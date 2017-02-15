Raanan: Giants sign Tye; Edwards, Whitlock will not return Defenderdawg : 7:14 am



Fullback Nikita Whitlock and wide receiver Ben Edwards were told they would not be back after missing all of last year with injuries, multiple sources told ESPN."

- ( "Tye signed a one-year, $615,000 contract on Friday, according to a source. Tight end Matt LaCosse and defensive tackle Robert Thomas also were tendered contracts as ERFAs and will return for the 2017 season.Fullback Nikita Whitlock and wide receiver Ben Edwards were told they would not be back after missing all of last year with injuries, multiple sources told ESPN." Link - ( New Window

Tye has been slow Joey in VA : 7:28 am : link On the uptick, I was hoping he'd be more developed by now. Glad he's still around but I've been expecting perhaps too much.

Adams made good progress, if they can get a solid vet starter jcn56 : 7:30 am : link or draft a promising rookie high (which I'm betting they won't do), then Tye makes a decent 3rd TE.

If we sign/draft a quality te, I'd be happy to see him as the starter, Ira : 8:09 am : link Adams as the primary backup and Tye as 3rd string. That would give us a good group and turn the position from a weakness to a strength.

Oops, jcn, I should have read your post Ira : 8:10 am : link before entering mine.

Whitlock Pete in MD : 8:28 am : link isn't worth a non-guaranteed vet minimum contract to compete in camp? I guess they are all-in with not having a true FB on the roster. I can see Jacksonville giving him a shot. He is a TC favorite.

Would be great if Tye wasn't needed come final cut day. Beezer : 8:47 am : link

Adams

Lacosse

Great draft pick





RE: Whitlock TheMick7 : 8:48 am : link

Quote: isn't worth a non-guaranteed vet minimum contract to compete in camp? I guess they are all-in with not having a true FB on the roster. I can see Jacksonville giving him a shot. He is a TC favorite.



Will Johnson is back to fill the FB role In comment 13361452 Pete in MD said:Will Johnson is back to fill the FB role

RE: RE: Whitlock Brown Recluse : 8:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13361452 Pete in MD said:





Quote:





isn't worth a non-guaranteed vet minimum contract to compete in camp? I guess they are all-in with not having a true FB on the roster. I can see Jacksonville giving him a shot. He is a TC favorite.







Will Johnson is back to fill the FB role



He filled in wonderfully last year. =) Hope they bring in some *healthy* competition. In comment 13361466 TheMick7 said:He filled in wonderfully last year. =) Hope they bring in some *healthy* competition.

I forgot Pete in MD : 9:25 am : link that Whitlock has PED issues. It makes sense now when you add that to the lisfranc injury.

i would like a first round TE msh : 9:43 am : link a threat TE like the younger witten or reed is the fast way to improve the offence teams are using the double safety to blanket beckham and to stuff running plays on short yardage a legit threat at TE makes that harder for opposing defences to do and would force more one on one coverage which against the giants young receivers would be a favourable matchup and be the fastest way to improve the team they havent drafted a TE like that since 2002 shockey they thought they could find another boss or ballard and so far they havent adams looks decent but the isnt a dynamic playmaker TE they need he is a solid #2 TE and where they picked him was good value at that

Johnson will be much more productive FB/H-back than FB/DT Whitlock Ivan15 : 9:43 am : link but I don't expect him too be used much as an inline blocking TE.



Adams likely will be used most often as the inline TE, along with LaCosse and a draft pick. Tye should play mostly as an H-back, where he is probably best suited.

So Tye and LaCosse are re-signed and we have Adams Rjanyg : 10:24 am : link I sure hope Reese still adds a legit receiving TE with some length for the redzone and busting up the 2 deep defenses we will face.





Tye should be moved to FB andrew_nyg : 10:30 am : link he can learn to lead block and his hands would be more valuable out of the backfield. We need size and speed at TE, Tye has neither to any great degree.

Tye isn't a good blocker djm : 11:09 am : link and you want to move him to FB?

Tye at 6'2" 262lbs idiotsavant : 11:24 am : link blocking from a lone setback position would have to be a -fundamentally different- thing as opposed to blocking in line.



whereas in line, long arms and (some height) may help, from a setback, call it whatever you want to call it, short and very stout could be an amazing thing.



remember Bjac as a pass protector from lone setback? coach tye up and he could be even better.



in addition, the kid has already shown that he can scoot and catch, and, hard to believe you guys don't appreciate this: Tye can be very hard to bring down at times. a bull. wheel routes, what have you, check downs.



regarding his development, considering level in college he is doing great,



can he run block as a traditional fullback? there is no reason he couldn't. no reason, short and very stout.

Tye is the same height as will johnson FB idiotsavant : 11:32 am : link only 22lbs heavier, FYI



22lbs on a 6'2" 'wide body' is a lot

The Giants used all their tight ends at the FB position last year Brown Recluse : 11:37 am : link if I recall, and the results were not very positive.

i think tye had a decent goal line run block as a FB idiotsavant : 11:42 am : link he needs more practice reps, imho, very different build than the other two, adams is rather skinny.



if we can make him into will Johnson +20lbs, that's a unique player match up wise, set him up to have CBs try to tackle him, ala Bjac. haha.

They have to have a healthy option at FB. phil in arizona : 12:03 pm : link I'd feel uncomfortable with them going into the preseason with Whitlock and Johnson as the only 2 options.

I look at LaCosse Doomster : 1:29 pm : link as camp fodder, but many look at him like he is something special....time to walk away from these UDFA that don't show something...



As for Johnson, it is wait and see, to see if he can take some hits....and because of that, we should really be looking for an alternate plan....

RE: I look at LaCosse Klaatu : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: as camp fodder, but many look at him like he is something special....time to walk away from these UDFA that don't show something...



As for Johnson, it is wait and see, to see if he can take some hits....and because of that, we should really be looking for an alternate plan....



LaCosse doesn't have to be "something special." He just has to be something serviceable, i.e., a decent blocker and a guy who will make the most of the receiving opportunities that come his way. A good #2. Bear Pascoe with more speed. Of course, he has to stay healthy first. In comment 13361839 Doomster said:LaCosse doesn't have to be "something special." He just has to be something serviceable, i.e., a decent blocker and a guy who will make the most of the receiving opportunities that come his way. A good #2. Bear Pascoe with more speed. Of course, he has to stay healthy first.

phil, whitlock is a goner idiotsavant : 1:55 pm : link so, you have



FB Johnson

FB/HB/TE Tye,

TE's Adams and Lacosse and a draft pick



If you get lucky and get the great TE/HB/WR type -and- the big assed TE, I would suspect Lacosse or Adams simply would go back to practice squad or IR.

As for Johnson, Doomster : 2:16 pm : link While he has only missed one game in 4 seasons, he has only had 50 targets and 8 rushes in 4 seasons....in fact his last two seasons, he has had only 13 targets and 6 rushes....



So while he has not had wear and tear, he also has not played that much.....so his durability is in question....he had a stinger, that made him miss the season....I think it is evident, this running game needs a leading FB.....counting on a player with possible durability problems, is not a luxury we can afford....

I agree idiotsavant : 2:27 pm : link and one who can pass protect and catch .



either coach TYE up or draft one or both.