantsRage2007 : 2/14/2017 9:55 pm : link The 2008-2012 stat is nice. I like history too.



2013-2016 he's missed 21 games.



No thanks.

Who plays taller? Mondo : 2/14/2017 10:02 pm : link Decker is 2 inches taller but I thought Marshall was 6'3 himself.

I'd love to go after Marshall or Decker. Big Rick in FL : 2/14/2017 10:21 pm : link Decker is older than I thought he was, but he's still a solid player. Would be a great complement to Odell & Shepard.



Marshall is the WR I really want though. He'd be an absolute beast going against #2 CBs. He had a down year last year, but I blame that more on the horrible QBs he had to play with. Also he was the only real threat on the team so he was seeing the #1 CB & the majority of defenses were focused on him. Neither of those would happen playing across from Odell.



Marshall's game isn't based on speed so I don't think father time will hit him as hard as it does most players. The last time he had decent QB play he was a top 6 or 7 WR in the NFL. In 2015 he had 109 catches for 1502 yards which is 14 yards per catch and he had 14 TDs. Yeah he will be 33 for the 2017 season, but we need some veteran players on the team. After cutting Cruz/Jennings we only have 2 players on offense & defense who are older than 29. That's Eli & DRC. Winning teams need the savvy bets who can make plays (Deon Grant/Sam Madison) to go on a legit Super Bowl run.



I know people see the name and automatically think of off the field problems. He had one of his best friends get murdered in his arms so that bothered him. Also he was undiagnosed bipolar. Once he figured out what was wrong with him he's done very well off the field to turn his life around. He's done a lot of good once he was diagnosed with a mental illness. I personally think he'd be an awesome mentor for Odell and has already reached out to help him calm down. If we can get him for a decent contract say 2 years 10 million with 5 million guaranteed then I think we have to take a chance on him.

Mondo Big Rick in FL : 2/14/2017 10:26 pm : link Where are you getting those heights from? Decker was a hair over 6'3 at the combine. Marshall was 6'4 1/2 at the combine. Brandon Marshall definitely plays bigger than Decker does. A Brandon Marshall type player is exactly what we need to pair with Odell & Shep.



That's why I'm hoping Western Michigan WR Corey Davis is available at 23. To me he's a very similar player to Marshall. Big guy who can go up and get it at it's highest point, strong hands and is very good after the catch.

Rick WillVAB : 2/15/2017 12:31 am : link I'd like Marshall as well but I don't think he'd be that cheap. Look what Vincent Jackson made last year and he's 34 years old. Jackson has never played as well as Marshall.



It's about the money. The closer he gets to 10 mil per the more risk involved with bringing him on. The Giants can't afford any bad contracts.

Decker would be interesting micky : 2/15/2017 12:45 am : link could be a good pick up if should be let go. But I think he sticks with the jets

You go for LT Clady if he passes the physical SGMen : 2/15/2017 12:49 am : link Eli has one or two very solid years left in him. Maybe three if he is lucky. You need to make a serious run in 2017.



I'm not for going for injured guys BUT if he wants to stay in the NYC area and the money is right, how can you not check him out given Flowers play to date?

... giantgiantfan : 2/15/2017 2:38 am : link Quote:

Oh and for me, big no to Marshall. We don't need a headcase at WR right now.





Yup, want to stay away from those prima-donna WRs... Yup, want to stay away from those prima-donna WRs...

I like Marshall AnyoneButPhilly : 2/15/2017 5:56 am : link but i think on this team there just aren't enough footballs to go around to feed guys like Odell, Shep and Marshall. i could see that being an issue for a guy who has always been a #1 guy

RE: Clady huh? jcn56 : 2/15/2017 7:02 am : link

Quote: The 2008-2012 stat is nice. I like history too.



2013-2016 he's missed 21 games.



No thanks.



You would think some decisions are easy, and yet... In comment 13361347 GiantsRage2007 said:You would think some decisions are easy, and yet...

Question about Decker... M.S. : 2/15/2017 7:33 am : link ...for years I've wrongly under-rated this guy.



What exactly is his skill-set?



(I know he's tall, but not particularly fast.)



Great hands?



Great route runner?



Great feel for holes in the secondary?



Strong going up for the ball?



Something else?

Nah to all of them Joey in VA : 2/15/2017 7:59 am : link The last thing we need is garbage from a garbage offense. We took the only really good player they had and the team imploded under the stewardship of a nincompoop coach. This team has to get faster, those two WRs don't do that.

Marshall over Decker giants#1 : 2/15/2017 8:01 am : link He might be older, but he's also still a better player.



I also wonder if Marshall would take a little less to stay in NY since he has a weekly spot on one of the NFL broadcasts (ESPN?) and I assume the studio is in NY. Sets him up better for the long haul after football.

Jets cuts stretch234 : 2/15/2017 8:20 am : link Clady was good in 2012. His play last year was awful - pass on him.



A case could be made for either Jets WR - Decker younger but coming off the injury. Marshall older but the better player.

Vincent Jackson giants#1 : 2/15/2017 8:35 am : link What does his salary last year have to do with anything? He was already under contract.



Anquan Boldin would be a better comp and he signed for 1 yr/$2.75M with another $1M in incentives.



Boldin 2015: 69 rec, 789 yds, 4 TDs

Marshall 2016: 59 rec, 788 yds, 3 TDs



I don't think Marshall will be that cheap since he's 3 years younger, but I don't think he's costing $10M per season either. I think Big Rick's prediction of 2 yrs/$10M isn't far off. Maybe someone offers Marshall 3 yrs/$18M.



Decker would be a good fit. No thanks on Marshall, and besides, isn't Victor in CT : 2/15/2017 8:36 am : link he the Jets GM?



Clady is definitely NOT INTERESTING. He's old, injury prone, expensive and not very good.

The giants only have so many Old Dirty Beckham : 2/15/2017 9:26 am : link good assets to use this offseason. While I'd rather a younger faster player Marshall makes a lot of sense. A big target for Eli on third downs and in the redzone. Wouldnt break the bank and he's a player motivated by winning at this point in his career.



I'd prefer Decker but I cant see the Jets cutting their top two WR.



Clady, no thanks. He wasnt good for the Jets and he's only getting older.

2012 is five years ago JonC : 2/15/2017 9:30 am : link an eternity in the NFL. Clady's injuries suggest he's trending downwards steeply. A shame too, tremendous LT during his prime.



No interest in the WRs.



Hasn't Decker been compiling a big injury history? Ivan15 : 2/15/2017 9:32 am : link Since he has been with the Jets, he seems to have missed a lot of games.

RE: Vincent Jackson WillVAB : 2/15/2017 9:40 am : link

Quote: What does his salary last year have to do with anything? He was already under contract.



Anquan Boldin would be a better comp and he signed for 1 yr/$2.75M with another $1M in incentives.



Boldin 2015: 69 rec, 789 yds, 4 TDs

Marshall 2016: 59 rec, 788 yds, 3 TDs



I don't think Marshall will be that cheap since he's 3 years younger, but I don't think he's costing $10M per season either. I think Big Rick's prediction of 2 yrs/$10M isn't far off. Maybe someone offers Marshall 3 yrs/$18M.



It's difficult to find a comparable situation. Steve Smith signed a 3 year 10.5 mil contract with incentives in '14 when he was 34. I think Marshall is worth that at a minimum. In comment 13361456 giants#1 said:It's difficult to find a comparable situation. Steve Smith signed a 3 year 10.5 mil contract with incentives in '14 when he was 34. I think Marshall is worth that at a minimum.

None of those players should be signed by the Giants Torrag : 2/15/2017 9:53 am : link imo

. Danny Kanell : 2/15/2017 10:06 am : link The one thing i'll say about Clady, all his injuries weren't lingering type injuries.



Lisfranc in 2013.

2014 - played all 16 and he was a pro bowler.

2015 tore is ACL

2016 tore his rotator cuff.



He's obviously an injury risk but it's not like he's one of those guys that always misses a few games a season. He's played a full 16 in 6 of his 9 seasons in the NFL. These were all corrected by surgery.



I'm not even advocating for him but this is a guy at a much needed position that is bare in FA this season, who's had success in this league and if it weren't for the injuries, we wouldn't even have an opportunity to talk to him.

RE: RE: Vincent Jackson giants#1 : 2/15/2017 10:08 am : link

Quote:

It's difficult to find a comparable situation. Steve Smith signed a 3 year 10.5 mil contract with incentives in '14 when he was 34. I think Marshall is worth that at a minimum.



SS is a good comp too. He was coming off an eerily similar season as well with ~750 yds and 4 TDs. His final 3 seasons before that contract were pretty comparable to Marshall as well: 216 rec, 3313 yds, 15 TDs for SS vs 229 rec, 3011 yds, 25 TDs. The big differences are the TDs (not surprising given BM's size) and the nature of the production: steady decline for SS vs monster year (1500 yds) sandwiched between 2 mediocre years for BM.



With "inflation" alone, Smith probably gets 3 yrs/$13-15M now. So something in the $5-7M per season range for Marshall might be a decent guess. In comment 13361532 WillVAB said:SS is a good comp too. He was coming off an eerily similar season as well with ~750 yds and 4 TDs. His final 3 seasons before that contract were pretty comparable to Marshall as well: 216 rec, 3313 yds, 15 TDs for SS vs 229 rec, 3011 yds, 25 TDs. The big differences are the TDs (not surprising given BM's size) and the nature of the production: steady decline for SS vs monster year (1500 yds) sandwiched between 2 mediocre years for BM.With "inflation" alone, Smith probably gets 3 yrs/$13-15M now. So something in the $5-7M per season range for Marshall might be a decent guess.

With Decker the injury history, starting in college, is a pattern Bob in Newburgh : 2/15/2017 10:32 am : link Marshall is what he has always been, a physical 6'4"+, carrying 230 lbs easily, with very good vertical, and at least competitive speed.



He is wired differently, but he is not a team negative as a headcase.



I do not think the Jets release him. At 7.5 million, he is a much better play for pay value than Decker, who I do think will be released.

Decker when healthy,,, Drewcon40 : 2/15/2017 10:38 am : link ,,,I'd be OK with but he is coming off 2 injuries from last year. Didn't he have to delay surgery because he couldn't have both at the same time. I think there are doubts that he may be ready Week 1.



Marshall would have to be a real cheap contract, otherwise I'd rather look elsewhere.



Winters at guard would be the only guy I would have an interest in.

Say what you want Craigg619 : 2/15/2017 10:59 am : link About Marshall, but that guy is the absolute PERFECT fit for the Giants. The red zone improvement with him on our team would be massive. I really hope they sign him if released.

RE: With Decker the injury history, starting in college, is a pattern giants#1 : 2/15/2017 10:59 am : link

Quote: Marshall is what he has always been, a physical 6'4"+, carrying 230 lbs easily, with very good vertical, and at least competitive speed.



He is wired differently, but he is not a team negative as a headcase.



I do not think the Jets release him. At 7.5 million, he is a much better play for pay value than Decker, who I do think will be released.



I can see the Jets keeping him, but with their QB situation they are unlikely to compete this year and BM's clearly not a part of their long term plans. With the new cap carryover rules, they might as well cut him and free up the cap space for future years or to go after a younger FA this year that can help rebuild the team. In comment 13361605 Bob in Newburgh said:I can see the Jets keeping him, but with their QB situation they are unlikely to compete this year and BM's clearly not a part of their long term plans. With the new cap carryover rules, they might as well cut him and free up the cap space for future years or to go after a younger FA this year that can help rebuild the team.

the giants have to sign one or two stop gaps in FA djm : 2/15/2017 11:06 am : link they can't fill all their holes with draft picks and there's a realistic chance that the Giants won't be able to sign that OT or OG in FA as well. So what then?



If they can fill WR in FA and not commit big long term dollars I am all for it.

RE: the giants have to sign one or two stop gaps in FA Old Dirty Beckham : 2/15/2017 11:34 am : link

Quote: they can't fill all their holes with draft picks and there's a realistic chance that the Giants won't be able to sign that OT or OG in FA as well. So what then?



If they can fill WR in FA and not commit big long term dollars I am all for it.



bingo In comment 13361652 djm said:bingo

I'd take either Decker or Marshall, Section331 : 2/15/2017 11:38 am : link but I would prefer Marshall. The headcase accusations are overblown. Yes, he had behavioral problems when he was younger, but he also had an undiagnosed personality disorder. Since then, he's been fine, with the possible exception of a couple of diva moments. Any NFL WR who hasn't had those would be on a very short list.

RE: the giants have to sign one or two stop gaps in FA WillVAB : 2/15/2017 1:27 pm : link

Quote: they can't fill all their holes with draft picks and there's a realistic chance that the Giants won't be able to sign that OT or OG in FA as well. So what then?



If they can fill WR in FA and not commit big long term dollars I am all for it.



That's how I feel -- just not sure what Marshall would command on the open market.



He can still play and would be a nice compliment to OBJ on the other side. In comment 13361652 djm said:That's how I feel -- just not sure what Marshall would command on the open market.He can still play and would be a nice compliment to OBJ on the other side.

I would love Brandon Marshall opposite OBJ. arcarsenal : 2/15/2017 1:55 pm : link I know which posters are going to say it would be a terrible decision and that Marshall is a "headcase" and would be bad for Beckham, etc, etc..



I think he'd be a perfect fit. That's the skillset we need on the outside.

Marshall may or may not be a Diva. What good to great ones aren't Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2017 2:24 pm : link save for a few exceptions? That said, he's NOT a headcase. He has sought medical treatment and is under control. I would be more than happy to have him here. As always, the contract is the key

. Danny Kanell : 2/15/2017 2:41 pm : link Didn't Marshall get into it with teammates this season on several occasions (Revis being one of them, saying he doesn't respect him anymore?)? Or am I mis-remembering? He was also bitching last month that he's underpaid, despite coming off a brutal season.



This guy is too volatile IMO.

Yeah Danny Kanell : 2/15/2017 2:43 pm : link



Quote: Rifts with teammates



When the Jets obtained Marshall via trade from the Chicago Bears, they knew of his earlier altercations with teammates. However, in 2015 Marshall had no episodes and seemed to thrive with other Jets players.



2016 was a different story as Marshall had run-ins with two teammates. In the middle of one practice, he had a verbal confrontation with respected CB Darrelle Revis.



After beating Revis for a touchdown during 11-on-11 drills, Marshall verbally lashed out at him, saying he had no respect for him anymore, referring back to a 2015 game in which WR DeAndre Hopkins ran up 188 yards while scorching him for two touchdowns. The 11-year veteran also took a swing at the Jets 2007 first-round pick during that practice and needed was restrained by his fellow teammates.



His other argument was with defensive Lineman Sheldon Richardson. After a week-three loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, he had a verbal confrontation with Richardson which warranted involvement by head coach Todd Bowles.



If the Jets truly plan on rebuilding, ridding themselves of alpha type players like Marshall and Richardson would be a wise move. Head Coach Bowles does not need further distractions to deal with while trying to put the New York Jets back on a winning track. Found this:

I may be too old school... Drewcon40 : 2/15/2017 2:50 pm : link ...but I would have a problem with one of my active players being on Inside the NFL regularly during typical weeks. If a player on a bye wants to offer insight as an active player, that is fine. Whether or not that is a distraction or not, I can't say for sure but that would bother me.



I also have a concern that he has had fights with teammates during the year. Because we share the media space with the Jets, we are probably aware of it a little more than other teams (who I am sure have locker room fights).



Depending on the terms, Marshall could be a good add. I would explore ALL options.

You guys may think he's too volatile beyond his Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2017 2:55 pm : link medical stuff he's receiving meds for and that's fine..If he becomes available, we'll find out soon enough how volatile according to the Giants. As a fan, I don't necessarily look at it as disruptive, though it certainly can be, rather in its stead I look at it as caring about winning. Ultra competitive..



The shitfest that was the Jets didn't start and end with Marshall, imo

RE: You guys may think he's too volatile beyond his Danny Kanell : 2/15/2017 3:11 pm : link

Quote: medical stuff he's receiving meds for and that's fine..If he becomes available, we'll find out soon enough how volatile according to the Giants. As a fan, I don't necessarily look at it as disruptive, though it certainly can be, rather in its stead I look at it as caring about winning. Ultra competitive..



The shitfest that was the Jets didn't start and end with Marshall, imo



I dont disagree to a point. He was about 20th on the list of blame for the Jets season last year. I have no argument his skillset fits what we need but I really dont love the idea of him in somewhat of a elder-mentoring role for OBJ and Shepard. This is a guy who has a pretty lengthy history of issues with teammates and despite "getting help" personally, it seems to at least somewhat been an issue again this past season.



He scares me. Not sure a 34 year old WR is worth the possible headache. In comment 13361975 Big Blue '56 said:I dont disagree to a point. He was about 20th on the list of blame for the Jets season last year. I have no argument his skillset fits what we need but I really dont love the idea of him in somewhat of a elder-mentoring role for OBJ and Shepard. This is a guy who has a pretty lengthy history of issues with teammates and despite "getting help" personally, it seems to at least somewhat been an issue again this past season.He scares me. Not sure a 34 year old WR is worth the possible headache.

Let's not age him too much. He'll be 33 next month. Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2017 3:15 pm : link All I can say to that is, the Giants may totally agree with you and I'd be fine with that..But oh, to be 6'4" with his still rather viable skillset, is very tempting..😎

Has Marshall ever left a team on good terms? Ten Ton Hammer : 2/15/2017 6:55 pm : link Plus I'm surprised so many people would be on board with this. You guys hate when odell does a touchdown dance, but you'd be fine with a guy who is actively working on his post-football media career during the season?

RE: Has Marshall ever left a team on good terms? Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2017 7:22 pm : link

Quote: Plus I'm surprised so many people would be on board with this. You guys hate when odell does a touchdown dance, but you'd be fine with a guy who is actively working on his post-football media career during the season?



Probably not, but that was before he was diagnosed with some form of mental illness(?), which he's now being treated for..As for this year? Was it him or the myriad of a bunch of malcontents on a ship wreckage? In comment 13362250 Ten Ton Hammer said:Probably not, but that was before he was diagnosed with some form of mental illness(?), which he's now being treated for..As for this year? Was it him or the myriad of a bunch of malcontents on a ship wreckage?

Marshal Bluesbreaker : 2/16/2017 12:09 am : link would be a risky pick

RE: RE: Has Marshall ever left a team on good terms? adamg : 2/16/2017 12:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13362250 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





Plus I'm surprised so many people would be on board with this. You guys hate when odell does a touchdown dance, but you'd be fine with a guy who is actively working on his post-football media career during the season?







Probably not, but that was before he was diagnosed with some form of mental illness(?), which he's now being treated for..As for this year? Was it him or the myriad of a bunch of malcontents on a ship wreckage?



I don't mind Odell's dancing and carrying on that much. And to be fair to Marshall, the guy's been on trainwrecks of organizations the past 5-7 years. He's not wrong to be discontent where he's been. In comment 13362269 Big Blue '56 said:I don't mind Odell's dancing and carrying on that much. And to be fair to Marshall, the guy's been on trainwrecks of organizations the past 5-7 years. He's not wrong to be discontent where he's been.

We don't need receivers giantsfan227B : 2/16/2017 8:23 am : link We need OL, TE and RB.



I wouldn't touch Marshall. I don't think he is that good to begin with and add in the headaches, no thanks. There is a reason he has moved from Denver to Chicago to the Jets and now someone else. Teams do not dump massive talent. They will put up with some BS if the performance is there. With Marshall it is not consistently there and I don't want him anywhere near OBJ. He could be a cancer asking them to throw him the ball more.



Decker could help but I don't like the fact he is coming off a injury. Giants don't need to put money into an injury plagued receiver when there are other needs.



OL. I just wonder how much Clady will want. He obviously has talent. But he also has been injured a lot. Foot, ACL in knee and rotator cuff. That's a lot of mileage on a 30 year old. For the right price I would take a shot but he made 6M last year. I wouldn't give him that.

Sign me up for a Team Friendly Brandon Contract GMen23 : 2/16/2017 12:53 pm : link If we could get a adopted hometown discount from Brandon, I think he would be a perfect addition for our current one weapon offense. I moved to Orlando in ’83. I’m best friends with his peewee football coach. This is a good man, who has attacked the demons within him.



He wants to win. His skill set, including blocking would elevate this offense. No way he would “dis” Eli. Chris Carter had a lot of problems early in his career also. Which later allowed him the foundation to mentor Randy Moss, and accept the 2nd fiddle position, as Brandon would be with Odell.



Big Rick, opened my eyes earlier to Eli & DRC are our only players over 29. Let’s sprinkle in some vets, that want to win now.







I'd take Marshall OR Decker in a heartbeat Sonic Youth : 2/16/2017 1:24 pm : link Both would be great on this team. While Pryor is probably my preferred pick, he's likely going to stay in Cleveland.



Marshall is exactly what this team needs.